Local News
Governor Northam COVID-19 update briefing – April 10, 2020
Governor Northam joins the Virginia Emergency Support Team to share the latest updates on the COVID-19 response. Here is the latest update:+
EDA in Focus
EDA files second civil suit against 9 new real estate-involved defendants
Following a nearly two-hour closed session on Friday morning, the Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Board of Directors approved a series of motions, including one authorizing new civil litigation against nine new defendants “to seek recovery of money and/or property wrongfully taken from the EDA”; and one authorizing a settlement agreement with local real estate attorney Joseph Silek, Jr.
The new civil action defendants include three local real estate or real estate settlement companies and settlement officials from those companies which facilitated real estate transactions cited in the Cherry Bekaert investigation of EDA finances commissioned by the EDA and Warren County in September 2018.
Defendants in the new EDA civil filing anticipated within a week are TLC Settlements, LLC, and settlement agent Tracy L. Bowers; Service Title of Front Royal, LLC and settlement coordinator and processor Victoria L. Williams; Century 21/Campbell Realty, Inc. and its principals Jeannette M. Campbell and Walter L. Campbell; as well as Rappawan, Inc. and William T. Vaught, Jr.
The Cherry Bekaert investigation of potentially fraudulent and/or criminal activity in the conduct of EDA financial affairs under the executive directorship of Jennifer McDonald has already resulted in a $21.3 million EDA civil suit against McDonald and 14 co-defendants; as well as 34 financial felony charges against McDonald and a lesser number of criminal charges against what was originally four McDonald personal and/or business associates, including her husband Samuel North, her former EDA Administrative Assistant Michelle Henry, former EDA small business loan recipient, and B&G Goods principal William Lambert, and Earth Right Energy principal Donald Poe.
Facing a January trial date less than two months after taking on the prosecution of EDA matters having generated an estimated million pages of documentation, Rockingham County-based Special Prosecutor Michael Parker dropped Poe’s charges, with the option to re-file them is determined to be warranted.
While we could not immediately find or verify what EDA transactions Service Title of Front Royal and its processor Williams were involved in, TLC Settlements name pops up repeatedly on page 62 of the Cherry Bekaert working papers report, including in the Buck Mountain Road transaction involving Rappawan and Vaught in which a sale-buy back within a month reflected a $600,000 loss on the McDonald/EDA side of the transaction.
“TLC Settlements … or its settlement agent” is also cited on page 16 of the Bekaert report regarding the 2016, $445,000 EDA purchase of the 3.5-acre Royal Lane “Workforce Housing” parcel from the Campbell’s, who are McDonald’s aunt and uncle. McDonald initially presented that property as a $10 gift to the EDA from the Campbells in return for tax credits. However, a later assertion that a tax credit deadline had been missed led to the necessity to either return the property or purchase it.
Ostensibly because of a half-million dollars in preparatory development or site work on the property having been paid for by the EDA, the $445,000 purchase was approved by the EDA board in 2016. McDonald later verified to Royal Examiner that about $16,000 for a VDOT traffic study was the only non-returnable money the EDA had invested in the Royal Lane property.
The eventual EDA sale of the Royal Lane parcel to Cornerstone LLC, believed to be a branch of the Aikens Group developers for $10 in late November 2018, is likely the reason for the $16,000 settlement agreement with real estate attorney Joe Silek Jr. Following the recusal of EDA/County Attorney Dan Whitten, Silek served as EDA counsel on the November 2018 Royal Lane parcel sales transaction.
Written off as a $600,000-plus loss by the EDA four months later when the EDA’s first civil litigation was filed on March 26, 2019, at the time Silek told Royal Examiner that the Royal Lane Deed of Sale was sent to Cornerstone’s Winchester’s attorneys’ group with no sales price on it. Then-EDA Board Chairman Gray Blanton said he only saw the deed’s signature page when asked to sign for the EDA.
Asked at the time by Royal Examiner how such a transaction occurred, particularly with a $10 sales price filled in on the back end, neither Silek, Blanton, nor the law firm representing Cornerstone responded. As previously reported, on March 27, 2020, the EDA board authorized the purchase of the Royal Lane parcel back from Cornerstone LLC for $26,776.54. That price was said to cover internal expenditures the Aikens Group spent on pre-developmental work following its November 2018 purchase.
