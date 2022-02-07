State News
Governor Youngkin delivers on promises, Day One Game Plan Bill passes House of Delegates
Governor Glenn Youngkin today released the following statement after the House of Delegates on a vote of 59-40, voted to advance HB 833. The bill introduced by Delegate Tony Wilt (R-Rockingham), creates a grant fund to support Group Violence Intervention programs around the Commonwealth modeled on the successful, evidence-based “Operation Ceasefire.”
“I ran for governor on the promise to keep our streets safe. This bill helps us support our law enforcement heroes by giving them the tools to work with community leaders to help those most affected by violence,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “The Day One Game Plan has built bipartisan support in the House and the Senate. Cutting costs for Virginians, keeping our communities safe, and restoring excellence in education are not Republican or Democratic issues, these are ideas that all Virginians want and deserve. I’m excited for the opportunity to sign these bills when they come to my desk.”
Many other Day One Game Plan bills have already passed either the House of Delegates or the Senate of Virginia. Including bills to:
Lower health care costs for employees by letting businesses pool together:
Real Estate Association Plan (SB 335, HB 768)
Benefits Consortium (HB 884, SB 195)
Restore reporting of serious crimes in our schools (HB 4)
Ensure merit-based admissions for Governor’s Schools (HB 127)
Make the State Board of Elections more bipartisan (SB 371)
Save taxpayer money by updating the tax code (HB 971, SB 94)
Help veterans start small businesses (SB 572, HB 358)
‘Second Look’ bill would allow incarcerated to petition for resentencing
Several people pardoned for past crimes recently advocated in favor of legislation known as the “Second Look” bill.
Senate Bill 378, introduced by Sen. Chap Petersen, D-Fairfax, would allow the incarcerated an opportunity to petition the court for resentencing under certain qualifications. Del. Carrie E. Coyner, R-Chesterfield, proposed the companion bill. Neither lawmaker responded to requests for an interview.
Individuals who committed a crime at age 25 or younger and have served for 10 years could petition the court for a modified sentence. A person over the age of 26 at the time of the crime could petition the court if 15 years of the sentence was served. The incarcerated would need a record of good behavior to qualify. There would be a 90-day process to get back in front of a sentencing judge. The commonwealth and victims would be notified.
The legislation is similar to a 2019 policy in Washington. The D.C law allows for people who were incarcerated before their 18th birthday to petition the court for resentencing.
“We really are hopeful that this will move forward and come out of both chambers of the General Assembly,” said Shawn Weneta, policy and advocacy strategist with the American Civil Liberties Union of Virginia.
The ACLU of Virginia worked with a coalition of criminal justice reform advocates and also consulted with the Second Look Project in Washington and its executive director James Ziglar.
“They were very helpful when we were working on putting this bill together,” Weneta said.
Most Virginia inmates are required to serve at least 85% of their sentence before they petition for early release.
“The reason judges are citing for turning down those petitions is because of the person’s conduct while they’re incarcerated because we’ve had institutional infractions,” Weneta said. “We wanted to put a guardrail on there to make sure that the person really earned the opportunity to have their sentence reviewed.”
Angel Reyes DeJesus was one of several previous inmates who testified last week. He said he was sentenced as a juvenile for first-degree murder. He served 27 years before former Gov. Ralph Northam pardoned him. DeJesus told the Senate panel last week that he never thought he would make it home. He said he served 22 years of his sentence infraction-free.
Nate Green, commonwealth attorney for Williamsburg-James City County, said he was there on behalf of victims. He said the sentences could include some of “the most egregious crimes that our communities have faced.”
Green called the bill “anti-victim.” He said people will have to face their perpetrators again.
“This is a bill that would make these individuals relive these horrors when we promised them that it would be done,” Green said.
Over 4,000 people are serving life sentences in Virginia, about 1 in 7 of the state’s prison population, according to the ACLU. Extreme sentencing disproportionately impacts Black people more than any other race, according to the ACLU.
“If you can trust the court to give the sentence, you can trust the court to review the sentence,” Ben Knotts, legislative liaison with Americans for Prosperity, told the Senate panel.
Del. Cia Price, D-Newport News, proposed a similar bill in the 2021 session. However, the bill was tied 4-4 in a subcommittee vote and did not pass.
The Senate Judiciary Committee advanced the Senate bill on a party-line vote Monday and referred it to the finance committee. The House bill remains in committee.
