Local News
Governor Northam signs law repealing death penalty in Virginia
Governor Ralph Northam today, March 24, 2021, signed legislation abolishing the death penalty, making Virginia the 23rd state, and the first in the South, to stop executions. Senate Bill 1165, sponsored by Senator Scott Surovell, and House Bill 2263, sponsored by Delegate Mike Mullin, prohibit the use of capital punishment for any violation of Virginia law.
Governor Northam signed the death penalty repeal into law during a ceremony outside the Greensville Correctional Center in Jarratt, Virginia. Prior to the bill signing, he toured the facility’s execution chamber, where 102 people have been executed since its opening in 1991. The most recent execution in Virginia was carried out in 2017.
“Over our 400-year history, Virginia has executed more people than any other state,” said Governor Northam. “The death penalty system is fundamentally flawed—it is inequitable, ineffective, and it has no place in this Commonwealth or this country. Virginia has come within days of executing innocent people, and Black defendants have been disproportionately sentenced to death. Abolishing this inhumane practice is the moral thing to do. This is a truly historic day for Virginia, and I am deeply grateful to those who have fought tirelessly and for generations to put an end to capital punishment in our Commonwealth.”
Virginia has executed over 1,300 people in its history, more than any other state.
Studies have shown that a defendant is more than three times as likely to be sentenced to death if the victim of a crime is White, than if the victim is Black. In the twentieth century, 296 of the 377 defendants that Virginia executed for murder were Black. Of the 113 individuals who have been executed in Virginia since the Supreme Court reinstated the death penalty in 1976, 52 were Black.
“After years of fighting to bring Virginia in line with developed countries around the world, abolishing the death penalty today is a huge accomplishment,” said Senator Scott Surovell. “It would not have been possible without the dogged work of many advocates and partners, as well as significant electoral gains across the Commonwealth and Governor Northam’s public support.”
“Eliminating the use of the death penalty here in Virginia is long overdue, said Delegate Mike Mullin. “The evidence is clear. The use of the death penalty is riddled with wrongful convictions, inadequate representation, and racial bias. I am thankful that with the Governor’s signature today, we have relegated this inhumane practice to the history books.”
The legislation signed by Governor Northam converts the sentences of the two individuals currently on death row in Virginia to life in prison without parole.
McClellan vies for governor seat after 15 years in legislature
Sen. Jennifer McClellan is one of 13 candidates vying to become Virginia’s next governor; a state that has never had a woman in the top post.
McClellan, D-Richmond, has helped shape Virginia’s changing political landscape for 15 years as a state legislator. She just completed her fifth year serving as a senator. She won the position in a 2017 special election, departing her 11-year post as a delegate representing Charles City County and parts of Richmond City and Henrico and Hanover counties. McClellan now looks to the executive mansion.
“We need a governor who can rebuild our economy, our healthcare, our economic safety net, and help us move forward post-COVID in a way that addresses inequity and brings people that are impacted by these crises together to be a part of that solution,” McClellan said. “I’ve got the experience and perspective to do that.”
McClellan’s party has controlled both chambers of the legislature for the past two years, along with the executive branch. The Democratic trifecta has ushered in more progressive legislation and undone decades of conservative policy.
“I have a full understanding of how we got where we are as a commonwealth, where we need to go, and how to build that coalition of people to come together to do that,” McClellan said.
McClellan has close ties with many of the issues she fights for, including domestic workers’ rights. She comes from a long line of domestic workers. The General Assembly recently passed a bill spearheaded by McClellan that includes domestic service workers in employee protection laws. Every woman on her mother’s side of the family has been a domestic worker, the senator said.
“My mom was one of 14 children born during the Depression in the Gulf Coast of Mississippi,” she said. “For her mother, her grandmother, her sisters, those were the only jobs available.”
Key issues
McClellan said she wants to bolster Virginia as the state digs into another year of the pandemic. That includes a focus on education, health care, and economic recovery and development.
McClellan said she wants to provide more funding for public schools, including raising teacher salaries to an average of $65,000. Legislators have cut Virginia’s education funding formula since the recession, according to a report from the Commonwealth Institute. The cuts include capping the number of school support staff paid for by the state.
McClellan plans to help stabilize and expand the child care industry. The pandemic caused many child care workers to lose jobs and daycares to close. The industry will continue to decline without public investment and policy reform, according to a University of California, Berkeley report.
The senator said child care should be recognized as a public necessity. McClellan said she laid the groundwork for the Universal Child Care & Early Learning Plan during the 2021 General Assembly session. McClellan’s $4 billion plan calls for universal child care by 2025 for babies and children up to age 4.