Friday morning, on a motion by Blanton, seconded by Vice-Chairman Jeff Browne, the EDA was gracious in announcing the Silek settlement agreement, reading into the record, “The Warren EDA expresses its appreciation to Mr. Silek for his work and cooperation in achieving this agreement and for his service to the Warren County and Front Royal communities.”
The Silek settlement agreement was approved by a 4-0 vote, with Greg Harold dissenting and Jorie Martin abstaining due to past business dealings with Silek.
Asked about the agreement later, EDA Board Vice-Chair and Communications Committee Chairman Browne said, “Is it a perfect agreement; did everyone get everything they wanted? – Of course not. The point of it is, you can negotiate. It’s just a sum of money that we negotiated, and both sides got something they wanted out of it. If you can’t do that, you are looking at legal expenses to everyone’s detriment. Our perspective is to do what benefits the taxpayers most.”
Hmm, wonder if that observation was aimed at the Front Royal Town Council’s way?
Of the decision to file the second civil litigation, rather than re-amend the initial civil suit upwards, Browne observed, “It is part and parcel of the same allegations of conspiracy and breach of fiduciary responsibility. It was just decided it worked to file separately.”
A third motion approved Friday authorized a Security Agreement with First Bank & Trust to work “in conjunction with the Forbearance/Extension agreement the EDA signed with First Bank & Trust on December 27, 2019.”
The EDA is scheduled to meet again on April 24. Anticipated topics will be the selection of a firm to complete the EDA’s 2018 and 2019 audits; and possibly a requested update on if, and how, COVID-19 related court delays are impacting the EDA litigation hearing schedules.
A Friday afternoon email from Town Attorney Doug Napier indicated a canceled April 9th hearing on the Town’s litigation against the EDA has tentatively been rescheduled for July 27th, at 2 p.m.
Local News
Kitten Season at the SPCA: Don’t be a kitten-napper, be a kitten-warrior!
Kitten Season at the SPCA of Winchester, Frederick, and Clarke Counties has begun! A few litters of neo-nates have already arrived, and we’ve been fortunate to place them in wonderful foster homes. It is a busy period for our animal shelter. The flood of infant kittens requires critical care, specialized supplies, and a dedicated team of fosters. Kitten Season is truly a community effort and one that will be especially challenging this year due to COVID-19.
We often receive questions regarding how one can help during this time of the year. The answer is easy, don’t be a kitten-napper! If you find a pile of kittens, your first instinct may be to rescue them, but there is a very good chance mom is out getting food. Observe the litter of kittens. wait to see if mom returns, it’s not unusual for a momma cat to be gone 8 hours. Give mom a chance to come back and nurse her kittens. Try not to hover or do things that may scare mom away. Taking the kittens may cause them to die. Momma Cat is ALWAYS the best option.
If you find kittens, we can offer guidance and support while momma cat nurses, and then you can be a hero – a kitten warrior – and foster the kitties until they are ready for adoption. The SPCA of Winchester, Frederick, and Clarke Counties can provide you with the necessary supplies and support. To learn more about our Kitten Warrior program, email Marie at sheltermanager@winchesterspca.org or call 540-662-8616. To learn more about your local SPCA, go to winchesterspca.org.
Local News
COVID-19 disrupts Virginia tourism as season ramps up
RICHMOND, Va. — Michael Moore has always enjoyed his job as a wine trail guide with Topshelf Transportation. He said the job is about more than wine.
“I get people anything they need,” Moore said. “I’m like a rolling concierge.”
Moore, 71, works in the Monticello Wine Trail region, which encompasses parts of Albermarle and Nelson counties and contains about 35 wineries. It is widely considered to be one of Virginia’s top wine regions. Moore has worked in the industry for the past seven years after he retired as a graphic designer. But, in mid-March, his tours were canceled due to Gov. Ralph Northam’s order to close non-essential businesses and ban gatherings of 10 or more to combat the spread of COVID-19.
“I guess I’m out of a job,” Moore said. “The whole industry has come to a screeching halt.”
Moore is not alone, and COVID-19 has not just impacted jobs in the state’s tourism industry. Since Northam’s order, there has been a sharp spike in unemployment rates, with 306,143 Virginians filing for unemployment insurance in the past three weeks.
Moore is not worried about his finances, but many people in the tourism industry are not as lucky.
“It’s tough,” he said. “Some of the bigger wineries, they’ve got a cushion, but their workers are out of work. And it’s all part-time workers.”
