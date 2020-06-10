Local News
Governor Northam extends Executive Orders bolstering health care workforce, giving flexibility to Medicaid providers
~ Policies help ensure adequate medical capacity, access to care during ongoing response to COVID-19 pandemic ~
Governor Ralph Northam today, June 10, 2020, extended Executive Orders Fifty-Seven and Fifty-Eight, which were originally signed in April and were due to expire on June 10.
Executive Order Fifty-Seven, originally signed on April 17, implements several policies designed to expand Virginia’s health care workforce to assist with the Commonwealth’s COVID-19 response. The order allows for the expanded use of telehealth and authorizes out-of-state licensees to provide in-state care at hospitals, nursing facilities, dialysis facilities, physician offices, and other health care facilities.
The order permits Virginia-licensed nurse practitioners and physician’s assistants with two or more years of clinical experience to practice without a collaborative agreement. It also provides additional flexibility to hospitals in the supervision of interns, residents, and fellows, and allows hospitals to use fourth-year medical students in the provision of care.
“While our key health indicators are trending in the right direction, we must remain prepared for all scenarios, including an unexpected surge in COVID-19 cases,” said Governor Northam. “Extending these two executive orders will ensure our hardworking medical professionals have the capacity and flexibility to meet the health care needs of all Virginians amid the ongoing pandemic.”
Governor Northam also extended Executive Order Fifty-Eight, originally signed April 23, which helps ensure Medicaid and Family Access to Medical Insurance Security (FAMIS) members have continued access to care during the ongoing public health emergency.
The order waives co-payments for individuals receiving coverage through the FAMIS program and streamlines admission to nursing facilities by suspending pre-admission screening requirements. It also allows Medicaid members to obtain replacements for prosthetics, orthotics, and other durable medical equipment and supplies that are lost or damaged without requiring in-person verification or paperwork.
The order also extends the allowable timeframe that personal care, respite, and companion providers can work while background checks are conducted from 30 days to 60 days. Supervision and training requirements still apply. And the order waives the 30-day public notice and comment period requirements for the Department of Medical Assistance Services, which helps the agency to communicate immediate information on flexibilities in access to care to health care providers.
The two executive orders will remain in effect for the duration of the COVID-19 state of emergency unless amended or rescinded by a further order.
The full text of amended Executive Order Fifty-Seven is available here.
The full text of amended Executive Order Fifty-Eight is available here.
For assistance, resources from across state government, and up-to-date information on COVID-19 in Virginia, please visit virginia.gov/coronavirus.
Governor Northam announces $66.8 million in emergency education relief funding
Governor Ralph Northam today, June 10, 2020, announced that Virginia schools will receive $66.8 million through the federal Governor’s Emergency Education Relief (GEER) Fund to expand distance learning opportunities, fund services for students disproportionately impacted by loss of class time, and provide financial assistance to higher education students and institutions impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This funding will help Virginia provide high-quality instruction and continue the delivery of services for K-12 and higher education students during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Governor Northam. “We are prioritizing this federal assistance to help address learning gaps caused by school closures, expand and improve internet connectivity, increase access to robust distance learning programs, and help students in need of additional financial assistance complete their post-secondary education and training.”
The GEER Fund, which was authorized under the federal Coronavirus Aid, Recovery, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, gives states the flexibility to determine how best to allocate emergency assistance to meet their educational needs.
Governor Northam is distributing $43.4 in GEER funding for the following PreK-12 priorities:
• $26.9 million to support short-term and long-term initiatives expanding high-speed internet access to all communities in the Commonwealth, including providing laptop computers and Mi-Fi devices for students without home internet access;
• $10 million to expand early childhood education and child care programs in the Commonwealth, especially for children with academic and social-emotional needs;
• $3.5 million to support the expansion of the Virtual Virginia online learning program to provide content for elementary and middle school students; allow teachers in all school divisions to use the platform to create, edit, and share content as well as provide personalized virtual instruction for all students; and expand the Virtual Virginia Professional Learning Network, in partnership with the Virginia Society for Technology, to ensure that educators and technology-support personnel have the capacity and skills to meet the demand for quality online learning; and
• $3 million to cover unfunded costs for the continuation of school-based meals programs while schools remain closed, including hazard pay for school nutrition staff.
“These initiatives will support efforts of PreK-12 schools to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on our most vulnerable students and increase the capacity of local divisions to continue instruction and critical support services during future emergencies,” said Secretary of Education Atif Qarni. “We will also allocate flexible funding to our institutions of higher education that will allow colleges and universities to address the unique needs of their students. We trust they will maintain a focus on equity by distributing funds and services to students who are facing monumental challenges due to the pandemic.”
