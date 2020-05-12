Local News
Governor Northam delays Phase One for Northern Virginia localities
Governor Ralph Northam today issued Executive Order Sixty-Two, allowing specific localities in Northern Virginia to delay entering Phase One of the “Forward Virginia” plan to ease restrictions on certain business operations that were put in place in response to the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19.
Governor Northam has said that Virginia as a whole may enter Phase One on Friday, May 15, as outlined in Executive Order Sixty-One, based on achieving certain health metrics. Executive Order Sixty-Two allows the Northern Virginia localities to delay implementation of Phase One until midnight on Thursday, May 28, to allow those localities more time to meet the health metrics.
In conjunction with this executive order, Governor Northam and State Health Commissioner M. Norman Oliver, MD, MA also issued Order of Public Health Emergency Number Four.
“As I have said, it’s important that the Commonwealth as a whole can meet key health metrics before moving into Phase One,” said Governor Northam. “The Phase One policies are a floor, not a ceiling. While the data show Virginia as a whole is are ready to slowly and deliberately ease some restrictions, it is too soon for Northern Virginia. I support the request from localities in this region to delay implementation of Phase One to protect public health.”
Governor Northam had directed jurisdictions to formally request approval to remain in Phase Zero. Executive Order Sixty-Two allows the counties of Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun, and Prince William; the cities of Alexandria, Fairfax, Falls Church, Manassas, and Manassas Park; and the towns of Dumfries, Herndon, Leesburg, and Vienna (Northern Virginia Region) to remain in Phase Zero, as requested by officials in those localities.
Data show that Northern Virginia is substantially higher than the rest of the Commonwealth in the percentage of positive tests for COVID-19, for example. The Northern Virginia Region has about a 25 percent positivity rate, while the rest of the Commonwealth is closer to 10 percent. Further, in the last 24 hours, the Northern Virginia Region reported over 700 cases, while the rest of the Commonwealth reported approximately 270. On any given day, 70 percent of the Commonwealth’s positive cases are attributable to the Northern Virginia Region.
The full text of Executive Order Sixty-Two and Order of Public Health Emergency Number Four is below:
NUMBER SIXTY-TWO (2020) AND ORDER OF PUBLIC HEALTH EMERGENCY FOUR JURISDICTIONS TEMPORARILY DELAYED FROM ENTERING PHASE ONE IN EXECUTIVE ORDER 61 AND PERMITTED TO REMAIN IN PHASE ZERO NORTHERN VIRGINIA REGION
Importance of the Issue
Executive Order 61, issued on May 8, 2020, and effective at 12:00 a.m., May 15, 2020, eased certain restrictions imposed under Second Amended Executive Order 53 and Executive Order 55 (both Orders are collectively referred to as Phase Zero). Executive Order 61 sets out the Commonwealth of Virginia’s path into Phase One. The easing of the Phase Zero restrictions was premised, in part, on the Commonwealth’s achievement of certain metrics in responding to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). The easing of those restrictions is meant to be a floor, and not a ceiling. As previously acknowledged, some regions may need to move into Phase One more slowly than the rest of the Commonwealth. Prior to issuing Executive Order 61, I advised that any locality unready to move into Phase One, upon my review and approval of their request to remain in Phase Zero, could do so.
On May 9, 2020, local officials from the Counties of Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun, and Prince William, and the Cities of Alexandria, Fairfax, Falls Church, Manassas, Manassas Park, as well as the Towns of Dumfries, Herndon, Leesburg, and Vienna (Northern Virginia Region) requested to remain in Phase Zero. Data provided in connection with that request reveals that with respect to hospitalizations, percent positivity, and case numbers, the Northern Virginia Region faces unique challenges when compared to the rest of the Commonwealth. The Northern Virginia Region is substantially higher than the rest of the Commonwealth in the percentage of positive tests for COVID-19. The Northern Virginia Region has about a 25% positivity rate, while the rest of the Commonwealth is closer to 10%. Further, in the last 24 hours, the Northern Virginia Region reported over 700 cases, while the rest of the Commonwealth reported approximately 270. On any given day, 70% of the Commonwealth’s positive cases are attributable to the Northern Virginia Region.
