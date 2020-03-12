Local News
Governor Northam declares State of Emergency, outlines additional measures to combat COVID-19
RICHMOND—On Thursday, March 12, Governor Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency in the Commonwealth of Virginia in response to the continued spread of novel coronavirus, or COVID-19.
While Virginia has been thoroughly preparing for weeks and has adequate funding to address the situation, this declaration will allow the Commonwealth increased flexibility to ease regulatory requirements and procurement rules, continue federal and multi-state coordination, and ensure continued access to critical services for the most vulnerable Virginians. In addition, it has become increasingly clear that states must take a primary leadership role in the national response to COVID-19. The full text of the Governor’s emergency declaration is available here.
“Our top priority is to make sure Virginians stay safe and healthy, and that our response to this situation leaves no one behind,” said Governor Northam. “From our health department to our schools, to our hospitals, to our transit systems, Virginia’s agencies and institutions have been thoroughly planning for every scenario. This emergency declaration will ensure we can continue to prepare for and appropriately respond to Virginians’ needs during this time.”
Governor Northam also announced additional steps to ensure the health and safety of all Virginians, including:
Ban on State Employee Travel and Implementation of Telework Policies
Virginia has over 100,000 state employees stationed throughout the Commonwealth. Governor Northam has halted all official travel outside of Virginia by state employees, with increased flexibility for inter-state commuters and essential personnel. Specific guidance will be released to agency heads and state employees, and Virginia will revisit these guidelines after 30 days.
Governor Northam has also directed his Secretary of Administration to implement a phased transition to teleworking for state employees. The Department of Human Resources Management will work with the Virginia Department of Health’s Equity Workgroup to prioritize support for impacted state employees that may be unable to perform their duties from home, including janitorial, food, and grounds staff.
The Department of Human Resources Management has worked to ensure all agencies have updated emergency operations and leave policies. State employees, including part-time employees, can access paid Public Health Emergency Leave in the event of exposure to COVID-19 or high-risk travel.
Public Gatherings and Large Events
In accordance with advice from state public health experts, the Commonwealth of Virginia will cancel all specially-scheduled state conferences and large events for a minimum of 30 days.
Governor Northam is directing state agencies, through the Department of Human Resource Management, to limit in-person meetings and non-essential, work-related gatherings.
Governor Northam is also urging localities and non-profits to limit large public events, effective immediately. Localities should make these decisions in coordination with their local health departments and the Virginia Department of Health. Highly populated localities and those with close proximity to positive cases are strongly encouraged to announce updated event guidance by Friday, March 13, at 5:00 PM, in advance of the weekend.
Long-Term Economic Planning
Governor Northam is also assessing the potential long-term economic impacts of COVID-19. While containing the spread of the public health threat remains a top priority, Governor Northam is working with state and local partners to ensure Virginia is prepared for any continued economic disruption.
Virginia’s Secretary of Commerce and Trade will coordinate regularly with representatives from the Virginia Employment Commission, the Virginia Economic Development Council, the Department of Housing and Community Development, the Department of Small Business and Supplier Diversity, the Department of Labor and Industry, the Virginia Tax Commission, the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, and other relevant stakeholders.
Throughout his administration, Governor Northam has worked closely with state legislators to protect Virginia’s strong economy and prepare for unexpected economic shocks. The General Assembly will vote today on a budget that boosts Virginia’s reserve funds more than at any other time in the Commonwealth’s history, an essential mechanism to ensure continued state services regardless of economic uncertainty.
Ongoing State Response Efforts
The Commonwealth of Virginia is continuing to execute a multi-agency response plan across all levels of government. Efforts include the following:
Schools
• The Department of Education has advised all school districts to update their pandemic guidelines, in consultation with their local health departments.
• The Northam administration continues to be in regular communication with superintendents, university and community college presidents, to provide guidance on the unique situations they are facing on the ground.
Nursing Homes
• The Virginia Department of Health has expanded its testing criteria to ensure that anyone who has symptoms and is in a nursing home is a top priority and gets immediate testing.
• Nursing homes and senior care facilities have updated their policies to provide additional visitor screening and increased monitoring of patients.
Vulnerable Virginians
• Virginia’s social services agencies are preparing options to ensure the most vulnerable populations have continued access to critical services, including the potential for in-home care and food supports.
• In the event of extended school closures, the Virginia Department of Social Services is working with local partners, such as food pantries, to ensure no one goes hungry.
Addressing Barriers to Care
• Virginia is working with insurers to waive co-pays and diagnostic testing related to COVID-19.
• Governor Northam continues to encourage private businesses to explore telework and paid time off options, including those with hourly workers.
