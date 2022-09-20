State News
Governor Youngkin announces over $1.2 million in Growth and Opportunity Virginia Grants to support workforce and entrepreneurial development
RICHMOND, VA — On September 20, 2022, Governor Glenn Youngkin announced more than $1.2 million in Growth and Opportunity for Virginia (GO Virginia) grant awards for four projects focused on innovative workforce development initiatives designed to expand talent pipelines in technology sectors, as well as foster entrepreneurial startups, business development, and venture investment.
“GO Virginia allows us to invest in key projects that will enhance our economic growth by fostering workforce development and stimulating new business opportunities,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “These projects exemplify the innovative partnerships that GO Virginia grants were designed to promote, driving regional advancement and strengthening our Commonwealth.”
“These GO Virginia projects will increase workforce capacity while expanding economic growth through job creation and entrepreneurial startups,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “Our regional partners have made great use of GO Virginia’s collaborative approach, and those partnerships will create prosperous avenues of innovative investment and strengthen both communities and economies across Virginia.”
“These projects will support and grow industry sectors that are vital to Virginia’s economic future,” said GO Virginia Board Chairman Nancy Agee. “These high-impact projects, endorsed by their respective regional councils, are designed to deliver results today and into the future.”
GO Virginia supports projects that focus on workforce development, cluster scaleup, startup ecosystems, and site and infrastructure development to encourage regional economic growth and diversification. In addition to the awarded GO Virginia funding, the four awarded projects leveraged an additional $745,000 in local and non-state funding.
Since the program’s inception in 2017, GO Virginia has funded 233 projects and awarded approximately $93.7 million to support regional economic development efforts. To learn more about the GO Virginia program, visit dhcd.virginia.gov/gova.
Click here to view the full 2022 per capita awards.
by Staff Report, Virginia Mercury
Former Virginia ABC employee pleads guilty in liquor leak case
A former Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority employee pleaded guilty to a felony computer trespassing charge after he was implicated in an unusual scheme to sell agency inventory data to buyers looking for early intel on which stores would have hard-to-find bottles of bourbon, ABC officials announced Monday.
Edgar Smith Garcia, 28, of Manassas, received a suspended sentence of two years in prison after entering the guilty plea in Hanover County Circuit Court. The two-year sentence was suspended for five years, meaning Garcia, who worked for ABC as a lead sales associate from early 2020 until March, can avoid prison time for good behavior. He is also banned from ABC property and has to pay a $600 fine.
Three other embezzlement and conspiracy charges were dropped as part of the plea deal.
Inside job? ABC embezzlement case points to leaks in hunt for rare bottles of bourbon
The alleged scheme came to light after numerous bourbon collectors raised concerns that some buyers seemed to have a heads up about which stores would be selling rare bottles that aren’t normally available at the state’s government-run liquor stores. That trend frustrated many collectors, who felt they weren’t getting a fair shot because bottles were selling out suspiciously fast. In bourbon collecting groups that organize largely on Facebook, it was an open secret that one particular user was offering inside ABC information for sale.
Authorities believe Garcia’s alleged accomplice in the plan, Robert William Adams, 45, of Newport News, was the person trying to sell the information online. Adams is also facing criminal charges and is set to appear in court on Dec. 12.
To try to address the problem, ABC officials instituted a randomized drop system earlier this year that makes it harder to predict which stores will be selling which bottles.
“We identified a case where an employee worked with an outside individual in violation of ABC policy and Virginia law in the use of inventory information,” Virginia ABC CEO Travis Hill said in a news release. “We are pleased with today’s outcome in Hanover Circuit Court and confident that new distribution methods put in place in April with lessons learned by this incident ensure an equitable environment for customers.”
by Graham Moomaw, Virginia Mercury
Virginia is sending out millions of $250 tax rebates. Here’s how to find out if you’ll get one.
Over the last few days, the Virginia Department of Taxation began the process of sending out roughly 3.2 million tax rebate payments of up to $250 per person.
But not everybody is getting one. Eligibility for the one-time rebates, resulting from huge revenue surpluses filling up state coffers, depends on how much a filer owed in state taxes for 2021.
Tax officials published an online tool Monday that lets Virginians check their eligibility to help people find out if they’ve got money coming their way in the next few weeks.
The website, which can be found here, allows taxpayers to type in their Social Security number/tax identification number and zip code, showing them how much money they can expect to receive.