In addition, while personal protective equipment (PPE) for hospitals appears to be adequate at this time, the Northern Virginia Region asserts PPE for outpatient facilities continues to be a challenge. Similarly, although the number of deaths in the Northern Virginia Region appears to be trending downward, COVID-19 patients in the Northern Virginia Region make up a significantly larger portion of the region’s hospital bed capacity, when compared to COVID hospitalizations in the rest of the Commonwealth. Consequently, after considering the Northern Virginia Region’s request and the relevant data, I find the request to delay entering Phase One and to remain in Phase Zero appropriate.
Directive
Therefore, by virtue of the authority vested in me by Article V of the Constitution of Virginia, by § 44-146.17 of the Code of Virginia, by any other applicable law, and in furtherance of Executive Order 51, and by virtue of the authority vested in the State Health Commissioner pursuant to §§ 32.1-13, 32.1-20, and 35.1-10 of the Code of Virginia, I grant the Northern Virginia Region’s request to remain in Phase Zero. Accordingly, as to the Northern Virginia Region, the following measures are extended effective 12:00 a.m. Friday, May 15, 2020:
1. Continued closure of all dining and congregation areas in restaurants, dining establishments, food courts, breweries, microbreweries, distilleries, wineries, tasting rooms, and farmers markets. Restaurants, dining establishments, food courts, breweries, microbreweries, distilleries, wineries, tasting rooms, and farmers’ markets may continue to offer delivery and take-out services.
2. Continued closure of all public access to recreational and entertainment businesses, as set forth below:
a. Theaters, performing arts centers, concert venues, museums, and other indoor entertainment centers;
b. Fitness centers, gymnasiums, recreation centers, indoor sports facilities, and indoor exercise facilities;
c. Beauty salons, barbershops, spas, massage parlors, tanning salons, tattoo shops, and any other location where personal care or personal grooming services are performed that would not allow compliance with physical distancing guidelines to remain six feet apart;
d. Racetracks and historic horse racing facilities; and
e. Bowling alleys, skating rinks, arcades, amusement parks, trampoline parks, fairs, arts and craft facilities, aquariums, zoos, escape rooms, indoor shooting ranges, public and private social clubs, and all other places of indoor public amusement.
3. Essential retail businesses may remain open during their normal business hours. Such businesses are:
a. Grocery stores, pharmacies, and other retailers that sell food and beverage products or pharmacy products, including dollar stores, and department stores with grocery or pharmacy operations;
b. Medical, laboratory, and vision supply retailers;
c. Electronic retailers that sell or service cell phones, computers, tablets, and other communications technology;
d. Automotive parts, accessories, and tire retailers as well as automotive repair facilities;
e. Home improvement, hardware, building material, and building supply retailers;
f. Lawn and garden equipment retailers;
g. Beer, wine, and liquor stores;
h. Retail functions of gas stations and convenience stores;
i. Retail located within healthcare facilities;
j. Banks and other financial institutions with retail functions;
k. Pet and feed stores;
l. Printing and office supply stores; and
m. Laundromats and dry cleaners.
Employers are required to provide face coverings to employees.
4. Any brick and mortar retail business not listed in paragraph 3 may continue to operate but must limit all in-person shopping to no more than 10 patrons per establishment. If any such business cannot adhere to the 10 patron limit with proper physical distancing requirements, it must close. Brick and mortar retail business not listed in paragraph 3 are encouraged to follow the Guidelines for All Business Sectors as best practices linked here.
5. All businesses are encouraged to follow the Guidelines for All Business Sectors as best practices linked here and other appropriate workplace guidance from state and federal authorities while in operation.
6. Although business operations offering professional rather than retail services may remain open, they should utilize teleworking as much as possible. Where telework is not feasible, such a business must adhere to physical distancing recommendations, enhanced sanitizing practices on common surfaces, and apply the relevant workplace guidance from state and federal authorities.
