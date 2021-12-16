State News
Governor Northam continues ‘Thank You, Virginia’ tour, announces $150 million to recruit companies to the Commonwealth
On December 16, 2021, Governor Ralph Northam continued his ‘Thank You, Virginia’ Tour, announcing that his proposed budget will include $150 million to expand the Virginia Business Ready Site Program. The new funding will dramatically increase the marketability of sites across the Commonwealth. These sites are designed to be move-in ready for any company, making them strategically important to securing investments and building Virginia’s economy. This is the largest amount of funding ever set aside by the Commonwealth for site development.
“These historic investments will be felt in every corner of the Commonwealth and represent an investment in our collective economic future,” said Governor Northam. “Companies want to invest here, and we can make it easier for them by preparing these industrial sites for their use. We have an opportunity to improve Virginia’s economy and create jobs for thousands of people—so we must take full advantage of it.”
Virginia has secured 900 new or expanding projects, 101,000 new jobs, and more than $80 billion in capital investment since 2018. That is four times more capital investment secured than under any previous Governor. For three years in a row, the Commonwealth has been named CNBC’s Top State for Business. Virginia holds more “Top State” titles than any other state in the nation.
These one-time funds will be used to develop a large variety of business-ready sites. Of the $150 million, $100 million is dedicated to the development of mega-sites that can accommodate the substantial needs and short timelines of businesses considering major investments in the Commonwealth. The remaining $50 million is dedicated to the development of mid-sized sites all across Virginia. The more sites that are available, the more competitive Virginia is with other states.
“The availability of business-ready sites is one of the leading factors taken into account when companies and site selectors are deciding on a location for a new business operation, and for too long, Virginia has lagged behind in funding for site development,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “Expanding the Virginia Business Ready Site Program to this extent has the potential to create 20,000 new jobs for hardworking Virginians and enhances our already-nationally recognized business climate.”
As the best state for business, Virginia has a proven track record of attracting companies and investments. The Commonwealth can become even more business-friendly by increasing the availability and quality of business-ready sites. Other states spend tens of millions of dollars more annually on-site development than Virginia does. These new sites ensure Virginia can improve upon our already historic job and investment numbers, as well as continue to rank as the best state for business.
The Virginia Business Ready Site Program develops and characterizes sites to enhance the Commonwealth’s infrastructure and promote its competitive business environment. The program identifies, assesses, and improves the readiness of potential industrial sites, which must contain a minimum of 100 contiguous, developable acres.
Virginia is now the country’s Top State for Business— and becoming an even better place to work.
Under Governor Northam, Virginia has secured $80 billion in capital investment and more than 100,000 jobs.
• That’s four times more investment than any previous Governor.
• Governor Northam opened his term by negotiating the plan to welcome Amazon’s new corporate headquarters to Virginia—a $2.5 billion investment that will result in at least 37,000 jobs. (More than 238 cities sought Amazon, but they picked Virginia.)
• Historic investments in Agriculture and Forestry represent more than $290 million in new capital investment, nearly 1,100 new jobs, and commitments to purchase more than $539 million of Virginia-grown agriculture and Virginia successfully competed with California and Texas in landing forestry products.
Virginia is bringing manufacturing back to the United States—‘on-shoring’ jobs and investment, reversing a generation-long trend of watching them slowly drift overseas:
• Micron is investing $3 billion to build semiconductors in Manassas—one of the largest manufacturing investments in the history of Virginia.
• Thanks to Virginia’s investments, Wytheville has attracted the largest investment in Southwest Virginia in a generation—a major joint venture committing to employ 2,500 people to manufacture up to 60 billion medical gloves a year.
• In Petersburg, Phlow Corporation executed a $354 million contract with the U.S. Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority to re-imagine domestic production of essential medications.
• Its partner, AMPAC Fine Chemicals, is investing $25 million to expand manufacturing of active pharmaceutical ingredients here in the United States.
• Next door, another partner, pharmaceutical manufacturer Civica Inc., is investing more than $124 million to establish its first in-house pharmaceutical manufacturing operation. The Civica plant will convert active pharmaceutical ingredients from AMPAC and Phlow into vials and syringes of finished medications for use in hospitals. The facility will employ more than 180 people to address chronic drug shortages and produce essential medication right here in Virginia, and not overseas.
People are working in Virginia.
Virginia’s unemployment rate is 3.8%–a full 1.0% below the national rate of 4.8%.
Virginia is investing in people:
• Raising the minimum wage–for the first time in a generation–to $12 an hour by 2023. It had been just $7.25 an hour over the last 12 years.
• Creating free community college, for workers choosing high-need fields.
• Toughening safety standards and banning discrimination in the workplace.
• Providing eight weeks of paid parental leave for state employees for the birth or adoption of a child—and passing bipartisan legislation to sign it into law.
• Making historic investments in affordable housing—more than doubling the number of affordable housing units created and preserved each year. The Northam Administration has invested more than $145 million in the Virginia Housing Trust Fund–a 13-fold increase, up from just $11 million when Governor Northam took office.
Virginia is for broadband:
• Virginia is on track to become one of the first states to achieve universal broadband access by 2024, thanks to historic investments. Virginia anticipates more than $2 billion in total broadband funding, to connect over 390,000 homes thanks to local and private-sector matching funds that go beyond the $874 million in state appropriations under Governor Northam. When he took office in 2018, an estimated 660,000 Virginia homes and businesses remained without internet, while the state invested barely $4 million annually.
Virginia is leading in renewable energy:
• Governor Northam signed the Virginia Clean Economy Act—to achieve 30% renewable energy by 2030, and set Virginia on the path to a carbon-free electric grid by 2050.
• That’s enabling Dominion Energy to build the country’s largest new renewable energy project and the country’s first federally licensed offshore wind farm, 27 miles off-shore from Virginia Beach.
• The project will provide up to 8.8 million megawatts per year–enough renewable electricity to power up to 660,000 homes.
• And clean energy is creating jobs too. Virginia secured an agreement to establish the first offshore wind turbine blade facility in the United States—Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy is building a plant in Portsmouth to supply Dominion Energy’s offshore wind farm—and propelling a new manufacturing industry in Hampton Roads.
• Virginia ranks fourth in solar installations made in 2020, behind only California, Texas, and Florida. (Virginia jumped 15 spots, with installations increasing by a factor of more than 10 recently.)
And when COVID-19 hit, Virginia helped people and small businesses recover.
• Virginia’s Rent Relief program is recognized as the best in the country—it both helps people stay in their homes, and protects landlords too.
• The Rebuild Virginia economic recovery plan awarded more than $370 million to help sustain more than 3,000 small businesses and nonprofits during the pandemic.
It’s no surprise Virginia became the first state to earn CNBC’s ‘Top State’ honor over and over (winning in 2019, holding through 2020’s pandemic, winning again in 2021).
No other state has done this—ever.
