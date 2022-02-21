State News
Governor Youngkin statement on House and Senate Budgets
RICHMOND, VIRGINIA – Governor Glenn Youngkin released the following statement on the proposed budget amendments released by the House Appropriations Committee and the Senate Finance and Appropriations Committee.
“As we look at the budget proposals released today, it is clear we have a lot of work to do before the March 12 deadline to complete Virginia’s two-year budget.
“As I have repeatedly said since last summer: the state government has been overtaxing Virginians. Government revenue paid by taxpayers is soaring to record new highs, and Virginia has fallen behind much of the nation in its recovery from the pandemic and particularly falling behind our competitor states to the south. There’s $13.9 billion in unanticipated money projected in this budget cycle, and with prices rising and families feeling the pinch, it’s time to do the right thing and give the money back and provide common sense, ongoing tax relief.
“The House budget provides nearly $5.3 billion in tax relief for all Virginians – including significant tax relief for our military veterans and common-sense tax relief worth $1,500 to a typical Virginia family in the first year. This represents the priorities I outlined in the Day One Game Plan Virginians voted for last November. Speaker Gilbert and Chairman Knight have delivered on our shared promises.
“While it does not include nearly enough tax relief, the Senate budget proposal also includes common sense, bipartisan priorities on which we can find common ground. I know Senator Howell and Senate Leadership are eager to work in good faith on these and other important priorities.
“Despite the major differences outlined today, there’s a clear path forward. The extraordinary financial position we are in means we can provide this much-needed relief to families and businesses while still delivering a record investment in our students, teachers, and schools, standing up for law enforcement, making urgent investments in behavioral health, and doing more to strengthen our workforce and economy. The idea we have to choose between tax relief and our shared priorities is a false choice.
“I want to thank Chairman Knight, Chairwoman Howell, committee members, and the committee staff for their hard work ahead of today. But, this is just the beginning. I look forward to hosting House and Senate Leadership and the budget conferees to a meeting on Friday after the House and Senate have passed their budgets so we can sit down together and get to work.”
House bill would reverse law limiting minor traffic stops
RICHMOND, Va. — A Senate committee could debate a bill that would reverse a policing law intended to reduce racial profiling.
The General Assembly in 2020 passed a law along party lines to end pretextual policing, or the practice of stopping someone for a minor traffic violation. Such traffic stops are made for broken tail lights, tinted windows, or objects hanging from the rearview mirror. The law also bans police from searching a vehicle based on the smell of marijuana.
These stops often lead to officers conducting investigations unrelated to the reason for the stop, according to the criminal justice reform group Justice Forward Virginia.
Del. Ronnie Campbell, R-Rockbridge, introduced House Bill 79. He said in a House committee meeting that the bill would make Virginians safer. For example, the bill would prevent people from driving with broken tail lights, which can cause accidents. He also said the legislation could lead police to catch fugitives, including serial killers. He listed a few high-profile killers who were apprehended over the years — outside of Virginia — during stops for minor traffic offenses.
“You never really know who you’re stopping or what you’re gonna get,” Campbell said.
Breanne Armbrust is the executive director of the Neighborhood Resource Center of Greater Fulton, a nonprofit that seeks to provide educational, cultural and nutrition benefits in Richmond’s East End.
Armbrust said data doesn’t show serial killers are pulled over. However, pretextual policing has disproportionately impacted Richmond’s Fulton neighborhood residents, she said.
“These types of stops lead to more engagement with law enforcement, which makes it challenging for everybody that’s involved,” Armbrust said.
Black people accounted for 31% of the drivers pulled over for minor traffic offenses from July 2020 to December 2021, according to data collected through the Community Policing Act. Black people over the age of 18 account for 18% of Virginia’s population over the age of 18, based on census data, though not all of the population drive.
Brad Haywood, executive director of criminal justice reform group Justice Forward, questioned how the assumption is that Black people are worse drivers than white people.
“Like is that really the argument? It’s just absurd,” Haywood said.
Sipiwe West, a North Carolina resident, was pulled over in the late ’90s. She was driving with family through Virginia on Interstate 85 to attend a funeral.
The reason for the traffic stop was an air freshener hanging in her rearview mirror, she said. The family was asked to exit the vehicle and was questioned about their intention and destination, according to West.
“If you ride more than one Black person in a car, you’re probably going to get pulled over, especially if you are young,” West said, who was in her early 20s at the time. She said it was terrible to be profiled for being Black.
“It’s not like everyone else you know … you get pulled over and it’s like ‘OK, I was freaking speeding, let me get a ticket or something like that,’” West said. “This is: ‘Oh, my God. I’m gonna get pulled over. What the hell is possibly going to jump off from this situation?’”
