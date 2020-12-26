State News
Governor Northam takes action to protect businesses from increasing cost of unemployment insurance
Governor Ralph Northam announced on December 22, 2020, temporary changes to the Commonwealth’s Unemployment Insurance (UI) program that will support Virginia workers and businesses whose livelihoods have been affected by the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. Executive Order Seventy-Four requires the Virginia Employment Commission (VEC) to mitigate a potential rise in the UI experience rating tax for businesses by holding them harmless for lay-offs that occurred during the pandemic. The temporary change will protect Virginia businesses from having to pay an additional $200 million to replenish the Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund. The Governor is also directing the VEC to begin automatically distributing UI benefits to unemployed Virginians who have been held in the agency’s determination process.
These actions come as Virginia’s unemployment system has been severely strained throughout 2020. Thanks to low unemployment over the past several years, the system simply was not equipped to handle the surge in unemployment claims that were received due to the pandemic. Approximately 1.4 million people have filed for unemployment benefits this year, more than 10 times the number of claims that were filed in 2019, which has left the Unemployment Insurance Trust depleted.
Governor Northam signed the special session budget that included $210 million to backfill the Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund, which is currently borrowing federal dollars to pay out benefits. In addition, to improve customer service, the Governor’s budget proposal includes nearly $15 million to support technology upgrades and additional customer service staff at the VEC.
“Since the start of this pandemic, the Commonwealth has distributed more than $9.7 billion in benefits to hundreds of thousands of Virginians, helping them get through these hard times,” said Governor Northam. “I am proud of what the Virginia Employment Commission has been able to accomplish, but there is still unprecedented need. In the face of federal inaction, these changes will put more of our unemployment insurance funding into the hands of unemployed workers and small business owners who desperately need it.”
UI Employer Tax Rates for 2021 is assigned by the previous calendar year from July 1, 2019, to June 30, 2020. Employers receive a Base Tax Rate, dependent on their particular account history and circumstances. In recalculating the tax rate for 2021, Executive Order Seventy-Four requires that the VEC not penalize businesses for lay-offs that occurred during the pandemic from April through June 2020. This will prevent Virginia’s struggling businesses from having to devote critical resources to higher state payroll taxes. These steps are particularly critical for small businesses and the retail, food, and lodging industries.
“It has been a long road to recovery for our workers and small businesses, and winter will bring its own set of unique challenges,” said Chief Workforce Development Advisor Megan Healy. “Bold action is required to ensure that Virginians have the resources they need to keep their heads above water and our economy moving forward. I am proud that the Commonwealth is further strengthening its UI program, which has already served as a lifeline to countless Virginians since the start of the pandemic.”
Governor Northam also directed the VEC to immediately begin distributing benefit payments to UI applicants whose claims have been delayed in the determination process. The VEC will continue to adjudicate claims for eligibility. If deemed ineligible, applicants will be required to return the funds pursuant to state and federal law.
“The Virginia Employment Commission remains focused on providing relief for Virginia businesses and workers during these unprecedented times,” said VEC Commissioner Ellen Marie Hess. “These actions will ease the burdens on families and businesses and help our economy grow.”
“This relief is absolutely critical for business owners across the Commonwealth, many of whom continue to struggle as a result of COVID-19,” said Delegate Lamont Bagby, Chair of the Commission on Unemployment Compensation. “Today’s actions will save over $200 million for Virginia’s employers and provide a much-needed boost for small businesses, workers, and our economic recovery.”
Local News
Videos, podcasts and newsletter highlight I-81 improvements
There are three new ways to keep up with Improve81, the $2 billion capital improvement program for Interstate 81 in Virginia. The first in a series of videos, podcasts, and newsletters are now available on the News & Multimedia page of Improve81.org.
The video and podcast focus on upcoming improvements at the Troutville Safety Rest Area along I-81 southbound near mile marker 158 in Botetourt County. These materials show and tell how the ramp extensions and increased truck parking will improve safety and traffic flow. Future videos and podcasts will highlight other capital projects and operational improvements.
