Governor Northam signs 80 bills into Law
On March 12, 2021, Governor Ralph Northam announced he has signed 80 new pieces of legislation into law, including measures to protect homeowners from foreclosure, shift municipal elections from May to November, provide financial aid to students regardless of immigration status, and repeal anti-women’s health restrictions on the health insurance exchange in Virginia.
The new laws signed by Governor Northam include:
• House Bill 2123, sponsored by Delegate Alfonso Lopez, and Senate Bill 1387, sponsored by Senator Jennifer Boysko, make any student eligible for state financial aid if they are eligible for in-state tuition, regardless of citizenship or immigration status. This law will take effect on August 1, 2022.
• House Bill 2165, sponsored by Delegate Patrick Hope, allows “heirs property” owners to claim property and provides additional time to pay delinquent taxes. This law is a recommendation from the Commission to Examine Racial Inequity in Virginia Law established by Governor Northam in 2019.
• House Bill 2175, sponsored by Delegate Luke Torian, and Senate Bill 1327, sponsored by Senator Jennifer McClellan, strengthen protections for homeowners facing foreclosure.
• House Bill 2013, sponsored by Delegate Danica Roem, prohibits school boards from suing families to collect debts on unpaid school meals.
• Senate Bill 1290, sponsored by Delegate Monty Mason, codifies Governor Northam’s ConserveVirginia program, a data-driven Geographical Information Systems model to prioritize potential conservation areas across the Commonwealth.
• House Bill 1896, sponsored by Delegate Sally Hudson, and Senate Bill 1276, sponsored by Senator Jennifer McClellan, remove the prohibition on abortion coverage in any qualified health insurance plan offered through the Virginia state-based exchange.
• House Bill 2042, sponsored by Delegate Nancy Guy, and Senate Bill 1393, sponsored by Senator David Marsden, allow localities to exceed requirements in tree replacement and conservation efforts, including in development projects.
• Senate Bill 1157, sponsored by Senator Lionell Spruill, Sr., shifts all municipal elections from May to November, starting in 2022.
• House Bill 1940, sponsored by Delegate Sam Rasoul, and Senate Bill 1439, sponsored by Senator Jennifer McClellan, direct the Virginia Department of Education to establish guidelines that permit middle and high school students to attend a civic or political event and receive an excused absence.
• House Bill 2110, sponsored by Leader Charniele Herring, and Senate Bill 1391, sponsored by Senator L. Louise Lucas, build on the work started by the Virginia State Crime Commission to collect and study pretrial data across Virginia, including bail, conviction, and sentencing information.
• House Bill 2250, sponsored by Delegate Kaye Kory, and Senate Bill 1379, Senator Jennifer Boysko, prohibit the testing of cosmetics on animals and the selling of cosmetics that have been tested on animals beginning in 2022.
The full list of legislation signed by Governor Northam from the 2021 special session is available here.
Don’t rely on the “Luck of the Irish.” Designate a sober driver this St. Patrick’s Day
A popular holiday and unofficial start of spring, St. Patrick’s Day celebrations in America date back to this country’s founding and celebrate the roots of millions with Irish ancestry. Unfortunately, these celebrations have resulted in St. Patrick’s Day, March 17, becoming one of the year’s most dangerous times to be on the road. According to the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), during the 2019 St. Patrick’s Day weekend alone (6 p.m. March 16 to 5:59 a.m. March 18), more than three out of five (63%) traffic crash-related fatalities involved a drunk driver. In fact, from 2015 to 2019, a total of 280 lives were lost in drunk-driving crashes during the St. Patrick’s Day period nationwide.
“As COVID-19 cases start to drop and more people get vaccinated, Virginians are venturing towards a more normal life and are eager to find a reason to celebrate,” said Colonel Gary T. Settle, Virginia State Police Superintendent. “Don’t let your first celebration be your last. And, just like practicing COVID-19 safety is about the entire community, so is not drinking and driving. Getting behind the wheel when intoxicated is a choice – a choice with deadly consequences for you, your passengers, and every other motorist sharing the road with you.”
Safety isn’t about luck. If you’re going to party, party with a plan:
• Ensure you have a designated sober driver, a plan to use public transportation or a ride-share service BEFORE any drinking begins.
• Buzzed driving is drunk driving. Be honest with yourself and know that even if you only plan on having one drink, you should plan on having a designated driver.
• If you see a drunk driver on the road, pull over safely and dial #77 on a cell phone or call 911.
• If you know someone who has been drinking and is about to drive, take the keys and make arrangements to get them home safely.
