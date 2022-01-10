Local News
Governor Northam takes action to expand hospital capacity
On January 10, 2022, Governor Northam today took steps to increase Virginia’s hospital capacity and support healthcare workers responding to COVID-19 after a record number of hospitalizations were posted on Friday of last week. He issued a limited 30-day order to expand the number of available hospital beds, increase staffing capacity at hospitals and nursing homes, and allow public health agencies greater flexibility in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic. The limited duration is based on modeling that suggests the virus will peak in the next few weeks.
“Health care workers and hospitals are exhausted, and they are again facing increasing numbers of patients, affecting their ability to provide care,” Governor Northam said. “These steps will help ease the strain, giving medical professionals more flexibility to care for people. Ultimately, the best thing everyone can do for our hospitals and their staff is to get vaccinated.”
Virginia has among the nation’s lowest COVID-19 case rates and death rates per capita, and the Commonwealth ranks in the top ten most vaccinated states in the country. But the highly-transmissible omicron variant has increased the number of people turning to the hospital with COVID-19. The overwhelming majority of individuals hospitalized have not been vaccinated against COVID-19. In fact, one hospital company reported last week that 97% of COVID-19 patients relying on ventilators are not vaccinated.
More than 3,500 patients statewide are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, and ICU hospitalizations have more than doubled since December 1, 2021. In addition, the winter season is spurring an increasing number of flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases in Virginia, impacting hospital capacity. To address this patient increase, Emergency Order Eighty-Four directs the State Health Commissioner to waive normal bed licensing requirements, allows hospitals to increase their licensed bed capacity, and mandates increased coordination between hospitals and local Medical Services Agencies.
Healthcare workers across the country are facing severe burnout and exhaustion 22 months into the pandemic. The Governor’s Emergency Order directs a number of actions to boost staff in hospitals and nursing homes. The Order allows providers with an active out-of-state license to practice in Virginia; authorizes experienced Physician Assistants to practice without a written supervisory agreement; increases provider-to-patient ratios; and provides certain liability protections to health care workers who act in good faith to protect patients.
In addition, Emergency Order Eighty-Four increases flexibility in the transfer of patients to state-operated psychiatric hospitals, which have seen dangerously-high census levels since the pandemic began.
Governor Northam encouraged everyone to take easy steps to help:
• It’s a good idea to stay away from people who have not gotten their shots.
• It’s a good idea to wear a mask when you’re around other people, especially if you don’t know whether they have been vaccinated.
• If you have not gotten a booster shot, now is the time to do it. Shots are widely available at pharmacies, doctor’s offices, and local health departments all across Virginia.
• If you have children age five and above, now is the time to get them vaccinated. This will make it easier and safer for them to go back to school.
• If you have chosen not to get your shots, you need to wear a mask and practice social distancing—to protect yourself and other people.
The full text of Executive Order Eighty-Four is here.
Fauquier Health encourages community members to know where to go, and when
Knowing where to go to get the care you need can be confusing. Efforts to continue slowing the spread of COVID-19 have resulted in many new practices for hospitals, outpatient centers and medical offices. As we move forward, life – and healthcare – continues to evolve. Fauquier Health’s commitment to providing a broad range of healthcare services and high-quality care won’t change.
Now more than ever, it is important to seek out the right level of care for when you are not feeling your best.
Experiencing COVID-19 symptoms? Call your primary care office during normal business hours for non-emergent conditions or symptoms.
- Your primary care provider knows your medical history and should be your first line of defense for any illness or disease that isn’t a medical emergency. Think cough and cold, flu, stomach upset, chronic conditions like diabetes or high blood pressure, and more. They should also be your regular resource for preventive care, including annual wellness visits, routine vaccinations, smoking cessation, diet and exercise consultations, and more.
- It is safe to visit your primary care provider. Physician offices are working around the clock to make it easier for you to get seen virtually or in-person if appropriate. If you have an in-person visit you will need to wear a mask during the entirety of the visit. This helps to protect you, staff members and other patients. You may also notice that there are fewer people in the office, and that’s ok. Many providers are intentionally spacing patient visits to support social distancing measures.
- You may be asking yourself what to expect during a virtual or telehealth visit. Telehealth is a safe way and effective way to get you the care and guidance you need from a health professional. Providers offering telehealth may do your visit over the phone or through a video conferencing call. Check your provider’s website or call the office to determine if telehealth is available.