The “81 Insider” newsletter offers articles, interviews, and photos about current and upcoming projects. It also profiles the men and women who are working to make these improvements along the I-81 corridor in Virginia. The newsletter will be distributed several times a year. Click the link above to view the December 2020 edition and to sign up for email delivery of future issues.
The I-81 Corridor Improvement Program was approved by the Commonwealth Transportation Board in December 2018. The $2 billion package of targeted improvements were funded by the Virginia General Assembly and signed into law by Governor Ralph Northam in spring 2019.
Additional information about the I-81 Corridor Improvement Program is at Improve81.org. The website includes interactive maps, timelines, and details about projects that are designed to improve safety, increase reliability, and foster economic growth along the 325-mile corridor.
Local News
Virginia revs up statewide Checkpoint Strikeforce Campaign to bring impaired driving to a standstill this holiday season
Governor Ralph Northam today announced that the Commonwealth’s 19th annual Checkpoint Strikeforce campaign and enforcement effort is ramping up on Virginia’s roads this holiday travel season to help curb alcohol-related traffic fatalities.
According to figures from the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV), 253 individuals died in alcohol-impaired driving crashes on Virginia’s roadways through December 8, 2020, compared to 249 alcohol-related traffic fatalities recorded during the same period in 2019. During last year’s Thanksgiving to New Year’s holiday period, nearly one-third, or 32 percent, of all traffic deaths in Virginia involved drunk drivers.
“At every stage of this pandemic, Virginians have worked together to keep each other safe, and this holiday season is no different,” said Governor Northam. “While your travel plans may look different this year it is important to keep your guard up, even if you are just making short trips near home. If you plan to drink, make sure you have a sober ride—Virginia has zero-tolerance for impaired driving.”
In partnership with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” national enforcement mobilization period from December 18, 2020 to January 1, 2021, state and local law enforcement agencies will be conducting more than 700 saturation patrols and nearly 100 sobriety checkpoints throughout Virginia.
“We all have a shared responsibility to prevent alcohol-related fatalities on our roads,” said Secretary of Transportation Shannon Valentine. “As we celebrate this holiday season, I urge Virginians to take care of each other by designating sober drivers and never allowing friends or family to drive after drinking.”
“Although fewer vehicles have been on the road during the pandemic, our data shows no decrease in the devastation caused by selfish drivers who choose to get behind the wheel when impaired,” said DMV Commissioner Richard D. Holcomb, the Governor’s Highway Safety Representative. “Many of us will be spending the holidays at home this year, but if you are going out and your celebration involves alcohol, please make a plan for a safe ride home before you start drinking.”
Complementing the high-visibility enforcement efforts, Virginia’s Checkpoint Strikeforce campaign will be running a surround-sound ad campaign called “Act Like It.” The advertising campaign is geared toward Virginia males ages 21–35, the demographic that, according to research, is most likely to drive after drinking. Ads will reach them where they spend their time—on social media platforms, gaming sites, streaming music and TV, and more—to remind viewers that drinking and driving are irresponsible. If you are old enough to drink, act like it. Get a safe ride home.
The 30-second spot is updated from the original version developed in 2018 to address the current COVID-19 pandemic. This year’s campaign also includes Spanish-language ads online and on streaming radio. To review alternative transportation options during the holidays and to see the latest ad, visit ActLikeIt.org.
Checkpoint Strikeforce is part of a research-based multi-state, zero-tolerance initiative designed to get impaired drivers off the roads using checkpoints and patrols along with education about the dangers and consequences of driving while intoxicated. Virginia’s Checkpoint Strikeforce campaign is supported by a grant from the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles to the nonprofit and Falls Church-based Washington Regional Alcohol Program (WRAP).
