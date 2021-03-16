State News
Governor Northam restores civil rights to over 69,000 Virginians, reforms restoration of rights process
On March 16, 2021, Governor Ralph Northam restored the civil rights of more than 69,000 Virginians using new eligibility criteria that mirror a proposed change to the Constitution of Virginia that would automatically restore voting rights to individuals upon completion of their sentence of incarceration.
Governor Northam announced that going forward, any Virginian released from incarceration will qualify to have their rights restored, even if they remain on community supervision. This change builds on a number of bipartisan reforms that have been made to the restoration of rights process over the last decade, including streamlining the application and eliminating the waiting period, and the prerequisite that court costs and fees be paid prior to having one’s rights restored. With today’s announcement, Governor Northam has restored civil rights to more than 111,000 people since he took office.
“Too many of our laws were written during a time of open racism and discrimination, and they still bear the traces of inequity,” said Governor Northam. “We are a Commonwealth that believes in moving forward, not being tied down by the mistakes of our past. If we want people to return to our communities and participate in society, we must welcome them back fully—and this policy does just that.”
Under current law, anyone convicted of a felony in Virginia loses their civil rights, including the right to vote, serve on a jury, run for office, become a public notary, and carry a firearm. Virginia remains one of the three states in the nation whose constitution permanently disenfranchises citizens with past felony convictions but gives the governor the sole discretion to restore civil rights, excluding firearm rights.
“Restoring the rights of Virginians who have served their time makes it easier for these men and women to move forward with their lives,” said Secretary of the Commonwealth Kelly Thomasson. “I am proud of Governor Northam’s initiative to welcome these individuals back into society. All Virginians deserve to have their voices heard, and these changes demonstrate the Northam Administration’s continued commitment to second chances, rehabilitation, and restorative justice.”
During the 2021 General Assembly session, legislators approved a constitutional amendment that affirms the fundamental right to vote and automatically restores the civil rights of any individual, upon completion of their sentence of incarceration. The constitutional amendment has to be passed again by the General Assembly in 2022 before going to a voter referendum.
Governor Northam spoke at OAR of Richmond, a community leader in reentry services. In the coming days, he will visit other reentry service providers around Virginia to hear from returning citizens about their experiences, present them with their rights restoration documentation, and discuss the importance of the constitutional amendment that was passed by the General Assembly.
“This change will have a tremendous impact on the people we serve, enabling more Virginians to have their rights restored sooner,” said Sara Dimick, Executive Director of OAR of Richmond. “OAR is committed to removing barriers for those who seek to be contributing members of their communities, and we look forward to working with newly eligible individuals to ensure they can exercise their civil rights.”
For more information on the restoration of rights, visit restore.virginia.gov.
Governor Northam announces Virginia’s January unemployment rate fell to 5.3 percent
On March 15, 2021, Governor Ralph Northam announced that Virginia’s unemployment rate dropped 0.3 percent to 5.3 percent in January, which is 2.8 percentage points above the rate from a year ago. Total non-farm payroll employment increased by 14,100 jobs. Virginia’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate continues to be below the national rate, which was 6.3 percent in January and fell to 6.2 percent in February.
“While the COVID-19 pandemic continues to put incredible strain on our economy, we are hopeful that the unemployment rate will continue to fall as more people get the vaccine and return to work,” said Governor Northam. “Thanks to President Biden’s American Rescue Plan, stimulus checks and extended unemployment assistance are now on the way to millions of Virginians, providing a critical boost to our recovery. We are turning the corner, and our Commonwealth is moving forward.”
At the beginning of each year, the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) alters its release schedule so that it can make revisions to previous estimates from its employment surveys that incorporate more complete survey data and other changes. In January, Virginia was ranked 23rd in the nation for the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate, along with Kentucky, Ohio, and South Carolina.
“We can see the light at the end of the tunnel as the vaccines are being distributed, and we work to safely reopen key sectors of our economy,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “The Commonwealth has fared well economically in comparison to many other states, and we are fortunate to have a strong pipeline of economic development projects that are injecting much-needed capital investment and new jobs into our communities.”
