State News
Governor Northam signs legislation creating statewide ‘Marcus Alert’
On December 15, 2020, Governor Ralph Northam ceremonially signed legislation establishing the ‘Marcus Alert,’ a statewide mental health alert system to ensure behavioral health experts are involved in responding to individuals in crisis, including by limiting the role of law enforcement. The law is named to honor Marcus-David Peters, a high school biology teacher who was killed by a police officer in Richmond while experiencing a behavioral health crisis in 2018.
The legislation creates a mental health awareness response and community understanding services (Marcus) alert system and creates teams of mental health service providers and peer recovery specialists to promote a behavioral health response to individuals in crisis, including those with substance abuse disorder and developmental disabilities. Governor Northam was joined at the ceremony by members of Peters’ family and by Oscar Ubrina, whose 15-year-old son Ruben was fatally shot by law enforcement in 2017. Photos from the signing ceremony are available below.
“Individuals in crisis must be treated with dignity and met by behavioral health professionals who are equipped to help them get the care they need,” said Governor Northam. “I am grateful to the advocates across Virginia who made their voices heard, and I thank the General Assembly for passing this bill, which represents an important step forward in reforming a system that too often criminalizes mental illness. Our work is far from finished, and I remain committed to continuing our efforts.”
Governor Northam formally signed Senate Bill 5038, sponsored by Senator Jeremy McPike, and House Bill 5043, sponsored by Delegate Jeffrey Bourne, on November 5, 2020.
This year, Virginia passed sweeping new laws to advance police and criminal justice reform, including reducing the militarization of local policing, strengthening law enforcement training and the decertification process, and limiting the use of neck restraints. Additional information on these measures can be found here.
Local News
VDOT: Top five snow-removal questions
Here are the top five questions that come into the Virginia Department of Transportation’s (VDOT):
1. When will roads be cleared?
The Virginia Department of Transportation’s (VDOT) goal is to make all state-maintained roads passable within 48 hours after a winter storm ends.
Northern Virginia residents can check the plowing status of their neighborhoods at http://www.vdotplows.org.
2. How does VDOT decide which roads to clear first?
VDOT follows a very specific plan with each winter storm. Its road-clearing priorities are:
Interstates and most primary roads
Snow emergency routes and heavily trafficked roads
Other secondary roads and residential streets
3. Which roads are VDOT responsible for clearing?
Except for Arlington and Henrico counties, VDOT is responsible for clearing all state-maintained roads.
4. Who is responsible for clearing my sidewalk?
Residents must clear their own sidewalks.
5. Why do plows leave snow in my driveway?
With heavy snow, plowing can cause snow to accumulate in roadside gutters and on-road shoulders — sometimes even blocking driveways.
When this occurs, VDOT asks that you shovel snow to the right of your driveway as you face the road. This is to prevent snow from piling up again if your road is replowed.
Local News
Central Virginia food bank provides hunger relief during pandemic
When COVID-19 was declared a national emergency at the beginning of March, Feed More, a hunger-relief organization serving Central Virginians, was serving roughly 161,000 food-insecure individuals.
Fast-forward to early June, Feed More was assisting more than 241,000 food-insecure individuals, according to Doug Pick, CEO, and president of Feed More.
“It (the pandemic) increased the number of folks that weren’t sure where their next meal was coming from by about 50%,” Pick said.
That 50% increase, he said, was largely from those who were newly unemployed as a result of the pandemic. The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated food insecurity throughout Virginia and across the country. With 2020 coming to a close, food insecurity is lingering in many Virginia households as hunger-relief organizations and local officials scramble to curb one of the pandemics’ consequences.
Food insecurity is defined by the U.S. Department of Agriculture as limited or uncertain availability or accessibility to nutritionally adequate food. Nearly 10% of all Virginians — or almost 843,000 people — are struggling with hunger, according to Feeding America, a nationwide hunger-relief organization.
An additional 447,000 Virginians will experience food insecurity because of the coronavirus pandemic, Feeding America estimates. Across the country, millions of Americans have lined up in their cars or by foot for miles at food banks awaiting their next meal.
Nationwide, food banks also have to grapple with the dilemma of increased demand while maintaining their agency network. In 2019, Feed More distributed about 32 million pounds of food, Pick said. This year, he estimates the organization will distribute between 40 and 44 million pounds of food. The nonprofit distributes food with the help of agencies, including churches, emergency shelters, rehab centers, soup kitchens, and other organizations.
“We worried about that network collapsing because most of those agencies are run by volunteers, and a lot of them are seniors,” Pick said. At one point this year, Feed More lost 13% of its 270 agencies.
Feed More did not witness the phenomenon of long lines other regions experienced and was able to meet the community’s food crisis, Pick said.