Local News
Don’t race through the Holiday Season – and prepare to put your cell phone down in 2021 or face legal consequences
Everyone wants to say goodbye to 2020 – but racing to get there may increase your chances of not reaching the finish line. Throughout 2020, Virginia has seen a spike in fatal speed-related crashes according to data from the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles Highway Safety Office. Year-to-date there have been more speed-related traffic deaths than in all of 2019. This year has been one of the challenges and this holiday season will be like none in recent memory, but speeding, driving under the influence, and not buckling up is no way to finish out 2020.
“Not only have speed-related traffic deaths increased this year, so have alcohol-related traffic deaths. Virginia is on pace to have more total fatal traffic crashes in 2020 than in 2019,” said Colonel Gary T. Settle, Superintendent of Virginia State Police. “And all of this while overall traffic crashes in Virginia this year are down significantly. This means each crash has been deadlier – deadlier because of speed, alcohol, distractions, and individuals not wearing seatbelts.”
Virginia State Police is urging every motorist on the road this holiday season to be responsible, obey the traffic laws, ditch distractions and wear a seatbelt. Whether heading to the grocery store, the post office or delivering gifts to family and friends, choose to do it safely and do it responsibly.
Every year during the holidays, there is an increase in drunk-driving related fatalities and crashes across the nation. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), in December 2018, there were 839 lives lost in drunk-driving crashes nationwide. Of the 839 deaths, 285 occurred during the Christmas and New Year’s holiday period.
“Remember, drinking and driving is never an option,” says Settle.
Drivers and passengers have many alternatives to arrive home safely. If you plan to attend a party or celebrate with a small group of friends during the holidays, please remember:
• Plan ahead. Designate a sober driver or call a friend, call family, call a cab, or use public transportation.
• If you know someone has been drinking. Do not let them drive. Arrange another safe way home.
• If you believe you see an impaired driver on the road, call the police. Remain alert and don’t hesitate to dial #77 to notify your nearest Virginia State Police Emergency Communications Center. Your actions could save someone’s life.
In addition to complying with traffic laws, drivers are reminded that effective January 1, 2021, it will be illegal to hold a handheld personal communications device while driving a moving motor vehicle on Virginia highways.
Get into the habit of putting down your cell phone now, before the state-wide law goes into effect. For more information on the new law, visit phonedown.org.
State News
Virginia removes Confederate Statue from U.S. Capitol
On December 21, 2020, Governor Ralph Northam announced that Virginia’s statue of Confederate general Robert E. Lee was removed from the United States Capitol overnight. A representative from the governor’s office was present for the removal along with United States Senator Tim Kaine and Congresswoman Jennifer Wexton.
Each state is entitled to display two statues in the National Statuary Hall Collection, and for 111 years, the Confederate statue has stood along with America’s first president George Washington as Virginia’s contributions. The two statues were added in 1909, which was 44 years after the Confederacy rebelled against the United States and was defeated. The Lee statue had been one among 13 located in the Crypt of the Capitol, representing the 13 original colonies.
“We should all be proud of this important step forward for our Commonwealth and our country,” said Governor Northam. “The Confederacy is a symbol of Virginia’s racist and divisive history, and it is past time we tell our story with images of perseverance, diversity, and inclusion. I look forward to seeing a trailblazing young woman of color represent Virginia in the U.S. Capitol, where visitors will learn about Barbara Johns’ contributions to America and be empowered to create positive change in their communities just like she did.”
Earlier this year, Governor Northam signed legislation establishing the Commission for Historical Statues in the United States Capitol charged with studying the removal and replacement of the Robert E. Lee statue. The eight-member commission, chaired by State Senator Louise Lucas, voted unanimously on July 24, 2020, to recommend the removal of the statue. At the request of the Commission, the Virginia Museum of History and Culture in Richmond, Virginia will accept ownership of the statue.
“Confederate images do not represent who we are in Virginia, that’s why we voted unanimously to remove this statue,” said Senator Louise Lucas. “I am thrilled that this day has finally arrived, and I thank Governor Northam and the Commission for their transformative work.”