West said the interstate she was traveling on was frequently used to transfer drugs. She was alarmed but not surprised that officers made her family go through that situation — and on top of an already tough period of their lives.
Chelsea Higgs Wise, executive director for the social equity group Marijuana Justice, said pretextual policing around the presumed presence of drugs is racist.
“The police are legally allowed to target us based on the color of our skin,” Higgs Wise said. “We have to continue to circle back to the data and to what we know about history, and why these laws were set in the first place.”
Farnad Darnell is a technician at an HIV clinic who used to work in Northern Virginia and live in Maryland. Darnell said he’s been pulled over multiple times for traffic offenses.
“Since then, I don’t go into Virginia, except to see my sister who’s down in the Newport News area,” Darnell said. “I’d maybe go down there a couple of times a year at most, for those very reasons now, because I didn’t want to get pulled over.”
Darnell said he doesn’t feel less safe on the road due to his past experiences with the police but rather more aware of his driving. He goes out of his way to plan trips that allow him to avoid areas with excessive policing.
Minor traffic stops should be brought back as primary offenses because law enforcement have said their “hands are tied,” Campbell said.
The bill was assigned to the Senate Judiciary Committee. Sen. Louise Lucas, D-Portsmouth, president pro tempore of the Senate, stated on Twitter that “we will be taking a close look at what came from the House and making sure it doesn’t roll back our recent progress.”
Lucas, along with Del. Patrick Hope, D-Arlington, sponsored identical bills in 2020 which ended minor traffic offenses. Democratic lawmakers were met with Republican opposition at the time but had the majority votes to get the bills through each chamber.
The bills passed as part of a legislative agenda focused on criminal justice and police reform after the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Republicans campaigned heavily last year on the message that they would support law enforcement and that Democrats had been soft on crime.
By Josephine Walker
Capital News Service
Capital News Service is a program of Virginia Commonwealth University’s Robertson School of Media and Culture. Students in the program provide state government coverage for a variety of media outlets in Virginia.
Advocates say everyone would win if coal tar sealants were banned. Enough lawmakers disagreed.
RICHMOND, Va. – Lawmakers last month killed legislation that would give localities the option to ban the use of coal tar pavement sealant, a product that environmental and health agencies say can negatively impact aquatic and human life.
A House of Delegates subcommittee voted 5-4 to table House Bill 949, sponsored by Del. Kathy K. L. Tran, D-Fairfax.
The original bill aimed to ban the sealant statewide, but an amendment gave localities the option to ban it instead. Violators of the law would have paid a $250 fine.
Coal tar-based sealant is a viscous black liquid sprayed or painted on top of asphalt pavement. It typically contains 20-35% coal tar or coal tar pitch, which is carcinogenic according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
Critics of the bill say the ban is not necessary, while proponents argue it could protect human and aquatic life from dangerous chemicals.
Joe Wood, a senior scientist at the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, supported the bill. He said giving localities the option to ban coal tar sealants is a win-win situation and doesn’t negatively impact anyone.
“You get reduced cancer for kids and people, cleaner waterways, less fish with cancer, and better oysters,” Wood said. “There are other products that are basically the same price that works just as well.”
Del. Tony Wilt, R-Rockingham, voted to table the bill despite introducing the same legislation in 2018. He was hesitant to move forward with Tran’s bill after talking with the Department of Environmental Quality about the sealant’s environmental impact, Wilt stated in an email.
“Their contribution to the pollution levels in our waterways was not as significant as most other issues,” Wilt stated.
Wilt heard various concerns in 2018 as to why a coal tar sealant ban might not be “appropriate or necessary policy,” and stated that he “voluntarily pulled the bill and decided not to move forward.”
Someone living next to coal tar-seal coated pavement is 38 times more likely to get cancer, and much of that risk occurs during early childhood, according to a U.S. Geological Survey report.
Coal tar pitch is a source of a chemical called polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbon, or PAH, which has been used to seal the asphalt pavement of parking lots, driveways, and playgrounds, according to the USGS and U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
Coal tar sealant wears off over time from friction with vehicle tires. This produces fine dust that causes the particles to be washed off by rain into water bodies, blown into the air, or tracked into homes, according to the USGS.
Exposure to PAHs, along with other contributing circumstances, can also cause DNA damage and reduced IQ in children, according to studies from the peer-reviewed scientific journals Neurotoxicology and Teratology and Oncotarget.
