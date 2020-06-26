Governor Northam COVID-19 update briefing – June 25, 2020; Phase 3 starts July 1st, briefings to end

The Warren County School Board tonight, June 26, 2020, voted unanimously to name Dr. Christopher Ballenger as the new superintendent for Warren County Public Schools (WCPS).

Ballenger, a native Oklahoman, starts his job with WCPS on July 1 for a four-year term, earning $150,000 yearly.

“I’m excited and honored to be the new superintendent of Warren County,” said Ballenger following the board’s appointment. “There are a lot of things that Warren County offers that I’m excited to be a part of. Within this system you have dedicated staff, you have wonderful people, and you have a community that is growing and vibrant and I’m excited to be a part of this.”

Ballenger — who previously served as an assistant superintendent in Oklahoma before becoming one of 10 candidates interviewed by the Warren County School Board — told the audience he has two children and his wife is a clinical-licensed psychologist with a private practice. “We’re excited about this transition and becoming part of a great school community,” he said. “I just want to be a part of this great community that’s going on and to be a part of allowing teachers and students to explore and be who they want to be.”

The new superintendent also said he looks forward to getting out into the community; visiting the schools and meeting with students and teachers, and working with his new team at WCPS.

The School Board’s special meeting, which was announced on Wednesday, lasted less than 10 minutes with no other business on the agenda. Prior to the board’s appointment of Ballenger, Warren County School Board Chairman Arnold Williams, Jr., made a special announcement.

“I would like to give a great big thank you to Mrs. Melody Sheppard for taking the reins for the last several months,” he said, referring to Sheppard taking over in January as the interim superintendent. “We went through a lot of changes that we had no idea were going to happen and you jumped right in… so, myself and the board would like to say thank you for your hard work and dedication to our school system.”

Sheppard in October 2019 was named by the board as WCPS Interim Superintendent and assumed her duties on January 1, coinciding with the retirement of former WCPS Superintendent Greg Drescher.

Sheppard since then has presided over several noteworthy situations, the largest being the forced early closure this year of the district’s schools due to the COVID-19 pandemic that resulted in virtual learning, as well as tentative plans to reopen the schools this summer and fall.

Sheppard resumes her position as WCPS assistant superintendent next week and told the Royal Examiner she’s very happy to be doing so.

School Board member James Wells made the motion to appoint the new superintendent. School Board Vice Chairwoman Catherine Bower seconded the motion with all members voting aye, including Williams and School Board members Kristen Pence and Ralph Rinaldi.

The School Board holds its next regular meeting on Wednesday, July 1 at 7 p.m. Watch the entire special School Board meeting on the Royal Examiner video below, as well as a short interview with Ballenger.