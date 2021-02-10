Local News
Governor Northam, Governor Hogan, and Mayor Bowser request federal support to vaccinate essential federal employees
On February 10, 2021, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam, Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, and Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser sent a letter to the leaders of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the Federal Emergency Management Agency requesting increased federal support in administering the COVID-19 vaccines to essential federal employees.
“The federal Office of Personnel Management reports that more than 281,000 Federal Civilian Employees work in the National Capital Region around the nation’s capital,” Northam, Hogan, and Bowser wrote. “The federal government has identified more than 10 percent of these workers—more than 30,000 individuals—as critical personnel to ensuring the continuity of national societal functions.”
The letter specifically requests:
• A dedicated allocation of vaccine and associated supplies to support the vaccination of essential federal workers, contractors, and Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) employees within the National Capital Region;
• A federally supported and operated vaccination site for all essential federal workers, contractors, and WMATA employees within the National Capital Region; and
• Coordinated messaging to employees regarding vaccination efforts for the federal workforce.
“The District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia are focused on vaccinating our residents according to the framework recommended by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,” the three leaders continued in their letter. “We welcome the opportunity to support the Administration’s efforts to ensure the continuity of operations for the United States federal government.”
Wintry precipitation arrives in the Shenandoah Valley
A mixture of snow, sleet, and ice is falling in the northern half of the Virginia Department of Transportation Staunton District this afternoon, February 10, 2021. All travel in the Shenandoah Valley region should be planned around forecasted inclement weather.
Pavement temperatures throughout the Staunton District are above freezing, but bridges, overpasses, and culverts can freeze first. The VDOT Staunton District will not pretreat roads for this storm due to forecasted rain.
VDOT Staunton District crews and contractors will treat roads as needed. However, drivers need to be alert for changing travel conditions and be prepared to alter their route as necessary. Drivers should make extra space between themselves and surrounding vehicles and drive defensively. All travelers should wear a seatbelt.
For winter weather road conditions go to http://www.511Virginia.org, look at the orange bar on the top of the page and click on “Text Views” and then click on “Road Condition Table”. Look at the pull-down box that lists all jurisdictions. In this box, individual counties can be chosen to view.
On the go? Then visit VDOT’s Free Virginia 511 Tools to get your 511 app for android or iOS. Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511.
The VDOT Customer Service Center can be accessed through its mobile-friendly website at https://my.vdot.virginia.gov/. Agents are on site 24/7 every day of the year to assist the public. People can also call the VDOT Customer Service Center at 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623).
The Staunton District Snow Page is on the VDOT website under Travel Center Snow Emergency Pages. The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton.
The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter, and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at http://www.VirginiaDOT.org.
The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany, and Bath counties.
‘Laced’ potentially fatal bootleg Oxycodone pills seized by WCSO
On February 9, 2021, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office seized 98 counterfeit oxycodone pills with a street value over $3,000. The pills are suspected to contain fentanyl and other substances.
Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid 50-100 times more potent than morphine. A lethal dose can be as little as 2 milligrams.
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office wants to remind the public that medications not obtained from legitimate doctors and pharmacists can be laced with fentanyl, and the use could result in death.
Anyone who wishes to report illegal drug activity can anonymously submit a tip online at www.warrencountysheriff.org or by phone at 540-635-4128.
Governor Northam announces personal protective equipment manufacturer to locate in Harrisonburg
Governor Ralph Northam today announced that Valley Guard Supply LLC will invest $1 million to establish a personal protective equipment manufacturing facility in the City of Harrisonburg. A service-disabled, veteran-owned company, Valley Guard produces three-ply disposable masks that are 100 percent made in the United States and intends to manufacture other types of safety and security gear in the future. The project will create 45 new jobs.
“Domestic manufacturers of personal protective equipment are critical as we battle this global pandemic, and we thank Valley Guard Supply for answering the call right here in Virginia,” said Governor Northam. “The company’s new Harrisonburg operation will play an important role in localizing our supply chain and keeping health care workers and citizens safe. Valley Guard is a veteran-owned small business with a strong entrepreneurial spirit, and we extend our gratitude for their service to our Commonwealth and our country.”
Founded by James Madison University alumni, Valley Guard Supply is a new start-up manufacturer of personal protective equipment that launched in April 2020 after the COVID-19 pandemic began. The company has leased a facility, is purchasing machinery and hiring full-time staff to establish its first permanent location in Virginia. Valley Guard has a strong sense of social responsibility and has started working with Harrisonburg officials to donate masks to local nonprofits and community organizations serving families in need.
“We are excited to add this homegrown Virginia company to our roster, and thank Valley Guard Supply for creating 45 new jobs in the Shenandoah Valley,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “This project is a great success story of proud JMU alumni with first-hand knowledge of the region’s assets and talent who are committed to the Harrisonburg community and the Commonwealth. We thank Valley Guard for its investment and look forward to our partnership.”