7. All individuals in Northern Virginia Region shall remain at their place of residence, except as provided below by this Order. To the extent individuals use shared or outdoor spaces, whether on land or on water, they must at all times maintain physical distancing of at least six feet from any other person, with the exception of family members, as defined below, or caretakers. Individuals may leave their residences for the purpose of:
a. Obtaining food, beverages, goods, or services as permitted in this Order;
b. Seeking medical attention, essential social services, governmental services, assistance from law enforcement, or emergency services;
c. Taking care of other individuals, animals, or visiting the home of a family member;
d. Traveling required by court order or to facilitate child custody, visitation, or child care;
e. Engaging in outdoor activity, including exercise, provided individuals comply with physical distancing requirements;
f. Traveling to and from one’s residence, place of worship, or work;
g. Traveling to and from an educational institution;
h. Volunteering with organizations that provide charitable or social services; and
i. Leaving one’s residence due to a reasonable fear for health or safety, at the direction of law enforcement, or at the direction of another government agency.
8. All public and private in-person gatherings of more than 10 individuals are prohibited. The presence of more than 10 individuals performing functions of their employment is not a “gathering.” A “gathering” includes, but is not limed to, parties, celebrations, or other social events, whether they occur indoors or outdoors. This restriction does not apply to the gathering of family members living in the same residence. “Family members” include blood relations, adopted, step, and foster relations, as well as all individuals residing in the same household. Family members are not required to maintain physical distancing while in their homes.
9. Continued cessation of all in-person instruction at K-12 schools, public and private, for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year. Facilities providing child care services may remain open.
10. Institutions of higher education shall continue to cease all in-person classes and instruction, and cancel all gatherings of more than ten individuals. For purposes of facilitating remote learning, performing critical research, or performing essential functions, institutions of higher education may continue to operate, provided that physical distancing requirements are maintained.
11. Continued cessation of all reservations for overnight stays of less than 14 nights at all privately-owned campgrounds, as defined in § 35.1-1 of the Code of Virginia.
12. Continued closure of all public beaches as defined in § 10.1-705 of the Code of Virginia for all activity, except exercising and fishing. Physical distancing requirements must be followed.
13. Nothing in this Order shall limit:
(a) the provision of health care or medical services;
(b) access to essential services for low-income residents, such as food banks; (c) the operations of the media; (d) law enforcement agencies; or (e) the operation of government.
14. The continued waiver of § 18.2-422 of the Code of Virginia so as to allow the wearing of a medical mask, respirator, or any other protective face covering for the purpose of facilitating the protection of one’s personal health in response to the COVID-19 public health emergency declared by the State Health Commissioner on February 7, 2020, and reflected in Executive Order 51 declaring a state of emergency in the Commonwealth. Executive Order 51 is so further amended. This waiver is effective as of March 12, 2020. Violation of paragraphs 1, 2, 4, 8, 10, 11, 12 of this Order shall be a Class 1 misdemeanor pursuant to § 44-146.17 of the Code of Virginia. The Northern Virginia Region’s entrance into Phase One will be delayed and the restrictions above shall remain in place until 11:59 p.m., May 28, 2020.
Effective Date of this Executive Order
This Order shall be effective 12:00 a.m., Friday, May 15, 2020 and further amends Executive Order 55. Unless otherwise expressly provided herein, this Order shall remain in full force and effect until 11:59 p.m., Thursday, May 28, 2020, unless amended or rescinded by further executive order.
Given under my hand and under the Seal of the Commonwealth of Virginia and the Seal of the Office of the State Health Commissioner of the Commonwealth of Virginia, this 12th day of May, 2020.
Ralph S. Northam, Governor
______________________________________
M. Norman Oliver, MD, MA
State Health Commissioner
Attest:
Kelly Thomasson, Secretary of the Commonwealth
Front Royal Elks Lodge using Beacon Grant of $2,500 to assist the Phoenix Project
Front Royal Elks Lodge #2382 is using the 2019-20 Beacon Grant of $2,500 to help assist the Phoenix Project while they serve victims of domestic violence in Front Royal/Warren County. They receive State grant money and can provide their services free of charge, however, there is much more needed that is not funded. Most of the victims leave their homes with only the clothes on their backs.
Lodge members were provided a list of the items that were needed and several members shopped, sorted and packed totes to deliver to the Phoenix Project; items such as formula, diapers, clothes, personal hygiene items, veggie cups and other non-perishable food items, bottled water and so much more. The Lodge is also providing a place for Phoenix Project to store items.
