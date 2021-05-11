Local News
Governor Northam declares State of Emergency after Colonial Pipeline ransomware cyberattack
On May 11, 2021, Governor Ralph Northam signed Executive Order Seventy-Eight declaring a state of emergency in Virginia to address gasoline supply disruptions throughout the Commonwealth. On May 7, 2021, the Colonial Pipeline system, which is the primary fuel source for many Virginia retailers, reported a ransomware cyberattack that resulted in a temporary shutdown.
While the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has issued a temporary fuel transportation waiver to increase the supply of gasoline, the Governor’s emergency declaration allows state agencies to issue their own waivers as required by the state. Executive Order Seventy-Eight also provides increased flexibility and funding for state and local governments to ensure adequate fuel supply.
“This emergency declaration will help the Commonwealth prepare for any potential supply shortages and ensure Virginia motorists have access to fuel as we respond to this evolving situation,” said Governor Northam.
Earlier today, EPA Administrator Michael Regan issued an emergency fuel waiver to help alleviate fuel shortages in Virginia and other states whose supply of reformulated gasoline has been impacted by the pipeline shutdown. This waiver will continue through May 18, 2021. Additional information on the EPA waiver can be found here.
The full text of Executive Order Seventy-Eight is available here.
VDOT awards contract for Happy Creek Road improvements
STAUNTON – The Virginia Department of Transportation awarded a contract valued at $1,736,387.66 to Kickin’ Asphalt Paving and Excavating , LLC of Strasburg for work on Route 624 (Happy Creek Road) in Warren County. The contract was awarded in April 2021 and is scheduled for completion in December 2021.
The Route 624 project provides safety improvements from the Town of Front Royal Eastern Corporate limits to Route 645 (Manassas Run Road). Route 624 is a two-lane road with 10-foot wide travel lanes. Work includes widening the lanes to 11 feet, reducing fixed object hazards, increasing intersection capacity, and improving drainage.
On a portion of Route 624 is a wooded area with a curve, which currently limits drivers’ sight views. This area will be cleared, and the curve reduced to improve visibility.
In the middle of the project is an at-grade crossing for the Norfolk Southern Railroad. Trains at this crossing serve the Virginia Inland Port which is located north of Front Royal. Route 624 has a curve at the crossing, which will be reduced with a slight roadway realignment. Reflective signs and chevrons will be posted to help drivers see the road particularly during night and low light conditions.
Turn lanes will be constructed on Route 624 at Route 647 (Dismal Hollow Road).
A portion of Route 624 will be closed to traffic between June 17 and August 10, 2021. Motorists may soon begin to see work crews erecting signs and preparing the work zone area. Drivers are asked to use extreme caution and be aware of flagging operations and be alert for people and vehicles working in the area.
VDOT will issue a traffic alert when the detour schedule is finalized and ready to be implemented.
All work is weather permitting.
Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at http://www.511Virginia.org.
The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile-friendly website at https://my.vdot.virginia.gov/. Agents are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter, and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at http://www.VirginiaDOT.org.
The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany, and Bath counties.
WCHS “Maroon Masques” win VHSL Regional Theater Competition
The Warren County High School “Maroon Masques” Theatre Department finished FIRST in the One Act Play Regional Competition held on April 24, 2021. The competition was held virtually by the Virginia High School League (VHSL). The Maroon Masques will advance to compete in the VHSL State Championship on May 14, 2021.
Celebrating their victory is lead actress, Paige Arndt, who took home the award for Best Actress in the Region. The state competition will be hosted virtually by the VHSL theatre chapter. Information for anyone to attend virtually can be found online at vhsl.org/theatre.
The WCHS Maroon Masques are led by Stephen Harvey, who is in his first year at WCHS as the Theater Arts teacher and drama coach.
More than 1,300 students to earn their diplomas in LFCC’s 50th commencement exercises May 15
LFCC will celebrate its class of 2021 in a series of events this week.
A virtual commencement will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 15. Additionally, the college will hold drive-thru diploma walks – starting at 4 p.m. Thursday, May 13, on the Fauquier Campus, and at 4 p.m. Friday, May 14, on the Middletown Campus.
During the drive-thru diploma walks, graduates’ names will be read, they’ll walk across the stage, receive their diploma covers and be photographed.
