Governor Northam presents budget amendments to restore progressive agenda, provide relief to Virginians, and bolster economic recovery
On December 16, 2020, Governor Ralph Northam addressed the Joint Money Committees of the General Assembly to share his proposed amendments to the 2020–2022 biennial budget. The Governor’s proposed budget provides funding for Virginia’s ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic, bolters the Commonwealth’s economic recovery, and continues restoring the bold, progressive agenda advanced during the 2020 legislative session.
The Governor’s budget delivers on his signature priorities by making key investments to support early childhood, K-12, and higher education; boost funding for historically black colleges and universities; increase access to quality, affordable housing; transform African American historical and cultural sites; expand high-speed broadband, and reform the criminal justice system. The budget also funds Virginia’s aggressive pandemic response and ensures Virginians will have widespread access to the COVID-19 vaccine as it becomes available.
Importantly, this budget invests in the future while maintaining sound financial stewardship. The Commonwealth’s strong economic fundamentals and the Northam Administration’s focus on prudent management and budget stability have protected Virginia from cutting services, like many other states. While states need additional federal relief, this budget enables the Commonwealth to continue navigating the pandemic—regardless of what happens in Washington.
The Governor’s remarks as prepared for delivery:
Good morning, Chairwoman Howell, Chairman Torian, Chairwoman Watts, Speaker Filler-Corn, and members of the General Assembly, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for the privilege of speaking with you this morning.
I would like to recognize Lieutenant Governor Justin Fairfax, Attorney General Mark Herring, my wife Pam, and members of our Cabinet and staff.
We’d rather all be meeting in person today. But it is much safer to meet this way, as the covid-19 pandemic starts its tenth month and cases rise.
And before we turn to today’s business and discuss our budget proposals, I’d like to give a short update on the pandemic. Throughout the long months of this health crisis, Virginia has done comparatively well. Our efforts to bend the curve early on worked, and the virus spread through the Commonwealth slowly for most of the past ten months.
Unfortunately, the spread is increasing around the country and here in Virginia too. Our percent positivity has doubled in the past month, as have our daily new case counts. More people are being hospitalized, and unfortunately, more are dying. Virginia is still doing better than about 45 other states, on a per capita basis. But this virus is spreading fast, and we all need to continue to be as careful as possible. Wear a mask, avoid social gatherings, stay six feet away from others, wash your hands.
Vaccines are now being deployed in Virginia. Health care workers got the first shots yesterday. And while it will take months to vaccinate everyone, we can now start to look to the future with hope. We’re all tired, but this is not the time to let down your guard or be reckless.
We have crafted this budget against the backdrop of the pandemic. The plan I will present to you today is intended to help Virginians navigate the next phase of the crisis, and perhaps, its final months. It will position us to recover as quickly as possible as we rebuild our economy in a post-pandemic world. And it’s about advancing the progressive agenda that we all embarked upon together a year ago.
Now, if it feels like we just did this budget exercise, well—we did. In August, I called the General Assembly into a special session to deal with the pandemic’s effects on our revenues and budget. The budget I proposed then focused on preserving liquidity to deliver services and pay our bills. It ensured that we did not destabilize our financial footing by using one-time money to pay for recurring expenses.
It preserved financial options because we cannot predict the future, especially in a pandemic. It made targeted investments to help guide Virginia through the crisis. And it restored funding for priorities that will make Virginia stronger, such as investments in historically black colleges and universities and African American historical and cultural sites; stable and affordable housing; broadband access; and reforms to modernize our criminal justice system. I thank you for your diligent work, returning to me a budget that aligned with our shared priorities. I was pleased to sign that budget just over a month ago.
The budget I present today preserves our focus on flexibility, targeted investments, and help for Virginians. While we believe an end to this crisis—and the rebounding of our economy—is in sight, we are not there yet.
We must continue to make choices that help Virginians get through these times. You will see investments in vaccination, affordable housing, skills training, and early childhood education, for example.
We have put a special focus on the second year of the budget, which starts next July. By then, we hope most Virginians will be vaccinated, and our society—and economy—will have begun returning to more normal activities.
Helping support this recovery takes investment and planning as well, and you will see that in this budget. When we crafted the last budget in August, our team of outside economic advisors had met, and agreed on a new economic forecast for Virginia. It was recessionary—while Virginia’s revenues did not take as great a hit from the pandemic as we expected early in the year, we did see a slowing economy and revenue losses, and that was expected to continue.
That team of advisors met again last month, to revise the forecast again in light of current conditions. Our economic picture is now more stable, and we can expect more revenue over the coming year and a half than was predicted in August. This is good news.
Based on the expert advice of economists and business leaders, our team now estimates $1.2 billion in additional revenue in this biennium. We all need to understand how important this is: Revenues are exceeding official forecasts, even during a pandemic. This is in sharp contrast to other states.
