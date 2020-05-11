Local News
Governor Northam COVID-19 update briefing – May 11, 2020; more testing, NoVa may delay opening, DMV closed to at least May 18th
Governor Northam joins the Virginia Emergency Support Team to share the latest updates on the COVID-19 response. Here is the latest update:
‘Great American Tailgate’ on Moms’ Day culminates COVID weekend events
A weekend of events expressing a life must go on attitude – even under Coronavirus 2019 pandemic emergency management guidelines and gubernatorial orders – culminated with Sunday’s (May 10th) “Virginia Rising” sponsored “Great American Tailgate” celebrating Mother’s Day and encouraging patronizing downtown Front Royal businesses.
Co-organizers Melanie Salins and Amber Poe Morris noted the two-pronged emphasis of the event stressing adherence to suggested social distancing standards.
“Please help us avoid issues with the tailgate by adhering (to) these guidelines,” event fliers posted around the Town Gazebo/Village Commons area asked patrons.
There was also a “Sanitizing Station” available for hand cleaning and a table set up distributing face masks for donations.
While there was a food truck open for business near the Town’s closed Visitors Center, Salins pointed out that attendees were being encouraged to visit downtown restaurants that were open for carryout business up and down East Main Street.
Organizers provided a generator to power two musical acts that provided entertainment from the Gazebo stage during the late morning to mid-afternoon celebration of moms in particular, and community and small business survival in general.
Front Royal’s own Meisha Herron opened the musical offerings with a solo vocal and guitar performance that began with Marvin Gaye’s classic “What’s Going On” and its timely opening verses:
“Mother, mother
“There’s too many of you crying.
“Brother, brother, brother
“There’s far too many of you dying.
“You know we’ve got to find a way
“To bring some lovin’ here today, eh eh.
“Father, father
“We don’t need to escalate
“You see, war is not the answer
“For only love can conquer hate
“You know we’ve got to find a way
“To bring some lovin’ here today, oh oh oh.”
Following Herron to the Gazebo stage was Atlantic Aesthetic, a stellar three-piece from Culpeper, Salins told Royal Examiner. They showed a diversified repertoire through two sets.
It wasn’t just the kids who were excited to get out of pandemic home lockdown – adults mingled, sometimes remembering that 5 to 6-foot social distancing standard. Some violations appeared to be families who have been non-separated at home anyway.
Overall it was a fairly well-attended, well-intended effort to move toward some semblance of normalcy in this 2020 pandemic health and emergency management environment. Hopefully, no harm, as in rising County COVID-19 statistics, will come from it.
Other events centered in downtown Front Royal this weekend were C&C Frozen Treats William Huck’s pared-back Family Fun Day Car Parade through town; and an “Open Warren County and Virginia” rally sponsored by Sam Haun of the Warren County Militia. Both events were Saturday, May 9. The “Open” rally drew a modest crowd of about eight to 10 while Royal Examiner was there, though Haun noted the earlier departure of about 10 other participants.
Coincidentally, former Front Royal councilman, vice mayor, and unsuccessful 2019 county supervisor’s candidate Shae Parker contacted us Sunday afternoon, May 10, to note what appears to have been a spike in local COVID-19 statistics, including the county’s first death, in the past week.
Numbers Parker presented Royal Examiner indicated jumps in Warren County COVID-19 statistics from Sunday to Sunday, May 3rd to May 10th of:
1 – cases from 61 to 85 (about +40%);
2 – hospitalizations from 3 to 9 (+200%);
3 – and that first death (technically +100%).
So while the county’s numbers remain low compared to more urban and metro areas, as predicted the county appears to be about two weeks behind the statistical curves for Virginia as a whole.
What does it all mean?
Perhaps, that while we can negotiate standards of emergency management for institutional consistencies and small business re-opening guidelines, it is probably best to proceed with caution and some continued social distancing standards in the coming weeks. For we continue to traverse an unfamiliar public health landscape that has shown an ability to rapidly accelerate statistically without the type of community-wide testing that has been shown most successful in suppressing the virus’s spread.
The lack of availability of testing kits to allow such definitive testing to identify everyone who is contaminated within given communities continues.