To further prevent traffic deaths and injuries during St. Patrick’s Day, as well as during the traditional Spring Break season, the Virginia State Police will be participating in Operation C.A.R.E., the Crash Awareness, and Reduction Effort. The state-sponsored, national program, incorporates a nine-day statistical counting period that begins at 12:01 a.m., March 13, 2021, and concludes at midnight on March 21, 2021.
All Virginians are reminded to keep safety first anytime you are behind the wheel. Always buckle up, avoid distractions, put your phone down, share the road and don’t drink and drive.
Governor Northam declares March 14 Day of Prayer and Remembrance for Virginians lost to COVID-19
On March 12, 2021, Governor Ralph Northam issued a proclamation declaring Sunday, March 14, 2021, a day of prayer and remembrance to honor the Virginians who have lost their lives to COVID-19. The first positive case of COVID-19 was confirmed in the Commonwealth of Virginia on March 7, 2020, and the first death was recorded on March 14, 2020. Tragically, 9,961 people in Virginia have died from the virus as of March 12, 2021.
Additionally, Governor Northam has ordered the flags of the Commonwealth of Virginia to be lowered on all state and local buildings and grounds from sunrise on Sunday, March 14, 2021 and remain at half-staff until sunset.
“Sunday marks one year since we first learned that a Virginian had died from COVID-19 in our Commonwealth,” said Governor Northam. “Since then, more than 9,900 of our fellow Virginians have lost their lives to this disease, leaving behind families, friends, colleagues, and neighbors of all races, religions, and backgrounds. And while we cannot bring them back, we can honor their memories—and prevent more grief and loss—by working together to keep each other safe.”
“As we mourn, the First Lady and I are calling all Virginians to join us in prayer and remembrance of those who have been lost on Sunday,” Governor Northam continued. “One year into this pandemic, we are seeing an ever-brighter light at the end of a long tunnel, and we can be hopeful that better days are ahead. While so much has changed over the past year, Virginians have continued to show strength and resilience, stepping up during this time of great need. We owe it to the victims of this virus and their loved ones to continue doing our part to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 until this pandemic is behind us.”
The Executive Mansion in Richmond will be illuminated with an amber light from Sunday, March 14, 2021, until Sunday, March 21, 2021, to pay tribute to the thousands of Virginians lost to COVID-19. Governor and First Lady Northam are inviting people across the Commonwealth to join in commemorating the lives lost by lighting their homes and businesses amber.
In an effort to memorialize the individuals who have died as a result of COVID-19 in Virginia, the Northam Administration is creating a portal where Virginians can share the names and stories of their loved ones. Additional information will be provided in the coming weeks.
Delegate Delores McQuinn also introduced a resolution during the 2021 General Assembly session designating March 14, in 2021, and in each succeeding year, as Victims of COVID-19 Remembrance Day in Virginia.
Read Governor Northam’s proclamation here.
To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccines and to pre-register for your shot, visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682).
Governor’s Flag order for the Commonwealth of Virginia
This is to order that the flag of the Commonwealth of Virginia is to be flown at half-staff over the state Capitol and all local, state, and federal buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth of Virginia in recognition of the one-year anniversary of the first recorded death due to COVID-19 in Virginia and respect and memory of the more than 9,900 Virginians who have lost their lives to COVID-19 as of March 12, 2021.
I hereby order that the flags shall be lowered at sunrise on Sunday, March 14, 2021, and remain at half-staff until sunset.
Ordered on this, 12th day of March 2021.
Sincerely, Ralph S. Northam
Three Baltimore men charged following Front Royal shooting
Three Baltimore men face multiple charges following a non-fatal, officer-involved shooting in Warren County Thursday night:
• Darius J. Coleman-Galloway, 32, is being held at the RSW Regional Jail without bond on one felony count of malicious injury to a law enforcement officer, one felony count of assault and one felony conspiracy count of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/distribute a Schedule l/ll drug.
• Donate M. Glenn, 26, is being held at RSW Regional Jail without bond on one felony conspiracy count of intent to manufacture/sell/distribute a Schedule l/ll drug.
• Everette W. Schwartz, 31, is still being treated for serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries at Winchester Medical Center. He has been charged with one felony conspiracy count of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/distribute a Schedule l/ll drug. Schwartz is also wanted by the Baltimore Police Department on multiple arrest warrants, including counts of murder.
