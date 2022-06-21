Crime/Court
Grand Jury indicts Leadman in fatal 2021 ATV accident
The Warren County Grand Jury on June 13 indicted Bentonville resident Jerrell Stanton Leadman,62, on two counts of felony child abuse related to the August 2021 ATV accident that claimed the life of Olivia Clatterbuck, 7, and injured her then-four-year-old brother.
The Grand Jury wrote in its indictment, regarding Count 1, “On or about August 10, 2021, in the County of Warren, Jerrell Stanton Leadman, Jr., did unlawfully and feloniously being a parent of, guardian for, or person responsible for the care of O.C., a child then under the age of eighteen years, did, by willful act or omission or by a refusal to provide the care necessary for the health of the said child, cause or permit the life or health of such child to be seriously injured, in violation of § 18.2-3-71.1(A) of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended.”
Regarding Count 2, “On or about August 10, 2021, in the County of Warren, Jerrell Stanton Leadman, Jr., did unlawfully and feloniously being a parent of, guardian for, or person responsible for the care of R.C., a child then under the age of eighteen years, did, by willful act or omission or by a refusal to provide the care necessary for the health of the said child, cause or permit the life .or health of such child to be seriously injured, in violation of § 18.2-371.1 (A) of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended.”
As Royal Examiner had previously reported, the accident occurred on August 10, 2021, at 6:45 pm. Leadman was driving a 2007 Polaris Ranger ATV on private property on Whitney Lane, according to Virginia State Police, who say Leadman was not able to navigate the terrain and overturned.
The ATV flipped and ejected Miss Clatterbuck, killing her on the scene. Her brother was transported to Winchester Medical Center and treated for minor injuries.
Leadman had minor injuries and was treated on the scene.
He was arrested on Aug. 11, 2021, and charged with one count of driving under the influence and two felony counts of child endangerment. He was subsequently released on Aug. 19, 2021, on a $75,000 bond and remains free.
Leadman’s DUI charge was nolle prosequi during May 12, 2022, hearing in Warren County Circuit Court. The legal term means “to be unwilling to pursue” in Latin.
Royal Examiner reached out to Commonwealth’s Attorney John Bell Tuesday, regarding the DUI charge. Bell replied in an email,” The nolle prosequi was based on the results of the blood test, which established that his blood alcohol levels were far enough below the legal limit that he is presumed to have been not under the influence under Virginia law.”
Leadman, represented by Winchester attorney William “Beau” Bassler, is scheduled to appear at a Warren County Circuit Court hearing on Aug. 8 at 1:30 pm. He stands charged with two counts of felony child abuse with serious injury, a Class 4 felony.
Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Nicholas Manthos is prosecuting the case.
If convicted, the Bentonville man faces 2-10 years on each charge, as well as a fine of up to $100,000.
Leadman is not biologically related to the two children; according to Olivia’s father, Jonathan Clatterbuck, Leadman is Olivia’s mother’s ex-stepfather.
Clatterbuck stated Tuesday afternoon, “I just hope it’s a fair and honest trial, but the facts and situation should be looked over again because, in my opinion, the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office dropped the ball on the charges. “
Warren County Grand Jury of June 13, 2022 indictments
The Warren County Grand Jury of June 13, 2022, has issued the following indictments:
THE GRAND JURY CHARGES THAT:
On or about March 27, 2022, in the County of Warren, Dameon Allen Graham did unlawfully and feloniously having reason to know a person is a law enforcement officer who was engaged in the performance of his duties as such, and with the intent to impede or prevent such officer from performing his official duties, knowingly and without the officer’s permission, attempt to remove the officer’s stun weapon as defined in § 18.2-308.1 from the possession of the officer or deprive the officer of the use of the weapon, in violation of § 18.2-26 and 18.2-57.02 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: ASL-1356-A6
THE GRAND JURY CHARGES THAT:
COUNT ONE: On or about August 10, 2021, in the County of Warren, Jerrell Stanton Leadman, Jr., did unlawfully and feloniously being a parent of, guardian for, or person responsible for the care of O.C., a child then under the age of eighteen years, did, by willful act or omission or by a refusal to provide the care necessary for the health of the said child, cause or permit the life or health of such child to be seriously injured, in violation of § 18.2-3-71.1(A) of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FAM-3806-F4
COUNT TWO: On or about August 10, 2021, in the County of Warren, Jerrell Stanton Leadman, Jr., did unlawfully and feloniously being a parent of, guardian for, or person responsible for the care of R.C., a child then under the age of eighteen years, did, by willful act or omission or by a refusal to provide the care necessary for the health of the said child, cause or permit the life .or health of such child to be seriously injured, in violation of § 18.2-371.1 (A) of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FAM-3806-F4
THE GRAND JURY CHARGES THAT:
On or about December 26, 2021 in the County of Warren, Lisa Kay Harper did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to-wit: Fentanyl listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
THE GRAND JURY CHARGES THAT:
On or about February 4, 2022, in the County of Warren, Jimmy Lee Bosworth did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to-wit: Methamphetamine listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
THE GRAND JURY CHARGES THAT:
On or about January 23, 2022, in the County of Warren, Dennis John Gorton did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to-wit: Cocaine listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
THE GRAND JURY CHARGES THAT:
COUNT ONE: On or about June 6, 2021, in the County of Warren, Charles Joshua Corathers unlawfully and feloniously as a result of driving under the influence in violation of clauses (ii), (iii), or (iv) of Section 18.2-266 of the Code of Virginia (1950) as amended, or any local ordinance substantially similar thereto, and in a manner so gross, wanton and culpable as to show a reckless disregard for human life, did unintentionally cause the death of another person, in violation of Section 18.2-36.1(B); of the Code of Virginia (1950) as amended. VCC: MUR-0948-F9
