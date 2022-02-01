State News
Governor Youngkin issues a proclamation recognizing and honoring February as Black History Month
RICHMOND, VA—on February 1, 2022, Governor Glenn Youngkin issued a proclamation recognizing and honoring February as Black History Month to recognize the accomplishments of inspirational Americans across the Commonwealth.
“Virginia is the home to pioneers, barrier-breakers, and leaders such as Maggie Walker, Governor Doug Wilder, and our new Lt. Governor Winsome Earle Sears. They are just some of the distinguished Black American leaders of the Commonwealth that have enriched, cultivated, and strengthened the spirit of Virginia. The First Lady and I encourage all Virginians to celebrate our rich diverse history that is inspiring future generations that know Virginia is big enough for the hopes and dreams of all Virginians,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin.
By virtue of the authority vested by the Constitution in the Governor of the Commonwealth of Virginia, there is hereby officially recognized:
Black History Month
WHEREAS, the Commonwealth of Virginia, a rich and diverse state ripe with opportunity, has been home to some of the country’s most influential African American leaders. These leaders, too numerous to list, have inspired all Americans with their stories of the triumph of the human spirit and tragic stories of cruelty rooted in bias and bigotry; and
WHEREAS, the fine fabric of the Commonwealth is sewn together by these resilient, optimistic and courageous citizens yielding a culturally diverse, socially equal and economically strong Commonwealth. African Americans have both enriched and cultivated every aspect of life while rising above social, political, and economic barriers; and
WHEREAS, among the many distinguished African American leaders of the Commonwealth, I am humbled to occupy the seat of the Honorable L. Douglas Wilder, former governor and lieutenant governor of Virginia and the first African American elected governor in these United States. Governor Wilder is a decorated United States Army Veteran and a distinguished attorney. I am also pleased to serve with Winsome Earle-Sears, the Commonwealth’s first woman to serve as lieutenant governor, first woman of color and first Jamaican-born American citizen elected to statewide office; and
WHEREAS, Virginians can be proud of pioneers like Dr. Robert Russa Moton and Maggie Lena Walker. Dr. Moton served as principal of Tuskegee University, succeeding his friend Booker T. Washington, and he overcame insurmountable odds to become a leader in establishing equality. A presidential advisor and president of the National Negro Business League for more than twenty years, he organized the greatest minds in the nation to debate and address issues of African American advancement. Born in 1864 as the Civil War raged across Virginia, Maggie Lena Walker achieved national prominence as a businesswoman and community leader. She was the first woman in the United States to found a bank; and
WHEREAS, Virginians can be inspired by Richmond native Dorothy Height, champion of rights for both women and African Americans as president of the National Council of Negro Women. Height stood alongside Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. as one of the organizers of the March on Washington in 1966; and
WHEREAS, I encourage all Virginians to join the First Lady and me in taking pride in the resilient, optimistic and courageous African American leaders past, present and future;
NOW, THEREFORE, I, Glenn Youngkin, do hereby recognize February 2022 as BLACK HISTORY MONTH, and I call this observance to honor the history and achievements of Black Americans. Let us all celebrate our rich history and acknowledge that diversity, when genuinely embraced, strengthens our Commonwealth. Every Virginian deserves dignity and respect, the opportunity to pursue our dreams, and inclusion in the Virginia family.
State News
Residents of Fredericksburg, Harrisonburg and Fauquier join ranks of Virginia State Police
Residents of Fauquier County and the cities of Fredericksburg and Harrisonburg were among the 58 new Virginia State Police (VSP) Troopers who officially graduated on Friday. During the 135th Basic Session’s 27-week tenure at the VSP Academy, trainees received instruction in more than 100 different subjects spanning hundreds of hours. Academy training includes such areas as crime scene investigation, survival Spanish, judicial procedures, self- defense, cultural diversity and firearms.
- Trooper Justin C. Grable, 23, of Fauquier County, will begin his VSP career in Clarke County.
- Trooper Logan A. Hinnant, 24, of the city of Fredericksburg, has a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice from Bluefield University and begins his VSP career in Prince William County.
- Fauquier County resident, Trooper Kortney M. Leazer, 22, has a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminology and will begin her VSP career in Bedford County.
