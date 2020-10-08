Local News
Governor Northam directs more than $220 million in CARES Act funding to Virginia’s K-12 schools
Governor Ralph Northam today, October 8, 2020, announced a new allocation of more than $220 million in federal Coronavirus Aid, Recovery, and Economic Security (CARES) Act dollars to help K-12 public schools in Virginia. The funding will support COVID-19 preparedness and response measures for the 2020–2021 school year, including testing supplies, personal protective equipment, sanitization, and technology for distance learning. Funding will be distributed to all 132 public school districts using an allocation formula of $175 per pupil based on fall enrollment, with a minimum of $100,000 for each school division.
“Students, teachers, principals, and parents are going to great lengths to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic amid a new school year, and we must do everything we can to support them,” said Governor Northam. “This additional $220 million in federal funding will give our schools the resources they need to continue operating and provide Virginians with a world-class education, whether safely in person or remotely from home.”
This funding will supplement $66.8 million provided to Virginia through the federal Governor’s Emergency Education Relief (GEER) Fund and an additional $587.5 million allocated to the Commonwealth in May under the CARES Act. This included $238.6 million from the Elementary and Secondary School Education Relief (ESSER) Fund for K-12 activities. Additionally, the CARES Act provided $343.9 million for higher education through the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund.
“This funding is critical as we continue to provide safe, high-quality education for Virginia students,” said Virginia Superintendent of Public Instruction Dr. James Lane. “I am grateful to Governor Northam for his ongoing support of public education—and I can assure you that his funding will immediately be put to good use.”
Governor Northam was one of the first governors in the country to close schools for in-person instruction when COVID-19 began to spread quickly during the 2020 spring semester. Virginia school divisions have been working overtime to adapt during the fall semester, and many continue to face challenges associated with maintaining public health protocols and increased technology needs. In June, the Commonwealth provided guidance for the phased reopening of PreK-12 schools, including guidelines for safely resuming in-person instruction and school activities.
“We applaud Governor Northam’s commitment of more than $220 million in federal CARES Act funding to our public schools,” said Dr. James Fedderman, President of the Virginia Education Association. “COVID-19 has brought huge new challenges for our students and educators, and members of the Virginia Education Association have made clear throughout the pandemic that additional, necessary services require additional funding. This action will help keep our students safe, healthy, and learning.”
“Virginia’s teachers are heroes, and they are doing an incredible job in the midst of this pandemic,” said Secretary of Education Atif Qarni. “This funding will help ensure the safety of students, families, and teaching staff, all while providing critical support for our most at-risk students.”
“School divisions, teachers, and families are working overtime for the safety and well-being of Virginia’s students,” said Senator L. Louise Lucas. “Whether this funding is used for personal protective equipment, testing, or technology for distance learning, it will help keep our children safe and ensure no student is left behind.”
“This pandemic has disproportionately impacted vulnerable Virginians, including our most at-risk students,” said Delegate Roslyn Tyler. “I am grateful to Governor Northam for this additional support, which will increase access to education for all families—including those who need it most.”
The amount of funding allocated to Warren County Public Schools will be $916,598.00.
EDA in Focus
‘This is BIG’ – EDA Chairman reacts to news feds handling EDA criminal investigations
At 12:03 p.m., Thursday, October 8, Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority Administrative Assistant Gretchen Henderson forwarded a press release from Rockingham County Commonwealth’s Attorney Marsha Garst to the media regarding the status of her office’s investigation of potential criminal charges related to the EDA financial scandal and resultant civil litigation.
As stated in that release posted on the Royal Examiner website earlier this afternoon, Garst and her appointed EDA prosecutor Michael Parker, a specialist in white-collar crime, came to a decision to hand their investigation over to the Western District of Virginia U.S. Attorney’s office in Harrisonburg in late February of this year.
“Our primary goal with the prosecution is to assure a just outcome. Mr. Parker did an excellent job of assessing the case and putting the evidence together. In doing so, it became apparent that federal prosecutors would be able to gain the best outcome,” Garst wrote in her release dated October 7, continuing to note the late February turnover of the case to the federal prosecutor’s office in Harrisonburg.