“We put out some guiding principles early on that said: stick with our infrastructure, never abandon the infrastructure you built unless you have to,” Pick said. “So, we didn’t panic.”
Those guiding principles upheld Feed More’s mission while adhering to COVID-19 safety precautions.
Feed More’s Meals on Wheels program usually serves meals daily, but it is now delivering these meals frozen, once a week. The organization’s community kitchen that preps approximately 20,000 meals a week now is divided into two kitchen spaces – a prepping kitchen and a cooking kitchen – in two separate buildings, according to Pick.
Recent research found that the number of families who experienced food insecurity increased by 20% in the United States as a result of the pandemic. The study was co-authored by Elizabeth Adams, a postdoctoral fellow at Virginia Commonwealth University’s Massey Cancer Center.
“We all know (the pandemic) had so many profound effects across so many aspects of people’s lives and has gone on for a long time,” Adams said.
The study methodology surveyed households across the country in late April and May with different food security levels – high food security, low food security, and very low food security – about food consumption during the pandemic.
The survey saw a 73% increase in home cooking across all food security levels. The amount of in-home food availability increased by 56% for food-secure families but decreased by 53% for low food-secure families.
“For very low food-security families, we saw an increase in pressure to eat,” Adams said, “which means that parents are pressuring their children to eat more.”
Adams said she hopes the government takes notice of the data on how widespread food insecurity is across the country, which she said disproportionately affects low-income Black and Hispanic families.
While bringing awareness to the importance of government assistance programs and other food assistance initiatives, Adams called for these programs to “really up the benefit that they are providing at this time, because we see that a lot more people likely need them.”
Programs such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program saw an increase in enrollment during the initial months of the pandemic’s spread in the United States, reported the New York Times. According to data collected by the New York Times, SNAP grew 17% from February to May, three times faster than any prior three-month period.
In March 687,984 Virginians were enrolled on food stamps. That number jumped to 746,608 the following month, an 8.5% increase, according to estimates from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Since March, eligible Virginians have been granted SNAP emergency benefits during the pandemic, according to The Virginia Department of Social Services. The agency recently expanded these benefits through December, with more than 245,000 households eligible for emergency benefits.
The state recently launched the Virginia Roadmap to End Hunger initiative that seeks to end hunger by developing policies, programs, and partnerships.
Feed More and its partners had a stable food supply and community support because of government assistance, Pick said. Such assistance includes the USDA Farmers to Families Food Box Program. Food banks, such as Feed More, and other nonprofits were able to give out family-sized boxes of produce and meat products that the department purchased from farmers and distributors affected by the closure of restaurants and other food-service businesses.
Northam also announced in November $7 million in Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act funding. The funding will be allocated to the Federation of Virginia Food Banks, of which Feed More is a member.
“The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the already serious problem of food insecurity in Virginia and across the country,” Northam stated in a press release. “This funding will help Virginia food banks and other food assistance programs meet the increased demand for their services and ensure every Virginian has continued access to nutritious food during these challenging times.”
Feed More will use its allocated $1 million to provide refrigeration, freezer, racking, and vehicles to its partner agencies.
However, Pick said he is concerned for the following year as the pandemic continues. He said there need to be long-term government policies to address food insecurities beyond food banks’ control.
“The food banks have always been here for emergency purposes. When people get to a tight bind,” he said.
For now, Pick said Feed More will continue its best to provide food assistance to Central Virginians.
“The need is out there,” Pick said. “The jobs are not coming back overnight, and this (food insecurity) is just going to continue on.”
By David Tran
Capital News Service
Capital News Service is a program of Virginia Commonwealth University’s Robertson School of Media and Culture. Students in the program provide state government coverage for a variety of media outlets in Virginia.
Local News
Virginia offers driver privilege card beginning January 2, 2021
Beginning January 2, 2021, Virginians may apply for a driver privilege card at the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV). Applications will be accepted by appointment only; appointments can be made at dmvNOW.com/appt.
This change in Virginia law, authorized by the Virginia General Assembly, creates a driving credential for individuals who are non-U.S. citizens and cannot meet Virginia’s legal presence requirements, making them ineligible to receive a standard or REAL ID-compliant driver’s license in Virginia.
Customers may be eligible to obtain a driver privilege card if they meet the following criteria:
• are a non-U.S. citizen who is a resident of Virginia
• have reported income from Virginia sources or are claimed as a dependent on a tax return filed in Virginia in the past 12 months
• do not have a driving privilege that is currently suspended or revoked in Virginia or any other state, to include insurance-related infractions
“We are pleased to offer this new credential to give thousands of tax-paying Virginians the opportunity to drive legally on our roadways, something they previously have not been able to do,” said DMV Commissioner Richard D. Holcomb. “Like applicants for any driving credential, driver privilege card applicants must prepare for their visit by gathering necessary documents and studying for all required testing. A good place to start is the DMV webpage dedicated to this new credential, dmvNOW.com/dpc.”