Trucking on: How truckers are battling historic labor shortage
RICHMOND, Va. — From hand sanitizer and vaccines to groceries and toilet paper, truck drivers are trucking through the COVID-19 pandemic despite a historic labor shortage.
Many industries moved workers home during the start of the pandemic, but truckers worked “to meet the needs of this country.”
“The trucking industry has stepped up and delivered through this whole pandemic,” said Dale Bennett, who has served as president of the Virginia Trucking Association since 1989.
The VTA is a dues-paying membership organization that supports members and lobbies the General Assembly.
Bennett said the trucking industry is experiencing the worst labor shortage that he has ever seen. The American Trucking Association estimated that by the end of 2021 there will be a shortage of over 80,000 workers, and it will double by 2030. The exact shortage in Virginia is unclear, according to Bennett.
“That is the highest that it’s ever been,” Bennett said. “The driver shortage may be as bad as I have seen it in my time here.”
In an October report to Congress, the American Trucking Association, or ATA, laid out eight primary reasons for the industry shortage:
• High retirement numbers due to an aging workforce.
• Women account for just over 6% of the workforce.
• Failed drug tests.
• Federally mandated minimum age of 21 to drive commercially across state lines.
• Lifestyle issues, such as long hours away from home.
• Barriers such as potential candidates’ inability to meet hiring standards for driving records or criminal histories.
• Truck driver training schools trained far fewer drivers than normal in 2020.
• Infrastructure and other issues, like a lack of truck parking spots causing drivers to stop earlier to rest for the night. Congestion also limits drivers’ ability to safely and efficiently make deliveries.
Refueling the pipeline of workers
The industry will have to recruit nearly 1 million new drivers over the next decade to replace drivers and hire needed ones due to industry growth, the ATA forecast.
The trucking industry hauls over 70% of U.S. freight, according to the ATA. Consumer demand is high and 42% of Americans say they plan to spend $500 more this holiday season than last, according to the quarterly MassMutual Holiday Finances Consumer Spending and Saving Quarterly Index.
The number of heavy, or CDL-licensed, tractor-trailer drivers decreased from 43,620 in May 2019 to 42,120 in May 2020 (down 3.4%) while the number of light truck drivers increased from 20,970 to 21,850 during that same time period (up 4.2%), according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Pickup and delivery drivers fall into the light truck driver category.
Bennett warned that Virginia is short of the number of heavy truck drivers needed to meet demand from consumers.
“We’ve got a demographic problem in the industry,” Bennett said. “The average age is older than the general workforce and a lot of those folks are retiring.”
Under federal law, a driver has to be at least 21 to drive outside of the state where they hold a commercial driver’s license. Large trucking companies in Virginia like Old Dominion Freight Line have routes reaching from Anchorage, Alaska to Miami. The inability to travel over state lines makes drivers under 21 less valuable.
“A 19-year-old can drive a tractor-trailer from Norfolk, Virginia all the way to Bristol, Virginia,” Bennett said. “But once he gets to Bristol he cannot drive that tractor-trailer over state lines into Bristol, Tennessee.”
Congress passed the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act on Nov. 5, which includes provisions for an apprenticeship pilot program that would enable drivers under 21 to drive interstate after passing the program.
The bill, sponsored by U.S. Rep. Peter DeFazio, D-Oregon, will invest $110 billion into roads, bridges, and projects.
Other issues driving the labor shortage
COVID-19 vaccine requirements could affect the labor force also. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration issued an emergency temporary standard on Nov. 4 which requires covered employers with more than 100 workers to mandate the COVID-19 vaccine or require regular testing. ATA CEO and president Chris Spears predicted in a letter released on Oct. 21 that the policy could lead to companies losing up to 37% of their drivers to retirements, attrition to smaller carriers or conversion to independent contractor owner-operators.
Age is not the only demographic where the trucking industry is an outlier. Women account for over 6% of truck drivers compared to over 47% of the general workforce, according to a 2017 survey conducted by the Census Bureau.
The pandemic also caused temporary shutdowns of driver training schools and the Department of Motor Vehicles, which made addressing the urgent labor shortage difficult.
Duncan Quicke, a coordinator of the truck driving training school at Southside Virginia Community College in Brunswick County, said the school closed for three months at the start of the pandemic. Demand for CDL classes is now at an all-time high, but it’s more difficult to schedule appointments at DMV, Quicke said.
“Our classes prior to COVID were probably averaging seven to eight individuals per six-week period,” Quicke said. “Our class size today is probably averaging 10 to 11.”
Weak links in the supply chain
Truck companies are also feeling the impact of the supply chain issue. Companies have trouble ordering new trucks or parts to fix their fleets, Bennett said. A global microchip shortage has driven up the value of new and used cars. People are buying auto parts to keep their old vehicles running, which creates an extreme demand for parts.
“They are cannibalizing parts off of older vehicles just to keep them running and moving freight,” Bennett said.
The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act includes a 38% increase in funding for bridges and roads. The Virginia Department of Transportation will manage the funds but a portion of funding is expected to be allocated to growing the Norfolk Harbor, according to a press release from Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th.
Long delays at ports have made getting freight delivered on time a challenge for carriers.
“It’s called a chain for a lot of reasons because it’s got a lot of links in it,” Bennett said. “Not all of those links are operating as efficiently as they need to be.”
By Joe Dodson
Capital News Service
Capital News Service is a program of Virginia Commonwealth University’s Robertson School of Media and Culture. Students in the program cover news for a variety of media outlets in Virginia.
Governor Northam proposes budget with unprecedented investments in working Virginians
On December 16, 2021, Governor Ralph Northam proposed his biennial budget for 2022-2024. The proposed budget is a reflection of Governor Northam’s historic progressive leadership as the most economically successful governor in Virginia’s history. In the past four years, Virginia has generated record economic growth, with $80 billion in capital investment, and created more than 100 thousand new jobs. Under Governor Northam, Virginia generated a $2.6 billion surplus—the largest in the Commonwealth’s history.
This record economic growth and fiscal responsibility have allowed Governor Northam to build on the priorities of his last four budgets: education, equity, and investments in working Virginians.
The Governor’s proposed budget sets the incoming administration up for success in virtually every facet of state government: education, the environment, broadband, behavioral health, public safety, and economic development. Governor Northam noted that Virginia is stronger and more forward-looking as a result of the last four years—and his budget is a roadmap to continue this success.
“Over these four years, we have steered this state in a prudent manner, invested wisely for our long-term needs, and created more opportunities for our communities and our people to thrive,” said Governor Northam. “I am confident that this state is stronger and more forward-looking than it was when I took office nearly four years ago. This budget is a roadmap to continue Virginia’s success.”
The Governor’s remarks as prepared for delivery are below and the key highlights of the Governor’s budget amendments can be found here.
Good morning. Chairman Torian, Chairwoman Howell, Chairwoman Watts, Speaker
Filler-Corn, members of the General Assembly, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for the privilege of speaking with you this morning.