This is the second consecutive year the college has held a virtual commencement ceremony due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The ceremony will feature the national anthem, remarks from President Kim Blosser, messages from faculty delivered by Professor Rachel Dodson and Professor Kim Lewis, and a graduation speech by Faith Dellinger. Awards, including the outstanding graduate from each campus, will also be presented.
“We’re so excited to have a couple of ways to celebrate commencement as the college’s 50th anniversary year draws to a close,” President Blosser said. “In the fall of 1970, 577 students entered our doors. Since then, we have served more than 400,000 students and conferred more than 24,000 degrees. The Class of 2021 has worked especially hard during these past months – more than a year – of the pandemic, and deserves our congratulations. And, their professors and instructors have supported them and continued to give them a first-rate education through it all.”
There are approximately 1,330 graduates in the Class of 2021.
- 345 from Frederick County
- 183 from Fauquier County
- 165 from Winchester
- 143 from Shenandoah County
- 142 from Warren County
- 93 from Page County
- 38 from Clarke County
- 28 from Rappahannock County
- 199 from other jurisdictions
Also as part of the program, the following individuals will be recognized with College Board Medallions of Recognition:
- Lynne Richman Bell, who served as the CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of Fauquier from August 2014 until this past March, guiding the club from near closure with $1.4 million in debt to a highly-respected, impactful, stable organization with an endowment and four months of operations in reserve. Not only did Bell offer LFCC Workforce Solutions space at the club to offer trades training labs, but she asked the college to build a viewing window so club patrons could watch as students learned hands-on skilled trades.
- William C. “Bill” Daniel, who serves as Frederick County Public Schools’ data management coordinator, is a 1991 LFCC graduate, former instructor and former chair of the College Board. Daniel was a very active board member, even enrolling in a course to learn more about the challenges and opportunities more recent students experience. During his eight years on the College Board, LFCC opened the Student Union Building on the Middletown Campus, established the Vint Hill Site, funded the Hazel Hall STEM building on the Fauquier Campus and built the new Luray-Page County Center.
- Donna Whitley-Smith, who retired as superintendent of Page County Public Schools in 2018, helped develop the LFCC Educational Consortium, a partnership among LFCC Workforce Solutions and public school systems that provides professional development opportunities for educators. Passionate about dual enrollment, Whitley-Smith was instrumental in getting the Heath Sciences Building at the Page County Technical Center.
- Rosanne Williamson is the founding director of Mountain Vista Governor’s School (MVGS), which serves gifted children in grades 10-12 in Clarke, Culpeper, Fauquier, Frederick, Rappahannock and Warren counties and Winchester. The school is on both the Middletown and the Fauquier campuses. In 2020, 92 percent of students graduating from MVGS completed a credential, with 47 earning an associate degree, and 12 a certificate in general education, simultaneously with their high school diploma.
Two former LFCC professors will be awarded emeritus status during the commencement ceremony. James “Jim” Crowley, a biology professor at LFCC from 2004-2019, is being awarded posthumously. Dr. Crowley continually evaluated his courses through consultation with the nursing program and four-year universities to ensure his students’ future success. He mastered the fine balance between fostering student success and upholding a high level of academic rigor. He held his students to a high standard because he knew what they learned could someday save someone’s life. Dr. Crowley was awarded the Outstanding Adjunct Faculty award in 2006 by his peers for his work in establishing a transfer pathway to George Washington University Medical School in the discipline of pharmacogenomics.
Andrea Ludwick, who retired as professor of English and speech in 2019, spent her entire career – 45 years – with LFCC. She is known for her acceptance and warmth, encouraging nature and genuine compassion. She was honored with the LFCC Distinguished Faculty Award in 1996 and the Walking King’s Talk Award in 2017. Professor Ludwick established the Walking King’s Talk Celebration and Award Ceremony in 2003. She also established and led the college’s forensics team and began the long-running Fairfax Follies variety show. She is well known in the community for her enthusiasm in establishing and expanding students’ opportunities in the performing arts.
For more information about commencement, visit lfcc.edu/commencement.
Big ol’ Bear, shy and gentle dog, missing from his Browntown home – reward offered
Bear left his Browntown home last weekend, running up Smith Mountain Road, and hasn’t been seen since. Though big and strong, his owners, Dr. Tommy Ball and his wife, Christy Hartman, say Bear is a rescue with residual anxiety from his previous life, so is a bit shy and very gentle. They’re worried he may by now be roaming in the Shenandoah National Park area nearby.