The incident occurred at approximately 8:30 p.m. Thursday (March 11) when the Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force was conducting an undercover narcotics operation involving Coleman-Galloway, Glenn, and Schwartz. The three had traveled together from Baltimore, Md. to deliver an illegal supply of Fentanyl at a prearranged location in a parking lot in the 9800 block of Winchester Road near the Interstate 66 interchange in Front Royal.
As the task force members, who were standing in the parking lot, positioned themselves around the suspects’ vehicle – a 2009 Acura TL – in order to take the men into custody, the Acura purposefully rammed one of the task force investigators. The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office investigator was knocked to the ground and the Acura accelerated in an attempt to flee the investigators. The vehicle did a u-turn in the parking lot and headed back towards the investigators when task force officers fired at the suspects. The vehicle then ran off the edge of the parking lot, went up an embankment, and came to a stop.
The driver, Coleman-Galloway, and backseat passenger, Glenn, were taken into custody without further incident. Neither one was injured.
Schwartz, who was seated in the front passenger seat, was aided out of the vehicle and EMS was called to the scene for injuries he sustained in the shooting. He was then transported to the hospital for treatment.
The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office investigator suffered minor injuries and was transported to Warren Memorial Hospital for treatment. No additional law enforcement was injured.
One of the task force investigators who fired his weapon is a Virginia State Police special agent assigned to the Culpeper Field Office. Per state police policy, the special agent has been placed on leave pending the investigation.
The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Appomattox Field Office is conducting the investigation into the officer-involved shooting, which remains under investigation. Additional charges are pending for the three Baltimore men.
Once the investigation is completed, state police will turn its investigative findings over to the Commonwealth’s Attorney for final review and adjudication.
Big day Saturday at the Gazebo – a St. Patrick’s Day celebration with music, dancing, and a treasure hunt.
There will be free games, activities, periodic music and dancing, all starting at noon to 4 pm. The Pot o’ Gold Treasure Hunt will kick off at 2 pm at the Gazebo.
Though this event is organized and run by the Jig ‘n’ Jive; our neighboring businesses have contributed prizes to the Treasure Hunt and are participating in all sorts of fun ways. It takes a village, and we definitely have one!
Please share this event with your friends and family. Come downtown on Saturday, March 13th, and have some fun!
St. Patrick Festivities @ the Gazebo / Village Commons
12:00 – 1:00pm
• MicroWave Project – Arts / Crafts
• Jig ‘n’ Jive Dance Studio – Games
• Miscellaneous Musicians
• Edward T Jones – Games and Prizes
• Wildfire Yoga Family Class (12:30 – 1:00pm)
1:00 – 2:00pm
• Old Lady Afro
• MicroWave Project – Arts / Crafts
• Jig ‘n’ Jive Dance Studio – Games
• Miscellaneous Musicians
• Edward T Jones – Games and Prizes
2:00 – 3:00pm
• Jig ‘n’ Jive Dance Studio – official performance + kick-off the Pot o Gold Treasure Hunt
• Miscellaneous Musicians
3:00 – 4:00pm
• Lady Afro
• Jig ‘n’ Jive Dance Studio – Games
• Edward T Jones – Games and Prizes
LFK on Virginia First Lady’s tour of schools meeting COVID challenges
Pam Northam, the wife of Virginia Governor Ralph Northam, stopped by Warren County Public Schools Leslie Fox Keyser Elementary School on Friday, March 12, as part of a tour of Northern Shenandoah Valley schools. She was accompanied by Doctors Lane and Harris, of the Virginia Departments of Education and Health, respectively. She was greeted by LFK Principal Danelle Sperling and Assistant Principal Shamika McDonald and students sporting greeting signs. Also, on hand were WCPS Superintendent Chris Ballenger, Assistant Superintendent Melody Sheppard, and School Board member Jim Wells.
After a brief tour of the school, Mrs. Northam stopped in on the Pre-K classroom to read to students. According to county public school officials, Mrs. Northam’s visit was part of a tour to see how schools are meeting and overcoming challenges presented by the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic and social distancing guidelines mandated in the commonwealth by her husband to try and stem the spread of the highly contagious viral disease that has claimed over 527,000 lives nationwide in just over a year.
Of particular interest to the state visitors are schools that have successfully implemented a relatively high percentage of in-person learners during the trend to virtual instruction.
Mrs. Northam and her party arrived just before 11:30 a.m. after stops in Winchester and Frederick County. After lunch in downtown Front Royal, the Virginia First Lady’s party was slated to visit the 15th Street gymnasium and Valley Health’s Coronavirus vaccination center in the County Health & Human Services Complex before returning to Winchester and Handley High School.
See additional photos of the Commonwealth’s First Lady’s visit below:
