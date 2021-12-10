State News
Governor Northam continues ‘Thank You, Virginia’ Tour, announces $27 million for gun violence prevention
RICHMOND (December 10, 2021) —Governor Ralph Northam today continued his ‘Thank You, Virginia’ Tour, announcing that his proposed two-year state budget will include $27.4 million to address gun violence in Virginia. The funds will establish the Center for Firearm Violence Intervention and Prevention at the Department of Criminal Justice Services, building on his landmark gun violence prevention measures he has signed into law over the past four years.
“We lose a thousand Virginians to gun violence each year, and we must do everything we can to bring that number to zero,” said Governor Northam. “The new research Center will collect important data that can lead to meaningful change. Gun violence is a public safety and a public health issue, and we have so much work to do to end this epidemic of violence. This data will save lives.”
The Center for Firearm Violence Intervention and Prevention will work across public safety and public health sectors to collect data and publish reports on violence caused by firearms. The information will be shared with state and local agencies, higher education institutions, research institutions, hospitals, and other medical care facilities, and community-based organizations. These efforts will receive assistance and resources from the Center. Additionally, training standards and model policies for law-enforcement personnel will be established and updated periodically.
Virginia’s push for common-sense gun safety legislation started in 2019 after 12 people were killed in a mass shooting in Virginia Beach. The Governor called a special session to address gun violence, but the session adjourned after just 90 minutes and no action was taken. In 2020, Governor Northam signed seven new laws to reduce gun violence—including background checks on all gun sales and mandated reporting of lost or stolen firearms. In 2021, Governor Northam signed a law prohibiting a person convicted of assaulting a family member from purchasing, possessing, or transporting a firearm.
“I am proud of the landmark gun violence prevention legislation that we, as an administration, have championed over the past four years,” said Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Brian Moran. “The Center for Firearm Violence Intervention and Prevention is the next step for the Commonwealth, and I’m confident it will help ensure Virginia remains a safe place to live, work, and raise a family.”
“The Department of Criminal Justice Services has knowledgeable and experienced staff and we are prepared to take on the responsibilities of the Governor’s proposal,” said Department of Criminal Justice Services Director Shannon Dion. “We are committed to administering programs that help keep all Virginians safe.”
The Governor made the announcement at the Capitol Square Bell Tower in Richmond.
Virginia is Protecting Public Safety and Reforming Criminal Justice:
Under Governor Northam, Virginia finally passed laws to prevent gun violence—to keep communities safer by keeping prohibited persons away from firearms. The new laws:
• Require background checks on all gun sales.
• Enact a Substantial Risk Protective Order.
• Require reporting of lost and stolen firearms.
• Strengthen the law to prevent children from accessing firearms.
• Reinstate Virginia’s successful one-handgun-a-month policy—first passed 30 years ago.
• Prohibit firearms at polling places.
• Prohibit possession of firearms by persons subject to protective orders.
Governor Northam proposed and signed the law abolishing the death penalty in Virginia—becoming the first Southern state to end capital punishment.
Governor Northam signed landmark legislation to legalize possession of marijuana and seal the records of prior convictions.
• The law creates a new Cannabis Control Authority, establishing a regulatory and licensing structure for safe and equitable marijuana industry.
• The law takes effect three years earlier than originally proposed, and includes provisions to protect public health and safety, as well as the rights of people working in the new industry.
Governor Northam led Virginia’s efforts to prevent violence and rebuild trust between law enforcement and the communities they serve. These include:
• Becoming the first state in the country to ban no-knock search warrants (Breonna’s Law).
• Requiring universal training on de-escalation techniques for law enforcement officers.
• Limiting the circumstances under which law enforcement can use deadly force, including neck restraints (choke-holds)—and requiring officers to intervene if they witness another officer using excessive force.
• Creating a statewide “Marcus Alert” system for responding to mental health crises.
• Advancing Community Policing—requiring law enforcement officers to collect demographic information during all traffic and investigatory stops.
Under Governor Northam’s leadership, Virginia:
• Worked across the aisle to increase the ‘felony larceny threshold’ to $1,000. It had been just $200—the lowest level in the nation—since 1980.
• Maintained one of the lowest rates of recidivism in the country at 23.9%, thanks to investments in re-entry programs in the Department of Corrections.
• Provided bonuses of up to $5,000 for the Virginia State Police, Sheriff’s Deputies, and Jail Officers.
• Ended the oppressive suspension of driver’s licenses for nonpayment of court costs, benefiting up to 600,000 Virginians.
