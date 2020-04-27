Local News
Governor Northam COVID-19 update briefing – April 27, 2020
Governor Northam joins the Virginia Emergency Support Team to share the latest updates on the COVID-19 response. Here is the latest update:
Front Royal/Warren County based Axalta Coatings donates over 600 gallons of hand sanitizer
Over the past several weeks, the Front Royal/Warren County manufacturing facility of Axalta Coatings began shifting their manufacturing capabilities to produce thousands of gallons of hand sanitizer that meet the high standards of the World Health Organization (WHO). Today, the Leaderships of the County of Warren and Town of Front Royal Governments joined our communities’ public safety professionals to receive 612 gallons of FDA-approved Isopropyl Alcohol-based Hand Sanitizer.
Axalta is committed to worldwide efforts to support the safety, health, and well-being of hospital professionals, first responders, and our employees,” said Robert Bryant, Axalta’s Chief Executive Officer. “Our entire global Axalta family is pulling together to use our collective energy and resources to help fight coronavirus in the communities where we live, work, and raise our families.”
Members of the Warren County Department of Fire and Rescue Services worked diligently distributing over 500 gallons of this product to various public safety agencies, healthcare facilities, and governmental organizations throughout the Northern Shenandoah Valley. Additionally, Axalta has committed additional product to serve organizations throughout the eastern region of the United States by donating to local hospitals and first responders.
Warren County Administrator Douglas P. Stanley stated, “A local business working with our local governments to ensure the health and wellness of our public safety responders and essential personnel serves as the ultimate public/private partnership.”
Axalta’s plant in Front Royal is joined by plants in Mount Clemens, Michigan; Tlalnepantla, Mexico; Guarulhos, Brazil; and Wuppertal, Germany in the manufacturing of hand sanitizer.
Lord Fairfax Health District COVID-19 update
The Lord Fairfax Health District continues to assist with and monitor response to a COVID-19 outbreak at Skyview Rehab and Nursing in Page County.
The response to this outbreak has involved multiple partners, including staff and leadership from Skyview and its corporate affiliates, Valley Health System, the Virginia Department of Health/Lord Fairfax Health District (VDH/LFHD), and the government and people of Page County and the town of Luray. These partners are communicating on a daily basis to ensure an effective response to this outbreak.
The staff at Skyview continue to provide compassionate care to all the residents, and they are coordinating closely with Valley Health when a higher level of care is needed. The community at large has rallied to assist with supplies, including Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), food, and overall encouragement, including a drive-by parade this past weekend. The support of the community for the residents and for caretakers has been heartwarming.
At this time, 59 residents of Skyview have tested positive for COVID-19 disease, though not all have developed symptoms. Several initially sent to hospitals have been able to return to the facility.
“We’re encouraged that as of the time of this writing, there have been no deaths in the facility,” said Lord Fairfax Health Director Dr. Colin Greene, “but we must caution that we are very early in the course of this outbreak and that it is not uncommon for elderly patients with COVID-19 to have mild symptoms for several days before developing much more severe disease, some of which may lead to death. For this reason, all involved are paying very close attention to events at the facility.”
*Provided by and with permission of Skyview Rehab and Nursing and the Valley Health System. No additional information on residents of the facility is being provided at this time. Family members inquiring about loved ones in the facility should call (540) 743-4571 and ask to speak with Charleen Pettit, who will be able to provide a daily status update. General questions about COVID-19 disease should be directed to the Page County Health Department at (540) 743-6529, the LFHD information line at (540) 771-3992, or the VDH line at (877) ASK-VDH3.
VDOT: Warren County Traffic alert for – April 27 – May 1, 2020
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.
*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new entry or a revised entry since last week’s report.
INTERSTATE 66
*NEW* Mile marker 0 to 15, eastbound and westbound – Mobile alternating lane closures for vegetation management. Monday to Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
INTERSTATE 81
No lane closures reported.
PRIMARY ROADS
*NEW* Route 340 (Stonewall Jackson Highway) – Flagger traffic control for pavement patching at various locations between Route 619 (Rivermont Drive) and Page County line. Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Route 340 (Stonewall Jackson Highway) – Northbound right shoulder closures between Route 725 (Daughter of Stars Drive) and Route 629 (Acorn Hill Road) for utility work. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through May 8.