Approximately $23.4 million—one-third of GEER funds—will be distributed throughout Virginia’s higher education system, with $18.3 million allocated to public and private four-year institutions and Richard Bland College. Of this funding, $14.5 million will be allocated to four-year public institutions and Richard Bland College, and $3.8 million will be allocated to private, four-year Tuition Assistance Grant (TAG) eligible institutions. All of these institutions will use the one-time funding to address immediate student financial needs, cover health and safety costs associated with COVID-19, and support activities that make online learning more accessible and equitable.
GEER funds totaling $4.9 million will be distributed to the Virginia Community College System to support the following initiatives:
• One-time funding to address immediate student financial needs;
• Last-dollar scholarships for displaced adults who enroll in stackable credential programs leading to jobs in targeted industry sectors; and
• Initiatives to extend internet access into parking lots on or adjacent to the 40 campuses to provide help connect students who do not have internet subscriptions at home.
The Governor will also distribute $175,000 of GEER funds among Virginia’s five higher education centers, which provide access to college degrees and job training for in-demand careers located in parts of the Commonwealth with fewer college and university resources.
GEER funding has been made available in addition to $587.5 million allocated to the Commonwealth in May under the federal CARES Act. This included $238.6 million from the Elementary and Secondary School Education Relief (ESSER) Fund for K-12 activities. Additionally, the CARES Act provided $343.9 million for higher education through the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund.
In addition to allocating funding directly to every local school division, the ESSER K-12 funding includes a $23.9 million state set aside to fund state-level initiatives. In Virginia, these funds will be used to meet the needs of schools in regard to special education, instruction and assessment, student social and emotional health, and COVID-19-related health and safety in school buildings and facilities.
More information on the ESSER state set aside funds will be made available through the Virginia Department of Education in the coming weeks.
DeAnna Cheatham has resigned as Director of Social Services
County Administrator Douglas P. Stanley today announced that the Department of Social Services (DSS) Director DeAnna Cheatham has tendered her resignation effective July 8, 2020. Ms. Cheatham has been employed as the County’s DSS Director since July 1, 2017, following DSS Director H. Elizabeth “Beth” Reavis’ retirement. Ms. Cheatham is leaving to take the DSS Director position with the City of Williamsburg.
Ms. Cheatham holds Master’s Degrees from Liberty University in Human Services Counseling and Business Administration and has more than 14 years of experience with the Virginia DSS. She began her DSS career in 2006 with the City of Franklin as an Employment Service Worker. During her career in Franklin, Ms. Cheatham also served as Social Worker, Senior Social Worker, Volunteer Domestic Violence Prevention Trainer, and Family Services Specialist Supervisor and in Warren County as the Warren County Assistant DSS Director.
County Administrator Douglas P. Stanley said, “We are extremely sad to see DeAnna leave our Department and our community. I have been pleased by her growth over the past four years as Assistant Director and Director. She has worked hard to stabilize staffing within the Department during her tenure. During the past several months she has also worked diligently to help the community through the pandemic by working to support C-CAP and their food distribution as well as the Thermal Shelter with their support of the homeless in our community. We wish DeAnna the best as she continues with the next step in her career.”
Mr. Stanley noted that the Department will immediately begin looking for someone to replace DeAnna. We hope to find someone with strong interpersonal skills and a strong background in working with state, local, and community agencies; we had that in DeAnna and more. Her passion for social services and the clients we serve was clearly evident.”
Social Services Advisory Board Chair Richard Swanson said, “DeAnna has been a wonderful relief since the retirement of Beth Reavis; she has seemed to take the bull by the horns and solve all the problems that occurred. She will be sorely missed. I will be very happy to see us gain another Director as capable as DeAnna has been.”
Ms. Cheatham said, “I have enjoyed working in Warren County and have had the opportunity to work with some outstanding people that are passionate and dedicated to serving families and the community. I will be forever grateful for this opportunity. The lessons that I have learned and the relationships that I have developed will be with me a lifetime. Thank you for allowing me to be of service to the County and its residents.”
The Warren County DSS is located at 465 W. 15th Street, Suite 100, telephone (540) 635-3967. Office hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
COVID Silver Lining Series–FR/WC pandemic Victory Garden Program
WHAT MATTERS Warren–This video will remind you that a great deal can be accomplished by a small group of people who join together to make a difference, especially when they are greeted with such heartwarming community support. Local residents have been inspired to use this tragic period in history as a catalyst to start a triumphant new endeavor to provide fresh produce to those with food security issues. There’s been a great buzz about the large “victory garden” off Luray Avenue since it was planted in mid May with a group of nearly two dozen volunteers. Learn about the initiative from Betty Showers and Fern Vazquez of the newly formed group they call CHEO, “Citizens Helping Each Other.”