“Without a doubt, talent was the driving force behind Valley Guard Supply’s decision to locate it’s ‘Made in the USA’ operation in Harrisonburg,” said Andy Perrine, Strategic Advisor at Valley Guard Supply. “James Madison University’s ranking as Virginia’s best school for getting a job and the university’s programs teaching innovation—most notably JMU X-labs—gives the company great confidence that our plans for growth and expansion can rely on a steady stream of top talent.”
The Virginia Economic Development Partnership (VEDP) worked with the City of Harrisonburg to secure the project for Virginia, and connected Valley Guard Supply with GenEdge, which has since approved the company for the GO Virginia-funded Retooling Virginia Manufacturers for Strategic Industries Program. VEDP will support Valley Guard’s job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program (VJIP), which provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs in order to support employee recruitment and training activities. As a business incentive supporting economic development, VJIP reduces the human resource costs of new and expanding companies. VJIP is state-funded, demonstrating Virginia’s commitment to enhancing job opportunities for citizens.
“We are thrilled to have attracted a ‘Made in the USA’ PPE manufacturer to Harrisonburg,” said Harrisonburg Mayor Deanna Reed. “We love seeing JMU alumni launching businesses in our city, especially when that business is showing its commitment to the health and wellness of our community during a time when that is most needed. It speaks to the impact that the people and beauty of The Friendly City have on students who come to Harrisonburg for college.”
“Thanks to Valley Guard for working in partnership with the Commonwealth and the City of Harrisonburg, we have a veteran-owned small business here in the Shenandoah Valley providing more job opportunities,” said Senator Mark Obenshain. “This project will greatly benefit our region and state with an increase in supply of personal protective equipment, which is critical as we continue to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. As a supporter of small business, I am extremely excited about this announcement.”
“I appreciate Valley Guard Supply’s commitment to Harrisonburg,” said Delegate Tony Wilt. “The pandemic has made clear the need to manufacture personal protective equipment and other medical supplies here in the United States. Having these facilities in our own community is an even greater benefit and a win-win for job creation and public health.”
Potential winter weather event that could impact our area tomorrow through this Friday
The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for our area. Our local Emergency Coordinator, Rick Farrell advises caution ahead.
WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING:
- WHAT: Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches possible.
- WHERE: Portions of western Maryland, western Virginia and eastern West Virginia.
- WHEN: From Wednesday evening through Thursday morning.
- IMPACTS: Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
- ADDITIONAL DETAILS: Additional snow is expected Thursday afternoon through Friday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS:
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
Here is the current forecast:
This Afternoon
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51. North wind around 6 mph.
Tonight
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Light north wind.
Wednesday
A chance of snow after 1pm. Patchy fog after 4pm. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 34. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Wednesday Night
Snow. Patchy fog. Low around 27. Light east wind. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.
Thursday
Snow. Patchy fog before 1pm. High near 30. Northeast wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Thursday Night
Snow. Low around 23. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Friday
Snow likely, mainly before 10am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22.
Saturday
A chance of freezing rain before 2pm, then a chance of snow and freezing rain between 2pm and 3pm, then a chance of snow after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Saturday Night
A chance of freezing rain before 4am, then a chance of snow and freezing rain between 4am and 5am, then a chance of snow after 5am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Sunday
A chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 33. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 14.
Virginia legislators kill special education bill
Virginia lawmakers killed a proposal that would allow some special education students another year of instruction because of the struggles of virtual learning caused by COVID-19.
House Bill 2277 proposed that high school students with special needs who are set to graduate in the 2021 school year and who are 22 years old after Sept. 30, 2020, be allowed to take an extra year and graduate in 2022. Students who are younger than 22 are automatically eligible for another year, according to the Virginia Department of Education.
“While other students might have more time to make up whatever was lost because of COVID-19, the kids that were going to age out this year will never get that chance,” said Del. Robert Bell, R-Charlottesville.
Virginia students with disabilities age out of the school system at 22 years old, according to the VDOE. Those 22 and older are dependent on the bill if they want to attend another year of high school.
Each student with disabilities in Virginia develops an Individualized Education Program, or IEP, throughout their education. The VDOE provides tips for helping parents and teachers navigate a student’s IEP amid virtual learning. Tips include practicing communication skills, hands-on, non-digital activities, and documenting progress for a teacher’s review.
Special education students have had a difficult time thriving in the virtual learning environment, Bell said during the bill’s subcommittee meeting. He said the final year of school is crucial to prepare special needs students for post-high school life.
“It is heartbreaking to think what those kids are going to have to do to manage,” Bell said.
The legislation didn’t make it past crossover day when bills must pass the chamber in which they originated.
