Governor Northam unveils blueprint for easing public health restrictions
~ ‘Forward Virginia’ blueprint informed by diverse health and business stakeholders, includes testing, tracing, and PPE priorities ~
RICHMOND—Governor Ralph Northam presented the “Forward Virginia” blueprint, which will help guide the Commonwealth on when to safely begin easing public health restrictions. The blueprint includes a phased approach that is grounded in the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and has specific goals to contain the spread of the virus through increased testing, personal protective equipment and supplies, and medical capacity.
“We will move forward, but in a way that prioritizes public health and builds public confidence,” said Governor Northam. “Businesses know that customers will return only when they feel that it is safe to do so. Our blueprint for the path forward is data-driven and provides clear guidance, so Virginians will know what to expect and understand how we will decide to when to lift certain public health restrictions.”
Virginia is looking at a wide range of public health data. The Governor emphasized that key indicators will include a 14-day downward trend in confirmed cases as a percentage of overall tests and in reduced COVID-19 hospitalizations. While hospitalization rates have largely stabilized in the Commonwealth, confirmed cases continue to rise.
The Forward Virginia blueprint includes the following priorities:
TESTING AND TRACING
To ensure the continued safety of Virginians, the Commonwealth aims to test at least 10,000 individuals per day. Karen Remley, former Commissioner of Health and current co-chair of Virginia’s Testing Work Group, outlined a four-stage approach to meet this goal prior to safe reopening. The expanded testing plan includes hiring contact tracers, who will support local health departments in identifying individuals who may be exposed to COVID-19 and helping them self-isolate.
PERSONAL PROTECTIVE EQUIPMENT
Personal protective equipment (PPE) is critical to ramping up testing, ensuring the safety of healthcare staff, and expanding the medical workforce. Virginia’s PPE pipeline is improving, and hospitals are successfully managing their supplies. The Governor cautioned that safely easing restrictions will require an ongoing stable PPE supply chain across all sectors of healthcare, and ensuring that the supply is regularly replenished.
Virginia has ordered 17.4 million N95 masks, 8.3 million surgical masks, 17.1 million gloves, 1.7 million gowns, and 1 million face shields. This includes a contract signed jointly with Maryland and the District of Columbia for 5 million N95 masks.
Governor Northam announced that a second shipment from Northfield Medical Manufacturing is scheduled to arrive today and will be promptly distributed. The latest shipment includes 3 million nitrile exam gloves, 100,000 N95 masks, 500,000 3-ply procedure masks, and 40,000 isolation gowns.
HOSPITAL CAPACITY AND STAFF
Hospitalizations and ICU admissions are largely stable across Virginia, even as case counts continue to rise. To ensure continued capacity as Virginia move towards “Phase One” of easing restrictions, Governor Northam yesterday extended the ban on elective surgeries through May 1 and expanded the ability of physicians’ assistants and nurse practitioners with two or more years of clinical experience to practice without a collaborative agreement.
The Virginia Medical Reserve Corps (MRC) continues to recruit and deploy medical and non-medical volunteers to bolster the work of local health departments, hospitals, and healthcare providers. The MRC currently has over 16,500 trained volunteers, more than halfway to Virginia’s goal of 30,000.
PHASE ONE OF EASING RESTRICTIONS
Governor Northam outlined key benchmarks Virginians can expect in the first phase, which will begin no sooner than two weeks from now to allow for a 14-day downward trend in confirmed COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.
Phase one includes continued social distancing, teleworking, limits on travel and public gatherings, and recommended use of face coverings. Any easing of restrictions will be informed by public health experts, members of the Governor’s COVID-19 Business Task Force, state and local officials, and other stakeholders.
The Commonwealth is developing two sets of guidance: one with broad-based recommendations for all businesses, and another with industry-specific recommendations for public-facing businesses like restaurants and non-essential retail. The guidance will be provided to businesses in early May.
