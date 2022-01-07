State News
Governor Northam dedicates Capitol Square improvements, honoring service of important Virginians
RICHMOND—On January 7, 2022, Governor Northam dedicated newly-renovated state buildings on Capitol Square and celebrated the completion of the 9th Street sidewalk enhancements and new North Drive entrance to Capitol Square.
Governor Northam dedicated “Reid’s Row,” a row of three historic houses on Governor Street in honor of Dr. William Ferguson “Fergie” Reid, who was the first African American elected to the General Assembly after Reconstruction and who co-founded the Richmond Crusade for Voters in 1956. The houses were formerly named Morson’s Row.
One of the three townhouses of Reid’s Row (#223) was named the “Townes House,” in honor of the Townes family that has served the Executive Mansion since the 1970s. Nine members of the Townes family—over three generations—have provided impeccable service and generous hospitality to residents and guests of the Executive Mansion. Current family members serving there include Martin “Tutti” Townes, his wife Stephanie Townes, son Martin Townes Jr., and daughter Cherry Townes.
“I know my mother is smiling down on Virginia today,” said Tutti Townes, head Butler at the Executive Mansion.
“Thank you on behalf of the Reid family for the naming of Reid’s row,” said Dr. William Ferguson Reid, 96, who participated by video from his home in California. “I want to congratulate the Townes family, the Sargent family, and the Dowdy family, on the achievements that they have done.” Reid also recounted his experience working to register more Virginians to vote at a time when Virginia was still segregated and used ballot barriers as a way to limit Black voter registration. Ferguson praised Virginia’s recent work to expand ballot access but said he sees parallels to Virginia’s past in current efforts in other states to limit voting access.
“Today is about honoring good people who have served Virginia with great distinction, both today and in the past,” said Governor Ralph S. Northam. “I especially want to thank and honor the Townes family. They have made Pam’s and my time in the Executive Mansion a very happy moment in our lives. Virginia is a better place because of the Townes family.”
Governor Northam dedicated the “Sargent Building” in honor of First Lieutenant Ruppert L. Sargent, the first African American officer to receive the Medal of Honor, America’s highest military decoration. The Hampton native graduated from Virginia State University and served in the U.S. Army when he was killed in action during the Vietnam War. A city office building in Hampton is also named for him. The building on Capitol Square will be used by the Division of Capitol Police and was formerly known as the Ferguson Building.
Dr. Reid and Lieutenant Sargent are both graduates of historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) in Virginia.
The renovated entrance to North Drive will honor Capitol Police Master Officer Woodrow W. “Buddy” Dowdy III at the new Post 1 guardhouse. Dowdy served as a Capitol Police officer for 33 years and spent the last decade of his service assigned to Post 1, where he welcomed visitors, legislators, and state employees with a smile. He died on March 9, 2021.
“Buddy was an outstanding police officer, a dear friend, and a good man,” said Colonel Steve Pike, Chief of Capitol Police. “We all miss him very much.”
These improvements further enhance Capitol Square, along with improvements to Governor’s Street, extensive renovations to Old City Hall, and construction of the new General Assembly Building and the parking deck at 9th and Broad Streets. Those projects are expected to be completed in the coming months.
“As stewards of the grounds and buildings of Capitol Square, it is our responsibility at DGS to preserve and renovate these important historic buildings and structures,” said Joe Damico, director of the Department of General Services. “We feel a real sense of stewardship for these properties, and I personally feel tremendous pride at the work our teams have accomplished.” The Department of General Services is renovating the historic row homes, updating the space to comply with ADA standards while preserving many historic parts of the buildings.
Local News
Watch out for refreeze and slick spots on Shenandoah Valley roads
Friday night is another night for drivers to look out for icy spots and a refreeze on Shenandoah Valley roadways. Drivers are advised to use extreme caution when traveling and to expect ice or snow patches on some roads. Extra attention should be used when traveling on bridges and overpasses as these areas are prone to icing conditions.
Conditions vary across the state, but precipitation fell in most regions overnight. Any snow or ice on roadways means travel is hazardous and should be avoided. VDOT crews will continue to work around-the-clock clearing roads until all state-maintained routes are safe for travel.
Sub-freezing temperatures are expected tonight and over the weekend, potentially causing refreeze and icy conditions. Crews will continue treating slick patches to reduce impacts.