“The bill is simple,” Bell told legislators during the bill’s hearing. “It’s not easy, but it’s simple.”
Bell said he introduced the measure because he has a personal attachment to special education. His 18-year-old son attends the Virginia Institute of Autism in Charlottesville.
Bell said he wants the change to be made, whether through this legislation or another method.
“If for some reason it’s easier or better to do it, just through the budget that’s fine too,” Bell said.
Bell said he was not surprised the bill didn’t pass because of how much money it would cost to implement. The bill’s passage would require an additional 1,000 students to be served, which would cost $5 million during the 2022 fiscal year, according to the legislation’s impact statement.
Bell introduced an amendment to the state budget that adds $5 million to public education. The money would provide free public education as deemed by the Individuals with Disabilities Act. The proposed budget for state education assistance in 2022 is $7.8 billion.
“I’m hopeful that they will see this as a priority,” Bell said.
The bill passed out of committee, but it died in appropriations.
There are almost 168,000 students with disabilities currently enrolled in Virginia public schools, according to the VDOE. In the 2019-2020 school year, 84 students with disabilities were over the age of 22, according to the VDOE. A total of $12,111 is spent per public school student each year, VDOE stated on its website.
Renesha Parks, director of exceptional education at Richmond Public Schools, said HB 2277 has pros and cons.
“I do feel that because of their age, they probably should be with age-appropriate peers,” Parks said.
Park said students would benefit from working with community partners instead of continuing in high school. The success of these students depends on public schools connecting them with resources as they enter adulthood, she said.
RPS works with Resources for Independent Living, the Department for Aging and Rehabilitative Services and the Virginia Commonwealth University Autism Center for Excellence, the VCU Center on Transition Innovation, and SOAR365, Parks said. The organizations offer a variety of services, including working with adults to set up plans for higher education, job training, employment, and independent living.
By Katharine DeRosa
Capital News Service
Capital News Service is a program of Virginia Commonwealth University's Robertson School of Media and Culture. Students in the program provide state government coverage for a variety of media outlets in Virginia.
Two sentenced in connection to Maryland-to-Virginia heroin pipeline that resulted in fatal overdose
Two of the five defendants charged as part of a conspiracy that trafficked heroin from Maryland to Virginia leading to at least one fatal and one non-fatal overdose were sentenced yesterday in U.S. District Court in Harrisonburg, Acting United States Attorney Daniel P. Bubar and Special Agent in Charge Jarod A. Forgot of the Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) Washington Division announced.
On February 8, 2021, in District Court, Norma Lynda Kidwell, 56, was sentenced to 100 months in federal prison. Craig Allen Kidwell, 54, was sentenced to 100 months in federal prison.
“The Kidwells preyed on vulnerable victims and destroyed numerous lives, perpetuating the scourge of heroin and fentanyl in our communities,” Acting U.S. Attorney Bubar said today. “My office is extremely grateful for the hard work and persistence of the DEA, the Virginia State Police, and our numerous local law-enforcement partners, who worked together to bring the Kidwells to justice.”
“The overdose crisis we are seeing is destroying families across our area. And it is the heroin and fentanyl traffickers such as these who are fueling this epidemic,” said Jarod Forget, Special Agent in Charge of the DEA Washington Division. “This case demonstrates our commitment to find and cut off the pipeline of deadly drugs fueling this epidemic and the productive partnerships we’ve built with our area law enforcement partners to tackle this crisis head-on.”
The Kidwells, both of Mount Jackson, Virginia, previously pleaded guilty to one count of conspiring to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin and to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute acetylfentanyl and fentanyl and one count of possessing with the intent to distribute and distributing heroin and acetylfentanyl which resulted in serious bodily injury and death.
According to court documents, beginning around June 2017, a Maryland-based drug-trafficking network began selling controlled substances to Virginia-based drug traffickers, who, in turn, transported those drugs to Shenandoah County for redistribution.
Defendants Craig Kidwell and his wife Norma Kidwell repeatedly traveled from their home in Shenandoah County to Maryland to obtain heroin from the Maryland-based drug-trafficking organization. At times, the heroin that Craig Kidwell and Norma Kidwell obtained from their Maryland-based source had been mixed with other drugs, such as fentanyl and acetylfentanyl.
After obtaining heroin, Craig and Norma Kidwell transported the drugs back to Shenandoah County where the drugs were redistributed to others. As a direct result of the defendants’ drug distribution activities, two overdoses occurred, one of which resulted in the death of victim J.H.
The investigation of the case was conducted by the Drug Enforcement Administration, Virginia State Police, Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office, and Woodstock Police Department with the assistance of the Shenandoah County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office and the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Maryland. Assistant United States Attorneys Jeb Terrien and Christopher Kavanaugh are prosecuting the case for the United States.
