Local News
Governor Northam COVID-19 update briefing – October 13, 2020
Governor Northam joins the Virginia Emergency Support Team to share the latest updates on the COVID-19 response.
Highlights include:
- Northam cleared by health officials after testing positive for COVID
- People who catch the virus are no longer contagious after 10 days
- VDH reports 160,805 cases of the virus and 3,372 deaths
- 1,235 new cases, 11 new deaths in the last 24 hours
- Would like the courts to extend the voter registration deadline
- Make smart choices: wear masks, social distance, wash your hands
Local News
Front Royal Unites walk slated for Wednesday, traffic woes likely
Local activist group Front Royal Unites has scheduled a walk on Wednesday, Oct. 14, along the sidewalks of the south Shenandoah River bridge near the intersection of U.S. Routes 340 and 55.
According to a Facebook post for the group, the “George Floyd Birthday” celebration will be a memorial to the Minneapolis, MN black man who died May 25 after being handcuffed and pinned to the ground by a white police officer. The encounter was captured by bystanders and quickly went viral, inciting large protests in Minneapolis and a number of other American cities.
Those participating in the walk are asked to meet at 5:15 PM at the Greater Joy Baptist Church parking lot, 45 E. Strasburg Road. Participants will form a line and begin the walk at 5:30. The Facebook post states that “This will be a peaceful family event that includes a celebration of life and a walk across” the south Shenandoah River bridge.
Placards with Floyd’s face will be carried by the walkers; organizers wrote in the post that “we’ll have an eight-minute and 46-second moment of silence with all the placards being held high.”
Royal Examiner reached out to the administrators of the Front Royal Unites Facebook page, who provided an email address and asked that any questions about the event be submitted to them. However, no one responded to those questions, nor was a press release regarding the event provided.
According to local police, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) owns the bridge and considered the group’s request to shut down the structure—during the evening rush hour—before ultimately declining to issue a permit. A VDOT spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment.
Though VDOT refused to shut down the bridge, the Warren County Sheriff’s Department (WCSO), which has jurisdiction of the structure, plans to have the two outer lanes of the bridge shut down for safety, allowing rush-hour traffic to continue.
WCSO spokesman Maj. Jeff Driskill said in an interview that event organizers had been instructed to have walk participants use the pedestrian sidewalk, for the safety of walkers and motorists. Anyone who walks in the roadway could be subject to citation.
Sheriff Mark Butler stated Tuesday morning that both WCSO deputies and Front Royal Police Department officers would be “working hand-in-hand jointly to ensure the safety and constitutional First Amendment right to free speech” for those participating.
Warren County Board of Supervisors Chairman Walt Mabe stated in a telephone interview Tuesday, “Free speech is a First Amendment right. When it becomes their right, it is our responsibility”, referring to the local government’s duty to provide public safety at gatherings such as the Floyd Birthday celebration.
Mabe further stated that it is important to him to hear the viewpoints of everyone, but also to provide safety to the citizens of the community.
While citizens can rest assured there will be a police presence to ensure the safety of all, it does not come cheap. Additional officers are placed into service, which means overtime costs. Additionally, there are untold hours of planning and preparation by administrative employees, who are exempt from overtime pay.
Royal Examiner reached out to both the WCSO and the FRPD regarding the costs associated with the three Front Royal Unites events organized by Samuel Porter, who is also a write-in Front Royal mayoral candidate in the November election.
WCSO Major Driskill wrote in an email, “The Sheriff’s Office alone has accrued $15,631.52 in overtime costs for the first two FRU events in June 2020. This consisted of $11,178.38 for the event on June 5, 2020, and $4,453.14 for the June 20, 2020, event. These costs do not include pre-planning hours, nor exempt staff hours which was considerable. These costs also do not include manpower costs of supporting agencies such as the Virginia State Police, Front Royal Police Department, Warren County Fire & Rescue Services, and Town and County Public Works. The projected cost for the upcoming October 14, 2020, Front Royal Unites protest on George Floyd’s birthday is currently at $10,707.78.”