By Safia Abdulahi
Capital News Service
Capital News Service is a program of Virginia Commonwealth University's Robertson School of Media and Culture. Students in the program provide state government coverage for a variety of media outlets in Virginia.
Report: Port helps drive economic investment and job creation throughout the Commonwealth
While it’s actually outside the town limits in northern Warren County, the “Town of Front Royal” got a nod as one of two Inland Port sites, the other is in Richmond, as part of an update on The Port of Virginia’s growing positive impact on the Commonwealth’s economy.
The Fiscal Year-2021 economic analysis referenced below was the product of staff at the College of William & Mary’s Raymond A. Mason School of Business and Mangum Economics. The latter is cited as “a Virginia-based firm that specializes in producing objective and actionable quantitative economic research.” Read the Port of Virginia (POV) summary of the study’s findings below:
The Port of Virginia® continues to be an expanding economic force in the Commonwealth’s economy, says a recent study conducted by The College of William & Mary that analyzes the overall value of the port to the Virginia economy during the Fiscal Year 2021 (FY21).
“The Port of Virginia is growing and delivering significant, positive results for the Virginia economy,” said Stephen A. Edwards, the CEO and executive director of the Virginia Port Authority (VPA). “The goal is to continue to drive economic growth for decades to come. The cargo goes to well-run, modern, efficient ports and as this port grows, so do its benefits to all Virginians.”
The results of the study were released this week by the VPA, the state agency that owns and operates six general cargo terminals: four deep-water terminals in the Norfolk Harbor and two inland facilities located in Richmond and Front Royal. In 2020, the port contracted with the college’s Raymond A. Mason School of Business to measure the combined economic benefit of the port to Virginia’s economy during the 12 months from July 1, 2020 – June 30, 2021, and compare the findings with the port’s economic impact in FY18.
The port posted its most productive fiscal-year performance in FY21: in that 12-month period (July 1, 2020 – June 30, 2021) the port processed more than 3.2 million twenty-foot equivalent units. The business activity generated by the movement and handling of that cargo combined with the port’s overall productivity was a significant contributor to the Virginia economy. In FY21 the economic activity tied to the flow of cargo across the port’s terminals led to (vs. FY18):
• 437,000 full-time jobs, an increase of 10%
• $100 billion in spending, an increase of 9%
• $47 billion in Virginia gross state product, an increase of 21%
• $27 billion in labor income, an increase of 18%
• $2.7 billion in state and local taxes and fees, an increase of 29%
The port contributes to Virginia’s economy in three ways: the movement/transport of export and import cargo within Virginia; the export of Virginia-made goods; and the added processing and distribution of imports retained in the Commonwealth.
“We have the foundation to steadily grow the flow of cargo through this port for decades to come, but we must continue to expand to stay ahead of our peers and meet the needs of our port users and the supply-chain businesses we are attracting to Virginia,” Edwards said. “Our dredging effort continues and we are well on our way to becoming the deepest port on the US East Coast by 2024. Later this month we’ll begin an expansion of the rail yard at NIT [Norfolk International Terminals] and in March we will add two more ship-to-shore cranes there. Further, we are at the beginning of the effort of optimizing and expanding the North Berth at NIT.”
These projects, combined with initiatives at the port’s other terminals, are necessary to keep The Port of Virginia growing and competitive. More importantly, he said, the investments will help drive ongoing economic investment and job creation across Virginia.
The study’s authors are K. Scott Swan, a professor of international business, innovation, and marketing at W&M’s Raymond A. Mason School of Business, and Mangum Economics, a Virginia-based firm that specializes in producing objective and actionable quantitative economic research.
(The Virginia Port Authority (VPA) is a political subdivision of the Commonwealth of Virginia. The VPA owns and, through its private operating subsidiary Virginia International Terminals, LLC (VIT), operates four general cargo facilities: Norfolk International Terminals, Portsmouth Marine Terminal, Newport News Marine Terminal, and the Virginia Inland Port in Warren County. The VPA leases Virginia International Gateway and Richmond Marine Terminal.
A recent economic impact study from The College of William and Mary shows that The Port of Virginia helps to create more than 400,000 jobs, generates $92 billion in total economic impact throughout the Commonwealth on an annual basis, and is a significant contributing factor in Virginia being ranked “Best State for Business” in 2019, 2020 and 2021 by C
House advances bill that opponents say rolls back teacher protections
RICHMOND, Va. — The Senate will consider a bill that could extend the amount of time it takes for public school teachers to receive long-term contracts.