Community donations provide protective equipment to residents at the Villa at Suffield Meadows and Fauquier Health Rehabilitation & Nursing Center
In response to questions about how members of the community can assist in the region’s novel coronavirus (COVID-19) response, Fauquier Health has been accepting public donations of unused and handmade medical and protective supplies and equipment. This move is part of Fauquier Health’s ongoing efforts to address the COVID-19 pandemic and prepare for increased needs of personal protective equipment (PPE), which healthcare providers across the nation are experiencing.
One of the growing concerns during the COVID-19 pandemic is how we can ensure and maintain the safety of our senior residents who are staying at the Villa at Suffield Meadows, off Rt. 29, and the Fauquier Health Rehabilitation & Nursing Center (FHRNC), on hospital hill. Katy Reeves, Administrator of FHRNC, requested to supply her residents with a supply of hand sewn face masks that were graciously donated by the public. Her request for the masks was triggered by guidance from the CDC on preventing the spread of COVID-19 in long-term care facilities. The recommendation was to ensure residents wear cloth face coverings when outside of their rooms or when around others. According to Katy, “FHRNC has been very pro-active about initiating strategies to keep our residents as protected as possible. Being able to access supplies that had been donated and vetted as meeting standards was great!”
In addition to FHRNC, a supply of hand sewn masks were sent to the Villa at Suffield Meadows. The masks have a variety of patterns and were wildly popular with the residents. The differing patterns provided residents with a fun opportunity to choose a preferred pattern, while ultimately promoting health safety. For example, we witnessed a resident who loves cats chose a mask that had cats on one side and dog bones on the other. According to Sarah Pearson, Administrator of the Villa, “The residents at the Villa at Suffield Meadows have worn their masks proudly throughout the community and want to do their part to stop the spread of the virus. The residents enjoyed being able to choose from a variety of fun patterns and types of masks. There has been such an outpouring response from the community and makes us feel supported.”
At Fauquier Health, we are so thankful for all of the community’s support during this time of need. We have received PPE donations from Greenville Elementary, the Fauquier County School Board, Fauquier County Parks and Recreation, Habitat for Humanity, Fauquier Masks, local churches, Oak Spring Garden Foundation, Wolfrom & Co., Virginia Systems & Technology, Aerotog, Kenmore Envelope Company, Masks4Humanity and many, many more. To all of those who have donated, we say thank you on behalf of the entire Fauquier Health system. For those still interested in donating, the hospital can accept the following unused medical and protective supplies and equipment:
- Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Masks- N95, Isolation and Surgical
- Surgical & Scrub Caps
- Headbands with buttons and ear guards
- Hand Sanitizer
- Gloves (latex-free)
- Protective eyewear, faceguards and face shields
- Touchless thermometers- infrared and temporal
- Pulse oximeters
All donations must be in original, unopened containers/boxes at this time to maintain infection control standards. In addition to the list above, Fauquier Health is accepting donations of homemade (hand sewn and 3D printed) masks, surgical/scrub caps and headbands/ear guards. Any donated homemade masks will be evaluated before distribution to clinicians or patients. All homemade masks, caps and headbands must be delivered in sealed plastic storage bags.
For more information, you can visit our COVID-19 Preparedness page at FauquierHealth.org. Donations may be dropped off at Fauquier Hospital loading dock, located at 500 Hospital Drive, Warrenton in the rear of the hospital. Donations are being accepted 9:00am – 3:00pm Monday through Friday. Questions from community members may be directed to 540-316-2843 (CVID).
About Fauquier Health
Fauquier Health is a community health system dedicated to high-quality, patient-centered care in a unique environment that considers the multiple facets of healing and respects the individuality of each and every patient. Located at 500 Hospital Drive in Warrenton, Virginia, Fauquier Health serves the residents of Fauquier and several surrounding counties. It comprises: Fauquier Hospital, a fully-accredited, 97-bed hospital; Fauquier Health Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, a 113-bed long-term care and rehabilitation facility; the Villa at Suffield Meadows, an assisted living facility; the Wound Health Center and a medically supervised Wellness Center offering health and wellness programs. Fauquier Health also operates nine physician’s offices, including primary care and specialties. More information on Fauquier Health is available online at FauquierHealth.org or by calling 540-316-5000.
