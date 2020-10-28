Local News
Governor Northam invites small businesses and nonprofits to apply for Up to $100,000 from Rebuild VA Grant Fund
Governor Ralph Northam announced on October 28, 2020, that Rebuild VA, a grant program to help small businesses and nonprofit organizations affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, will expand eligibility criteria and increase the amount of grant money businesses receive.
Rebuild VA launched in August with $70 million from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Governor Northam is directing an additional $30 million to support the expansion of the program. Businesses with less than $10 million in gross revenue or fewer than 250 employees will be eligible under the new criteria, and the maximum grant award will increase from $10,000 to $100,000.
“We started Rebuild VA to help small businesses and nonprofit organizations navigate the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Governor Northam. “These changes to the program will ensure that we can provide additional financial assistance to even more Virginians, so they can weather this public health crisis and emerge stronger.”
Rebuild VA will now be open to all types of Virginia small businesses that meet size and other eligibility requirements, from restaurants and summer camps to farmers and retail shops. Businesses that previously received a Rebuild VA grant will receive a second award correlated with the updated guidelines.
Rebuild VA is administered by the Department of Small Business and Supplier Diversity (SBSD) in partnership with the Department of Housing and Community Development and the Virginia Tourism Corporation, and the Virginia Economic Development Partnership. Eligible businesses and nonprofits must demonstrate that their normal operations were limited by Governor Northam’s Executive Orders Fifty-Three or Fifty-Five, or that they were directly impacted by the closure of such businesses. In September, the program expanded eligibility to supply chain partners of businesses whose normal operations were impacted by the pandemic.
Rebuild VA funding may be utilized for the following eligible expenses:
• Payroll support, including paid sick, medical, or family leave, and costs related to the continuation of group health care benefits during those periods of leave;
• Employee salaries;
• Mortgage payments, rent, and utilities;
• Principal and interest payments for any business loans from national or state-chartered banking, savings and loan institutions, or credit unions, that were incurred before or during the emergency;
• Eligible personal protective equipment, cleaning, and disinfecting materials, or other working capital needed to address COVID-19 response.
For additional information about Rebuild VA and how to submit an application, please visit governor.virginia.gov/RebuildVA.
Lester & Mowery Pharmacy files sold to CVS; last day October 28
One of Front Royal’s better-known local businesses, Lester and Mowery Pharmacy, quietly closed its doors for the last time Wednesday afternoon, October 28, after 25 years serving the public.
Apart from a brief announcement taped to its customer entrance, no other public announcement about the closure was made. A request for an interview by a Royal Examiner reporter was gracefully declined.
Partners Scott Lester and Brian Mowery thanked customers “for allowing us to serve as your pharmacy for the last 25 years” on the three-paragraph posted message to patients. They said prescription files and related materials were being confidentially transferred to CVS Pharmacy, 800 John Marshall Highway, and that telephone calls and faxes would roll over to CVS on Thursday, October 29.
Pointing out a number of benefits for their customers, Lester said he and his partner “would be available … after the merger to answer your questions.” The benefits be described are”: CVS is open seven days a week; there is more parking; a drive-thru for easy pickup; and a rewards program.
Finally, the partners signed off with: “THANK YOU FOR THE LAST 25 YEARS!”
Governor Northam COVID-19 update briefing – October 28, 2020
Governor Northam joins the Virginia Emergency Support Team to share the latest updates on the COVID-19 response.
Highlights include:
- Virginia has not seen a spike in COVID-19 cases unlike other states
- Eastern Virginia had summer spike in cases
- Northern Virginia had a high number of cases
- Central Virginia had a slight increase in cases
- Southwest Virginia had the highest number of cases
- Halloween crowds are a bad idea
- Continue to social distance, wear masks, and handwashing
- More money is coming
- Workforce training program coming out soon
- Spoke about the removal of the Robert E. Lee monument
- Urged early voting
- Voting is safe in Virginia
Governor Northam signs sweeping new laws to reform policing in Virginia
October 28, 2020 – Governor Ralph Northam today announced he has signed new laws that will significantly advance police and criminal justice reform in Virginia. Governor Northam has been working closely with legislators on these measures since early summer when the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor led to a national reckoning on racial bias in policing.
