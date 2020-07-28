Local News
Governor Northam COVID-19 update briefing – July 28, 2020; Hampton Roads area, CARES Act funds, going back to school
Governor Northam joins the Virginia Emergency Support Team to share the latest updates on the COVID-19 response. Here are the highlights:
- 4 out of 5 Virginia health regions are stable
- Hampton Roads area need attention
- continue to do the right things
- wear masks
- stay at home
- social distancing
- checking in on your neighbors
- vaccines being fast-tracked
- the nursing home situation turned around
- testing up to 20,000 people per day
- new executive order for Hampton Roads area
- CARES Act funds will be distributed
- working on quick-turnaround tests for COVID-19
- “recipe for disaster” if students go back to school without numbers down
Cline to hold telephone Town Hall with Rep. Armstrong (ND) and Delegate Webert
Today, July 28, 2020, Congressman Ben Cline (VA-06) announced that he will host a District-wide Telephone Town Hall. Cline will be joined on this call by Congressman Kelly Armstrong (ND-At Large) and Delegate Michael Webert (R-Rappahannock County).
The telephone town hall will take place Wednesday, July 29, 2020, from 6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Constituents planning to participate should register at cline.house.gov/live or dial (855) 933-0825 during the time of the call.
“I look forward to hearing from constituents from across the Sixth District this week,” Cline said. “This telephone town hall will allow me the opportunity to engage directly with those I represent to help ensure that their voices are heard in Washington.”
This event will mark the sixth telephone town hall held by Congressman Cline since March.
Train crossing blockages and noisy target practices rile Warren County residents
Trains and gunfire have gotten Warren County residents riled up in recent weeks, specifically on the latter front uninhibited target practicing the constant noise from which has proved a nuisance to residents of Rockland’s Clearback subdivision.
Then there are the trains.
Rockland has three crossings – Rockland Road, Fairground Road, and Ashby Station Road – and it is a given that increasingly often slow moving or stationary trains sometimes will block all three of the entrances to or exits from the area. On occasion, road traffic has been held up for up to 30 minutes. I know. I live there.
It is generally realized by county authorities that this in itself can provoke a life or death situation, which it recently did when a resident, commercial airlines pilot Clark Cummings, reacted badly to a wasp sting and was unconscious and possibly near death when emergency technicians (EMTs) successfully treated him on arrival and in route to Warren Memorial Hospital. According to his wife, AnnMarie, the rescue trip was interrupted by train-blocked railroad crossings.
“Like the (Morgan Ford) low water bridge, do we have to wait for a death to occur before something is done about this situation?” she asked, referring to the new, two-lane bridge crossing the Shenandoah river in the Rockland area.
In the case of target practice, which can be heard almost any time of the day or early evening – including Sundays – the Board of Supervisors has scheduled a hearing next month on a petition signed by most Clearback residents, and by the owner of Shenandoah Valley Golf Club, to abate the noise and, in the hopes of the neighborhood, to lawfully halt target practice in the area. James Harper, a Rockland activist, is leading the charge.
For information on the railroad problem, I went to departing County Administrator Doug Stanley for an update. Stanley and previous Warren supervisory boards had agreed that blockages at any of the three crossings could endanger lives if emergency vehicles were held up; and were, in any event, a nuisance to residents trying to make doctor, dentist or business appointments, or even get to and from the grocery store.
Former Warren County Supervisor Tom Sayre, beaten in the last election, raised more awareness by supporting a proposed bridge at the Rockland Road crossing as part of his failed reelection bid. The proposal was taken seriously and appeared to gain impetus to where it is today.
Federal funding in the amount of $15.2 million was approved two years ago, based on a Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) estimate. Since then, earlier this year, the Northern Shenandoah Valley Regional Commission applied for an additional $7.3 million after learning from Norfolk Southern railroad that establishment of a third track was envisioned to accommodate the huge increase in train traffic, much of which is handled by the Inland Port Authority, Stanley said the bridge-building project may commence on approval of the additional funding and will be supervised by VDOT.
Stanley acknowledged that “the Rockland community and its residents have been dealing with … rail blockages of Rockland, Fairground, and Ashby Station roads for many years.
