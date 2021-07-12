State News
Governor Northam proposes $353 million in American Rescue Plan funding to accelerate small business recovery
Governor Ralph Northam announced on July 12, 2021, that his first budget proposal for American Rescue Plan funding invests $353 million to boost recovery among Virginia’s small businesses and industries hardest-hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. In May, the Governor and General Assembly leaders released a joint statement outlining shared priorities for the $4.3 billion in federal funds available to the Commonwealth from the American Rescue Plan.
The Governor was joined by House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn, Senate Majority Leader Dick Saslaw, and Delegates Kelly Convirs-Fowler, Nancy Guy, and Alex Askew for an event at Neptune’s Park on the Virginia Beach oceanfront to discuss his proposed $250 million investment in the Rebuild VA economic recovery fund, $50 million for Virginia Tourism Corporation initiatives, and $53 million for other small business including the Industrial Revitalization Fund and Virginia Main Street program.
“Virginia is roaring back stronger than we could have imagined one year ago, but small businesses are the backbone of our economy, and they need additional support to get back on their feet,” said Governor Northam. “With the American Rescue Plan, we have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to rebuild from the impacts of the pandemic, revitalize our communities, and invest in our shared prosperity. That’s why I am proposing $353 million to bolster the Commonwealth’s successful recovery initiatives that target our hard-hit tourism and hospitality sectors, main streets, small businesses, and nonprofits.”
Since launching in August 2020, the Rebuild VA economic recovery fund has awarded $120 million in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding to more than 3,000 small businesses and nonprofits. Governor Northam and the General Assembly agreed to fund Rebuild VA with an additional $25 million in March to fulfill many of the pending applications. The Governor is proposing a new $250 million investment in Rebuild VA to meet the ongoing demand for the program and provide grants to additional small businesses.
“There are so many wonderful examples of businesses pivoting and communities coming together to support one another over the past 16 months,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “These investments will provide critical funding for important programs that work in harmony to strengthen our downtown and propel our small businesses back to prosperity.”
“Rebuild VA has been a lifeline of support for countless Virginia businesses,” said Senator Janet Howell, Chair of the Senate Finance and Appropriations and Committee. “With so many businesses still in the queue for funding, there is no question that the General Assembly needs to approve the full amount to provide support to these businesses, and to allow new applications to be filed.”
Travel and hospitality have long been an impactful revenue generator for the Commonwealth, and from March 2020 to April 2021, Virginia lost an estimated $14.5 billion in total tourism spending. Governor Northam is proposing a $50 million investment to help the tourism industry recover and restore additional economic activity across the Commonwealth. The Virginia Tourism Corporation (VTC) will create the Virginia Tourism Recovery Program to deliver funding to all 114 destination marketing organizations throughout the Commonwealth. This funding will also allow VTC to boost its sports and meeting marketing programs, which experienced significant revenue loss during the pandemic and extend its broadcast and digital marketing into tier 2 and 3 media markets in Charlotte, Pittsburgh, Boston, and Chicago and digital advertising to an additional 29 markets east of the Mississippi River.
“The tourism economy has always been, and will always be, a shining light here in the Commonwealth,” said Delegate Luke Torian, Chair of the House Appropriations Committee. “From the Blue Ridge Mountains to the Chesapeake Bay, Virginia is the destination that countless people dream to visit. Now that our doors are open, and our lights are on, I am confident that Virginia Tourism will use this funding to reboot our tourism economy and bring people in from across the nation and beyond.”
Finally, Governor Northam is proposing $53 million for the Industrial Revitalization Fund and the Virginia Main Street program. The Industrial Revitalization Fund helps jumpstart industrial projects through a collaborative approach with local governments and assistance with site identification, location preparation, and the transformation of derelict structures to increase the number of shovel-ready projects. The funding will also support Virginia Main Street’s Technical Assistance Grant program, which has proven to be a successful tool for revitalizing small towns. This increased investment will be focused on providing support for minority and immigrant communities, as well as a woman- and minority-owned businesses.
“This is another example of our work to ensure Virginia’s small businesses have the support they need,” said Speaker Filler-Corn. “As we emerge from COVID-19, these continued investments will help working families and put millions back into our quickly-recovering economy.”
“I am grateful to Democrats in Congress for providing this critical funding,” said Majority Leader Saslaw. “Together, we will get this relief directly into the hands of small businesses, families, and communities across the Commonwealth.”
