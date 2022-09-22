State News
Governor Youngkin’s K-12 digital mapping program supports best in class technology to protect Virginia schools
On September 22, 2022, Governor Glenn Youngkin announced over 1,000 schools and 85 school divisions have participated in the K-12 Digital Mapping Program, originally announced on April 25, 2022. The Department of Criminal Justice Services (DCJS) Virginia Center for School and Campus Safety (VCSCS) coordinates this first-in-the-nation, top-down approach to protecting students and staff.
Virginia K–12 public schools that opt into the mapping program must share the digitized maps with local and state first responders to aid the response in the event of an emergency or crisis. Mass casualty events across the nation have underscored the importance of communication and collaboration with first responders before an incident. Accurate floor plans, high-resolution imagery, emergency response pre-planning, and true north gridded overlay in one map will enhance response time and eliminate confusion in multi-agency response.
“Our children’s safety is the utmost priority, and I’m pleased that my administration is taking key steps to enhance school safety. Virginia is the first state in the nation to execute a state initiative to standardize maps for all public schools,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “New Jersey followed our lead by adopting this same approach, and several other states are rushing to address this vital issue as well.”
“The goal is simple. We want to ensure that every public safety professional has access to the most up-to-date facility information in an emergency because every second matters,” said Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Robert Mosier.
“As a parent, former police officer, and legislator, and now director of DCJS, I am honored to support our public schools in this manner,” said Director of the Department of Criminal Justice Services Jackson Miller. “DCJS is committed to strengthening and enhancing the collaboration between schools and first responders.”
Out of the $6.5 million dollars allocated for this unique program, $3,332,000 has been approved for schools to have their schools mapped with Collaborative Response Graphics® (CRGs®) technology. CRGs are simple visual communication and collaboration tools, usable under stress to coordinate emergency responses both outside and inside a building. CRGs enhance response time and improve command and control during an incident.
The Digital Mapping Program for Virginia K–12 Schools will fund up to $3,500 per public school. DCJS staff continues to work with local school divisions to answer questions and facilitate the progress with digital mapping. On August 15, 2022, DCJS staff held a webinar to discuss the digital mapping process. Here is a link to that webinar that details the mapping, application process, and reimbursement procedures: Digital Mapping Webinar
More information about the Digital Mapping Program for Virginia K–12 Schools can be found here.
State Superintendent: 2022-2023 ratings show accreditation standards unreliable measure of school performance; Governor responds
RICHMOND — Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow announced on September 22, 2022, that despite deep learning losses caused by the closure of most schools to in-person instruction from March 2020 to August 2021, the percentage of Virginia’s public schools meeting the state Board of Education’s accreditation standards dropped by only three points compared with pre-pandemic performance.
Eighty-nine percent of schools earned full accreditation for 2022-2023, compared with 92% in 2019-2020, the last year for which the Virginia Department of Education calculated school ratings before the coronavirus pandemic.
“These ratings call into question the effectiveness of our accreditation standards in identifying schools where students are struggling to achieve grade-level proficiency,” Balow said. “The number and percentage of schools earning accreditation is almost as high as three years ago, despite significant declines in achievement on Standards of Learning tests in reading, math and science — especially among minority and economically disadvantaged students. Accreditation is one of the primary drivers of state interventions and local efforts to improve outcomes for students, and frankly, the school ratings we are releasing today fail to capture the extent of the crisis facing our schools and students.”
State School Accreditation Summary
|Accreditation Rating
|Number of Schools
|Percentage of Schools
|2022-2023
|2019-2020
|2022-2023
|2019-2020
|Accredited
|1,628
|1,682
|89%
|92%
|Alternative Accreditation Plan
|3
|5
|<1%
|<1%
|Accredited With Conditions
|190
|132
|10%
|7%
|New School
|9
|6
|<1%
|<1%
|Total
|1,830
|1,825
|100%
|100%
Under the accreditation system adopted by the state Board of Education in 2017 and implemented the following year, schools are evaluated on school quality indicators grouped in three categories: academic achievement, achievement gaps, and student engagement and outcomes. Performance on each indicator is rated at one of the following levels:
• Level 1: Meets or exceeds state standard or sufficient improvement.