Crews continue to respond to the two inclement weather events this week and are still clearing secondary roads in the Fredericksburg and Culpeper districts related to the Monday, Jan. 3 winter storm.
Virginia Department of Transportation Staunton District crews will continue to plow and treat roads throughout the night as needed.
Here are the road conditions as of 4 p.m. on Friday, January 7th in the Virginia Department of Transportation Staunton District:
Interstate 64 – Clear conditions in Alleghany, Rockbridge, and Augusta counties.
Interstate 66 – Clear conditions in Warren County
Interstate 81 – Clear conditions in Rockbridge, Augusta, Rockingham, Shenandoah, and Frederick counties.
Primary roads – Minor conditions in Highland, Shenandoah, Frederick, and Clarke counties. Clear conditions in Bath, Alleghany, Rockbridge, Augusta, Rockingham, Warren, and Page counties.
Secondary roads – Moderate conditions in Frederick and Clarke counties. Minor conditions in Highland, Bath, Alleghany, Rockbridge, Augusta, Rockingham, Shenandoah, Warren, and Page counties.
Key reminders:
Postpone travel as long as possible to give crews time to treat roads.
With temperatures still below freezing, drivers should use caution on bridges, ramps, and overpasses where there may be icy patches or slick spots.
Motorists should reduce speed.
Sidewalks and parking lots could be slippery, so walk with caution.
Do not pass snowplows. Sidewalks and parking lots could be slippery, so walk with caution.
Keep an emergency winter weather kit in your vehicle which includes food, water, first aid materials, tools, and blankets in the event of a breakdown or stoppage.
Visit 511Virginia.org for the latest road conditions before traveling. If possible, avoid travel until road conditions improve.
For more information on winter weather travel, visit virginiadot.org/travel/snow.asp.
Resources:
To report hazardous road conditions or talk to a customer service representative, call VDOT’s Customer Service Center at 1-800-FOR-ROAD (800-367-7623) or visit online at my.vdot.virginia.gov.
•VDOT recently partnered with Waze to add a new feature to the navigation software app that allows users to report, in real-time during winter weather, when a road has not been plowed. It will also inform travelers when they are approaching a road that has been identified by other drivers as unplowed.
•Traffic information is also available on Twitter @511statewideVA; for general VDOT information, follow @VaDOT.
For winter weather road conditions go to http://www.511Virginia.org, look at the orange bar on the top of the page and click on “Text Views” and then click on “Road Condition Table”. Look at the pull-down box that lists all jurisdictions. In this box, individual counties can be chosen to view.
The VDOT Customer Service Center can be accessed through its mobile-friendly website at https://my.vdot.virginia.gov/. Agents are on site 24/7 every day of the year to assist the public. People can also call the VDOT Customer Service Center at 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623).
The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany, and Bath counties.
Road condition definitions:
Severe – drifting or partially blocking the road.
Moderate – snow or ice on major portions of the roadway.
Minor – bare pavement except for isolated spots of snow, ice, or slush.
State News
Governor-elect Youngkin and AG-Elect Miyares to challenge Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services vaccine mandate
RICHMOND, VA – On January 7, 2022, Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin and Attorney General-elect Jason Miyares announced their intent to challenge the unconstitutional vaccine mandate imposed by President Biden’s Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS).
“The COVID-19 pandemic has caused heartbreaking health, societal, and economic loss and suffering throughout the Commonwealth and the United States. Our children have experienced severe learning loss and developmental challenges that will last decades strained and stressed hospital systems are suffering from a historic staffing crisis, and a crippled supply chain has driven up Virginians’ cost of living.
“Instead of supporting state and local government’s efforts to protect the lives and livelihoods of their citizens, the Biden administration has resorted to unlawful vaccine mandates that force hardworking Virginians to walk away from their paychecks. President Biden’s CMS mandate ignores the hospital systems’ long-established policies designed to keep staff and patients safe and threatens the tenure of essential medical personnel at a time when staffing shortages threaten the health and safety of Virginians.
“While we believe that a vaccine is a critical tool in the fight against COVID-19, we strongly believe that the Federal government cannot impose its will and restrict the freedoms of Americans and that Virginia is at its best when her people are allowed to make the best decisions for their families or businesses.