State News
State Police Chiefs comment on Mental Health crisis in State facility accommodation shortfall
Last week the Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police issued a statement on the recent announcement by the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services (DBHDS) on a long-developing crisis in maintaining sufficient state facility accommodations for citizens in a mental health crisis requiring temporary or long-term commitment. That July 9 announcement by DBHDS was that 5 of 8 state institutions for the mentally ill were closing to “new admissions” until further notice due to overcrowding issues. Below is the full text of the Association of Police Chiefs Press Release on the matter. At the end is a LINK to the July 9 DBHDS statement on the facility closings:
On July 9, 2021, the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services (DBHDS) announced the closing TO NEW ADMISSIONS until further notice of five of the eight state institutions for the mentally ill, citing a lack of capacity to meet the growing need. There is literally no place for people to go who are in critical need of mental health services.
Law enforcement’s role is to transport people who are subject to emergency commitment orders (ECO) to hospital emergency rooms for medical clearance while the search begins for a psychiatric bed. If a bed is located in a private hospital first, or in a state institution as a “bed of last resort,” then a temporary detention order (TDO) is issued. The law enforcement officer then continues the transport to the mental health facility for detention and treatment. That’s if the system is working. With the lack of bed capacity and medical and mental health workers, there is simply no room at the inn.
Law enforcement does not have a viable choice: if an ECO/TDO is ordered and there is no psychiatric bed, the only option is street release. This is not a viable or responsible option for the treatment and care of an individual in mental health crisis. More than 25 years ago, Virginia made a verbal commitment to community-based mental health care to eliminate the use of state institutions. The verbal commitment has never been realized. The mental health system says it lacks capacity to meet the needs of the mentally ill. Law enforcement cannot answer this lack of capacity nor meet the expectations of the public when it comes to mental health care. Virginia is in a state of crisis, and no one is listening.
Mental health professionals have shared that it isn’t whether the person has insurance that determines whether a bed is found. The critical problem hospitals are facing is the growing number of violent persons in mental health crisis that the hospitals and mental health facilities can’t accommodate and that present a great risk for staff. We can empathize but law enforcement can’t solve this problem. The only other secure beds are those in jails, and Virginia has made a commitment not to jail the mentally ill. Being mentally ill in not a crime.
Policymakers and the public need to understand that law enforcement didn’t create this problem and we can’t solve it. In fact, the public doesn’t want law enforcement to solve it. Civil commitment should be the solution of LAST resort for people in need of help. Virginia needs and deserves a mental health system that treats people in crisis and keeps them out of the criminal justice system. Virginia law enforcement is there to help people in crisis, but we can’t do it alone. The mental health system is broken.
FULL ANNOUNCEMENT FROM DBHDS COMMISSIONER (PDF)
(From a Release by the Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police)
State News
AG Herring reaches resolution with Purdue Pharma and Sacker Family regarding opioid crisis
RICHMOND (July 8, 2021) – Attorney General Mark R. Herring today announced a resolution of his lawsuit against the Sackler family and their company, Purdue Pharma, that will make public tens of millions of documents related to their role in the opioid crisis, and require a payment of more than $4.3 billion for prevention, treatment, and recovery efforts in communities across the country. Virginia is expected to receive at least $80 million as its share of the agreement, what is believed to be the largest single investment in opioid treatment and recovery in the Commonwealth’s history.
The resolution of the lawsuit by Attorney General Herring, which was filed in bankruptcy court on Wednesday night and is subject to approval, requires unprecedented disclosure about the role Purdue and the Sacklers played in the opioid crisis. It requires Purdue and the Sacklers to make public more than 30 million documents, including attorney-client privileged communications, about the original FDA approval of OxyContin and tactics to promote opioids. It also requires the Sacklers to make one of the largest payments that individuals have paid to resolve a law enforcement action in U.S. history.
“No dollar amount will ever bring back the Virginians we have lost to the opioid crisis or repair the families that have to live with the devastating effects of losing a loved one, but this settlement is an important step in our ongoing efforts to combat the opioid crisis,” said Attorney General Herring. “Purdue Pharma and the Sackler family amassed a fortune from a pharmaceutical empire that profited off the pain and suffering of Americans and the lies about the addictive nature of their drugs.
“It was incredibly important to me that this settlement includes a disclosure agreement so that Virginians could see for themselves the millions of documents that show the lies and deceit that Purdue and the Sacklers used for decades to sell billions of pills.
“Families and communities across the Commonwealth and around the country continue to be impacted by the opioid crisis, and I will not stop fighting for them. I will not let up in going after the pharmaceutical manufacturers and distributors who created and prolonged the opioid epidemic and chose, again and again, to put profits over human lives.”
