Governor Northam COVID-19 update briefing – March 23, 2021; increases for gatherings, entertainment venues
Governor Ralph Northam today, March 23, 2021, announced that as COVID-19 vaccinations continue to rise in Virginia, certain sports and entertainment venues may begin to operate with additional capacity and indoor and outdoor gathering limits will increase starting Thursday, April 1. He amended Executive Order Seventy-Two with the next steps of the “Forward Virginia” plan to safely and gradually ease public health restrictions while mitigating the spread of the virus. More than two million Virginians, or approximately one in four people, have now received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
“With increased vaccination capacity and our health metrics continuing to trend the right direction, we can safely take these targeted steps to ease certain mitigation measures,” said Governor Northam. “Virginians have come so far over the past year, and now is not the time to simply throw the doors open or let down our guard. While some capacity limits will be increased, we must all remember to stay vigilant and work together to protect ourselves, our loved ones, and our communities.”
The Commonwealth will maintain a Safer at Home strategy with continued mitigation strategies like physical distancing, teleworking, and universal mask requirements. Key changes in the Fourth Amended Executive Order Seventy-Two include:
• Social gatherings: The maximum number of individuals permitted in a social gathering will increase to 50 people for indoor settings and 100 people for outdoor settings. Social gatherings are currently limited to 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors.
• Entertainment venues: All indoor and outdoor entertainment and public amusement venues must continue to operate at 30 percent capacity. Indoor venues must operate at 30 percent capacity or with a maximum of 500 people, an increase from the current cap of 250 people. Outdoor venues must operate at 30 percent capacity, with no specific cap on the number of attendees. These venues were previously limited to 30 percent capacity or up to 1,000 attendees, whichever was fewer.
• Recreational sporting events: The number of spectators allowed at recreational sporting events will increase from 25 to 100 people per field or 30 percent capacity, whichever is less for indoor settings, and from 250 to 500 people per field or 30 percent capacity, whichever is less for outdoor settings.
• In-person graduation and commencement events: Last week, Governor Northam issued preliminary guidance on safe in-person graduations and commencements, which included a cap of 5,000 people or 30 percent of the venue capacity for outdoor events, whichever is less. Events held indoors may have up to 500 people, or 30 percent of the venue capacity, whichever is less. Attendees must wear masks and follow other guidelines and safety protocols to ensure proper distancing.
The full text of Fourth Amended Executive Order Seventy-Two and Order of Public Health Emergency Nine is available here. Updated guidelines for specific sectors can be found here. Visit virginia.gov/coronavirus/forwardvirginia for more information and answers to frequently asked questions.
Virginia has now administered more than 3.1 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and is currently giving approximately 50,000 shots per day. Virginians are strongly encouraged to make sure they are pre-registered at vaccinate.virginia.gov, or by calling 877-VAX-IN-VA, to ensure that the Virginia Department of Health has all the relevant information to reach out when individuals are eligible to schedule vaccination appointments.
Governor Northam proclaims March 29 as Vietnam War Veterans Day in Virginia
Governor Ralph Northam today, March 23, 2021, proclaimed March 29, 2021, as Vietnam War Veterans Day in the Commonwealth of Virginia to honor and celebrate the thousands of Virginia men and women who served in our Nation’s Armed Forces during this war.
This recognition coincides with the observance of National Vietnam War Veterans Day, which became a national day of remembrance with the passage of The Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Act of 2017 by the United States Congress.
“Virginia is proudly home to more than 721,000 military veterans and of these men and women, more than 230,000 served during the Vietnam era from 1961 through 1975,” said John Maxwell, Commissioner of the Virginia Department of Veterans Services (VDVS). “Of these, more than 1,300 made the ultimate sacrifice and another 46 are still missing in action. Eight Virginians who served in Vietnam were awarded the Medal of Honor, our Nation’s highest military honor.”
“As Governor Northam noted in his proclamation, it is especially important that even fifty or more years later that Virginians take this day to thank our Vietnam Veterans for answering the call to serve,” Commissioner Maxwell said. “The contributions of these returning veterans as leaders in business, the arts, medicine, science, education, technology, and public service throughout our Commonwealth is well documented, and they deserve nothing less than our highest praise and acknowledgment.”