Transportation
• Across the Commonwealth’s transportation network, which includes airports, Metro, buses, and rail, the Virginia Department of Transportation is adjusting cleaning schedules according to the CDC protocol.
• Virginia is training all transportation employees to spot indications of COVID-19, help reduce the potential spread of disease, and provide accurate information on symptoms, prevention, and diagnostic testing.
Local News
Randolph-Macon Academy suspends on-campus classes; students depart Friday, March 13
Given the rapidly evolving situation with the COVID-19 virus, Randolph-Macon Academy will be suspending on-campus classes at the end of the day on Friday, March 13 and asking students to depart campus beginning that afternoon.
There are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the immediate area or associated with the school, as R-MA President David Wesley explained in an email to the school community. “We are guided by several goals: protecting the health of our students, faculty, and staff, and to help slow the spread of the virus,” he stated.
There will be no classes on Monday and Tuesday, March 16th and 17th, to allow the teachers time to adapt their lesson plans for online classes as needed. A full-time schedule of online classes will run from Wednesday, March 18th through April 9th, when the Academy’s spring break begins. The hope is that on-campus classes can resume after spring break, on April 20th, though Wesley wrote in his message to the R-MA family, “As we continue to monitor the situation off-campus, virtual learning may last longer as needed for the safety of our students and employees.”
The Academy had previously canceled plans to participate in several off-campus events, including the Band and Parade Unit’s Florida trip over spring break, the Drill Team’s trip to the Air Force Junior ROTC National Drill Meet in Ohio, and the Band and Parade Unit’s participation in the New York City Saint Patrick’s Day Parade. In addition to these, the on-campus Leadership Symposium and TechPilots Day, both scheduled for March 28th, have been indefinitely postponed.
The SAT scheduled to be held at R-MA this Saturday, March 14th, will be held as planned. The open house on March 22nd is also planned to go on as scheduled, beginning at 2:00 pm, but plans for a possible virtual open house are also being explored.
Local News
Warren County Public Schools send letter to parents concerning COVID-19
To Our Warren County Public Schools Community:
The health and safety of our students and staff is of the utmost importance. The COVID-19 situation is dynamic and changing daily. We are consulting with the Virginia Department of Education,
Virginia Department of Health, and Lord Fairfax District Health Department. We will continue to provide updated communications that keep our students and families informed. Thank you for partnering with us as we navigate our way through this uncertain time.
Warren County Public Schools will:
• Communicate regularly with students, families, staff, and the larger school community.
• Practice routine cleaning and disinfecting procedures of commonly touched surfaces in schools
and on buses.
• Actively engage in planning for the possibility of extended school closures.
Building principals will be sending an approved letter to students and families this evening with information concerning alternate plans for instruction in the event we would need to close schools. All announcements regarding school closures will be communicated through local media, Warren County Public Schools website, and the School Messenger system.
At this time, we will continue to allow day field trips to surrounding counties. All sports activities in our region will continue as scheduled. The school division will continue to provide guidance via the Warren County Public Schools website.
The best place to find up-to-date information about COVID-19 is the Virginia Department of Health website. The Department of Health has also established a call center to address questions from the public.
Sincerely,
Melody Sheppard
Interim Superintendent
Local News
Wagner Shelter salutes former HSWC president on his 87th birthday
One of Royal Examiner’s contributing writers, former Associated Press journalist Malcolm Barr Sr., was honored at his 87th birthday party, Tuesday, March 10, by the Humane Society of Warren County (HSWC) and its Julia Wagner Animal Shelter, among other friends.
Barr is a former president of HSWC and a still active and avid supporter of the Society and the Shelter’s work on behalf of the County’s stray and abandoned animals. Still, Barr said he was “surprised and honored” that his birthday celebration included a two-pronged present delivered by the Wagner Shelter’s Executive Director Meghan Bowers and some of the current HSWC board members.
Those presents were a canvas inscribed with dog paw prints and notice that one of the shelter’s homeless dogs has been named “Malcolm” after the Rockland octogenarian.
“I hope he will soon find a forever home and that maybe they’ll keep his name,” Barr said of Malcolm the dog, who was described as a black, friendly, pit bull terrier. “I know I always am very attentive and respond on command when called by it,” human Malcolm said of wife Carol’s call.
In fact, it was Carol Barr who organized her husband’s birthday party at the Virginia Beer Museum, where he spends an hour or two each Tuesday with a group of friends at a weekly event christened TPT (Two Pint Tuesday). And a toast was also raised Carol Barr’s way at her husband’s party, as she was feted as a 10-year cancer survivor, to the day. Carol received her cancer diagnosis on her husband’s birthday in 2010, not a present he was looking for. But “Cheers” to Carol for beating the odds – and keep up the good work!!!