So, stay safe; stay smart, and support our local businesses as they operate on limited scales or are allowed to re-open conditionally in the coming weeks.
C&C Fun Day Parade Highlights
William Huck provided the Royal Examiner with these parade facts: 3 hours about 10 motorcycles, 20 cars, and 2 floats, including the Edward Jones ‘bull’, Jig & Jive, and a few other businesses.
Some got all the way through some had some hiccups on the road. It was such a beautiful day. A big thank you to all that participated in this cruise through town. Here are just a few photos courtesy of C&C Frozen Treats.
Governor says religious services must be conducted according to the following requirements.
Given the public health implications of the 2020 global pandemic, the Commonwealth’s diverse faith community quickly adjusted in response to this unprecedented crisis. Therefore, it is important that the diverse faith communities in Virginia stay informed with local, state, and national officials using the links below:
CDC’s main COVID-19 Web page: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html
Virginia Department of Health COVID-19 Web page: http://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/
Virginia Governor’s COVID-19 Web page: https://www.virginia.gov/coronavirus/
Mandatory Requirements:
Religious services must strictly adhere to the following requirements:
Occupancy shall be limited to no more than 50% of the lowest occupancy load on the certificate of occupancy of the room or facility in which the religious services are conducted.
Individuals attending religious services must be seated at least six feet apart at all times and must practice physical distancing at all times. Family members, as defined in Executive Order 61, Order of Public Health Emergency Three, maybe seated together. Mark seating in six-foot increments.
It is recommended that persons attending religious services be encouraged to wear face coverings over their nose and mouth at all times (See CDC Use of Cloth Face Coverings guidance for more detailed information.).
No items must be passed to or between attendees, who are not family members as defined in EO 61, Order of Public Health Emergency Three.
Any items used to distribute food or beverages must be disposable and used only once and discarded.
Thorough cleaning and disinfection of frequently contacted surfaces must be conducted prior to and following any religious service.
Post signage at the entrance that states that no one with a fever or symptoms of COVID-19, or known exposure to a COVID-19 case in the prior 14 days, is permitted in the establishment.
Post signage to provide public health reminders regarding social distancing, gatherings, options for high-risk individuals, and staying home if sick (samples at the bottom of this document).
If any place of worship cannot adhere to the above requirements, it must not conduct in-person services. Other suggested guidance for faith communities and funeral directors can be found below.
Suggested Best Practices:
In addition to the requirements provided above, faith communities are encouraged to utilize the following best practices to the extent they are feasible:
Designate a health coordinator and/or health equity team who will be responsible for COVID-19 planning and preparation for your place of worship.
For the building:
o Conduct thorough cleaning before and between services.
o Use separate doors to enter and exit the establishment when possible.
o Allow interior doors to remain open to limit touching of door handles.
o Provide sanitizing stations throughout the building, particularly at entry and exit points.
o Consider installing touchless door entry systems or providing single-use barriers (i.e., paper towels) for use in touching the door and sink handles in bathroom facilities.
o Use messaging boards or digital messaging and social media for announcements to eliminate the use of bulletins and handouts.
For weekly religious services:
o Members are safer at home. Continue to provide and encourage the use of online streaming and drive-in options for people who can utilize these options. No place of worship should feel obligated to return to in-person worship before they are ready to do so.
o Consider holding multiple services, with time for thorough cleaning in between each service, to allow for greater distancing during services.
o Suspend the choir as part of services.
o Consider shorter services to avoid the need for people to use bathroom facilities.
o Consider limiting or suspending youth services until a safer time.
o Consider holding small group or separate services for senior citizens and other high-risk populations.
Consider making this the first service of the week, after thorough cleaning and disinfection of facilities have been performed.
Ensure the use of face coverings and physical distancing is maintained between individuals at this service.
Ensure social distancing in parking lots or common areas.
Consider discontinuing the use of common items (e.g., microphones, books, hymnals, scriptural texts) that may be shared between people and are difficult to clean. Consider assigning religious books to a family or individual that they can bring to each service, or use a projector for the display of sacred texts, scriptures, and songs.
When oils, water, ashes, or other materials are applied to a person’s forehead, self-application should be used, to the extent possible.