Commissioner Maxwell noted that dozens of civic and veterans service organizations, non-profits, and government agencies in Virginia have partnered with the U.S. Department of Defense through The United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration Commission’s Commemorative Partner Program. In Virginia, state agency partners include the Virginia Department of Veterans Services, the Virginia Employment Commission, and the Virginia National Guard. VDVS is hosting two ceremonies and supporting the third ceremony on March 29 to honor and thank Vietnam Veterans for their service and sacrifice.
The Virginia War Memorial and the Virginia War Memorial Foundation have developed a number of resources to tell the stories of Virginians that served in the Vietnam War. Please go to https://vawarmemorial.org/learn/resources/vietnam/ to learn more. To read the full proclamation go to https://www.governor.virginia.gov/newsroom/proclamations/proclamation/vietnam-war-veterans-day.html.
About the Virginia Department of Veterans Services
The Virginia Department of Veterans Services (VDVS) is a state government agency with more than 40 locations across the Commonwealth of Virginia. VDVS traces its history to 1928 and the establishment of the Virginia War Service Bureau to assist Virginia’s World War I veterans.
Today, VDVS assists veterans and their families in filing claims for federal veterans benefits and provides veterans and family members with linkages to services including behavioral healthcare, housing, employment, education, and other programs. The agency operates two state veterans nursing homes, provides an honored final resting place for veterans and their families at three state veterans cemeteries, and operates the Virginia War Memorial. For more information, please visit www.dvs.virginia.gov.
About the Virginia War Memorial
The mission of the Virginia War Memorial is to Honor Veterans, Preserve History, Educate Youth, and Inspire Patriotism in All. Dedicated in 1956, the Memorial includes the names of the nearly 12,000 Virginia heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice during World War II, Korea, Vietnam, the Persian Gulf, and the Global War on Terrorism. The Virginia War Memorial is a division of the Virginia Department of Veterans Services and serves as an integral part of its mission in support of all Virginians who have served in our military.
The Virginia War Memorial is located at 621 South Belvidere Street, Richmond, Virginia 23220. The Memorial is open Monday through Saturdays, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., and Sundays, 12 noon to 4 p.m. Due to current COVID-19 guidelines, visitation to the Memorial’s Galanti Education Center and Wright Pavilion is limited to 50 guests at one time. Social distancing and facemasks are required. For more information, please visit www.vawarmemorial.org.
Samuel Anderson makes dramatic run to the James W. Gifford Sr. Memorial Tournament title
As reported in our updated original story on the tournament, these were the prize winners in the James W. Gifford Sr. Memorial Bowling Tournament at Royal Family Bowling Center in Front Royal:
The top five were:
- Samuel Anderson – Winner $2500
- Danny Wiseman – second $1250
- Brian Cavey – 3rd $700
- Brian Wilson – 4th $500
- Marcus Bell – 5th $400
And HERE is the rest of the story, with the top 5 scorers leading to the championship round:
- Danny Wiseman, PBA Hall of Famer from Baltimore Mayland, averaging 234 for 18 games with a score of 4216.
- Brian Cavey from Baltimore Maryland, averaged 221 with a score of 3991
- Greg Wilson averaged 216 with a score of 3893. (Hometown unknown)
- Marcus Bell from Glendale Maryland averaged 213 with a score of 3849
- Samuel Anderson from Woodbridge Virginia averaged 210 with a score of 3785
Here is the link to the final qualifying: tournamentbowl.com
It is worth noting that Nick Buchanan and Lee Gant both made the top 20 to Sunday – both are regular bowlers in the local league.
- First match: Samuel Anderson vs. Marcus Bell – Anderson won and advanced;
- Second match: Samuel Anderson vs. Greg Wilson – Anderson defeated Wilson to advance;
- Third match: Samuel Anderson vs. Brian Cavey – Anderson defeated Cavey to advance to the championship match.
