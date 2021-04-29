Local News
Governor Northam updates mask guidance to align with CDC changes
On April 29, 2021, Governor Ralph Northam amended Executive Order Seventy-Two to adopt new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on mask use in outdoor settings. The CDC guidelines state that fully vaccinated individuals do not have to wear masks outdoors when alone or in small gatherings. Mask use is still required indoors and outdoors at large crowded events like concerts, sporting events, and graduation ceremonies. People are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving the last required dose of vaccine.
“The CDC’s recommendations underscore what we have said all along—vaccinations are the way we will put this pandemic behind us and get back to normal life,” said Governor Northam. “Our increasing vaccination rate and decreasing number of new COVID-19 cases have made it possible to ease mitigation measures in a thoughtful and measured manner. I encourage all Virginians who have not yet received the vaccine to make an appointment today.”
The Governor also revised Executive Order Seventy-Two to allow up to 1,000 spectators for outdoor recreational sports, effective immediately. This change advances by two weeks a change that was scheduled to go into effect on May 15 and will allow additional spectators to participate in the final games of the current high school sports season and the summer sports season.
Governor Northam reiterated that the next steps to ease mitigation measures will go into effect on Saturday, May 15 as previously announced. He expects to be able to roll back the remaining capacity limits in mid-June as long as the Commonwealth’s health metrics remain stable and vaccination progress continues.
More than 3.7 million Virginians have been vaccinated with at least one dose, representing 57 percent of Virginia’s adult population, and 2.5 million Virginians are fully vaccinated, representing 39 percent of the adult population. Virginians over the age of 16 can schedule a vaccination appointment by visiting vaccinate.virginia.gov or calling 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682, TTY users call 7-1-1).
The full text of Sixth Amended Executive Order Seventy-Two and Order of Public Health Emergency Nine is available here. Updated guidelines for specific sectors can be found here.
The full text of Seventh Amended Executive Order Seventy-Two and Order of Public Health Emergency Nine, which takes effect on May 15, can be found here.
Visit virginia.gov/coronavirus/forwardvirginia for more information and answers to frequently asked questions.
Local News
Extraordinary registered nurse recognized at Fauquier Health
Nurses at Fauquier Health are being honored with The DAISY Team Award For Extraordinary Nurses. The award is part of the DAISY Foundation’s program to recognize the super-human efforts nurses perform every day.
The first DAISY Team award recipient for 2021 is Registered Nurse, Meghan Bonner. A strong nomination that came in for Meghan consisted of a special moment that she shared with a patient. The patient, who struggled with dementia and difficulty of hearing, experienced an episode of confusion and frustration. The patient became increasingly scared and Meghan knew she had to act quickly to help calm them. Meghan comforted the patient, put on an old classic movie, and took a seat. As fellow staff members walked by, they witnessed Meghan next to the patient watching the moving, holding their hand. The patient’s whole demeanor changed to a much calmer and happier state.
The not-for-profit DAISY Foundation is based in Glen Ellen, CA, and was established by family members in memory of J. Patrick Barnes. Patrick died at the age of 33 in late 1999 from complications of Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP), a little known but not uncommon auto-immune disease. The care Patrick and his family received from nurses while he was ill inspired this unique means of thanking nurses for making a profound difference in the lives of their patients and patient families.
The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses has been adopted by healthcare facilities around the world to celebrate nurses for their extraordinary care and compassion. The DAISY Team Award is for nurse-led teams of two or more who come together to solve a specific situation by going above and beyond. Nursing teams may be nominated by patients, families, and colleagues, and they are chosen by a committee of nurses at Fauquier Health to receive The DAISY Team Award. The DAISY Team Award is presented by Nursing Leadership at a surprise presentation. The DAISY Award winner receives a certificate commending them for being an “Extraordinary Nurse.” The certificate reads: “In deep appreciation of all you do, who you are and the incredibly meaningful difference your teamwork makes in the lives of so many people.” The DAISY Award winner also receives a specially engraved plaque engraved with the name of the Team.