The slides from the presentation are below:
VDOT: Warren County Traffic alert for – April 27 – May 1, 2020
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.
*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new entry or a revised entry since last week’s report.
INTERSTATE 66
*NEW* Mile marker 0 to 15, eastbound and westbound – Mobile alternating lane closures for vegetation management. Monday to Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
INTERSTATE 81
No lane closures reported.
PRIMARY ROADS
*NEW* Route 340 (Stonewall Jackson Highway) – Flagger traffic control for pavement patching at various locations between Route 619 (Rivermont Drive) and Page County line. Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Route 340 (Stonewall Jackson Highway) – Northbound right shoulder closures between Route 725 (Daughter of Stars Drive) and Route 629 (Acorn Hill Road) for utility work. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through May 8.
SECONDARY ROADS
Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming. Monday through Friday during daylight hours.
Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.
Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at http://www.511Virginia.org.
The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile-friendly website at https://my.vdot.virginia.gov/. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.
RSW Jail staffer tests COVID-19 positive – was not in contact with inmates
A staff member at Rappahannock-Shenandoah-Warren County Regional Jail has tested positive for the COVID-19 Coronavirus. In a press release from the office of RSW Jail Superintendent Russ Gilkison issued at 1:43 p.m. Friday afternoon, April 24, it was noted that the person is “a support staff member, who does not have direct inmate contact and has not been in the building for over a week.”
The release continues to explain that the COVID-19 diagnosed staffer “began feeling ill over the weekend while at home, was tested earlier this week, and received the confirmation yesterday” on April 23rd.
A second RSW Jail support staffer said to be in close contact with the COVID-19 diagnosed employee, “has been directed to self-isolate at home for 14 days, at the direction of the Virginia Department of Health. This staff member is not displaying any symptoms at this time,” the release states.
Despite the first positive employee diagnosis, the release continues to observe, “Currently, there are no suspected or confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the facility. We are continuing to take steps to keep our staff and the inmates as safe as possible by screening everyone entering the facility, cleaning and sanitizing day and night, and utilizing PPE. We will continue to update everyone as the situation evolves.”
With meat and poultry processing plants across the nation under increased scrutiny as COVID-19 contamination breeding grounds due to ongoing close worker proximity and working conditions, the release observes that “The Virginia Department of Health believes this staff member possibly contracted the virus from their spouse, who works at a poultry plant in Rockingham County. The staff member is in contact with the VDH and their primary care physician and is resting in self-isolation at home.”
Could poultry processing operations be at least a partial explanation for the “explosion” of COVID-19 cases we were told Rockingham County and Harrisonburg have been experiencing recently?
As reported in Royal Examiner’s April 23 story on the fifth weekly Warren County Joint Pandemic Emergency Management briefing, between April 13 and April 23, Rockingham County cases jumped from 49 to 163, with the City of Harrisonburg going from 87 to 346 over that period. The two municipalities have a combined 9 fatalities attributed to the COVID-19 virus, with 8 of those in Harrisonburg.
A check one-day later, shortly after 3 p.m. Friday, showed those numbers continuing to climb by 9, to 355 cases in Harrisonburg; and by 13, to 176 in Rockingham, with an additional Coronavirus Disease-2019 death reported in Harrisonburg. Also, between April 23rd and 24th, Warren County’s confirmed cases climbed from 30 to 36.
And so it goes at the end of the third month since the first COVID-19 case was reported in the U.S. on January 24, 2020. When we checked Friday afternoon, national statistics at the CDC had not been updated for Friday, but as of Thursday, April 23, the U.S. had 865,585 cases and 48,816 fatalities attributed to the COVID-19 Coronavirus.
Lord Fairfax Health District confirms first fatality associated with COVID-19
The Virginia Department of Health’s Lord Fairfax Health District announced that a resident of Shenandoah County, who was ill with COVID-19 has died.