I would like to recognize Attorney General Mark Herring, my wife Pam, and members of our Cabinet and staff.
And I want to welcome Lieutenant Governor-elect Winsome Sears and Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin.
I invited the incoming administration today because once the campaigns are over, we all should work together to help Virginia succeed. I want to thank our Department of Elections, all of our local registrars, and the thousands of volunteers who all work to make our elections run smoothly.
We had a nearly-flawless election of Governor-elect Youngkin this year, just as we did last year when Virginia voted for President Joe Biden. Our elections are always well-run, they’re free and fair, and they’re transparent. This is a hallmark of our democracy, and I am proud of all Virginians whose efforts help ensure that our elections go well.
We saw record turnout last month—and that’s a direct result of our work to make it easier to vote in the Commonwealth.
So Governor-elect, welcome. I want you and your administration to be successful, because if you are, Virginia will continue to be successful.
It’s good to be gathered here together today. I’m glad that I can deliver my last budget speech to you all in person.
When we first met here, I was not quite a year into my term. Back then, a four-year term seemed like a long time.
But those years have gone by very fast. And today I present to you my last budget. I’m biased, but I also think it’s our best one yet.
That’s because Virginia’s economy is doing very well. State revenues are at record levels. And we are at a unique moment when we have the funding to catch up on long-delayed investments, while also putting money back into the pockets of the hardest working Virginians.
We need to be clear about how this has happened. It is because, over these four years, we have consistently taken a prudent, cautious approach to budgeting.
We have strengthened our balance sheet to keep our finances stable. We’ve made
targeted long-term investments to help Virginia grow. And we’ve made choices that ensure more opportunities for more Virginians.
In 2018 I spoke to you about strengthening our balance sheet, making historic investments, positioning Virginia for potential future downturns, and targeted tax relief.
I am glad to see that despite everything that has happened over these four years, our priorities really haven’t changed.
We still want to take care of our neighbors. We still want to make sure Virginia has money put away for a rainy day.
We still want to strengthen this Commonwealth in every way possible, by making investments that will help us in the long run. We still want to do the most good possible with the resources we have. We have kept the promises we made four years ago.
When I presented our budget in 2018, I told you our economy was headed in the right direction.
And while we’ve had some ups and downs—particularly in the early months of the pandemic—I can confidently say that our economy today is the strongest we’ve seen in a very long time.
We ended the last fiscal year with the largest surplus in the Commonwealth’s history.
And while we’ve benefitted from federal pandemic funding, please don’t fall into the trap of believing that’s the reason for the surplus. Pandemic funding is one-time—revenues are ongoing. And those booming revenues show us that the things we’ve been doing these four years are working.
We’ve made targeted investments for the future, helped people get through the pandemic, and put money aside as a buffer for the future. This is possible because of strong, steady fiscal stewardship.
We have built a strong Commonwealth that works for more Virginians than ever before.
The budget I propose to you today will leave a roadmap to continue the strong economic success that we are seeing. We will keep making the investments that Virginia needs, and we will keep putting resources into supporting Virginians who need it.
First, we have built this budget as we have every budget—with Virginia’s long-term fiscal stability in mind.
When I started this job, Virginia was on a negative credit watch. My goal was to get our credit back on the positive side of the ledger and to set aside the equivalent of 8 percent of our budget in reserves. That goal would have meant we had more in reserves than any previous governor, of either party.
Well, we did that, and much more. I’m happy to say that our AAA rating is safe and sound, and this budget puts $1.1 billion in our Revenue Stabilization Fund. We’ve also added a voluntary deposit, another $564 million. Because when you’re doing well, the first thing any financial advisor will tell you to do is put money in the bank.
Altogether, this brings our reserves to more than $3.8 billion. That’s 16.8 percent, more than double the 8 percent I set as a goal four years ago. I am proud that even as we weathered the worst pandemic in our lifetime, we’ve rebuilt our reserves so that Virginia is prepared against future downturns.
That financial advisor would also tell you that when you have a surplus in cash, it makes sense to pay down some bills. So this budget sets aside nearly $1 billion for the Virginia Retirement System. This will reduce unfunded liabilities, making sure we can meet our retirement obligations for thousands of state employees, folks like social workers, and road crews.
And it also commits $42.5 million each year for the payments we expect to make under our deal with Amazon—payments that are contingent on them meeting their promises on investments and job creation.
And, finally, the financial advisor would tell us that if we want to make long-needed renovations to the house, it makes more sense to use cash than credit. So we’re budgeting $2 billion for capital projects, including maintenance needs in state government and higher education buildings. And we’ve also got to protect our house—so this budget includes over $60 million for cybersecurity upgrades across state government.
All of these actions mean that Virginia will have more tools in the toolbox next time there’s an economic downturn—because we planned ahead today. That means our historic investments won’t disappear when the next downturn comes.
Strong revenue years, like this one, are the right time to make strategic, long-term investments. That’s true whether the investment is in asphalt and concrete, or the people who truly make up this state government.
And we want to invest in people.
That’s why our budget includes pay raises for the people who make public services run.
For teachers, we’re proposing a 10 percent raise—five percent in each of the next two years. With local matching funds, Virginia teacher pay will finally meet the national
average—and that’s good news.
This is the right way to say thank you to our teachers for all they do every day—especially for all they have done during this long pandemic.
I am proud that every budget I proposed as governor included a pay boost for teachers—including the largest single-year raise in 15 years, in 2018. There is power in every child—teachers give a child the tools to unlock that power. They go above and beyond every day, and these raises are one way to show our gratitude.
I’m also proposing pay raises for law enforcement officers and corrections officers. For years they have faced what we call “pay compression”—when we raise starting salaries, it means junior officers start earning almost as much as senior officers. The structure we’ve proposed raises both starting salaries and those of officers with more experience. Law enforcement is not an easy job—officers put themselves at risk every day, and they deserve to be better compensated for it.
And finally, I’m proposing a 10 percent pay raise for all state employees—five percent in each of the next two budget years. Our state workforce is what makes the government run. They are the service in public service. None of the services we all rely on – from fixing roads to keeping state parks open to the public health services we’ve needed so much these past 20 months—none of that would happen without state employees, and this is a way to thank them for their hard work.
The pandemic affected many state services—and in some cases, put a spotlight on longstanding problems.
It put additional strain on our already-challenged behavioral health system, as our state and community systems—and the people who provide those services—struggled to provide care during the pandemic.
In July, I committed to using millions of dollars from the American Rescue Plan to alleviate pressure in state hospitals, boost community services, and provide greater support for substance abuse treatment and prevention efforts.
We also put ARPA funding toward staff bonuses, and we committed to staff salary raises to better compensate the people who do this tough job.
Today, I’m announcing this budget includes $560 million to address our behavioral health challenges, on a variety of fronts.