Since Danny Wiseman was the tournament leader, he was able to choose the pattern for the finals – Wiseman chose the Kegel Pattern of Boardwalk.
Samuel Anderson defeated Danny Wiseman to become the champion. Organizers noted that Anderson was the only left hander in the finals and had control of his own lane. The other four finalist were right-handed bowlers and had to deal with the transition of the oil pattern and lane play.
Samuel Anderson is 22 years old. Congratulations to him and all the competitors in the tournament, and organizers and sponsors for a job well done.
Here is the YouTube stream – towards the end you can see the interview with Samuel Anderson:
See Royal Examiner’s original report on the tournament:
Updated: Enthusiasm high at Royal Family Bowling Center as 2nd Annual James W. Gifford Sr. Memorial Tournament gets underway
Governor Northam commits to phasing out single-use plastics at state agencies
On March 23, 2021, Governor Ralph Northam signed Executive Order Seventy-Seven aimed at reducing Virginia’s reliance on single-use plastics, which pollute waterways, harm fish and wildlife, and take up space in landfills. The order puts the Commonwealth on a path to eliminate most single-use plastics at state agencies, colleges, and universities, imposing a near-term ban on several common, but unnecessary disposable plastics and requiring the phase-out of other items by 2025. Governor Northam made the announcement today during the 31st annual Environment Virginia Symposium hosted by the Virginia Military Institute.
“From landmark investments in renewable energy to bold action to tackle the climate crisis, Virginia is at the forefront of innovative efforts to protect our environment, and addressing the problem of plastic pollution is an important part of this work,” said Governor Northam. “As a large producer of solid waste, the Commonwealth must lead by example and transition away from single-use disposable plastics to create a cleaner, more sustainable future for all Virginians.”
Most types of plastic are not easily or economically recyclable, and because they are not biodegradable, they often end up as litter on land and in waters. According to the United States Environmental Protection Agency, less than nine percent of plastics are recycled in the United States, compared with 91 percent disposed of in landfills or incinerators. Since 2011, solid waste disposed of at landfills and incinerators in Virginia has grown from two million tons to nearly 23 million tons per year.
The Governor’s executive order requires all executive branch state agencies, including state institutions of higher education to discontinue buying, selling, or distributing items such as disposable plastic bags, single-use plastic, and polystyrene food service containers, plastic straws and cutlery, and single-use plastic water bottles within 120 days. The order includes near-term exemptions for items necessary for medical, public health, or public safety uses, and long-term exemptions for medical and emergency applications. State agencies will be required to develop plans to phase out all non-medical single-use plastic and expanded polystyrene objects by 2025.
“Plastic pollution has emerged as one of the most challenging environmental problems of our lifetime, with devastating impacts on our oceans and coasts, and many questions about human health effects,” said Secretary of Natural Resources Matthew J. Strickler. “Decades of experience have shown us that breaking our plastic addiction is the only truly effective pollution reduction strategy.”
In addition to recyclables, more than half of landfilled municipal solid waste is comprised of food, paper, and fiber that could be composted or repurposed. The order also directs the Secretary of Natural Resources to report to the Governor on recommendations to reduce solid waste overall, and to divert as much waste as possible from landfills through composting, beneficial reuse, enhanced recycling, and other strategies.
“Nobody wants to live next to a landfill, and historically, they have been cited in places that disproportionately impact underserved populations and communities of color,” said Director of the Department of Environmental Quality David Paylor. “This is a significant environmental justice issue, and the less waste we produce, the fewer landfills we will need.”
Governor Northam also signed House Bill 533, sponsored by Delegate Betsy Carr, which bans the use of expanded polystyrene food service containers, also known as Styrofoam, for all food vendors by 2025.
The full text of Executive Order Seventy-Seven is available here.
Builder/Developer gives back to the Front Royal community
Shelly Cook, Builder and Developer with SL Cook Development and Servants Hands Construction, has created a unique way of giving back to the local Front Royal Community as her Junewood Estates project continues to grow. The program, First Fruits, receives 10% of profit off of every house constructed by her companies, to give back to individuals in the community who are in need.