Del. Lee Ware, R-Powhatan, introduced House Bill 9, which advanced on a 52-47 vote. The companion bill introduced by Sen. Mark J. Peake, R-Lynchburg, was passed indefinitely in a Senate subcommittee this week.
The legislation would roll back some job security protections for public school teachers, which lawmakers initiated in 2020. Supporters argue that the measure could help combat a shortage of teachers.
New teachers in Virginia work on a year-to-year basis for three years. School boards evaluate their performance after those three years before offering a long-term continuing contract that is in place until either the teacher resigns or the school board decides to terminate.
The bills would allow school boards to extend the time from three years to five years that it takes for new teachers to receive a long-term contract.
The bills would also eliminate the option of a three-person panel for termination hearings and reduce the written notice of the time and place of a hearing from 10 days to five. A definition of “incompetency” would be added to include “consistent failure to meet the endorsement requirements for the position of one or more unsatisfactory performance evaluations.”
The Virginia Education Association, which represents over 40,000 teachers and school support staff, strongly opposes both bills. The organization stated that eliminating the hearing panel could create opportunities for school boards to quickly and unfairly fire teachers.
Shane Riddle, VEA director of government relations and research, said that it is unfair to eliminate the hearing panel, but the organization is most concerned with the accelerated timeline for termination notice.
“I believe that if you ask some of the attorneys for the school boards, they will agree that those timelines are very, very short in the bill,” Riddle said. “You really need 10 days to even counsel the teacher and work through possible solutions, or get ready for a hearing.”
The VEA said extending the probationary period from three to five years will only increase the state’s trouble with recruiting and retaining teachers.
The bill’s supporters contend that new teachers need more than three years to develop as professionals and complete their training, according to Riddle. The VEA doesn’t support that argument.
“Even if a teacher is granted continuous contract and due process rights after three years, they still have an opportunity to complete [their training],” Riddle said. “They’re still mandated to do cultural policy training and more.”
Ware and other supporters of HB 9 said the changes are necessary to combat the state’s recent teacher shortage. Jeremy Raley, Superintendent of Goochland County Public Schools, stated in a letter of support that all school districts will face a shortage of teachers, and the proposed bill might keep the educator pipeline from drying up. Raley proposed the legislation with the support of the Goochland School Board, according to Ware.
“As divisions strive to hire teachers and support them with the needed credentials to become fully licensed, the additional time proposed in House Bill 9 will certainly be beneficial,” Raley stated.
By Reid Murphy
Capital News Service
Capital News Service is a program of Virginia Commonwealth University's Robertson School of Media and Culture. Students in the program provide state government coverage for a variety of media outlets in Virginia.
Obenshain statement on failure of Charter School Bill in Senate Committee
Senator Mark Obenshain (R-Rockingham) issued the following statement in response to the failure of the Senate Education and Health Committee to report the charter school bill, SB 125 on a vote of 7-8 on February 3, 2022.
“I am extremely disappointed by our failure to pass the regional charter school bill this morning. It is always hard for a good policy to overcome political interests. Sadly, those paying the highest price for this action are children in a handful of localities with failing schools,” Obenshain said.
“I believe all children deserve a quality education regardless of their zip code. I consider myself an ‘all of the above’ guy when it comes to improving our education system and charter schools are just one piece of the puzzle. My bill would have extended a lifeline to areas with underperforming schools, giving parents another option for their children to receive better educational opportunities. There are only 7 charter schools in Virginia. To me, this is completely unacceptable. We had an opportunity today to really make a difference in the lives and education of children but due to the party-line vote, the Democrats in the Senate turned their back on our children,” Obenshain added.
SB 125 (which can be viewed here) would have created regional charter school divisions made up of two or three school divisions. A division would be eligible to participate if it meets two sets of criteria: they have an enrollment of greater than 3,000 students and their SOL scores for English and Math in grades 3-8 are in the bottom quartile of the Commonwealth.
45 states and the District of Columbia have charter schools. Charter schools have only been around since the 1990s and studies show that they are most successful in school divisions that are not performing well. They can free up constraints that have been imposed on school divisions and work “outside the box” to provide quality education to the students they serve.
