Governor Northam COVID-19 update briefing – June 9, 2020; statute removal halted, schools to reopen
Governor Northam joins the Virginia Emergency Support Team to share the latest updates on the COVID-19 response. Here are the highlights:
- Acknowledged the funeral for George Floyd. A moment of silence was held.
- Governor said, “recent events have overshadowed the pandemic.”
- Northam met with police leaders, and will also meet with activists and other leaders.
- Overall most of the state’s coronavirus numbers look good.
- Hospitals report they have enough personal protective equipment and testing capacity continues to increase.
- A total of 872 people are working as contact tracers in Virginia.
- Dr. Norm Oliver says a lab is backlogged and expects a jump in COVID-19 cases as data entered into the system.
- K-12 public schools will open for students for the 2020/2021 school year.
- School sports will begin again. Field capacity for school sports will be limited to 30% for indoor sports and 50% for outdoor sports.
- Judge halts statue removal for 10 days
A true FRPD ‘Star of the Month’ recognized by town government
If completing some business as “usual” regarding annual budgetary requirements, albeit in an unusual pandemic fiscal landscape, and resurrecting some face-to-face failures to see eye-to-eye between members of the public and public officials was a prevailing aspect at the Warren County Government Center, one moment during Monday’s live and in-person Front Royal Town Council meeting was a totally positive moment worthy of a journalistic nod.
That moment was the awarding of the Town’s recently instituted “Star of the Month” award to Front Royal Police Officer William H. Lawson.
In prefacing his presentation of the Town award, Interim Town Manager Matt Tederick noted that Lawson had been brought to the Town Administration’s attention in March for exceptional and unsolicited acts of kindness toward a younger member of this community.
“On March 20th he was recognized by his co-workers, who advised that Officer Lawson went above and beyond for a citizen,” Tederick began. “Officer Lawson perceived a particular juvenile to be less fortunate than others and took it upon himself to take up a collection to purchase the juvenile a Christmas present, as well as take him out for games and dinner. Officer Lawson went above and beyond in his actions to show compassion for another human being. He hoped it would improve the juvenile’s perception of police since there were numerous negative dealings with this individual in the past.”
This is what is meant by “community policing”.
And it is definitely the kind of thing that is a contributing factor to our community’s recent success at peacefully and jointly between law enforcement and citizens reacting with one voice united against police violence against the communities they patrol, and racism in general in our society – and that is without even knowing the race of the youth Officer Lawson decided to give a better
Christmas too, this past year than he would have otherwise had.
This is the antithesis of what we have seen in national reports on the worst face of law enforcement; the worst face of righteous protest being hijacked by opportunists with violent intent aimed at self-profit or violence for violence’s sake; the worst face of a government that would set us against each other based on negative stereotyping.
Well done, Officer Lawson.
Well done FRPD, and the Warren County Sheriff’s Office refocusing on its community-wide policing as illustrated in both agency’s participation in and work around the largest public demonstration Front Royal and this community has seen in decades, if not longer.
We are lucky to have you as part of our law enforcement community; as part of our community.
Governor Northam shares guidance for phased reopening of PreK-12 schools
~ Back to school plan informed by the collaborative process outlines steps for safely resuming in-person instruction and school activities ~
Governor Ralph Northam today, June 9, 2020, announced a phased approach that allows Virginia schools to slowly resume in-person classes for summer school and the coming academic year. The K-12 phased reopening plan was developed by the Office of the Secretary of Education, Virginia Department of Health, and the Virginia Department of Education and is informed by guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
All PreK-12 schools in Virginia will be required to deliver new instruction to students for the 2020-2021 academic year, regardless of the operational status of school buildings. The PreK-12 guidance is aligned with the phases outlined in the Forward Virginia blueprint and provides opportunities for school divisions to begin offering in-person instruction to specific student groups.