“While we have had some success working with Norfolk Southern … the ultimate solution remains the construction of a (bridge) crossing to provide uninterrupted access to the community. This is important for residents and businesses in the area, but extremely important for the provision of emergency services. Five to 10 minutes could mean the difference between life and death in responding to a medical call,” Stanley observed.
And that’s what the family of our neighbor with the life-threatening insect sting emphasized after he survived the potentially deadly allergic reaction.
Stanley, in his waning days and before the announced resignation of his deputy, Bob Childress, credited Childress “for his efforts in helping the county navigate this process and secure much needed funding to address this long-standing issue.” Childress was a former administrator for VDOT.
A target date for the start of the construction of the bridge? Not yet, but a Rockland Road crossing overpass appears at least to be on the horizon.
Governor Northam urges Virginians to prepare for hurricane season amid COVID-19 pandemic
Governor Ralph Northam is reminding all Virginians to prepare now as peak hurricane season approaches and the Commonwealth continues to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier today, the Governor and his cabinet joined state-local public safety agencies for a virtual exercise to test Virginia’s hurricane readiness and address the challenges of managing disaster response and recovery efforts during the ongoing health crisis.
“Hurricane season brings added challenges this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and we are committed to ensuring that Virginians know their risks, get prepared, and stay informed,” said Governor Northam. “Our administration remains actively focused on planning for simultaneous emergencies, and we will continue to adjust our plans as needed to protect public health and keep the Commonwealth safe. As our government agencies prepare for the possibility of a complex incident involving a major natural disaster amid virus outbreaks, it is also important that individuals and businesses make sure they are ready as well.”
One of the key statewide coordination efforts is the development of the Virginia Hurricane Evacuation Guide During the COVID-19 Pandemic, which highlights preparedness, response, and recovery actions in the event of tropical weather in coastal areas of the Commonwealth. This year’s guide includes pandemic considerations such as updating kits to include sanitation and personal protective supplies and following public health guidance. The Commonwealth is also preparing to adjust operations to ensure the delivery of critical services while adhering to social distancing guidelines and keeping people safe from storm impacts.
“As public safety professionals, the staff at our state agencies are accustomed to managing multiple issues at once, and are specifically trained in hurricane response,” said Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Brian J. Moran. “I have confidence in our preparedness efforts and ask that Virginians also take the time to plan for the hurricane season.”
The traditional Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 through November 30, and forecasters are projecting an above-average season—there have been eight named storms so far this year, and the first hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season made landfall in Texas on July 25.
Virginians know the devastating impacts of hurricanes and tropical storms and recognize these threats are not isolated to coastal areas. High winds, flooding, and tornadoes have also caused significant damages to inland communities. Hurricanes can be unpredictable in terms of timing and scope, and this year, it is particularly vital to prepare for hurricane season in conjunction with the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This exercise was extremely beneficial, not only in strengthening our overall hurricane coordination efforts but in identifying limitations and risks due to COVID-19 and operating in a more dispersed, virtual environment,” said Curtis Brown, State Coordinator at the Virginia Department of Emergency Management. “Understanding how we can enhance our preparedness, especially to support our most at-risk populations, is critical to the success of any disaster response and recovery.”
Governor Northam is calling on all Virginians and those visiting the state to prepare now by knowing your risk, purchasing flood insurance, developing a family communication plan, and making an emergency kit. It’s important to know what to do to protect yourself, your loved ones, your business, and your community.
• Know your zone. Evacuation may become necessary depending on the track and severity of the storm. Review Virginia’s evacuation zones at KnowYourZoneVA.org. It is important to note that the zone colors have been updated for 2020. Users can enter their physical address in the search bar of the website to view and confirm their designated evacuation zone.
• Complete a family communication plan. Prepare for how you will assemble and communicate with your family and loved ones. Identify meeting locations and anticipate where you will go. Federal Emergency Management Agency guidance on family communications plans is available here.
• Check your insurance coverage. Remember, there may be a waiting period for a flood insurance policy to become effective, and be aware that not all hurricane-related losses, such as flooding, are covered under traditional policies. Now is the time to review your coverage and contact your insurance agent for any changes. If you are not insured against floods, talk to your insurance agent, or visit floodsmart.gov. If you are a renter, now is the time to ensure you have adequate coverage to protect your belongings.