“We regret to announce that we have experienced our first COVID-19-related fatality in a resident of our health district,” said Lord Fairfax Health District Director Dr. Colin Greene. “We at VDH extend sincere condolences to all family and friends.”
“This tragic event underscores the fact that COVID-19 is widespread in the Valley and throughout Virginia, and it is up to all of us to minimize its effect,” said Dr. Greene. “Everyone, especially high-risk individuals, is strongly advised to take steps to minimize contact with others who are ill: practice social distancing, stay at home as much as possible, and wear a cloth face covering when outside the home and likely to encounter others.”
In some patients, COVID-19 can lead to more severe illness, including death, particularly among those who are older or those who have chronic medical conditions, including diabetes, high blood pressure, heart or lung disease, or compromised immune systems.
To lower the risk of spreading respiratory infections, including COVID-19, the Virginia Department of Health encourages everyone to:
· Stay home as much as possible, except for essential travel;
· If you must go out in public, wear a cloth face covering;
· Stay home when you are sick;
· Avoid contact with sick people;
· Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing;
· Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available;
· Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth;
· Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces;
· If you are experiencing symptoms, call your doctor;
· Practice social distancing. Maintain at least six feet of space between yourself and other individuals when out in public; and
· Avoid close contact with crowds of any size and avoid any crowd of more than 10 people.
· The CDC also recommends the use of cloth face coverings when outside the home and near others.
For more information on COVID-19 in Virginia, visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus and www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.
Some lawmakers view minimum wage delay as lesser of two evils
RICHMOND, VA — Labor advocates and Virginia legislators worried the recently passed bill to increase minimum wage might die during the reconvened General Assembly session Wednesday.
Gov. Ralph Northam’s amendment deferred the start date of the original bill by four months in response to the economic blow dealt with the state from the coronavirus pandemic. The recommendation was one of many made to trim the $135 billion, the two-year budget passed in the spring. Republican lawmakers wanted to reject the amendment in order to stall the passage of the bill and have the governor amend it further.
During the relocated Senate floor session held at the Science Museum of Virginia, Sen. Mark Obenshain, R-Rockingham, argued that now is a risky time to consider raising the minimum wage given the COVID-19 crisis. He said the legislature should reject the governor’s recommendation and send the bill back for reconsideration.
“Voting ‘no’ on this amendment keeps this issue alive,” Obenshain said. “It sends it back to the governor, and the governor has one more chance to do what’s right, not just for businesses, but for workers.”
Lawmakers who oppose minimum wage increases argued that those working minimum wage jobs in Virginia are young people entering the workforce, not people trying to support families. Other legislators pointed to the essential workers now serving the public from the front lines of the coronavirus outbreak, many of whom make minimum wage.
“Quite frankly I find it hard to believe we’ve got people in here who don’t think somebody working full time in any job should earn at least $19,600 a year,” said Senate majority leader Richard Saslaw, D-Fairfax. “There’s no one in here … that would work for that kind of wage. No one.”
There were impassioned pleas from several House members to accept the recommendation instead of risking the bill being vetoed, though one delegate voiced resentment at having to make the choice. Del. Lee Carter, D-Manassas, said the COVID-19 crisis has spotlit “one of the most glaring contradictions in our economy” — that workers paid the least are often deemed most essential to society.
“We are saying to these people ‘you are not worth a pay raise come January,’” Carter said. “I’m not going to fault anyone that votes ‘yes’ on this, for taking the sure thing four months later rather than taking the chance, but if that’s what we’re going to do … I can’t be any part of it.” Carter did not cast a vote on the amendment.
Del. Elizabeth Guzman, D-Prince William, said that some legislators’ notion that families don’t depend on minimum wage is a myth.
“I’m glad they acknowledge that there are people in Virginia who cannot live off minimum wage,” Guzman said. “Actually, what they do is they get a second job, or a third job in order to make ends meet.” Guzman immigrated to the U.S. from Peru at the age of 18 and worked three jobs to afford a one-bedroom apartment.