Governor Northam COVID-19 update briefing – May 11, 2020; more testing, NoVa may delay opening, DMV closed to at least May 18th
Governor Northam joins the Virginia Emergency Support Team to share the latest updates on the COVID-19 response. Here is the latest update:
‘Great American Tailgate’ on Moms’ Day culminates COVID weekend events
A weekend of events expressing a life must go on attitude – even under Coronavirus 2019 pandemic emergency management guidelines and gubernatorial orders – culminated with Sunday’s (May 10th) “Virginia Rising” sponsored “Great American Tailgate” celebrating Mother’s Day and encouraging patronizing downtown Front Royal businesses.
Co-organizers Melanie Salins and Amber Poe Morris noted the two-pronged emphasis of the event stressing adherence to suggested social distancing standards.
“Please help us avoid issues with the tailgate by adhering (to) these guidelines,” event fliers posted around the Town Gazebo/Village Commons area asked patrons.
There was also a “Sanitizing Station” available for hand cleaning and a table set up distributing face masks for donations.
While there was a food truck open for business near the Town’s closed Visitors Center, Salins pointed out that attendees were being encouraged to visit downtown restaurants that were open for carryout business up and down East Main Street.
Organizers provided a generator to power two musical acts that provided entertainment from the Gazebo stage during the late morning to mid-afternoon celebration of moms in particular, and community and small business survival in general.
Front Royal’s own Meisha Herron opened the musical offerings with a solo vocal and guitar performance that began with Marvin Gaye’s classic “What’s Going On” and its timely opening verses:
“Mother, mother
“There’s too many of you crying.
“Brother, brother, brother
“There’s far too many of you dying.
“You know we’ve got to find a way
“To bring some lovin’ here today, eh eh.
“Father, father
“We don’t need to escalate
“You see, war is not the answer
“For only love can conquer hate
“You know we’ve got to find a way
“To bring some lovin’ here today, oh oh oh.”
Following Herron to the Gazebo stage was Atlantic Aesthetic, a stellar three-piece from Culpeper, Salins told Royal Examiner. They showed a diversified repertoire through two sets.
It wasn’t just the kids who were excited to get out of pandemic home lockdown – adults mingled, sometimes remembering that 5 to 6-foot social distancing standard. Some violations appeared to be families who have been non-separated at home anyway.
Overall it was a fairly well-attended, well-intended effort to move toward some semblance of normalcy in this 2020 pandemic health and emergency management environment. Hopefully, no harm, as in rising County COVID-19 statistics, will come from it.
Other events centered in downtown Front Royal this weekend were C&C Frozen Treats William Huck’s pared-back Family Fun Day Car Parade through town; and an “Open Warren County and Virginia” rally sponsored by Sam Haun of the Warren County Militia. Both events were Saturday, May 9. The “Open” rally drew a modest crowd of about eight to 10 while Royal Examiner was there, though Haun noted the earlier departure of about 10 other participants.
Coincidentally, former Front Royal councilman, vice mayor, and unsuccessful 2019 county supervisor’s candidate Shae Parker contacted us Sunday afternoon, May 10, to note what appears to have been a spike in local COVID-19 statistics, including the county’s first death, in the past week.
Numbers Parker presented Royal Examiner indicated jumps in Warren County COVID-19 statistics from Sunday to Sunday, May 3rd to May 10th of:
1 – cases from 61 to 85 (about +40%);
2 – hospitalizations from 3 to 9 (+200%);
3 – and that first death (technically +100%).
So while the county’s numbers remain low compared to more urban and metro areas, as predicted the county appears to be about two weeks behind the statistical curves for Virginia as a whole.
What does it all mean?
Perhaps, that while we can negotiate standards of emergency management for institutional consistencies and small business re-opening guidelines, it is probably best to proceed with caution and some continued social distancing standards in the coming weeks. For we continue to traverse an unfamiliar public health landscape that has shown an ability to rapidly accelerate statistically without the type of community-wide testing that has been shown most successful in suppressing the virus’s spread.
The lack of availability of testing kits to allow such definitive testing to identify everyone who is contaminated within given communities continues.
So, stay safe; stay smart, and support our local businesses as they operate on limited scales or are allowed to re-open conditionally in the coming weeks.