Robb Archie, a third-generation sealant industry contractor from Nevada, who has worked with coal tar for decades, supports the bill. Archie developed a PAH-free asphalt emulsion seal coat formula. He said he has addressed similar pavement sealant bills in other state legislatures.
“This is not a Republican or Democrat issue,” Archie said. “This is about humanity.”
The chemicals have been found in oysters in the Lafayette River for years, though cleanup efforts have reduced the concentrations of chemical contaminants. Past industrial use of creosote —a wood preservative derived from coal tar—along the Elizabeth River contributed to high concentrations of the chemical, according to the Virginia Department of Health. Elevated levels of cancer in killifish have also been linked to PAH contamination in the river, according to the 2020 State of the Elizabeth River Scorecard. The chemicals are serious contaminants to the Chesapeake Bay watershed, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.
Del. Eileen Filler-Corn, D-Fairfax, commended Tran for bringing the bill to the committee’s attention.
“Just reading more about it and hearing more about it, it’s kind of shocking and disturbing at best,” Filler-Corn said during the committee meeting.
Brett Vassey, CEO of the Virginia Manufacturers Association, opposed the bill. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services did not include coal tar-based pavement products in its 14th report on carcinogens, Vassey said during the meeting. The HHS currently lists coal tar and coal tar pitches as carcinogens.
Vassey added that this would be the first time Virginia ever delegated to a local government a scientific decision on the sale of a commercially and legally allowable product.
Washington, Minnesota, and Washington, D.C. banned the sale of pavement sealants that contain coal tar, as well as cities and counties in Illinois, Texas, New York, and Maryland, according to USA Today. Maine and New York have statewide bans that will take effect soon.
Large retailers like Ace Hardware, Lowe’s, and The Home Depot discontinued the use of coal tar sealant, according to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency.
“We do take steps when it’s important, in recognition of protecting Virginians’ health and our wildlife,” Tran said. “I hope that we can continue this conversation in the future and we have that recognition to give localities that tool.”
VEC Update: Critical employment claims backlog reduced by nearly 89%
RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin, on February 21, 2022, announced a nearly 89% decrease in the Virginia Employment Commission (VEC) backlog. This is the first step in the governor’s day one game plan commitment to fix the VEC and put the government to work for Virginians.
On day one, Secretary of Labor Bryan Slater, Chief Transformation Officer Eric Moeller, and VEC Commissioner Carrie Roth, launched Governor Youngkin’s transformation initiatives at the VEC. The VEC’s Executive Team and agency staff focused on eliminating remaining backlogs and improving service and communications at the agency. As of January 15th, the backlog of employment separation reports has been reduced by nearly 89% from 246,273 to 27,728 and unpaid pending claims have been reduced from 24,887 to 15,846.
“Virginians deserve an unemployment insurance system that is responsive, efficient, and customer-focused,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “On day one, my administration launched the VEC transformation effort with an initial focus on reducing the backlog and we are starting to see encouraging initial results. We have a lot more work to do, but I want Virginians to know we are serious about making the VEC, along with all other state agencies, work for them.”
“There is a tremendous amount of work to be done to refocus on our customers, the individuals, and employers, and get them the resources they need. As an initial step, our team is hyper-focused on tackling the remaining backlogs, doubling down on training, and building a world-class employment services agency. This focus is already starting to pay off,” said Virginia Employment Commissioner Carrie Roth.
“Eliminating backlogs is job number one,” said Secretary of Labor Bryan Slater. “We will spare no resource to get this work completed for Virginians who deserve an answer about their unemployment claim. I am proud of our team and their resolve to see this through.”
“Reducing backlogs is the critical first step as we fix VEC processes to help struggling Virginians that have been affected during the pandemic,” said Chief Transformation Officer Eric Moeller. “We have started the process of transforming the Commission and begun delivering results for the Commonwealth.”
If Virginians or employers have questions about unemployment claims, visit the VEC website at www.vec.virginia.gov, email VEC at customerservice@vec.virginia.gov, or call 866-832-2363 between 8:15 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.
Proposed constitutional amendment could restore former felons’ voting rights
RICHMOND, Va. — A proposed constitutional amendment making headway in the Virginia General Assembly would grant former felons the right to vote.
Senate Bill 21, introduced by Sen. Mamie Locke, D-Hampton, also removes a prohibition preventing people from voting who were declared by the court as mentally incompetent. The legislation instead prohibits people from casting ballots if they lack the capacity to understand the act of voting.
Locke also introduced SB 767, which outlines how former felons would be enabled and encouraged to vote if the proposed constitutional amendment passes. The Senate passed both measures.
To amend the Virginia constitution, lawmakers need to pass the legislation by majority vote for two consecutive years and then voters would decide in November through a referendum.
