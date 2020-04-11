State News
Governor Northam signs Virginia Values Act
~ Virginia is first Southern state to provide sweeping anti-discrimination protections for LGBTQ people ~
RICHMOND—Governor Ralph Northam today (April 11, 2020) announced he has signed the Virginia Values Act, making Virginia the first state in the South to enact comprehensive protections for the LGBTQ community against discrimination in housing, employment, public spaces, and credit applications.
Senate Bill 868, sponsored by Senator Adam Ebbin, prohibits discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity in housing, public and private employment, public accommodations, and access to credit. The legislation also extends important protections to Virginians on the basis of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, pregnancy, childbirth or related medical conditions, age, marital status, disability, and status as a veteran.
“This legislation sends a strong, clear message—Virginia is a place where all people are welcome to live, work, visit, and raise a family,” said Governor Northam. “We are building an inclusive Commonwealth where there is an opportunity for everyone, and everyone is treated fairly. No longer will LGBTQ Virginians have to fear being fired, evicted, or denied service in public places because of who they are.”
“With the Governor’s signing of the Virginia Values Act, we have made discrimination against our gay, lesbian and transgender friends, family, neighbors, and co-workers in employment, housing and public accommodation illegal in the Commonwealth of Virginia,” said Speaker of the House Eileen Filler-Corn. “It is now the law of the land that every Virginian can work hard, earn a living wage, and live their lives without fear of discrimination based on who they are or who they love. A tremendous victory.”
“I am grateful to Governor Northam for signing the Virginia Values Act, which represents years of dedicated work by activists, legislators, and progressive members of our business community to ensure full protection for every Virginian under the law,” said Senator Adam Ebbin. “Sadly, during times of crisis like these, discrimination rises, and its effects become more apparent. When jobs are scarce and housing unaffordable, the reality of who you are must be an additional hurdle to putting food on the table or providing shelter for your family. This law provides important new protections.”
“After decades of hard work, we are closer to making Virginia the Commonwealth that we all want it to be,” said Delegate Mark Sickles. “This new law will bring protections that Virginians need to live, work, and access services free from discrimination and harassment. I am grateful to Governor Northam for signing this legislation and to the broad coalition of dedicated advocates, legislators, constituents, faith leaders, and members of the business community, who worked together to pass the most comprehensive civil rights bill in Virginia’s history this session.”
Update: Virginia Coronavirus Fraud Task Force asks hospitals for help identifying potential fraud
The Virginia Coronavirus Fraud Task Force, led by U.S. Attorneys Thomas T. Cullen and G. Zachary Terwilliger, sent letters to the CEOs of all major hospital systems across the Commonwealth alerting them of potentially fraudulent and illegal activity associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.
These letters apprised hospital leadership of the potential criminal consequences of hoarding certain medical supplies identified as scarce in a March 23 Executive Order signed by President Donald J. Trump. Some of the 15 categories of health and medical supplies identified as scarce include N-91 masks, portable ventilators, Chloroquine phosphate or hydroxychloroquine HCL, and a variety of other personal protective equipment, such as face masks, surgical masks, gloves, and face shields.
In addition to alerting the hospital systems about potential hoarding, the letter also asks administrators to, “identify those individuals or entities that may have acquired vital medical supplies in excess of what they would reasonably use or for the purpose of charging exorbitant prices.”
“Our regional health systems and the brave men and women they employ have a unique vantage point from which to detect potentially fraudulent and illegal hoarding activity associated with COVID-19,” said U.S. Attorney Cullen. “It is our hope that these institutions will partner with us to combat criminal conduct that undermines our collective efforts to slow the spread of this disease.”
“It is imperative that we get these critical materials to the people on the front lines,” said U.S. Attorney Terwilliger. “If you are someone who is looking to unjustly enrich yourself off of this pandemic, and amassing bulk quantities to unfairly extort hospitals and others, we will investigate and take all next steps to ensure these critical supplies get where they are needed most.”
“Governor Northam and his administration have no tolerance for any kind of fraudulent activity occurring in Virginia related to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Virginia Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Brian Moran. “At a time when the accessibility of specific, life-critical health and medical supplies is imperative to the mitigation of COVID-19 within our communities, Virginia is appreciative of our federal partners bringing these concerns to light.”
For More information about the Virginia Coronavirus Fraud Task Force, please visit: https://www.justice.gov/usao-wdva/covid-19-fraud
Western Virginia Coronavirus Fraud Coordinator, Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Baudinet, USAVAW.COVID19@usdoj.gov or 540-278-1494.
Eastern Virginia Coronavirus Fraud Coordinator, Assistant U.S. Attorney Kaitlin G. Cooke, Kaitlin.Cooke@usdoj.gov or 804-819-5416.