The rebates, most of which will go out via check or direct deposit by Oct. 10, were part of the bipartisan budget deal the General Assembly approved in June. The exact timing of the payments depends on when a taxpayer filed their return, but officials have said all rebates should be completed by the end of the year.
At a budget meeting last week, tax officials said they expect to send out about 1.9 million checks and 1.3 million direct deposit payments at a rate of roughly 250,000 rebates per day.
Some taxpayers will have their rebates sent elsewhere to help settle an outstanding debt, but tax officials have said they plan to explain where the money went in those cases.
The state has also boosted its call-center resources in anticipation of an influx of taxpayer calls asking about the rebates. During a similar rebate initiative in 2019 that involved smaller payments, the state received roughly 60,000 phone calls, according to Virginia Tax Commissioner Craig M. Burns.
“I expect we’ll receive probably north of that again this time,” Burns told the House Appropriations Committee last week.
“You might get 60,000 calls,” joked Appropriations Chairman Barry Knight, R-Virginia Beach. “If they’re not there on Nov. 1, we’re going to get 60,000 also.”
by Graham Moomaw, Virginia Mercury
New state funding could help freshwater mussels make a comeback
The Cumberland monkeyface, Pistol-grip, and Rayed bean may be some of the most unsung heroes of Virginia’s waterways.
All three are types of freshwater mussels, one of the planet’s most unique and underappreciated creatures. But these species have also been vanishing from waterways in alarming numbers for decades. In Virginia, more freshwater mussels than any other species are listed as endangered by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
Scientists and other mussel advocates aren’t giving up hope, however. And thanks to new state funding, freshwater mussels could see their numbers grow stronger in the years to come.
This year, the General Assembly approved $400,000 to fund a statewide freshwater mussel restoration plan – a first in Virginia’s history. The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources will receive the funds to hire two additional staff members over the next two years and plan strategies to restore dwindling populations.
Va.’s freshwater mussels are vanishing. Can a state plan save them?
Strategies can look like this summer’s release of the endangered James spiny mussel into the main stem of the James River, where it hasn’t been seen for more than 50 years. Scientists worked for over 20 years to propagate, raise and release almost 1,300 mussels in an attempt to reestablish a native population in the river.
“That’s not something that happens every day that you’re able to reintroduce a species like that,” said Joe Wood, a senior scientist with the Chesapeake Bay Foundation who works closely with freshwater mussels. “It sort of speaks to the promise of what we can do. We have a concerted effort, and that’s really without a ton of dedicated resources.”
New technologies and techniques for mussel propagation are helping efforts to restore even more species, said Brian Watson, Virginia’s chief malacologist or mollusk scientist. There are currently three freshwater hatcheries in Virginia dedicated to restoring the organisms across the state.
One of those hatcheries, DWR’s Aquatic Wildlife Conservation Center located near Marion, has successfully produced 39 species of freshwater mussels, including 19 federally endangered and six state-listed species. The center has released over 150,000 juvenile mussels in the past 16 years into Virginia portions of the Clinch, Powell, and Holston rivers.
The restoration plan’s funding is thanks partly to the surplus in this year’s state budget, said Sen. Creigh Deeds, D-Bath, who requested the funding in the budget. It’s a relatively small amount, but advocates say it’s a significant victory for freshwater mussels.
“The whole idea is just to get the Department of Wildlife Resources to have some people to work on the restoration, do some research and figure out how we can make sure these very vital organisms don’t go extinct,” Deeds said.
Decline of the ‘livers of the rivers’
Scientists estimate that 70% of the mussel fauna in the U.S. are in peril, while only 30% of Virginia’s 82 species are considered stable. The remainder is in decline, according to DWR.
Mussels often called the “livers of the rivers,” are essential for maintaining clean waterways throughout the state and preserving a balanced ecosystem. A single one can filter up to 15 gallons of water per day, preventing nutrients and other harmful pollutants from flowing downstream, according to a report released by a Chesapeake Bay Program committee last year.
The report also estimates that 90% of the freshwater mussel population in the Chesapeake Bay has been lost due to a number of human and environmental factors.
Dams can disconnect fish from mussel populations that rely on them to carry their larvae. And while freshwater mussels are adept at filtering out pollutants, even they cannot survive in the most contaminated waters. Runoff from agriculture or developed lands can infiltrate waterways and prove fatal for the organism.