- City of Harrisonburg resident, Trooper Eli S. Thies, 22, heads to Henrico County for his first duty assignment.
These new Troopers will report to their individual duty assignments the week of January 31, 2022. For their final phase of training, each Trooper will spend an additional six weeks paired up with a Field Training Officer learning his or her new patrol area.
As the need for highly-skilled and capable law enforcement officers increases, the Department continues to seek qualified applicants for the positions of trooper. All interested applicants are encouraged to contact the Virginia State Police Recruitment Office at www.vatrooper.com.
Local News
Virginia State Police staging for significant winter storm along coastal regions
Beginning Friday (Jan. 28) and continuing through Saturday (Jan. 29), the entire Commonwealth will be impacted by this latest winter storm. Even though the coastal regions will be experiencing the greatest amounts of snowfall, all of Virginia will be exposed to dangerously cold temperatures through the weekend.
The Virginia State Police is currently preparing for this latest round of winter weather by strategically staging personnel in those areas that will see the most snow, including on the Eastern Shore, which is under a blizzard warning. All available troopers will be on patrol throughout the state in order to respond as quickly as possible to traffic crashes, emergencies, and disabled motorists.
Virginians are advised to prepare themselves, their vehicles, and residences in advance for the severe cold. The wind chill on Saturday will drop temperatures across Southwest Virginia and the entire Interstate 81 corridor into negative and single digits. For life-saving tips and recommendations for such conditions, please go to: ready.gov/winter-weather or vaemergency.gov/winter-weather.
As many are making plans now for the weekend, the Virginia State Police is advising everyone to be weather aware and factor in how this latest round of winter weather can/will impact those travel plans.
For the latest on this weather system and to help Virginians plan ahead, please visit any one of the following National Weather Service websites:
- weather.gov covers the US
- weather.gov/akq Central and Southeast VA
- weather.gov/lwx Northern VA and Northern Mountains
- weather.gov/rnk Western VA
VSP is advising folks to delay/avoid travel during the storm. But, If you must travel, then please take these safety tips into consideration:
- Know Before You Go! Before heading out, check Virginia road conditions at www.511virginia.org or download the VDOT 511 app.
- Clear ALL snow and ice from the roof, trunk, hood, and windows of your vehicle – car, SUV, minivan, pickup truck, commercial vehicle – before you travel.
- Drive for conditions – slow your speed and increase your traveling distance between the vehicle ahead of you. Always buckle up. Avoid distractions – put down the phone.
- Use your headlights – in rain AND snow. Virginia law requires headlights on when your wipers are active.
- Do not call 911 or #77 for road conditions. Please leave these emergency lines open for emergencies only.
- Bring with you snacks, water, a cell phone charger, a warm blanket(s), and any medications you might need.
- Be sure your vehicle has a fuel tank of gas and is in good working condition.
State News
Governor Youngkin signs partnership agreement with colleges and universities to establish K-12 Lab Schools
RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin, on January 27, 2022, signed a partnership agreement with colleges and universities from across the Commonwealth to establish K-12 lab schools.
“Education is the gateway to opportunity. An educated Virginian has a limitless future. And we are about creating future opportunities for every young Virginian. Reestablishing expectations of excellence, funding in the largest education budget, investing in teachers, special education, and localities to invest in facilities,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin.
“Thank you to all the university presidents, legislators, and school board members, you all play a vital role in the partnership and alignment between K-12 and higher education in order to meet our goal of being the number one education state in the nation,” said Secretary Aimee Guidera. “It is important that all Virginians have access and the opportunity to quality education and outcomes–especially those who have been consistently left out of an excellent education.”
“Education lifted my father out of poverty when he came to America with only $1.75 from Jamaica,” said Lieutenant Governor Earle-Sears. “Education lifted me out of poverty as well because I have to find my own way in this world, and education lifts all of us.”
“Nothing is more important to us in the HBCU world, higher education world, the Commonwealth than the education of our students and the opportunities that provides,” said Jauvane Adams-Gaston, President of Norfolk State University. “If we do not continue to create success for those who are coming behind then our Commonwealth will not be able to be both successful and a leader in terms of tomorrow.”