• Increased safety on Virginia roads and improved the lives of undocumented immigrants and their families by issuing more than 39,000 driver privilege cards. Non-citizens, who are Virginia residents, can now drive safely and legally on Virginia roads.
• Vetoed legislation to expand mandatory minimum sentencing, and pledged to veto all future legislation to expand mandatory minimums in Virginia.
• Under the Governor’s budget proposal, newly-sworn state troopers will receive a 7.7 percent pay raise; the starting salary for new correction officers will increase by 25 percent, and the average entry-level salary for deputy sheriffs and regional jail officials will increase by approximately 20 percent.
• The Governor’s budget also includes significant funding to address pay compression and provide additional raises to a range of targeted officers and sworn personnel. Virginia gave one-time bonuses of $3,000 to $5,000 to public safety officials in 2021, in addition to a one-time bonus of $500 in 2020.
Attorney General Herring condemns Supreme Court decision to allow Texas ban to remain in effect during legal challenges
RICHMOND (December 10, 2021) – Attorney General Herring issued the below statement following this morning’s U.S. Supreme Court decision that allows legal challenges brought by healthcare providers against Texas’ blatantly unconstitutional abortion ban to move forward, but fails to enjoin the illegal ban while those challenges proceed through the courts:
“I am incredibly disappointed in the Court’s ruling today, and sadly this decision gives us a glimpse into how they plan on handling abortion cases moving forward, with little regard for decades of constitutional precedent,” said Attorney General Herring. “Texas should not be allowed to continue with its blatantly unconstitutional and illegal abortion ban while it is being challenged in court. Period. Texans have been burdened with this disgusting law for too long, and they should be allowed to make their own decisions about their reproductive healthcare once again.
“I’m proud of the work I have done alongside my colleagues to protect the constitutional right to an abortion in Texas and around the country – and I will never let up on this fight.”
Attorney General Herring has been in court from the outset fighting back against Texas’ unconstitutional abortion ban. He and his colleagues have filed numerous amicus briefs on behalf of the U.S. Department of Justice in support of their challenge to Texas law.
Attorney General Herring has been a strong advocate for women’s healthcare and reproductive rights in Virginia. Last month, Attorney General Herring led a coalition of 21 attorneys general in filing an amicus brief in Planned Parenthood South Atlantic v. Wilson arguing that South Carolina’s six-week abortion ban harms women’s healthcare and a lower court’s ruling blocking the law should be upheld. He has stood against attacks on women’s reproductive freedom and has fought in court to defend women’s access to comprehensive healthcare services, including abortion and birth control. He issued an official advisory opinion that helped protect women’s health clinics from expensive and medically unnecessary retrofits that would have closed many Virginia clinics that offer abortion services. Attorney General Herring successfully fought alongside his colleagues in the Whole Women’s Health case to strike down Texas’s onerous, medically unnecessary regulations and he has fought for women’s reproductive justice around the country, working with colleagues to oppose medically unnecessary restrictions on abortion in Ohio and Alabama. Additionally, he continuously fought against the Trump Administration’s attacks on women’s access to the full range of reproductive health care services and contraception options.
Governor Northam announces Qualtrics to expand in Fairfax, creating 400 new jobs
RICHMOND—Governor Ralph Northam today announced Qualtrics, an experienced management software company, will invest $15.9 million to expand in Fairfax County. Virginia successfully competed with Pennsylvania and Ohio for the project, which will create 400 new jobs.
“Virginia offers access to the highest concentration of tech talent in the United States,” said Governor Northam. “The Commonwealth’s diverse tech ecosystem is driven by our stable business climate, competitive operating costs, and a world-class workforce. We look forward to Qualtrics’ continued success in Fairfax County.”
Qualtrics is the leader and creator of the Experience Management (XM) category, one of the sector’s fastest-growing markets. The company helps organizations understand what customers and employees are thinking and feeling and enables them to act on that feedback to provide optimal experiences. The Qualtrics XM Platform™ is used by more than 13,500 organizations around the world to drive customer and citizen engagement, improve loyalty and retention, and grow revenue. Qualtrics recently acquired the Reston-based company Clarabridge, a leader in omnichannel conversational analytics.
“The Commonwealth has become one of North America’s premier locations for the tech sector, providing the ideal environment for fast-growing software companies to thrive,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “We are excited to see Qualtrics expand its presence and advance cutting-edge technology in Fairfax County while creating high-quality, 21st-century jobs.”