The governor recently signed McClellan’s Senate Bill 1316, which exempts prospective child care employees and volunteers from background checks if one has been performed in the past five years. The bill also prompts the Department of Education to establish a two-year pilot program that would move federal child care subsidy dollars from an attendance-based to an enrollment-based model. If an emergency kept the student from attending, the facility does not get subsidy dollars under the attendance-based system, even though the facility already had financially prepared for the student. Child care centers lost federal funding in the past year due to the pandemic and children missing more days than usual.
The pandemic has negatively impacted many small businesses and workers. McClellan said she will create a COVID Long-Term Effects Small Business Loan allowing small business owners to apply for a low-interest, 30-year loan. McClellan wants to expand small businesses’ access to capital through increased funding partnerships with entities such as the Virginia Community Capital bank. She also promoted evaluating laws and tax structures to help “allow entrepreneurs to innovate and grow” their businesses in alignment with market trends.
The General Assembly in recent years has made efforts to improve workers’ rights, though several bills were whittled down or didn’t advance. McClellan wants to expedite the transition to a $15 minimum hourly wage, allow an estimated half a million gig workers access to unemployment benefits and remove barriers to collective bargaining. She would also like to pass a stronger version of a paid sick leave bill than what the Senate amended this session.
Obstacles
Stephen Farnsworth, director of the Center for Leadership and Media Studies at the University of Mary Washington in Fredericksburg, said McClellan has a good chance of winning the governorship, but there are obstacles in her way.
“The big challenge that Sen. McClellan has in this contest is the fact that there’s a former governor, Terry McAuliffe, who’s also seeking the Democratic nomination,” he said. “Absent McAuliffe, she would be one of the leading candidates, but with McAuliffe in the race, it will be hard for any of the other Democratic candidates to compete with somebody who has already won a statewide election.”
McAuliffe worked “very hard” over the last several years to help create Democratic majorities in the legislature and has some IOUs to collect that will help his campaign, Farnsworth said.
Democrats will see a variety of issues they support in McClellan’s voting record, including civil rights, criminal justice reform, climate change, and questions of equality, Farnsworth said.
“Experience is always a big plus when you’re talking about a candidate for governor,” he said. “It’s not a job that is a good place for on-the-job training. And that will also be one of her key assets.”
Other Democrats on the gubernatorial ticket are former state Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy; Del. Lee Carter, D-Manassas, and Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax. Seven Republican candidates and one independent are also in the race. There are five female candidates representing three parties.
Only 44 women have served as governor, according to the Center for American Women and Politics, a part of the Eagleton Institute of Politics at Rutgers University. Women have held those seats in 30 states.
McClellan said this political race is different from her other political campaigns because of COVID-19. Previously, candidates connected with people in person.
“We’ve had to shift to virtual events, which is both challenging and brings opportunities because I can talk to people from all across the state at one time, but it’s not quite the same,” she said.
A ‘new voice’
Sen. Mamie Locke, D-Hampton, a colleague and friend of McClellan’s, has endorsed her run for governor. She and McClellan have worked on bills together over the years pertaining to women’s issues, reproductive rights, and voting rights. One of her fondest memories with McClellan is the day the General Assembly passed legislation for Virginia to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment.
The ERA is a proposed U.S. Constitutional amendment to provide equal rights to American citizens regardless of sex. Virginia became the 38th state to ratify it in 2020, though the Congressional deadline has passed.
Locke and McClellan were two of several lawmakers who sponsored legislation in the Senate supporting the amendment.
“We just kind of looked at each other,” Locke said. “All of these women were in this room, even though there were women in the room who certainly had voted and lobbied against it.”
Locke said they had just delivered remarks in support of the ERA. Then the committee started its vote.
“We looked at each other and said, ‘Oh my god, this is really going to pass now,’ and at the end of the vote we hugged each other.”
Locke said McClellan is a candidate with energy, new ideas, and “a voice that Virginia needs to hear.” Locke said she didn’t need to be convinced when McClellan called to ask for her endorsement.
“It’s time for Virginia to move in a direction that’s not the same old thing over and over again,” she said. “She is a very strong individual who can bring … that new voice, that new energy to the governor’s office. That’s what Virginia needs right now.”
By Hunter Britt
Capital News Service
Capital News Service is a program of Virginia Commonwealth University’s Robertson School of Media and Culture. Students in the program provide state government coverage for a variety of media outlets in Virginia.