Under the terms of the resolution, Purdue will turn over for public disclosure the evidence from lawsuits and investigations of Purdue over the past 20 years, including deposition transcripts, deposition videos, and 13 million documents. Purdue will also be required to turn over more than 20 million additional documents, including every non-privileged email at Purdue that was sent or received by every member of the Sackler family who sat on the Board or worked at the company. Lastly, Purdue will waive its attorney-client privilege to reveal confidential communications with its lawyers about tactics for pushing opioids, FDA approval of OxyContin, “pill mill” doctors and pharmacies diverting drugs, and about the billions of dollars Purdue paid out to the Sacklers.
The Sacklers will pay $4.325 billion over the next nine years, with Virginia expected to receive at least $80 million, a majority of which will go towards Virginia’s opioid abatement authority. Thousands of individual victims of Purdue’s misconduct will also receive compensation as part of the bankruptcy process.
Under the terms of the plan, the Sacklers will be permanently banned from the opioid business, and Purdue will be sold or wound down by the end of 2024.
The resolution also requires the Sacklers to relinquish control of family foundations holding $175 million in assets to the trustees of a foundation dedicated to abating the opioid crisis. Further, the Sackler family will be prohibited from requesting or permitting any new naming rights in connection with charitable or similar donations or organizations for the next nine years.
The opioid crisis has been one of Attorney General Herring’s top priorities, and as part of this work he has focused on accountability for pharmaceutical manufacturers and distributors who helped create, prolong, and profit from the opioid crisis in Virginia and around the country. In addition to filing suit against Purdue Pharma and the Sackler Family, Attorney General Herring has also filed suit against and Teva/Cephalon for the role that they played in creating the opioid epidemic. In February, he secured a settlement with McKinsey & Company for its role working for opioid companies, helping companies promote their drugs, and profiting from the opioid epidemic. Additional multistate investigations and legal actions remain ongoing.
During the most recent General Assembly Session, Attorney General Herring was successful in passing legislation that directs funds secured through his ongoing lawsuits against drug manufacturers and distributors toward opioid abuse prevention, treatment, and recovery, ensuring that the most money possible goes to actually address the opioid crisis.
Local News
Independence Day holiday traffic crashes claim ten lives in Virginia
Virginia is experiencing a disturbing trend on its roadways – increased traffic crash fatalities – with the state on pace to have another unfortunate increase in 2021. Preliminary reports indicate 10 individuals died in traffic crashes on Virginia highways during the July 4 holiday statistical counting period that began at 12:01 a.m. July 2, 2021 and concluded at midnight July 5, 2021. Four of the crashes involved motorcycles and a fifth was an all-terrain vehicle (ATV). Since Jan. 1, 2021 through July 7, 2021, preliminary reports indicate 399 lives have been lost to traffic crashes in Virginia, compared to 395 during the same time period in 2020.
The 10 fatal crashes occurred in the counties of Botetourt, Campbell, Chesterfield, Essex, Fairfax, Mecklenburg, Patrick and Stafford and the City of Newport News. The fatal motorcycle crashes occurred in the counties of Botetourt, Essex, Fairfax and Stafford. The Patrick County crash involved the ATV.
“Virginia State Police substantially increased our presence on Virginia roadways this past weekend, and yet, we still have people flaunting the safety of others on the road by driving at excessive speeds and under the influence,” said Colonel Gary T. Settle, Virginia State Police Superintendent. “We are at the height of the summer travel season, which is why we need every Virginian committed to being a safe, responsible driver. Please put as much attention into driving, buckling up and complying with speed limits as you do with planning your summer getaway. You and Virginia’s safety depend on it.”
During the Operation Crash Awareness Reduction Effort’s (C.A.R.E.) four-day statistical counting period, Virginia troopers arrested 61 drunk drivers. In addition, state troopers cited 4,025 speeders and 1,434 reckless drivers, and issued 510 citations to individuals for failing to obey the law and buckle up. During the holiday statistical counting period, Virginia State Police responded to a total 669 traffic crashes statewide and assisted 1,550 disabled/stranded motorists. Operation C.A.R.E. is a state-sponsored, national program intended to reduce crashes, fatalities and injuries due to impaired driving, speed and failing to wear a seat belt.
Funds generated from summonses issued by Virginia State Police go directly to court fees and the state’s Literary Fund, which benefits public school construction, technology funding and teacher retirement.
For more information on traffic safety and how to keep Virginia “Moving Toward Zero Roadway Deaths,” go to www.tzdva.org.