“It was explained that my office cannot comment on the case further or jeopardize any potential federal prosecution. I want to assure the citizens of Warren County that my office is dedicated to seeing justice done. In light of an ongoing criminal action, I cannot provide any further information,” Garst concluded, referencing further inquiries to Western District U.S. Attorney’s Office Public Affairs Specialist Brian McGinn.
While anticipating a similar reply to Garst’s “no further information” qualifier, Royal Examiner did reach out to the federal prosecutor’s office to see if there were any clues on timelines on decisions that might be made public. And in a very quick reply to our emailed query, McGinn noted as we predicted, “As per DOJ policy, we cannot confirm or deny the existence of an ongoing investigation.”
Garst’s release acknowledging the change in prosecutors from the state to the federal level in the EDA financial scandal criminal investigation over seven months ago comes just nine days after the Front Royal Town Council’s aggressively worded September 28th Resolution “demanding justice” condemning the lack of action on the EDA criminal prosecution front by the Rockingham prosecutor’s office, and Parker in particular.
We contacted the author of that Resolution, Interim Town Manager Matt Tederick who coming out of a meeting had not seen the Garst press release. Informed of its content, Tederick said, “Good news – mission accomplished,” in that a response containing some new information on the EDA criminal investigation’s status had been received.
“I’m sure there’s a rationale and a reason,” he added of the previous silence from the state special prosecutor’s office. “But when the public trust has been violated to this degree, the public deserves some assurance that they are still pursuing the case.”
Tederick noted that confidential information was not being sought in the Town resolution approved by a 5-1 vote, Thompson dissenting, on September 28, just that the case had not gone cold and been abandoned.
But as noted in our story “Town targets Special Prosecutor’s Office over EDA prosecution delays” it appears the Town pursued its Resolution initiative without any prior communications with the Rockingham prosecutor’s office.
That apparently was not the case with an inquiry launched by the EDA, according to Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority Board of Directors Chairman Jeff Browne.
Having received Garst’s press release through the EDA, we contacted Browne about it. Browne indicated an EDA inquiry about the criminal case status through the EDA’s civil litigation attorneys was begun about a week before the Town resolution was publicly approved.
Browne said he believed local attorney and “B.E.E.R. Party” principal David Downes launched a separate inquiry to Garst’s office as well. Downes publicly criticized the Town Resolution’s message and tone in public comments at the September 28 council meeting prior to the vote on its approval.
Contacted about the County’s knowledge of the origins of Garst’s press release, Interim County Administrator Ed Daley said the County had inquired about the status of the Rockingham prosecutor’s EDA investigation through State Senator Mark Obenshain’s office. It was through Obenshain’s office Daley indicated County officials became aware yesterday of Garst’s press release that may have first been circulated locally in the Harrisonburg-Rockingham County area.
Regardless of who, how, or why – the consensus is that the information that the case is active and in federal prosecutors’ hands is welcome.
“This is big – from our standpoint, it is really good news,” EDA Board Chair Browne enthused. “This shows that it is still on prosecutors’ radar. The people of Warren County deserve justice. And we want to see anyone there is evidence of involvement prosecuted for it.”
Of the EDA inquiry, Brown observed that he kept hearing that nothing was going to be done regarding criminal accountability for the at-this-point still alleged criminal misdirection of EDA, County and Town assets – “It made me mad and I wanted to let people know we’re still interested in achieving justice,” Browne said of the impetus for the EDA’s inquiry through its legal counsel to the Rockingham prosecutor’s office.
And while the nature of the inquiries may have been different, Browne said he looked at it as a positive that both involved municipalities and the EDA were on the same page in seeking assurances that criminal accountability was still on the legal table at this point.
“We’re in this together, we should be working together,” he said of the Town, County, and EDA.
Perhaps another small step toward increased cooperation, as opposed to increased hostility and litigation, as this community moves forward toward an outcome, if slowly in a complex legal setting.
Local News
School is challenging, say Warren County administrators, students
The first month of learning has challenged students, teachers, administrators, staff, and parents of Warren County Public Schools (WCPS) as a new era in education gets fully underway during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Reports from the top down — from the superintendent to principals and students — all had that theme in common during the Wednesday, October 7 Warren County School Board meeting, where details were provided on issues around technology, student engagement, COVID-19 protocols, hybrid, and virtual teaching and learning, discipline, and attendance, among others.
