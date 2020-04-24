State News
Governor Northam signs Executive Order giving flexibility to Medicaid providers
~ Order waives co-pays for FAMIS members, suspends preadmission screenings for nursing facilities ~
RICHMOND—Governor Ralph Northam today (April 23, 2020) made it easier for Medicaid recipients to access medical care amid the current public health crisis, by signing Executive Order Fifty-Eight. This order is a companion to the COVID-19 relief package approved yesterday by the General Assembly and will give the Department of Medical Assistance Services (DMAS) to flexibility to make critical services more accessible to people who need them as a result of the pandemic.
“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, our north star has been protecting the health and safety of all Virginians,” said Governor Northam. “These actions will give DMAS more flexibility to assist the hundreds of thousands of people in this Commonwealth who get their health coverage through Medicaid. We will remain focused on increasing access to medical care for vulnerable populations, especially during this critical time.”
The executive order eliminates co-payments for individuals receiving coverage through the Family Access to Medical Insurance Security (FAMIS) program. The order also ensures that Medicaid members can obtain replacements for prosthetics, orthotics, and other durable medical equipment and supplies that are lost or damaged without requiring in-person verifications or paperwork.
The executive order streamlines the process for admitting individuals to a nursing facility by suspending preadmission screening requirements.
The order also allows personal care, respite, and companion providers to work for up to 60 days, rather than the current 30 days, while background checks are conducted. Supervision and training requirements still apply. The order waives the 30-day public notice and comment period requirements for DMAS, so the agency can issue Medicaid memos to healthcare providers to ensure they receive immediate information on flexibility in access to care.
The full text of Executive Order Fifty-Eight is available here.
Local News
Some lawmakers view minimum wage delay as lesser of two evils
RICHMOND, VA — Labor advocates and Virginia legislators worried the recently passed bill to increase minimum wage might die during the reconvened General Assembly session Wednesday.
Gov. Ralph Northam’s amendment deferred the start date of the original bill by four months in response to the economic blow dealt with the state from the coronavirus pandemic. The recommendation was one of many made to trim the $135 billion, the two-year budget passed in the spring. Republican lawmakers wanted to reject the amendment in order to stall the passage of the bill and have the governor amend it further.
During the relocated Senate floor session held at the Science Museum of Virginia, Sen. Mark Obenshain, R-Rockingham, argued that now is a risky time to consider raising the minimum wage given the COVID-19 crisis. He said the legislature should reject the governor’s recommendation and send the bill back for reconsideration.
“Voting ‘no’ on this amendment keeps this issue alive,” Obenshain said. “It sends it back to the governor, and the governor has one more chance to do what’s right, not just for businesses, but for workers.”
Lawmakers who oppose minimum wage increases argued that those working minimum wage jobs in Virginia are young people entering the workforce, not people trying to support families. Other legislators pointed to the essential workers now serving the public from the front lines of the coronavirus outbreak, many of whom make minimum wage.
“Quite frankly I find it hard to believe we’ve got people in here who don’t think somebody working full time in any job should earn at least $19,600 a year,” said Senate majority leader Richard Saslaw, D-Fairfax. “There’s no one in here … that would work for that kind of wage. No one.”
There were impassioned pleas from several House members to accept the recommendation instead of risking the bill being vetoed, though one delegate voiced resentment at having to make the choice. Del. Lee Carter, D-Manassas, said the COVID-19 crisis has spotlit “one of the most glaring contradictions in our economy” — that workers paid the least are often deemed most essential to society.
“We are saying to these people ‘you are not worth a pay raise come January,’” Carter said. “I’m not going to fault anyone that votes ‘yes’ on this, for taking the sure thing four months later rather than taking the chance, but if that’s what we’re going to do … I can’t be any part of it.” Carter did not cast a vote on the amendment.
Del. Elizabeth Guzman, D-Prince William, said that some legislators’ notion that families don’t depend on minimum wage is a myth.