COVID-19 testing sites may be coupled with longer wait times and at home testing kits may be difficult to obtain. Many primary care offices are also capable of doing COVID-19 testing. So be sure to speak with your physician about when testing is appropriate for you and what their recommendations are for next steps.
Use an urgent care or walk-in clinic for moderate/worsening symptoms when prompt primary care is not available or after normal business hours.
- Using an urgent care or walk-in clinic is a great option if your primary care provider is not readily available, or if it is after normal business hours and your primary care provider’s office is closed. Urgent cares and walk-in clinics commonly treat people for cough and cold, flu, ear infections and allergies, skin conditions, minor injuries and more. Some urgent cares or walk-in clinics have x-ray capabilities onsite as well.
- It is safe to visit urgent cares and walk-in clinics. Please exercise an abundance of caution by wearing your mask during your visit. This helps to protect you, staff members and other patients. Some urgent cares or walk-in clinics may have digital wait-in-line tools to reduce your time spent in the waiting room. You can sign up for your slot ahead of time and arrive for your appointment.
- Many local urgent care or walk-in clinics offer telehealth or virtual appointment services in an effort to support social distancing while continuing regular patient care. Providers offering telehealth may do a visit over the phone or through a video conference call. Check the office’s website or call ahead to determine if telehealth is available and appropriate for your needs.
For COVID-19 testing, most urgent cares or walk-in clinics are requiring appointments ahead of time. Be sure to check their websites or call for information on how to schedule a COVID-19 test. By scheduling an appointment, it will cut down on your estimated wait times and will help to prevent long drive-up lines.
Use your nearest emergency room for any medical emergency.
If you are experiencing emergent symptoms of a heart attack or stroke, have difficulty breathing, or are experiencing another medical emergency, call 911 or go to the nearest emergency room.
To help prevent the spread of illness, you will be screened for fever and other symptoms of respiratory illnesses when you arrive. You will also be asked to wear a mask. It is important that you wear your mask until you are instructed to remove it by a staff member or until you are discharged. This helps to protect you, staff members and other patients.
It is critical that you seek emergency care if you are experiencing a medical emergency. We have procedures in place to protect the health and safety of our patients, staff members and visitors. Our standard infection prevention protocols help in preventing the spread of infectious diseases, including COVID-19, year-round. It is safe to come to the hospital, and your life, or the life of a loved one, may depend on prompt emergency treatment.
If you are concerned you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, please check out our symptom checker.
Prioritizing your health and the health of your loved ones is important. By seeking out the appropriate level of care, taking advantage of telehealth visits when appropriate, following guidance from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for wearing a mask, and practicing smart social distancing, you are making communities healthier.
Watch out for refreeze and slick spots on Shenandoah Valley roads
Friday night is another night for drivers to look out for icy spots and a refreeze on Shenandoah Valley roadways. Drivers are advised to use extreme caution when traveling and to expect ice or snow patches on some roads. Extra attention should be used when traveling on bridges and overpasses as these areas are prone to icing conditions.
Conditions vary across the state, but precipitation fell in most regions overnight. Any snow or ice on roadways means travel is hazardous and should be avoided. VDOT crews will continue to work around-the-clock clearing roads until all state-maintained routes are safe for travel.
Sub-freezing temperatures are expected tonight and over the weekend, potentially causing refreeze and icy conditions. Crews will continue treating slick patches to reduce impacts.
Crews continue to respond to the two inclement weather events this week and are still clearing secondary roads in the Fredericksburg and Culpeper districts related to the Monday, Jan. 3 winter storm.
Virginia Department of Transportation Staunton District crews will continue to plow and treat roads throughout the night as needed.
Here are the road conditions as of 4 p.m. on Friday, January 7th in the Virginia Department of Transportation Staunton District:
Interstate 64 – Clear conditions in Alleghany, Rockbridge, and Augusta counties.
Interstate 66 – Clear conditions in Warren County
Interstate 81 – Clear conditions in Rockbridge, Augusta, Rockingham, Shenandoah, and Frederick counties.
Primary roads – Minor conditions in Highland, Shenandoah, Frederick, and Clarke counties. Clear conditions in Bath, Alleghany, Rockbridge, Augusta, Rockingham, Warren, and Page counties.
Secondary roads – Moderate conditions in Frederick and Clarke counties. Minor conditions in Highland, Bath, Alleghany, Rockbridge, Augusta, Rockingham, Shenandoah, Warren, and Page counties.
Key reminders:
Postpone travel as long as possible to give crews time to treat roads.