• Level 2: Near state standard or sufficient improvement.
• Level 3: Below state standard.
The following tables summarize how Virginia schools performed on each applicable indicator.
Academic Achievement Summary
|Indicator
|Schools at Level 1
|Schools at Level 2
|Schools at Level 3
|2022-2023
|2019-2020
|2022-2023
|2019-2020
|2022-2023
|2019-2020
|English
|1,705
|1,689
|63
|81
|52
|49
|Mathematics
|1,755
|1,769
|28
|23
|38
|27
|Science
|1,381
|1,649
|153
|51
|235
|60
Achievement Gaps Summary
|Indicator
|Schools at Level 1
|Schools at Level 2
|Schools at Level 3
|2022-2023
|2019-2020
|2022-2023
|2019-2020
|2022-2023
|2019-2020
|English
|1,248
|975
|477
|719
|95
|125
|Mathematics
|1,341
|1,406
|375
|352
|105
|61
Student Engagement and Outcomes Summary
|Indicator
|Schools at Level 1
|Schools at Level 2
|Schools at Level 3
|2022-2023
|2019-2020
|2022-2023
|2019-2020
|2022-2023
|2019-2020
|Chronic Absenteeism
|1,195
|1,663
|505
|133
|121
|23
|Dropout Rate
|263
|256
|46
|43
|21
|31
|Graduation/Completion
|296
|302
|29
|17
|4
|9
“The school quality indicator data and the overall school ratings are skewed by several factors that obscure the impact of the pandemic and school closures,” Balow said. “For example, in English, lower expectations on the reading tests introduced in 2020-2021 and how growth is factored into accreditation resulted in more schools achieving at Level 1 in English than before the pandemic. This masks the catastrophic learning losses experienced by our most vulnerable students.”
Prior to the pandemic, the number of students statewide who failed an SOL reading test but showed growth — and therefore counted toward their school’s accreditation rating — ranging from 19,000-20,000. With this latest round of accreditation calculations, the number has more than tripled to 61,000.
Similarly, the number of students who failed a math SOL test before the pandemic but showed growth and counted toward their school’s rating was about 20,000. This year the number has quadrupled to more than 88,000.
|SOL Assessment
|Students Showing Growth, Not Proficiency 2018-2019
|Students Showing Growth, Not Proficiency 2021-2022
|Reading
|19,000-20,000
|61,000
|Math
|20,000
|88,000
“Teachers and principals are working hard, and this is reflected in the growth we are seeing,” Balow said. “And in commending them for their efforts, I encourage educators in every school — regardless of accreditation rating — to look deeply into their data and chart sure paths to recovery and grade-level proficiency for all of their students.”
The following table illustrates how four schools are rated this year at the same performance level in reading and math under the current accreditation systems despite widely differing percentages of students demonstrating proficiency on state assessments.
|c
|Annual Pass Rate
|Accreditation Combined Rate
|Accreditation Performance Level
|School A: Math
|56%
|88%
|Level 1
|School A: Reading
|66%
|86%
|Level 1
|School B: Math
|40%
|82%
|Level 1
|School B: Reading
|58%
|82%
|Level 1
|School C: Math
|91%
|97%
|Level 1
|School C: Reading
|93%
|98%
|Level 1
In addition, 136 schools that otherwise would have been accredited with conditions were automatically granted full accreditation due to waivers mandated by the General Assembly. Legislation approved in 2015 grants three-year waivers from annual review to schools previously accredited for three consecutive years.
Under the Board of Education’s 2017 accreditation standards, schools earn one of the following three accreditation ratings based on performance on school quality indicators, as follows:
• Accredited – Schools with all school quality indicators at either Level 1 or Level 2. In addition, high-performing schools with waivers from annual accreditation authorized by the General Assembly are rated as Accredited.