We’re proposing $164 million to give pay raises to direct care staff in our state hospitals and training centers, along with discharge assistance.
We’ll also provide $263 million for community-based services. This includes fully funding STEP VA services at our community services boards, enhancing crisis services, and expanding permanent supportive housing.
I’m budgeting $75 million for new behavioral health care standards in jails, and to increase the number of counselors in the Department of Corrections.
And we’ll provide $33 million to expand access to community-based addiction treatment—something that we need now more than ever, unfortunately.
We’ll also boost services for developmental disabilities, with a historic $675 million to strengthen community-based services and allow more people to be eligible for Medicaid waiver services. This includes revising rates to providers for the first time since 2016 and adding 1,200 new waiver slots for community services.
Every state is facing the long-term challenge of behavioral health, and how to best provide treatment. These issues, especially in our state hospitals, are challenging and have been building for a long time. This funding package will help ease the strains on the system while compensating our hardworking staff, and providing additional community support for the patients who need and deserve help and treatment.
We are unfortunately living at a time when a variety of health issues are pressing enough to be considered public health emergencies.
One of those is the persistent crisis of gun violence in our communities.
Every year, we lose more than a thousand Virginians to gun violence. That’s more than three Virginians every day, in communities across the Commonwealth.
Whether those deaths are homicides, suicides, or accidents, every one of them is a tragedy. Every one of them is a family that will never be the same.
I am proud to have passed comprehensive gun safety measures in 2020. But there are still important gaps in our knowledge about the problem, and how to prevent it.
That’s why my budget provides $27 million to establish and staff the Virginia Center for Firearm Violence Intervention and Prevention.
This center will collect and report data on firearm violence in all its forms. It will provide resources and support to localities and community-based organizations that are addressing firearm violence, and it will coordinate state and local responses to such violence. The center will collaborate across both public health and public safety state agencies, so we can address this crisis in a data-driven way.
Our revenues allow us to make investments we’ve needed for a long time. And one problem that has festered in Virginia for decades is the issue of crumbling schools—schools with leaky roofs and ceilings, and antiquated classrooms. It’s hard for children to learn when the school itself is distracting.
Many school divisions have old schools, and not enough money to build new ones. But school construction has traditionally been a local responsibility, not a state one.
While I understand the reasons for that, I believe that when we have the means to help, we should.
So my budget includes $500 million to help localities construct or renovate school buildings. This isn’t the first time we’ve proposed school construction loans – in fact, we proposed it through the Literary Fund in 2018. But this is the most we’ve ever proposed to help ensure students have a healthy and safe learning environment.
Overall, we’re proposing more than $2.3 billion in direct aid for education.
We’ll also increase support for at-risk students by more than $268 million. In 2019, we proposed investing $140 million to support high-poverty school divisions—the most we had ever been able to give to support at-risk students.
This investment nearly doubles that, helping schools offer additional support to students who need it.
Every child, no matter who they are or where they live, should get a world-class education in Virginia.
And that education should start as young as possible. Early education has been a priority of mine, and of the First Lady’s, throughout my term in office. This budget expands access to the Virginia Preschool Initiative for three-year-olds and increases the Child Care Development Fund by more than $73 million each year.
It also expands the early reading initiative, investing more than $77 million over the two years. I want to thank Pam and all the dedicated people across government and around Virginia who have worked to make early learning more available and accessible to all of our children.
We’re also making important investments in safe, affordable housing. We’ve increased our support for the Housing Trust Fund in past budgets, and we’re able to do it again. I am proposing $190 million over the two years to create more housing that is safe and stable, and that people can afford.
When I came into office, we were putting just $11 million in the Housing Trust Fund. Our administration has made historic investments—$145 million so far. The importance of affordable housing, as well as supportive housing, has been even more evident during this pandemic.
You can’t tell people they’re safer staying home if they don’t have a home to stay in. That’s why these housing investments are so important, and I’m proud that we’ve been able to increase this funding during my term.
One of the most important investments we have been able to make is in broadband coverage.
Broadband is to today’s economy what electricity was generations ago. It is quite simply a necessary service for students to connect to education, businesses to connect to the wider world, and citizens to connect to work. It helps make economic opportunity more equitable.
But when I came into office, we were spending $4 million a year on connecting the thousands of Virginians that still lacked broadband access.
We bumped that up to $50 million a year. And earlier this year, we made the decision to put $700 million in federal pandemic funding into broadband. When we leverage local and private funding, Virginia is deploying $2 billion into broadband and high-speed internet.
Because of this decision, earlier this week we were able to award grant projects to dozens of communities—projects that will close 90 percent of the digital divide. We’re on track to have universal broadband on its way to every community by 2024—far faster than expected, and faster than most other states.
That funding is built into the base of this budget, and it’s vital to Virginia’s economic health that we keep this project moving forward. This is an infrastructure investment that will help Virginians for years to come.
Last week, I announced additional funding for our state parks and multi-use trail systems.
We’re also making investments in other environmental priorities—especially those that help ensure clean water and protect land for future generations.
I am proud to say that with this budget, we have put $1 billion toward our efforts to clean up the Chesapeake Bay.
That is more than any other governor has ever been able to invest in the Bay. As someone who grew up with the Bay as my backyard, this is personal to me—I want to ensure that my grandchildren, and your grandchildren, can enjoy beautiful, clean water the same way I did.
This money will go to a variety of programs that make our water cleaner—reducing nutrient runoff, conserving forest and farmland, fully funding the BMP cost-share, and helping localities update old sewer systems.
It will help us meet our statewide goals for Bay cleanup by 2025. We must meet those
obligations. The Bay touches so many states that cleaning it up is a group project, and we do not want Virginia to be the state that doesn’t carry its share.
As part of this effort, we’re also providing funding for the cities of Richmond, Lynchburg, and Alexandria, to improve their wastewater systems, through what we call combined sewer overflow projects. Their CSO projects will deliver cleaner water for everyone.
That’s why we’re using federal ARPA dollars for those projects. When we announced how we’d use that funding earlier this year, we purposely set some aside for other needs. This is an excellent way to use those resources to solve a decades-old health problem.
We also are taking steps to protect land and cultural sites that are important to Virginia’s tribal nations, Black Virginians, and other Virginians of color.
As we strive to tell a fuller and more inclusive story of Virginia, it’s important to preserve and protect physical places and spaces that represent the history of all Virginians.
We’ll set aside $12 million to help Virginia’s tribal nations conserve and expand their tribal lands for future generations—something we’ve already started on, with actions in recent years to protect land for the Chickahominy and Mattaponi tribes. We’ve also budgeted $10 million to preserve historic sites related to Black and indigenous Virginians.
Clean air and water are important legacies to leave for future generations. And it’s important to prepare our Commonwealth for the climate changes that are having an impact now.