“Closing our schools was a necessary step to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and protect the health and safety of staff, students, and our communities,” said Governor Northam. “Our schools have risen to the occasion and found ways to provide remote learning opportunities, keep students engaged, continue serving meals for children who otherwise would have gone hungry, and support students and families through an immensely challenging time. Resuming in-person instruction is a high priority, but we must do so in a safe, responsible, and equitable manner that minimizes the risk of exposure to the virus and meets the needs of the Virginia students who have been disproportionately impacted by lost classroom time.”
The Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) convened numerous and diverse stakeholders through the Return to School Recovery Task Force, the Accreditation Task Force, and the Continuity for Learning Task Force this spring to inform strategies for reopening. Secretary of Education Atif Qarni held 35 strategy sessions with diverse groups of education stakeholders between May 29 and June 8 to gather their recommendations on how different reopening scenarios would impact their respective roles. The Secretary and his team engaged 800 individuals in these conversations and heard from a wide range of perspectives including English language learners, parents of students with special needs, career and technical education centers, early childhood educators, students, school nutrition workers, private school leaders, bus drivers, school psychologists, the Virginia High School League, counselors, nurses, and more.
“These plans are informed by a range of perspectives and will help ensure that we prioritize the social-emotional well-being of all of our students, their families, and educators as we go back to school this summer and fall,” said Secretary Qarni. “In-person learning is most essential for special education students, English language learners, young children, and other vulnerable students who depend upon the structure, in-person connection, and resources our school communities provide.”
Local school divisions will have discretion on how to operationalize within each phase and may choose to offer more limited in-person options than the phase permits if local public health conditions necessitate. Entry into each phase is dependent on public health gating criteria, corresponding with the Forward Virginia plan. School divisions will have the flexibility to implement plans based on the needs of their localities, within the parameters of the Commonwealth’s guidance.
The opportunities for in-person instruction in each phase are as follows:
Phase One: special education programs and child care for working families
Phase Two: Phase One plus preschool through third-grade students, English learners, and summer camps in school buildings
Phase Three: all students may receive in-person instruction as can be accommodated with strict social distancing measures in place, which may require alternative schedules that blend in-person and remote learning for students
Beyond Phase Three: divisions will resume “new-normal” operations under future guidance
Beginning with Phase Two, local divisions and private schools must submit plans to the Virginia Department of Education that include policies and procedures for implementing the Virginia Department of Health and CDC mitigation strategies. State Health Commissioner M. Norman Oliver, MD, MA has issued an Order of Public Health Emergency that requires all Virginia PreK-12 public and private schools to develop plans that demonstrate adherence to public health guidance. Public schools must also outline plans to offer new instruction to all students regardless of operational status.
Detailed information on each phase can be found in the guidance document available here.
VDOE has also developed comprehensive guidance to aid schools in planning for a return to in-person instruction and activities. “Recover, Redesign, Restart” will be made available at doe.virginia.gov tomorrow.
“School will be open for all students next year, but instruction will look different,” said Superintendent of Public Instruction Dr. James Lane. “The phased, hybrid approach allows PreK-12 students to have valuable class time and face-to-face interaction with their peers while prioritizing health and safety by ensuring physical distancing measures are maintained. This plan keeps equity at the forefront by giving divisions the opportunity to deliver in-person instruction to those who need it the most.”
In every phase, PreK-12 schools must follow CDC Guidance for Schools, including social and physical distancing, enhanced health and hygiene procedures, cleaning and disinfecting measures, and other mitigation strategies. These precautions include, but are not limited to:
Daily health screenings of students and staff
- Providing remote learning exceptions and teleworking for students and staff who are at a higher risk of severe illness
- The use of cloth face coverings by staff when at least six feet physical distancing cannot be maintained
- Encouraging the use of face coverings in students, as developmentally appropriate, in settings where physical distancing cannot be maintained
Reduce cancer risk and focus on wellness during COVID-19 with the new, updated American Cancer Society diet and physical activity guidelines
The American Cancer Society has updated its guideline for diet and physical activity for cancer prevention, with adjustments to reflect the most current evidence. The updated recommendations increase recommended levels of physical activity and have an increased emphasis on reducing the consumption of processed and red meat, sugar-sweetened beverages, processed foods, and alcohol. They also include evidenced-based strategies to reduce barriers to healthy eating and active living and to reduce alcohol consumption.