The House of Delegates voted 49-45 to accept Northam’s amendment to their bill. Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax made the tie-breaking Senate vote when its version ended in a 20-20 tie.
The identical bills, introduced by Sen. Saslaw and Del. Jeion Ward, D-Hampton, originally would have raised the state’s minimum wage from $7.25 to $9.50 per hour on Jan. 1, 2021. The governor’s amendment pushes the start to May 1, 2021.
The wage will then increase to $11 in 2022, $12 in 2023, and by another $1.50 in 2025 and 2026. Every subsequent year the bill is to be re-amended to adjust the minimum wage to reflect the consumer price index.
Virginia’s cost of living index is very close to the national average, but it ranks in the top four among states where the minimum wage equals the federal rate of $7.25, according to an analysis of data from the Missouri Economic Research and Development Center.
Anna Scholl, executive director of Progress Virginia, said now is not the time for Virginia to turn its back on low wage workers.
“We have been fighting for a decade to push for people who are working hard to make ends meet, to support their families, and to be able to do so with dignity,” Scholl said. “That’s what raising the minimum wage is about.”
By Will Gonzalez
Capital News Service
CARES Act Part 2 – COVID-19 Update
The COVID-19 pandemic sweeping the globe has created both a health crisis and an economic crisis unlike anything since the 1918 Spanish Flu. The chaos and fear that has been sown by this virus have impacted every local community, including those here in our part of Virginia. Since the outbreak in the United States began, Congress has acted swiftly to address the needs of Americans – most recently with Thursday’s passage of H.R. 266, the Paycheck Protection Program Increase and Health Care Enhancement Act. Although many small businesses have been denied access to emergency loans under the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) since the program ran out of funds last week, its passage is good news for many small businesses still in crisis.
As your Representative in Congress, it is my top priority to make sure that you have the most up-to-date information you need to make the best decisions affecting you and your loved ones. On Monday, I hosted my third telephone town hall, and my second one pertaining specifically to the coronavirus crisis. I was joined on the call by Virginia’s Small Business Administration (SBA) Director Carl Knoblock and Virginia House Delegate Chris Runion to answer the questions of small business owners in our district and provide them with resources available to help them survive this onerous time with their businesses intact and their employees on the payroll. The call contained answers to many frequently asked questions. To listen to the audio of the telephone town hall, please click here.
In Washington, D.C., and in Richmond, leaders in both the legislative and executive branches of government have been taking action to address the health crisis and support our economy. On Thursday, the House passed a $500 billion deal to further assist small businesses and hospitals and expand our Nation’s testing capacity.
Last week, the PPP, which came into existence with the passage of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act last month, ran out of funds. In the past month, the PPP has been responsible for helping over 1.6 million businesses, including over 40,000 right here in Virginia, and saving over 30 million American jobs. It was absolutely critical that Congress replenishes the PPP’s funds, and after a week of negotiations, a deal was finally reached. The Paycheck Protection Program Increase and Health Care Enhancement Act includes a $310 billion PPP replenishment. On top of funding the PPP, the deal also:
• Provides an additional $310 billion in PPP loans:
o $30 billion in guaranteed loans for lenders with less than $10 billion in assets.
o $30 billion in guaranteed loans for lenders with $10 billion to $50 billion in assets.
• Provides an additional $10 billion for Emergency Economic Injury Disaster (EIDL) grants.
• Appropriates an additional $50 billion for the Disaster Loans Program Account.
• Allows agricultural enterprises as defined by section 18(b) of the Small Business Act (15 U.S.C. 647(b)) with not more than 500 employees to receive EIDL grants and loans.
• Provides an additional $75 billion for reimbursement to hospitals and healthcare providers to support the need for COVID-19 related expenses and lost revenue.