With temperatures still below freezing, drivers should use caution on bridges, ramps, and overpasses where there may be icy patches or slick spots.
Motorists should reduce speed.
Sidewalks and parking lots could be slippery, so walk with caution.
Do not pass snowplows. Sidewalks and parking lots could be slippery, so walk with caution.
Keep an emergency winter weather kit in your vehicle which includes food, water, first aid materials, tools, and blankets in the event of a breakdown or stoppage.
Visit 511Virginia.org for the latest road conditions before traveling. If possible, avoid travel until road conditions improve.
For more information on winter weather travel, visit virginiadot.org/travel/snow.asp.
Resources:
To report hazardous road conditions or talk to a customer service representative, call VDOT’s Customer Service Center at 1-800-FOR-ROAD (800-367-7623) or visit online at my.vdot.virginia.gov.
•VDOT recently partnered with Waze to add a new feature to the navigation software app that allows users to report, in real-time during winter weather, when a road has not been plowed. It will also inform travelers when they are approaching a road that has been identified by other drivers as unplowed.
•Traffic information is also available on Twitter @511statewideVA; for general VDOT information, follow @VaDOT.
For winter weather road conditions go to http://www.511Virginia.org, look at the orange bar on the top of the page and click on “Text Views” and then click on “Road Condition Table”. Look at the pull-down box that lists all jurisdictions. In this box, individual counties can be chosen to view.
The VDOT Customer Service Center can be accessed through its mobile-friendly website at https://my.vdot.virginia.gov/. Agents are on site 24/7 every day of the year to assist the public. People can also call the VDOT Customer Service Center at 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623).
The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany, and Bath counties.
Road condition definitions:
Severe – drifting or partially blocking the road.
Moderate – snow or ice on major portions of the roadway.
Minor – bare pavement except for isolated spots of snow, ice, or slush.
Local students earn President’s List Honors at Shenandoah University
Shenandoah celebrates the 428 students who made the President’s List for the Fall 2021 semester. Students who achieved this prestigious academic recognition attained a grade point average of at least 3.90.
Daniel Guizar of Front Royal
Hanna Brzezinski of Front Royal
Ciarra Berry of Front Royal
Laura Brown of Front Royal
Crismeli Sandoval of Front Royal
Isabelle Grupac of Linden
Erika Gallagher of Front Royal
About Shenandoah University
Shenandoah University was established in 1875 and is headquartered in Winchester, Virginia, with additional educational sites in Clarke, Fairfax, and Loudoun counties. Shenandoah is a private, nationally recognized university that blends professional career experiences with liberal education. With nearly 4,000 students in more than 200+ areas of study in seven different schools, Shenandoah promotes a close-knit community rich in creative energy and intellectual challenge. Shenandoah students collaborate with accomplished professors who provide focused, individual attention, all the while leading several programs to be highly nationally ranked. Through innovative partnerships and programs at both the local and global levels, there are exceptional opportunities for students to learn in and out of the classroom. Shenandoah empowers its students to improve the human condition and to be principled professionals and leaders wherever they go. For more information, visit su.edu.
Governor Northam announces $5 million for new community testing centers across Virginia
RICHMOND—On January 6, 2022, Governor Northam announced that the Virginia Department of Health will open nine new Community Testing Centers (CTCs) to increase testing availability across the Commonwealth. Centers will be funded with an initial $5 million from the Virginia Department of Health, which is seeking FEMA funding to reimburse expenses and continue testing deployment. New testing centers will offer Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests—the most reliable form of testing for COVID-19—and will supplement numerous locally-coordinated Community Testing Events.
“Testing is a critical tool in our fight against COVID-19, and we must continue to everything we can do to increase access,” said Governor Northam. “As Virginians continue to grapple with a national shortage of rapid tests, expanding our PCR capabilities will ensure more Virginians have access to free, reliable testing and can better protect themselves and their families.”
The testing locations will be near or on the same property as existing VDH Community Vaccination Centers (CVCs) in Charlottesville, Chesterfield, Fairfax, Fredericksburg, Newport News, Norfolk, Prince William, Richmond, and Roanoke that have been operating since October.
“Testing helps us identify individuals who are ill with the disease so the appropriate medical and public health actions can be taken and can help reduce the spread of COVID-19,” said Dr. Oliver. “We understand that there is a lot of demand for testing, and this expanded capacity through the CTCs will help address some of these critical needs across the Commonwealth.”
