Governor Northam signs sweeping new laws to reform policing in Virginia
October 28, 2020 – Governor Ralph Northam today announced he has signed new laws that will significantly advance police and criminal justice reform in Virginia. Governor Northam has been working closely with legislators on these measures since early summer when the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor led to a national reckoning on racial bias in policing.
“Too many families, in Virginia, and across our nation, live in fear of being hurt or killed by police,” said Governor Northam. “These new laws represent a tremendous step forward in rebuilding trust between law enforcement and the communities they serve. I am grateful to the legislators and advocates who have worked so hard to make this change happen. Virginia is better, more just, and more equitable with these laws on our books.”
Governor Northam took action on the following bills that reform policing:
• Governor Northam signed Senate Bill 5030, sponsored by Senator Locke, omnibus police reform legislation, which incorporates a number of critical reform measures passed by the House of Delegates:
• House Bill 5099, sponsored by Delegate Aird, prohibits law enforcement officers from seeking or executing a no-knock search warrant. With Governor Northam’s signature, Virginia becomes the third state in the nation to ban no-knock warrants.
• House Bill 5049, sponsored by Delegate Helmer, reduces the militarization of police by prohibiting law enforcement from obtaining or using specified equipment, including grenades, weaponized aircraft, and high caliber firearms. Governor Northam amended this bill to clarify that law enforcement agencies can seek a waiver to use restricted equipment for search and rescue missions.
• House Bill 5109, sponsored by Delegate Hope, creates statewide minimum training standards for law enforcement officers, including training on awareness of racism, the potential for biased profiling, and de-escalation techniques. Governor Northam made technical amendments to this bill to align it with Senate Bill 5030.
• House Bill 5104, sponsored by Delegate Price, mandates law enforcement agencies and jails to request the prior employment and disciplinary history of new hires.
• House Bill 5108, sponsored by Delegate Guzman, expands and diversifies the Criminal Justice Services Board, ensuring that the perspectives of social justice leaders, people of color, and mental health providers are represented in the state’s criminal justice policymaking.
• House Bill 5051, sponsored by Delegate Simon, strengthens the process by which law enforcement officers can be decertified and allows the Criminal Justice Services Board to initiate decertification proceedings.
• House Bill 5069, sponsored by Delegate Carroll Foy, limits the circumstances in which law enforcement officers can use neck restraints.
• House Bill 5029, sponsored by Delegate McQuinn, requires law enforcement officers to intervene when they witness another officer engaging or attempting to engage in the use of excessive force.
• House Bill 5045, sponsored by Delegate Delaney, makes it a Class 6 felony for law enforcement officers to “carnally know” someone they have arrested or detained, an inmate, parolee, probationer, pretrial defendant, or post-trial offender if the officer is in a position of authority over such individual.
• Governor Northam signed House Bill 5055 and Senate Bill 5035, sponsored by Leader Herring and Senator Hashmi, respectively, which empower localities to create civilian law enforcement review boards. These new laws also permit civilian review boards the authority to issue subpoenas and make binding disciplinary decisions.
• Governor Northam signed Senate Bill 5014, sponsored by Senator Edwards, which mandates the creation of minimum crisis intervention training standards and requires law enforcement officers to complete crisis intervention training.
Governor Northam also took action on the following bills that make Virginia’s criminal justice system more equitable:
• Governor Northam signed Senate Bill 5018, sponsored by Senator Bell, which allows individuals serving a sentence for certain felony offenses who are terminally ill to petition the Parole Board for conditional release.
• Governor Northam amended House Bill 5148 and Senate Bill 5034, sponsored by Delegate Scott and Senator Boysko, respectively, which allow for increased earned sentencing credits. The Governor proposed a six-month delay to give the Department of Corrections sufficient time to implement this program.
“The deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Ahmaud Arbery woke Americans to a longstanding problem that has existed for generations—and we know Virginia is not immune,” said Senator Mamie Locke. “These are transformative bills that will make Virginians’ lives better, and I’m so proud to see them signed into law.”