“Everything depends on clean water,” Deeds said. “From humans and other mammals to reptiles, amphibians, and vegetation.”
Challenges to restoration
Wood said that understanding how freshwater mussels reproduce is central to why restoring populations is so challenging. Unlike other animals that can actively search for a mate, mussels rely on fish to carry their fertilized eggs. It’s a very complex process that biologists are still learning to re-create outside of the mussels’ natural environment.
“Twenty to 30 years ago, we weren’t even able to simulate that process,” Wood said. “Making baby mussels was not on the table in relatively recent history.”
But it can be difficult to determine what host fish each freshwater mussel species needs for propagation or what its historical range used to look like.
The $400,000 in the budget is more than enough to create the restoration plan, said Watson. The concern is what happens after the funding runs out and it’s time to implement it.
“That’s always the issue with doing conservation with any type of species, is usually we’re always short on resources,” Watson said. “In Virginia, we have about 80 species of freshwater mussels, and we’re just not going to be able to work with all of them.”
The department has to prioritize what mussels it will put its efforts into, which could lead to rare species getting less attention.
“They may be so rare that just biologically, it’s difficult to restore them,” Watson said. “You put a lot of work into them kind of at the expense of other species that you might be able to work with and actually achieve some positive results.”
That was the case with the green-blossom pearly mussel, which was officially declared extinct in Virginia last fall.
Pollution solutions
Wood said the restoration plan will be helpful whether or not additional resources are given after the funding runs out. That’s because it will allow partner agencies and organizations to work with DWR to develop solutions that may not necessarily involve more expensive restoration methods.
Planting natural forest buffers alongside waterways, for example, can help reduce sediment and other pollutants that would otherwise run off into mussel habitats and threaten species’ longevity. Working with private landowners to do conservation projects like fencing out livestock from waterways helps improve water quality as well.
“Every bit of the natural ecosystem is important to our existence if we are to exist as a civilized people,” Deeds said. “We need to recognize that the things that are natural that exist in nature all have a purpose, and if we are to have a balance in our lives, in our environment, in our communities, we need to make sure that all those natural organisms are able to exist and to maintain the equilibrium.”
by Meghan McIntyre, Virginia Mercury
Regulators approve Dominion bill increase for rising fuel costs; Appalachian Power also seeking hike
Dominion customers will see their monthly electricity bills increase due to rising fuel costs, with Appalachian Power Company seeking similar hikes on the same grounds.
On Friday, the State Corporation Commission approved the increase for Dominion, which went into effect provisionally on July 1. According to estimates, the average residential customer, defined as a household using 1,000 kilowatt-hours of electricity per month, will see their monthly bill increase by $14.93.
In its final order, the commission said it was aware “of the ongoing rise in gas prices, inflation, and other economic pressures that are impacting all utility customers.”
“We are sensitive to the effects of rate increases, especially in times such as these,” regulators wrote. “The commission, however, must follow the laws applicable to this case, as well as the findings of fact supported by the evidence in the record. This is what we have done herein.”
Dominion applied for the increase in its fuel factor, the rate levied on customers to cover the costs of purchasing fuel for power plants, in May, citing increases in fuel costs linked to the COVID-19 pandemic, inflation, and the ongoing war in Ukraine.
The company sought to minimize the impact on customers by proposing to spread its recovery of the additional $1 billion in fuel costs over three years, a recommendation the commission accepted.
Coinciding with the approval, Appalachian Power said Friday it intends to seek a similar rate increase that could raise monthly bills for the average residential customer by about $20.
The company is seeking to spread the recovery over a two-year period.
“We recognize these are challenging financial times for many people and families,” said Chris Beam, Appalachian Power’s president and chief operating officer, in a statement. “We strive each day to keep fuel costs as low as possible, continuously monitoring energy markets for opportunities to purchase fuel and energy at prices that are advantageous to customers.”
The utility also said that its growing use of renewable energies such as solar and wind “is another step in reducing fuel costs.”
“As Appalachian Power adds more renewables, there is less need for coal and natural gas to generate power,” the company noted in its Friday statement.
Appalachian said that about 6% of the power used by the company’s customers is generated by renewables.
Under the 2020 Virginia Clean Economy Act, Appalachian and Dominion must decarbonize by 2050.
by Charlie Paullin, Virginia Mercury