• Accredited with Conditions – Schools with one or more school quality indicators at Level 3.
• Accreditation Denied – Schools that fail to adopt or fully implement required corrective actions to address Level 3 school quality indicators.
School-by-school accreditation ratings and quality indicator data are available on updated online School Quality Profile reports and the VDOE website.
Governor Glenn Youngkin Statement on the 2022-2023 School Accreditation Ratings
Governor Glenn Youngkin released the following statement after the release of the 2022-2023 school accreditation ratings:
“Today’s accreditation ratings do not reflect catastrophic learning loss and growing achievement gaps facing Virginia’s students. This broken accountability system fails to provide a clear picture of the academic achievement and progress of our schools to parents, teachers, and local school divisions. Virginia must have the most transparent and accountable education system in the nation and these accreditation ratings demonstrate the imperative for change. Secretary Guidera will continue her work with Superintendent Balow and the Board of Education in their efforts to design an accreditation and accountability system that provides clear, actionable, and timely information. I expect the release of our school accreditation ratings next year to provide Virginians an accurate and understandable picture of how well every one of our schools is preparing our students for success in life,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin.
Miyares and Beamer lead effort to help protect 340,500 middle school students in Virginia this year.
Attorney General Jason Miyares and legendary Virginia Tech football coach Frank Beamer announced a partnership with the National Child ID Program to provide child ID kits to 6th, 7th, and 8th-grade students across the Commonwealth.
The announcement occurred before the West Virginia University vs. Virginia Tech football game.
“As Attorney General, my biggest priority is keeping our children safe. That’s why I’m thrilled to join Virginia Tech legend Frank Beamer and launch the Virginia Child ID Program. The National Child ID Program is a free, easy, and effective tool to help Virginia parents prepare for the unimaginable,” said Attorney General Miyares. “When a child goes missing, the first twenty-four hours are crucial to law enforcement. These ID kits, kept safe by parents, are designed to assist law enforcement at the onset of the investigation so that more time can be used locating the missing child.”
“I am humbled by General Miyares’ dedication to protecting the children of the Commonwealth of Virginia. He is taking steps to ensure safety in his state and protect children from the grave threat of human trafficking. I am honored to partner with him on the National Child ID Program launch in Virginia,” said National Child ID Program Executive Director Kenny Hansmire.
“As a father and grandfather, I cannot imagine anything more important than protecting children. Attorney General Miyares and the National Child ID Program have taken significant steps to make Virginia’s children safer with this program,” Hall of Fame Coach Frank Beamer said about the partnership.
This year, the National Child ID Program celebrates its 25th anniversary. The program was created by football coaches in 1997 following the abduction and death of Amber Hagerman, the namesake for the Amber Alert. Since then, over 75 million child ID kits have been distributed nationally via public-private partnerships.
Each year, over half a million children go missing. In Virginia, 2,500 children have been reported missing, and 400 are actively missing. Unfortunately, 25% of all human trafficking cases include a child, and minority populations are three times more likely to go missing or be abducted.