These new testing centers are expected to administer more than 50,000 tests in the month of January. Each of the nine sites will operate between 4-6 days per week and will be open from 9 a.m. and 6 p.m., depending on the location. The first CTC will open on Saturday, January 8, 2022, at the Richmond International Raceway (Gate 7, 4690 Caroline Ave.) with eight additional sites opening in the coming weeks.
CTC test results will be automatically sent via text or email message to individuals being tested, based on the information provided in the appointment system.
VDH urges people to get tested if they have symptoms, or if they have come into close contact with someone with COVID-19, regardless of vaccination status. VDH recommends testing on day 5 after exposure, although testing on days 3-5 is also acceptable. As this is a time of high demand on testing and on the health system, if you do not have symptoms or known exposure, VDH encourages people to postpone any non-essential travel or events that would prompt them to test beforehand.
To learn more about COVID-19 testing, visit the VDH COVID-19 Testing webpage.
New School Board leaders elected; Second Step program on hold; WCPS preps for possible switch to virtual learning
The Warren County School Board unanimously elected members Kristen Pence as chair and Ralph Rinaldi as vice-chair during its first meeting of 2022 and acted to temporarily — albeit indefinitely — put on hold the school division’s Second Step curriculum pending review.
Board members also learned that Warren County Public Schools (WCPS) is preparing for a possible switch to virtual learning due to staffing shortages associated with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
According to the school division’s COVID-19 Dashboard data as of Thursday, January 6, there are 21 active staff cases of COVID-19 with 10 staff members quarantined. There are also 34 active student cases of COVID-19 and 105 students are quarantined, according to the dashboard.
“Looking at our case count, we may face a time when we will have to make the decision to possibly close schools due to staffing issues,” WCPS Superintendent Christopher Ballenger told the School Board members during their regular meeting on Wednesday, January 5. “Staffing is becoming an issue everywhere so we will look at that on a daily basis.”
Ballenger said that he is talking daily to principals, who are monitoring their staff numbers. In preparation, he said that principals have discussed a possible switch to virtual learning with their staff.
According to a January 3 letter that Ballenger posted online and sent to parents and guardians, WCPS will continue to operate in phase two of its COVID-19 mitigation plan, which requires masks to be worn indoors at all times unless there is a medical or religious modification on file.
“Schools will start this semester with continued mitigation measures to help ensure that our environment is safe,” according to the letter. “This may include, but not be limited to emphasizing hand hygiene and respiratory etiquette, minimizing congregate settings, increasing physical distance where feasible, enhancing cleaning and sanitization throughout the day and overnight, and adjusting meal procedures and schedules as needed.”
With an increase in positive COVID cases within the Warren County community, Ballenger wrote that individual school closures may occur due to staffing issues. Staff at all schools, he said, will be prepared to transition to virtual learning if it becomes necessary to close individual sites.
“WCPS will try to provide advanced notice, but parents should be prepared, and understand, that school closures could happen with little notification,” according to his letter, in which Ballenger noted that WCPS also will adhere to updated guidance issued on December 27, 2021, by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
During Wednesday’s School Board meeting, Ballenger said that since the start of the current academic school year, WCPS has and will continue to conduct deep sanitation every night in hallways and in classrooms. This will be enhanced by increased daily cleaning on high-touch areas, he said.
WCPS staff also are conducting all meetings virtually, the superintendent reported.
Surprise action taken
With School Board members Pence, Rinaldi, Antoinette Funk, Andrea Lo, and Melanie Salins present during Wednesday’s regular meeting, they unanimously approved an unlisted, additional action item to temporarily put on hold the use of the Second Step Social-Emotional Learning (SEL) program curriculum in WCPS following a motion by Rinaldi that was seconded by Salins.
The Second Step program is a registered trademark of the nonprofit Committee for Children, which is based in Seattle, Wash. WCPS purchases Second Step from the Committee for Children, which says on its website that the Second Step programs are research-based, teacher-informed, and classroom-tested to promote the social-emotional development, safety, and well-being of children from early learning through Grade 8.
Two Front Royal, Va., residents voiced concerns about the Second Step program during the community participation segment of the School Board’s meeting. Both Rinaldi and Salins suggested action during the School Board members’ reports segment of the meeting.
Residents Mike Mayer and Amber Morris said that the Second Step SEL curriculum is being implemented in WCPS without the approval or endorsement of the School Board or the public.