“Today is about progress,” said Majority Leader Charniele Herring. “After generations of work on this issue, we are finally taking steps to hold police accountable and rebuild trust between law enforcement and the communities they serve. It’s a new day in Virginia.”
Governor Northam also signed measures to support COVID-19 relief. A full list of legislation signed by the Governor from the Special Session can be found here.
Photos of Middletown murder suspect, suspect vehicle released
The investigation into the early morning shooting and killing of a 41-year-old white male continues. The victim (whose name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin) was last seen running from the Liberty gas station and across Reliance Road towards the McDonald’s restaurant and Econo Lodge hotel.
Video evidence shows a pickup truck almost strike and then pursue the victim off the lot and out of camera frame. Shortly afterwards, witnesses report hearing two gunshots and called 9-1-1.
The public is now being asked to assist investigators with identifying the suspect and/or the suspect vehicle.
The suspect photo has been pulled from video surveillance monitors, we are aware this takes away some quality of the image, but it clearly shows the suspect as a thin white male wearing a dark-colored long sleeve shirt, jeans, camo ball cap and appearing to have some slight “scruff” or facial hair growth. “NIKE” is written on the front of the shirt in green lettering that cannot be seen in the photo.
The suspect vehicle appears to be an older model gold or silver Ford F-150 extended cab pickup with the small seating area behind the driver and passenger. The vehicle has some rust on the lower portion of the passenger door and two decals (upper right corner & lower left corner) on the back glass.
Anyone who can identify this subject or knows the whereabouts of this truck, is asked to call the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office at 540-662-6162 or Frederick County Crime Solvers at 540-665-8477 (TIPS).
LFCC gearing up to open its spring enrollment in early November
Prepare to close the book on 2020 by enrolling in LFCC’s spring semester classes starting next week. The college’s schedule is now online at www.lfcc.edu/schedule, and current students can enroll starting Monday, Nov. 2. New student enrollment begins Monday, Nov. 9.
The first 100 current students and the first 100 new students to enroll in spring classes will be entered into a drawing to win $200, $100, $50 and $25 gift cards to the LFCC Bookstore.
Current students should ensure they have enrolled for spring by Nov. 30. They should schedule an appointment with their advisor to meet online, or via email or phone.
New students can complete their entire orientation and advising from the comfort and safety of their own homes. The start dates for spring classes are Jan. 19, Feb. 1 and March 15. Take your first step by visiting www.lfcc.edu/enroll.
“In the spring, we have designed three modalities that we hope will give you the flexibility, the convenience and the types of options that you need depending on your home situation and your work situation,” LFCC Vice President of Academic and Student Affairs Anne Davis said.
Courses will be available in one of three formats: online with no set meeting times, online live with set meeting times, and hybrid with both in-person and online classes. Online live classes are often referred to as synchronous because the instructor meets virtually with students at scheduled meeting times each week. Online classes with no set meeting times are referred to as asynchronous.
“Even with the asynchronous times, you still have access to your professor and you still have ways to connect in real time,” said Dr. Davis.
Learn more about the enrollment process at lfcc.edu/spring2021.
Early morning shooting leaves one man dead at Reliance Road McDonald’s
On October 27, 2020, at approximately 3:19 AM, deputies with the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to 85 Reliance Road for a report of shots fired. Arriving deputies located a white male down in the parking lot of the McDonald’s fast-food restaurant suffering from apparent gunshot wounds and now deceased.
A perimeter was established, to secure the area, and FCSO’s Criminal Investigations Division was contacted to respond to begin seeking out witnesses and processing evidence. This is an active investigation, only hours old, with new developments and evidence continuing to be discovered, and so no further details will be released at this time so as not to compromise the investigation. The victim is not being identified at this time pending notification of next of kin.
We would like to point out, for the peace of mind of the general public, and those living near the crime scene, that we do not believe this to be a random act of violence or of any lingering threat to other citizens in that area.
Anyone who believes they may have information about this shooting is asked to call investigator R. T. Swartz at 540-662-6162. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may call local Crime Solvers at 540-665-TIPS (8477).