In order to obtain a driver privilege card in Virginia, the following documents must be provided:
• Two proofs of identity (e.g., foreign passport and Consular identification document issued by the country of citizenship)
• Two proofs of Virginia residency (e.g., monthly mortgage statement and utility bill)
• Proof of Social Security number (if one has been issued) or the individual’s taxpayer identification number (e.g., W-2 form or ITIN letter)
• Tax return documentation (e.g. Virginia Resident Form, Virginia Part-Year Resident Income Tax Return Form or Virginia Nonresident Income Tax Return Form, filed in the past 12 months)
All documents must be originals and are subject to verification, however; printouts of approved online residency documents may be accepted.
The steps to obtain a driver privilege card vary based on a customer’s licensed driving history. Applicants will be required to pass a vision screening. DMV encourages those eligible to make an appointment for the new year, study and prepare for applicable tests at dmvNOW.com, and organize the documents necessary to obtain a driver privilege card. An interactive document guide, available on DMV’s website, helps to prepare customers for their visit.
DMV partnered with the Office of the Secretary of the Commonwealth to host an information session Monday night. A video of the event, which covers many frequently asked questions about the new credential, can be viewed here. For more information visit dmvNOW.com/dpc.
Local News
Governor Northam welcomes first shipments of COVID-19 vaccine to Virginia
On December 14, 2020, Governor Ralph Northam welcomed one of the first shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to a Bon Secours hospital in Richmond, Virginia. This initial allotment of 72,150 doses is arriving today and tomorrow at health systems across the Commonwealth and will be administered to frontline health care workers as early as tomorrow.
“These initial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are a much-needed symbol of hope for our Commonwealth and our country,” said Governor Northam. “With this remarkable medical achievement, we are beginning to see the light at the end of a long, dark tunnel. Yet even at this moment of celebration, we must remember that this is the first step in a months-long process to receive, distribute, and administer the vaccine as it becomes available. I ask everyone to stay vigilant, take care of each other, and continue following the public health guidelines as we work to vaccinate Virginians in a safe, efficient, equitable manner.”
Initial shipments are being delivered to health systems across the Commonwealth this week, as expected, with vaccinations for health care workers beginning tomorrow. Health care workers that directly care for COVID-19 patients will receive top priority among providers in Virginia.
Virginia health systems expect to receive an estimated 480,000 doses of vaccine from two manufacturers, Pfizer and Moderna, by the end of December. This initial allocation will begin the inoculation process for nearly all health care personnel and long-term care facility residents. The Virginia Department of Health estimates that there are up to 500,000 individuals in these two top priority groups in the Commonwealth.
Governor Northam was joined by Kelly Sweet, PharmD, MSHA, Director of Pharmacy for the Bon Secours Health System.
State News
Governor Northam announces $25 million investment in historic justice initiatives
On December 11, 2020, Governor Ralph Northam announced that his proposed budget will include nearly $25 million to transform historical sites and advance historic justice initiatives in Virginia.
“These investments will help Virginia tell the true story of our past and continue building an inclusive future,” said Governor Northam. “At a time when this Commonwealth and country are grappling with how to present a more complete and honest picture of our complex history, we must work to enhance public spaces that have long been neglected and shine light on previously untold stories.”
Governor Northam’s proposed investments include nearly $11 million to support efforts to transform Monument Avenue, the historic section of Richmond that was built around Confederate statues as a permanent memorial to the Lost Cause. Seven Confederate statues were removed in 2020, and the state-owned Robert E. Lee statue is expected to be removed in 2021. This funding will enable the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts to hire staff and launch a community-driven initiative to redesign Monument Avenue.
“For too long, Richmond’s Monument Avenue told an incomplete and inaccurate story of the city and Virginia’s past,” said Alex Nyerges, Director and CEO of the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts. “The funding to transform Monument Avenue will allow us to re-envision an inspirational, forward-thinking, inclusive, and healing place for everyone who lives in and visits our city and Commonwealth.”
“On behalf of many neighbors, this news is exciting and hopeful,” said Monument Avenue resident Alice Massie. “We welcome a future on Monument Avenue that includes a visual expression and experience that is welcoming and inspirational to all people.”
Additionally, this investment will include $9 million for the development of a Slavery Heritage Site and improvements to the Slave Trail in Richmond’s Shockoe Bottom neighborhood. This funding will support efforts to preserve the area known as the Devil’s Half-Acre, or Lumpkin’s Jail, as a historical site.
“Hundreds of thousands of enslaved persons were forced to pass through Lumpkin’s Jail on the Slave Trail in Richmond’s Shockoe Bottom, the epicenter of the slave trade,” said Delegate Delores McQuinn. “The development and investment in these historic sites are paramount in telling the truth about all of Virginia’s history.”