State News
Virginia State Police welcomes new executive team member
Virginia State Police Superintendent, Colonel Gary T. Settle, has promoted a Henrico County native to the position of Deputy Director of the Department’s Bureau of Field Operations (BFO). The newly-appointed Major Ronald C. Maxey Jr. replaces retiring Major Steven L. Chumley on the executive staff. Chumley has served as the BFO Deputy Director since his appointment on June 25, 2018 and has served with Virginia State Police for 35 years.
Prior to his June 10, 2021, appointment, Maxey was commander of the Safety Division where he oversaw the Motor Vehicle Inspection Program, Motor Carrier Safety Unit and Intradepartmental Safety Program. He served with the Governor’s Initiative Against Narcotics Trafficking (GIANT) and was a member of the Virginia State Police Special Olympics Committee. He is a member of the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators (AAMVA) Law-enforcement Advisory Committee and will continue to serve on several Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance (CVSA) committees. He will also continue to serve as the VSP legislative liaison to the General Assembly House and Senate transportation committees.
Maxey started his career with Virginia State Police in 1993 after graduating from the Academy with the 90th Basic Session. His first assignment as Trooper was with the Richmond Division’s Area 8 Office in Henrico County, and he later moved to the Area 4 Office in Mineral. While in the Mineral Office, he was promoted to Sergeant where he had the privilege to supervise and mentor other Troopers and serve as squad leader for the Tactical Field Force. In 2008, he was promoted to First Sergeant in the Fairfax Division, leading the Springfield Area 48 Office. He also served as the Fairfax Division Tactical Field Force Platoon Sergeant. Maxey then transitioned to the Safety Division as Motor Carrier Safety First Sergeant, where he oversaw seven field offices and served on various regulatory committees. In 2010, Maxey was promoted to Lieutenant with the Criminal Justice Information Services (CJIS) Division, where he was responsible for the Central Criminal Records Exchange (CCRE) and the Sex Offender and Crimes Against Minors Registry. He then transitioned back to the Safety Division as Lieutenant for Motor Carrier Safety. He coordinated all North American Standard Road Inspection training courses for state and local law enforcement. In 2016, he continued his service with the Safety Division as Captain and Safety Officer.
Maxey has a Bachelor’s of Science Degree from Old Dominion University and is a graduate of the National Criminal Justice Command College at the University of Virginia (UVA). He is also a second-generation Trooper, as his father graduated from the Virginia State Police Academy’s 45th Basic Session.
With Maxey’s promotion, Lieutenant Sean L. Stewart was promoted into the position of Captain and Safety Division Commander. Stewart began his career with the state police in 1994 after graduation from the Academy with the 91st Basic Session. Stewart has a Bachelor’s of Science Degree and a Master’s Degree from George Mason University. He is also a graduate of the National Criminal Command College at UVA. Prior to his promotion, Stewart led the Safety Division’s Inspection Section as the Lieutenant and Assistant Safety Officer.
State News
Herring files amicus brief in case of New York business suing to refuse to offer wedding photography services to LGBTQ+ couples
On July 2, 2021, Attorney General Mark R. Herring joined a coalition of 21 attorneys general in filing an amicus brief in support of the constitutionality of New York’s anti-discrimination law. In March, Attorney General Herring successfully defended the Virginia Values Act, the Commonwealth’s historic anti-discrimination law, in court against similar attacks.
Attorney General Herring and his colleagues filed the amicus brief with the United States District Court for the Western District of New York in the case of Emilee Carpenter, LLC v. James. The case was brought by a photography business refusing to offer its services to same-sex couples. Specifically, the plaintiffs, Emilee Carpenter and her business Emilee Carpenter, LLC, are seeking to post an online notice stating that their services are not for LGBTQ+ couples. Plaintiffs claim New York’s anti-discrimination law violates their First Amendment rights to freedom of speech and exercise of religion. This brief supports New York’s motion to dismiss the lawsuit and its opposition to the plaintiffs’ request for a preliminary injunction.
“Every single American should be able to live in their communities without fear of discrimination, regardless of whom they love, what they look like, where they’re from, or how they worship,” said Attorney General Herring. “I successfully defended a similar law in Virginia, and I am proud to stand with my colleagues in defending New York’s anti-discrimination law against these narrow-minded attacks. We are living in the 21st century, and our goal must always be to create an open and welcoming community for all.”
In the brief, Attorney General Herring and his colleagues argue that states across the country have enacted laws to prohibit discrimination against LGBTQ+ people in places of public accommodations to prevent severe economic, personal, and social harm. Discrimination by places of public accommodation “denies equal access to important goods and services and, by segregating the marker, has a well-established ‘substantial and harmful effect’ on the economy.”