“After the January 15th inauguration, the Commonwealth of Virginia will quickly move to protect Virginians’ freedoms and challenge President Biden’s unlawful CMS, OSHA, and Head Start vaccine mandates. Removing some of the staffing barriers to our hospitals will provide much-needed relief for our overworked medical professionals.”
State News
Price gouging protections in effect ahead of potential winter weather
RICHMOND (January 6, 2021) – As Virginia prepares for more winter weather in the coming days, Governor Ralph Northam’s declaration of a state of emergency has triggered Virginia’s anti-price gouging statutes designed to protect consumers from paying exorbitant prices for necessities during an emergency.
“The sad reality is that bad actor will take advantage of inclement weather or other natural disasters just to make an extra buck,” said Attorney General Herring. “Virginians should not have to worry about paying too much for necessary goods when they are trying to keep themselves and their families safe and warm during a snowstorm. I want to encourage any Virginian who believes they may have experienced any kind of price gouging to reach out to my Consumer Protection Section and please take extra precautions during this winter weather.”
Enacted in 2004, Virginia’s Anti-Price Gouging Act prohibits a supplier from charging “unconscionable prices” for “necessary goods and services” during the thirty-day period following a declared state of emergency. Items and services covered by these protections include but are not limited to water, ice, food, generators, batteries, home repair materials and services, and tree removal services. The basic test for determining if a price is unconscionable is whether the post-disaster price grossly exceeds the price charged for the same or similar goods or services during the ten days immediately prior to the disaster.
Violations of Virginia’s Anti-Price Gouging Act are enforceable by the Office of the Attorney General through the Virginia Consumer Protection Act. Complaints should be reported for investigation to the Office of the Attorney General Consumer Protection Section, with the exception of claims related to gasoline and motor fuel prices, which are handled by the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.
Attorney General Herring’s Anti-Price Gouging Work
Attorney General Herring has taken numerous enforcement actions regarding price gouging following the state of emergency that was declared in May 2021 in response to the ransomware attack on the Colonial Pipeline that disrupted gasoline supply throughout the Commonwealth.
During Governor Northam’s state of emergency that was issued in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Virginia Attorney General’s Office received more than 500 complaints and e-mails alleging possible price gouging activity and sent more than 150 investigative letters to businesses. He and his Consumer Protection Section took enforcement action against price gouging in relation to the emergency declaration in response to COVID. Investigation of these complaints largely revealed that many price increases occurred further up the supply chain with manufacturers or distributors that were beyond the reach of the state’s price gouging laws, and this prompted Attorney General Herring to successfully seek amendments to the state’s price gouging law during the 2020 General Assembly special session.
Additionally, in April 2020, Attorney General Herring led a national effort to address price gouging in the PPE supply chain, urging 3M as one of the largest manufacturers of PPE, particularly masks, to do more to address price gouging within supply and distribution chains that were causing hospitals and healthcare providers to pay exorbitant prices for PPE.
Consumers can contact Attorney General Herring’s Consumer Protection Section for information or file a complaint:
• By phone: (800) 552-9963
• By email: consumer@oag.state.va.us
• Online Contact Form/Online Complaint Form
Local News
Governor Northam announces $5 million for new community testing centers across Virginia
RICHMOND—On January 6, 2022, Governor Northam announced that the Virginia Department of Health will open nine new Community Testing Centers (CTCs) to increase testing availability across the Commonwealth. Centers will be funded with an initial $5 million from the Virginia Department of Health, which is seeking FEMA funding to reimburse expenses and continue testing deployment. New testing centers will offer Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests—the most reliable form of testing for COVID-19—and will supplement numerous locally-coordinated Community Testing Events.
“Testing is a critical tool in our fight against COVID-19, and we must continue to everything we can do to increase access,” said Governor Northam. “As Virginians continue to grapple with a national shortage of rapid tests, expanding our PCR capabilities will ensure more Virginians have access to free, reliable testing and can better protect themselves and their families.”
The testing locations will be near or on the same property as existing VDH Community Vaccination Centers (CVCs) in Charlottesville, Chesterfield, Fairfax, Fredericksburg, Newport News, Norfolk, Prince William, Richmond, and Roanoke that have been operating since October.
“Testing helps us identify individuals who are ill with the disease so the appropriate medical and public health actions can be taken and can help reduce the spread of COVID-19,” said Dr. Oliver. “We understand that there is a lot of demand for testing, and this expanded capacity through the CTCs will help address some of these critical needs across the Commonwealth.”