To report a COVID-19 fraud scheme or suspicious activity, contact the National Center for Disaster Fraud (NCDF) by calling the NCDF Hotline at 1-866-720-5721 or sending an email to disaster@leo.gov.
For more information, visit the IRS website at www.irs.gov/coronavirus
FBI at: https://www.ic3.gov or 804-261-1044.
To report fraudulent activity to the Virginia State Police, Virginians can contact the Virginia Fusion Center (VFC) at vfc@vfc.vsp.virginia.gov.
For continuing information on the COVID-19 virus and the federal response, check https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html
Governor Northam COVID-19 update briefing – April 10, 2020
Governor Northam joins the Virginia Emergency Support Team to share the latest updates on the COVID-19 response. Here is the latest update:+
Attorney General Herring celebrates signing of historic gun safety legislation
RICHMOND (April 10, 2020) – Attorney General Mark R. Herring issued the following statement celebrating Governor Northam’s signing of historic gun safety legislation that Attorney General Herring has fought for during his time both as a state senator and as attorney general. The legislation includes universal background checks, a reinstatement of Virginia’s one-handgun-a-month law, an Extreme Risk Protective Order, a mandate to report a lost or stolen firearm, among others.
“We have been working for years for this moment. I want to thank all the advocates, lawmakers and everyday Virginians who tirelessly fought for these life-saving gun safety measures,” said Attorney General Herring. “Virginians sent a message to Richmond last November that they were ready for gun violence prevention laws in the Commonwealth and this year we were finally able to deliver. Guns have taken the lives of too many Virginians, but, unfortunately, Republicans did nothing to change that reality for entirely too long. Our communities are now safer because of these commonsense gun safety measures that have proven to be successful in preventing gun violence.”
COVID-19 disrupts Virginia tourism as season ramps up
RICHMOND, Va. — Michael Moore has always enjoyed his job as a wine trail guide with Topshelf Transportation. He said the job is about more than wine.
“I get people anything they need,” Moore said. “I’m like a rolling concierge.”
Moore, 71, works in the Monticello Wine Trail region, which encompasses parts of Albermarle and Nelson counties and contains about 35 wineries. It is widely considered to be one of Virginia’s top wine regions. Moore has worked in the industry for the past seven years after he retired as a graphic designer. But, in mid-March, his tours were canceled due to Gov. Ralph Northam’s order to close non-essential businesses and ban gatherings of 10 or more to combat the spread of COVID-19.
“I guess I’m out of a job,” Moore said. “The whole industry has come to a screeching halt.”
Moore is not alone, and COVID-19 has not just impacted jobs in the state’s tourism industry. Since Northam’s order, there has been a sharp spike in unemployment rates, with 306,143 Virginians filing for unemployment insurance in the past three weeks.
Moore is not worried about his finances, but many people in the tourism industry are not as lucky.
“It’s tough,” he said. “Some of the bigger wineries, they’ve got a cushion, but their workers are out of work. And it’s all part-time workers.”
Travel spending in Virginia plummeted after stay-at-home orders were announced around the country, according to the U.S. Travel Association. Spending was $521 million in Virginia in the first week of March but dipped to $119 million by the end of the month. Compared to last year’s numbers, travel spending in the state was down 78% the previous week in March. Tourism is a significant source of revenue for Virginia, pulling in $26 billion in 2018, according to the Virginia Tourism Corp. The industry accounted for 234,000 jobs that year.
Andrew Cothern, communications manager for VTC, said Virginia attracts so many tourists because it has something for everyone.
“Virginia has a lot of different travel opportunities, whether the traveler’s interested in history or outdoor recreation or dining,” Cothern said. “There’s a lot of different reasons why people want to come to Virginia.”
Cothern said that COVID-19 had changed everything.
“With the COVID-19 crisis going on, a lot of people are not traveling, obviously, and it’s closed down a lot of business,” Cothern said.
The businesses hardest hit will be the ones that usually attract large crowds, he said. This might include museums, theaters, parks, restaurants, and wineries. VTC, and others in the tourism industry, are working to make some of these experiences virtual and earn a little revenue. For example, the American Shakespeare Center in Staunton is streaming recorded versions of the troupe’s 2020 performances. Tickets start at $10.
Moore, however, cannot work from home. He said companies like the one he works for might be in jeopardy.
“There will be some wine tour companies that will go out of business,” he said. “They’ve all got leases and cars and insurance they still have to pay for, even when they’re not touring.”