The Governor’s proposed budget will include $100,000 to support the Virginia Emancipation and Freedom Monument project on Brown’s Island.
“The Emancipation and Freedom Monument on Brown’s Island will commemorate the abolition of slavery and recognize numerous African American Virginians who were devoted to advancing freedom and civil rights,” said Senator Jennifer McClellan. “This funding will move this important project another step closer to becoming a reality.”
“This constitutes a massive investment in centering stories of trauma and resilience that have been sidelined by proponents of slavery, the Lost Cause, and segregation,” said Mayor Levar Stoney. “The Commonwealth’s support is the tool we need to commemorate and communicate Richmond’s real history and honor unjustly silenced voices.”
This investment will also include $5 million to repatriate tombstones from the former Columbian Harmony Cemetery in Washington, D.C., and create the Harmony Living Shoreline memorial. Headstones were removed from this historic African American cemetery and relocated in 1960 to make way for commercial development, including the Rhode Island Avenue-Brentwood Washington Metro station. While some headstones were moved to a new cemetery in Landover, Maryland, others were sold off by the developer and used to create a riprap shoreline for erosion control along the banks of the Potomac River.
“I was horrified when I discovered the headstones from Columbian Harmony Cemetery scattered along two miles of shoreline on the Potomac River,” said Senator Richard Stuart. “With the help of this funding, we will be able to return many of these to a better and more respectful resting place while creating a memorial to remember those that we are unable to remove. I deeply appreciate the Governor’s help in righting this terrible wrong.”
“These are not just investments in physical space, but in the telling of our shared history,” said Delegate Lamont Bagby. “These initiatives will help us continue the effort to uncover the truth of the past. We must finally get this right.”
Governor Northam will address the Joint Money Committees on December 16 to share the full details of his budget plan.
State News
AG Mark Herring Participates in “Legalize It: The Path To Cannabis Equity In Virginia”
On December 10, 2020, Attorney General Mark R. Herring participated in “Legalize It: The Path to Cannabis Equity in Virginia” and spoke about the importance of legal and regulated adult cannabis use in Virginia as a matter of public safety, justice, equity, and economic opportunity. The Attorney General’s conversation “Legalize It: The Path to Cannabis Equity in Virginia” was part of a larger summit being put on by Virginia NORML and the Tom Tom Foundation about the future of marijuana legalization in Virginia.
“We have a real opportunity now to bring equitable cannabis legalization to the Commonwealth, and we have all the tools and information at our disposal to make sure that we come up with the best plan for Virginia that meets our public safety and equity goals,” said Attorney General Herring. “My office can bring a unique perspective and play an integral role in helping with this process through our focus on consumer protection, acting as counsel for state agencies, and our experiences with criminal justice reforms to make sure that we come up with a suitable plan. I look forward to working with Virginia NORML and our other partners in the House, the Senate, and other advocacy groups as we move Virginia ever closer on our path towards legalization.”
Attorney General Herring highlighted the unique role that the Office of the Attorney General will play in helping with the cannabis legalization process in Virginia. He noted that his office has been charged with protecting consumers and the knowledge that the role brings can be leveraged to make sure that the industry is safe through proper regulations, make sure that products are being advertised accurately, and make sure that Virginians know what they are getting. He also noted that the Office of the Attorney General’s role as counsel to state agencies will also benefit and guide any new agencies that are created to handle the cannabis industry. Additionally, Attorney General Herring discussed the unique perspective his office has in helping with the criminal justice aspects of whatever plan Virginia decides to implement.
During the 2020 General Assembly Session, Attorney General Herring helped successfully decriminalize possession of small amounts of marijuana, after he become the leader on cannabis reform in Virginia following his call for decriminalization of small amounts of marijuana, action to address past convictions, and a move towards legal and regulated adult use. In his call for cannabis reform, he cited the unnecessary negative impact of a criminal conviction for possession, the expense and social costs of enforcing the current system, and the disparate impact on African Americans and people and communities of color. Attorney General Herring reiterated his call for reform when data from 2018 showed a record number of arrests for marijuana possession. In the last decade, the number of first-time marijuana convictions in Virginia has risen 53%, from 6,533 in 2008 to 10,000 in 2017. Arrests for marijuana possession have increased by about 220%, from around 9,000 in 1999 to nearly 29,000 in 2018. The cost of marijuana criminal enforcement is estimated to exceed $81 million each year. In December 2019, Attorney General Herring held a cannabis summit for policymaking stakeholders in Virginia that focused on policy and included experts from attorneys generals’ offices, state agencies, and legislative operations in states that have legalized cannabis, as well as cannabis policy experts.
King Cartoons
Wind: 0mph WSW
Humidity: 76%
Pressure: 30.34"Hg
UV index: 0
37/28°F
41/21°F