Bonnie Barnes, FAAN, President and Co-Founder of The DAISY Foundation said, “When Patrick was critically ill, our family experienced first-hand the remarkable skill and care nurses provide patients every day and night. Yet these unsung heroes are seldom recognized for the super-human work they do. The kind of work the nurses at Fauquier Health are called on to do every day epitomizes the purpose of The DAISY Award.”
Christine Hart Kress, Fauquier Health’s Chief Nursing Officer said, “We are proud to be among the healthcare organizations participating in the DAISY Award program. Nurses are heroes every day. It’s important that our nurses know their work is highly valued, and The DAISY Foundation provides a way for us to do that.”
To honor these special nurses at Fauquier Health, a banner has been hung in the main lobby entrance for all to see as they enter the hospital facility. Each DAISY Nurse will have the opportunity to sign the banner recognizing them for their commitment and dedication. For a complete listing of healthcare organizations currently running the program, please go to http://DAISYfoundation.org.
The DAISY Award and DAISY Team Award are initiatives of The DAISY Foundation in service to the nursing profession. Additionally, DAISY offers J. Patrick Barnes Grants for Nursing Research and Evidence-Based Practice Projects, The DAISY Faculty Award to honor inspiring faculty members in schools and colleges of nursing, and The DAISY in Training Award for nursing students. More information is available at DAISYfoundation.org.
About Fauquier Health
Fauquier Health is a community health system dedicated to high-quality, patient-centered care in a unique environment that considers the multiple facets of healing and respects the individuality of each and every patient. Located at 500 Hospital Drive in Warrenton, Virginia, Fauquier Health serves the residents of Fauquier and several surrounding counties. It comprises: Fauquier Hospital, a fully-accredited, 97-bed hospital; Fauquier Health Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, a 113-bed long-term care and rehabilitation facility; the Villa at Suffield Meadows, an assisted living facility; the Wound Health Center and a medically supervised Wellness Center offering health and wellness programs. Fauquier Health also operates nine physician’s offices, including primary care and specialties. More information on Fauquier Health is available online at FauquierHealth.org or by calling 540-316-5000.
Local News
Valley Health holding two walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics today
Valley Health is holding two walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics TODAY, Thursday, April 29. Unvaccinated individuals age 18 and over are encouraged to attend to get the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.
- 9am – 3 pm: Shenandoah University James R. Wilkins, Jr. Athletics & Events Center, Winchester
- 2pm – 5 pm: Warren County Health & Human Services complex, 465 W. 15th St, Front Royal
There is no charge for the vaccination and no appointment is necessary. For details, visit: valleyhealthlink.com/c19vaccinations
Local News
Check out the Junior Volunteer Program offered by the Humane Society of Warren County
Do you know children who are age 10-15 and love animals? Have their family check out our Junior Volunteer Program. Junior volunteers help with socializing cats, making treats, folding laundry, and many other task at the shelter. There are also opportunities to make treats and toys at home and get volunteer time.
Children in the Junior Volunteer Program (P2R) must be accompanied by a parent or guardian when at the shelter. We always like to see our younger members of the community get involved in animal welfare!
If you know of a family that would like to get involved, please have them contact Sue at the shelter: 540-635-4734 or coc@humanesocietywarrencounty.org.
Community Events
Part Two of Blue Ridge Wildlife Center’s ‘Walk on the Wildside’ wildlife residents tour slated for this weekend, May 1-2
BOYCE, VA – With our car sitting in the parking lot occupied by a dog named Goose, how appropriate it was to be greeted by a high-flying bird named Goose, the first of the Blue Ridge Wildlife Center’s “ambassadors” on display at the center’s Grand Opening of its “Wildlife Walk” over the past weekend.
The “Walk”, planned, or perhaps only dreamed of six years ago, provides an outdoor viewing area of a dozen or more small animals and large birds, the first being Goose, a Peregrine Falcon, described as being arguably the fastest animal on earth – clocked at over 200 mph in dives while hunting smaller and less speedy prey. Goose, the bird, not the dog, broke his “fingers”, possibly in one such flight six years ago, and was turned in to the BRWC hospital where he found a permanent and safe home following his injuries.
“Home” is where Dr. Jennifer Riley, DVM, treats up to 2,000 animals, reptiles and birds per year, most of which are eventually released to their previous habitat, all fixed up and ready to go again. Just a few, by comparison, wind up as permanent residents at the million-dollar facility on Island Farm Road in Boyce, and these are what more than 200 visitors saw and were greeted by last weekend.
A second version of the grand opening of the “The Wildlife Walk” is scheduled this coming weekend, May 1 and 2. Admission is free.
A longtime resident of the Center is a handsome, elderly “ambassador” named Jefferson, a Bald Eagle, introduced this day by Kelly Bailey of Stephens City, one of 12 docents at the Boyce facility. America’s national bird, Bailey said, survived three surgeries for injuries received when he hit a utility pole. The medical attention was successful, but Jefferson still couldn’t fly so, 10 years ago, had found himself a home.
It appeared that the new outdoor refuge had been a gleam in the eye of the Center’s manager for education and research, Jennifer Burghoffer. She was one of two senior staffers on hand to greet attendees, the other being Executive Director Annie Bradfield, new to the job with, like veteran staff member Burghoffer, a fondness for birds and education of the public. Bradfield began her new duties about six months ago.
While BRWC tends all animals native to Virginia, the Center has one spectacular “outsider” a long way from home. She is Snow, an Arctic Fox, a popular Number 8 on the list of 12 “ambassadors,” currently a white ball of fluff sound asleep when we reached her home. She, too, is a longtime resident – nine years – and among the most popular. A year or so ago I was fortunate to see her being taken for a doggy-style walk outside her lofty and comfortable cage.
Number 2 among the animals on display was Vega who gives local residents a closer look at what many see mostly from afar, the ubiquitous Turkey Vulture. Docent Heather Shank-Givens said Vega was admitted to the hospital in 2019 suffering from gunshot wounds. Turkey Vultures, as well as all native birds, are federally protected and shooting them is illegal. Among other injuries, Vega lost an eye and suffers from lead poisoning. While non-releasable, Vega makes a good case against hunters of any animals and birds using lead ammunition which Dr. Riley lustily and regularly preaches against in the Northern Valley area.
Future visitors will view close-up the animals they mostly see dead on our highways and byways, the Virginia Opossums. My accompanying colleague and mission photographer Roger Bianchini recently argued over the name during my January visit to turn in an injured dove.
“Why was I taught to call them Possums if there’s an ‘O’ in the name – it wouldn’t be a silent ‘O’ first letter, would it?” argued Bianchini. We took the opportunity to settle the issue while being greeted by Bradfield, Burghoffer and others on duty in the front office. The result was a tie – we were both correct. There are Opossums native to this area; the Possums my colleague described were cousins of the local guys, living in far-away Australia.
Closer to home, visitors were fascinated by a solitary Virginia Box Turtle enjoying an afternoon swim in the enclosure’s pond; and attempts were made to out stare an inquisitive Screech Owl named Dopey, and so ended one of the area’s most enjoyable shows, courtesy “The Ambassadors.”
Advance reservations, due to the pandemic, are required. To sign up, visit the BRWC website: blueridgewildlifectr.org
Local Government
Split between environmental groups and Town appears to be widening
Before getting down to the business of five public hearings, including approving a $47.07-million-plus revenue appropriation in support of its FY-22 budget; across-the-board increases to water-sewer rates; an amendment to its code establishing a unilateral Town EDA that would allow county residents with in-town businesses to serve on its EDA Board of Directors; and the Spelunkers restaurant rezoning request for lots across Pine Street for accessory structure uses – which drew opposition from one adjacent residential couple – the Front Royal Town Council, mayor and staff got an earful from seven members of environmental organizations or coalitions, several with 20-plus-year working relationships with the Town.