Other states have laid-off workers, cut services, and even borrowed money to pay the bills—actions that will weaken their financial picture for years to come. But in Virginia, our finances are solid, and the actions we have taken have kept our triple-A bond rating secure. We are one of only 13 states that hold this rating, and it’s because we laid out a long-term financial plan, and we have stuck to it, in good times and bad. We must continue this work.
These additional revenues are what allow us to help Virginians who need it, and prepare for recovery. You’ll see throughout this budget that our spending decisions are focused on supporting people now, and building foundations for the future.
Part of that foundation is a healthy reserve fund. That is why I am allocating $650 million to our reserves. This level of reserve funding will get us to the goal of having 8 percent in reserves by the end of my term. This is more than any previous governor of either party.
It’s important to note that these are dollars we had previously earmarked for reserves, then unallotted. They come from one-time cash balances, which is why they should not be used to pay for ongoing programs. Instead, putting them in reserves makes sure they’re accessible if revenues don’t grow as quickly as expected, so we won’t have to make budget cuts.
While we expect to turn a corner on this pandemic in the coming months, if there is anything we have learned this year, it is to prepare for the unexpected. Putting these revenues in reserves gives us flexibility.
It’s important that we don’t promise one-time resources for ongoing spending. That’s why we’re using $100 million to reduce unfunded liabilities in the Virginia Retirement System. This one-time investment will focus on the retirement plan for public school teachers, the state employee health insurance credit program, and benefits for our first responders. This is sound fiscal policy that will keep VRS on a more solid footing—and importantly, it means our public servants can feel more secure about their future benefits.
For thousands of Virginians, the pandemic has meant lost jobs, lost income, and serious financial struggle. My administration has worked throughout this pandemic to help those folks who need it.
We have distributed $3.1 billion dollars in federal CARES Act funding, helping individuals, businesses, health care providers, and local governments around the Commonwealth. That includes $1.3 billion to our localities, who have used it for innovative responses to the crisis.
We’ve seen small business support programs, hazard pay for health and public safety workers, technology investments, and a thousand other ways to help Virginians navigate this pandemic. I am hopeful that Congress will act soon to pass new legislation to provide additional assistance.
We took steps to make it as easy as we could to apply for unemployment, upgrading a system that was a generation old. We worked to put a moratorium on evictions and foreclosures for those having trouble paying their rent or mortgage.
We have dispersed more than $40 million in federal CARES Act funding to the Rent and Mortgage Relief Program to help more than 13,000 households, and we have earmarked $100 million to help people having trouble paying their utility bills during this crisis.
We know that just as individuals and families are struggling, so are our small businesses. We distributed nearly $100 million to help 2,500 small businesses across the Commonwealth survive.
While programs to help people with rent and utility payments continue, it’s also important to look ahead and help unemployed Virginians get back on their feet. And to continue helping those who are struggling to keep a roof over their heads, this budget devotes $25 million to maintain our historic investment in the Housing Trust Fund. This builds on the $85 million we put into that fund this biennium, an unprecedented investment in helping make sure people have stable housing.
As we invest in Virginians, we want to help those who are struggling to get back on their feet. That’s why this budget partially restores funding for the G3 program, which we “unallotted” in April from the original budget.
G3—Get a Skill, Get a Job, Give Back—is a program I have championed since before I became Governor. It helps people get job skills training in high-need fields, through our community colleges. Even more importantly, it provides the financial aid necessary to help people get that training. G3 will provide free community college for certain low- and middle-income Virginians who enroll at our two-year colleges in pathways that lead to a high-demand job. These pathways include skilled trades, healthcare, technology, early childhood, and public safety. For those folks who have seen their jobs disappear during this pandemic, G3 could be a lifeline. That’s why I have prioritized this important investment.
That is also why we’re allocating $30 million to restore financial aid increases at public colleges and universities across our Commonwealth. We had proposed these increases last winter, but unallotted them. We’re also restoring our plan to increase Tuition Assistance Grants for students at private institutions to $4,000.
For Virginia State University and Norfolk State University, our public historically black colleges and universities, which have long been underfunded, we’re proposing additional assistance to help support student access and success. While it is wonderful to open the newspaper this morning and see news of major philanthropic gifts to VSU and other HBCUs, this is in addition to, not in place of, state support that is still necessary.
And for George Mason University and Old Dominion University, we’re restoring funding to address enrollment disparities, increases in transfer students, and support educational program development.
I thank the General Assembly for working with us to ensure that some of our CARES act funding has gone to ensure people whose jobs have been impacted by the pandemic can get the training and credentials they need.
I have also maintained our historic level of funding for broadband in this budget—$50 million in each year. For G3 to work, for our students to access virtual classrooms, for businesses to survive, for Virginians to access telehealth—they need broadband internet. It is as critical now as electricity was in the last century. Increasing broadband access has been a priority since I took office, and the pandemic has simply highlighted how necessary it is.
Now I’d like to turn to our public schools. Of all the services administered by state and local governments, our schools have been the most disrupted by this pandemic. Early in the spring, schools quickly shifted to a virtual format. School divisions across Virginia have spent this fall working to balance learning with safety, trying to find the right combination of in-person, virtual, or hybrid learning.