A fantastic drip irrigation system has been donated by Corey Hunsdon Kate Hehneberry, Shae Parker from Hanna Signs donated the large sign that identifies the garden, and local businesses including Southern States, Ramsey’s and Springtime have contributed. Numerous private individuals have also donated funds and supplies. The land which is home to the garden has been donated for use by the generous Eastham family. The County of Warren has also been quite supportive of the undertaking.
The group is working with the national nonprofit organization, Environmental Victory Garden Program and CHEOs outreach goals are far reaching. They hope that people of all ages participate in the program that they hope will instill a feeling of community pride as strangers and friends work together. In addition to providing garden harvests to C-CAP and other local groups serving our hungry population, the group hopes to provide herbs to local restaurants.
You can participate in this collaboration! CHEO is in need of donations (monetary and garden-related) and volunteers (especially folks to weed eat the area surrounding the garden). They are also seeking volunteer canners in anticipation of a large tomato crop. Volunteers are required to sign waivers, which are available at Fussell Florists or by e-mailing CHEOcommunitygarden@gmail.com.
Stop by and check out the garden that was inspired by past generations. According to futurefarmers.com, “Victory Gardens, also called “war gardens” or “food gardens for defense”, were gardens planted both at private residences and on public land during World War I and World War II to reduce the pressure on the public food supply brought on by the war effort… In 1941, America went to war.”
Though we aren’t fighting a “traditional war,” we certainly aren’t at peace. Let’s embrace this community effort and be generous with others when reaping our own gardens and filling our pantry shelves. Learn more on their Facebook page.
SPCA’s Kitten Warrior fosters wanted
Learn more about the SPCA’s Kitten Warrior foster program and meet the team. Stop by our admission center at 115 Featherbed Lane in Winchester, Tuesday-Friday, June 16th – June 19th, anytime between 10am and 4pm. Join our Kitten Warrior superheroes and become a life saver!
Kitten Warrior swag bags available while supplies last. Masks and social distancing are required. If you can’t make it, contact Marie at sheltermanager@winchesterspca.org or 540-662-8616 and get started virtually.
A true FRPD ‘Star of the Month’ recognized by town government
If completing some business as “usual” regarding annual budgetary requirements, albeit in an unusual pandemic fiscal landscape, and resurrecting some face-to-face failures to see eye-to-eye between members of the public and public officials was a prevailing aspect at the Warren County Government Center, one moment during Monday’s live and in-person Front Royal Town Council meeting was a totally positive moment worthy of a journalistic nod.
That moment was the awarding of the Town’s recently instituted “Star of the Month” award to Front Royal Police Officer William H. Lawson.
In prefacing his presentation of the Town award, Interim Town Manager Matt Tederick noted that Lawson had been brought to the Town Administration’s attention in March for exceptional and unsolicited acts of kindness toward a younger member of this community.
“On March 20th he was recognized by his co-workers, who advised that Officer Lawson went above and beyond for a citizen,” Tederick began. “Officer Lawson perceived a particular juvenile to be less fortunate than others and took it upon himself to take up a collection to purchase the juvenile a Christmas present, as well as take him out for games and dinner. Officer Lawson went above and beyond in his actions to show compassion for another human being. He hoped it would improve the juvenile’s perception of police since there were numerous negative dealings with this individual in the past.”
This is what is meant by “community policing”.
And it is definitely the kind of thing that is a contributing factor to our community’s recent success at peacefully and jointly between law enforcement and citizens reacting with one voice united against police violence against the communities they patrol, and racism in general in our society – and that is without even knowing the race of the youth Officer Lawson decided to give a better Christmas too, this past year than he would have otherwise had.
This is the antithesis of what we have seen in national reports on the worst face of law enforcement; the worst face of righteous protest being hijacked by opportunists with violent intent aimed at self-profit or violence for violence’s sake; the worst face of a government that would set us against each other based on negative stereotyping.
Well done, Officer Lawson.
Well done FRPD, and the Warren County Sheriff’s Office refocusing on its community-wide policing as illustrated in both agency’s participation in and work around the largest public demonstration Front Royal and this community has seen in decades, if not longer.
We are lucky to have you as part of our law enforcement community; as part of our community.