• Provides $25 billion for necessary expenses to research, develop, validate, manufacture, purchase, administer, and expand capacity for COVID-19 tests, specifically:
o $11 billion for states, localities, territories, and tribes to develop, purchase, administer, process, and analyze COVID-19 tests, scale-up laboratory capacity, trace contacts, and support employer testing. Funds are also made available to employers for testing.
o $1 billion provided to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for surveillance, epidemiology, laboratory capacity expansion, contact tracing, public health data surveillance, and analytics infrastructure modernization.
o $1.8 billion provided to the National Institutes of Health to develop, validate, improve, and implement testing and associated technologies; to accelerate research, development, and implementation of point-of-care and other rapid testing; and for partnerships with governmental and non-governmental entities to research, develop, and implement the activities.
o $1 billion for the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority for advanced research, development, manufacturing, production, and purchase of diagnostic, serologic, or other COVID-19 tests or related supplies.
o $22 million for the Food and Drug Administration to support activities associated with diagnostic, serological, antigen, and other tests, and related administrative activities.
o $825 million for Community Health Centers and rural health clinics.
o Up to $1 billion may be used to cover the costs of testing for the uninsured.
Every day that passed without this funding meant irreparable harm to an untold number of small businesses. While this replenished funding is long overdue, I am glad to see this legislation get to the President’s desk for the sake of American workers and small businesses.
The PPP was designed to help firms with fewer than 500 workers, not for multi-million dollar companies like Ruth’s Chris, and Shake Shack, or colleges and universities with multi-billion dollar endowments and foundations. Although we must work to keep businesses of all sizes and the jobs, products, and services they provide alive throughout the pandemic, it is not right that so many small businesses—including many in Virginia’s Sixth District—were not given priority in a program designed to help them. Thankfully, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has said that larger firms will now be blocked from using the program, and the President has called on some larger companies that had already obtained the loans to returning the money.
At cline.house.gov/covid-19, you can access further information about the coronavirus pandemic, including administrative, congressional, and state action that has been taken to curb the spread of the virus, resources for businesses, and information from the CDC on how to keep you and your families healthy. Rest assured, I will continue to monitor the situation in Virginia and around the country and work with my colleagues to ensure the full, coordinated force of the federal government is behind our efforts to stop the spread of this disease.
If you experience symptoms or have been exposed to someone recently diagnosed with COVID-19, contact your doctor immediately to determine if you need screening.
Centers for Disease Control Resources:
Centers for Disease Control
How to Protect Yourself
Symptoms and Testing
If You Are at Higher Risk
If You Are Sick
Frequently Asked Questions
Follow @CDCgov on Twitter
Other:
Coronavirus Timeline
Keep Americans Connected
Travel Advisories From Department of State
FDA FAQs Regarding Masks and Gowns
Resources for Educators
The FDA Has Not Approved Any Home Testing Kits for COVID-19
IRS Unveils Their People First Initiative
The Virginia Department of Health Has Activated Call Centers Throughout the Commonwealth
The Virginia Department of Emergency Management Has Begun Accepting Donations
Social Distancing Guidelines Extended to April 30
Army Asks Retired Soldiers in Health Care Fields to Come Back for COVID-19 Fight
Governor Orders Closure of Non-Essential Businesses and Schools
How could the coronavirus affect my visit to Washington, DC?
State Corporation Commission suspends service disconnections for 60 days
Virginia Employment Commission waives the one-week waiting period for unemployment benefits
Virginia DMV Closed – Driver and vehicle credentials have been extended 60 days
How to aid the relief effort
FDA Warns of Fraudulent Home Testing Kits
CDC Urges Americans to Limit Nonessential Travel
Trust Your Sources
Tax Day Moved to July 15th
Salem VA Medical Center Postpone All Non-Essential Procedures
Sincerely,
Ben Cline
Member of Congress
To share your thoughts please visit my website.