“Who is responsible for this? Is it the Board? Mr. Ballenger? I want to know who made the call to use my tax dollars to implement this garbage in our schools without the informed consent of the people,” Mayer said.
Morris and Mayer said they are concerned about the program’s content. Morris called it Marxist while Mayer said it is dangerous.
Board members Rinaldi and Salins — who said they received communications from concerned parents this week — also said they also are concerned that WCPS parents cannot easily view the scripted Second Step lesson plans, which are trademarked material, although there are some basic overviews and videos provided online by the Committee for Children, they said.
And while parents may opt-out their children from participating in Second Step, per the WCPS handbook, Rinaldi and Salins think parents should be made more aware of the program’s content.
Rinaldi, for instance, said that as a former Fauquier County, Va., middle school teacher and football coach who taught a similar family life education curriculum there, he looked at a Second Step video and wondered “is there a possibility that some teachers can interweave the critical race theories idea?”
Salins said that while there is a student opt-out form in the WCPS handbook for the program, that’s “not the same thing as being upfront, open, honest, and transparent” about the content.
“Parents want to know specifically what is being taught,” she said, adding that WCPS must be “hypervigilant” in ensuring that parents and the community have easy access to easily understandable information. “Parents just want to know what kids are learning about and I don’t think they’re asking too much when it comes to that,” said Salins.
Rinaldi’s motion was to temporarily suspend Second Step until parents, school administrators, teachers, the School Board, and community leaders have time to review the program’s content. Following a review, he said, board action can then be introduced to either continue the program, modify it, or cancel it.
“We’re at the point where every once in a while, you have to sit back and review what is being done and reevaluate it,” he said.
Following the Board’s vote to suspend the program in WCPS, there was no plan instituted on how the review will happen or how long it will take, nor how long the program will be halted. Rinaldi said that will remain open-ended until a decision on the program is reached.
“The School Board has always and will continue to make the best decisions possible for all of the children of Warren County,” Ballenger wrote the Royal Examiner in an email today. “The Board has asked for an opportunity to review the program and so as a division, we will provide an opportunity for review.”
The superintendent also added that the Second Step program was purchased at the middle school level in 2015 and has been used at the elementary level since 2011 to address bullying, as well as to help students cope with stress and anger. He also wrote that the program was used to supplement the Life Skills program being offered. The link to the scope and sequence for K-8 is: https://cfccdn.blob.core.windows.net/static/pdf/scope-sequence/second-step-k8-scope-sequence-full.pdf
The School Board’s next meeting is its work session, which is scheduled for Wednesday, January 19, at 5 p.m. To watch the January 5 regular meeting in its entirety, click here.
State Police urge citizen precautions as second winter weather event looming tonight (Jan. 6-7)
With the National Weather Service calling for another significant round of winter weather making its way across Virginia Thursday night (Jan. 6) into Friday morning (Jan. 7), the Virginia State Police are encouraging Virginians to be weather aware… to plan ahead… and to avoid traveling during inclement conditions.
During the significant winter weather event earlier this week, from 12:01 a.m. Monday (Jan. 3) through midnight Tuesday (Jan.4), VSP troopers responded to 1,220 traffic crashes and 1,414 disabled/stuck vehicles statewide. There were no weather-related traffic deaths reported during that time period… to include the Interstate 95 incident near Fredericksburg.
“Back-to-back storms are nothing new for the state police or Virginia,” said Major R.C. Maxey, Jr., Virginia State Police Bureau of Field Operations Deputy Director, during a press conference held Thursday morning. “State Police is prepared for this latest round of winter weather. We will have all available troopers on patrol in order to respond as quickly as possible to traffic crashes, emergencies, and disabled motorists. We will extend shifts, call out additional troopers, and redirect resources when and where needed, just as we did earlier this week.”
If you must travel during the storm, please take these safety tips into consideration:
- Know Before You Go! Before heading out, check Virginia road conditions at www.511virginia.org or download the VDOT 511 app. Do not call 911 or #77 for road conditions. Please leave these emergency lines open for emergencies only.
- Clear ALL snow and ice from the roof, trunk, hood and windows of your vehicle – car, SUV, minivan, pickup truck, commercial vehicle – before you travel.
- Use your headlights – in rain and snow. Virginia law requires headlights on when your wipers are active.
- Drive for conditions – slow your speed and increase your traveling distance between the vehicle ahead of you.
- Always buckle up.
- Avoid distractions – put down the phone.
Additional tips for winter weather driving and preparedness are available through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) website and the Ready.gov website.