“Many people’s basic needs are not being met, and while there are other programs out there, the pandemic has severely limited their ability to meet these needs due to a lack of resources.” said
Shelly Cook on why she started the program.
Since her project, a riverfront community named Junewood Estates, began in the middle of the pandemic, Cook has sought out ways she can take her success and share it with the Front Royal community. Her mission is to give back, uniquely and individually to the people she is surrounded by. In the past few months, First Fruits has served several members of the community through construction projects, such as a new roof, and offering basic needs, such as grocery shopping for struggling families.
Through her unwavering faith, Cook believes that “while we can’t change the world, we can change the world for one person at a time”, and she wants to give that opportunity to as many people as she can.
Many of the people First Fruits has currently served have come from nomination letters and emails submitted to Shelly Cook and her team. First Fruits is continuing to accept nominations for more opportunities. Whether you are nominating yourself, or someone in the community, there are many different ways to be part of the program. Send in your nominations via email at shelly@slcookdevelopments.com or by mail to Junewood Estates, C/O Shelly Cook, 76 Sunset Village Rd, Front Royal, VA 22630. To learn more about First Fruits and submit a nomination online, visit shellycook.co.
Increase in fatal and non-fatal overdoses reported by Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force
The Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force and partnering law enforcement agencies are warning the public about a recent spike in fatal and non-fatal overdoses. The Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force has reported three fatal overdoses and thirteen non-fatal overdoses since last Tuesday. The recent increase in opioid related overdoses is likely a combination of received federal stimulus money and the presence of fentanyl. Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid fifty to one hundred times more potent than morphine. Two milligrams of fentanyl is potentially deadly for the average person. The Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force reported a similar spike after federal stimulus money was received by the public in April of last year. Between April 14, 2020 and May 17, 2020, the Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force reported that approximately eleven fatal and eleven non-fatal opioid related overdoses occurred during that time.
The most recent deaths include one in Shenandoah County, one in Frederick County, and one in Winchester. In addition, thirteen non-fatal overdoses were reported since last Tuesday; nine in Frederick County, three in Winchester, and one in Front Royal. The total number of reported overdoses in 2021 is twelve fatal, and forty one non-fatal. The Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force reported twelve fatal, and thirty nine non-fatal overdoses at this time last year.
The Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force is asking the public to share this information with others to spread awareness. Individuals who are living with addiction are encouraged to seek treatment. The task force is further emphasizing the importance for family and friends to routinely communicate with individuals living with addiction.
The Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force is comprised of law enforcement personnel from Clarke, Frederick, Page and Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Departments, Front Royal, Luray, Strasburg, and Winchester Police Departments and the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Culpeper Field Office.
Updated: Enthusiasm high at Royal Family Bowling Center as 2nd Annual James W. Gifford Sr. Memorial Tournament gets underway
With the coming of Spring the weekend of March 19th to 21st also came the Second Annual James W. Gifford Sr. Memorial Bowling Tournament at Royal Family Bowling Center in the Town of Front Royal, Virginia. Co-sponsored by All Rev Apparel and brothers James W. Gifford Jr. and Don Mayland-Gifford, the 18-game Mega Qualifier open to professionals and amateurs alike, brought a guaranteed $2500 First Prize, among others, with it.
As the tournament got rolling as 7 p.m. approached Friday evening, All Rev Apparel proprietor and Tournament Director Shane Martin and wife Jacqueline took a moment to explain how the Lubbock, Texas-based sport and gaming jersey business couple ended up sponsoring and overseeing a bowling tournament two-thirds of the way across the country. The answer involves their co-sponsors, the sons of the Sacramento, California- based man the tournament memorializes.
“Essentially what it is, is that James Gifford (Jr.) is one of my staffers and Don Mayland (Gifford) is a staffer … they help sell my jerseys and promote my jerseys. I have staffers all over the country,” Shane explained, noting the common bond of professional bowling.
“I’m a professional bowler myself, and … James had asked me about sponsoring the tournament as All Rev Apparel. We put some figures together, some ideas together, came back and I put up $2500 for the first prize regardless of (the number of) entries.”