Often the way children attend school has changed week by week, as local school boards and divisions respond to the evolving health situation in their local communities. I know this has been hard on every student, every teacher, every parent, and every school administrator in Virginia. I continue to be impressed with how school staff, students, and families have risen to meet these challenges.
As families have faced decisions about the best way to safely educate their children, school divisions have seen some drops in enrollment. We understand that every family must do what’s best for their children. We also expect enrollment numbers to rebound once the pandemic has subsided and in-person learning becomes the norm again. While these enrollment declines normally would result in less state funding that would devastate our public education system. That is why this budget helps school divisions, students, and teachers.
This budget accounts for the reduction in enrollment but also protects school divisions with funding to ensure they don’t suffer from any loss of funding under the enrollment formulas that drive the allocation of state dollars. We’re budgeting more than $500 million over two years to help schools weather this temporary decrease.
I also know that the challenging nature of this school year is hitting students especially hard. It is not easy for children to be separated from their friends, or to miss the school activities they enjoy. I believe our students need help now, more than ever. That is why I am providing $26.6 million in this budget to increase the number of school counselors. We have pushed for more school counselors for a long time, and this will ensure we have one full-time school counselor for every 325 students. Let’s get it done. The mental health of our students is too important to wait for another budget year.
So is the education of our littlest learners. This budget restores funding for early education, including a pilot program to provide three-year-olds access to early childhood education programs, and grants to address pay equity issues for early childhood educators. Early childhood education has been a priority for me since I was in medical school. The majority of brain development occurs in these early years. We want every child to enter kindergarten ready to learn.
Our teachers have gone above and beyond this year, adapting to new ways of connecting with their students, while protecting their own health and that of their families. My budget provides a 2 percent bonus for instructional and support positions. That is consistent with budget language from the General Assembly that says when our revenues get better, our teachers deserve to be rewarded—a goal we share.
We have worked for a long time to raise teacher pay. We were all proud in 2018 to give our teachers the largest single-year pay raise in 15 years. And last year, I proposed adding a three percent pay raise on top of that. While we had to un-allot the money for that raise, teachers deserve it. So if we see our revenues improve as we expect next month, I’ll push to change this one-time bonus into a permanent pay raise of at least 2 percent. It is a small way to say thank you for your devotion to educating our children.
The budget also includes a bonus for state employees, adjunct faculty, and state-supported local employees. That includes local mental health workers and social workers, some state-supported law enforcement officers, and others. Workers in every government agency have had to adapt to changes this year. For some, it meant working from home.
For others, like our DMV workers, it has meant plexiglass barriers, masks in the office, and other new challenges. This is one simple way to say thank you.
I am grateful for every public servant in Virginia’s workforce. But our elections officials have had a particularly grueling year. They held multiple elections during a pandemic, and they did it successfully and smoothly. I am grateful to them. It is time to update our state voter registration system—a system that benefits everyone, no matter who you vote for. In a world where we have to worry about cyber attacks and bad actors, this is an investment in security so we stay ahead of them. I have included $16.7 million for this.
We all are heartened by the news of vaccines that are starting to be put into arms as we speak. This is the light at the end of a very long and dark tunnel. Vaccines are the only way we can end this pandemic and get back to a more normal life. But to do that, we must vaccinate millions of Virginians. That’s a lot of shots in a lot of arms. It will take a great deal of time, effort, and money. That money should come from the federal government. But we’ve all learned not to wait. So in this budget, I have provided $90 million to support this vaccination effort and ensure we have the supplies, staffing, and other infrastructure needed to vaccinate eight million Virginians.
The Virginia Department of Health has been planning for this mass vaccination effort for months, and they have hit the ground running as vaccine doses were shipped into the Commonwealth just this week.
We don’t always pay as much attention as we should to our public health departments, and the vital work they do. Under Virginia’s system, both the state and local governments have a role in operating our health departments. But the formula we use to determine how much the state pays for those local health departments hasn’t been updated in a generation—years in which Virginia has changed from a rural state to an urban and suburban one.
With this formula frozen in time, places that have seen their economies change—like Lee and Wise counties in the coalfields, or cities like Petersburg and Richmond—are stuck paying more than they should. Updating the formula is an equity issue, and we’re going to get it done this year. We’ll also make sure that no local health department gets less funding as a result.
And while the pandemic is the greatest public health crisis we have faced in modern times, we know that every day, Virginians face personal health issues—and sometimes, public policy can help them live healthier lives.
For example, maternal and neonatal mortality rates have changed little since 2004, and we also have seen an alarming racial disparity; Black mothers are more than twice as likely to die from complications from pregnancy as other mothers are.
Countless advocates have said: If you want to improve maternal health, expand the services you cover for pregnant women and new mothers. You should cover services by doulas. Doulas provide non-clinical support to pregnant women through their pregnancy and after they give birth, and multiple studies show they improve health outcomes for the mother and the baby. For that reason, this budget provides $2.4 million for doula services for pregnant women.