FRPD spokesperson Captain Crystal Cline stated in an email Tuesday that costs for the June 5, 2020, event, strictly for overtime, were $4709.59, for 122 hours. The June 20 event cost $3972.06 for 100.5 hours of overtime. Cline wrote, “We will not have any information on what tomorrow’s event will be until after the event, we cannot speculate.”
It is not known how many participants will show up for Wednesday’s event; a June 5 event at Bing Crosby Stadium in Front Royal drew over 1,000 participants. A second event, a June 20 walk that began at the former Warren County High School that was closed in 1958 as part of a “massive resistance” effort against integration, produced a large number of peaceful protestors as well.
A media release issued by FRU late Tuesday afternoon announced an Oct. 18 panel discussion at Bing Crosby Station. Local historians and activists will tackle the question “Does Front Royal’s Confederate statue represent our Southern heritage or our dark history of oppression?”
The release states speakers include James M. Gillispie, Dean of the School of Humanities & Social Sciences at Lord Fairfax Community College; Samuel Porter, President of Front Royal Unites (FRU); and Gene Bétit, historian and author of Collective Amnesia: American Apartheid — African Americans’ 400 Years in North America, 1619-2019.
The event is an extension of FRU’s campaign to urge Warren County supervisors to remove and relocate the town’s Confederate monument. Over 2,500 petition signatures have been gathered by group members.
Warren County BOS Chairman Walt Mabe stated in an interview Tuesday morning that he would attend the Sunday event, which will begin at 4:00 PM at Bing Crosby’s Pavilion 1. FRU organizers plan to live stream the panel event as well.
“It is important to hear all sides…to hear what everyone has to say regarding this issue, Mabe said.
After being overwhelmed by concerned citizens at previous meetings, the Warren County BOS in August put the issue of the statue’s removal up for referendum, stating an intent to host a public forum for debate. So far, no event has been announced.
At the October 6 BOS meeting, FRU member Laura Lee Cascada urged the supervisors to attend, stating, “Today we need to take action and not wait around for the majority to come around on issues of justice. If we did that, women would not have the right to vote; slaves would still be enslaved.”
The statue is a generic depiction of a Confederate soldier with a plaque bearing the names of 600 locals who fought for the Confederacy. The monument was erected at the Warren County Courthouse in 1911.
On Nov. 3, Warren County voters will be asked to weigh in on the fate of the statue. The ballot question will read: “Should the confederate monument located on the Warren County Courthouse lawn be relocated?”
The referendum is non-binding, which means that the Board would not have to abide by the vote’s outcome.
A press release Tuesday evening from the WCSO stated that there will potentially be traffic delays from approximately 5:00 PM –7:00 PM.
Major Jeff Driskill wrote that delays can be expected from 340/Country Club Drive (at Walmart entrance) southbound across the bridge over the South Fork of the Shenandoah River at Strasburg Road, leading into the Town of Front Royal.
Driskill stated, “Motorists are asked to exhibit caution in the area of the bridge due to pedestrians crossing at crosswalks as part of an event. Law enforcement will be assisting in traffic control there. Alternate routes of travel are encouraged during this time period.”
Local News
New homeowners break ground on the Parkview Town Home Project in Front Royal
On Saturday, October 10th, 2020 the Parkview Town Home Project was officially started when Mayor Eugene Tewalt broke ground at the site.
The Parkview Town Home Project is located at 714 Parkview Drive in Front Royal. This project offers homeowners a unique view of the town from above and back up to the newly constructed Ressie Jeffries Elementary Playground. Walking trails to Skyline Drive, Samuels Public Library, and a Burrell Brooks Park are just steps away. Restaurants, Grocery stores, and the bowling alley are all within walking distance.
Aaron Hike, of Hike Construction, joined with homeowners, employees, bankers, agents, family, and friends to watch the Parkview Town Homes project officially kick-off. It began with Mayor Tewalt, who made the first shovel of dirt, followed by each homeowner breaking ground where their new home will be built. Great memories were made as everyone watched these homeowners celebrate the start of what is going to be a huge part of their next chapter in life, their new home.