“Too many families, in Virginia, and across our nation, live in fear of being hurt or killed by police,” said Governor Northam. “These new laws represent a tremendous step forward in rebuilding trust between law enforcement and the communities they serve. I am grateful to the legislators and advocates who have worked so hard to make this change happen. Virginia is better, more just, and more equitable with these laws on our books.”
Governor Northam took action on the following bills that reform policing:
• Governor Northam signed Senate Bill 5030, sponsored by Senator Locke, omnibus police reform legislation, which incorporates a number of critical reform measures passed by the House of Delegates:
• House Bill 5099, sponsored by Delegate Aird, prohibits law enforcement officers from seeking or executing a no-knock search warrant. With Governor Northam’s signature, Virginia becomes the third state in the nation to ban no-knock warrants.
• House Bill 5049, sponsored by Delegate Helmer, reduces the militarization of police by prohibiting law enforcement from obtaining or using specified equipment, including grenades, weaponized aircraft, and high caliber firearms. Governor Northam amended this bill to clarify that law enforcement agencies can seek a waiver to use restricted equipment for search and rescue missions.
• House Bill 5109, sponsored by Delegate Hope, creates statewide minimum training standards for law enforcement officers, including training on awareness of racism, the potential for biased profiling, and de-escalation techniques. Governor Northam made technical amendments to this bill to align it with Senate Bill 5030.
• House Bill 5104, sponsored by Delegate Price, mandates law enforcement agencies and jails to request the prior employment and disciplinary history of new hires.
• House Bill 5108, sponsored by Delegate Guzman, expands and diversifies the Criminal Justice Services Board, ensuring that the perspectives of social justice leaders, people of color, and mental health providers are represented in the state’s criminal justice policymaking.
• House Bill 5051, sponsored by Delegate Simon, strengthens the process by which law enforcement officers can be decertified and allows the Criminal Justice Services Board to initiate decertification proceedings.
• House Bill 5069, sponsored by Delegate Carroll Foy, limits the circumstances in which law enforcement officers can use neck restraints.
• House Bill 5029, sponsored by Delegate McQuinn, requires law enforcement officers to intervene when they witness another officer engaging or attempting to engage in the use of excessive force.
• House Bill 5045, sponsored by Delegate Delaney, makes it a Class 6 felony for law enforcement officers to “carnally know” someone they have arrested or detained, an inmate, parolee, probationer, pretrial defendant, or post-trial offender if the officer is in a position of authority over such individual.
• Governor Northam signed House Bill 5055 and Senate Bill 5035, sponsored by Leader Herring and Senator Hashmi, respectively, which empower localities to create civilian law enforcement review boards. These new laws also permit civilian review boards the authority to issue subpoenas and make binding disciplinary decisions.
• Governor Northam signed Senate Bill 5014, sponsored by Senator Edwards, which mandates the creation of minimum crisis intervention training standards and requires law enforcement officers to complete crisis intervention training.
Governor Northam also took action on the following bills that make Virginia’s criminal justice system more equitable:
• Governor Northam signed Senate Bill 5018, sponsored by Senator Bell, which allows individuals serving a sentence for certain felony offenses who are terminally ill to petition the Parole Board for conditional release.
• Governor Northam amended House Bill 5148 and Senate Bill 5034, sponsored by Delegate Scott and Senator Boysko, respectively, which allow for increased earned sentencing credits. The Governor proposed a six-month delay to give the Department of Corrections sufficient time to implement this program.
“The deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Ahmaud Arbery woke Americans to a longstanding problem that has existed for generations—and we know Virginia is not immune,” said Senator Mamie Locke. “These are transformative bills that will make Virginians’ lives better, and I’m so proud to see them signed into law.”