• Make an emergency kit. Assemble an emergency kit that includes nonperishable food, water, medication, sanitary supplies, radios, extra batteries, and important documents. Learn more about building an emergency supply kit here.
• Stay informed. Identify where to go for trusted sources of information during emergencies. Check with your local emergency management office to sign up for alerts that go directly to your phone or email. Be sure to monitor local news for watches and warnings in your area and follow directions of local officials. Power outages are always a concern during weather events—make sure you have a battery-operated radio available so you can still receive life-saving alerts.
There are many resources available to assist with hurricane planning efforts. Learn more about preparing your business, your family, and your property against hurricane threats at vaemergency.gov/hurricanes and ready.gov/hurricanes. Additional information about preparing for hurricanes during the COVID-19 pandemic can be found on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.
Weekly Scavenger Hunt begins Monday, July 27, to support local Front Royal businesses
Beginning Monday, July 27, the Town of Front Royal, the Front Royal Warren County (FRWC) Chamber of Commerce and the Front Royal Independent Business Alliance (FRIBA) will host four weekly Scavenger Hunts to promote the town, its businesses, natural beauty, and landmarks to residents and guests.
THOUSANDS of dollars in local business gift cards will be given away through weekly scavenger hunts and drawings, at random, of winners through media partners, The River 95.3, and Royal Examiner contests. The scavenger hunts and contests are designed to support and promote local Town of Front Royal businesses and are a part of The Town of Front Royal’s #BackToBusiness #BacktoNature campaign.
One $500 Scavenger Hunt Grand Prize gift card package will be awarded each week. Additional weekly gift card prizes will also be given to lucky winners.
Access the scavenger hunt clues each week from July 27-August 23 at discoverfrontroyal.com or on Facebook @DiscoverFrontRoyal and enjoy a socially distanced drive or walk around town while solving the weekly clues. Email answers to discovered@discoverfrontroyal.com for a chance to win the $500 Scavenger Hunt Grand Prize or additional gift card prizes.
Like many towns across America, Front Royal’s small businesses are the backbone of the community, and residents and guests are encouraged to Eat and Shop Local. The Town of Front Royal, The Front Royal Independent Business Alliance, and the Front Royal Warren County (FRWC) Chamber of Commerce are proud to help locals support their local businesses.
Scavenger Hunt & Contests Rules and Regulations
Go to Discover Front Royal at www.discoverfrontroyal.com/discoveredor the Town of Front Royal Facebook Page for official rules and regulations.
High School Class of 2020 Commencement Drive-In Ceremony – Questions & Answers
Here is the latest information on the Class of 2020 Commencement Drive-In Ceremony for both Warren County High School and Skyline High School.
Warren County ceremony will be Friday, July 31, 2020, and Skyline High School on Saturday, August 1, 2020.
The following information was provided by Warren County Public Schools and applies to both high schools:
8 am (graduates with the last names starting with A – K)
10 am (graduates with the last names starting with L – Z)
Staff will begin directing cars at 7 am for the 8 am ceremony. The parking lot will not be open for the first ceremony until 7 am. Instructions for parking for the 10 am ceremony will be given to students when they pick up their parking tickets.
Parking is not first-come, first-serve. You will be directed to a designated parking spot.
From the onset of this crisis and subsequent school closure, it has been our intention to provide the Class of 2020 with a graduation ceremony. We appreciate your patience and understanding as we worked carefully and diligently within the guidelines from the CDC, Governor’s office, and the Health Department to plan this event. While the commencement ceremony for the Class of 2020 is unique and unlike anything we have done before, we hope that our sincere sentiment of pride, celebration, and care for the well-being of our graduates, staff, and community are clear. We have developed a commencement ceremony that recognizes each graduate while adhering to the guidelines as required in these circumstances.
With the cooperation of all involved, the Class of 2020 Commencement Drive-In Ceremony will be a safe celebration worthy of our students’ accomplishments!
Each graduate will be given two numbered tickets, one ticket is required for each vehicle. Tickets will only be issued once all senior responsibilities have been met.