Hike said, “Parkview Town Homes is a million-dollar project, financed by First Bank. We would like to thank Mike McCool for joining us as the master of ceremonies, our town Mayor, Eugene R. Tewalt for his participation, and of course First Bank. It is with support and a great team that we are able to deliver these opportunities to the community. Hike Construction Inc. is looking forward to delivering these townhomes in the first quarter of 2021.”
Aaron Hike has been taking care of the Shenandoah Valley’s homeowners for over 10 years. As a (third) generation Carpenter, Aaron has extensive education and training in all phases of home construction and remodeling. Aaron has a true passion for blueprint design and 3-D modeling and loves the challenge of creating custom-designed homes for his clients. He also enjoys finding and developing land, creating partnerships with investors and realtors, including developing multi-unit condos and apartment buildings. His friendly and outgoing approach makes him easy to work with, and his knowledge makes him an asset to anyone looking for a new home or home remodel in Northern Virginia.
Local News
Adopt a brick at the Winchester SPCA
Saving Lives Brick by Brick!
Whether you wish to advertise your business, memorialize a loved one, honor a special furry friend, or you are just searching for a perfect gift for the “hard to buy” person – Adopting a brick is a great option! Show your love for animals and support the mission of the Winchester SPCA to enhance the human animal bond and safeguard animals in transition.
Bricks range from $100 to $150 and are featured in the SPCA’s brick garden in front of the adoption center. Brick adoption forms are available at the SPCA adoption center, 111 Featherbed Lane, or on the website at www.winchesterspca.org under “Ways to Help”.
Local News
CFNSV to award grants to community nonprofits
The Community Foundation of the Northern Shenandoah Valley (CFNSV) will distribute $61,500 in grants to area nonprofits from three Foundation funds. The CFNSV’s 2020 grant awards were announced today in a virtual “Grant Announcement Event.”
The CFNSV will be funding $14,000 in grants from the Cochran Family Youth Fund, which was created by Douglas E. Cochran to honor the memory of his parents, long time Winchester residents John Clayton Cochran, Sr. and Clarice S. Cochran who owned and operated the B & C Bakery on Indian Alley from 1928 until the 1950s. Organizations who will be receiving 2020 grants from the Cochran Family Fund include Arte Libre VA ($2,500); AbbaCare, Inc. ($3,000); Child Safe Center ($2,500); Phoenix Project ($3,000); and Girls on the Run of the Shenandoah Valley ($3,000.)
The CFNSV will also award $22,500 in grants from the Paul and Martha Rees Fund. The Paul and Martha Rees Fund was established in 2014 by BB&T Bank in the memory of Paul and Martha Rees to offer grants to charitable and nonprofit organizations for the benefit of the people of the Northern Shenandoah Valley. Since its inception in 2014, this fund has returned $60,000 in grants to the Valley. This year’s grants from the Paul and Martha Rees Fund were awarded to Dr. Terry Sinclair Health Clinic ($2,800); The House of Hope ($3,000); Faith in Action Agency ($1,500); Timber Ridge School ($3,000); The Dental Clinic of the Northern Shenandoah Valley ($2,000); Family Promise of Shenandoah County ($2,000); St. Luke Dental Clinic ($2,000); Cars Changing Lives ($1,200); Foundation for Rehabilitation Equipment and Endowment ($2,000); and Warren County ($3,000).
The CFNSV also awarded $25,000 in grants from a new Community Relief Fund formed specifically to respond to issues created by the pandemic. In the area of food security, this fund provided grants of $2,300 to both CCAP of Front Royal, Warren County, and the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank and a $2,000 grant was provided to the St. Lucy Food Pantry. The Community Relief Fund provided 4 grants to agencies dealing with housing, shelter, and rent relief needs. These awards were $1,500 grants to both Warren County Habitat for Humanity and Blue Ridge Habitat for Humanity for home renovations, a $2,900 grant to the Winchester Rescue Mission, and a $3,000 grant to the Blue Ridge Housing Coalition. Finally, in the area of health, this Covid Relief Fund provided a $1,500 grant to Our Health, Inc. for Covid prevention on campus and a $3,000 grant to Blue Ridge Hospice.