But with entries reportedly closed at the maximum number of 72, significantly above the first-year number of about 40 drawn after only two months of promotion, Martin’s prize-money investment seemed safely covered by the $120 early entry fee of which $75 goes into the prize fund, and the $150 after March 6 entry fee, taking the additional $30 into the prize vault as well. Prizes per entrants wearing an All Rev Apparel bowling jerseys at the tournament were noted, as was a promised $500 prize if any coveted 300 perfect games were rolled over the three-day event.
“So, essentially there’s $3,000 put up to enter this tournament. We have bowlers coming from all up and down the east coast … James Gifford’s brother, Don Mayland, he is here from Colorado,” Martin said, observing of the building momentum, “It’s going to be a great event – somebody’s walking away with $2500 – it’s definitely going to be exciting.”
Martin noted that there has been widespread social media promotion of the tournament over a six-month period leading up to the first weekend of Spring 2021 showdown at Front Royal’s Royal Family Bowling Center where the competition looked to be fierce as competitive balls began rolling. In fact, the Colorado-based son of the man for whom the tournament is named, which will have a Colorado site as part of the event next year, brought his competitive spirit, possibly inherited from dad, with him, looking to keep that first-place prize money in the family.
“I’m looking forward to taking first place,” Don replied when asked about his expectations for the weekend event. “That’s the confidence I have, the confidence I’m going to try and hold. But depending on what happens you never know what you’re going to bowl. It would be an honor to win my father’s tournament … He’ll definitely be up there watching us,” Don concluded of the James W. Gifford Sr. Memorial Tournament. “It’s taken a lot to get the thing done the way we wanted … It wasn’t this big,” Don said of the inaugural Front Royal event that drew 40, as noted above by co-sponsor Martin.
Earlier we spoke to Don’s brother, James Junior, about the genesis of the tournament. “My dad was a very avid bowler – and we have bowled at nationals together, me my brother and my dad. And my dad unfortunately passed away in 2009 unexpectedly. So, we took it upon ourselves to honor him every year. And this is the second year here in Virginia that we’ve had it,” Virginia Beach-based James Jr., who also has a seven-year connection to Front Royal, said of the tournament’s landing locally.
“So, like I said we traveled everywhere and we’re just trying to honor him. And I have a lot of support from bowlers who knew him, knew us, that are coming. And this year we have extended our invitation to people. We also have some PBA (Professional Bowlers Association) Hall of Famers who will be here this weekend – Danny Wiseman will be here out of Maryland … So, we do have a lot of caliber bowlers here from all over the country – Texas, Colorado, New Jersey, Delaware. We have officially filled this tournament, which is outstanding for us,” James said of what his brother cited as the maximum registration number of 72 for the live-streamed on YouTube event. “So, we’ve done a lot. And Rick Novak, the owner of the center here, has been 100% supportive to me. It’s kind of a big thing for us and my brother and I have tried to keep my father’s legacy going.
“We’re also doing a special recognition in honor of a very dear friend of ours who just passed away unexpectedly, Mo Pinnell – Greatest person you could ever find in the bowling industry,” James said of a man he called, “One of the smartest, the most fascinating ball designers that you could ever come across. And we are throwing all of his stuff in his honor.
“But we’re excited and we want to let everybody know what we’re doing, and trying to support Front Royal,” James concluded of bringing his father’s tournament here for a second consecutive year.
And Royal Examiner is honored to help him, his brother Don and All Rev Apparel co-sponsors Shane and Jacqueline Martin achieve that goal in memory of James W. Gifford Sr.
More detail on Samuel Anderson's come-from-behind step ladder win over qualifying rounds leader and PBA Hall of Famer Danny Wiseman, with additional links, is available in our related story:
Samuel Anderson makes dramatic run to the James W. Gifford Sr. Memorial Tournament title
“It was an amazing tournament – Samuel Anderson ran the step ladder to win the $2500 first place,” co-sponsor Shane Martin observed.