The first two speakers to the issue were Front Royal-Warren County Tree Stewards President Melody Hotek and Fred Andreae, representing the Beautification of Front Royal Committee. Both organizations cite relationships with the Town dating back to the last century. Following Hotek and Andreae to the podium were in order of appearance: Appalachian Trail Community Committee Chair Susan Tschirhart, Tree Steward and former Town Urban Forestry Advisory Commission Chairman David Means, Chris Anderson of the Alliance for the Shenandoah Valley, and two independent members of the Save Happy Creek Coalition, Sonja Carlborg and Kelli Hart.
The over-arching theme of all speakers was the deterioration of traditional alliances, partnerships and lines of communication with the town government over the past year and a quarter. The unifying event at the center of the situation was a massive defoliation, including over 300 trees, along the creek’s natural forest buffer, that according to the groups, had successfully mitigated flooding and erosion for almost two decades along Front Street. That area had been maintained by Tree Steward volunteers for over a decade.
But issues raised by speakers pointed to more far-reaching institutional failures within the town government stemming from the retirement of Town Horticulturist Ann Rose in December 2019. That full-time position remains unfilled to this day, with no apparent effort to find a successor until the revelation at Monday’s meeting that the Town will begin advertising for a part-time staff arborist.
Hotek addressed this lapse in her opening remarks, echoing concerns expressed in the Tree Steward’s April 14 letter to the mayor and council announcing their decision to suspend its partnership with the Town for the coming fiscal year.
“Until last year, our work was guided by the Town Horticulturist. Embodying the Town’s commitment to trees, plants, and the beautification of Front Royal, this critical staff position has been vacant since December 2019, despite remaining a line item in the budget. Consequently, the Tree Stewards are no longer directed toward projects of greatest need,” Hotek observed, adding, “Destruction of the riparian buffer zone along Front Street and channelization of Happy Creek have made it clear that neither the Council nor its managers value this 24-year partnership. The decision to destroy a successful community-led model project was reached without input from the Urban Forestry Advisory Commission (UFAC) established by the Town. In response to this violation of Town Code, UFAC members resigned en masse in December 2020.”
Following similar comments by the Beautification Committee’s Andreae, who traced that organization’s relationship with the Town to the early 1990’s, Susan Tschirhart, co-chair of the Appalachian Trail Community Committee, made it a trifecta of involved organizations (with Tree Stewards and UFAC) withdrawing or resigning from involvement with the town administration: “I am here to report our unanimous decision to support the Front Royal-Warren County Tree Stewards by suspending AT Community operations in the Town for the coming year.” She added that the AT Committee would continue its relationship with the Joint Town-County Tourism Committee and the County government. She then cited past success in promoting the town and county as Appalachian Trail destinations, followed by what she viewed as a betrayal of that work.
“One of the AT Community program’s central goals is to partner with designated communities in preserving and protecting green spaces near the Appalachian Trail, including the stretch of Happy Creek that runs through the heart of Front Royal. Since 2012, when the town and the county achieved designation, the A.T. Community Committee has succeeded in leveraging proximity to the internationally renowned Appalachian Trail to promote sustainable economic development. As a result, Front Royal and Warren County are now known as one of the ‘friendliest communities along the A.T.’
“Sadly, the Town of Front Royal seems to have developed a culture of destruction, decimating its staff, environmental assets, and relationships with civic organizations that have served the town for decades. Several months of misleading statements made by the Town Council and staff, as well as numerous permit violations on the Happy Creek construction site confirm the current administration’s operational dysfunction and disrespect for the values our organizations hold dear.”
She added that she and her committee had experienced similar frustrations to the Tree Stewards in a lack of necessary follow up to meetings with town staff as what “promised to be a record-breaking hiking season” approached.