I’m so proud of the work we’ve done to make this state more resilient. And the country is once again turning to Virginia for leadership. In fact, President Biden has nominated Admiral Ann Phillips, our special assistant for coastal adaptation, to serve as the next U.S. Maritime Administrator. Admiral Phillips is in the midst of her confirmation hearing as we speak. I know she will serve the United States as well as she served our Commonwealth.
I am incredibly proud that during my term, we have brought in a record $80 billion in economic investment, creating more than 100,000 new jobs. And CNBC has named Virginia the best state for business three years running—proof that when you treat people right, it’s the right thing to do, and it’s good for business.
CNBC uses more than 70 different metrics to score that ranking, about half of which touch on the business and tax climate. Both Republican and Democratic governors compete for this ranking—and we’re the only state to get it in successive years. For comparison, we’re in company with states like Texas, Georgia, and North Carolina—not exactly liberal hotbeds.
I want to thank the Commerce and Trade team, everyone at the Virginia Economic Development Partnership, and our local economic development officials, all of whom work hard to showcase all that Virginia can offer to companies.
And I thank the MEI team, which includes several of you legislators. We’ve brought thoughtful projects to you, and we’ve been able to help them succeed.
But we can do more—specifically to attract large manufacturing projects and others who need large sites prepared and ready to go. We’ve been losing projects, along with their jobs and capital investments, that are looking for this specific kind of site.
So I’m proposing $150 million to address this issue. The majority, $100 million, will establish a mega-site development fund, which will prepare our largest sites for future mega projects. These are the kinds of projects that represent thousands of potential jobs, and billions in capital investment.
The remaining $50 million will be used for midsized sites that are priorities for our economic development programs around the Commonwealth. Together, this investment will make our communities as competitive as possible, and help ensure that every region of Virginia can participate in this economic growth.
Our strong economic development track record, and being the best state for business, aren’t things that happen in a vacuum.
They happen because we have put the pieces in place to make them happen. Our
inclusive, commonsense policies have encouraged business investment. Being named the best state for business is a testament to our workforce, our education system, our commitment to diversity, and our strong business climate. And it shows that when you treat people right, good things happen.
Because of this investment, Mr. Youngkin, you will one day find yourself in a rural community to cut the ribbon on a mega-site during your term.
And because of this, I also expect to see Virginia as the best state for business for the fourth year in a row.
We got good marks with CNBC for our education system, including our world-class colleges and universities. These days, if you want to get a good job and get ahead, you need additional skills training or education beyond a high school diploma. I’m proud that in Virginia, we have everything from training focused on skills, to outstanding advanced degree programs.
But we can’t rest on our laurels in higher education.
Last week, I announced additional funding for our historically black colleges and universities. They’ve long been underfunded, which is why we have increased funding for them in every budget I have proposed.
We have budgeted support for capital improvements, and for student access.
Our schools are not serving their purpose if students can’t afford to go there—especially the first-generation students, for whom college can make a huge difference.
My budget adds $40 million over two years for Norfolk State University and Virginia State University for affordable access.
We also include $20 million over two years to help support scholarships at Virginia Union, and at Hampton University.
And we’ve budgeted for capital improvements, student support, and other needs—$297 million altogether. With these investments, we’ll have put half a billion dollars into HBCUs during my term, an increase of 87 percent.
We also know that student access is an issue at every school, public and private, HBCU or not.
That’s why we’re increasing tuition assistance for students in other ways. This budget provides $150 million to increase undergraduate financial assistance at our schools and $10 million to increase graduate financial aid. We’re providing $97 million for affordable access programs.
And we’re raising the level of Tuition Assistance Grants to students at private colleges and universities to $5,000 per student over the next two years.
That means that over my term, we’ll have increased TAG by 50 percent.
This year, roughly 23,000 Virginia students are being helped by the TAG program.
That’s no small number of students who might have been able to get an education because of this assistance.
Our private colleges do an outstanding job of helping students who might not have thought they could afford a private college—or afford to go to college at all.
In fact, here is a remarkable statistic about Virginia’s private colleges—of our student body attending Virginia’s private colleges, more than 44 percent of the student body is eligible for Pell grants, with many of our colleges exceeding 55 percent.
It takes a village, as they say, and these colleges are committed to access to higher education for all, and I thank them.
Not every student wants or needs a four-year degree to get a good job. There are many high-paying jobs that don’t require four years of school, but they do require training programs
We have excellent community colleges.
When I ran for governor, I campaigned on an idea to make community college tuition-free for low and moderate-income students, if they were getting training in high-need areas.
Last year we were finally able to keep that promise and fund the G3 program. It covers the cost of school for qualifying students—and it helps pay for other needs, like transportation and child care, that can prevent someone from getting the education they need.
This budget puts another $38 million into G3. It is a critical program to help Virginians get the training they need for the jobs they want.
We’ll also put more than $11 million into UVA-Wise to help expand programs, particularly those focused on economic development. UVA-Wise is doing great things in Southwest Virginia to help the region’s economy grow and diversify.
And at my own alma mater, VMI, we’ll provide nearly $12 million to implement the One Corps, One VMI steps to a more inclusive and supportive campus.
Our strong economy is making a lot of these budget investments possible. But it’s important to remember that these past two years have not treated everyone the
same.
If you’re a white-collar professional, your work probably moved online, and you made it through the pandemic pretty well.
But workers whose jobs require close contact have had a rougher time. Some jobs simply can’t move online—restaurant workers, teachers, law enforcement, home care
attendants, and many, many others.
Many of these folks are still struggling.
And for years, we’ve seen the gap between the wealthiest Americans, and the least wealthy ones, widen.
In 2017, when I ran for governor, I campaigned on a promise to reduce taxes for the Virginians who need it most.
And one of the tax cuts I proposed in 2017 was that we eliminate the sales tax on groceries.
]In Virginia, we’ve applied the sales tax to groceries since 1966—the year the Commonwealth first established a sales tax.
Since that time, Virginia has reduced the state portion to 1.5 percent—plus a one percent local sales tax.
We’ve gone from being on a credit watch when I took office, to having a record surplus.
So the time has come. I am sending you a budget that will finally eliminate the 1.5 percent state sales tax on groceries.
This will help working families in every corner of Virginia and keep a promise I made on the campaign trail.
In 2018, I also proposed giving working families a tax cut. The federal government had made tax changes to help wealthy people, but it did little for everyone else. I wanted to make sure everyday Virginians benefitted too, so we proposed making Virginia’s earned income tax credit refundable.
This is the right thing to do, and it’s a policy that was first created by President Richard Nixon.
My budget makes up to 15 percent of the earned income tax credit refundable for eligible families, which will give a tax break to working families who need it the most.
And just like we did in 2019, we’re going to offer one-time tax rebates to Virginians—$250 for individuals, $500 for married couples. We did this in 2019 because the revenues were good. This year, revenues are great. We want to offer some help to Virginians who could most use it.