Jordan told School Board members that almost everyone in the building feels like it’s their first year all over again, while students also are faced with learning new skills and tasks.
For instance, time management skills have become crucial for students to learn how to master, and while some students have improved, “more so than in the past, many are finding it difficult to be successful in this environment,” Jordan said.
The high school is offering on-site assistance for technology help and course review, the principal added, as well as arranging individual Google meets while also continuing general and individual contacts to meet parent and student needs.
Emily Johnson, a Warren County High School senior, called the school year thus far “very challenging, but teachers have been very patient.” And while her last year of high school isn’t ideal, Johnson said that she and her classmates are “making it work.”
“What I’ve learned already this year is that school really does have to come first and it’s really more important than anything else,” she said.
Dr. Michael Smith, principal at Skyline High School, noted that teachers have been presented with an unbelievable task: to teach in person, online, and sometimes at the same time. “They are trying to learn how to take what they would normally cover in a 90-minute class into a 50-minute period,” he told School Board members. “Teaching six classes at once instead of four. Pacing and mapping have been replaced with flexibility and patience.”
Smith called the dedication of teachers “unimaginable,” and said the school has worked to boost morale by holding theme days, such as the recent ‘Back to the 80s’ dress-up day. “We’re trying to bring a little life into the building,” he said. “Teacher stress is beyond belief,” even regarding tasks such as taking attendance, which has become much more difficult.
Skyline High School senior Will Wolf agreed and expressed concerns about students who may have day jobs and who decide against attending virtual classes on time, resulting in reduced student engagement. “We are all in this together,” said Wolf. “We’re doing the best we can under the circumstances given.”
Even more important, Smith said, are the social and emotional issues, which “are more concerning to me than course content.” But he said that the skills and knowledge students are “unknowingly learning” will help them adjust to a world that is ever-changing, one he said could be termed “fluid” rather than “flexible.”
But “no matter what the future holds for our students,” Smith said, “I believe this experience will result in learning experiences not yet known.”
Warren County Middle School Principal Amy Gubler brought an 8th grader, Melissa, with her to the School Board meeting. They showed a few slides with pictures of students getting daily temperature checks before entering the building, sitting at their desks spaced for social distancing, and wearing a variety of colorful face coverings.
Melissa outlined several “complications and challenges,” including how difficult it is to learn Spanish when she’s not physically in the school building all the time; how some teachers aren’t always enforcing mask requirements; and how the online learning system doesn’t consistently load information correctly. On the bright side, Melissa said each desk is spaced plenty far apart and during lunchtime, carts are brought to each classroom, and meals are delivered to each desk without contamination.
Bobby Johnston, Skyline Middle School principal, said that after planning this summer, “it was really good to get students back into the school building,” where they are happy to interact in person with their classmates and teachers.
Generally, Johnston said the school year has started out positively, although teachers have been told that success looks a little different this year. Toward that goal, they are to focus on four areas in a particular order, he said, which are to ask themselves: Are my students getting better every day? Are students becoming independent learners? Are students engaged? Are students learning new material? “If they don’t follow this order, then students aren’t going to learn,” said Johnston.
In addition to challenges related to technology, hybrid teaching, and wearing masks, Johnston said there have been “disciplinary issues that are new to us” — though he didn’t elaborate — and he said everyone is relearning their routines. And while there are also student engagement concerns, he said “we’re working on coming up with different ways to improve it.”
For instance, veteran teachers are stepping up with training videos, and being creative about reimagining how a classroom works and sharing that information with their colleagues, Johnston said, adding that teachers and staff also are working hard to develop relationships with the parents during this stressful time, “because they are key.”
“We have faced many challenges so far this year,” Ballenger said. “We are constantly addressing those challenges, and we will make sure we continue to focus on the health and safety of our entire community.”
“It’s very heartfelt to hear what the students said,” said School Board Chairman Arnold Williams Jr. “I can’t imagine being in their shoes. But you can tell they truly do like their administrators and teachers. School is about relationships, as we know, and we learn better from teachers we respect. It’s been tough. We’ll keep pushing ahead.”
Ballenger also reported that WCPS has had its first positive COVID-19 case. “But there was no exposure in the school,” he told School Board members.