In her opening remarks Hotek expressed the Tree Stewards’ distress at the Town’s actions regarding what proved to be a stormwater management project under the leadership of then-Interim Town Manager Matt Tederick, who remains on the town payroll part-time in an advisory role to new Town Manager Steven Hicks. In fact, Tederick was present Monday night in the adjoining Warren County Government Center caucus room, though he was never called on for input to the meeting in Hicks, who is on vacation’s, absence. Finance Director B. J. Wilson sat in the town manager’s seat, next to Town Attorney Doug Napier. In a November 23 press release the Town announced Hicks hiring, effective December 7, 2020, after much of the damage originating with the Happy Creek flood mitigation work had been done.
“For 24 years we have been proud to be a part of this community and care for its beautiful trees. We have enjoyed a solid working relationship with the Town. But we are heartbroken over the recent actions taken by Town Council and its Managers. A trust has been broken,” Hotek asserted, observing, “We recently sent each of you a letter from our organization and it is extremely disappointing that not one of you, our elected officials, have reached out to talk with us. The public needs to be aware of the Town’s disregard for its community volunteers, so I would like to convey the highlights of this letter for the public record.”
In documentation accompanying her comments, Hotek released the full text of her April 14 letter to Mayor Holloway and each council member. The lone response came from Town Manager Hicks. That exchange will be covered in a forthcoming Royal Examiner story.
“The actions of the current administration speak volumes. In view of these actions, the Tree Stewards voted to forego their partnership with the Town for the coming year,” Hotek said, repeating what the Tree Stewards wrote to the mayor and council April 14.
For the sake of brevity – though it may already be too late for that – on this important, evolving and unresolved issue between many of the town’s citizens and their elected and appointed officials, we will skip to the final speaker, Save Happy Creek Coalition member Kelli Hart. She described her perception of the Town’s processes through what Hotek and the five speakers preceding her had addressed. (additional speakers comments, as well as any subsequent Town response to them, will be published on Royal Examiner’s pages in coming days. Video of those comments in their entirety can be viewed in the LINKED Town video, also available on the Town of Front Royal website under Archived Meetings of the Town Council.)
Hart began with a mechanical/vehicular analogy pointed at recent Council comments indicating positive public feedback about the appearance of the newly riprapped stretch of Happy Creek. Hart pointed to differences of opinion on what constitutes a beautiful car, observing: “… the issue is not about esthetics, not a matter of personal taste … But where the rubber hits the road is whether the engine of any car can do its job. Unfortunately, what we have on Front Street is a car that some find lovely, even though its engine is in lousy shape.”
The reference was to the destruction of, not only the natural vegetative creek bank flooding buffer maintained by volunteer work of the Front Royal-Warren County Tree Stewards over the bulk of two decades, but a failure of the municipal apparatus developed since the Tree Stewards helped the Town get its Tree City USA designation in 2000:
“What’s baffling is that we had an Urban Forestry Advisory Commission, a group of outstanding mechanics, willing to offer expert advice on preventing damage to that engine. But you chose to ignore them. As a result, when the car breaks down, we taxpayers will be footing the bill.”
She then characterized the mayor’s acknowledgment of mistakes made in development of the Happy Creek stormwater control project as a day late and dollar short. “Mr. Holloway stated in a March 31 Examiner article ‘that he and council members made a mistake by not asking the advisory council for input on the project.’ But on November 23rd, current and former members of that (Urban Forestry) Advisory Commission offered their help at the Council meeting. Had you accepted their offers, further damage could have been prevented. Instead, the project proceeded in a typical way: act now, apologize later.”
Council response
While Mayor Holloway led council and staff into a discussion of two subsequent speakers, the daughter-mother team of Sheila Smith and Lillian Sloane’s concerns about a neighbor who was allowing what was termed a largely unattended kennel with multiple dogs and consequent trash and waste accumulation to negatively impact their Parkview Drive neighborhood, only Jacob Meza reacted to the Happy Creek speakers after some silence upon the mayor’s final call for council reaction to public comments.