Carol’s husband’s work on behalf of animals dates back to his teen years in the United Kingdom, he points out, as a member of the People’s Dispensary for Sick Animals (PDSA). Malcolm was also active in the Western Canadian branch of the Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) and counts 27 years of Japanese Chin rescue work covering a five-state region including New York, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, and Virginia.
Barr, who formed his own Chin rescue group after encountering issues with a Chin parent organization, The Cherry Blossom Chin Club, is now an honorary member of the Japanese Chin Club of America. He put his Japanese Chin organization on the American Chin Club’s rescue map after entering 24 Japanese Chins in Washington’s annual Cherry Blossom parade back in the 1970s, and successfully finding 95 Japanese Chins “forever homes” over a 25-year span.
Malcolm and Carol brought their own Chin, Hamlet, with them to Front Royal in 2002. And while Hamlet died 10 years ago, his successor, Miniature Pug Ophelia, is still in the household carrying Hamlet’s memory forward – yes, there is a Shakespearian theme here.
Mainly through their son, Malcolm Jr., an Iraq war veteran, the Barrs in recent years have taken in several Siberian Husky rescues. Then USAF Staff Sgt. Malcolm Barr Jr. adopted two huskies that he left behind during his overseas assignment. He never got them back and, after their passing, the Barrs continued their newfound love affair with the breed.
“We adopted our current Siberian, Diva, from Pet Harbor near Fredericksburg, a few months ago. She’s another of our dogs who is pretty well-known downtown since, like the others before her, she goes everywhere with me, including the dog-friendly Beer Museum once a week, my BB&T banking branch, Lester’s Pharmacy, Petco and Lowe’s. On Memorial Day in May, she will lead her first parade honoring the ‘Dogs of War’ at the Gazebo ceremony on May 25,” Malcolm has promised her.
“During the warm weather months, we take our dogs to the back, open-air, area of the PaveMint Brew House, which Christian Failmezger runs and owns. Some 10 years ago, Christian and I began a ‘Yappy Hour’ fundraiser each Friday, raising more than $10,000 for the Humane Society’s Wagner Shelter. Last September, Christian’s wife Rachel got involved with a similar project at ViNoVa on East Main Street and ‘Yappy Hour’ continues there every Friday from 5 p.m. till 7 p.m.”
Of his current dog population, Malcolm told us, “Diva and I will gracefully grow old together, along with Carol and our newest addition Goose.”
Goose is a mixed breed, part German Shepherd the Barrs took in a few weeks ago after their son, now out of the air force, was involved in a fairly severe traffic accident. Goose accompanied young Malcolm to his parents to recuperate from the accident and stayed behind with his new friends Diva and Ophelia with free run of the Barr’s spacious, fenced-in Rockland backyard, when young Malcolm returned home, still somewhat hobbled, limiting his ability to handle the very active young Goose.
Happy birthday again, Malcolm – and always remember, we’re going to the dogs, and loving it…
Local News
WCHS Girls’ Tennis preseason
The second of March was officially the first day of practice for Coach Behanna’s tennis team.
Sadly, forced to make cuts, Miss Behanna picked conscientiously the players she’ll work hard with during the upcoming season.
The roster includes the following players: Rylee Jenkins, Alyssa Furr, Jessica Carino, Kaitlyn Totman, Holly Watkins, Clara Vassallo, Cayla Kleinschmidt, Jacky Sanchez, Madison Mosser, Isibeal Lamendola ,headed by the leaders Aimee Rich and Kiely Martin, who collaborate with coach Behanna, her assistant Coach Furr, and the two managers, Jenna Vo and Savannah Bannam, to teach the other players new techniques, give them suggestions and cheer them up when needed.
The advisor of the team stated that she “anticipates working with a good group during this season.” She also said “she sees a lot of great potential in a team that doesn’t only work well on the court, but also enjoys each other’s company.” She also looks forward to “seeing them give it all on the court.”
Coach “B”, ironically so-called by the players, admits that she was a little anxious at the end of the last season, as she had quite a few experienced players that were seniors leave the team. However, she can’t wait to see the potential she already noticed in the new players.
Even though the inevitable competitive attitude that the players have to keep, Miss Behanna affirms “it’s really important to create an unbreakable bond that goes beyond the court within the continuously improving team; it’s important as well exhibiting sportsmanship and respect towards the opponents.”
The first home match is scheduled for March 17th, at 5:30, against Strasburg.
Miss Behanna and her players can’t wait to test themselves and give it all for this season. They have already created a really strong relationship, strengthened by the help that they give to each other during the daily practice.