Spanberger and Good clash over transgender kids and more Va. headlines
• A meeting between Virginia’s congressional delegation and Gov. Glenn Youngkin turned heated over the topic of transgender kids. Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger reportedly cursed at Rep. Bob Good, a hard-right Republican who’s co-sponsoring a bill to ban “gender affirming care” for minors.—Punchbowl News
• Experts and advocates say some aspects of Youngkin’s new policies on transgender students in schools are probably illegal.—Washington Post
• Virginia Military Institute’s freshman class shrank 25% this year, a drop that comes after years of turmoil over the school’s identity and allegations of racism and sexism on campus.—Washington Post
• The Executive Mansion is getting bulletproof windows.—Axios
• Quantico’s former police chief is suing the town, claiming he was fired for enforcing statewide COVID-19 restrictions on local barbershops. The town says he was fired over other performance issues.—InsideNoVa
• Nelson County’s sheriff and a major in his office got their legal fees covered by the county after they were accused of using excessive force against a high school student. An investigation ended with no charges against the two men.—Nelson County Times
• About 150 people attended the unveiling of a historical marker commemorating the site where a Black man was lynched in 1893. “All of us must make peace with this.”—Roanoke Times
• A King George County supervisor asked his colleagues not to schedule meetings on Wednesdays because they conflict with his Bible study plans. “I don’t think it’s fair to make me have to choose between Jesus and this board.”—Free Lance-Star
• A sex shop is opening in a former Pizza Hut across from the Science Museum of Virginia and the Children’s Museum of Richmond, prompting concerns over whether the location is appropriate.—Axios
• Someone hijacked the Hampton Public Library’s former website address and redirected it to a fake adult toy store.—WAVY
by Staff Report, Virginia Mercury
by Staff Report, Virginia Mercury
Virginia’s rule on legislators leaving districts could add more intrigue to 2023 elections
After past redistricting cycles, the number of Virginia General Assembly members having to switch districts was kept to a minimum because legislators were allowed to draw careful lines around each other’s homes to avoid damaging incumbents.
That wasn’t the case last year when experts appointed by the Supreme Court of Virginia effectively reset the state’s legislative maps with little regard for keeping incumbents comfortably installed in conflict-free seats. That means an unusually high number of legislators face the prospect of moving to position themselves for the next election cycle.
Those maps are also drawing new attention to a little-known provision in the Virginia Constitution that says any delegate or senator who moves out of their current district to run in a new one automatically forfeits the office they hold. But legislators also have to prove their residency in the new districts in order to qualify as valid candidates, a process that takes place long before the current legislative terms are over.
With the electoral landscape still taking shape for the high-stakes 2023 General Assembly elections, when all 140 state legislative seats will be on the ballot, there have been no residency challenges yet. Still, the question of how the constitutional rule might affect the legislature next year is already being discussed in hushed tones around the Capitol.
“I think it’s making some people nervous,” said Del. Mark Sickles, D-Fairfax.
Under the new maps approved last year, half of the state’s 40 senators were drawn into a district with one or more other senators, according to the Virginia Public Access Project analysis. In the House, 44 of 100 delegates were paired with at least one colleague. Some of those pairings have already been resolved, partly because the maps also created dozens of new districts with no incumbent. Legislators paired with each other have a few basic options: a head-to-head election matchup with a colleague, resignation, or running for a different seat.
Due to the uncertainty over which specific members the rule could impact, some legislators and aides seemed reluctant to discuss the issue candidly.
“I’ll just say I’m aware of it,” House of Delegates Speaker Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah, said with a smile in a brief interview on the House floor earlier this month.
The issue has also been raised in Senate Democratic Caucus meetings as members should be aware of as they plan for next year.
Unlike members of Congress, Virginia General Assembly members are required to live in the districts they serve or are running to represent. And the state constitution is clear on what happens if someone moves out of their district.
“A senator or delegate who moves his residence from the district for which he is elected shall thereby vacate his office,” the key section says.
That rule came into play in 2015, when then-Del. Joe Morrissey filed paperwork to run for the state Senate that listed a Richmond address outside his Henrico County-based district. At the time, Morrissey, now a state senator, agreed to vacate his former office and allow a special election to take place but said he would continue to serve his constituents in an unofficial capacity out of his law office.
Over the next six months, an errant move by a lawmaker or an intentional decision to step down early could have a similar impact. Significantly, an empty seat could deprive a political caucus of a vote in the 2023 legislative session, even if the person who vacated it might go on to win and return in 2024 from another district.
It won’t be a problem for General Assembly members who move to run in a new district without leaving their current one. For example, Democratic Sen. Creigh Deeds is able to move from rural Bath County to Charlottesville to run in a redrawn district because Charlottesville is part of the area he represents now.
“They just have to move to an overlapping area,” said Jeff Ryer, a longtime Senate GOP aide. “And I cannot recall a circumstance where there was not an overlapping area.”