Governor Northam shares guidance for phased reopening of PreK-12 schools
~ Back to school plan informed by the collaborative process outlines steps for safely resuming in-person instruction and school activities ~
Governor Ralph Northam today, June 9, 2020, announced a phased approach that allows Virginia schools to slowly resume in-person classes for summer school and the coming academic year. The K-12 phased reopening plan was developed by the Office of the Secretary of Education, Virginia Department of Health, and the Virginia Department of Education and is informed by guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
All PreK-12 schools in Virginia will be required to deliver new instruction to students for the 2020-2021 academic year, regardless of the operational status of school buildings. The PreK-12 guidance is aligned with the phases outlined in the Forward Virginia blueprint and provides opportunities for school divisions to begin offering in-person instruction to specific student groups.
“Closing our schools was a necessary step to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and protect the health and safety of staff, students, and our communities,” said Governor Northam. “Our schools have risen to the occasion and found ways to provide remote learning opportunities, keep students engaged, continue serving meals for children who otherwise would have gone hungry, and support students and families through an immensely challenging time. Resuming in-person instruction is a high priority, but we must do so in a safe, responsible, and equitable manner that minimizes the risk of exposure to the virus and meets the needs of the Virginia students who have been disproportionately impacted by lost classroom time.”
The Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) convened numerous and diverse stakeholders through the Return to School Recovery Task Force, the Accreditation Task Force, and the Continuity for Learning Task Force this spring to inform strategies for reopening. Secretary of Education Atif Qarni held 35 strategy sessions with diverse groups of education stakeholders between May 29 and June 8 to gather their recommendations on how different reopening scenarios would impact their respective roles. The Secretary and his team engaged 800 individuals in these conversations and heard from a wide range of perspectives including English language learners, parents of students with special needs, career and technical education centers, early childhood educators, students, school nutrition workers, private school leaders, bus drivers, school psychologists, the Virginia High School League, counselors, nurses, and more.
“These plans are informed by a range of perspectives and will help ensure that we prioritize the social-emotional well-being of all of our students, their families, and educators as we go back to school this summer and fall,” said Secretary Qarni. “In-person learning is most essential for special education students, English language learners, young children, and other vulnerable students who depend upon the structure, in-person connection, and resources our school communities provide.”
Local school divisions will have discretion on how to operationalize within each phase and may choose to offer more limited in-person options than the phase permits if local public health conditions necessitate. Entry into each phase is dependent on public health gating criteria, corresponding with the Forward Virginia plan. School divisions will have the flexibility to implement plans based on the needs of their localities, within the parameters of the Commonwealth’s guidance.
The opportunities for in-person instruction in each phase are as follows:
Phase One: special education programs and child care for working families
Phase Two: Phase One plus preschool through third-grade students, English learners, and summer camps in school buildings
Phase Three: all students may receive in-person instruction as can be accommodated with strict social distancing measures in place, which may require alternative schedules that blend in-person and remote learning for students
Beyond Phase Three: divisions will resume “new-normal” operations under future guidance
Beginning with Phase Two, local divisions and private schools must submit plans to the Virginia Department of Education that include policies and procedures for implementing the Virginia Department of Health and CDC mitigation strategies. State Health Commissioner M. Norman Oliver, MD, MA has issued an Order of Public Health Emergency that requires all Virginia PreK-12 public and private schools to develop plans that demonstrate adherence to public health guidance. Public schools must also outline plans to offer new instruction to all students regardless of operational status.
Detailed information on each phase can be found in the guidance document available here.
VDOE has also developed comprehensive guidance to aid schools in planning for a return to in-person instruction and activities. “Recover, Redesign, Restart” will be made available at doe.virginia.gov tomorrow.
“School will be open for all students next year, but instruction will look different,” said Superintendent of Public Instruction Dr. James Lane. “The phased, hybrid approach allows PreK-12 students to have valuable class time and face-to-face interaction with their peers while prioritizing health and safety by ensuring physical distancing measures are maintained. This plan keeps equity at the forefront by giving divisions the opportunity to deliver in-person instruction to those who need it the most.”
In every phase, PreK-12 schools must follow CDC Guidance for Schools, including social and physical distancing, enhanced health and hygiene procedures, cleaning and disinfecting measures, and other mitigation strategies. These precautions include, but are not limited to:
Daily health screenings of students and staff
- Providing remote learning exceptions and teleworking for students and staff who are at a higher risk of severe illness
- The use of cloth face coverings by staff when at least six feet physical distancing cannot be maintained
- Encouraging the use of face coverings in students, as developmentally appropriate, in settings where physical distancing cannot be maintained