“I will not give up the fight for education reform, charter schools, and opportunities for Virginia’s children. I believe that this will make the most difference in the lives of our children, more than anything else that we do here at the General Assembly,” Obenshain concluded.
Senator Obenshain represents the twenty-sixth district in the Virginia Senate. The district includes the city of Harrisonburg and the counties of Warren, Shenandoah, Page, Rappahannock, and Rockingham (part). He serves on the Senate Judiciary; Commerce & Labor; Agriculture, Conservation and Natural Resources; and Transportation Committees.
Governor Youngkin opens applications for the Commission to Combat Antisemitism
On February 3, 2022, Governor Glenn Youngkin announced his administration is seeking applications for individuals to participate on the Commission to Combat Antisemitism.
“Every Virginian deserves the protection of the law, and this commission will chart a course for our Commonwealth that leaves antisemitism in the past. Our Jewish friends and neighbors must know that we stand with them against the tide of hate and discrimination. I sincerely look forward to working with the passionate people selected for this commission on charting this new course so that everyone is respected regardless of their identity, color or creed,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin.
“In the face of prejudice and injustice, we look forward to working with all Virginians in upholding the ideals of justice and equality embedded in the Declaration and the Constitution and ridding our communities of antisemitic harassment, violence, and discrimination,” said Chief Diversity, Opportunity, and Inclusion Officer Angela Sailor.
Applications for this commission can be submitted HERE.
About the Commission to Combat Antisemitism
The Commission to Combat Antisemitism was created as an advisory commission within the Office of the Governor. The purpose of this commission is to study antisemitism in the Commonwealth, propose actions to combat antisemitism, reduce the number of antisemitic incidents, and compile materials and provide assistance to Virginia’s public school system and state institutions of higher education in relation to antisemitism and its connection to the Holocaust. The commission will make recommendations to the governor and General Assembly with the goal of identifying ways to reverse increasing antisemitic incidents in the Commonwealth.
Lawmaker wants to add COVID vaccine requirement to list of workplace discrimination protections
A proposed law seeks to prohibit public employers, schools, and numerous other government organizations in Virginia from requiring individuals to obtain the COVID-19 vaccine.
The legislation would allow people to make their own choices, said Del. Timothy V. Anderson, R-Virginia Beach, who introduced the bill.
“It’s extremely important for my worldview that we restore an individual’s liberty interests in making this personal medical decision,” Anderson said.
House Bill 27 forbids state entities and local governments from mandating employees to receive the vaccine. It also says people can’t be discriminated against for not receiving the vaccine when it comes to services, enrollment, membership, or other benefits.
The bill limits what the government can enforce, but private businesses could still force their employees to receive the vaccine, according to Anderson.
For example, the Board of Health and various other regulatory boards cannot enforce anyone to submit to a vaccine for education or employment purposes.
This bill adds to the already existing employment law where employers are prohibited from discriminating against race, religion, sexual orientation, and more.
HB 27 allows parents to decide whether their child should be vaccinated and gives employees the ability to keep their jobs without having to obtain a vaccine, according to Anderson.
Del. Dave A. LaRock, R-Loudoun, presented a similar bill last year but it was ultimately tabled in a House committee.
The government should not mandate the public to receive vaccines, they should motivate them, according to Anderson.
“The best way is to encourage them,” Anderson said. “Let people make their own decisions and ultimately it is that person’s individual decision as to whether or not they choose to be vaccinated or not.”
The U.S. Supreme Court blocked the Biden administration’s mandate requiring large employers to require workers to be vaccinated or submit weekly negative COVID tests. However, the court said in a separate ruling that health care workers who work at facilities that accept Medicare and Medicaid must get the vaccine.
Employment and workplace discrimination lawyer Lisa Bertini said if the bill became a law, there would probably be an “influx of litigation” from employees.
Those who believe they were illegally mandated to receive the vaccines or “felt discriminated against” for not getting vaccinated, may file lawsuits against their employers for previously requiring the vaccines, according to Bertini.
The bill was assigned to the Health, Welfare, and Institutions subcommittee in January. Two other Republican-backed bills that would prevent COVID-19 vaccine requirements were referred to subcommittees in the House and Senate.
By Anna Chen
Capital News Service
Capital News Service is a program of Virginia Commonwealth University’s Robertson School of Media and Culture. Students in the program provide state government coverage for a variety of media outlets in Virginia.
