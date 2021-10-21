Grab a costume and come on down to Main Street for Hometown Halloween

The Town of Front Royal, along with The Front Royal Independent Business Alliance, C&C Frozen Treats, White Picket Fence, The Front Royal-Warren County Chamber of Commerce and The Merchants of Main Street are sponsoring this year’s Hometown Halloween on October 31, 2021, from 4pm – 8pm.

This is our 12th year defending the title of “The best place to Trick or Treat”, and this year we are going all out! In addition to having the best candy, we also have contests, parades and music. If that is not enough, we also have hundreds of pumpkins to carve and the Lighting of The Pumpkins.

What we like about this event: it is just so much fun! The kids love it, the families love it, and the businesses love it – a total win/win! It’s also a fantastic opportunity to showcase the resilience and beauty of our Historic District and the community that surrounds it.

The fun will start at 12 noon at the Gazebo, with pumpkin carving hosted by C&C Frozen Treats. Main Street from Royal Avenue to Blue Ridge, and then from Chester Street to Laura Virginia Hale Place, will be closed from 4:00pm – 8:00pm, and businesses both on and outside of Main Street will set up. At 4pm The Chamber of Commerce will host a parade around the Gazebo and judge three groups of children’s costumes – Ages 0-4, 5-9 and 10-14. The Trick or Treating and Candy Eating starts at 6pm and ends at 8pm.

Contact nfoster@frontroyalchamber.com for more information.

The Business side:

The organizers are looking for volunteers for gutting pumpkins, event set up, clean up and fighting werewolves. If interested, please contact William at C&C Frozen Treats: candcfrozentreats@gmail.com.

If you are a Front Royal Business that would like to set up and join in on all the fun, please reach out to: info@frontroyaliba.org.

This is a community event, and we would love to see you!