The new districts for 2023 are strikingly different than they have been, thanks to the redistricting reform amendment Virginia voters approved in 2020. The overhauled redistricting process led to maps being drawn by court-appointed experts instead of incumbent legislators who could protect themselves by maintaining the status quo as much as possible.
It’s difficult to track which lawmakers live where at any given moment because General Assembly members aren’t required to file that information on a real-time basis. The full scope of the reshuffling may not become clear until next spring when General Assembly candidates have to file campaign paperwork listing an address in the district that matches their voter registration records. That deadline usually falls in late March, after the General Assembly has finished its regular session but before lawmakers reconvene to take up vetoes and amendments from the governor.
“You may have some folks that have to decide how badly do you guys really need me at reconvene,” said Del. Marcus Simon, D-Fairfax.
Even though the law is fairly clear, controversies about political figures’ residency are often clouded by ambiguity. Lawmakers can have multiple homes, and it can be difficult to determine whether an address listed on official paperwork is where they’re spending most of their time.
According to the Richmond Times-Dispatch, questions were raised last year about whether Republican candidate Mark Earley Jr. really lived in the Richmond-area House district he was running in. But a special prosecutor cleared him of wrongdoing after concluding Earley had made a simple paperwork mistake by not disclosing the house he owned outside the district as he moved in with his parents to run for the seat.
Mandatory financial disclosure forms General Assembly members have to file each year require legislators to disclose real estate holdings, but they don’t have to report their “principal residence.” The forms, which are overseen by the Virginia Conflict of Interest and Ethics Advisory Council, also advise state and local elected officials not to list exact addresses for their real estate holdings. However, that information can usually be obtained through searches of local property records.
The General Assembly’s two clerks oversee the legislature’s administrative side and keep lawmakers’ home mailing addresses on file. But there’s nothing requiring lawmakers to notify the clerks when they move. And the lists kept by the clerks aren’t made public.
“It’s considered a personnel record,” said House Clerk G. Paul Nardo.
by Graham Moomaw, Virginia Mercury
by Graham Moomaw, Virginia Mercury
Parents file class-action suit against Virginia Department of Education, Fairfax School Board over disability hearings
A federal class-action suit has been filed against the Virginia Department of Education and Fairfax County School Board, claiming they are violating the rights of disabled students under the federal Individuals with Disabilities Education Act.
The plaintiffs in the case — the parents of an anonymous Fairfax County student and their nonprofit, Hear Our Voices, an organization focused on supporting disabled and special needs students — argue that VDOE and the Fairfax school board “have actively cultivated an unfair and biased” hearing system to oversee challenges to local decisions about disabled students.
The parents claim that state hearing officers, who are responsible for holding impartial hearings to resolve disagreements over issues related to special education services, have ruled disproportionately against parents for two decades.
Between 2010 and 2021, Virginia parents who initiated a due process hearing “received a favorable hearing” in only 13 of 847 cases, the lawsuit says.
“Moreover, during the last twenty years, approximately two-thirds of the hearing officers have never ruled in favor of parents, not even once,” the plaintiffs wrote. “Even worse, 83% of hearing officers in Northern Virginia never once ruled in favor of parents over the eleven-plus years from 2010 to July 2021.”
The lawsuit says that the low success rate for parental challenges in Virginia “is a glaring outlier compared to other states,” where studies have found rulings in favor of parents hovering around 30%.
Charles Pyle, a spokesperson with the Virginia Department of Education, said in an email that the department does not comment on pending litigation but is “committed to ensuring that students with disabilities receive all services and supports that they are entitled to under federal and state law.”
Fairfax County Public Schools did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Trevor Chaplick, the father of the Fairfax student, said the lawsuit was brought forward to reveal the “deeply troubling ruling record” of Virginia’s hearing officers against parents of disabled children.
“The parents of disabled and special needs children deserve a better fate from the Virginia public school system,” said Chaplick in a statement.