Update: Diesel spill closed northbound I-81 in Shenandoah and Frederick Counties
Interstate 81 has reopened in Shenandoah and Frederick counties
STAUNTON – (11:30 a.m.) Both northbound lanes of Interstate 81 have reopened in Shenandoah and Frederick counties, following cleanup from a diesel spill between mile marker 283 and 300. Northbound I-81 traffic had been detoured onto Route 11 during cleanup operations, which began about 7 a.m. Wednesday.
Northbound on-ramps have reopened at exit 283 (Woodstock), exit 291 (Toms Brook), exit 296 (Strasburg) and exit 298 (Strasburg). Motorists may experience residual traffic congestion on northbound I-81 and Route 11 in these areas.
STAUNTON – (8:15 a.m.) Northbound Interstate 81 is closed between exit 283 (Woodstock) in Shenandoah County and exit 302 (Middletown) in Frederick County. The closure is due to a diesel spill from a tanker truck. Cleanup efforts are underway, but there is no estimated time for reopening northbound I-81.
Northbound traffic is detoured at exit 283 and will be directed to follow Route 11 north through Shenandoah and Frederick counties. Northbound traffic rejoins I-81 at exit 302. The northbound on-ramps at exit 291 (Toms Brook), exit 296 (Strasburg), and exit 298 (Strasburg) are closed. Virginia State Police is assisting with traffic control.
On the go? Then visit VDOT’s Free Virginia 511 Tools to get your 511 app for android or iOS. Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511.
The VDOT Customer Service Center can be accessed through its mobile-friendly website at https://my.vdot.virginia.gov/. Agents are on site 24/7 every day of the year to assist the public. People can also call the VDOT Customer Service Center at 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623).
VDOT statewide Twitter messages can be found at @VaDOT. The nine districts can be found at: Hampton Roads @VaDOTHR; Richmond @VaDOTRVA; Northern Virginia @VaDOTNOVA; Fredericksburg @VaDOTFred; Culpeper @VaDOTCulp; Lynchburg @VaDOTLynchburg; Bristol @VaDOTBristol; Salem @VaDOTSalem; Staunton @VaDOTStaunton.
VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter, and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at http://www.VirginiaDOT.org.
Governor Northam proclaims March 29 as Vietnam War Veterans Day in Virginia
Governor Ralph Northam today, March 23, 2021, proclaimed March 29, 2021, as Vietnam War Veterans Day in the Commonwealth of Virginia to honor and celebrate the thousands of Virginia men and women who served in our Nation’s Armed Forces during this war.
This recognition coincides with the observance of National Vietnam War Veterans Day, which became a national day of remembrance with the passage of The Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Act of 2017 by the United States Congress.
“Virginia is proudly home to more than 721,000 military veterans and of these men and women, more than 230,000 served during the Vietnam era from 1961 through 1975,” said John Maxwell, Commissioner of the Virginia Department of Veterans Services (VDVS). “Of these, more than 1,300 made the ultimate sacrifice and another 46 are still missing in action. Eight Virginians who served in Vietnam were awarded the Medal of Honor, our Nation’s highest military honor.”
“As Governor Northam noted in his proclamation, it is especially important that even fifty or more years later that Virginians take this day to thank our Vietnam Veterans for answering the call to serve,” Commissioner Maxwell said. “The contributions of these returning veterans as leaders in business, the arts, medicine, science, education, technology, and public service throughout our Commonwealth is well documented, and they deserve nothing less than our highest praise and acknowledgment.”
Commissioner Maxwell noted that dozens of civic and veterans service organizations, non-profits, and government agencies in Virginia have partnered with the U.S. Department of Defense through The United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration Commission’s Commemorative Partner Program. In Virginia, state agency partners include the Virginia Department of Veterans Services, the Virginia Employment Commission, and the Virginia National Guard. VDVS is hosting two ceremonies and supporting the third ceremony on March 29 to honor and thank Vietnam Veterans for their service and sacrifice.
The Virginia War Memorial and the Virginia War Memorial Foundation have developed a number of resources to tell the stories of Virginians that served in the Vietnam War. Please go to https://vawarmemorial.org/learn/resources/vietnam/ to learn more. To read the full proclamation go to https://www.governor.virginia.gov/newsroom/proclamations/proclamation/vietnam-war-veterans-day.html.
About the Virginia Department of Veterans Services
The Virginia Department of Veterans Services (VDVS) is a state government agency with more than 40 locations across the Commonwealth of Virginia. VDVS traces its history to 1928 and the establishment of the Virginia War Service Bureau to assist Virginia’s World War I veterans.
Today, VDVS assists veterans and their families in filing claims for federal veterans benefits and provides veterans and family members with linkages to services including behavioral healthcare, housing, employment, education, and other programs. The agency operates two state veterans nursing homes, provides an honored final resting place for veterans and their families at three state veterans cemeteries, and operates the Virginia War Memorial. For more information, please visit www.dvs.virginia.gov.