“I’m glad they acknowledge that there are people in Virginia who cannot live off minimum wage,” Guzman said. “Actually, what they do is they get a second job, or a third job in order to make ends meet.” Guzman immigrated to the U.S. from Peru at the age of 18 and worked three jobs to afford a one-bedroom apartment.
The House of Delegates voted 49-45 to accept Northam’s amendment to their bill. Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax made the tie-breaking Senate vote when its version ended in a 20-20 tie.
The identical bills, introduced by Sen. Saslaw and Del. Jeion Ward, D-Hampton, originally would have raised the state’s minimum wage from $7.25 to $9.50 per hour on Jan. 1, 2021. The governor’s amendment pushes the start to May 1, 2021.
The wage will then increase to $11 in 2022, $12 in 2023, and by another $1.50 in 2025 and 2026. Every subsequent year the bill is to be re-amended to adjust the minimum wage to reflect the consumer price index.
Virginia’s cost of living index is very close to the national average, but it ranks in the top four among states where the minimum wage equals the federal rate of $7.25, according to an analysis of data from the Missouri Economic Research and Development Center.
Anna Scholl, executive director of Progress Virginia, said now is not the time for Virginia to turn its back on low wage workers.
“We have been fighting for a decade to push for people who are working hard to make ends meet, to support their families, and to be able to do so with dignity,” Scholl said. “That’s what raising the minimum wage is about.”
By Will Gonzalez
Capital News Service
Local News
Governor Northam extends ban on elective surgeries, closure of DMV offices
~ Virginia State Police also directed to take additional administrative action under expanded executive directive ~
RICHMOND—Governor Ralph Northam today (April 23, 2020) extended the current ban on elective surgeries by one week, until May 1, and the closure of Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) public-facing offices by two weeks, until May 11. Virginia State Police are directed to continue suspending the enforcement of motor vehicle inspections and take several additional measures through July 31.
The ban on elective surgeries will continue while the Governor and State Health Commissioner M. Norman Oliver, MD, MA continue to evaluate, in conjunction with hospitals and other medical facilities, how to safely ease restrictions on non-essential medical procedures, and the availability of personal protective equipment.
“My top priority is protecting public health, and that includes ensuring that our frontline medical staff has the equipment they need to stay safe as they treat Virginians who are sick,” said Governor Northam. “We have increased our supply of PPE, but before we allow elective surgeries to resume, we must first be assured that the doctors, nurses, and medical staff who are fighting this virus or conducting emergency surgeries have the necessary supplies. We are working with medical facilities on plans to ensure that we can resume elective surgeries safely and responsibly.”
The public health emergency order does not apply to any procedure if the delay would cause harm to a patient. The order also does not apply to outpatient visits in hospital-based clinics, family planning services, or emergency needs. The full text of Public Health Emergency Order Two as amended is available here. View the Frequently Asked Questions Guide here.
Hospitals continue to treat emergency patients and perform essential surgeries, and Virginians should feel safe going to hospitals if they are experiencing a medical emergency, such as a heart attack. Governor Northam also amended Executive Order Fifty-Seven to allow licensed physician’s assistants with two or more years of clinical experience to practice without a collaborative agreement. The text of the amended executive order is available here.
Governor Northam also extended Executive Directive Seven, which closed Virginia’s 75 DMV offices and its mobile units to the public and extended the validity of driver’s licenses and vehicle credentials that were due to expire. Today’s action decrees that those credentials will be valid through July 31. Virginians who need to renew a license or vehicle registration are encouraged to do so online. Read the full text of Executive Directive Seven here.
Governor Northam expanded Executive Directive Eight, directing the Virginia State Police to suspend enforcement of the time period in which new Virginia residents must get a driver’s license or register their vehicles, the expiration of temporary license plates, and the time period in which temporary residents may operate vehicles with out-of-state plates. This directive continues the suspension of enforcement of motor vehicle inspections by Virginia State Police. While local law enforcement may still issue citations for expired vehicle inspections, Governor Northam encourages them to refrain from doing so during this pandemic. The directive is in effect until July 31. Read the full text of Executive Directive Eight here.