Published in CA: A Cancer Journal for Clinicians, the ACS’s flagship medical journal, “The guideline continues to reflect the current science that dietary patterns, not specific foods, are important to reduce the risk of cancer and improve overall health,” said Laura Makaroff, DO, American Cancer Society senior vice president, Prevention and Early Detection. Here is a summary:
Physical Activity for Adults
Previous: At least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity or 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity activity each week.
New: 150-300 minutes of moderate-intensity or 75-150 minutes of vigorous-intensity physical activity per week; achieving or exceeding upper limit of 300 minutes is optimal.
Diet
Previous: Consume a healthy diet, with an emphasis on plant foods.
- Choose foods and beverages in amounts that help achieve and maintain a healthy weight.
- Limit consumption of processed meat and red meat.
- Eat at least 2.5 cups of vegetables and fruits each day.
- Choose whole grains instead of refined grain products.
New: Follow a healthy eating pattern at all ages, including:
- Foods high in nutrients in amounts that help achieve and maintain a healthy body weight
- Variety of vegetables—dark green, red, and orange, fiber-rich legumes (beans, peas), and others
- Fruits, especially whole fruits with a variety of colors
- Whole grains.
Limit or do not include:
- Red and processed meats
- Sugar-sweetened beverages
- Highly processed foods and refined grain products.
Alcohol
Previous: Limit consumption. Drink no more than 1 drink per day for women or 2 per day for men.
New: It is best not to drink alcohol. People who choose to drink alcohol should limit their consumption to no more than 1 drink per day for women and 2 drinks per day for men.
Recommendation for Community Action
Previous: Public, private, and community organizations should work collaboratively at national, state, and local levels to implement policy and environmental changes that:
- Increase access to affordable, healthy foods in communities, worksites, and schools, and decrease access to and marketing of foods and beverages of low nutritional value, particularly to youth.
- Provide safe, enjoyable, and accessible environments for physical activity in schools and worksites, and for transportation and recreation in communities.
New: Public, private, and community organizations should work collaboratively at national, state, and local levels to develop, advocate for, and implement policy and environmental changes that increase access to affordable, nutritious foods; provide safe, enjoyable, and accessible opportunities for physical activity; and limit alcohol for all individuals.
“People eat whole foods –not nutrients—and evidence continues to suggest that it is healthy dietary patterns that are associated with reduced risk for cancer, especially colorectal and breast cancer,” says Dr. Makaroff.
The full guideline: acsjournals.onlinelibrary.wiley.com
Article: American Cancer Society Guideline for Diet and Physical Activity for Cancer Prevention; CA Cancer J Clin 2020 DOI 10.3322/caac.21591
Childbirth and COVID-19: Keeping expecting mothers and newborns safe at Fauquier Health
Pregnancy always comes with its share of anxiety and fear, but the COVID-19 pandemic has added a new layer of concerns for expecting families. If you will be delivering a baby during the pandemic, you likely have many questions about how delivery in the hospital may be different right now and how you can keep yourself and your baby healthy.
Fauquier Health has always taken great pride in caring for expecting mothers and their babies and making sure that our community has access to great OB care. This dedication to our region’s growing families has continued throughout the pandemic and will go on long after this health crisis has passed.
We are committed to making sure that all moms and babies have the safest birthing experience possible, and we are taking every necessary precaution to protect our families in labor and delivery from exposure to COVID-19 and ensure the risk of infection expecting mothers and new babies is extremely low. Our extra precautions mean that some aspects of delivery will be as expected, but some may be a little different. The two main changes most families will experience are visitor restrictions and limited entry points to the hospital.