According to the brief, a majority of Americans – 189 million – now live in communities that expressly prohibit places of public accommodation from discriminating on the basis of sexual orientation. Twenty-two states, including Virginia, and the District of Columbia have such laws. Attorney General Herring and his colleagues further argue that prejudice “on account of sexual orientation ‘has severely limited or actually prevented access to employment, housing and other necessities of life, leading to deprivation and suffering’ and fostered a general climate of hostility and distrust, leading in some instances to physical violence.” The brief points out the Supreme Court has long held that discrimination in public accommodations is a “unique evil.”
Attorney General Herring and his colleagues argue that the First Amendment does not allow a business to exclude customers in violation of anti-discrimination laws. It also does not protect the speech in advertisements that give notice that places of public accommodations will refuse service on the basis of a protected characteristic.
Finally, Attorney General Herring and his colleagues call on the Court to follow the Supreme Court’s instruction to ensure that LGBTQ+ individuals are not subjected to “indignities when they seek goods and services in an open market.”
Joining Attorney General Herring in filing today’s amicus brief are the attorneys general of California, Connecticut, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, and Washington.
Meet the Candidates
Glenn Youngkin unveils plan to restore Academic Standard of Excellence in Virginia Schools
On Wednesday, June 30, 2021, political outsider, successful business leader, and Republican nominee for governor Glenn Youngkin delivered remarks outlining the first part of his comprehensive education plan.
“This campaign is about making Virginia the best state, the best place to live and work and raise a family, and there is nothing more critical to Virginia’s future than education. Education has the power to lift people up, to lift people out, to provide opportunities that they can only dream about, to realize the most vivid dreams. It gives every child a chance – every child – and when I’m governor, we will all be about giving every child a chance, to learn, to grow, to succeed, to believe. That’s what Virginia is all about,” said Youngkin.
Detailing the first part of his education plan, Youngkin said, “We must have the courage to set high standards. We must have the courage to invest in our students, in our teachers, in our facilities, and then we must demand results from our schools. As part of the first phase of my plan to restore excellence in Virginia schools, we’re going to raise standards. We’re going to absolutely create transparency, and we’re going to demand school accountability, and we are going to raise our sights on student achievement because student success should not merely be a talking point in Richmond. It is the pathway to unlimited success, and every Virginia child should be on that pathway.”
“On day one, I will sign an executive order returning Virginia’s schools to pre-McAuliffe standards. No longer will Virginia race to the bottom when it comes to expectations. We are setting high standards. Second, I will direct the Virginia Department of Education to protect advanced math classes and the use of advanced diplomas. We all know that our students need proficiency in subjects like math, to be fluent in the economy of the future. Third, we will refocus on the fundamentals of reading, writing, and math.”
“I’m tired of politicians lowering standards, lowering standards and yet calling it a success, setting our sights on the lowest common denominator instead of the highest hopes of our children. So here’s a simple fact: when he was governor, Terry McAuliffe and his political appointees lowered standards, and he dragged our children’s performance down with those diminished expectations.”
“I have a vision for the children of Virginia, that they would not just survive, but they would thrive in Virginia’s classrooms, that they would be challenged to reach their full potential, that they would have a rigorous curriculum that would prepare them for the workplace of the future, for the college opportunity of the future, and that all of our children will see their dream opportunity here in Virginia.”
The first part of Youngkin’s education plan will focus on Schools, Students, and Studies, and identifies key actions that can be taken to restore excellence in Virginia’s schools, including:
SCHOOLS
o Restore the standards by which our schools are measured to actual standards of excellence.
o Improve school measurement metrics so we can all see how our schools are doing and where help is most needed.
o Increase the number of Academic-Year governor’s Schools, like the Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology, with a variety of subject areas.
o Ensure schools are never again closed unnecessarily for extended periods of time.
STUDENTS
o Ensure all children can read, write, and understand math by third grade.
o Equip our students to be the top-performing students in the country.
o Ensure students with disabilities receive all the services, support, and procedural protections they are entitled to – and listen to parents and students.
o Put the power back in the hands of parents by providing them with the information they need to make the best decisions for their children.
STUDIES
o Offer more advanced math opportunities instead of holding students back from achievement.
o Direct the Department of Education to preserve advanced math classes and the use of advanced diplomas.
o Teach kids how to think, not what to think. Encourage critical thinking instead of Critical Race Theory.
o Remove politics from the classroom and teach all U.S. history — the good and the bad.
Wind: 1mph SSE
Humidity: 95%
Pressure: 30.12"Hg
UV index: 0
88/66°F
91/70°F