Meza pointed to ongoing discussion he has had over his term on council with speaker David Means, stating he believed council remained open to further discussion “even if we don’t agree” on the substance of that discussion. As for assertions about “permit violations” and “illegal actions” taken by the Town regarding its Happy Creek stormwater management project, Meza queried staff as to any citations or violations. From the town manager’s seat, Finance Director Wilson said he was unaware, but deferred to Public Works Director Robbie Boyer, whose crews did much of the work.
“Not at this point, no,” Boyer replied, leading to one Coalition member in the audience to cite a six-week stop work order initiated by the County Building and Inspections Department “for permit violations”.
Meza observed, “Obviously council is concerned about that and we asked (Town Manager Hicks) to reach out to the state agencies we were involved with to make sure everything we were doing was appropriate and above board and we met all the requirements and regulations”. The councilman added that he wasn’t arguing that council couldn’t have “done it better or made it nicer or done more thorough planning” but asserted, “I want to make it absolutely clear that we were in close contact with state agencies, corresponding with them.”
Save Happy Creek Coalition member Sonja Carlborg had addressed the Town’s permitting process and violations in her remarks. After noting a perceived irony in Mayor Holloway’s reading of an Arbor Day proclamation into the meeting record just prior to public comments, she added:
“I’ve been in regular contact with the three agencies connected with this project. They may have permitted this destruction but I suspect that channelizing Happy Creek was not what they envisioned. For one, you failed to include tree removal in your permit application, though this was specifically requested. Their fault lies in failing to require more detail on removal of what you disingenuously called ‘vegetation’. Having received photos of heavy machinery churning up the streambed, improperly installed silt fence, and banks scoured of trees, they are aware of the more than twenty permit and regulatory violations that have already taken place.
“But my real question is, where lies the Town’s resistance to doing things well, with integrity, in accordance with best practices? In this case, simply obeying the law would’ve saved us taxpayers a lot of money. What you seem to crave is praise for doing the right thing without actually doing the work.”
About that sludge
Meza was also involved in the evening’s other major controversy, which he raised during council reports toward the end of the open meeting agenda, prior to adjournment to closed session for discussion of “specific legal matters” related to “a Memorandum of Agreement between the County and Town” pursuant to state code Section 2.2-3711, without further elaboration on that code section.
But did Meza give a clue to that closed session topic when he berated the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, and Sheriff Mark Butler specifically, for “harassing” town staff at the county landfill in Bentonville the previous Tuesday? That “harassment” was over the alleged dumping of town sewage, or sludge, at the county landfill. After calling it “treated sewage” that was being disposed, Meza corrected himself, asserting that after being “treated” at a Town plant, it was no longer sewage.
Stay tuned for the Town-County SLUDGE controversy of 2021 in a forthcoming Royal Examiner article – and you thought Town-County EDA financial disputes were fun, wait till we descend into the muck, I mean sludge.
Local News
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Patient of the Week – Virginia Opossum
This mama opossum was attacked by a dog. This may be due to her blood lead levels, which were high enough to cause clinical signs of the toxicity. Luckily, she was brought to us by Officer Gomez of the Warren County Virginia Sheriff’s Office.
Like eagles and vultures, opossums often scavenge on dead carcasses and gut piles left in the field. As a result, over 80% of our opossum patients suffer from some level of lead poisoning. This is especially hard on the babies as ingesting this level of lead through mom’s milk can have significant developmental impacts, as it can in the children of breast-feeding human mothers with elevated lead levels.
We chelated the lead (used drugs that bind the lead in the blood stream) to limit the impact and treated this mom for her dog attack wounds while she continues the challenging work of raising EIGHT babies! These babies are still a bit too small for us humans to raise with a high success rate, so despite the lead, they were kept with mom throughout her recovery. After she fully recovered, we were able to release her and her babies (still in her pouch)!
Virginia Opossums are such helpful animals – eating ticks and cleaning up roadkill, preventing diseases that impact humans and domestic animals. Yet they are constantly in danger from a variety of human-caused issues.
To protect our native wildlife, switch to non-lead ammunition and keep your pets inside, on a leash, or under close supervision when outside. These simple actions make a big difference to the health of our whole community!