“With more Virginians returning to work, the good news is the economy can now rebuild at a faster rate,” said Chief Workforce Development Advisor Megan Healy. “Our workforce system, including education and training providers, has been working hard to upskill or re-skill anyone who has lost a job and is ready to start a new career path.”
In January, the labor force decreased by 1,452, essentially unchanged, to 4,253,627, as the number of unemployed residents decreased by 8,920. The number of employed residents rose by 7,468 to 4,026,343. The private sector recorded an over-the-year loss of 160,800 jobs, while employment in the public sector lost 33,100 jobs.
Compared to a year ago, on a seasonally adjusted basis, 10 out of 11 major industry divisions experienced employment decreases with one industry unchanged. The largest over-the-year job loss occurred in leisure and hospitality, down 81,600 jobs, or 19.4 percent. Construction was unchanged over-the-year at 207,500 jobs.
Over-the-year employment growth in Virginia had been positive for six consecutive years in February 2020 but dramatically changed course with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. In January 2021, Virginia’s over-the-year job loss of 4.7 percent was less than the 6.3 percent decline nationwide.
For a greater statistical breakdown visit the Virginia Employment Commission’s website at vec.virginia.gov.
Governor and First Lady Northam receive Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine
Governor Ralph Northam and First Lady Pamela Northam both received the one-shot Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine on March 15, 2021. Members of the Virginia National Guard administered the vaccinations as part of the first deployment of mobile vaccination teams starting this week.
“These vaccines are safe, effective, and our way out of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Governor Northam. “Virginia continues to scale up our vaccination capacity to match the increased vaccine supply we are receiving from the federal government each week. Pam and I are thrilled to do our part by getting vaccinated, and I hope every Virginian will do the same when their turn comes.”
The Virginia National Guard has been mobilized since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic to support the Commonwealth’s response efforts, including assisting with logistics and administering COVID-19 tests. Approximately 325 Virginia National Guard soldiers and airmen operating in two battalion task forces from multiple units are supporting the Virginia Department of Emergency Management and the Virginia Department of Health at COVID-19 community vaccination sites across the Commonwealth. Five mobile vaccination teams will launch this week, consisting of Army and Air National Guard medics trained by the Virginia Department of Health. Each mobile team is expected to provide a capacity of up to 250 vaccinations per day in support of localities and will primarily serve hard-to-reach populations. Learn more about the Virginia National Guard mobile vaccination teams here.
Virginia is now administering nearly 53,000 doses per day on average, with more than 2.7 million doses given to date. Almost 1.8 million Virginians—21 percent of the population—have received at least one dose, and more than one million Virginians are fully vaccinated.
The Commonwealth continues to expand its vaccination capabilities to match the increasing federal vaccine supply. Today, a community vaccination clinic opened in Danville as part of a partnership between the state, localities, and the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Two additional community vaccination clinics will begin this week in Petersburg and Portsmouth, and one in Prince William is scheduled to open next week. These clinics, like most vaccination clinics at this stage of the vaccination effort, are appointment-only.
Virginia expects to meet President Biden’s goal of expanding eligibility to all adults by May 1. Executive Mansion staff and those who travel with Governor Northam also received vaccinations today.
Virginians are strongly encouraged to make sure they are pre-registered at vaccinate.virginia.gov, or by calling 877-VAX-IN-VA, to ensure that the Virginia Department of Health has all the relevant information to reach out when individuals are eligible to schedule vaccination appointments.
Governor Northam kicks off Virginia Women Veterans Week
On March 15, 2021, Governor Ralph Northam celebrated the start of Virginia Women Veterans Week with a proclamation and video message honoring the service and sacrifice of women veterans across the Commonwealth. Taking place from March 14–20, 2021, this is the fourth consecutive year that Virginia is devoting the third full week in March to recognizing all of the women who have served in the United States armed forces.
Governor Northam initiated Virginia Women Veterans Week when he took office in 2018, coinciding with Women’s History Month, an annual celebration of the vital role of women throughout history and in contemporary society. With over 108,000 women veterans who call the Commonwealth home, Virginia has the highest percentage of women veterans per population of any state in the nation. Women veterans are the fastest-growing segment of Virginia’s total veteran population.