Ballenger said that the new COVID-19 Dashboard (https://www.wcps.k12.va.us/index.php/covid-19-dashboard) has been published to the main WCPS website where it is updated daily to notify the public of active and contact cases for both students and staff. The COVID-19 Dashboard also notifies residents of whether a school is open or closed due to the pandemic.
He thanked the community and staff for continuing to monitor and notifying the district of any suspected exposure. “Parents and staff members are doing an excellent job with monitoring and doing the self-check,” Ballenger said. “Through their efforts, we’re able to keep our doors open.”
Secondary schools will have a Reboot Week starting on October 12, Ballenger said, noting this remediation week will allow teachers to review, evaluate and modify their current practices and to address any related concerns from parents and students.
In turn, Ballenger said WCPS will hold off on adding more school calendar days at the secondary level. “Parents, students, and teachers need to be comfortable with our current processes before we phase in any additional days to the schedule,” he said.
Elementary schools will have reboot week “within a couple of weeks” once all the laptop computers have been received, Ballenger added.
In other news, Ballenger said that WCPS has been awarded $266,946 from the Virginia Emergency Education Relief Funding program and plans to disburse funds across eight different programs within the school district. Funds will be available October 16 and will close on November 4, he said.
The WCPS award is its share of a $66.8 million set-aside announced in June 2020 by Gov. Ralph Northam. Virginia schools are receiving the funds through the federal Governor’s Emergency Education Relief (GEER) Fund to expand distance learning opportunities, fund services for students disproportionately impacted by a loss of class time, and provide financial assistance to higher education students and institutions impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The GEER Fund, which was authorized under the federal Coronavirus Aid, Recovery, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, gives states the flexibility to determine how best to allocate the emergency assistance to meet their educational needs.
To watch the entire Warren County School Board meeting, watch the Royal Examiner video.
EDA in Focus
Rockingham Prosecutor’s Office turned EDA criminal investigation over to U.S. Attorney’s Office
The Front Royal Warren County EDA and Warren County officials, through the EDA’s attorney in the civil case, approached the Rockingham attorney two weeks ago to urge that office to reinstate the criminal charges in the EDA embezzlement case. The attached response is a press release from Commonwealth’s Attorney Marsha Garst.
My office was appointed to prosecute potential crimes occurring in Warren County. I authorized one of my most skilled prosecutors who specializes in white collar crimes, Michael Parker, to assist with the case. Our primary goal with prosecution is to assure a just outcome. Mr. Parker did an excellent job assessing the case and putting the evidence together. In doing so, it became apparent that federal prosecutors would be able to gain the best outcome.
Accordingly, working with our federal partners, we referred the matter to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Virginia in late February of 2020. It was explained that my office cannot comment on the case further or jeopardize any potential federal prosecution. I want to assure the citizens of Warren County that my office is dedicated to seeing justice done. In light of an ongoing criminal action, I cannot provide any further information.
Any further questions in this case should be referred to Brian P. McGinn, Public Affairs Specialist, of the Western District United States Attorney’s Office at (434) 295-8672.
Thank you,
Marsha L. Garst
Local News
Tuesday, October 13th is the deadline to register to vote for the November 3, 2020 election
The voter registration deadline for November 3, 2020, election is Tuesday, October 13, 2020. To register to vote or update your voter registration information:
● By mail: Applications must be postmarked by October 13
● In-person: Applications must be submitted by 5 pm October 13
● Online: Applications must be submitted by 11:59 pm October 13
Virginians can check or update their registration name or address, or apply to register for the first time at the Department of Elections’ online Citizen Portal at www.elections.virginia.gov/voterInfo.
To be a registered voter in Virginia, you must:
● be a U.S. citizen,
● be a resident of Virginia,
● be at least 18 years old by the date of the November General Election (November 3, 2020)
● have had voting rights restored if convicted of a felony,
● have had the capacity restored by court order if declared mentally incapacitated,
● not be registered and plan to vote in another state.
In addition to applying to register online, eligible Virginians may also apply to register at their local general registrar’s office. You may look up information about your office online at http://www.elections.virginia.gov/localGR.
Voter registration applications are also available at DMV customer service centers, social service offices, public libraries, and other state and local government offices.