“We join our sister institutions in the Virginia Community College system in welcoming the opportunity to partner with school divisions to develop and deliver even more innovative high school programs that address the workforce needs of the Commonwealth especially for students in underserved communities,” said Dr. Paul Pando, President of Reynolds Community College. “We are grateful for the opportunity to contribute our ideas, insight, and yes the passion we bring to this work. This work that is most certainly work worth doing.”
Thank you to all the university and college leaders!
State News
Governor Youngkin declares State of Emergency in advance of nor’easter expected to arrive Friday
RICHMOND, VIRGINIA — Governor Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency on January 27, 2022, in anticipation of a winter storm arriving tomorrow that will affect several regions of the Commonwealth. At this time, forecasts indicate that while this will be a statewide event, areas along the coastline will experience the largest impacts. Heavy wet snow along with high winds are predicted which poses a threat for downed trees, electrical outages, and major impacts to travel. In addition, there is also the threat of tidal flooding.
“The key message for all Virginians is to stay aware of the weather conditions and to stay off the roads if possible,” said Governor Youngkin. “We have already started planning and mobilizing resources needed to protect the Commonwealth. We are very concerned with the forecasted impacts to our Eastern Shore region and have started pre-positioning resources to ensure a timely response to that area. The most important thing everyone can do to minimize the risks is to prepare yourself and your family.”
As a reminder, below is a list of preparedness actions that you can take to lessen the impacts of severe winter weather:
• During a winter storm, stay off the roads as much as possible and only drive when absolutely necessary. Always give snowplows and responders the right of way.
• Never use a generator, grill, camp stove or gasoline, propane, natural gas, or charcoal-burning device inside your home, garage, basement, crawlspace, or any other partially enclosed area.
• Snow shoveling is a known trigger for heart attacks. Always avoid overexertion when shoveling.
• When severe weather occurs, plan to check on elderly or disabled neighbors and relatives.
• If you must travel, know road conditions before you leave home. Visit 511Virginia.org or call 511 for road condition updates.
• Protect yourself from Frostbite. Hands, feet, and face are the most commonly affected areas so wear a hat, mittens (which are warmer than gloves) and cover your mouth with a scarf to reduce heat loss.
• Keep dry. Change out of wet clothing frequently to prevent a loss of body heat.
• Wear several layers of loose-fitting, lightweight, warm clothing rather than one layer of heavy clothing.
• Prepare your home
• Make sure your home is properly insulated
• Check the weather stripping around your windows and doors
• Learn how to shut off water valves in case a pipe bursts
• Have additional heat sources on hand in case of power outages
• Keep a fire extinguisher accessible
• Replace the batteries in your Carbon Monoxide detector annually
• Prepare your car
• Batteries lose power as temperatures drop, be sure to have yours tested
• Check your car’s antifreeze level
• Have your radiator system serviced
• Replace your car’s windshield wiper fluid with a wintertime mix
• Proactively replace your car’s worn tires and wiper blades
• To help with visibility, clean off your car entirely – including your trunk, roof, windows, and headlights
• Please heed warnings to avoid travel. If you absolutely have to be on the roadway, prepare your vehicle and have a kit for you and your passengers. This could include items such as:
• Blankets
• Drinking water and snacks for everyone in the car, including pets
• Boots
• Basic first-aid kit
• Warm coat and insulating layers (sweatpants, gloves, hat, socks,)
• Rags, paper towels, or pre-moistened wipes
• Basic set of tools
• Car emergency warning devices such as road flares or reflectors
• Ice scraper/snow brush
• Jumper cables/jump pack
• Fire extinguisher
• Cash
• Items for children such as diapers, baby wipes, toys, etc.
• Flashlight, with extra batteries
• Hand warmers
• Paper map
• Portable smartphone power bank
• Extra medication
• Garbage bags
• Traction aid such as sand, salt, or non-clumping cat litter
• Tarp, raincoat, and gloves
• Shovel
A state of emergency allows the Commonwealth to mobilize resources and to deploy people and equipment to assist in response and recovery efforts. This action does not apply to individuals or private businesses. The Virginia Department of Emergency Management, Virginia State Police, Virginia Department of Transportation, and other pertinent agencies are already mobilizing and preparing for the impact of these storms.