I’m also proposing to finally eliminate the accelerated sales tax, a budgeting move that required retailers to pre-pay a portion of their sales tax.
Now, let’s be straight with each other. We know that Virginia is going to cut taxes in 2022. I want to make sure that happens in the right way. And what I mean by that is that tax relief needs to be focused on those who need it most—workers who have lower-incomes, workers who have struggled in this pandemic. Workers who need it, not just those who want it.
My plan focuses on tax relief in the right way, helping keep a few more dollars in the pockets of working families.
When we met four years ago, we could not have predicted the biggest challenge looming ahead—the biggest, I think, that any of us have ever faced. The covid-19 pandemic.
It has touched every facet of our lives. And it has made almost everything more difficult.
But a year ago, we had the first ray of hope. The first vaccines were being authorized by the FDA. And by the end of December 2020, shots were going into arms.
Now, a year later, 87 percent of our adult population has had at least one shot. Virginia has been in or near the top ten states for vaccination rates—doing better than many other large states and all of our southern neighbors. Vaccines, paired with masking and people continuing to be cautious, have helped keep our covid numbers per capita among the nation’s lowest.
I am incredibly proud of how we have handled Covid – following the science, and always taking actions based on protecting Virginians’ health and safety.
But unfortunately, people are still dying—more than 15,000 Virginians have died of covid. Every day, I get an email with the previous day’s numbers. Consistently, somewhere between 20 and 40 Virginians die every day from this virus. Many Virginians have lost a loved one. In the state Senate, we lost one of our own.
Now, as the omicron variant spreads, we cannot say with certainty what we face next, from a health perspective or an economic one.
We have been grateful for federal funding over the past two years that has helped us respond to this pandemic on many different fronts.
That’s why this budget sets aside $424 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding, to address future impacts of the pandemic.
I hope that as Virginia continues to fight this virus, the same focus on science and health will continue to drive decisions. And if anyone who is listening has not been vaccinated yet—please, get the shot. It will save your life.
Four years, as I said, only seems long when you’re looking ahead—not when you’re looking back.
I am incredibly proud of what we’ve accomplished in that time.
When I stood here at the end of 2018, we had already worked together for a major victory—expanding Medicaid. While we couldn’t know it back then, that decision was critically important when this pandemic hit. That decision means more than 600,000 Virginians have access to health care – access they did not have in 2018. Imagine if those 600,000 people had gone through the pandemic with no health coverage. The expansion was a good thing to do, and it has made Virginians healthier.
In 2018, we were on a negative credit watch, and I promised to get us back to a more positive footing and shore up our reserve funds.
Now we have kept that promise, and we have record amounts in our reserve funds—ensuring that Virginia is in a very good position for the next economic downturn.
Keeping that promise was a good thing to do.
In December 2018 we had just announced that Amazon would bring its HQ2 project to Virginia, bringing thousands of jobs and billions of dollars in economic impact. Every new job means another Virginian who can provide for their family.
Now, we have broken records for economic investment—$80 billion dollars invested in this state, four times any previous governor, creating more than 100,000 jobs. Every job created is a good thing to do.
In 2018, I said we needed to cut regressive taxes that take more out of a small paycheck than they do a large one. Today I have again proposed tax cuts and tax refunds that will help working families the most. Keeping that promise is a good thing to do.
We have accomplished the things I set out to accomplish—steering this state in a prudent manner, investing wisely for our long-term needs, and creating more opportunities for our communities and our people to thrive.
I am confident that this state is stronger and more forward-looking than it was when I took office nearly four years ago—because of the work you and our administration have done together.
With this budget, I leave you with a roadmap to continue Virginia’s success. And I am leaving you with my friendship, and my best wishes. I am confident that you will continue to steer this ship in a steady, forward direction—in a way that is open and welcoming to all, treats people right, and works to build a brighter future for every Virginian.
Thank you, and have a safe and happy holiday season.
Governor Northam announces historic investments in cultural and natural resource conservation
On December 15, 2021, Governor Ralph Northam continued his ‘Thank you, Virginia’ Tour, announcing that his proposed budget includes $10 million to conserve historic and cultural sites that are important to Virginia’s Black, Indigenous, and People of Color and $12 million in one-time funding for Tribal land re-acquisition. These proposals are part of Virginia’s ongoing commitment to pursue historic justice and protect and conserve places that make the Commonwealth special.
“Protecting the historic landmarks of all people helps us tell a more inclusive and accurate story of the past,” said Governor Northam. “All of Virginia’s history deserves to be told and this funding will make that happen.”
The proposal dedicates $10 million over two years to establish the Black, Indigenous, and People of Color Conservation Fund to conserve historic and cultural sites. The legislation will be introduced in the 2022 session to make this funding permanent, ensuring conservation efforts will continue. The fund will be the first in the Commonwealth dedicated to conserving, rehabilitating, and interpreting the historic landmarks of Black, Indigenous, and People of Color. This fund will protect historic schools, churches, cemeteries, burial sites, sacred Tribal sites, and other endangered historic sites in Virginia.
The Virginia Outdoors Foundation will receive $12 million in the budget to help Tribal Nations acquire and protect their ancestral and historic land. In 2021, Governor Northam’s budget provided a one-time appropriation for the Chickahominy Indian Tribe to acquire historic land called Peace Hill Mamanahunt. The outgoing budget provides the other Tribal Nations in Virginia with a similar opportunity to acquire and preserve ancestral lands of significance to ensure Tribes have a place to continue sacred traditions, share their stories and celebrate their rich history.
“Today marks an important step in our efforts to build a more equitable Commonwealth,” said Secretary of the Commonwealth Kelly Thomasson. “Access and ownership of traditional tribal lands allow for cultural and historic preservation as well as economic empowerment for Tribal Nations. This is an important moment of historic justice as the Commonwealth takes another step towards restoring trust with this community and others by investing in the preservation of historic and ancestral sites of Tribal Nations and Black, Indigenous, and People of Color.”
“Land conservation has many purposes. It protects scenic vistas and viewsheds, supports wildlife and ecosystem health, and provides places for outdoor recreation,” said Secretary of Natural and Historic Resources Ann Jennings. “Governor Northam’s investments and creation of a BIPOC conservation fund show conservation must also play an important role in ensuring historic justice and that places of importance to all Virginians are protected in perpetuity.”
The Governor was joined by Tribal Nations, Indigenous Community members, and historic justice and natural conservation stakeholders during his announcement at Mantle: The Virginia Indian Monument at Capitol Square.
Virginia Promotes Inclusion & Transparency
Governor Northam assembled a leadership team that reflects Virginia’s diversity. He led the most diverse Administration in Virginia history—including the first-ever majority-female cabinet.
• Under Governor Northam’s leadership, Virginia now requires all state agencies and state higher-education institutions to establish and maintain a comprehensive plan for diversity, equity, and inclusion.