SECONDARY ROADS
Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming. Monday through Friday during daylight hours.
Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.
Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at http://www.511Virginia.org.
The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile-friendly website at https://my.vdot.virginia.gov/. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.
Governor Northam unveils blueprint for easing public health restrictions
~ ‘Forward Virginia’ blueprint informed by diverse health and business stakeholders, includes testing, tracing, and PPE priorities ~
RICHMOND—Governor Ralph Northam presented the “Forward Virginia” blueprint, which will help guide the Commonwealth on when to safely begin easing public health restrictions. The blueprint includes a phased approach that is grounded in the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and has specific goals to contain the spread of the virus through increased testing, personal protective equipment and supplies, and medical capacity.
“We will move forward, but in a way that prioritizes public health and builds public confidence,” said Governor Northam. “Businesses know that customers will return only when they feel that it is safe to do so. Our blueprint for the path forward is data-driven and provides clear guidance, so Virginians will know what to expect and understand how we will decide to when to lift certain public health restrictions.”
Virginia is looking at a wide range of public health data. The Governor emphasized that key indicators will include a 14-day downward trend in confirmed cases as a percentage of overall tests and in reduced COVID-19 hospitalizations. While hospitalization rates have largely stabilized in the Commonwealth, confirmed cases continue to rise.
The Forward Virginia blueprint includes the following priorities:
TESTING AND TRACING
To ensure the continued safety of Virginians, the Commonwealth aims to test at least 10,000 individuals per day. Karen Remley, former Commissioner of Health and current co-chair of Virginia’s Testing Work Group, outlined a four-stage approach to meet this goal prior to safe reopening. The expanded testing plan includes hiring contact tracers, who will support local health departments in identifying individuals who may be exposed to COVID-19 and helping them self-isolate.
PERSONAL PROTECTIVE EQUIPMENT
Personal protective equipment (PPE) is critical to ramping up testing, ensuring the safety of healthcare staff, and expanding the medical workforce. Virginia’s PPE pipeline is improving, and hospitals are successfully managing their supplies. The Governor cautioned that safely easing restrictions will require an ongoing stable PPE supply chain across all sectors of healthcare, and ensuring that the supply is regularly replenished.
Virginia has ordered 17.4 million N95 masks, 8.3 million surgical masks, 17.1 million gloves, 1.7 million gowns, and 1 million face shields. This includes a contract signed jointly with Maryland and the District of Columbia for 5 million N95 masks.
Governor Northam announced that a second shipment from Northfield Medical Manufacturing is scheduled to arrive today and will be promptly distributed. The latest shipment includes 3 million nitrile exam gloves, 100,000 N95 masks, 500,000 3-ply procedure masks, and 40,000 isolation gowns.
HOSPITAL CAPACITY AND STAFF
Hospitalizations and ICU admissions are largely stable across Virginia, even as case counts continue to rise. To ensure continued capacity as Virginia move towards “Phase One” of easing restrictions, Governor Northam yesterday extended the ban on elective surgeries through May 1 and expanded the ability of physicians’ assistants and nurse practitioners with two or more years of clinical experience to practice without a collaborative agreement.
The Virginia Medical Reserve Corps (MRC) continues to recruit and deploy medical and non-medical volunteers to bolster the work of local health departments, hospitals, and healthcare providers. The MRC currently has over 16,500 trained volunteers, more than halfway to Virginia’s goal of 30,000.
PHASE ONE OF EASING RESTRICTIONS
Governor Northam outlined key benchmarks Virginians can expect in the first phase, which will begin no sooner than two weeks from now to allow for a 14-day downward trend in confirmed COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.
Phase one includes continued social distancing, teleworking, limits on travel and public gatherings, and recommended use of face coverings. Any easing of restrictions will be informed by public health experts, members of the Governor’s COVID-19 Business Task Force, state and local officials, and other stakeholders.
The Commonwealth is developing two sets of guidance: one with broad-based recommendations for all businesses, and another with industry-specific recommendations for public-facing businesses like restaurants and non-essential retail. The guidance will be provided to businesses in early May.