Tickets need to be picked up from your school main Office during the following times:
July 22nd – from 10 am to 2 pm
July 23rd- from 10 am to 2 pm
July 24th- from 10 am to 2 pm
Please note the following requirements in order to make our ceremony a successful event.
DRIVE-IN CEREMONY PROCEDURES
1. Graduates will receive their two numbered car admission tickets with their full name as it appears on their diploma. These tickets will be used as admission tickets for parking purposes; tickets must be presented for admittance. In addition, graduates will receive a keepsake ticket for diploma presentation with their first and last names. Graduates must carry this ticket with them in order to receive their diplomas.
2. Two standard-sized vehicles (including the graduate) will be admitted into the parking lot at the same time. You will park together, as directed by local law enforcement or a member of your faculty. For the safety and consideration of all parties involved, all persons must be seated inside the vehicle when entering your campus.
3. Graduates and their vehicles will be lined up in the parking lots closest to the football stadium. Parking directions will be provided by faculty/law enforcement upon arrival.
4. After opening remarks and speeches, graduates will begin to receive their diplomas. Working from the far side of the parking lot, the row attendants (faculty members) will signal for the first five graduates in the row to exit their cars and proceed towards the stage in a single file line to accept their diplomas from the administrative team.
5. Graduates and their families will be directed by a faculty member when to exit their vehicles to line up to receive their diplomas. There will be a designated area in front of the stage reserved for families to take pictures. Family members are asked to enter and exit this area as your graduate enters and exits the staging area.
6. Once the graduate receives his/her diploma, he/she and family members will return to their respective vehicles. Once all graduates have received their diplomas and have returned, they will be declared graduates with the official turning of the tassels.
7. Following the ceremony, the parking lot attendants will release rows of parking.
STANDARDS & EXPECTATIONS FOR SOCIAL DISTANCING AND THE CEREMONY
1. If you or a family member has a compromised immune system, please give careful consideration to attending the commencement ceremony. The health and safety of our graduates, their families, and our community at large is our priority.
2. Two standard-sized vehicles which include the graduate will be admitted into the parking lot. If you have a choice of vehicles, please be respectful of all attendees’ ability to see their graduate receive their diploma when determining which vehicle you’ll bring for graduation.
3. All attendees must remain in their vehicles or in between their two cars throughout the ceremony. An attendant will come to the vehicle for the graduate and families for the presentation of the diploma.
4. All administrators, faculty, and staff will be following CDC guidelines and wearing face masks, as well as adhering to the six feet rule for safe social distancing. Guests are encouraged to wear face coverings.
5. Graduates will not shake hands with administrators at the presentation of the diploma.
6. Spectators, other than those in admitted vehicles, are not permitted on school grounds. This rule is for the safety of our graduates, faculty, staff, and our community and will be enforced by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office and the Front Royal Police Department.
7. At the conclusion of the commencement ceremony, graduates and their families are asked to leave school premises immediately. We realize the temptation to visit with friends and classmates will be strong, but it is extremely important that we continue to adhere to social distancing guidelines for the health and safety of our community. Gatherings or loitering in groups on school grounds will not be permitted.
8. Graduates should feel free to decorate their caps as it is traditionally the case and their vehicles PRIOR to arrival on campus.
9. Gathering on school grounds prior to or after the ceremony is prohibited.
10. While this is indeed a celebration, we ask that all attendees refrain from blowing their horns until all graduates have received their diplomas and are officially declared graduates. We want to ensure that ALL graduates are honored as they are called to the stage to receive their diplomas. Please be respectful of all in attendance.
11. It is the expectation that all vehicles will remain for the entire ceremony.
We sincerely hope you enjoy this unique commencement ceremony and celebration!
We are so proud of the Class of 2020!
FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
1. How will I get pictures of my graduate?
a. We will have two professional photographers from Victor O’Neill Studios at the commencement ceremony. The photographers will take pictures of each graduating senior as the diploma is received. There will be a QR code poster at the ceremony for you to view pictures for purchase once they are available.
b. Additionally, there will be an area in front of the stage reserved for families where pictures can be taken of their graduates. Please enter and exit in a timely manner in order to allow for the next family to see their graduate. There will be faculty present in order to help assist with this process.