The CFNSV recognized two foundations for providing funding for 3 additional grants. Thanks to the McNichols Foundation, the CFNSV was able to secure funding to provide a $2,500 grant to Samuels Public Library and a $3,000 grant to the Shenandoah Valley Latino Scholars Initiative. Additionally, the CFNSV was able to fund a $5,000 relief grant to Winchester Day Preschool thanks to the participation of the John and Janice Wyatt Foundation.
The Community Foundation of the Northern Shenandoah Valley (CFNSV) was established in 2001 to facilitate long-term, planned giving in our community. The CFNSV has grown to an endowment of over $7.4 million and has returned approximately $1.6 million to the community in grants and pass-through funds. Headquartered in Winchester, the CFNSV is made up of 119 agency and donor-advised funds that support a wide range of charitable interests in the city of Winchester and Clarke, Frederick, and Warren Counties.
For more information contact Larry Weiss, Executive Director, 540-869-6776 or director@cfnsv.org
Local News
Special Olympics hands out pre-COVID cancellation event trophies
While some annual Special Olympic competitive sports seasons have been canceled due to the COVID-19 emergency management precautions implemented to stem the tide of the Coronavirus pandemic, trophies, and souvenir T-shirts for a pre-March-shutdown hoops season were distributed in a drive-thru presentation Saturday, October 10th.
The basketball season, along with bowling, was the only scheduled ones that beat the post-March run of cancellations in the Special Olympic cycle of eight-week competitive seasons.
The presentations were made at the Warren County Public Schools Special Services headquarters in the West 15th Street Health and Human Services complex in the old middle school building’s western section.
Public Schools Director of Special Services Michael Hirsch was present with Special Olympics partner Kiwanis’s Melanie Stull and Special Olympics representative Winnie Elinger to do the honors for some well-earned trophies and accompanying Warren County Special Olympic T-shirts.
Those fine-looking shirts, coincidentally printed locally at Examiner parent company National Media Services, conveyed a message at the heart of Special Olympics competitions:
- Let me win
- But if I can’t win
- Let me be
- BRAVE
- In the attempt
Upcoming events
Getting back on track cautiously during a pandemic that has now taken over 210,000 American lives in under 10 months, with about 7.5 million American COVID-19 cases having been reported, Warren County Special Olympics has two upcoming events, both outdoors.
The first will be BINGO, held October 26 at the Park pavilion on the creek side of Bing Crosby Stadium; the second a “Turkey Trot” held on the old middle school football field track at the West 15th Street Health and Human Services complex.
Local News
Warren County Public Schools reboots next week
Chris Ballenger, Ed.D., Superintendent of Warren County Public Schools issued a notice to parents today, October 9, 2020:
Warren County Public Schools wants to inform all secondary (6-12) parents that next week will be a catch-up week intended to assist students in the current hybrid learning environment. We understand that the first four weeks have been challenging for many students, parents, and teachers. We want to give our students the opportunity to complete missing assignments and to work with teachers for understanding and how to manage their time as independent virtual learners.
The reboot week will be used to assist students and to address the struggles students are experiencing in the virtual learning environment; it is not a week off of school. Students are expected to attend class on their designated in-person day and to also attend teacher-led virtual remediation classes. Our teachers will also be talking to students about time management strategies.
Some courses at the high school level will continue as directed by the College Board or Lord Fairfax Community College. All Advanced Placement (AP) and Dual Enrolled (DE) courses will continue as required by the accrediting agency. AP /DE classes are college-level courses and instructors must ensure that they are on track to meet all requirements established by the accrediting agency.
If additional support is needed, parents can reach out to their child’s school principal for support. School principals will work with parents and students to help meet student learning needs.