The slides from the presentation are below:
RSW Jail staffer tests COVID-19 positive – was not in contact with inmates
A staff member at Rappahannock-Shenandoah-Warren County Regional Jail has tested positive for the COVID-19 Coronavirus. In a press release from the office of RSW Jail Superintendent Russ Gilkison issued at 1:43 p.m. Friday afternoon, April 24, it was noted that the person is “a support staff member, who does not have direct inmate contact and has not been in the building for over a week.”
The release continues to explain that the COVID-19 diagnosed staffer “began feeling ill over the weekend while at home, was tested earlier this week, and received the confirmation yesterday” on April 23rd.
A second RSW Jail support staffer said to be in close contact with the COVID-19 diagnosed employee, “has been directed to self-isolate at home for 14 days, at the direction of the Virginia Department of Health. This staff member is not displaying any symptoms at this time,” the release states.
Despite the first positive employee diagnosis, the release continues to observe, “Currently, there are no suspected or confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the facility. We are continuing to take steps to keep our staff and the inmates as safe as possible by screening everyone entering the facility, cleaning and sanitizing day and night, and utilizing PPE. We will continue to update everyone as the situation evolves.”
With meat and poultry processing plants across the nation under increased scrutiny as COVID-19 contamination breeding grounds due to ongoing close worker proximity and working conditions, the release observes that “The Virginia Department of Health believes this staff member possibly contracted the virus from their spouse, who works at a poultry plant in Rockingham County. The staff member is in contact with the VDH and their primary care physician and is resting in self-isolation at home.”
Could poultry processing operations be at least a partial explanation for the “explosion” of COVID-19 cases we were told Rockingham County and Harrisonburg have been experiencing recently?
As reported in Royal Examiner’s April 23 story on the fifth weekly Warren County Joint Pandemic Emergency Management briefing, between April 13 and April 23, Rockingham County cases jumped from 49 to 163, with the City of Harrisonburg going from 87 to 346 over that period. The two municipalities have a combined 9 fatalities attributed to the COVID-19 virus, with 8 of those in Harrisonburg.
A check one-day later, shortly after 3 p.m. Friday, showed those numbers continuing to climb by 9, to 355 cases in Harrisonburg; and by 13, to 176 in Rockingham, with an additional Coronavirus Disease-2019 death reported in Harrisonburg. Also, between April 23rd and 24th, Warren County’s confirmed cases climbed from 30 to 36.
And so it goes at the end of the third month since the first COVID-19 case was reported in the U.S. on January 24, 2020. When we checked Friday afternoon, national statistics at the CDC had not been updated for Friday, but as of Thursday, April 23, the U.S. had 865,585 cases and 48,816 fatalities attributed to the COVID-19 Coronavirus.
Lord Fairfax Health District confirms first fatality associated with COVID-19
The Virginia Department of Health’s Lord Fairfax Health District announced that a resident of Shenandoah County, who was ill with COVID-19 has died.
“We regret to announce that we have experienced our first COVID-19-related fatality in a resident of our health district,” said Lord Fairfax Health District Director Dr. Colin Greene. “We at VDH extend sincere condolences to all family and friends.”
“This tragic event underscores the fact that COVID-19 is widespread in the Valley and throughout Virginia, and it is up to all of us to minimize its effect,” said Dr. Greene. “Everyone, especially high-risk individuals, is strongly advised to take steps to minimize contact with others who are ill: practice social distancing, stay at home as much as possible, and wear a cloth face covering when outside the home and likely to encounter others.”
In some patients, COVID-19 can lead to more severe illness, including death, particularly among those who are older or those who have chronic medical conditions, including diabetes, high blood pressure, heart or lung disease, or compromised immune systems.
To lower the risk of spreading respiratory infections, including COVID-19, the Virginia Department of Health encourages everyone to:
· Stay home as much as possible, except for essential travel;
· If you must go out in public, wear a cloth face covering;
· Stay home when you are sick;
· Avoid contact with sick people;
· Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing;
· Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available;
· Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth;
· Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces;
· If you are experiencing symptoms, call your doctor;
· Practice social distancing. Maintain at least six feet of space between yourself and other individuals when out in public; and
· Avoid close contact with crowds of any size and avoid any crowd of more than 10 people.
· The CDC also recommends the use of cloth face coverings when outside the home and near others.
For more information on COVID-19 in Virginia, visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus and www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.