On December 16, 2020, the Commission selected a civil rights icon, Barbara Rose Johns, to replace the Robert E. Lee statue, after receiving public input from Virginia residents during several virtual public hearings. In 1951, sixteen-year-old Barbara Johns led a student walkout at Robert Russa Moton High School in Farmville, protesting the overcrowded and inferior conditions of the all-Black school compared to those of White students at nearby Farmville High School. This garnered the support of NAACP lawyers Spottswood Robinson and Oliver Hill who took up her cause and filed a lawsuit that would later become one of five cases reviewed by the United States Supreme Court in Brown v. Board of Education of Topeka when it declared segregation unconstitutional in 1954. Historians consider Johns’ protest a pivotal moment that launched the desegregation movement in America.
“As of this morning, Virginia will no longer honor the Confederacy in the halls of the United States Capitol,” said Delegate Jeion Ward, who sponsored legislation creating the Commission. “When I think of Barbara Johns, I am reminded of how brave she was at such a young age. It’s time for us to start singing the songs of some of the Virginians who have done great things that have gone unnoticed. This is a proud moment for our Commonwealth, and I am humbled to have been a part of it.”
The General Assembly must approve the replacement before a sculptor can be commissioned. If approved, Johns would complement the statue of Washington and would be the only teenager represented in the collection. Governor Northam has introduced a budget that includes $500,000 to replace the statue.
State News
Virginia to partner with Unite Us to create statewide infrastructure connecting health and social services
Governor Ralph Northam announced on December 18, 2020, that Virginia will allocate $10 million in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding to create Unite Virginia, a statewide technology platform designed to connect vulnerable Virginians to health and social services. Working with Unite Us, a technology company that builds coordinated care networks of health and social service providers, the Commonwealth will implement an integrated e-referral system that unites government agencies, health care providers, and community-based partners and supports Virginia’s continuing COVID-19 response and recovery efforts.
“The ongoing and widespread impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic underscore the need to unite traditional health care settings and community organizations that address social determinants of health,” said Governor Northam. “This is about connecting people with the supports they need to live healthy lives. Having this critical infrastructure in place will also position our Commonwealth to better respond to and recover from the twin public health and economic crises we face, and advance health equity by ensuring medical care and social services are appropriately delivered to Virginians, reducing barriers to care, and identifying gaps to better our target resources.”
This initial funding allocation will cover startup and implementation costs to operate the e-referral system, which can integrate with widely used electronic medical record systems in place at hospitals, health systems, and medical practice groups across Virginia. Establishing those links will enable health care providers to refer patients to social service organizations that can provide other supports such as food, transportation assistance, housing, employment services, and more. In turn, participating organizations will be able to refer patients and clients to each other. This interconnected approach also increases the likelihood that vulnerable Virginians will access support services to manage their health conditions and the environmental factors that contribute to them. Data insights gleaned from the integrated technology platform will help state government, providers, and other partners identify critical needs and better focus efforts to serve these Virginians.
“Developing this type of e-referral system has been a longstanding goal of our statewide Partnering for a Healthy Virginia initiative,” said State Health Commissioner M. Norman Oliver, MD, MA. “With this funding, we can take the necessary steps to continue our important work on promoting health equity and addressing the social factors that influence individual and community health. This work is more important now than ever because the economic harm and isolation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic have been especially hard on vulnerable Virginians.”
“Virginia’s hospital community is committed to the mission of addressing social determinants of health by ensuring that all Virginians have access to care and working to reduce health disparities,” said Sean T. Connaughton, President, and CEO of the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association. “To that end, our members have worked closely with the Virginia Department of Health on planning for the build-out of this system in the Commonwealth and its key features, such as a two-way communication mechanism between health care providers and community partners. We look forward to full implementation of this program.”
Unite Us provides a unifying infrastructure between health care providers and community-based organizations as the foundation for social care transformation at scale. With networks in more than 40 states, Unite Us is the statewide technology platform in North Carolina and the company is developing programs similar to what is planned in Virginia in communities in Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, Oregon, and South Dakota. In Virginia, Unite Us already powers networks in the Hampton Roads and Shenandoah Valley regions. When fully established, this network will be an integral part of the Commonwealth’s broader public health framework.