For more information about registering, local voter registration offices, absentee voting, acceptable photo IDs, and more, visit elections.virginia.gov, call toll-free at (800) 552-9745 or TTY 711.
Local News
Warren County to provide a second round of financial assistance using CARES Act funds
From the Warren County Office of Emergency Management:
Warren County has appropriated a portion of the funds that the County has received under the CARES Act to the Front Royal and Warren County Chamber of Commerce (the “Chamber”) and will conduct a second round of financial assistance. There are two Chamber programs that are being funded by the County: a business and non-profit grant program, and a grant program to help individuals to pay their utility bills.
The second round business and non-profit grant program will provide $1,000,096 in funds to eligible local small businesses and local non-profit organizations. Including the first round, a total of $2,065,096 is available for distribution. Grants vary from $5,000 to $40,000 depending upon the size of the entity measured in accordance with its revenue. The grants do not need to be repaid. Businesses and non-profit organizations with annual revenues of less than $6 million dollars are eligible to apply.
The utility program will provide case by case assistance to individuals who have been affected by COVID-19 and who are having difficulty paying their electricity, water, sewer, gas or propane bills. There is a total of $77,542 available under the second round program, and the grants do not need to be repaid.
Both programs require that the entity or individual must have been adversely affected by COVID-19. The business program only applies to entities and individuals who are located within Warren County but outside of the Town of Front Royal. Businesses that are not required to have a business license may apply to this second round. The non-profit and utility programs apply to entities and individuals who are located within Warren County and includes the Town of Front Royal.
The Chamber will resume receiving applications for CARES Act financial assistance to small businesses, non-profit organizations, and individual utility assistance on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at 9:00 AM. An online application can be completed and submitted at www.warrencountyva.net/warren-county-cares, or a paper copy application can be picked up at the Warren County Government Center Administration Office or at the Chamber. All paper copy applications must be returned to the Chamber. The application window will close on Monday, October 26, 2020 at 5:00 PM.
Further details can be found at www.warrencountyva.net/warren-county-cares.
Community Events
Sunflower Cottage Herb Farm and Backroom Brewery receive $250,000 USDA grant for expansion of brewing operations
“It is with extreme gratitude and excitement that I am announcing Backroom Brewery has been selected to receive the USDA’s Value Added Producer Grant”, owner Billie Clifton said in a late Tuesday afternoon, October 6 press release.
The $250,000 award is the highest dollar amount allowable under this grant which also awards smaller amounts. The grant at its highest level is extremely competitive and awarded to very few across the country. To our knowledge, the grant has never been awarded at any level to any recipient in Warren County, Clarke County or Frederick County.
The funds will be used to hire new employees and fill positions within the expanded operations such as, brewers, assistant brewers, marketing reps, brand managers, administrative staff, event planners and more. It will also help with the other costs of increasing production and distribution of Backroom Brewery’s farm grown herbal beers such as their award winning Lemon Basil Wheat Beer, Cilantro Lime Wheat Beer, Rosemary Orange Amber Ale, Farmwork (rosemary rye saison), Bay Nut Brown Ale, Helltown Red IPA (made with red basil) and Chili Pepper Red Ale.
Mrs. Clifton wishes to recognize each person who wrote a letter of support for the project and the grant. She will honor these individuals on October 10th with a celebration that is also open to the public. The celebration will begin at 2 p.m. and will feature live music. Additionally, the public will have the chance to tour the original brewery, the new brewery building and take a look at plans for new brewing equipment. The letter writers will be present along with their framed letters on display. Of course, many of the delicious herbal beers will be on tap along with 12+ other BRB craft brews.
Backroom Brewery is Virginia’s first farm brewery, licensed in 2013 long before Virginia’s farm brewery bill mandated that breweries be allowed in all agricultural jurisdictions. It sits on 40 acres of farmland along a Virginia Designated Scenic Highway. This is especially significant right now when outdoor seating is extremely important. Because attendance at this event may be higher than usual, guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and socially distance outside.
Face masks are required inside all buildings. The new brewery building/event barn has been equipped with COVID filters on the HVAC systems, a wall mounted thermometer at the entrance and staff routinely sanitizes public contact surfaces.
Bring your own family’s picnic or purchase pub fare from our brew pub. As always, OUTSIDE ALCOHOL IS NOT ALLOWED.