“I personally served on active duty with many women service members who consistently demonstrated tremendous skill, leadership, and unquestioned commitment,” said Governor Northam. “Our Administration will continue working to connect women veterans with the support and resources they need to return to the civilian world as leaders in business, government, education, medicine, and beyond. As a fellow veteran, I remain focused on ensuring women veterans across the Commonwealth are equally valued and served.”
Retired U.S. Navy Rear Admiral Ann C. Phillips and retired U.S. Navy Captain Kathleen T. Jabs, who currently serve in the Northam Administration, authored an op-ed for Virginia Women Veterans Week in The Virginian-Pilot titled, “Women veterans ‘lead the way’ in Virginia.” Rear Admiral Phillips served 31 years on active duty as a surface warfare officer and is now Special Assistant to Governor Northam for Coastal Adaptation and Protection and Captain Jabs served 27 years of active and reserve duty as a public affairs officer and is now Deputy Secretary for Veterans and Defense Affairs.
“Women veterans, who make up 10 percent of veterans and less than two percent of women nationwide, have traditionally been underrepresented in research and service,” said Secretary of Veterans and Defense Affairs Carlos Hopkins. “Women have proudly served our nation from its very beginnings, and we are working every day in Virginia to bridge that gap.”
In 2018, Virginia is one of the first states to establish a dedicated program for women veterans, which includes an annual Virginia Women Veterans Summit. This year’s event will take place virtually from June 23–24, 2021.
“As a proud woman veteran, I am honored to call Virginia my home,” said Annie Walker, Deputy Commissioner of the Virginia Department of Veterans Services. “Virginia truly leads the way in acknowledging and working to address the unique issues that women veterans face as they transition from active duty to civilian life. While there is much to be done, recognizing the contributions of our women veterans is a great way to build awareness of and improve the lives of these deserving women.”
To learn more about the Virginia Women Veterans Program and other special events commemorating 2021 Virginia Women Veterans Week, visit dvs.virginia.gov, email womenvet@dvs.virginia.gov, or call 804-786-0571.
About the Virginia Department of Veterans Services
The Virginia Department of Veterans Services (VDVS) is a state government agency with more than 40 locations across the Commonwealth of Virginia. VDVS traces its history to 1928 and the establishment of the Virginia War Service Bureau to assist Virginia’s World War I veterans. Today, VDVS assists veterans and their families in filing claims for federal veterans benefits; provides veterans and family members with linkages to services including behavioral healthcare, housing, employment, education, and other programs. The agency operates two long-term care facilities offering in-patient skilled nursing care, Alzheimer’s and memory care, and short-term rehabilitation for veterans; and provides an honored final resting place for veterans and their families at three state veterans cemeteries. It also oversees the Virginia War Memorial, the Commonwealth’s tribute to Virginia’s men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice from World War II to the present. For more information, please visit dvs.virginia.gov .
Don’t rely on the “Luck of the Irish.” Designate a sober driver this St. Patrick’s Day
A popular holiday and unofficial start of spring, St. Patrick’s Day celebrations in America date back to this country’s founding and celebrate the roots of millions with Irish ancestry. Unfortunately, these celebrations have resulted in St. Patrick’s Day, March 17, becoming one of the year’s most dangerous times to be on the road. According to the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), during the 2019 St. Patrick’s Day weekend alone (6 p.m. March 16 to 5:59 a.m. March 18), more than three out of five (63%) traffic crash-related fatalities involved a drunk driver. In fact, from 2015 to 2019, a total of 280 lives were lost in drunk-driving crashes during the St. Patrick’s Day period nationwide.
“As COVID-19 cases start to drop and more people get vaccinated, Virginians are venturing towards a more normal life and are eager to find a reason to celebrate,” said Colonel Gary T. Settle, Virginia State Police Superintendent. “Don’t let your first celebration be your last. And, just like practicing COVID-19 safety is about the entire community, so is not drinking and driving. Getting behind the wheel when intoxicated is a choice – a choice with deadly consequences for you, your passengers, and every other motorist sharing the road with you.”