“We are ready to work alongside our partners in Virginia to provide both the technology and hyper-local community engagement that will give individuals comprehensive access to the care and services they need,” said Unite Us President Taylor Justice. “Thanks to the leadership of Governor Northam, Unite Us will help mitigate the current effects of the pandemic, build the infrastructure to strengthen connectivity between all care providers, and ultimately help build healthier, more equitable communities.”
State News
Governor Northam announces grant funding to improve food access in underserved communities
Governor Ralph Northam announced that the application period for the inaugural Virginia Food Access Investment Fund (VFAIF) began on December 18, 2020, and will remain open through April 30, 2021. VFAIF will provide grants between $5,000 to $50,000 to support business development, construction, rehabilitation, equipment upgrades, or expansion of grocery stores, small food retailers, or innovative food retail projects that increase food access in underserved communities.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated the problem of food insecurity, and historically marginalized groups are bearing a disproportionate burden,” said Governor Northam. “This fund will support our ongoing work to strengthen local food systems by encouraging investment in food deserts and increasing access to affordable, nutritious food where it is needed most, which in turn will help stimulate regional economies and improve the overall health of our communities.”
Earlier this year, Governor Northam signed House Bill 1509, sponsored by Delegate Delores McQuinn, and Senate Bill 1073, sponsored by and Senator Jennifer McClellan, creating the Virginia Food Access Investment Program and Fund. Investing in innovative food retail strategies through the Virginia Food Access Investment Program and Fund is one of the goals outlined in the recently released Virginia Roadmap to End Hunger.
“Many Virginians face the challenge of finding enough adequate food to maintain a healthy diet for their families,” said Delegate Delores McQuinn. “This problem affects residents in urban and rural areas alike, especially those living in lower-income and minority communities. The Virginia Food Access Investment Fund provides resources to get farmers markets, mobile markets, grocery stores, co-ops, or corner store supermarkets into the communities that need them the most.”
Approximately 1.7 million Virginians—including 480,000 children—live in low-income areas with limited access to healthy foods. Virginia has dedicated significant federal stimulus funds to addressing food insecurity, including $219 million for the Pandemic EBT program through the Department of Social Services, $85 million for child nutrition programs, $7 million to support food banks, and $1.4 million to provide food boxes to Virginia families through the “We Care” initiative.
“Studies show that people residing in communities without a supermarket often suffer from disproportionately high rates of obesity, diabetes, and other diet-related health problems,” said Senator Jennifer McClellan. “The Virginia Food Access Investment Fund can help right this wrong. Not only does the Virginia Food Access Investment Fund help position the Commonwealth as a leader in reducing food disparities, but it also helps to build community assets, pride, and power by and with historically marginalized communities.”
VFAIF follows the Equitable Food-Oriented Development model of using food and agriculture to create economic opportunities and healthy neighborhoods in historically marginalized communities. Historically marginalized communities as defined within VFAIF are minority or underserved, and those experiencing low food access.
“Addressing food security remains a priority for this administration and the coronavirus pandemic has amplified the importance of this work,” said Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Bettina Ring. “The Virginia Food Investment Fund is a unique opportunity to successfully develop and sustain community-based businesses, provide access to safe, healthy foods within the underserved areas of the Commonwealth, and support Virginia’s agriculture industry.”
The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) will administer the program in partnership with a selected Community Development Financial Institution. The VFAIF application can be accessed through the VDACS website. A completed Equitable Food-Oriented Self-Assessment must accompany each application.
“VDACS is hiring a food access program coordinator to facilitate the VFAIF, provide technical assistance and outreach to grant applicants, and assist with the application process and grant implementation,” said VDACS Commissioner Jewel Bronaugh. “We are also scheduling several virtual workshops to assist potential partner food-based organizations with the application process.”
Additional information about VFAIF is available here. Questions about VFAIF program or the application workshops should be directed to Jennifer.Perkins@vdacs.virginia.gov.