About the Virginia War Memorial
The mission of the Virginia War Memorial is to Honor Veterans, Preserve History, Educate Youth, and Inspire Patriotism in All. Dedicated in 1956, the Memorial includes the names of the nearly 12,000 Virginia heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice during World War II, Korea, Vietnam, the Persian Gulf, and the Global War on Terrorism. The Virginia War Memorial is a division of the Virginia Department of Veterans Services and serves as an integral part of its mission in support of all Virginians who have served in our military.
The Virginia War Memorial is located at 621 South Belvidere Street, Richmond, Virginia 23220. The Memorial is open Monday through Saturdays, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., and Sundays, 12 noon to 4 p.m. Due to current COVID-19 guidelines, visitation to the Memorial’s Galanti Education Center and Wright Pavilion is limited to 50 guests at one time. Social distancing and facemasks are required. For more information, please visit www.vawarmemorial.org.
Governor Northam COVID-19 update briefing – March 23, 2021; increases for gatherings, entertainment venues
Governor Ralph Northam today, March 23, 2021, announced that as COVID-19 vaccinations continue to rise in Virginia, certain sports and entertainment venues may begin to operate with additional capacity and indoor and outdoor gathering limits will increase starting Thursday, April 1. He amended Executive Order Seventy-Two with the next steps of the “Forward Virginia” plan to safely and gradually ease public health restrictions while mitigating the spread of the virus. More than two million Virginians, or approximately one in four people, have now received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
“With increased vaccination capacity and our health metrics continuing to trend the right direction, we can safely take these targeted steps to ease certain mitigation measures,” said Governor Northam. “Virginians have come so far over the past year, and now is not the time to simply throw the doors open or let down our guard. While some capacity limits will be increased, we must all remember to stay vigilant and work together to protect ourselves, our loved ones, and our communities.”
The Commonwealth will maintain a Safer at Home strategy with continued mitigation strategies like physical distancing, teleworking, and universal mask requirements. Key changes in the Fourth Amended Executive Order Seventy-Two include:
• Social gatherings: The maximum number of individuals permitted in a social gathering will increase to 50 people for indoor settings and 100 people for outdoor settings. Social gatherings are currently limited to 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors.
• Entertainment venues: All indoor and outdoor entertainment and public amusement venues must continue to operate at 30 percent capacity. Indoor venues must operate at 30 percent capacity or with a maximum of 500 people, an increase from the current cap of 250 people. Outdoor venues must operate at 30 percent capacity, with no specific cap on the number of attendees. These venues were previously limited to 30 percent capacity or up to 1,000 attendees, whichever was fewer.
• Recreational sporting events: The number of spectators allowed at recreational sporting events will increase from 25 to 100 people per field or 30 percent capacity, whichever is less for indoor settings, and from 250 to 500 people per field or 30 percent capacity, whichever is less for outdoor settings.
• In-person graduation and commencement events: Last week, Governor Northam issued preliminary guidance on safe in-person graduations and commencements, which included a cap of 5,000 people or 30 percent of the venue capacity for outdoor events, whichever is less. Events held indoors may have up to 500 people, or 30 percent of the venue capacity, whichever is less. Attendees must wear masks and follow other guidelines and safety protocols to ensure proper distancing.
The full text of Fourth Amended Executive Order Seventy-Two and Order of Public Health Emergency Nine is available here. Updated guidelines for specific sectors can be found here. Visit virginia.gov/coronavirus/forwardvirginia for more information and answers to frequently asked questions.
Virginia has now administered more than 3.1 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and is currently giving approximately 50,000 shots per day. Virginians are strongly encouraged to make sure they are pre-registered at vaccinate.virginia.gov, or by calling 877-VAX-IN-VA, to ensure that the Virginia Department of Health has all the relevant information to reach out when individuals are eligible to schedule vaccination appointments.
Samuel Anderson makes dramatic run to the James W. Gifford Sr. Memorial Tournament title
As reported in our updated original story on the tournament, these were the prize winners in the James W. Gifford Sr. Memorial Bowling Tournament at Royal Family Bowling Center in Front Royal:
The top five were:
- Samuel Anderson – Winner $2500
- Danny Wiseman – second $1250
- Brian Cavey – 3rd $700
- Brian Wilson – 4th $500
- Marcus Bell – 5th $400
And HERE is the rest of the story, with the top 5 scorers leading to the championship round:
- Danny Wiseman, PBA Hall of Famer from Baltimore Mayland, averaging 234 for 18 games with a score of 4216.
