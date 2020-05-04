Governor Northam COVID-19 update briefing – May 4, 2020; maybe opens Virginia May 15th

Staff at Skyline Family Practice confirmed on Monday, that Dr. Floyd “Tripp” Bradd III passed away the previous day, Sunday, May 3rd. The medical office person we spoke to said it was believed Dr. Bradd had a fall and consequent brain bleed.

Since a March 2017 diagnosis, the long-time local family physician had been battling a blood disorder known as myelodysplastic syndrome, or myelodysplasia, which can lead to a number of related health disorders including leukemia.

Social media posts reflected the sorrow at the news of Dr. Bradd’s passing and the high regard he was held in by patients and friends, two categories that often overlapped with this doctor.

“Dr. Bradd was a personal friend of mine as well as my physician for many years. He was on the sidelines at the Skyline Hawks Football whenever his health permitted him to be there for the players. He will be missed. Rest easy Dr. Bradd,” wrote local photographer Ken Pullen.

“Please pray for Dr. Bradd’s family, he passed away yesterday. Our community will never be the same without him. He was such a kind man and an excellent doctor. He always engaged our children – he knew how to alleviate their fears (‘I see a kitty in your ear!’) and he never spoke down to them. He listened to us all with patience, never rushed us, and never passed judgment,” added Kristin Iden.

“With Dr. Tripp Bradd it isn’t the length of his life but the depth. He touched many, he did his best and his best was AMAZING! You will be missed and loved forever. Prayers for Jan, his children, and all his family and friends,” Ann Hitchcock Peterson said in the final of three social media posts that alerted us to the situation on Monday.

This writer is a long-time patient who feels he has lost a friend with the passing of Dr. Bradd. Just a month and a half ago in mid-March, Dr. Bradd sat down with Royal Examiner Publisher Mike McCool for a video chat (see below link) in which he was upbeat and forward-looking despite the physical battle he remained engaged in. We at Royal Examiner and National Media Services join this community in offering condolences to his wife, Jan, and children.

Gone from our sight, but never from our hearts.