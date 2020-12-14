Local News
Governor Northam welcomes first shipments of COVID-19 vaccine to Virginia
On December 14, 2020, Governor Ralph Northam welcomed one of the first shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to a Bon Secours hospital in Richmond, Virginia. This initial allotment of 72,150 doses is arriving today and tomorrow at health systems across the Commonwealth and will be administered to frontline health care workers as early as tomorrow.
“These initial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are a much-needed symbol of hope for our Commonwealth and our country,” said Governor Northam. “With this remarkable medical achievement, we are beginning to see the light at the end of a long, dark tunnel. Yet even at this moment of celebration, we must remember that this is the first step in a months-long process to receive, distribute, and administer the vaccine as it becomes available. I ask everyone to stay vigilant, take care of each other, and continue following the public health guidelines as we work to vaccinate Virginians in a safe, efficient, equitable manner.”
Initial shipments are being delivered to health systems across the Commonwealth this week, as expected, with vaccinations for health care workers beginning tomorrow. Health care workers that directly care for COVID-19 patients will receive top priority among providers in Virginia.
Virginia health systems expect to receive an estimated 480,000 doses of vaccine from two manufacturers, Pfizer and Moderna, by the end of December. This initial allocation will begin the inoculation process for nearly all health care personnel and long-term care facility residents. The Virginia Department of Health estimates that there are up to 500,000 individuals in these two top priority groups in the Commonwealth.
Governor Northam was joined by Kelly Sweet, PharmD, MSHA, Director of Pharmacy for the Bon Secours Health System today. Photos from the Governor’s visit are below and unedited b-roll footage is available here.
‘Christmas on Main’ brings good cheer, good weather, good music, and Christmas goods for Santa’s sack
Christmas, or at least the Christmas spirit, arrived early in the Town of Front Royal’s Historic Downtown Business District this weekend. The planned and permitted “Christmas on Main” event from mid-morning into the early evening hours of Saturday, December 12, saw a one-day return to the downtown walking mall concept with cooperative weather – partly sunny, dry and temperatures drifting into the low 60’s.
Downtown retailers and other merchants, artists and craftsmen took advantage of the opportunity to set up outdoor stands to display their wares that Santa would be proud to distribute on his rounds two weeks away.
Musical entertainment was set up at various spots along East Main. Two we encountered were the Famous Last Words duo of John France on guitar accompanying the powerful and diverse voice of Maria Price outside of C&C Frozen Treats; and harpist/multi-instrumentalist John Kovac and friends at the new Mountain View Music Studio (www.mountainviewmusic.org) at 217 East Main in the old Royal Quality Shop space. John was accompanied at various points by Mountain View principal Karena Tapsak’s husband Mark on full-sized accordion and their son Alex on guitar and concertina. Nothing like learning an instrument to get you through pandemic quarantine downtime.
A dance performance, which the Royal Examiner camera unfortunately missed, was held by the Jig and Jive dance troupe, getting a big shout out from event organizers Amanda Horn and William Huck.
As to the day-long experience and sponsorship of “Christmas on Main” C&C Frozen Treat’s ever-enthusiastic Huck observed “the community are the sponsors – We love this community and it’s an honor to be a part of it. Love and Magic that’s what the true Front Royal/Warren County is built upon. I judge the success by the memories shared. So yes, I would say very successful.”
And from our periodic forays into the event over the course of the day, it appeared they would be early Christmas memories shared by a significant number of the community’s citizens, including many children and any visitors lucky enough to have picked this day to check Front Royal’s downtown out under outdoor parameters allowing for social distancing under often sunny skies and unseasonably warm temperatures.
Enjoy the idyllic late fall scene before we batten down for the season’s first threatened snowstorm predicted to potentially drop eight or more inches mid-week, after a possible prepatory dusting on Monday.
Samuels Public Library announces new Library Laptop and Hotspot Lending Program
Samuels Public Library continues to meet the changing needs of Warren County residents. This month, the Library unveiled a brand new Library Laptop and Hotspot Lending Program designed to address the digital equity needs of our community, now, during COVID-19, and beyond.
Digital equity is an ongoing challenge for some students and families in our county. Census records indicate that 10 percent of households in Warren County do not have computer access and nearly 20 percent of households in Warren County do not have internet access. Samuels Library has been addressing this program through a healthy computer access program at the Library. The Library’s 57 desktop computers and free Wi-Fi access are popular services at Samuels Library. In 2019, library users logged more than 23,000 computer sessions and more than 14,000 Wi-Fi sessions.
However, COVID-19 closures shined even more light on the digital equity challenges in our community. The pandemic caused normal locations that offer computer access and free Wi-Fi services to close or open only limited hours. At the same time, demand for computer services were rising with online education needs increasing and people needing more computer access to apply for jobs, unemployment benefits, or even seek virtual doctors’ appointments.
“When the Library was mandated to shut down in March, we found ways to deliver library services to our community through developing virtual programming, adding more digital resources and e-books and implementing curb-side pick-up ,” said Michelle Ross, Library Director. “The one service we could not provide at the time was essential computer access.”