As part of our COVID-19 preparedness efforts, we have moved to a strict, limited visitor protocol hospital-wide. Laboring and postpartum mothers are limited to one consistent support person for the duration of their stay. Their support person must be a healthy adult and will be required to pass all screening protocols upon entry into the hospital. Visits from the baby’s siblings and other loved ones will have to wait until mom and baby leave the hospital.
Our COVID-19 preparedness efforts also have limited entry to the hospital, closing some of our typical entrances. This means that expecting mothers and their support person should plan to access the facility through the front lobby. This entrance is open 6:00am-7:00pm Monday-Friday. Outside of those hours, the only entrance will be through the ED.
Additional measures Fauquier Health is taking to support and ensure the safety of our expecting mothers and newborns include:
- Isolating any COVID-19-positive patients away from expecting mothers.
- Negative pressure rooms available for labor and delivery.
- PPE available for laboring and postpartum mothers.
- Remote lactation support.
- Any NICU protocols/guidelines, as appropriate.
These measures have been implemented with great care, and we will continue to update them with the health and safety of our expecting mothers and families in mind.
In a time of uncertainty, the one thing all of our expecting families can be sure of is that our experienced OB staff members stand ready to help you on your journey to bring new life into the world. We are here to support you and keep you safe – today and every day the future holds.
You can find more information about COVID-19 and how Fauquier Health is responding here or by contacting your care provider.
Virginia announces temporary moratorium on evictions
~ At Governor’s request, Chief Justice suspends all eviction proceedings through June 28 ~
Governor Ralph Northam today, June 8, 2020, announced a temporary statewide moratorium on all eviction proceedings in Virginia. The Governor requested this moratorium in a letter sent to Virginia Supreme Court Chief Justice Donald Lemons this weekend.
The Chief Justice’s order issued today remains in effect through June 28 and modifies the Court’s earlier Declaration of Judicial Emergency in response to COVID-19. The temporary moratorium will halt all eviction proceedings for a period of nearly three weeks, as the Northam administration implements a comprehensive rent relief program for the thousands of Virginians facing housing insecurity in the midst of this public health crisis.
“I am grateful to the Chief Justice for granting this order, and for the activists who have been working tirelessly on this important issue,” said Governor Northam. “Access to safe and stable housing is critically important, and this action will keep thousands of families in their homes as we work to get them the support they need.”
Details of the Governor’s rent relief initiative, supported by federal CARES Act funding, will be announced in the coming weeks. Tenants are encouraged to know their rights and responsibilities and pay their rent on time if they are able. Please visit StayHomeVirginia.com for more information and resources on tenant rights.
Governor Northam’s letter to Chief Justice Lemons requesting this moratorium is available here. Today’s order from Chief Justice Lemons can be found here.
Your voice matters: Local Community Health Needs Assessment due June 22, 2020
Fauquier Health is teaming up with the Culpeper Wellness Foundation, Novant Health Culpeper Medical Center UVA Health System, PATH Foundation and the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District to launch the 2020 Community Health Needs Assessment (CHNA). This assessment will aid in the development of an action plan surrounding health needs for the Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock counties.
The CHNA process takes place every three years and was last conducted in 2017. It will consist of four parts – background information, community needs related to COVID-19, general community needs, and a section for community member insights. This collaborative effort helps residents, local stake holders and healthcare providers learn more about the pressing health needs these communities are facing and where needed improvements lie.
All community members are encouraged to participate in this quick and easy assessment by using this link. The assessment itself should take no longer than 10 minutes to complete and will remain available through June 22, 2020. Fauquier Health strongly encourages all community members to voice their needs and share their opinions. Additionally, those who complete the survey are encouraged to share with fellow family members, friends, coworkers and neighbors that reside in the Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock Counties.
This survey is being administered by Community Health Solutions, Inc. Any technical questions or problems can be reported to Community Health Solutions at 804.673.0166 or chs@chsresults.com.