Discontinue shared meals and other activities where people may gather in groups (e.g., limit or suspend coffee stations, shared food, meet and greet time before and after services, etc.), except for essential food services for low-income residents.
Possible methods for religious services:
1. Drive-in/parking lot church: This is the safer model of religious service where social distancing may be maintained.
2. Sign-up worship services: This will limit the number of live worship services. Ask members, visitors, or guests to sign up for one live service per month, or every other week (in Phase 1). If needed, members can take turns between online and in-person worship services during this interim time. Allow space for impromptu visitors by registering fewer people (for each worship or religious service) than the maximum allowed per the occupancy restrictions.
3. Multiple gatherings during the week: A place of worship may divide the number of congregants by the maximum occupancy level and offer worship services at that level. Consider adding online services, multiple services on one day, or alternative services during the week and/or on Saturdays and Sundays.
4. Utilize multiple methods: As a result of the COVID-19 crisis, most places of worship lost the ability to gather in-person, but many gained a stronger online presence. Consider nurturing both aspects for at-risk individuals, as well as for the increased capacity to reach and serve those outside of the walls of the faith organization.
5. Adult-only services: This method asks parents of young children to alternate worship attendance (naturally reducing attendance, as one parent stays home with children).
6. Online-only: Take this approach if you are in a high-risk area, your place of worship is not yet prepared with the conditions outlined in the state guidelines for opening, you or a member of your family has COVID-19 symptoms, or the governing authorities have requested additional measures in the interest of public health.
Communication Resources:
Members and leaders of the diverse faith communities and funeral homes around the Commonwealth can receive a signage tool-kit and register to receive updated information from the Governor’s Office of Diversity and Partners in Prayer and Prevention from the Virginia Department of Health by contacting DEIDirector@governor.virginia.gov or OHE@vdh.virginia.gov
Resources to print and display:
Resources to print and display are available here.
Governor Northam announces Phase One guidelines to slowly ease public health restrictions
~ Phase One will begin no sooner than Friday, May 15 ~
RICHMOND—Governor Ralph Northam signed Executive Order Sixty-One and presented a detailed framework for the first phase of the “Forward Virginia” plan to safely and gradually ease public health restrictions while containing the spread of COVID-19. Phase One guidelines will be implemented when the data meets the public health criteria outlined by the Commonwealth. The new executive order modifies public health guidance in Executive Order Fifty-Three and Executive Order Fifty-Five and establishes guidelines for Phase One.
The Governor’s phased approach is grounded in science and data and includes mitigation strategies to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus through enhanced safety practices. The plan allows localities to consider delaying implementation of Phase One guidelines based on local conditions.
“I am proud of the millions of Virginians who have stayed home and helped to flatten the curve, but our work is not done,” said Governor Northam. “These guidelines represent one step forward in a gradual process, establishing the necessary modifications to business operations to minimize the risk of COVID-19 exposure for employees and customers. When we move into this first phase, it will be important for Virginians to act cautiously—especially our most vulnerable populations, the elderly, and those with underlying medical conditions.”
Under Phase One, the Commonwealth will move to a Safer at Home strategy, which continues the ban on social gatherings of more than 10 people and maintains recommendations for social distancing, teleworking, and wearing face coverings. All businesses should make modifications to maintain six feet of physical distancing, increase cleaning and sanitization of high contact surfaces, and provide enhanced workplace safety measures.
Retail establishments will be allowed to operate at 50 percent occupancy, restaurant and beverage establishments may offer outdoor dining at 50 percent occupancy, personal grooming services may begin operating with one patron per service provider, and fitness centers may offer outdoor exercise services. Campgrounds may also begin taking reservations for short-term stays.
Places of worship have had a 10-person limit and have been allowed to hold drive-in services allowed. In Phase One, drive-in services may continue, and services may be held inside at 50 percent capacity. Specific guidelines for religious services can be found here.
Many of the restrictions put in place by Executive Order Fifty-Three will remain in place in Phase One. Entertainment and public amusement venues will remain closed and beaches will continue to be open only for exercise and fishing. Childcare centers remain open for children of working families. Overnight summer camps will remain closed in Phase One.
See more about the changes in Phase One below:
Phase One guidelines for specific sectors are available here.
View the graphs and slides from the Governor’s presentation here.