- Brian Cavey from Baltimore Maryland, averaged 221 with a score of 3991
- Greg Wilson averaged 216 with a score of 3893. (Hometown unknown)
- Marcus Bell from Glendale Maryland averaged 213 with a score of 3849
- Samuel Anderson from Woodbridge Virginia averaged 210 with a score of 3785
Here is the link to the final qualifying: tournamentbowl.com
It is worth noting that Nick Buchanan and Lee Gant both made the top 20 to Sunday – both are regular bowlers in the local league.
- First match: Samuel Anderson vs. Marcus Bell – Anderson won and advanced;
- Second match: Samuel Anderson vs. Greg Wilson – Anderson defeated Wilson to advance;
- Third match: Samuel Anderson vs. Brian Cavey – Anderson defeated Cavey to advance to the championship match.
Since Danny Wiseman was the tournament leader, he was able to choose the pattern for the finals – Wiseman chose the Kegel Pattern of Boardwalk.
Samuel Anderson defeated Danny Wiseman to become the champion. Organizers noted that Anderson was the only left hander in the finals and had control of his own lane. The other four finalist were right-handed bowlers and had to deal with the transition of the oil pattern and lane play.
Samuel Anderson is 22 years old. Congratulations to him and all the competitors in the tournament, and organizers and sponsors for a job well done.
Here is the YouTube stream – towards the end you can see the interview with Samuel Anderson:
See Royal Examiner’s original report on the tournament:
Updated: Enthusiasm high at Royal Family Bowling Center as 2nd Annual James W. Gifford Sr. Memorial Tournament gets underway
Governor Northam commits to phasing out single-use plastics at state agencies
On March 23, 2021, Governor Ralph Northam signed Executive Order Seventy-Seven aimed at reducing Virginia’s reliance on single-use plastics, which pollute waterways, harm fish and wildlife, and take up space in landfills. The order puts the Commonwealth on a path to eliminate most single-use plastics at state agencies, colleges, and universities, imposing a near-term ban on several common, but unnecessary disposable plastics and requiring the phase-out of other items by 2025. Governor Northam made the announcement today during the 31st annual Environment Virginia Symposium hosted by the Virginia Military Institute.
“From landmark investments in renewable energy to bold action to tackle the climate crisis, Virginia is at the forefront of innovative efforts to protect our environment, and addressing the problem of plastic pollution is an important part of this work,” said Governor Northam. “As a large producer of solid waste, the Commonwealth must lead by example and transition away from single-use disposable plastics to create a cleaner, more sustainable future for all Virginians.”
Most types of plastic are not easily or economically recyclable, and because they are not biodegradable, they often end up as litter on land and in waters. According to the United States Environmental Protection Agency, less than nine percent of plastics are recycled in the United States, compared with 91 percent disposed of in landfills or incinerators. Since 2011, solid waste disposed of at landfills and incinerators in Virginia has grown from two million tons to nearly 23 million tons per year.
The Governor’s executive order requires all executive branch state agencies, including state institutions of higher education to discontinue buying, selling, or distributing items such as disposable plastic bags, single-use plastic, and polystyrene food service containers, plastic straws and cutlery, and single-use plastic water bottles within 120 days. The order includes near-term exemptions for items necessary for medical, public health, or public safety uses, and long-term exemptions for medical and emergency applications. State agencies will be required to develop plans to phase out all non-medical single-use plastic and expanded polystyrene objects by 2025.
“Plastic pollution has emerged as one of the most challenging environmental problems of our lifetime, with devastating impacts on our oceans and coasts, and many questions about human health effects,” said Secretary of Natural Resources Matthew J. Strickler. “Decades of experience have shown us that breaking our plastic addiction is the only truly effective pollution reduction strategy.”
In addition to recyclables, more than half of landfilled municipal solid waste is comprised of food, paper, and fiber that could be composted or repurposed. The order also directs the Secretary of Natural Resources to report to the Governor on recommendations to reduce solid waste overall, and to divert as much waste as possible from landfills through composting, beneficial reuse, enhanced recycling, and other strategies.
“Nobody wants to live next to a landfill, and historically, they have been cited in places that disproportionately impact underserved populations and communities of color,” said Director of the Department of Environmental Quality David Paylor. “This is a significant environmental justice issue, and the less waste we produce, the fewer landfills we will need.”
Governor Northam also signed House Bill 533, sponsored by Delegate Betsy Carr, which bans the use of expanded polystyrene food service containers, also known as Styrofoam, for all food vendors by 2025.
The full text of Executive Order Seventy-Seven is available here.