“We are so pleased to be able to now offer a laptop and hotspot lending program, to not only address the increased need of computer and Wi-Fi use outside the Library walls during COVID-19, but to also address the larger issue of digital equity in our community going forward,” Ross added.
The new Library Laptop Lending Program, initiated on December 1, 2020 provides library users with access to 10 brand new laptops configured with widely used office and student programs and a T-Mobile hotspot for internet connection. The laptops come packed in a Samuels Library backpack and include a hotspot, a charger and instructions on use. The laptop packs are available to checkout for two weeks at a time. There are no renewals and patrons must be at least 18 years old to check out a pack.
“This is a pilot program for us,” Ross said. “We are one of the first libraries in the region to offer this program. If the program proves successful, we will work to add additional laptops for more access in the future.”
Warren County resident Elizabeth Schelin was one of the first Library patrons to checkout a laptop and hot spot. “I’m a teacher who is teaching 100 percent virtual, we have a student in the house who is 100 percent virtual and we have a home-based business in the house. On top of all that, our internet connection just died and a technician cannot get to our house to fix it for five more days,” she said. “This program is a lifesaver. Thank you so much.”
In addition to the Library Laptop Hotspot Lending Program, Samuels Library also added Tutor.com to its growing list of digital resources in November. A nationally recognized online tutoring service that provides one-to-one academic and career support, Tutor.com is also available free to use to library cardholders.
“Samuels Library has been working diligently throughout the pandemic to ensure that Warren County residents have access to the information and resources they need,” Ross said. “These new programs are examples of how we are meeting needs today, and into the future, to enrich lives and build a stronger community.”
About Samuels Public Library
Samuels Public Library brings people, information and ideas together to enrich lives and build community. A 501(c)(3) organization, the library annually serves more than 200,000 community members, checks out nearly 400,000 books, electronic and digital services, and provides essential computer access, wireless service and public meeting spaces for the community. To learn more, visit www.samuelslibrary.net or by calling (540) 635-3153.
Winter weather advisory next week – maybe 8-12 inches snow on Wednesday
Rick Farrell, our Emergency Coordinator for Warren County, wants us to be aware that we could experience our first winter storm of the year next week (Wednesday, December 16th, 2020).
According to National Weather Service-Sterling, we could see approximately 1” of snow on Monday, followed by a more significant amount on Wednesday. Some models call for 8” to 12” of snow locally during the morning/day on Wednesday. The weather should clear by Thursday. We should have a better idea of what things will look like locally on Monday.
As such, he recommends you all prepare as appropriate.
From the NWS Sterling, VA Hazardous Weather Outlook:
Washington-Frederick MD-Carroll-Northern Baltimore-Northwest Montgomery-Northwest Howard-Northwest Harford-Augusta-Rockingham-Shenandoah-Frederick VA-Page-Warren-Clarke-Nelson-Albemarle-Greene-Madison-Rappahannock-Orange-Culpeper-Northern Fauquier-Southern Fauquier-Western Loudoun-Eastern Loudoun-Northern Virginia Blue Ridge-Central Virginia Blue Ridge-Hampshire-Morgan-Berkeley-Jefferson-Hardy-1154 AM EST Sat Dec 12, 2020
This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of eastern West Virginia, northern and central Virginia, and central and western Maryland.
DAY ONE… This Afternoon and Tonight
No hazardous weather is expected at this time.
DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN… Sunday through Friday
There is a slight winter storm threat for Monday. If the threat materializes, it may cause travel disruptions, including during the morning commute Monday.
There is an enhanced winter storm threat for Wednesday and Wednesday night. The primary threat is a disruption to travel.
Fauquier Health has enacted a Zero-Visitor protocol due to the rising number of cases in our region
Effective December 11, 2020, Fauquier Health has implemented a zero-visitor protocol at the hospital due to the documented increase in confirmed positive cases in our region. This decision comes after the recent trends reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Virginia Department of Health (VDH).
Elective, urgent/emergent, and other scheduled procedures are not impacted and will continue as scheduled. All Physician Services Clinics and off-campus locations (Sleep Center, Wellness Center, and Wound Healing Center) are in operation.
Fauquier Health reminds the public to do their part to prevent the spread of COVID-19 by practicing social distancing, avoiding large gatherings, washing your hands regularly, and wearing a mask or face covering while in public.
For additional information and for the latest updates about the hospital’s preparation and response to COVID-19, visit FauquierHealth.org.
About Fauquier Health
Fauquier Health is a community health system dedicated to high-quality, patient-centered care in a unique environment that considers the multiple facets of healing and respects the individuality of each and every patient. Located at 500 Hospital Drive in Warrenton, Virginia, Fauquier Health serves the residents of Fauquier and several surrounding counties. It comprises Fauquier Hospital, a fully-accredited, 97-bed hospital; Fauquier Health Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, a 113-bed long-term care and rehabilitation facility; the Villa at Suffield Meadows, an assisted living facility; the Wound Health Center and a medically supervised Wellness Center offering health and wellness programs. Fauquier Health also operates nine physician’s offices, including primary care and specialties. More information on Fauquier Health is available online at FauquierHealth.org or by calling 540.316.5000.