“Organizations everywhere are undergoing an experience transformation and Qualtrics has an incredible opportunity in front of us. With its strong talent pool, Virginia is a perfect place for us to grow,” said Qualtrics Chief Executive Officer Zig Serafin. “The investments we’re making today will put us in an even stronger position to help our customers build their next great customer, employee, product, and brand experiences.”
The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the Fairfax County Economic Development Authority to secure the project for Virginia. Governor Northam approved a $1.4 million grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist Fairfax County with the project.
The Governor also approved $2 million in funds from the Virginia Economic Development Incentive Grant. The Virginia Economic Development Incentive Grant was established as a self-funded program of performance-based incentives that the Commonwealth awards to exceptional economic development projects with large numbers of employees and very high wages relative to average wages for that particular area.
Support for job creation will be provided through the Virginia Talent Accelerator Program, a workforce initiative created by the Virginia Economic Development Partnership in collaboration with the Virginia Community College System and other higher education partners, with funding support from the Northam administration and the Virginia General Assembly. Launched in 2019, the program accelerates new facility start-ups through the direct delivery of recruitment and training services that are fully customized to a company’s unique products, processes, equipment, standards, and culture. All program services are provided at no cost to qualified new and expanding companies as an incentive for job creation.
“This marks the second vote of confidence that Qualtrics has made in our business community this year,” said Fairfax County Economic Development Authority President and Chief Executive Officer Victor Hoskins. “First was the purchase of Clarabridge, a homegrown tech success story, and now the expansion being announced today. We thank and congratulate Qualtrics for this tremendous growth and we stand ready to assist the company further as it expands its footprint here.”
“Congratulations to Qualtrics on expanding their offices in Fairfax County,” said Senator Janet Howell. “Qualtrics, with their innovative spirit, customer-obsessed solutions, and data-driven analytics, will find itself right at home, where some of the world’s leading cloud-based IT companies flourish and continue to find tremendous success.”
Former Allied Cash Advance borrowers to begin receiving settlement payments
RICHMOND (December 9, 2021) – Attorney General Mark R. Herring announced today that more than 12,300 borrowers who were harmed by the open-end credit lending practices of Allied Title Lending, LLC d/b/a Allied Cash Advance (“Allied”) will begin receiving checks in amounts between $20 and $491.40 as part of a settlement negotiated by Attorney General Herring. In March 2021, Attorney General Herring secured a permanent injunction against Allied, $850,000 in restitution for customers, and an additional $150,000 in attorneys fees and costs.
“The resolution my team and I were able to reach with Allied provides meaningful restitution and debt forgiveness to tens of thousands of Virginia consumers,” said Attorney General Herring. “Before Virginia’s consumer finance laws changed earlier this year, many lenders would turn to open-end credit lending to impose astronomically high-interest rates on small-dollar loans to financially vulnerable Virginians. I’m also pleased that my team and I were able to resolve our claims against Allied in a way that provides meaningful restitution and debt forgiveness to tens of thousands of Virginia consumers.”
In his complaint, Attorney General Herring alleged that Allied violated Virginia’s consumer finance law in two ways: (1) Allied imposed a $100 origination fee on its loans after it provided the loan funds in violation of the requirement that open-end credit plan lenders provide a minimum 25-day grace period before imposing finance charges; and (2) Allied engaged in a pattern of quasi-payday lending by encouraging and permitting borrowers to enter into new contracts each month, essentially rolling over the same loan for months and sometimes years on end.
The Commonwealth is providing checks to the consumers who were most affected by Allied’s wrongful conduct. This includes those who paid off their loans during the grace period and paid the $100 origination fee and those who were subject to the quasi-payday lending conduct and paid off numerous accounts during the grace period. Consumers who paid off one account during the grace period will receive $20. Consumers who paid off two accounts will receive $25. All other consumers receiving refunds will receive $9.45 for each account they paid off during the grace period. For example, a consumer who paid off three accounts will receive $28.35 and a consumer who paid off 52 accounts will receive $491.40.
The settlement also included consumer relief in the form of debt forgiveness. Under the settlement, Allied ultimately agreed to stop collecting on any open-end account opened during the period between September 23, 2013, and July 23, 2017. The total value of the debt forgiveness provided on these accounts exceeds $21.7 million.
Attorney General Herring has hired a settlement claims administrator to distribute restitution monies to affected consumers. Any consumer who believes he or she is eligible for restitution, but who does not receive a refund letter and check, may contact the settlement administrator at the following toll-free number to inquire about his or her eligibility and to provide a more current address: (833) 531-8941.