State News
Protesters bring the noise, demand to reopen Virginia
RICHMOND, VA. — Horns blared and flags waved from vehicle windows as hundreds of Virginians converged Wednesday on Capitol Square to protest restrictions implemented by Gov. Ralph Northam during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Protesters reiterated the message of similar demonstrations taking place in state capitals across the country. The groups hope to influence governors and lawmakers to scale back strict social distancing guidelines and allow businesses and churches to reopen.
“At first we were compliant,” said protester David Decker. “Now it seems like it’s being forced upon us more and more, and we’re absolutely sick of it.”
Many protesters said they disagree that liquor stores are considered an essential business, while many smaller businesses were ordered to close.
“I am against any policy that gives liberty to a corporation over the citizens,” said Jeffery Torres. “Corporations get their interests served while the interests of citizens get ignored.”
A small group of around 20 people — some brought the entire family — gathered near the Capitol Square entrance. Few wore masks or observed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s suggested social distancing recommendation of 6 feet of space.
Virginia imposed strict social distancing guidelines in late March. Northam issued a series of executive orders closing nonessential businesses and outlining which businesses could remain open.
The stay at home order was later extended until June 10. Restaurants closed dining rooms and shifted to carry-out and delivery only. Recreational and entertainment facilities were shuttered, along with beauty salons, spas, massage parlors, and other nonessential establishments. Essential businesses such as grocery and convenience stores, pharmacies, pet and feed stores, electronic and hardware retailers, and banks can remain open.
The Virginia Department of Health reports approximately 10,000 confirmed coronavirus cases in the commonwealth as of Wednesday. Northam and health officials maintain that social distancing is keeping cases from skyrocketing.
Unemployment claims have had a dizzying ascent, with the Virginia Employment Commission reporting on April 16 that 410,762 claims were filed since March 21.
The event was not without counter-protesters, among them Dr. Erich Bruhn, a surgeon from Winchester. Bruhn wore a face mask and carried a sign that read, “You have no right to put us all at risk, go home.”
“I came out here today to tell the other side that the majority of people do not agree with this,” Bruhn said. “We want the economy to open up, but it is just too soon according to most scientists.”
As the interview with Bruhn was wrapping up, a female protester leaned out of her car window and shouted at Bruhn, “How long are we supposed to stay inside?”
Sen. Amanda Chase, R-Chesterfield, who has announced her intent to run for governor next year, voiced support for the rally.
“There will be a number of people at this rally, and it has been well-publicized,” Chase said during a Facebook Livestream. “I think it sends a great message to the governor to reopen Virginia in a smart, wise way.”
Protesters drove around the Capitol perimeter honking their horns for three hours. The event coincided with the General Assembly reconvening to respond to Northam’s vetoes and amendments.
The House of Delegates, which met under a tent on Capitol grounds, was bombarded by the ongoing ruckus. There were no incidents of violence reported, though one Capitol police officer joked he had a headache from all the noise.
By Chip Lauterbach
Capital News Service
State News
State Legislature tackles budget amendments amid coronavirus fallout
RICHMOND, VA. — The General Assembly’s reconvened session Wednesday was abnormal as the House dealt with technical difficulties, disruptive protests and House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn, D-Fairfax, collapsing at the podium.
Filler-Corn was standing for over three hours before she fell, just as the House was going into a break. Emergency medical services immediately attended to her, and she resumed her post after an hour break.
“She looked like she was ready for a break, and then I looked down and suddenly, I just heard a collapse,” said Del. Mark Levine, D-Alexandria. “By the time I looked up she was down.”
Lawmakers considered holding this session remotely. Levine said Republican delegates were concerned there would be technical difficulties, so legislators opted to meet in person but not in their respective chambers.
“I think it was that they wanted to make it as difficult as possible because the Democrats are in control,” Levine said. “But they’re not going to stop us from going forward, if we have to risk our lives, we will risk our lives, but we shouldn’t have to.”