Silver Linings Series–Sharing sweetness during the pandemic at the Apple House – one donut at a time
WHAT MATTERS Warren–It’s far from business as usual at The Apple House Restaurant and Gift Shop in Warren County, Virginia. Nestled a stone’s throw from the Linden exit of I-66, it’s ideally situated on the direct route from Washington DC to the beloved Skyline Drive. The Apple House has been a favorite tourist stop for more than 55 years, best known for its apple butter cinnamon donuts and family-like service. These days, however, it’s easy to find a parking spot. Gone are the long weekend lines at the restaurant counter, the happy travelers browsing through the crowded gift shop, and the jovial pub regulars sipping on their favorite craft beers. But you’ll find no doom and gloom lurking inside the once-crowded building. Instead, you’ll find an entire team of employees (who fondly refer to themselves as a family, not co-workers) all still working full time to find creative ways to not merely survive but to thrive during the COVID-19 crisis.
Always putting staff over profit, community over “bottom-line” and service over selfishness, the owners of The Apple House have family traditions of laughing instead of crying (unless doing both at the same time), succeeding instead of failing (even when it means shutting their doors to customers) and making the world a better place (one donut at a time). It’s no surprise that owners George McIntyre and daughter Katie Tewell turned the Quarantine challenges into opportunities to serve their community in new ways, and even expand their workforce and grow their business. They’ve launched new homemade sangria products, are offering custom 6-packs of beer through enticing window displays, now provide curbside takeout and delivery as well as sponsor virtual trivia and bingo nights through the AH Bushel Pub. The creative entrepreneurs have even launched an online apple donut shipping service that has skyrocketed sales (and served up a taste of home to those in quarantine).
“We’ve shipped over 551 dozen donuts to nearly 50 states since March 16th when we launched the online ordering opportunity,” shared Katie. The dining room has been converted to a shipping station complete with a coloring section where staff line up to decorate boxes with messages like “Donut stop believing,” “Donut worry be happy,” and “Donut Panic, The Apple House is here.” Also included in each shipment is a brochure about Front Royal/Warren County. “We really do love the community and are looking now at what we can do to bring things back to life as we know it and share the good word. We are encouraging everyone to share the blessings of our community with whatever resources and tools they have to show that we are behind each other one hundred percent,” offered George who’s also serving on a small committee drafted by the Town Manager to kick-start Front Royal once the restrictions are lifted.
Community service is something the father-daughter duo has embraced long before this current world crisis. Both have been recipients of countless recognitions including the Chamber of Commerce Citizen of the Year award. George and wife, Karen, were slated to be honored as Blue Ridge Arts Council Citizens of the Year at a fundraising extravaganza this month. Though the event was canceled, not even threats of a deadly virus can halt the family’s dedication to helping those in need. They have partnered with other local businesses to serve meals and deliver donuts to workers who are on the front lines– from fire and rescue personnel to hospital employees and local law enforcement officers. They’ve also made special deliveries to hundreds of area residents who are quarantined at local nursing homes.
More than 1,000 Apple House donuts have been donated so far. And most have been hand-delivered by seventy-year-old George who refuses to quarantine himself, “As far as I’m concerned, I’ve had a wonderful life. The people here have been wonderful over the years, and I am so proud to be a part of this community. I’m not afraid, what I’m afraid of is letting them get down and feel like we aren’t thinking about them, which we all are.” What a nice reminder to “Donut forget” that we’re in this together. It’s our choice each day to look for opportunities to smile, serve and taste the sweetness of “success in the silver linings” throughout this crisis instead of wandering down the path of bitterness, fear, and despair.
“We can’t let you in, but we are excited for our family and friends to stop by and see us online or at the door,” invite Katie and George with smiles almost as big as their hearts. Visit theapplehouse.net or https://www.facebook.com/TheAppleHouse/ and start planning now for your post-pandemic road trip to see inside the local landmark that’s been sharing sweetness since 1963.