C&C Fun Day Parade Highlights
William Huck provided the Royal Examiner with these parade facts: 3 hours about 10 motorcycles, 20 cars, and 2 floats, including the Edward Jones ‘bull’, Jig & Jive, and a few other businesses.
Some got all the way through some had some hiccups on the road. It was such a beautiful day. A big thank you to all that participated in this cruise through town. Here are just a few photos courtesy of C&C Frozen Treats.
Governor says religious services must be conducted according to the following requirements.
Given the public health implications of the 2020 global pandemic, the Commonwealth’s diverse faith community quickly adjusted in response to this unprecedented crisis. Therefore, it is important that the diverse faith communities in Virginia stay informed with local, state, and national officials using the links below:
CDC’s main COVID-19 Web page: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html
Virginia Department of Health COVID-19 Web page: http://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/
Virginia Governor’s COVID-19 Web page: https://www.virginia.gov/coronavirus/
Mandatory Requirements:
Religious services must strictly adhere to the following requirements:
Occupancy shall be limited to no more than 50% of the lowest occupancy load on the certificate of occupancy of the room or facility in which the religious services are conducted.
Individuals attending religious services must be seated at least six feet apart at all times and must practice physical distancing at all times. Family members, as defined in Executive Order 61, Order of Public Health Emergency Three, maybe seated together. Mark seating in six-foot increments.
It is recommended that persons attending religious services be encouraged to wear face coverings over their nose and mouth at all times (See CDC Use of Cloth Face Coverings guidance for more detailed information.).
No items must be passed to or between attendees, who are not family members as defined in EO 61, Order of Public Health Emergency Three.
Any items used to distribute food or beverages must be disposable and used only once and discarded.
Thorough cleaning and disinfection of frequently contacted surfaces must be conducted prior to and following any religious service.
Post signage at the entrance that states that no one with a fever or symptoms of COVID-19, or known exposure to a COVID-19 case in the prior 14 days, is permitted in the establishment.
Post signage to provide public health reminders regarding social distancing, gatherings, options for high-risk individuals, and staying home if sick (samples at the bottom of this document).
If any place of worship cannot adhere to the above requirements, it must not conduct in-person services. Other suggested guidance for faith communities and funeral directors can be found below.
Suggested Best Practices:
In addition to the requirements provided above, faith communities are encouraged to utilize the following best practices to the extent they are feasible:
Designate a health coordinator and/or health equity team who will be responsible for COVID-19 planning and preparation for your place of worship.
For the building:
o Conduct thorough cleaning before and between services.
o Use separate doors to enter and exit the establishment when possible.
o Allow interior doors to remain open to limit touching of door handles.
o Provide sanitizing stations throughout the building, particularly at entry and exit points.
o Consider installing touchless door entry systems or providing single-use barriers (i.e., paper towels) for use in touching the door and sink handles in bathroom facilities.
o Use messaging boards or digital messaging and social media for announcements to eliminate the use of bulletins and handouts.
For weekly religious services:
o Members are safer at home. Continue to provide and encourage the use of online streaming and drive-in options for people who can utilize these options. No place of worship should feel obligated to return to in-person worship before they are ready to do so.
o Consider holding multiple services, with time for thorough cleaning in between each service, to allow for greater distancing during services.
o Suspend the choir as part of services.
o Consider shorter services to avoid the need for people to use bathroom facilities.
o Consider limiting or suspending youth services until a safer time.
o Consider holding small group or separate services for senior citizens and other high-risk populations.
Consider making this the first service of the week, after thorough cleaning and disinfection of facilities have been performed.
Ensure the use of face coverings and physical distancing is maintained between individuals at this service.
Ensure social distancing in parking lots or common areas.
Consider discontinuing the use of common items (e.g., microphones, books, hymnals, scriptural texts) that may be shared between people and are difficult to clean. Consider assigning religious books to a family or individual that they can bring to each service, or use a projector for the display of sacred texts, scriptures, and songs.
When oils, water, ashes, or other materials are applied to a person’s forehead, self-application should be used, to the extent possible.
Discontinue shared meals and other activities where people may gather in groups (e.g., limit or suspend coffee stations, shared food, meet and greet time before and after services, etc.), except for essential food services for low-income residents.