Recent opioid overdoses linked to deadly fentanyl pills disguised as prescription medication
The Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force and partnering law enforcement agencies are warning the public about recent fatal and non-fatal overdoses connected to the deadly drug, fentanyl. The Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force is educating the public about a growing trend in our region that is consistent with other parts of the country. A recent increase in opioid related overdoses is likely the result of fentanyl laced pills disguised as prescription medication. These pills are deceiving and are often stamped, shaped, and colored like an ordinary prescription pill. Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid 50-100 times more potent than morphine. Two milligrams of fentanyl is potentially deadly for the average person. Law enforcement and first responders dispatched to fentanyl related overdoses are administering multiple doses of naloxone in order to revive the victim. Naloxone is a medication used to counteract the effects of an opioid overdose.
In 2018, the Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force reported a 45% decrease in fatal overdoses, and a 20% decrease in non-fatal overdoses in our region. The increasing presence of fentanyl in 2019 lead to a 27% increase in fatal opioid overdoses, while non-fatal overdoses remained relatively the same. This year, the Northern Shenandoah Valley has experienced a 64% increase in fatal opioid related overdoses, and a 17% increase in non-fatal opioid related overdoses compared to last year.
The Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force would like the public to be aware of this emerging trend. Do not accept or consume prescription medication unless provided by a physician or pharmacist.
The Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force is comprised of law enforcement personnel from Clarke, Frederick, Page, Shenandoah and Warren County Sheriff’s Departments, Front Royal, Luray, Strasburg, and Winchester Police Departments and the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Culpeper Field Office.
Over 1500 customers lose power for over seven hours in Linden Sunday
According to the Rappahannock Electric Cooperative (REC) the power outage in Linden, on Sunday afternoon, October 25, was reported to be caused by a vehicular accident impacting the Linden substation.
One impacted person on Apple Mountain said they believed two vehicles may have been involved.
Power was lost at 12:36 p.m. and was restored to the 1,509 impacted customers at 7:58 p.m. that evening, an REC employee told Royal Examiner.
Power restoration can be a tricky business.
If you lose service in your home or neighborhood, please remember the following:
• Stay clear of downed power lines. Contact with these lines could be life-threatening.
• Report the outage to REC (or your electric provider) as soon as possible.
• Be sure to inform REC (or your electric provider) if you see damage such as a fallen tree or broken pole.
Town Talk: A conversation with Michelle Smeltzer – Thermal Shelter 2020
Town Talk is a series on Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. If you have an idea, topic, or want to hear from someone in our community, let us know. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com
In this Town Talk, we’ll have a conversation with Michelle Smeltzer from Thermal Shelter of Front Royal and brings us up-to-date with the changes in 2020. The Thermal Shelter is opening Sunday, November 1, 2020.
If you are not familiar with our Front Royal Thermal Shelter, here is some information provided to us by Michelle Smeltzer
“The Front Royal Thermal Shelter gives the homeless of Warren County a place to stay warm during the winter months. The guests are provided supper at about 7:30 each evening, and the volunteers join them. After supper, the volunteers join them, and they play a variety of games, watch TV, or simply lie down on their cots after a tiring day. The following morning several of the churches provide breakfast, and some provide a bagged lunch when they leave for the day. There are separate sleeping areas for men and women, and the program does not allow guests or volunteers with the program until they are at least 18 years of age because they are a no-barrier shelter.
The doors open at 7:00 pm and their guests depart each morning between 5:00 am – 8:00 am.
Services provided include:
A hot dinner provided by volunteers.
Activities
Social Services
Spiritual guidance if requested
Basic first aid
Breakfast
Bag Lunch
Are you passionate about what they are doing? Let them know! They are always looking for volunteers to help make their vision a reality. They’ll help you find a way to volunteer that best suits you.
Please reach out to Michelle Smeltzer at Social Services if you need assistance or have questions about any of the programs discussed. Her telephone number is (540) 635-3430 or by email at michelle.smeltzer@dss.virginia.gov.