To learn more about how to prepare yourself, your family, and your business for winter weather, visit www.vaemergency.gov/winter-weather. For real-time traffic conditions anywhere in the state, dial 5-1-1 or visit 511Virginia.org.
To read the full text of the order, visit https://www.governor.virginia.gov/executive-actions/
State News
Virginia Department of Elections announces results for the 2022 Risk-Limiting Audit of the 2021 November General Election
The Virginia Department of Elections’ (ELECT) Commissioner Christopher Piper announced today that Virginia’s election administrators have successfully completed the 2022 Risk-Limiting Audit (RLA) of the 2021 November General Election.
During a live drawing held at the December 13 meeting of the State Board of Elections (SBE), the SBE randomly selected the 75th and 13th House of Delegates Districts for audit. The audit began on January 3 and concluded on January 20. The participating localities in the 2022 Risk-Limiting Audit included:
- House of Delegates 75th District – Brunswick, Emporia City, Franklin City, Greensville, Lunenburg, Southampton and Sussex
- House of Delegates 13th District – Prince William County and Manassas Park City
The audit confirmed with over 99% confidence that Otto Wachsmann was the winner of the House of Delegates 75th District contest and Danica Roem was the winner of the House of Delegates 13th District race.
“Once again, Virginia’s election administrators have successfully demonstrated their experience and dedication to ensuring secure and reliable election results by using the audit process,” said Christopher Piper, Virginia’s Commissioner of Elections. “The success of these audits is reliant upon the guidance of our local election leaders.”
Pursuant to Va. Code §24.2-671.1, ELECT is required to coordinate an annual post-election RLA of ballot scanner machines used in the Commonwealth of Virginia. RLAs utilize statistical principles to empirically prove that the voting system software accurately reported the results of an election.
The 2022 Risk-Limiting Audit Report of the 2021 November General Election will be available to the public in March.
State News
Governor Youngkin announces School Choice Proclamation
On January 26, 2022, Governor Glenn Youngkin announced this week as School Choice week, and issued a proclamation highlighting the importance of school choice for Virginia’s students and parents.
“As your governor, I will continually stand up for students and parents and will sign the largest education budget in Virginia’s history. Our goal is that every student will graduate high school ready to go to college or start a great career. Choice and innovation within public education is vital to achieving that goal. That’s why together we will not only raise standards and raise teacher pay, but we will invest $150 million to kick start 20 new charter schools in the Commonwealth. We must empower parents and students with choice and innovation in K-12 public education,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin.
Read a full copy of the School Choice proclamation below.
Virginia School Choice Week
WHEREAS, all children in Virginia should have access to a high quality public education; and,
WHEREAS, Virginia recognizes the important role that a quality education plays in preparing all students in Virginia for success in life; and,
WHEREAS, quality education is critically important to the economic vitality and vibrancy of the communities of the Commonwealth; and,
WHEREAS, students have different needs and learning styles and a monolithic delivery of education does not serve the myriad needs of families;
WHEREAS, Virginia currently has only 7 charter schools, but its neighboring state of North Carolina has close to 200 and the District of Columbia has 123; and,
WHEREAS, School Choice Week is celebrated across the country by millions of students, parents, educators, schools, and organizations to raise awareness of the need for effective educational options.
NOW, THEREFORE, I, Glenn Youngkin, do hereby recognize January 23 – January 29, 2022
as VIRGINIA SCHOOL CHOICE WEEK in our COMMONWEALTH OF VIRGINIA, and
I call this observance to the attention of all of our citizens, and proclaim that:
Virginia must empower parents by creating innovation within K-12 public schools to best adapt to the needs of Commonwealth’s students; and,
Virginia is committed to increasing education options for its youth by seeking $150 million to help meet a goal of starting at least 20 new public charter schools in the Commonwealth; and,
Virginia will build partnerships between the Commonwealth and our great universities to create lab schools of excellence; and,
Virginia will raise education standards to elevate students to high performing levels and reinstitute merit-based acceptance to Governor’s and magnet schools; and,
Virginia will empower parents to make choices about the educational needs of their children.
Wind: 1mph S
Humidity: 90%
Pressure: 30.51"Hg
UV index: 0
54/45°F
50/23°F