• Governor Northam established the Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, and appointed the country’s first Cabinet-level Chief Diversity Officer.
• Virginia saw the removal of statues dedicated to lost causes, thanks to a partnership between Governor Northam, the General Assembly, and the Office of Attorney General Mark Herring. These include the statue of Robert E. Lee on Monument Avenue in Richmond (the largest Confederate monument in the country), the statue of Harry Byrd Sr. on Capitol Square, the Robert E. Lee statue at the United States Capitol, and the Arch honoring Confederate Jefferson Davis at Fort Monroe. Governor Northam signed legislation to give localities the authority to remove monuments.
• Virginia established user-friendly dashboards to provide a snapshot of the progress made across the COVID-19 response, and to assess social determinants of health and other factors contributing to health equity.
• Virginia created the Office of New Americans to promote the economic and civic success of Virginia’s diverse immigrant communities.
• Governor Northam delivered the most diverse slate of appointments to state boards and commissions in Virginia history. Virginia established the first-ever African American Advisory Board and the first-ever LGBTQIA+ Advisory Board to advise and produce policy recommendations to the Governor.
• Governor Northam is the first to have installed constituency-specific outreach directors and regional leaders to elevate the voices of historically-excluded communities.
• Virginia negotiated and passed a bipartisan regulatory reform bill to reduce or streamline regulatory requirements by 25% over three years.
Page County man sentenced to 5 years for cockfighting and animal cruelty
On December 14, 2021, Dale Comer, Jr., 42, of Page County has been sentenced to five years in jail after he was convicted of 26 counts of felony animal fighting, 20 counts of misdemeanor animal cruelty, and one count of felony drug possession. Additionally, Comer has 86 years of suspended time hanging over his head after he serves his five-year sentence, has a lifetime ban on owning animals of any kind, and was ordered to pay $29,714.51 in fees. This is the largest cockfighting sentence in Virginia history and in the nation’s history. Attorney General Herring’s award-winning first-in-the-nation Animal Law Unit prosecuted the case.
“Animal fighting of any kind is a heinous activity that puts innocent animals in dangerous, many times life-threatening, situations,” said Attorney General Herring. “I created my Animal Law Unit to help put a stop to animal cruelty and fighting in the Commonwealth and I am incredibly proud of their success over the past six years. I hope this strong sentence will send a message to anyone who plans to participate in cockfighting that it will not be tolerated in Virginia.”
According to evidence presented in court, Comer participated in cockfighting at his home in Page County. The Page County Sheriff’s Office made three separate visits to Comer’s home and each time they found that Comer had set up a cockfighting yard and found hens, roosters, and cockfighting paraphernalia including gaffes. On their final visit to Comer’s property, authorities also found a plastic bag with methamphetamine residue. The Sheriff’s Office confiscated 335 birds, many of which had been altered and dubbed.
Additionally, two of the animal fighting charges involved Comer allowing his children to be involved in animal fighting – even giving them birds of their own, teaching them how to train the birds, and taking them to cockfights in West Virginia and Kentucky.
This case was prosecuted by Senior Assistant Attorney General Michelle Welch from Attorney General Herring’s award-winning first-in-the-nation Animal Law Unit with assistance from the Page County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, the Page County Sheriff’s Office, the Stanley Police Department, the Virginia Animal Fighting Taskforce, the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office, the Shenandoah Sheriff’s Office, the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office, the Front Royal Police Department, the Warren County Sherriff’s Office, Page County Fire and EMS, the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office, the Fredericksburg SPCA, and the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.
About the Animal Law Unit
In 2015, Attorney General Herring created the nation’s first OAG Animal Law Unit to serve as a training and prosecution resource for state agencies, investigators, and Commonwealth’s Attorneys around the state dealing with matters involving animal fighting, cruelty, and welfare. Illegal animal fighting is closely tied to illegal gambling, drug, and alcohol crimes, and violence against animals has been shown to be linked to violence towards other people. To date, the unit has handled thousands of matters, including training, prosecutions, and consultations.
Governor Northam continues ‘Thank You, Virginia’ Tour, announces tax reduction for working Virginians
On December 14, 2021, Governor Ralph Northam continued his ‘Thank You, Virginia’ Tour, announcing that unprecedented economic strength is enabling the Commonwealth to both invest in long-term priorities—by raising salaries for teachers and law enforcement, funding Historically Black Colleges and Universities at record levels, boosting outdoor recreation, and more—while also reducing taxes to help working people.
The Governor noted that many working people have not experienced the booming national economy that has helped many professionals and office-based workers get ahead and build wealth during the pandemic.
“When Virginia cuts taxes next year, it should be done in a way that benefits working people,” said Governor Northam. “Many professionals made it through the pandemic fine, as their work simply moved online. But workers haven’t been so lucky when their jobs require close contact with other people. Some jobs simply can’t move online—restaurant workers, early childhood educators, home care attendants, and others—and we all depend on the people who do this work. Virginia can help working people by eliminating the state grocery tax, providing one-time rebates, and giving a tax break to people who are working.”
Governor Northam is proposing four changes to tax policy:
• Eliminating the state sales tax on groceries. Governor Northam first proposed eliminating this regressive tax on low-income individuals when he ran for Governor in 2017. Virginia’s unprecedented economic strength now makes this possible. The state grocery tax is 1.5%. Most states do not tax groceries. This proposal does not affect local revenues.
• Providing an income tax cut for working families. Governor Northam proposed to make up to 15 percent of the federal earned income tax credit (EITC) refundable for eligible families, which will give a tax break to working families who need it most. The EITC reduces the amount that low- and middle-income working people owe in taxes. Making it “refundable” means people will get a refund from the state if they are working but earning income below a certain level. The amount depends on income level, marital status, and family size. This program was started at the national level by former President Richard Nixon, a Republican. The Governor proposed a similar plan in 2019.
• Offering one-time ‘economic growth rebates.’ The Governor is proposing one-time tax rebates to everyone who files state income taxes in Virginia—$250 for individuals and $500 for married couples—so that everyone benefits from the Commonwealth’s unprecedented economic growth. Low- and middle-income working people will benefit from this the most. Governor Northam and the legislature last offered tax rebates in 2019, providing $110 for individual filers and $220 for married couples.
• Ending ‘accelerated sales tax’ payments for retailers. When you pay sales tax at a store or online, the retailer collects it for the state, and then forwards the money along to the Commonwealth. But when the economy collapsed in 2008, the state began requiring many retailers to pre-pay these tax payments early—before they had even collected the revenue. This placed a burden on retailers, causing them to dip into their own pockets. Governor Northam is proposing to end this system.
Together, these plans are expected to reduce state revenues by a total of $2.1 billion. Most of this amount is a one-time reduction for the state’s General Fund, and $419 million is an ongoing obligation. All ongoing tax cuts will directly benefit working people through changes to the EITC and the elimination of the regressive state grocery tax.