The full text of Executive Order Sixty-One and Order of Public Health Emergency Three is available here.
Watch the briefing on Friday, May 8 in this related story.
Governor Northam COVID-19 update briefing – May 8, 2020; Phase one, let’s wait one more week
Governor Northam COVID-19 update briefing – May 8, 2020; Phase one, let’s wait one more week
Governor Northam joins the Virginia Emergency Support Team to share the latest updates on the COVID-19 response. Here is the latest update:
School Board unanimously approves 17 action items
The Warren County School Board on Wednesday unanimously approved 17 action agenda items, including the fiscal year (FY) 2020-2021 operating and cafeteria budgets and the Warren County Public Schools (WCPS) special education annual plan.
“This is not the budget that I wanted to present to you guys this evening, but it is the budget I feel comfortable with due to the state of our economy,” Warren County Public Schools Interim Superintendent Melody Sheppard told School Board members present during the May 6 meeting, who were Warren County School Board Chairman Arnold Williams Jr.; School Board Vice Chairwoman Catherine Bower; and School Board members James Wells, Ralph Rinaldi (participating virtually), and Kristen Pence.
Sheppard said that since the School Board on March 11 approved the FY 2020-21 operating and cafeteria budgets, “the world in which public education operates has drastically changed” due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“One of the less-than-desirable effects of the pandemic has been the loss of government revenue,” said Sheppard, noting that the total projected FY 2021 operating fund revenue totals more than $60.8 million, which includes the approved state budget; approved Warren County budget; a 6.5 percent decline in sales tax; and a 20 percent decrease in the WCPS state lottery allocation.
State funding estimates for FY 2020-2021 were reduced by more than $1.4 million, she said, “with no guarantee that additional reductions will not come later in the year as the full effects of the pandemic are recognized in the state tax collections.”
Conversely, if the effects are less than anticipated, Sheppard said that additional funding may be available in the fall.
Total required expenditures in the WCPS proposed operating budget for FY 2020-2021 total roughly $58.9 million, which creates a deficit of almost $1.9 million.
However, the school district has been able to make up the difference with additions to the existing budget that total $1,351,267, which creates an excess of $536,030, according to the WCPS proposed operating budget for FY 2020-2021.
“We would like to keep [the excess] in contingency in case additional funds are needed to get us through this pandemic,” Sheppard said. “I believe it’s prudent for us to do this due to the uncertainty of the economy.”
The $536,030 contingency may be used to cover any additional shortfalls in revenue, or if not needed for that, the contingency could be used to fund additional initiatives listed in the operating budget, she said.
Sheppard explained that the Virginia General Assembly will reconvene in the fall when they will reassess their reductions and WCPS state funding. And at that time, they also will determine whether they need to take the additional funds or whether they’re able to restore funds to WCPS.
“So, we’re hoping that they’re able to restore funds to us. At that time, we would reevaluate what we have done,” she said, noting the top priorities for using the contingency funds.
The No. 1 priority for WCPS would be to use the funds to give a step increase in salary for all employees except for teachers since the teacher scale is already being fully implemented. The second priority would be to give a 1 percent salary increase to all contracted positions except teachers; the third priority would be to restore bus funds for a five-year, lease-to-own agreement on five new buses; the fourth priority would be to fully implement the instructional assistant salary scale, and the fifth would be to fully implement the nurses’ salary scale.
“So that will be a conversation we’ll have later in the fall once we know how we’re going to be impacted by the pandemic,” said Sheppard. “I know it’s not the budget you wanted to receive and it’s not the budget I wanted to present; however, I think it’s the best we can do under the circumstances.”
School Board members unanimously voted to approve the WCPS FY 2020-2021 Operating Budget in the amount of $60,810,677 and the Cafeteria Fund Budget in the amount of $3,070,728.
Another important action item that received unanimous approval by the School Board was the 2020-2021 Special Education Annual Plan, which includes an application from WCPS seeking federal funding totaling about $1.16 million for personnel salaries, according to Michael Hirsch, WCPS director of special services, who attended the School Board meeting virtually.
The 2020-2021 Special Education Annual Plan application also includes the district’s assurance and certifications; the WCPS Interagency Jail Agreement; and a report on the implementation of the 2018-2019 plan, which is the most-current plan available, Hirsch said.