Travel spending in Virginia plummeted after stay-at-home orders were announced around the country, according to the U.S. Travel Association. Spending was $521 million in Virginia in the first week of March but dipped to $119 million by the end of the month. Compared to last year’s numbers, travel spending in the state was down 78% the previous week in March. Tourism is a significant source of revenue for Virginia, pulling in $26 billion in 2018, according to the Virginia Tourism Corp. The industry accounted for 234,000 jobs that year.
Andrew Cothern, communications manager for VTC, said Virginia attracts so many tourists because it has something for everyone.
“Virginia has a lot of different travel opportunities, whether the traveler’s interested in history or outdoor recreation or dining,” Cothern said. “There’s a lot of different reasons why people want to come to Virginia.”
Cothern said that COVID-19 had changed everything.
“With the COVID-19 crisis going on, a lot of people are not traveling, obviously, and it’s closed down a lot of business,” Cothern said.
The businesses hardest hit will be the ones that usually attract large crowds, he said. This might include museums, theaters, parks, restaurants, and wineries. VTC, and others in the tourism industry, are working to make some of these experiences virtual and earn a little revenue. For example, the American Shakespeare Center in Staunton is streaming recorded versions of the troupe’s 2020 performances. Tickets start at $10.
Moore, however, cannot work from home. He said companies like the one he works for might be in jeopardy.
“There will be some wine tour companies that will go out of business,” he said. “They’ve all got leases and cars and insurance they still have to pay for, even when they’re not touring.”
Large scale events have been affected, like the ones produced by Venture Richmond, a nonprofit that organizes events in downtown Richmond. Venture Richmond canceled Dominion Riverock, one of its largest festivals held on Brown’s Island. Stephen Lecky, director of events for the organization, said losing the festival was a disappointment to everyone, including vendors. Lecky said the festival draws 100,000 to 250,000 people annually, and they contract with hundreds of musicians, athletes, and other vendors.
“All these folks, food vendors and traveling vendors included, will not have this event, and it will impact them financially,” Lecky said.
Lecky said that once a festival is canceled, potential revenue is gone.
“That’s $2 to $3 million that we won’t be seeing,” he said.
Lecky also is concerned about Friday Cheers, a weekly concert series that Venture Richmond organizes. The event typically draws 3,000 to 5,000 people to Belle Isle between May and June, Lecky said. Venture Richmond has canceled events through May and hopes to reschedule those musicians for later in the summer, but Lecky is worried people will be wary of large crowds.
“If a vaccine is not available to people by September, October–will people truly feel safe and comfortable in large crowds and events like this?” Lecky said.
Lecky said in the future event coordinators will have to be more careful.
“Events are going to have to be more proactive on ways they are doing things,” he said. “Do events go cashless? Are employees wearing gloves? Are you sanitizing more frequently? I think attendees are going to want to see these kinds of changes now.”
Though more people are turning to outdoor recreation during the coronavirus outbreak, Virginia state and national parks are closing. The Rappahannock Rapidan Health District of the Virginia Department of Health recommended on April 8, the full closure of Shenandoah National Park, which has over 500 miles of hiking trails. The Appalachian Trail Conservancy on April 3 formally requested permission to close the 2,193-mile trail through the end of the month. A long stretch of it winds through the state.
Virginia State Parks have also taken a hit from COVID-19. The 38 parks attract 11 million visitors annually, with 45% of park spending coming from out-of-state visitors, according to Dave Neudeck, communications and marketing director for the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation. Neudeck said the parks had canceled campground and cabin reservations through June 10. They have also closed visitor centers.
“It’s going to hit our budget because the revenues generated from our overnight facilities and our merchandise sales in our visitor centers are significant,” Neudeck said.
Neudeck is optimistic about the future of the parks and said this crisis might make people more appreciative of nature.
“What we see right now is that more people are looking to parks and state parks to get outside and get that fresh air and get some exercise when they can,” he said. “Therefore, we are seeing a lot of first-time visitors to our parks. The hope is that we’ll continue beyond when everything turns back to normal.”
For now, many are making the best of the crisis. Moore is making masks for health care professionals. Lecky is attempting to rebook vendors for later festivals. Cothern said VTC would increase promotional materials once people are allowed to travel freely. All agreed that the tourism industry is resilient, and people will come back to Virginia.