“Today is about progress,” said Majority Leader Charniele Herring. “After generations of work on this issue, we are finally taking steps to hold police accountable and rebuild trust between law enforcement and the communities they serve. It’s a new day in Virginia.”
Governor Northam also signed measures to support COVID-19 relief. A full list of legislation signed by the Governor from the Special Session can be found here.
Photos of Middletown murder suspect, suspect vehicle released
The investigation into the early morning shooting and killing of a 41-year-old white male continues. The victim (whose name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin) was last seen running from the Liberty gas station and across Reliance Road towards the McDonald’s restaurant and Econo Lodge hotel.
Video evidence shows a pickup truck almost strike and then pursue the victim off the lot and out of camera frame. Shortly afterwards, witnesses report hearing two gunshots and called 9-1-1.
The public is now being asked to assist investigators with identifying the suspect and/or the suspect vehicle.
The suspect photo has been pulled from video surveillance monitors, we are aware this takes away some quality of the image, but it clearly shows the suspect as a thin white male wearing a dark-colored long sleeve shirt, jeans, camo ball cap and appearing to have some slight “scruff” or facial hair growth. “NIKE” is written on the front of the shirt in green lettering that cannot be seen in the photo.
The suspect vehicle appears to be an older model gold or silver Ford F-150 extended cab pickup with the small seating area behind the driver and passenger. The vehicle has some rust on the lower portion of the passenger door and two decals (upper right corner & lower left corner) on the back glass.
Anyone who can identify this subject or knows the whereabouts of this truck, is asked to call the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office at 540-662-6162 or Frederick County Crime Solvers at 540-665-8477 (TIPS).
LFCC gearing up to open its spring enrollment in early November
Prepare to close the book on 2020 by enrolling in LFCC’s spring semester classes starting next week. The college’s schedule is now online at www.lfcc.edu/schedule, and current students can enroll starting Monday, Nov. 2. New student enrollment begins Monday, Nov. 9.
The first 100 current students and the first 100 new students to enroll in spring classes will be entered into a drawing to win $200, $100, $50 and $25 gift cards to the LFCC Bookstore.
Current students should ensure they have enrolled for spring by Nov. 30. They should schedule an appointment with their advisor to meet online, or via email or phone.
New students can complete their entire orientation and advising from the comfort and safety of their own homes. The start dates for spring classes are Jan. 19, Feb. 1 and March 15. Take your first step by visiting www.lfcc.edu/enroll.
“In the spring, we have designed three modalities that we hope will give you the flexibility, the convenience and the types of options that you need depending on your home situation and your work situation,” LFCC Vice President of Academic and Student Affairs Anne Davis said.
Courses will be available in one of three formats: online with no set meeting times, online live with set meeting times, and hybrid with both in-person and online classes. Online live classes are often referred to as synchronous because the instructor meets virtually with students at scheduled meeting times each week. Online classes with no set meeting times are referred to as asynchronous.
“Even with the asynchronous times, you still have access to your professor and you still have ways to connect in real time,” said Dr. Davis.
Learn more about the enrollment process at lfcc.edu/spring2021.
Early morning shooting leaves one man dead at Reliance Road McDonald’s
On October 27, 2020, at approximately 3:19 AM, deputies with the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to 85 Reliance Road for a report of shots fired. Arriving deputies located a white male down in the parking lot of the McDonald’s fast-food restaurant suffering from apparent gunshot wounds and now deceased.
A perimeter was established, to secure the area, and FCSO’s Criminal Investigations Division was contacted to respond to begin seeking out witnesses and processing evidence. This is an active investigation, only hours old, with new developments and evidence continuing to be discovered, and so no further details will be released at this time so as not to compromise the investigation. The victim is not being identified at this time pending notification of next of kin.
We would like to point out, for the peace of mind of the general public, and those living near the crime scene, that we do not believe this to be a random act of violence or of any lingering threat to other citizens in that area.
Anyone who believes they may have information about this shooting is asked to call investigator R. T. Swartz at 540-662-6162. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may call local Crime Solvers at 540-665-TIPS (8477).