Local News
R-MA named a top school by Virginia Living Magazine
Randolph-Macon Academy has been named one of the Top Schools in Virginia by Virginia Living Magazine. The Academy was recognized for its recent renovation of the former library into the Betty and Dave ‘53 Moore Enterprise and Leadership Lab. The renovated space includes a conference room with retractable glass walls, low bookshelves that allow natural light to flood the entire lab, and flexible furnishings that promote creativity and collaborative work.
Virginia Living State of Education, a special section in Virginia Living’s April 2020 issue, celebrates excellence and innovation in Virginia’s schools.
Featuring in-depth and positive coverage of news and trends in education, Virginia Living State of Education includes Top Schools & Colleges 2020, a list of more than 160 programs in schools across the state leading the way in innovation. Randolph-Macon Academy was featured in the Private K-12 Schools category.
“We are excited about receiving this honor once again,” said R-MA President Brigadier General David C. Wesley, USAF, Retired. “Virginia Living has recognized Randolph-Macon Academy as a top private school in every State of Education issue they have produced. That fact is a testament to the continuous hard work of our faculty and staff and the support of our alumni and friends.”
Virginia Living’s Top Schools & Colleges 2020 recognizes four-year colleges, private high schools, private K-12 schools, private K-8 schools, public high schools, and special needs schools. The magazine’s editors carefully and thoroughly review each school’s programs and accomplishments, selecting schools that have instituted programs or recently begun capital improvements aimed at strengthening students’ experience in the classroom, in the field, and in their communities. Virginia Living’s Top Schools & Colleges 2020 is the resource for anyone interested in knowing why Virginia’s schools are consistently ranked among the country’s best.
Virginia Living’s April 2020 issue hit newsstands March 13.
Randolph-Macon Academy is a coed college prep school for boarding and day students in grades 6-12. Students in grades 9-12 experience leadership education through one of the nation’s top Air Force Junior ROTC units. An optional flight program incorporates both manned and unmanned aircraft training. The Academy is one of only six schools in the U.S. to be selected as a Falcon Foundation School.
Local News
Warren County School Board approves FY2020-2021 proposed budget
On March 11, 2020, the Warren County School Board unanimously approved the proposed fiscal year (FY) 2020-2021 operating budget for Warren County Public Schools and will present it to the Warren County Board of Supervisors next week.
Still to come, however, is news from the Virginia General Assembly, which is set to vote on its budget proposal during an extended session on March 12. The final approved budget that gets signed by Gov. Ralph Northam will dictate what the state Department of Education provides for the division’s state revenue, which is based on the governor’s proposed budget with the addition of the compensation supplemental amount from the Virginia House of Delegates.
WCPS Finance Director Robert Ballentine said the compensation supplemental amount is anticipated to be $389,548 for WCPS, but he added that “we’re still going on assumptions” until there’s an approved and signed state budget.
The approved WCPS FY2020-2021 operating budget proposal totals $62,247,344 with a total local contribution from the Warren County Board of Supervisors of $26,956,323 plus $3,070,728 from the division’s Cafeteria Fund Budget.
“This proposed budget … reflects the most immediate needs of the division as determined through numerous stakeholder and staff meetings, as well as five School Board work sessions over the last several months,” said Melody Sheppard, Interim Superintendent for Warren County Public Schools (WCPS), told members during the School Board’s special meeting on Wednesday, March 11.
Specifically, among the changes to the current budget that are proposed for the next fiscal year include full implementation of pay scale revisions for WCPS teachers, instructional assistants, and nurses, as well as a one percent step increase for other employees, Sheppard said.
Additionally, the proposed FY2020-2021 budget will absorb the cost of the rate increase for the Virginia Retirement System, and will make employee health insurance rates market competitive on two health insurance plans while also adding an employee-plus-children tier on those plans, she said.
Other changes include the addition of two English Language teachers and operating the division’s Behavior Support Specialist Program at two schools.
There also will be two special education instructional coaches hired to help certain WCPS schools attain or maintain accreditation, among other duties, and the division also wants to bring on two more instructional resource team specialists, said Sheppard.
The proposed FY2020-2021 WCPS budget also will replace five school buses via a lease-to-own agreement that would run over a five-year term.
Budget funds also will be used to replace textbooks and increase funding for the Career and Technical Education (CTE) program, which has experienced higher enrollment in numerous trades classes, Sheppard said.
Warren County School Board Vice Chairwoman Catherine Bower motioned to approve the proposed FY 2020-2021 operating budget for submission to the Board of Supervisors, with a second from School Board member James Wells. The motion carried with a unanimous vote from School Board Chairman Arnold Williams Jr., Ralph Rinaldi, Kristen Pence, Bower, and Wells.
Sheppard said she and Ballentine will present the WCPS budget next week to the Board of Supervisors during its budget work session on Tuesday, March 17.
Watch the School Board Special meeting in this exclusive Royal Examiner video:
King Cartoons