Lawmakers passed the proposed constitutional amendment last year.
Virginians with past felony convictions are barred from voting in elections unless the governor or another appropriate authority restores their rights. Sheba Williams couldn’t vote for years after being convicted of a felony. She is now the founder and executive director of Nolef Turns, a Richmond-based criminal justice advocacy group.
Williams said she lost her right to vote for nine years due to a wrongful embezzlement conviction. Former Republican Gov. Bob McDonnell reinstated her voting rights in 2013.
“Our group does restoration rights and voter registration for thousands of Virginians who lose their rights and come back and have to get it reinstated by the governor’s office,” Williams said.
The advocacy group’s Right to Vote Campaign is a nearly three-year initiative to amend the Virginia Constitution and not disqualify voters over past convictions.
More than 5 million former felons – and some people with misdemeanors – who completed their sentences can’t vote, according to the American Civil Liberties Union.
Voter disenfranchisement is one of the issues that is broken in the criminal legal system, said Brad Haywood, executive director of the advocacy group Justice Forward Virginia.
“If you see the world as we do, and you believe that the criminal justice system disenfranchisement of the institution of slavery, the disenfranchisement of people who commit certain crimes obviously fits within that paradigm,” Haywood said.
Haywood works as a public defender in Northern Virginia and has represented over 3,000 individuals with felony cases.
“We also know the message it sends to people who are caught up in the criminal justice system, and they’re basically being told that ‘you don’t matter anymore,’” Haywood said. “You’re not part of this participatory democracy we claim to have.”
Former Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe restored voting rights in 2016 to about 200,000 felons through a blanket executive order. The Virginia Supreme Court eventually ruled that McAuliffe’s executive order was unconstitutional. The court found that restoring voting rights would need to be on a case-by-case basis.
There are over 250,000 Virginians barred from the ballot box due to a previous conviction, according to the American Civil Liberties Union.
Both measures have advanced to the House but have not been assigned a committee.
The laws would take effect on Jan.1, 2023, if voters pass the proposed referendum.
Governor Glenn Youngkin statement on the successful Antares Space Launch
RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin released the following statement on the successful launch of the 17th cargo resupply mission to the International Space Station (ISS) on the Eastern Shore.
“Congratulations to the Virginia Commercial Space Flight Authority, NASA Wallops Flight Facility, and Northrop Grumman on a successful launch. Your work on such an important mission to deliver critical materials to support dozens of science and research investigations does not go unnoticed. The Commonwealth remains committed to supporting our commercial aerospace development and the limitless educational and scientific applications this new and exciting industry has in store,” said Governor Youngkin. “And with this critical mission, we remember and honor the life of Piers Sellers, a dedicated scientist, and astronaut.”
For more information on Virginia Space, visit www.vaspace.org.
Northrop Grumman’s 17th Resupply Mission Carries Science Experiments, Technology Demonstrations to Space Station
Scientific investigations on skin aging and tumor cells, along with tests of technology for oxygen production, batteries, and growing plants, all travel on the 17th Northrop Grumman commercial resupply services mission to the International Space Station. The Cygnus spacecraft is scheduled for liftoff no earlier than Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility on Wallops Island, Virginia. More: https://go.nasa.gov/3KPKvpX
Revenue Forecast: With billions in coffers, Governor Youngkin looks to tax relief for Virginians
RICHMOND, VA – On February 18, 2022, Governor Glenn Youngkin sent a letter to Delegate Barry D. Knight and Senator Janet D. Howell to inform them of a revised revenue forecast that estimates the Commonwealth will collect $1.25 billion more in the current fiscal year, on top of the additional $3.3 billion added to the original forecast added last December.
“This is a staggering number, the largest mid-session reforecast in anyone’s memory. The stunning amount of money being collected from taxpayers is the direct result of over-taxation. Put simply, without significant tax relief, the Commonwealth’s general fund collections will grow by over 40% percent between 2018 and 2024. In the next few weeks, as we put together a bipartisan budget agreement before the March 12th deadline to adjourn, it is clear that we must return money to taxpayers to relieve the pressures of inflation and economic uncertainty felt by families and businesses,” wrote Governor Glenn Youngkin. “Of the roughly $13.4 billion in unanticipated revenue the state will collect in this budget cycle, I am asking the General Assembly to return $4.5 billion to taxpayers. That leaves nearly $9 billion in new revenue to invest in schools and teachers, law enforcement, behavioral health, and the other important priorities of the General Assembly. I am confident that we can provide tax relief for Virginia families and invest in our shared priorities.”
Read the Mid-Session Revenue Review here.