Safety isn’t about luck. If you’re going to party, party with a plan:
• Ensure you have a designated sober driver, a plan to use public transportation or a ride-share service BEFORE any drinking begins.
• Buzzed driving is drunk driving. Be honest with yourself and know that even if you only plan on having one drink, you should plan on having a designated driver.
• If you see a drunk driver on the road, pull over safely and dial #77 on a cell phone or call 911.
• If you know someone who has been drinking and is about to drive, take the keys and make arrangements to get them home safely.
To further prevent traffic deaths and injuries during St. Patrick’s Day, as well as during the traditional Spring Break season, the Virginia State Police will be participating in Operation C.A.R.E., the Crash Awareness, and Reduction Effort. The state-sponsored, national program, incorporates a nine-day statistical counting period that begins at 12:01 a.m., March 13, 2021, and concludes at midnight on March 21, 2021.
All Virginians are reminded to keep safety first anytime you are behind the wheel. Always buckle up, avoid distractions, put your phone down, share the road and don’t drink and drive.
Governor Northam declares March 14 Day of Prayer and Remembrance for Virginians lost to COVID-19
On March 12, 2021, Governor Ralph Northam issued a proclamation declaring Sunday, March 14, 2021, a day of prayer and remembrance to honor the Virginians who have lost their lives to COVID-19. The first positive case of COVID-19 was confirmed in the Commonwealth of Virginia on March 7, 2020, and the first death was recorded on March 14, 2020. Tragically, 9,961 people in Virginia have died from the virus as of March 12, 2021.
Additionally, Governor Northam has ordered the flags of the Commonwealth of Virginia to be lowered on all state and local buildings and grounds from sunrise on Sunday, March 14, 2021 and remain at half-staff until sunset.
“Sunday marks one year since we first learned that a Virginian had died from COVID-19 in our Commonwealth,” said Governor Northam. “Since then, more than 9,900 of our fellow Virginians have lost their lives to this disease, leaving behind families, friends, colleagues, and neighbors of all races, religions, and backgrounds. And while we cannot bring them back, we can honor their memories—and prevent more grief and loss—by working together to keep each other safe.”
“As we mourn, the First Lady and I are calling all Virginians to join us in prayer and remembrance of those who have been lost on Sunday,” Governor Northam continued. “One year into this pandemic, we are seeing an ever-brighter light at the end of a long tunnel, and we can be hopeful that better days are ahead. While so much has changed over the past year, Virginians have continued to show strength and resilience, stepping up during this time of great need. We owe it to the victims of this virus and their loved ones to continue doing our part to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 until this pandemic is behind us.”
The Executive Mansion in Richmond will be illuminated with an amber light from Sunday, March 14, 2021, until Sunday, March 21, 2021, to pay tribute to the thousands of Virginians lost to COVID-19. Governor and First Lady Northam are inviting people across the Commonwealth to join in commemorating the lives lost by lighting their homes and businesses amber.
In an effort to memorialize the individuals who have died as a result of COVID-19 in Virginia, the Northam Administration is creating a portal where Virginians can share the names and stories of their loved ones. Additional information will be provided in the coming weeks.
Delegate Delores McQuinn also introduced a resolution during the 2021 General Assembly session designating March 14, in 2021, and in each succeeding year, as Victims of COVID-19 Remembrance Day in Virginia.
Read Governor Northam’s proclamation here.
To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccines and to pre-register for your shot, visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682).
Governor’s Flag order for the Commonwealth of Virginia
This is to order that the flag of the Commonwealth of Virginia is to be flown at half-staff over the state Capitol and all local, state, and federal buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth of Virginia in recognition of the one-year anniversary of the first recorded death due to COVID-19 in Virginia and respect and memory of the more than 9,900 Virginians who have lost their lives to COVID-19 as of March 12, 2021.
I hereby order that the flags shall be lowered at sunrise on Sunday, March 14, 2021, and remain at half-staff until sunset.
Ordered on this, 12th day of March 2021.
Sincerely, Ralph S. Northam