These new testing centers are expected to administer more than 50,000 tests in the month of January. Each of the nine sites will operate between 4-6 days per week and will be open from 9 a.m. and 6 p.m., depending on the location. The first CTC will open on Saturday, January 8, 2022, at the Richmond International Raceway (Gate 7, 4690 Caroline Ave.) with eight additional sites opening in the coming weeks.
CTC test results will be automatically sent via text or email message to individuals being tested, based on the information provided in the appointment system.
VDH urges people to get tested if they have symptoms, or if they have come into close contact with someone with COVID-19, regardless of vaccination status. VDH recommends testing on day 5 after exposure, although testing on days 3-5 is also acceptable. As this is a time of high demand on testing and on the health system, if you do not have symptoms or known exposure, VDH encourages people to postpone any non-essential travel or events that would prompt them to test beforehand.
To learn more about COVID-19 testing, visit the VDH COVID-19 Testing webpage.
State News
Governor-elect Youngkin announces selection of Labor Secretary
RICHMOND, VA – On January 6, 2022, Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin announced George “Bryan” Slater as the next Secretary of Labor of the Commonwealth of Virginia.
“Workforce development will play a crucial part in jumpstarting our economy in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, and Bryan’s experience and leadership will be critical to the development of talent, training of workers, and protection of Virginia’s right-to-work laws that will attract investment to Virginia,” said Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin. “On Day One, Virginia will be open for business as we aim to make government work for all Virginians, Bryan will be a key partner in fixing the Virginia Employment Commission and delivering results for the Commonwealth.”
George “Bryan” Slater, Secretary of Labor
George “Bryan” Slater brings more than 20 years of experience to the Youngkin Administration with a wealth of knowledge and senior-level experience leading public, non-profit, and private sector organizations.
Bryan received his associate’s degree from Ferrum College and his bachelor’s degree in Political Science from the University of Richmond and immediately began his career in politics. He has taken on roles large and small from campaign work to serving in senior management, operations, transformation, and administration.
In Virginia, Bryan served as Secretary of Administration for Governor James Gilmore (R-VA) and as Director of Administration for the Attorney General’s Office under Attorney General James Gilmore. Most recently, Bryan served as Assistant Secretary for Administration and Management at the U.S. Department of Labor and Assistant Secretary of Administration for the U.S. Department of Transportation under President Trump. He was the White House Liaison at the U.S. Department of Labor under President George W. Bush, where he managed all non-career appointee hiring, and as a congressional relations officer for the Department of Housing and Urban Development under President George H.W. Bush.
Bryan has served in numerous senior positions in non-profit organizations including Americans United for Life, Freedom Partners Shared Services, and Generation Opportunity. He was also the former Executive Director of the Republican Party of Georgia.
Bryan is a recipient of the 2007 Innovation in Government Award from the Virginia Commonwealth University Wilder School of Government, as well as previously serving on the Board of Visitors for Virginia Commonwealth University.
Local News
Governor declares State of Emergency in advance of second winter storm
On January 5, 2022, Governor Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency in advance of a winter storm that is predicted to bring snow and other winter weather to many parts of Virginia. This storm, expected to arrive Thursday evening into Friday morning, comes on the heels of a storm Monday that left more than a foot of snow in some parts of the Commonwealth. Many areas still have snow and ice from that storm, and some remain without power because of fallen trees. This will exacerbate the impacts of the coming storm.
“Having two bouts of snow and icy weather back to back makes it more likely communities will need additional help as they continue to recover from the first round of tree-snapping wet snow and ice that we saw Monday,” Governor Northam said. “While we typically have ample resources for snowstorms, these back-to-back events will generate landmark winter weather that requires extra flexibility. I am grateful to the hundreds of first responders and emergency personnel who continue to work around the clock to keep Virginians safe.”
The National Weather Service predicts that starting Thursday, the storm has potential for significant impacts across the Commonwealth, including greater impacts in areas most affected by the earlier storm. This weather system is likely to include additional downed trees, more electrical outages, and significant impacts on travel conditions. Because the second storm is expected to continue to exacerbate damage from the first one, the emergency order will cover expenses for the combined storm events.
Virginians are urged to follow local news for up-to-date forecasts and to avoid traveling in dangerous weather.
The emergency declaration can be found here.