Before the vote, Bower asked Hirsch how WCPS has been accommodating students with disabilities during the pandemic, particularly those who require therapies.
“Obviously, therapies are not traditional; so they are not getting hands-on physical therapy or hands-on occupational therapies,” Hirsch answered. “There is the stuff that goes home that parents can work on with the students.”
WCPS also plans to provide “a significant amount of compensatory services” whenever school does reopen, he said, adding that “we do expect some regression because things just are not the same.”
“That’s difficult hearing,” Bower said.
The other 15 unanimously approved action items by the School Board last night were:
· The 2020-2021 Local Plan for Career and Technical Education (CTE) Perkins Funds. Jane Baker, the CTE principal for WCPS, who attended virtually, said the federal Perkins Funds permit Warren County to purchase materials and equipment, support professional development, and support members of identified special populations engaged in CTE student organizations. “This funding assists us in providing the equipment, training, and related resources that will enable our students to be workforce ready,” she said. “This money is greatly needed.”
· The adoption of the Into Literature textbook series published by Houghton Mifflin Harcourt for grades 6- 12, and the purchase of textbooks for grades 6-8 in the amount of $143,917.50. The Into Literature series will be for use beginning with the 2020-2021 school year, said Alan Fox, WCPS director of secondary instruction.
· A $75,564 contract to be awarded to Document Solutions Inc. for the lease of a copier at Warren County Middle School, where the current lease expires in June, said WCPS Technology Director Tim Grant.
· A $13,680 contract to be awarded to Mid Atlantic Controls Corp. for the WCPS energy management systems and controls service. The current service agreement expires in June with no renewal options remaining, according to WCPS Maintenance Director Greg Livesay. “Mid Atlantic Controls Corp. has been instrumental this past year in collaboration with staff and the energy service company, Ameresco, in developing and providing needed technical programming and support as we continue to monitor and operating our energy management systems,” said Livesay, who attended the meeting virtually. The current annual cost for the service is $12,960. The new $13,680 yearly contract will include A.S. Rhodes Elementary School when the renovations are complete, Livesay said.
· An annual service agreement for solid waste removal and dumpster service in the amount of $62,770.58 with Republic Services. The current agreement with Republic Services is scheduled to expire on June 30, Livesay said. The current annual cost for the service is $60,824.21, and Livesay said that Republic Services has asked for an annual increase of 3.2 percent, bringing the new annual costs to $62,770. 58, which is within the range of the CPI (Consumer Price Index) for Al Urban Consumers dated March 2020.
· The 2020-2021 salary scales, which include the completion of phase II and III of the teacher salary scale as recommended by the 2018 Compensation Study. WCPS staff are also authorized to issue contracts and letters of appointment based on approved scales, and to issue contracts and letters of appointment based on approved scales.
· The WCPS 2020-2021 health, vision, and dental insurance rates. George “Bucky” Smith, WCPS director of personnel, said there was a 6.7 percent decrease in rates from the 2019-2020 rates. Eligible employees who enroll or re-enroll in the high deductible/ health savings plan during the division’s open enrollment period also will be eligible for an employer’s paid contribution of $1,000 to their health savings account (HSA). A minimum 6.7 percent decrease is applied to all premiums, he said. An “Employee/Children” option was added to Key Advantage 1000 and the High Deductible health plan/HSA to make the plans more competitive with local competing school divisions, Smith said.
· 2020-21 Support Staff appointments and new hires.
· February 2020 Virginia School Boards Association (VSBA) Policy Updates, which will be included in the WCPS Policy Manual.
· A request that the Warren County Board of Supervisors appropriate $1,623,021 to WCPS with $1,076,200 appropriated to the capital improvement budget to complete the renovation of A. S. Rhodes Elementary School, and $546,821 to the FY 2020-2021 operating budget for the replacement of four buses and carpet replacement at Leslie Fox Keyser Elementary School. Sheppard explained that Warren County received the FY 2019 audit, which shows that the School Board’s Operating Fund surplus is $1,623,021.