2. What about additional family members who would like to attend?
a. In order to adhere to the mandated social distancing rules, we must enforce the attendance rules as set forth above. Only the two vehicles (one of which includes the graduate) with required tickets will be admitted into the parking lot.
b. Additional family members and friends will be able to watch the ceremony through a live-stream on YouTube.
3. Can I park somewhere else and walk over to the parking lot to watch the ceremony?
a. NO. For the health and safety of our graduates, staff, and community members, no spectators are permitted anywhere on school property.
4. Will there be a commencement program?
a. Yes. We will provide two commencement programs to each vehicle as they are admitted into the parking lot.
5. How will seniors receive recognition for their awards and scholarships?
a. Each graduate will be recognized as he/she crosses the stage to receive the diploma with an announcement of accomplishments, awards, and scholarships.
6. Can I meet my friends at school prior to the ceremony for pictures?
a. Unfortunately, for the safety of all, gatherings on campus before or after the ceremony will not be permitted. Please take your photos at home. Upon entrance on campus, you will need to proceed directly to your designated parking spot.
7. Can I still decorate my cap?
a. ABSOLUTELY! This is your graduation celebration, and we encourage you to decorate your cap (Remember school policies; no inappropriate language or messages and must not exceed 3 inches in height) as well as your vehicle. All decorations must be completed prior to arrival at school.
Commission recommends removal of Virginia’s Robert E. Lee statue from U.S. Capitol
Governor Ralph Northam today applauded a unanimous vote by the Commission for Historical Statues in the United States Capitol recommending the removal of the statue of Confederate general Robert E. Lee from National Statuary Hall. The Commission made its recommendation following a virtual public meeting hosted by the Department of Historic Resources (DHR). The Governor testified before the Commission in favor of removing the statue.
The eight-member state commission, authorized by the General Assembly, is charged with determining whether the Robert E. Lee statue should be replaced, and if so, recommend to the General Assembly a replacement to represent the Commonwealth of Virginia alongside George Washington in the United States Capitol’s National Statuary Hall Collection, where each state is entitled to two statues.
“The Robert E. Lee statue does not tell our full and true story, and it has never represented all Virginians,” said Governor Northam. “I commend the Commission’s righteous decision to remove this relic from the halls of Congress and replace it with a new statue that embodies the inclusive Commonwealth we aspire to be.”
Since 1909, America’s first president George Washington has stood as Virginia’s contribution to the National Statuary Hall Collection in the U.S. Capitol, along with Confederate general Robert E. Lee. The Virginia General Assembly established the Commission for Historical Statues in the United States Capitol during its last regular session and tasked it with studying removal and replacement of the Robert E. Lee statue.
Governor Northam appointed two Commission members, Dr. Edward Ayers, a historian and professor at the University of Richmond, and Dr. Colita Fairfax, a professor at Norfolk State University and chair of the Virginia Board of Historic Resources. The Senate of Virginia appointed Senator Louise Lucas and the Speaker of the House of Delegates selected Delegate Jeion Ward. During the Commission’s first meeting on July 1, the four appointed members elected three citizen representatives, Dr. Fred Motley of Danville, Chief Anne Richardson of the Rappahannock Tribe, and a resident of Indian Neck, and Margaret “Margi” Vanderhye of McLean. DHR Director Julie Langan serves as an ex-officio member.
The Commission will now begin work to recommend to the General Assembly a prominent Virginia citizen of historic renown or renowned for distinguished civil or military to be commemorated in National Statuary Hall Collection. Governor Northam will transmit the Commission’s decision to the Joint Committee on the Library of Congress and request the immediate removal of the Robert E. Lee statue.
The Commission will also be required to select a sculptor for the new statue, with preference given to a sculptor from Virginia; estimate the costs associated with the replacement of the Robert E. Lee statue, including costs related to construction and placement of the new statue, for the removal and transfer of the Robert E. Lee statue, and for any unveiling ceremony of the new statue; and recommend to the General Assembly a suitable state, local, or private nonprofit history museum in the Commonwealth for placement of the Robert E. Lee statue.
The Commission is required to hold at least one public hearing prior to making any recommendation to the General Assembly on a new statue. The next public meeting of the Commission for Historical Statues in the United States Capitol will be announced here.