Consumers who have questions about the settlement, the settlement administration process, and who is eligible for restitution also may review the Frequently Asked Questions posted on Attorney General Herring’s website.
Allied operated at various times out of 23 locations in the following localities across Virginia: Alexandria, Charlottesville, Fredericksburg, Hampton, Harrisonburg, Highland Springs, Lynchburg, Manassas, Mechanicsville, Newport News, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Richmond, Rocky Mount, Staunton, Tappahannock, and Winchester.
This matter was handled by the Predatory Lending Unit of Attorney General Herring’s Consumer Protection Section. The Unit was established as a part of Attorney General Herring’s reorganization of his Consumer Protection Section, which now includes a focus on predatory lending in addition to deceptive conduct, antitrust matters, charitable solicitation, and more. During Attorney General Herring’s administration, the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Section has recovered approximately $410 million in relief for consumers and payments from violators.
For additional information on the settlement or to file a complaint about a consumer protection matter, please contact Attorney General Herring’s Consumer Protection Section:
• By phone: (800) 552-9963
• By email: consumer@oag.state.va.us
• Online Contact Form/Online Complaint Form: https://www.oag.state.va.us/consumer-protection/index.php/file-a-complaint
New opinion from Attorney General Herring establishes environmental justice policy
RICHMOND (December 9, 2021) – In an important environmental-related official opinion issued at the request of Senator Ghazala Hashmi, Attorney General Mark R. Herring clearly establishes Virginia’s environmental justice policy and concludes that state agencies, specifically the Department of Environmental Quality, must consider the Environmental Justice Act (EJA) during the permitting process for any kind of construction, program, or policy. The opinion will help ensure that environmental justice, as outlined in the Act, “is carried out” across the Commonwealth for any new project.
“The environmental justice impacts and consequences should be considered with any kind of project or construction that happens within the Commonwealth, and it’s on the respective state agencies to ensure that happens,” said Attorney General Herring. “Too often, projects that had a negative environmental impact have disproportionately affected communities of Black and Brown Virginians, many times to the detriment of the individuals’ health who lived there. Ensuring environmental justice in every corner of Virginia is just another way we will be able to pursue our goal of making the Commonwealth more open and welcoming to all.”
“I thank the Attorney General for rendering his opinion that the Environmental Justice Act not only establishes environmental justice as a policy of the Commonwealth but that it also imposes a responsibility on our agencies to include these concerns within all permitting decisions,” said Senator Hashmi. “Most particularly, the Director of the Department of Environmental Quality must evaluate permitting decisions through the lens of environmental justice and evaluate the impacts on our fenceline communities. The AG’s opinion validates the years of effort by so many individuals and organizations that have shone a consistent spotlight on the environmental injustices of the past.”
Through legislation carried by Delegate Mark Keam and Senator Hashmi, the Environmental Justice Act was passed during the 2020 General Assembly Session and “provides that ‘[i]t is the policy of the Commonwealth to promote environmental justice and to ensure that it is carried out throughout the Commonwealth, with a focus on environmental justice communities and fenceline communities.’” The EJA was recently cited by the State Air Pollution Control Board in its decision to deny the permit for the Lambert Compressor Station.
As Attorney General Herring notes in his opinion, “[u]nder the EJA, ‘environmental justice’ means ‘the fair treatment and meaningful involvement of every person, regardless of race, color, national origin, income, faith, or disability, regarding the development, implementation, or enforcement or any environmental law, regulation or policy.’” He further explains that “the EJA defines ‘fair treatment’ as ‘the equitable consideration of all people whereby no group of people bears a disproportionate share of any negative environmental consequence resulting from an industrial, governmental, or commercial operation, program, or policy.’”
Attorney General Herring concludes the opinion by saying, “the Environmental Justice Act not only sets forth a policy of the Commonwealth but also imposes specific, enforceable duties on the Commonwealth to ensure that the policy is carried out. Therefore, the Director [of the Department of Environmental Equality] must ensure that environmental justice, as defined in the Act, ‘is carried out’ when making his determinations . . .”
Subcontractor Pleads Guilty to Felony Worker Misclassification
RICHMOND (December 8, 2021) – Richmond Drywall Installers Inc., a subcontractor that has been working on the new General Assembly Building, has pleaded guilty to felony embezzlement charges based on worker misclassification brought by Attorney General Mark R. Herring’s Worker Protection Unit, following an investigation by the Office of the State Inspector General. In October, Attorney General Herring’s Worker Protection Unit brought the first worker misclassification-related charges against the subcontractor for allegedly misclassifying their employees as independent contractors to avoid paying state taxes. As part of the plea agreements, Richmond Drywall Installers Constructors Inc. will pay a total of $21,000 in fines and restitution.