Possible methods for religious services:
1. Drive-in/parking lot church: This is the safer model of religious service where social distancing may be maintained.
2. Sign-up worship services: This will limit the number of live worship services. Ask members, visitors, or guests to sign up for one live service per month, or every other week (in Phase 1). If needed, members can take turns between online and in-person worship services during this interim time. Allow space for impromptu visitors by registering fewer people (for each worship or religious service) than the maximum allowed per the occupancy restrictions.
3. Multiple gatherings during the week: A place of worship may divide the number of congregants by the maximum occupancy level and offer worship services at that level. Consider adding online services, multiple services on one day, or alternative services during the week and/or on Saturdays and Sundays.
4. Utilize multiple methods: As a result of the COVID-19 crisis, most places of worship lost the ability to gather in-person, but many gained a stronger online presence. Consider nurturing both aspects for at-risk individuals, as well as for the increased capacity to reach and serve those outside of the walls of the faith organization.
5. Adult-only services: This method asks parents of young children to alternate worship attendance (naturally reducing attendance, as one parent stays home with children).
6. Online-only: Take this approach if you are in a high-risk area, your place of worship is not yet prepared with the conditions outlined in the state guidelines for opening, you or a member of your family has COVID-19 symptoms, or the governing authorities have requested additional measures in the interest of public health.
Communication Resources:
Members and leaders of the diverse faith communities and funeral homes around the Commonwealth can receive a signage tool-kit and register to receive updated information from the Governor’s Office of Diversity and Partners in Prayer and Prevention from the Virginia Department of Health by contacting DEIDirector@governor.virginia.gov or OHE@vdh.virginia.gov
Resources to print and display:
Resources to print and display are available here.
Governor Northam announces Phase One guidelines to slowly ease public health restrictions
~ Phase One will begin no sooner than Friday, May 15 ~
RICHMOND—Governor Ralph Northam signed Executive Order Sixty-One and presented a detailed framework for the first phase of the “Forward Virginia” plan to safely and gradually ease public health restrictions while containing the spread of COVID-19. Phase One guidelines will be implemented when the data meets the public health criteria outlined by the Commonwealth. The new executive order modifies public health guidance in Executive Order Fifty-Three and Executive Order Fifty-Five and establishes guidelines for Phase One.
The Governor’s phased approach is grounded in science and data and includes mitigation strategies to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus through enhanced safety practices. The plan allows localities to consider delaying implementation of Phase One guidelines based on local conditions.
“I am proud of the millions of Virginians who have stayed home and helped to flatten the curve, but our work is not done,” said Governor Northam. “These guidelines represent one step forward in a gradual process, establishing the necessary modifications to business operations to minimize the risk of COVID-19 exposure for employees and customers. When we move into this first phase, it will be important for Virginians to act cautiously—especially our most vulnerable populations, the elderly, and those with underlying medical conditions.”
Under Phase One, the Commonwealth will move to a Safer at Home strategy, which continues the ban on social gatherings of more than 10 people and maintains recommendations for social distancing, teleworking, and wearing face coverings. All businesses should make modifications to maintain six feet of physical distancing, increase cleaning and sanitization of high contact surfaces, and provide enhanced workplace safety measures.
Retail establishments will be allowed to operate at 50 percent occupancy, restaurant and beverage establishments may offer outdoor dining at 50 percent occupancy, personal grooming services may begin operating with one patron per service provider, and fitness centers may offer outdoor exercise services. Campgrounds may also begin taking reservations for short-term stays.
Places of worship have had a 10-person limit and have been allowed to hold drive-in services allowed. In Phase One, drive-in services may continue, and services may be held inside at 50 percent capacity. Specific guidelines for religious services can be found here.
Many of the restrictions put in place by Executive Order Fifty-Three will remain in place in Phase One. Entertainment and public amusement venues will remain closed and beaches will continue to be open only for exercise and fishing. Childcare centers remain open for children of working families. Overnight summer camps will remain closed in Phase One.
See more about the changes in Phase One below:
Phase One guidelines for specific sectors are available here.
View the graphs and slides from the Governor’s presentation here.
The full text of Executive Order Sixty-One and Order of Public Health Emergency Three is available here.