· $23,245.18 to purchase PowerSchool Enrollment Express, an online enrollment program that allows parents to electronically enroll students. “We have been exploring this program for several years but decided to forego the cost and continue to use paper forms,” Sheppard said. “However, due to the current [coronavirus] situation, we need a way to enroll our kindergarten students and new students to our school system.” The system allows parents to fill out the enrollment forms electronically and upload digital documents using a smart phone’s camera as a scanner, giving WCPS an opportunity to place students in time for school to start in the fall, she said. “Another benefit of this program is that it allows parents and guardians to recommend changes to addresses and phone numbers so the school always has the most current information,” said Sheppard. “If we purchase this program in the first part of May, it will take a little over one month to get the program fully functional. If all goes well, we should be able to enroll our students electronically by the middle of June.”
· The induction of Dr. Frederick P. Logan, Jr. into the Roy K. Boyles Wall of Recognition, which was created in 2017 by the Warren County School Board to recognize Boyles, a long-standing supporter, and contributor to the education system in Warren County. Dr. Logan will receive a plaque and recognition at a future board meeting.
· A resolution expressing WCPS’s “deep appreciation” for its school nutrition professionals. The adopted resolution coincides with the National School Lunch Hero Day, a celebration to recognize and honor the dedicated school nutrition professionals who prepare healthy and delicious school meals. School Lunch Hero Day occurred this year on May 1.
· The renewal of property, liability, student accident, auto, cyber risk, storage tank, and workers’ compensation insurances for 2020-2021 through the Virginia Association of Counties Group Self Insurance Risk Pool at a total cost of $318,471.
· The selection of the firm of Robinson, Farmer, Cox Associates PLLC to conduct the FY 2020 School Activity Funds audit at a cost of $13,250.
During her superintendent’s report, Sheppard also said that the Warren County High School’s Theatre Department, the Maroon Masques, will virtually present “10 Ways to Survive Life in Quarantine,” by Don Zolidis. The theatrical production was written to be performed virtually and will stream live on May 14 at 7 p.m. Additionally, the high school schedule committee will meet for the first time on May 14. There are three school administrators, 21 teachers, and two School Board office staff on the committee, which will consider a 4 x 4 block (which WCPS currently follows), an AB block, a 7-period day, and an 8-period day, Sheppard said.
“This high school schedule committee will be a virtual meeting. The meeting is not open to the public and none of our School Board members are on the committee,” she told the Royal Examiner in an email today. “We are looking at our current schedule to determine if there is a different schedule that will better meet our students’ needs.”
The Warren County School Board will hold a regular meeting and work session on May 20 starting at 5 p.m.
Hello Spring: Front Royal beautifies downtown
Springtime bloomed above the streets of downtown Front Royal this week when the Town’s Horticulture Division completed its annual flower basket hangings along E. Main Street and Chester Street.
The Petunias for the 43 baskets are donated each year by the Beautification Committee. The Horticulture Division, which is part of the Town’s Public Works Department, arranges, hangs and maintains the hanging flower baskets, which have earned Front Royal several Beautification Awards along the way for landscaping.
“The Town receives a lot of complements regarding the flower baskets each year from residents and visitors,” Front Royal Interim Town Manager Matt Tederick told Royal Examiner today. “The Town staff is very proud of the baskets each year and enjoy being able to help keep the Historic Downtown area looking nice for the residents and visitors.”
In fact, the Town normally puts up the hanging flower baskets at the beginning of May to coincide with the start of scheduled events, according to Robert B. Boyer, director of Public Works.
“These baskets receive so many complements each year by residents and visitors from other areas,” Boyer said. “We feel this makes the downtown area look nice throughout these months when there’s a lot of events going on and the Town staff takes a lot of pride in doing these baskets each year.”
Boyer explained that when the flower baskets are first hung up, they weigh around 75 pounds. As the flowers grow and grow and grow and grow — draping over the baskets and flowing down toward the street — they end up weighing around 80 to 85 pounds.
The watering depends on the weather, said Boyer, who added that “when it’s dry, we usually water them every other day.”
The hanging flower baskets remain in place around the downtown area through the summer months, he said.
“Every year, once the season is over, the plants are normally starting to die so they’re removed and the baskets are cleaned up and put away” for next year, Boyer said.