The Governor said his budget proposal also will put $1.7 billion into the Revenue Stabilization Fund, set aside $1 billion for the Virginia Retirement System, and allocate $2.8 billion for capital projects in state government and higher education buildings.
“Virginia is able to take these steps now because our sound fiscal leadership has shaped a booming economy,” said Secretary of Finance Joe Flores. “These steps are tools to make sure that working people share in the prosperity.”
“Virginia has been named the best state for business for three years running and we have a remarkably strong economy, but not everyone is benefitting equally,” said Delegate Lamont Bagby, chair of the Legislative Black Caucus. “This tax plan focuses on Virginians who need help and who have largely not benefited from our strong economy. This is the right way to help working people and provide equity in our tax policy.”
The Governor made the announcement at The Market at 25th, a community-driven grocery store in Richmond’s East End.
Virginia’s Finances Are Strong
Under Governor Northam, Virginia’s financial reserves are at record levels.
• Governor Northam leaves office proposing more than $3.8 billion in financial reserves. That’s 16.8% of state revenues–and more than eight times the amount Virginia had in the bank when he took office. In 2018, those same reserves stood at just $440 million, so he set a then-ambitious goal to get to 8% during his four-year term.
• This is unprecedented in Virginia history.
Virginia closed Fiscal Year 2021—the pandemic year—with a record surplus: $2.6 billion.
• Unlike some other states, Virginia managed through the pandemic without cutting services, laying off workers, or borrowing to pay the bills.
Virginia has preserved a AAA bond rating since 1938, longer than any other state.
• Virginia shares this first-place ranking with just 13 other states.
• When rating agency Fitch reaffirmed Virginia’s AAA in July 2021, it said:
• Virginia’s ‘AAA’ bond rating reflects its solid fiscal resources, conservative approach to financial operations and exceptional financial flexibility.
• The commonwealth’s strong fundamental economic profile provides a stable revenue base and solid growth prospects.
• Virginia also maintains a low long-term liability burden relative to economic resources.
• Virginia’s fundamental economic profile remains strong, with a diverse mix of industries and high wealth. Fitch expects the commonwealth’s economy to absorb the negative effects of the pandemic and return to a steady pace of growth over the near term.
• The commonwealth’s long-term economic growth prospects are solid, with above-average population growth and high education levels.
Attorney General Herring holds two gas stations accountable for price gouging
RICHMOND (December 13, 2021) – Attorney General Mark R. Herring is holding two gas stations accountable for alleged price gouging of gasoline during the Colonial Pipeline emergency in the spring of 2021. Attorney General Herring has reached settlements with Terry Singh Corp. d/b/a Waynesboro Marathon and Springfield-based Tahir and Sons LLC d/b/a Interstate Fuel LLC (Interstate Fuel) for alleged violations of the Virginia Post-Disaster Anti-Price Gouging Act relating to allegations that the gas stations charged unconscionable prices on gasoline, a necessary good, after a state of emergency was declared on May 11, 2021, in response to the temporary shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline, which supplies motor fuels and other petroleum-based products to a large portion of the east coast.
Attorney General Herring has also taken other enforcement actions regarding price gouging following the Colonial Pipeline emergency. Additionally, he has taken enforcement actions against price gouging in relation to the state of emergency declaration in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The sad reality is that bad actors will take advantage of their fellow Virginians during times of crisis or emergency just to make an extra buck,” said Attorney General Herring. “My Consumer Protection Section will continue to monitor and investigate any complaints we receive of alleged price gouging in the Commonwealth. Businesses should know that, if they choose to participate in price gouging practices, they will be held accountable – price gouging will not be tolerated in Virginia.”
Waynesboro Marathon
Attorney General Herring’s complaint alleges that, on May 11 – 12, 2021, Waynesboro Marathon significantly raised the prices of regular unleaded and midgrade gasoline. By May 12th, the gas station was charging as much as $3.99 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline; the increase to that price point represented a 45% increase over what the station was charging before the disaster occurred. Similar increases were noted on midgrade gasoline, where average prices increased more than 32%. A violation of Virginia’s price gouging law is also a violation of the Virginia Consumer Protection Act.
Under the terms of the settlement, Waynesboro Marathon agrees to be enjoined from engaging in further violations of Virginia’s price gouging law and the Virginia Consumer Protection Act. The business also has agreed to pay $2,500 in civil penalties and attorneys’ fees and also has disgorged more than $1,394.15 in excess profits made from the offending sales, which can be used for consumer restitution. Consumers who purchased regular or midgrade gasoline from Waynesboro Marathon on or around May 11th and 12th should file a complaint with the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Section to be considered for reimbursement of excess charges they paid.
The settlement, in the form of an Assurance of Voluntary Compliance, has been filed for approval with the Waynesboro City Circuit Court.
Interstate Fuel
This settlement resolves a lawsuit that Attorney General Herring filed in August 2021, alleging that this gas station raised its prices of regular unleaded gasoline by as much as 33.4% during the declared emergency. Under the terms of the settlement, Interstate Fuel agrees to be enjoined from engaging in further violations of Virginia’s price gouging law and the Virginia Consumer Protection Act. The business will disgorge $15,166.75 in excess profits made from the offending sales, and also has agreed to pay $3,500 in civil penalties and attorneys’ fees. Consumers who purchased regular unleaded gasoline from Interstate Fuel on or around May 13, 2021, should file a complaint with the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Section to be considered for reimbursement of excess charges they paid.
The settlement, in the form of a Consent Judgment, has been filed for approval with the Fairfax County Circuit Court.
Attorney General Herring’s Anti-Price Gouging Work
During Governor Northam’s state of emergency that was issued in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Virginia Attorney General’s Office received more than 500 complaints and e-mails alleging possible price gouging activity and sent more than 150 investigative letters to businesses. Investigation of these complaints largely revealed that many price increases occurred further up the supply chain with manufacturers or distributors that were beyond the reach of the state’s price gouging laws, and this prompted Attorney General Herring to successfully seek amendments to the state’s price gouging law during the 2020 General Assembly special session.
Additionally, in April 2020, Attorney General Herring led a national effort to address price gouging in the PPE supply chain, urging 3M as one of the largest manufacturers of PPE, particularly masks, to do more to address price gouging within its supply and distribution chains that were causing hospitals and healthcare providers to pay exorbitant prices for PPE.
If a Virginia consumer suspects they are a victim of price gouging, they can call the Consumer Protection Hotline or download a complaint form from the Attorney General’s website and submit it in-person, by mail, or by fax. Consumers are encouraged to keep any relevant documentation and submit copies with their complaints. If consumers believe they are a victim of price gouging specific to motor fuel they should file complaints with the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.
Consumers can contact Attorney General Herring’s Consumer Protection Section for information or file a complaint:
• By phone: (800) 552-9963
• By email: consumer@oag.state.va.us
• Online Contact Form/Online Complaint Form