If you spot him, do not be afraid to approach him. The phone contacts are 635-4128 (animal control); 635-4734 (Julia Wagner Animal Shelter) or 540-551-2043 (home). A reward is offered for his return.
Honoring our Healthcare Heroes
What is a hero? Maya Angelou famously said, “I think a hero is any person really intent on making this a better place for all people.”
In my role as CEO of Fauquier Health, I have the privilege of working with an incredible team of healthcare heroes who work tirelessly, each and every day, to make our hospital and our community a better place.
Every May, hospitals and communities across the country recognize and celebrate these frontline healthcare heroes over the course of several weeks: National Nurses Week, National Hospital Week, Skilled Nursing Week and National Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Week. Like many other milestones we’ve experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s celebrations are especially meaningful.
I’m grateful for our team members who serve at Fauquier Health and the many paramedics, EMTs and EMS personnel who play such a critical role in helping our community members get the safe, excellent care they need. They are living examples of what it means to be heroes who are focused on making our community a better place through their service to our friends and neighbors.
When I think of everyday heroes, I think of our environmental services team members who take pride in ensuring our patients and their families are cared for in a safe and clean environment. I think of our food service and nutrition staff who prepare healthy and comforting meals for our patients while they are away from home. I think of our administrative team members who welcome patients and visitors to our hospital with their kindness and friendly smiles. I think of our EMS partners who remain calm under immense pressure, providing critical care when every minute counts. I think of our dedicated caregivers, technicians, nurses, physicians and more who demonstrate excellence and compassion in all that they do.
Our local healthcare heroes are truly living out our hospital’s mission to make our community healthier. Importantly, their focus and dedication has played a critical role in helping us to make strong progress towards improving COVID-19 here in our community. While we must continue to stay diligent in doing all that we can to fight the pandemic, I know we are all encouraged by the progress we are making together.
As we celebrate this year, I hope you will join me in sharing your thanks and appreciation for the everyday heroes among us. Fauquier Health is honored to serve this community and we are here for you and your family when you need us.
Chad Melton
CEO at Fauquier Health
Family Fun Day draws enthusiastic crowd to downtown Front Royal
Saturday, May 8th, wasn’t the warmest Spring day for the sixth annual Family Fun Day in Historic Downtown Front Royal, Virginia, but it was pushing 60 degrees under partly sunny skies – and rain of the previous night was long gone thanks to some still brisk winds whipping through town, so who could complain?
The annual array of classic cars dominated the northwestern portions of the Village Commons parking lot, with food stands, specialty stands, and games highlighting the southeastern, East Main Street side of the lot and surrounding grassy areas.
Live music was presented by John Landis and his From the Heart bandmates, as John took a little break from his nearby barbershop at 8 Chester Street.
Royal Examiner tracked down the driving force behind Family Fun Day, this year dressed as King Crawdad – as the line was long in anticipation of bags of fresh crawfish being ready for sale, along with the other food options available. We spoke with King Crawdad’s alter ego, C&C Frozen Treats’ William Huck, about the sixth incarnation of this now-familiar downtown event.
“Here we have the community coming together to celebrate life and to celebrate mother (on Mother’s Day weekend) and celebrate community right here in Front Royal, Virginia,” Huck began with a nod to Town Manager Steven Hicks: “We couldn’t have done this without the help of Steven Hicks, who was instrumental in getting me the permit I needed. He was down earlier, and I had a nice visit with him today as the festivities were going on. So, I want to say thank you to our town manager.”
Of his costume and about-to-be-consumed brethren, King Crawdad observed with a nod to his wife Nina’s assistance, “It’s crawfish – crawfish is family coming together and having a good time. And Front Royal and Warren County is our family.”
Of the “fun” aspect of the day geared toward that family’s younger members, Huck pointed out, “We’ve got games and activities for the kids to play back here to win some prizes – stuffed animals, beads, and baubles.” And of the day’s “fun” aimed the bigger boys and girls way, he added: “The classic cars show, which we’ve had included in Family Fun Day from year one.”
“It’s an honor to be here for six years and next year will be lucky seven. And I promise next year we will have a carousel. And we’ll turn this into something that everybody else will be jealous of,” Huck forecast of a future another year removed from the COVID-19 pandemic and its public safety health measure restrictions on public gatherings.
And we can’t wait.