The Chaplicks allege that the Department of Education developed a roster of “school-friendly” hearing officers, allowed local education agencies to communicate improperly with hearing officers, hired biased officers due to financial interests, and declined to certify new officers for more than a decade.
The Civil Rights Clinic of Georgetown Law School, the law firm of Susman Godfrey, LLP, and Merritt Law, PLLC represent the family. The case is being heard in the Alexandria Division of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia.
“Children with disabilities and their families deserve ‘a life like yours,’” said Aderson Francois, director for the Georgetown Civil Rights Clinic, in a statement. “This lawsuit is the first step in making sure that the commonwealth of Virginia provides these children with an education that meets their needs.”
by Nathaniel Cline, Virginia Mercury
by Nathaniel Cline, Virginia Mercury
Pangiam to invest $3.1 million in Fairfax County facility, creating 201 New Jobs
On September 22, 2022, Governor Glenn Youngkin today that Pangiam, an emerging technology company streamlining the travel and security industries, will invest $3.1 million to establish its global headquarters at 7950 Jones Branch Drive in Fairfax County. The company is a leading provider of facial recognition technology, cloud-based applications, and data-driven digital identity solutions to customers across the global transportation and security sectors. With this new operation, which includes the addition of 20,000 square feet, Pangiam can tap into this dynamic local workforce to meet growing domestic and international demand. The project will create 201 new jobs over the next three years.
“When innovative companies like Pangiam establish their headquarters in the Commonwealth, it strengthens our position as a leader in the technology sector and reinforces Northern Virginia’s reputation as an epicenter in the security industry,” said Governor Youngkin. “Pangiam will benefit from Fairfax County’s proximity to its target customers and an outstanding tech workforce that makes this region one of the most desirable locations for IT businesses worldwide.”
“Pangiam’s decision to officially join Virginia’s corporate roster is another boost for the Commonwealth’s thriving technology industry, which boasts the highest concentration of its workers in the United States,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “We thank the company for developing critical security software that helps keep our nation safe and creating 201 new jobs in Fairfax County.”
“We chose Virginia as our headquarters for a variety of reasons. First, it’s home. Our leadership team is either from Virginia or built their careers and families here, so it was only right to build and try to contribute to the local community when we started Pangiam,” said Pangiam’s Chief Investment Officer Tom Plofchan. “Second, northern Virginia has really become a hub for technology companies like ours. The proximity to the federal government provides a unique opportunity to access partners and resources for a critical part of our business. Finally, the human talent in Virginia is world-class. Our collaboration with Virginia’s universities has helped our team, just a handful of people with a vision less than three years ago, compete with some of the largest companies in the world for talent.”
“With safety always at the forefront of everyone’s minds, Fairfax County is pleased to have Pangiam’s headquarters in Fairfax County, the heart of America’s national security infrastructure,” said Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeffrey C. McKay. “As Pangiam works to secure our ports of entry using next-generation technology, we welcome their expansion to Tysons and the hundreds of new jobs they bring.”
Pangiam was founded by a team of senior customs and security professionals with decades of collective experience in the security and aviation sectors. Through innovation, emerging technology, and the power of data analytics, Pangiam solves the security, facilitation, and operational challenges modern organizations face today. The company’s core computer vision and facial recognition technologies leverage Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning to improve threat detection and response, facilitating the safe, secure, and expedited movement of people and goods worldwide. Pangiam’s concessions and investment practice leverages these technologies, strategic partnerships, and development capital to build and operate critical infrastructure such as airport terminals and ports of entry. Notable customers include DHS, the U.S. Air Force, Delta Airlines, United Airlines, and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.
The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the Fairfax County Economic Development Authority to secure the project for Virginia and will support Pangiam’s job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program (VJIP), which provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs to support employee recruitment and training activities. As a business incentive supporting economic development, VJIP reduces the human resource costs of new and expanding companies. VJIP is state-funded, demonstrating Virginia’s commitment to enhancing job opportunities for citizens.