Delegates congregated under a tent on the lawn of the Virginia State Capitol. The session was punctuated several times by technical difficulties, even delaying the start. The Senate met a few miles away inside the Science Museum of Virginia.
Legislator sat at tables set up roughly 6 feet apart to prevent the possible spread of the coronavirus. Many delegates wore face masks, but often removed them when speaking. Some delegates elected to wear gloves, though that was not the majority. Sen. George Barker, D-Fairfax, wore a mask and sat inside a Plexiglas structure that lawmakers jokingly called “the cage.” Lt. Gov. Justin
Fairfax kept his face mask on while at the podium, though Filler-Corn opted not to.
Virginians for Constitutional Rights 2020, formerly Reopen Virginia, gathered outside the Capitol to protest Gov. Ralph Northam’s stay-at-home order. Northam’s order was recently extended to June 10. Protesters cited the tanking economy as the reason the state should reopen. The protesters, most in vehicles, honked their horns for nearly three hours as they drove a circuitous route around the Capitol. At times legislators strained to be heard amid the cacophony of horns.
The protest and technical difficulties did not impede the session from conducting business. Of the 100 delegates, 95 were in attendance. All 40 senators attended the Senate session. Some delegates elected not to attend due to COVID-19 related concerns, Levine said.
The House, with 97 items on the agenda, started by accepting Northam’s only vetoed bill: HB 119, a measure to define milk. The bill would only allow products that are “lacteal secretions” from a “hooved mammal” to be labeled as milk, excluding products such as almond, oat, and soy “milks.”
“Not only are [dairy farmers] not making enough money on their milk, they are now dumping it down the drain,” said Del. Barry Knight, R-Virginia Beach, the bill’s sponsor. “My bill was to send a signal that we sympathize with you and want to offer our support.”
Lawmakers grappled at length with issues related to the budget, which must be amended in response to the economic blow of COVID-19. Northam suggested 181 total amendments to the budget bills. The governor called for a freeze on many budget items and said that new circumstances required lawmakers to revisit initiatives such as early childhood education, more affordable college tuition, and pay increases for public employees and teachers. Northam said in his amendments that he may ask lawmakers to reconvene at a later point to vote on these items after they have forecast state revenues.
Northam’s recommendations included $55.5 million for “sufficient disaster declaration authorization” and $2.5 million for “deficit authorization for housing.” The House accepted these amendments.
Lawmakers rejected Northam’s budget amendment to delay existing capital projects “in order to address cash flow and debt capacity concerns resulting from the COVID-19 emergency.”
Northam’s proposal to push the May 5 municipal elections to November was contested. Initially, the House voted along with a slim majority not to adopt the amendment. After debate, confusion, and technicalities, the amendment passed with two votes. The Senate, which accepted most budget recommendations, did not vote on moving the May elections. Levine, who voted to accept the amendment, said this means elections will be held in May, despite public health concerns. He suggested that since the Senate did not vote to move the elections, the senators should man the polls.
Other budget recommendations approved by the House and Senate:
● Increase nursing facility rates by $20 a day per patient in response to COVID-19.
● Provide authority for the Director of the Department of Corrections to discharge or reassign certain inmates until July 2021.
● Expand access to long-acting reversible contraceptives.
● Authorize the governor to appropriate Congressional funding related to COVID-19.
Many of the other legislative amendments were technical and made minor changes to some pivotal legislation passed in the historic session. The session marked the first time since 1994 where Democrats controlled both chambers of the General Assembly and the governor’s office. Two of Northam’s recommendations to the marijuana decriminalization bill, HB 972, were rejected, regarding an extension for the study on the legalization of marijuana and not allowing a trial by jury for the civil penalty of simple possession.
The governor’s recommendation to delay the $9.50 minimum wage increase from January until May 2021 was accepted after several impassioned pleas. Other lawmakers voiced concern that the economy can not handle increasing the minimum wage. In the Senate, Fairfax cast a tie-breaking vote to accept the bill’s delay.