We are also providing $4 million over two years to expand access to long-acting reversible contraceptives. LARCS helps women be in control of their own reproductive decisions, and that’s a good thing.
This budget also lays the groundwork to legalize marijuana in the Commonwealth. We know that laws to ban marijuana historically were based on discrimination, and criminalization laws have disproportionately harmed minority communities. Virginia has studied the experience of other states—including taxation, banking, criminal justice, licensing, and regulation. Our path forward will lead with social equity, public health, and public safety. This session is the time to get this done.
Reforming our marijuana laws is one way to ensure that Virginia is a more just state that works better for everyone. It also will eventually bring in tax revenue that can be used to further make sure we are providing equitable access to opportunity.
For example, just half of the potential annual revenue could pay for two years of quality Pre-K to every one of Virginia’s most vulnerable three- and four-year-olds—children who deserve the best start in life.
As we consider ways to make our criminal justice system more fair and equitable, we must talk about improving our system of expunging past crimes from people’s records.
I have put $20 million into this budget, so it will be ready when we conclude the important discussion of how best to conduct expungements. Like marijuana legalization, this is a priority that needs action in this session.
This is an important step toward modernizing our criminal justice system. We are also proposing to add four judges to Virginia’s Court of Appeals, along with support staff, to ensure the court can hear more appeals cases in a timely manner under an increasing workload.
2020 has been a landmark year. Not only has the pandemic upended our lives and our society, but we have also seen mass protests against racial injustice. These protests have sparked change, both in our systems and in our symbols.
We use statues and monuments as symbols to tell the story of who we are as people. But for too long, our monuments have told only part of the story. Monuments to the Confederacy are legacies of a Lost Cause mentality that has burdened Virginia for too many years. This year, finally, those monuments are coming down.
This budget includes funding to install a new statue to represent Virginia in the U.S. Capitol. Already a commission has voted to replace the current statue, and they will soon propose a replacement that reflects what Virginia is today. This is difficult work, and it must be guided by trusted voices that the community respects.
I have provided almost $11 million to help the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, working with the city of Richmond, lead the work to redefine the public art of Richmond’s Monument Avenue, now that 7 of the 8 Confederate statues have been removed, and the last one will come down soon. The VMFA is one of the world’s leading museums and is an ideal partner in this work.
Monuments and statues are not the only ways we tell the story of who we are. Cultural and historical sites are an important and meaningful part of our complicated past.
Here in Richmond, efforts have been underway for some time to preserve the site knowns as the Devil’s Half-Acre, or Lumpkin’s Jail, in Shockoe Bottom. It was part of a notorious market selling enslaved human beings. My budget includes $9 million for preservation work and to help turn it into the Slavery Heritage Site.
I’ve also included funding to help restore and return headstones from Columbian Harmony Cemetery. It was a historic African American burial ground in Washington, D.C.
People buried there included two sons of abolitionist Frederick Douglass; Elizabeth Keckley, a confidante of Mary Todd Lincoln; Phillip Reid, who helped create the Statue of Freedom atop the U.S. Capitol dome; many Black Union Army veterans; and one of D.C.’s first Black policemen.
In the 1960s, the cemetery was moved to make way for commercial development. The stones were sold. To dump their grave markers, or sell them for scrap stone, is dehumanizing—and that was part of the goal. Some of them found their way across the Potomac to our shores.
Now that those headstones are on Virginia land, it’s our duty to help get them back to the graves they were meant to mark. We have worked with the descendant community, as well as D.C. Mayor Bowser and Maryland Governor Hogan, to make this happen. My budget includes $5 million for this project.
Along with these investments in historic resources, we’re restoring funding for targeted environmental protection and sustainability. The last time I was in New York City to meet with our bond rating agencies, they all asked me the same question: what is our plan for climate resilience? How, they asked, is Virginia preparing for the very real problem of climate change?
We have made a number of investments in our administration to increase coastal resilience. To build on those, in this budget, we are restoring nearly $12 million for water quality, air quality, and land conservation initiatives at natural resources agencies. This includes DEQ Staffing to make sure the permitting process moves more quickly. These are important investments to ensure that we don’t fall behind in protecting these critical assets.
We are also targeting $1 million to develop a hardwood forest habitat program that will encourage landowners to regenerate hardwood trees and support the watershed improvement program. These investments in agricultural sustainability will reap benefits long into the future.
The pandemic has limited our ability, and desire, to travel the way we used to. We all know, it is safer to stay home. But as we look past the pandemic, our roads and our railways still need investment. It’s an important priority to ensure that people and goods can move more easily and efficiently around the Commonwealth.
That’s why this budget invests $50 million in our rail to Roanoke initiative, providing the Department of Rail and Public Transportation the resources needed to buy the right of way to help make this project happen. This is an important down payment on extending passenger rail connections in Southwest Virginia.
The pandemic has shown us that much work can be done from anywhere–but that means transportation access is more important than ever. Already we have folks who work in Northern Virginia or D.C., live and work remotely in Fredericksburg or Richmond, and just take the train north when they need to visit the office. There’s no reason people can’t also do that from Roanoke—and beyond. We just have to make it happen.
Together with the planned expansion of the Long Bridge over the Potomac River from Virginia into D.C., this will make rail travel around the Commonwealth easier, and it will ensure that Southwest Virginia shares in the greater flexibility these connections will bring.
The pandemic has taught us to prepare for the unexpected, and help people get through this crisis. That is what this budget does. It provides targeted support to help people and lays a foundation for recovery as we move into the next phases of the pandemic.
When we started this year, we could never have predicted what was in store. It has been one of the most difficult years of many of our lives. But I am proud of how Virginia has handled the crises of this year. When it became clear the pandemic was not going to end in two weeks, or a month, we acted quickly to freeze all state hiring and discretionary spending. That saved more than $350 million.
We worked with you in the legislature to set aside the historic investments in Virginia’s future we had planned, so we could have maximum flexibility in our budget. Our revenues dipped, but not as much as we feared.
We came together this fall to focus our state resources on helping Virginia get through this crisis. And now, we look forward to an eventual end for this pandemic, and the hard—but welcome—work of getting Virginia’s economy back on its feet.
As we wrote this budget, our decisions were driven by one question: how much will this help Virginians?
We will reach the other side of this pandemic. And I am confident that this budget will help us get through this, and rebound more quickly. I look forward to working with you all in the upcoming General Assembly session to ensure we provide Virginians the help they need and invest in their future.
I’d like to end with a thank you. For months now, Virginians in all corners of this state have been doing the right thing.
Of course, there are some folks whose antics grab the headlines. But most people just want to live their lives. They want to keep themselves and their loved ones healthy. They want their kids to do well in school, they want good jobs to put food on their tables. They want their communities to be safe and healthy as well.
And we’ve seen so many people taking care of each other. From our nurses and doctors to our teachers, our grocery store workers, the bus drivers—to every Virginian who pulls that mask out of their pocket and puts it on before they go into the store.
Virginians care about each other. That has been a bright light in a dark year, and I am grateful every day for the people of this great Commonwealth.
Thank you, and happy holidays.
Commonwealth breaks ground on Virginia Veterans Cemetery expansion in Amelia
On December 17, 2020, Governor Ralph Northam celebrated the start of construction to expand the Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Amelia County, supported by a $5.23 million grant from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) National Cemeteries Admiration (NCA). The funds will be used to add 3,600 new preplaced burial crypts at the cemetery, which is operated by the Virginia Department of Veterans Services (VDVS).
The expansion will cover approximately seven acres, enabling the cemetery to provide continued service for approximately 178,884 veterans and their eligible family members. The Governor was joined by NCA Deputy Undersecretary for Field Programs and Cemetery Operations Glenn Powers, Secretary of Veterans and Defense Affairs Carlos Hopkins, VDVS Commissioner John Maxwell, and Director of Cemetery Services Michael Henshaw.
“More than 721,000 veterans call Virginia home, and we are committed to caring for them through every stage of their lives, which includes providing dignified final resting places,” said Governor Northam. “We are grateful to the National Cemetery Administration for the trust they place in the Commonwealth, and the guidance and support they provide our Department of Veterans Services.”
The Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Amelia was the first of three state veterans cemeteries established in the Commonwealth, opening on December 1997. The cemetery encompasses 127 acres, with 28 acres currently developed. Since its dedication, more than 6,000 veterans and their dependents have been interred at the cemetery. In addition to the Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Amelia, VDVS also operates the Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery in Suffolk and the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Dublin.
“Expanding the capacity of the Virginia Veterans Cemetery aligns with our mission to honor the legacy of those who served,” said Secretary of Veterans and Defense Affairs Carlos Hopkins. “At the end of the day, we want to do everything we can to take care of our Virginia veterans and their families.”
About the Virginia Department of Veterans Services
The Virginia Department of Veterans Services (VDVS) is a state government agency with more than 40 locations across the Commonwealth of Virginia. VDVS traces its history to 1928 and the establishment of the Virginia War Service Bureau to assist Virginia’s World War I veterans. Today, VDVS assists veterans and their families in filing claims for federal veterans benefits; provides veterans and family members with linkages to services including behavioral healthcare, housing, employment, education, and other programs. The agency operates two long-term care facilities offering in-patient skilled nursing care, Alzheimer’s and memory care, and short-term rehabilitation for veterans; and provides an honored final resting place for veterans and their families at three state veterans cemeteries. It also oversees the Virginia War Memorial, the Commonwealth’s tribute to Virginia’s men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice from World War II to the present. For more information, please visit dvs.virginia.gov.
About the National Cemetery Administration (NCA)
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) National Cemetery Administration (NCA) operates 152 national cemeteries and 34 soldiers’ lots and monument sites in 42 states and Puerto Rico. More than 4 million Americans, including veterans of every war and conflict, are buried in VA’s national cemeteries. VA also provides funding to establish, expand, improve, and maintain 117 veteran cemeteries in 48 states and territories including tribal trust lands, Guam, and Saipan. For veterans not buried in a VA national cemetery, VA provides headstones, markers, or medallions to commemorate their service. In 2017, VA honored more than 361,892 veterans and their loved ones with memorial benefits in national, state, tribal, and private cemeteries. For information, please visit va.gov/cem.
AG Herring files lawsuit seeking to end Google’s illegal monopoly
Attorney General Mark R. Herring joined a bipartisan coalition of 38 attorneys general in suing Google LLC for anticompetitive conduct in violation of Section 2 of the Sherman Act. Attorney General Herring and his colleagues allege that Google illegally maintains its monopoly power over general search engines and related advertising markets through a series of anticompetitive exclusionary contracts and conduct. As a result, Google has deprived consumers of competition that could lead to greater choice, innovation, and better privacy protections. Furthermore, Google has exploited its market position to accumulate and leverage data to the detriment of consumers.
“Google has managed to infiltrate almost every aspect of Virginians’ daily lives – its name has even become synonymous with searching for something – and that kind of unprecedented influence cannot go unchecked,” said Attorney General Herring. “Because of the reach and impact that massive tech companies like Google have on our economy and our lives, it’s so important for them to comply with antitrust laws to make sure they do not have a monopoly in the market. Google is not above the law, and I am committed to ensuring that they meet their obligations as one of the largest and most influential companies in the world and comply with the law.”
Last week, Attorney General Herring announced that he had joined a bipartisan coalition of attorneys general in filing a lawsuit against Facebook alleging that the company has illegally stifled competition and continues to do so in order to protect its monopoly power. As part of his efforts to prioritize antitrust enforcement, Attorney General Herring previously served on the Antitrust Committee of the National Association of Attorneys General (NAAG) and his Antitrust Unit Manager also serves as the Chair of the NAAG Antitrust Taskforce.
The states’ complaint is consistent with the lawsuit filed by the U.S. Department of Justice and 11 other states on October 20, which alleged that Google improperly maintains its monopoly power in general search and search advertising through the use of exclusionary agreements.
But the states’ filing asserts additional allegations and describes Google’s monopoly maintenance scheme as a multi-part effort. Attorney General Herring and his colleagues allege in their lawsuit that Google:
• Uses exclusionary agreements and other practices to limit the ability of rival general search engines and potential rivals to reach consumers. This conduct cements Google as the go-to search engine on computers and mobile devices.
• Disadvantages users of its search-advertising management tool, SA360, by falsely promising that it would not favor Google search advertising over that of competing search engines such as Bing. Instead, Google continuously favors advertising on its own platform, inflating its profits to the detriment of advertisers and consumers.
• Discriminates against specialized search sites – such as those that provide travel, home repair, or entertainment services – by depriving them access to prime real estate because these competing sites threaten Google’s revenue and dominant position.
Attorney General Herring and his colleagues argue that more competition in the general search engine market would benefit consumers, for example, through improved privacy protections and more targeted results and opportunities for consumers. Competitive general search engines also could offer better quality advertising and lower prices to advertisers.
Attorney General Herring and his colleagues also expand on the U.S. DOJ’s allegation that Google’s anticompetitive conduct continues. As explained in the complaint, the company seeks to deploy the same exclusionary contracting tactics to monopolize the emerging ways consumers access general search engines, such as through their home smart speakers, televisions, or in their cars. In so doing, Google is depriving consumers of competitive choices and blocking innovation.
The states also go further than the U.S. DOJ in explaining how Google’s acquisition and command of vast amounts of data – obtained in increasing part because of consumers’ lack of choice – has fortified Google’s monopoly and created significant barriers for potential competitors and innovators.
Attorney General Herring and his colleagues ask the court to halt Google’s illegal conduct and restore a competitive marketplace. The states also seek to unwind any advantages that Google gained as a result of its anticompetitive conduct, including the divestiture of assets as appropriate. Finally, the court is asked to provide any additional relief it determines appropriate, as well as reasonable fees and costs to the states.
The complaint was filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, in conjunction with a Motion to Consolidate seeking to combine the states’ case with the pending U.S. DOJ case.
The states’ investigation was led by an executive committee made up of the attorneys general of Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Nebraska, New York, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Utah.
Joining Attorney General Herring in filing today’s lawsuit are the attorneys general of Alaska, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Guam, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, Vermont, Washington, West Virginia, Wyoming and the District of Columbia.
AG Herring reminds pet owners and animal control officers to ensure health and safety of animals
As Virginia begins to see extremely cold temperatures and winter weather, Attorney General Mark R. Herring and his first-in-the-nation Animal Law Unit are reminding Virginia pet owners and law enforcement that animals cannot be left out in the cold without adequate shelter and care and that there can be serious legal consequences, including criminal charges of animal cruelty, if an animal is left in the cold without adequate shelter.
“Virginia law requires owners to make sure their pets are protected from the elements, and it gives law enforcement the tools they need to ensure the safety and health of an animal, and that includes the ability under certain circumstances to seize an animal to make sure it is safe,” said Attorney General Herring. “As we begin to see colder temperatures and winter weather, I want to encourage all Virginians to take care of yourselves, and check on your friends, neighbors, family members, but don’t forget to take care of your animals as well.”
Leaving an animal exposed to the cold with no shelter or inadequate shelter can be considered animal cruelty, a Class 1 misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail.
Attorney General Herring and his Animal law Unit advise animal control officers to ask owners to bring their animals inside or into an adequate shelter, ask the owner to surrender the animal if they are unable to provide adequate shelter, or in certain circumstances take temporary custody of the animal to ensure its safety.
Over the summer, Attorney General Herring sent a letter to animal control officers around Virginia highlighting the new animal cruelty laws that went into effect in July. The letter also reminded animal control officers that there can be serious legal consequences for leaving animals outside without adequate shelter and water.
In 2015, Attorney General Herring created the nation’s first OAG Animal Law Unit to serve as a training and prosecution resource for state agencies, investigators, and Commonwealth’s Attorneys around the state dealing with matters involving animal fighting, cruelty, and welfare, To date, the unit has handled thousands of matters, including training, prosecutions, and consultations.
Governor Northam signs legislation creating statewide ‘Marcus Alert’
On December 15, 2020, Governor Ralph Northam ceremonially signed legislation establishing the ‘Marcus Alert,’ a statewide mental health alert system to ensure behavioral health experts are involved in responding to individuals in crisis, including by limiting the role of law enforcement. The law is named to honor Marcus-David Peters, a high school biology teacher who was killed by a police officer in Richmond while experiencing a behavioral health crisis in 2018.
The legislation creates a mental health awareness response and community understanding services (Marcus) alert system and creates teams of mental health service providers and peer recovery specialists to promote a behavioral health response to individuals in crisis, including those with substance abuse disorder and developmental disabilities. Governor Northam was joined at the ceremony by members of Peters’ family and by Oscar Ubrina, whose 15-year-old son Ruben was fatally shot by law enforcement in 2017. Photos from the signing ceremony are available below.
“Individuals in crisis must be treated with dignity and met by behavioral health professionals who are equipped to help them get the care they need,” said Governor Northam. “I am grateful to the advocates across Virginia who made their voices heard, and I thank the General Assembly for passing this bill, which represents an important step forward in reforming a system that too often criminalizes mental illness. Our work is far from finished, and I remain committed to continuing our efforts.”
Governor Northam formally signed Senate Bill 5038, sponsored by Senator Jeremy McPike, and House Bill 5043, sponsored by Delegate Jeffrey Bourne, on November 5, 2020.
This year, Virginia passed sweeping new laws to advance police and criminal justice reform, including reducing the militarization of local policing, strengthening law enforcement training and the decertification process, and limiting the use of neck restraints. Additional information on these measures can be found here.
VDOT: Top five snow-removal questions
Here are the top five questions that come into the Virginia Department of Transportation’s (VDOT):
1. When will roads be cleared?
The Virginia Department of Transportation’s (VDOT) goal is to make all state-maintained roads passable within 48 hours after a winter storm ends.
Northern Virginia residents can check the plowing status of their neighborhoods at http://www.vdotplows.org.
2. How does VDOT decide which roads to clear first?
VDOT follows a very specific plan with each winter storm. Its road-clearing priorities are:
Interstates and most primary roads
Snow emergency routes and heavily trafficked roads
Other secondary roads and residential streets
3. Which roads are VDOT responsible for clearing?
Except for Arlington and Henrico counties, VDOT is responsible for clearing all state-maintained roads.
4. Who is responsible for clearing my sidewalk?
Residents must clear their own sidewalks.
5. Why do plows leave snow in my driveway?
With heavy snow, plowing can cause snow to accumulate in roadside gutters and on-road shoulders — sometimes even blocking driveways.
When this occurs, VDOT asks that you shovel snow to the right of your driveway as you face the road. This is to prevent snow from piling up again if your road is replowed.
Central Virginia food bank provides hunger relief during pandemic
When COVID-19 was declared a national emergency at the beginning of March, Feed More, a hunger-relief organization serving Central Virginians, was serving roughly 161,000 food-insecure individuals.
Fast-forward to early June, Feed More was assisting more than 241,000 food-insecure individuals, according to Doug Pick, CEO, and president of Feed More.
“It (the pandemic) increased the number of folks that weren’t sure where their next meal was coming from by about 50%,” Pick said.
That 50% increase, he said, was largely from those who were newly unemployed as a result of the pandemic. The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated food insecurity throughout Virginia and across the country. With 2020 coming to a close, food insecurity is lingering in many Virginia households as hunger-relief organizations and local officials scramble to curb one of the pandemics’ consequences.