Large scale events have been affected, like the ones produced by Venture Richmond, a nonprofit that organizes events in downtown Richmond. Venture Richmond canceled Dominion Riverock, one of its largest festivals held on Brown’s Island. Stephen Lecky, director of events for the organization, said losing the festival was a disappointment to everyone, including vendors. Lecky said the festival draws 100,000 to 250,000 people annually, and they contract with hundreds of musicians, athletes, and other vendors.
“All these folks, food vendors and traveling vendors included, will not have this event, and it will impact them financially,” Lecky said.
Lecky said that once a festival is canceled, potential revenue is gone.
“That’s $2 to $3 million that we won’t be seeing,” he said.
Lecky also is concerned about Friday Cheers, a weekly concert series that Venture Richmond organizes. The event typically draws 3,000 to 5,000 people to Belle Isle between May and June, Lecky said. Venture Richmond has canceled events through May and hopes to reschedule those musicians for later in the summer, but Lecky is worried people will be wary of large crowds.
“If a vaccine is not available to people by September, October–will people truly feel safe and comfortable in large crowds and events like this?” Lecky said.
Lecky said in the future event coordinators will have to be more careful.
“Events are going to have to be more proactive on ways they are doing things,” he said. “Do events go cashless? Are employees wearing gloves? Are you sanitizing more frequently? I think attendees are going to want to see these kinds of changes now.”
Though more people are turning to outdoor recreation during the coronavirus outbreak, Virginia state and national parks are closing. The Rappahannock Rapidan Health District of the Virginia Department of Health recommended on April 8, the full closure of Shenandoah National Park, which has over 500 miles of hiking trails. The Appalachian Trail Conservancy on April 3 formally requested permission to close the 2,193-mile trail through the end of the month. A long stretch of it winds through the state.
Virginia State Parks have also taken a hit from COVID-19. The 38 parks attract 11 million visitors annually, with 45% of park spending coming from out-of-state visitors, according to Dave Neudeck, communications and marketing director for the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation. Neudeck said the parks had canceled campground and cabin reservations through June 10. They have also closed visitor centers.
“It’s going to hit our budget because the revenues generated from our overnight facilities and our merchandise sales in our visitor centers are significant,” Neudeck said.
Neudeck is optimistic about the future of the parks and said this crisis might make people more appreciative of nature.
“What we see right now is that more people are looking to parks and state parks to get outside and get that fresh air and get some exercise when they can,” he said. “Therefore, we are seeing a lot of first-time visitors to our parks. The hope is that we’ll continue beyond when everything turns back to normal.”
For now, many are making the best of the crisis. Moore is making masks for health care professionals. Lecky is attempting to rebook vendors for later festivals. Cothern said VTC would increase promotional materials once people are allowed to travel freely. All agreed that the tourism industry is resilient, and people will come back to Virginia.
By Macy Pressley
Capital News Service
Governor Northam COVID-19 update briefing – April 8, 2020
Governor Northam joins the Virginia Emergency Support Team to share the latest updates on the COVID-19 response. Here is the latest update:
Governor Northam announces plans to postpone upcoming Virginia elections in response to COVID-19
~ Governor delays June primary by two weeks asks General Assembly to move May elections to November ~
RICHMOND—Governor Ralph Northam today (April 8, 2020) requested the General Assembly move the May General Election and all special elections scheduled for May 5, 2020, to the November 3, 2020, General Election date to further mitigate the spread of COVID-19. The Governor is also exercising his statutory authority (§ 24.2-603.1 of the Code of Virginia) to move the June primary elections from June 9, 2020, to June 23, 2020.
“As other states have shown, conducting an election in the middle of this global pandemic would bring unprecedented challenges and the potential risk to voters and those who work at polling places across the Commonwealth,” said Governor Northam. “Making these decisions now will help election officials prepare and implement the necessary changes. This is about protecting the health and safety of Virginians during this pandemic and ensuring our citizens can make their voices heard in a safe, fair, and uniform manner. I urge the General Assembly to do their part and take action to move our upcoming elections.”
“Free and fair elections are at the core of our democracy and no Virginian should have to choose between their health and exercising their right to vote, said Attorney General Herring. “I’m proud to have worked closely with Governor Northam and his team on a solution that protects both public health and the integrity of our elections.”
Moving the upcoming May elections requires action by the General Assembly. The plan the Governor is proposing includes the following measures:
• There will be one ballot in November.
• Voters who are qualified in November will be able to vote in November. An individual who was not qualified in May but is qualified in November will be able to vote.
• All absentee ballots already cast will be discarded. Virginians will have an opportunity to vote for local elected officials in November.
• Those officials whose terms are to expire as of June 30, 2020, will continue in office until their successors have been elected on November 3, 2020, and have been qualified to serve.
For additional resources and information about Virginia’s COVID-19 response, please visit virginia.gov/coronavirus.