“Businesses that take advantage of their workers through misclassification, wage theft, or payroll fraud are not only stealing from their hardworking employees, but they are also stealing from the Commonwealth,” said Attorney General Herring. “I am committed to rooting out worker exploitation in Virginia and protecting our workers from abuse and mistreatment by their bosses. I want to thank both my Worker Protection Unit for their hard work, as well as our partners over at the State Inspector General’s office for their help on investigating this important case.”
In Richmond City Circuit Court today, Richmond Drywall Installers Constructors Inc. pleaded guilty to five felony embezzlement counts and were ordered to pay a $2,500 fine for each of the five counts and $8,500 in restitution.
“It is the first time worker misclassification charges were brought by the OAG’s new Worker Protection Unit, and I am proud that our special agents were part of the investigation that brought this issue to the forefront,” said State Inspector General Michael C. Westfall.
These were the first worker misclassification-related charges brought by Attorney General Herring’s Worker Protection Unit since its creation earlier this year. Worker misclassification – one of the most common forms of worker exploitation – involves falsely identifying individuals as “independent contractors” when they are really employees. This allows employers to avoid paying unemployment and other taxes on workers and to avoid the costs of covering the employees with workers’ compensation and unemployment insurances, and it has been consistently shown to drive down the wages of other workers.
Proposed budget to increase funding for regional trails, state parks, and Office of Outdoor Recreation
On December 8, 2021, Governor Ralph Northam continued the ‘Thank You, Virginia’ tour, announcing that he is proposing a two-year budget that will include nearly $245 million for outdoor recreation and Virginia’s world-renowned natural lands. The new funding will help significantly expand Virginia’s network of regional trails, Virginia State Parks, and the Office of Outdoor Recreation.
“Virginia is home to a robust outdoor recreation economy, with 41 state parks and more than 450 miles of recreational paths,” said Governor Ralph Northam. “Our natural assets draw tens of thousands of visitors each year, opening up countless opportunities for economic development across Virginia. This increased funding will make significant progress towards both preserving the beauty of Virginia’s landscape and ensuring that this critical industry continues to thrive for years to come.”
This funding will go towards supporting existing trails as well as developing new trails like the Eastern Shore, Shenandoah, and Fall Line trails. The budget proposal will also ensure that the Office of Outdoor Recreation, launched by Governor Northam in 2019 with the goal of coordinating outdoor recreation efforts across multiple state agencies, will have funding to support two full-time employees.
“Active transportation is a critical component of our multimodal transportation network, providing the final link to schools, workplaces, and transit stops,” said Secretary of Transportation Shannon Valentine. “Not only do Virginia’s regional trails create safer alternatives for existing pedestrians and cyclists, they also attract thousands of non-local visitors each year, significantly enhancing economic development prospects for the localities they pass through.”
Outdoor recreation employs more than 197,000 people and contributes an estimated $22 billion to our economy. This industry also generates $1.2 billion in state and local tax revenues. Visitation to Virginia State Parks increased 13 percent in 2020, with nearly 8 million visits. Some of the Commonwealth’s natural area preserves doubled the number of visitors compared to pre-pandemic numbers, and these increases have continued in 2021.
Virginia is also home to a number of trails that have a sizable economic impact, including the Capital Trail, running from Richmond to Williamsburg, the New River Trail from Galax to Pulaski, and the Creeper Trail from White Top and Abingdon. The Capital Trail and the New River Trail generate $9 million and $28 million respectively in annual economic impact. More than half of the visitors to the Creeper Trail are coming from outside the area, boosting Virginia’s tourism revenue.
“Outdoor recreation provides an important boost to local economies,” said Senator Emmett Hanger, co-chair of the Outdoor Recreation Caucus in the General Assembly. “When a community has a multi-use trail, or a state park or forest, it is not only a draw for visitors, it improves the quality of life for those who live there. These investments will ensure more access to Virginia’s beautiful landscape for generations to come.”
“The pandemic has really highlighted how valuable our award-winning state parks and natural areas are,” said Delegate David Bulova, co-chair of the Outdoor Recreation Caucus in the General Assembly. “By supporting staffing and access, we ensure that Virginians and visitors can continue to enjoy all the outdoor beauty the Commonwealth has to offer.”
The Governor made the announcement on Brown’s Island in Richmond.