Food insecurity is defined by the U.S. Department of Agriculture as limited or uncertain availability or accessibility to nutritionally adequate food. Nearly 10% of all Virginians — or almost 843,000 people — are struggling with hunger, according to Feeding America, a nationwide hunger-relief organization.
An additional 447,000 Virginians will experience food insecurity because of the coronavirus pandemic, Feeding America estimates. Across the country, millions of Americans have lined up in their cars or by foot for miles at food banks awaiting their next meal.
Nationwide, food banks also have to grapple with the dilemma of increased demand while maintaining their agency network. In 2019, Feed More distributed about 32 million pounds of food, Pick said. This year, he estimates the organization will distribute between 40 and 44 million pounds of food. The nonprofit distributes food with the help of agencies, including churches, emergency shelters, rehab centers, soup kitchens, and other organizations.
“We worried about that network collapsing because most of those agencies are run by volunteers, and a lot of them are seniors,” Pick said. At one point this year, Feed More lost 13% of its 270 agencies.
Feed More did not witness the phenomenon of long lines other regions experienced and was able to meet the community’s food crisis, Pick said.
“We put out some guiding principles early on that said: stick with our infrastructure, never abandon the infrastructure you built unless you have to,” Pick said. “So, we didn’t panic.”
Those guiding principles upheld Feed More’s mission while adhering to COVID-19 safety precautions.
Feed More’s Meals on Wheels program usually serves meals daily, but it is now delivering these meals frozen, once a week. The organization’s community kitchen that preps approximately 20,000 meals a week now is divided into two kitchen spaces – a prepping kitchen and a cooking kitchen – in two separate buildings, according to Pick.
Recent research found that the number of families who experienced food insecurity increased by 20% in the United States as a result of the pandemic. The study was co-authored by Elizabeth Adams, a postdoctoral fellow at Virginia Commonwealth University’s Massey Cancer Center.
“We all know (the pandemic) had so many profound effects across so many aspects of people’s lives and has gone on for a long time,” Adams said.
The study methodology surveyed households across the country in late April and May with different food security levels – high food security, low food security, and very low food security – about food consumption during the pandemic.
The survey saw a 73% increase in home cooking across all food security levels. The amount of in-home food availability increased by 56% for food-secure families but decreased by 53% for low food-secure families.
“For very low food-security families, we saw an increase in pressure to eat,” Adams said, “which means that parents are pressuring their children to eat more.”
Adams said she hopes the government takes notice of the data on how widespread food insecurity is across the country, which she said disproportionately affects low-income Black and Hispanic families.
While bringing awareness to the importance of government assistance programs and other food assistance initiatives, Adams called for these programs to “really up the benefit that they are providing at this time, because we see that a lot more people likely need them.”
Programs such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program saw an increase in enrollment during the initial months of the pandemic’s spread in the United States, reported the New York Times. According to data collected by the New York Times, SNAP grew 17% from February to May, three times faster than any prior three-month period.
In March 687,984 Virginians were enrolled on food stamps. That number jumped to 746,608 the following month, an 8.5% increase, according to estimates from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Since March, eligible Virginians have been granted SNAP emergency benefits during the pandemic, according to The Virginia Department of Social Services. The agency recently expanded these benefits through December, with more than 245,000 households eligible for emergency benefits.
The state recently launched the Virginia Roadmap to End Hunger initiative that seeks to end hunger by developing policies, programs, and partnerships.
Feed More and its partners had a stable food supply and community support because of government assistance, Pick said. Such assistance includes the USDA Farmers to Families Food Box Program. Food banks, such as Feed More, and other nonprofits were able to give out family-sized boxes of produce and meat products that the department purchased from farmers and distributors affected by the closure of restaurants and other food-service businesses.
Northam also announced in November $7 million in Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act funding. The funding will be allocated to the Federation of Virginia Food Banks, of which Feed More is a member.
“The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the already serious problem of food insecurity in Virginia and across the country,” Northam stated in a press release. “This funding will help Virginia food banks and other food assistance programs meet the increased demand for their services and ensure every Virginian has continued access to nutritious food during these challenging times.”
Feed More will use its allocated $1 million to provide refrigeration, freezer, racking, and vehicles to its partner agencies.
However, Pick said he is concerned for the following year as the pandemic continues. He said there need to be long-term government policies to address food insecurities beyond food banks’ control.
“The food banks have always been here for emergency purposes. When people get to a tight bind,” he said.
For now, Pick said Feed More will continue its best to provide food assistance to Central Virginians.
“The need is out there,” Pick said. “The jobs are not coming back overnight, and this (food insecurity) is just going to continue on.”
By David Tran
Capital News Service
Capital News Service is a program of Virginia Commonwealth University’s Robertson School of Media and Culture. Students in the program provide state government coverage for a variety of media outlets in Virginia.