By Macy Pressley
Capital News Service
Local News
We are Reaching Out Now and giving back through the “Give to Give Back” family initiative
During this time of crisis, Reaching Out Now is working with the Principals of Warren County Public School System with the support of our corporate sponsors to help local families. In partnership with Deliteful Food Catering and collaborating with Hazard Mill Farm, Manor Line Ranch and area restaurants, PaveMint, IHOP, Ledo’s Pizza, TGI Friday to provide meals for 50 local families that have the greatest need for additional meals. With schools closed, families and children have limited access to meals. Warren County Public School Food Services is providing breakfast and lunch to our students; we are extending that support to provide meals for the whole family unit.
We need your help.
Our goal is to raise enough money to support meals for 50 families, 3X per week, for the next 3 months. Meals will be simple, yet hearty and will be prepared by restaurant partners generously donating their time and their resources to help. Together we can support our local families as we also support our local restaurant businesses.
How can you get involved?
- Donate: (mail donations to the address above or donate on our website at www.reachingoutnow.org.)
- Deliver meals to families – contact Anne Cobb at reachingoutnow.org
- Donate nonperishable food items to Blue Ridge Technical Center- Monday, Wed., Fri., between 9-12
- Become a sponsor – sponsorship information can be found on our website at www.reachingoutnow.org
- Please contact Samantha Barber at 202-997-4701 or Michelle Smeltzer 540-892-6108 to talk about the program and if you have other ideas on how to support this community effort.
#StrongerTogether, let us together make a difference in the lives of our local families. Together we can build a bridge to where the families and students we serve will believe and know their true potential is within reach, and they have support.
Local News
United Way donates $2,600 to C-CAP through COVID-19 response fund
The United Way of Front Royal-Warren County has established a “COVID-19 Response Fund” to help our community address pressing needs during the current crisis.
This grant is made possible through a grant made by the Truist Foundation as well as generous donations from people in our own community.
The United Way has already approved part of the funding from this grant to go toward C-CAP of Front Royal-Warren County.
C-CAP is currently operating a drive-by food distribution site in partnership with the Department of Social services. The agency has more than 2,700 heads of households signed up as C-CAP certified clients. Within those households there are more than 7,000 individuals, including about 2,000 children.
Last Wednesday C-CAP served 31 current clients and two new C-CAP applicants with hundreds of meals and a bag of personal items. This week the agency was open on Monday and it will open again on Wednesday of this week.
C-CAP will keep this service running as long as there is access to food. The agency’s partnership with Feeding American and the local Winchester Food Bank is the key to having access to food at below market prices. C-CAP also purchases local fresh foods for families.
Since 1950, the United Way has worked to advance the common good in Front Royal-Warren County. The community wins when a child succeeds in school, when families are financially stable, and when people are healthy. The United Way’s goal is to create long-lasting change by addressing the underlying causes of the challenges we face. Living United means being part of the change!
To reach the United Way offices in Front Royal-Warren County (134-B Peyton Street, Front Royal, VA, 22630), please email info@frontroyalunitedway.org or call 540-635-3636.
Crime/Court
One vehicle accident downs power lines to Royal Village Wednesday afternoon
The power into Royal Village was interrupted early Wednesday evening as a result of a traffic incident. Town Director of Energy Services David Jenkins responded to Royal Examiner’s request for information on the situation early Thursday morning. Below is the full text of his reply:
“The Energy services department received an online submittal that the power was out in the W 11th St area. a crew was dispatched and upon arrival they found that a vehicle had struck a utility pole that feed’s directly from our Kendrick Lane substation and snapped it off. The crew than began to clear and isolate the primary wire and pole that was on the ground and then proceeded to get the power back on by transferring the loads to another circuit that feeds from our Manassas Avenue substation.
“The pole that was struck also had underground primary feeder attached to it as well. We called in our Public works department for a backhoe to dig up the damaged wire. A contractor for CenturyLink had to be called in to repair the phone lines.
“Power went off at 6:41 pm
“Power back on at 7:27 pm
“Number of customers affected 931”
Information gathered at the scene by Royal Examiner staff indicated the driver of the involved vehicle may have fled the scene on foot.
By late morning Thursday, Front Royal Police Captain Crystal Cline confirmed the arrest of Artavia Michelle Price-Bey for DUI, Property Damage over $1000, and Failure to Maintain Car Insurance, regarding the incident. Price-Bey was transported to RSW Regional Jail and booked into the facility at 9:26 p.m. Wednesday evening. She was released Thursday morning at 11:52 a.m.
King Cartoons
Wind: 14mph NW
Humidity: 33%
Pressure: 29.82"Hg
UV index: 0
60/39°F
69/57°F