Lord Fairfax Soil & Water Conservation District seeking full-time Administrative Specialist
The Lord Fairfax Soil & Water Conservation District headquartered in Strasburg, Shenandoah County, VA, is seeking a full-time Administrative Specialist. Applicants should have, at a minimum, a high school degree and prior experience in a secretarial or clerical position.
Responsibilities include working in an office environment, providing clerical, bookkeeping, and administrative support to other District staff and to District Board of Directors; maintaining official files; serving as timekeeper for District staff; preparing correspondence and routine reports; providing budget support and reports using QuickBooks software; serving as backup support for website maintenance and updates; taking minutes at monthly Board meetings; compiling and issuing Board packets in advance of monthly Board meetings; responding to telephone inquiries or office visitors and directing them to appropriate assistance; receiving FOIA requests and working with FOIA coordinator to provide timely responses in accordance with legal requirements; purchasing supplies, receiving or issuing invoices and processing payments; issuing IRS form 1099; and carrying out other standard office clerical duties.
Potential candidates must have experience with computers and using Microsoft programs and QuickBooks, be a self-starter and excel at working in an office team environment.
- Must have excellent communications and organizational skills.
- Pay will be commensurate with knowledge and experience.
- Health, retirement and leave benefits provided.
SUBMIT a resume with two references and a cover letter describing your interest in the position to:
LFSWCD
722-B East Queen Street
Strasburg, VA 22657
For further information, please call 540.465.2424, ext. 101.
The District is an Equal Opportunity Employer. Applications will be accepted through December 18, 2020.
Governor Northam announces new mitigation measures to slow COVID-19 spread
Governor Ralph Northam announced at his December 10, 2020 briefing, new targeted measures to slow the spread of COVID-19 as new cases and hospitalizations continue to rise in all areas of the Commonwealth. Executive Order Seventy-Two directs Virginians to stay at home between the hours of 12:00 a.m. and 5:00 a.m., implements a universal mask requirement, and lowers the limit on social gatherings from 25 people to 10 people. The order will take effect at 12:01 a.m. on Monday, December 14, and remain in place through January 31, 2021, unless rescinded or amended.
“New daily case numbers are higher than they have been at any previous point in the pandemic, and while the trends in Virginia are better than most of the country, we are taking action now to slow the spread of this virus before our hospitals get overwhelmed,” said Governor Northam. “We already have strong public health measures in place, and with these additional steps, we can turn this around. Virginians, if you don’t have to be out, stay at home. Whenever we are around other people, we all need to wear a mask, indoors and out.”
“These are common-sense things we can all do to take care of each other and stay safe. This is not about getting people in trouble—this is about everyone doing their part and reducing opportunities for people to get sick.”
The following mitigation measures will take effect at 12:01 a.m. on Monday, December 14:
- Modified Stay at Home Order: All individuals in Virginia must remain at their place of residence between the hours of 12:00 a.m. and 5:00 a.m. Exceptions include obtaining food and goods, traveling to and from work, and seeking medical attention.
- Universal mask requirement: All Virginians aged five and over are required to wear face coverings in indoor settings shared with others and when outdoors within six feet of another person. This order expands the current statewide mask mandate, which has been in place since May 29, and requires all individuals aged five and over to wear face coverings in indoor and outdoor public settings outside of their own household. These changes are consistent with new CDC guidelines, released December 4, which recommend universal wearing of face coverings.
- Reduction in social gatherings: All social gatherings must be limited to 10 individuals, down from the current cap of 25 people. Social gatherings include, but are not limited to, parties, celebrations, or other social events, regardless of whether they occur indoors or outdoors. This does not apply to religious services, employment settings, or educational settings. Restaurants and retail stores are already governed by strict social distancing requirements and are not included in this limit.
- Continued limits on dining establishments: Virginia restaurants are currently governed by strict social distancing and sanitization requirements, which remain in place. The on-site sale, consumption, and possession of alcohol remains prohibited after 10:00 p.m. in any restaurant, dining establishment, food court, brewery, microbrewery, distillery, winery, or tasting room. All restaurants, dining establishments, food courts, breweries, microbreweries, distilleries, wineries, and tasting rooms must close by midnight.
- Teleworking: Employees that can telework are strongly encouraged to do so.
While Virginia’s new cases per capita remain lower than 43 other states, all of the Commonwealth’s five health regions are experiencing increases in COVID-19 cases, positive tests, and hospitalizations. Virginia is currently averaging more than 3,700 new COVID-19 cases per day, up from a statewide peak of approximately 1,200 in May. Statewide test positivity rate is at 11 percent, an increase from 7 percent approximately one month ago. More than 2,000 Virginians are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 statewide, an increase of over 80 percent in the last four weeks.
The full text of Executive Order Seventy-Two, which incorporates earlier Executive Orders Sixty-Three Sixty-Seven is available here.
For information about COVID-19 in Virginia, visit vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus.