A major concern during the reconvened session was that all in attendance take precautions amidst the pandemic.
“This is definitely unique,” Filler-Corn told the Washington Post. “Health and safety are a top priority.”
Levine wished that the session had been held remotely for safety reasons, but understands that it was necessary to meet, even if in person.
“Any of us could have [the coronavirus] and the longer we all stay in this environment around each other, the more likely it is that it will be transmitted,” Levine said.
Each session began at noon and after over eight hours of discussion, voting and interruptions, the House erupted in applause when they came to end. The Senate adjourned shortly after 10 p.m.
“Am I willing to risk my life to continue to serve this commonwealth?” Levine said. “Yes, I got elected for it, I’m going to take that risk, but we shouldn’t have to.”
By Emma Gauthier
Capital News Service
State News
General Assembly approves accelerated effective date for consumer lending reforms
RICHMOND (April 22, 2020) – Following Attorney General Mark Herring’s letter to Governor Northam asking for an accelerated effective date for important comprehensive reforms aimed at curbing predatory lending practices, the General Assembly has moved the effective date for these reforms up to January 2021. In his letter, Attorney General Herring asked that the effective dates for House Bill 789 (Delegate Lamont Bagby) and Senate Bill 421 (Senator Mamie Locke) be moved earlier citing the need to better protect Virginians during these difficult financial times brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This is great news for the many Virginians finding themselves in a tough financial situation because of COVID-19 and who may turn to small-dollar loans in order to make ends meet,” said Attorney General Herring. “These consumer lending reforms will close easily abused loopholes and provide much-needed protections for Virginia borrowers. I’m glad I was able to help get the effective date for these important bills moved up so that Virginians who take out these small-dollar loans during this difficult time can be better protected.”
The legislation tightens the rules on exploitative predatory lenders and closes easily abused loopholes so that Virginia borrowers are afforded protections regardless of the type of loan they seek. It will also give Attorney General Herring’s Predatory Lending Unit more tools to enforce these new protections and better combat predatory lenders operating in the Commonwealth.
Attorney General Herring has made it a priority to protect Virginians from predatory lenders. He created the OAG’s first Predatory Lending Unit to investigate and prosecute suspected violations of state and federal consumer lending statutes, including laws concerning payday loans, car title loans, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, mortgage servicing, and foreclosure rescue services. The Unit also focuses on consumer education so Virginians are aware of the potential risks of these loans, as well as alternatives.
Local News
UPDATED AMBER ALERT: Missing children have been found
Per the Roanoke County Police Department, the three children have been safely located, and John and Ruby Allison taken into police custody. The AMBER Alert is officially cancelled.
The Virginia State Police and the Virginia Missing Children Clearinghouse has issued an AMBER Alert on behalf of the Roanoke County Police Department, for a child abduction that occurred on April 21, 2020, at 3:30 pm.
The children are believed to be in extreme danger and were last seen in Roanoke County, Virginia.
- Cameron Allison, White, Male, Brown hair, Brown eyes, 6 years old
- Emma Allison, White, Female, Brown hair, Brown eyes, 6 years old
- Colin Allison, White, Male, Blonde hair, Brown eyes, 21 months old
The children are believed to have been abducted by John Varion Allison, white male, blonde hair, brown eyes, 5 foot 9 inches tall, weighing 185 lbs. He is believed to be operating a 1999 Maroon Chevrolet Suburban SUV bearing a Virginia Registration of VVU-3796, or a 2006 Maroon Cadillac 4 door car bearing a Virginia Registration VMV-8238. Mr. Allison may be in the company of his wife Ruby Marie Allison, white female, brown hair, brown eyes, 5 foot 3 inches tall, weighing 160 lbs.
For further information, contact the Roanoke County Police Department at 540-777-8798, 540-777-8799, or the Virginia State Police at #77.
PHOTOS of the children and parents are available at www.vaamberalert.com.