COUNT TWO: On or about June 6, 2021, in the County of Warren, Charles Joshua Corathers did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to-wit: Cocaine listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
COUNT THREE: On or about June 6, 2021, in the County of Warren, Charles Joshua Corathers did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to-wit: Fentanyl listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2- 250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
COUNT FOUR: On or about June 6, 2021, in the County of Warren, Charles Joshua Corathers did unlawfully and feloniously drive or operate a motor vehicle while having a blood alcohol concentration of 0.08 percent or more by weight by volume or 0.08 grams or more per 210 liters of breath; or while under the influence of alcohol; or while under the influence of a narcotic drug or other self-administered intoxicant or drug, or a combination of drugs, to a degree which impaired the accused’s ability to drive or operate a motor vehicle safely; or while under the combined influence of alcohol and a drug or drugs to a degree which impaired the accused’s ability to drive or operate a motor vehicle safely, in violation of Section 18.2-266 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: DWI-5413-M1
COUNT FIVE: On or about June 6, 2021, in the County of Warren, Charles Joshua Corathers did unlawfully possesses controlled paraphernalia, in violation of Section 54.1-3466 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: PHA-3170-M1
COUNTS SIX: On or about June 6, 2021, in the County of Warren, Charles Joshua Corathers did unlawfully and feloniously drive on a public highway a motor vehicle or self-propelled machinery while his license, permit, or privilege to drive had been suspended or revoked, in violation of §46.2-301 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: LIC-6809-M1
THE GRAND JURY CHARGES THAT:
On or about October 10, 2021, in the County of Warren, Griffin Brett Berger did unlawfully and feloniously sell, give, or distribute or possess with the intent to sell, give, or distribute, more than one ounce but not more than five pounds of Marijuana, in violation of §18.2-248.1 (a,2) of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3032-F5
THE GRAND JURY CHARGES THAT:
On or about January 14, 2022, in the County of Warren, Gage William Francis Gannon did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to-wit: Fentanyl listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
THE GRAND JURY CHARGES THAT:
COUNT ONE: On or about January 20, 2022, in the County of Warren, Tanya Renee Poundstone did unlawfully and feloniously manufacture, sell, give, distribute or possess with the intent to manufacture or distribute, a controlled substance, to-wit: Cocaine classified in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-248 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3043-F9
COUNT TWO: On or about January 20, 2022, in the County of Warren, Tanya Renee Poundstone did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to-wit: Heroin listed in Schedule I of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
THE GRAND JURY CHARGES THAT:
COUNT ONE: On or about August 6, 2021, in the County Warren, Steven Charles Garrett, did unlawfully and feloniously distribute a Schedule II controlled substance, to-wit: Fentanyl, in violation of Section 18.2-248, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3045-F9
COUNT TWO: On or about September 15, 2021, in the County Warren, Steven Charles Garrett, did unlawfully and feloniously distribute a Schedule II controlled, substance, to-wit: Fentanyl, in violation of Section 18.2-248, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3045-F91
COUNT THREE: On or about October 14, in the County Warren, Steven Charles Garrett, did unlawfully and feloniously distribute a Schedule II controlled substance, to-wit: Fentanyl, in violation of Section 18.2-248, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3045-F9
THE GRAND JURY CHARGES THAT:
On or about January 20, 2022, in the County of Warren, Robert Lewis Grooms did unlawfully and feloniously distribute, a controlled substance, to-wit: Cocaine listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, having previously been convicted of two or more such offenses or of substantially similar offenses in any other jurisdiction which occurred before the date of the offense alleged in the indictment, in violation of Section 18.2-248(C) of the Code of Virginia (1950) as amended. VCC: NAR-3087-F9
THE GRAND JURY CHARGES THAT:
COUNT ONE: On or about November 26, 2021, in the County of Warren, Casey Lee Morrison did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to-wit: Methamphetamine listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of § 18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
COUNT TWO: On or about November 26, 2021, in the County of Warren, Casey Lee Morrison did unlawfully and feloniously while unlawfully in possession of a controlled substance, to-wit: Methamphetamine classified in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, simultaneously with knowledge and intent possess a firearm on or about his person in violation of Section 18.2-308.4 of the Code of Virginia (1950) as amended. VCC: WPN-5303-F6
COUNT THREE: On or about November 26, 2021, in the County of Warren, Casey Lee Morrison did unlawfully and feloniously while unlawfully in possession of a controlled substance, to-wit: Methamphetamine classified in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, simultaneously with knowledge and intent possess a firearm on or about his person in violation of Section 18.2-308.4 of the Code of Virginia (1950) as amended. VCC: WPN-5303-F6
THE GRAND JURY CHARGES THAT:
On or about February 12, 2022, in the County of Warren, Matthew Joseph Embrey did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to-wit: Methamphetamine listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
THE GRAND JURY CHARGES THAT:
On or about December 30, 2021, in the County of Warren, Matthew Joseph Embrey did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to-wit:
Methamphetamine listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
THE GRAND JURY CHARGES THAT:
“M0I On or about March 6, 2022, in the County of Warren, James Tyler Clater did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to-wit: Methamphetamine listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
THE GRAND JURY CHARGES THAT:
4 83 On or about February 5, 2022, in the County of Warren, Zarek Antonio Embrey did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to-wit: Fentanyl listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
THE GRAND JURY CHARGES THAT:
On or about February 10, 2022, in the County of Warren, Zandra Marie Hall did unlawfully and feloniously manufacture, sell, give, distribute or possess with the intent to manufacture, sell, give, or distribute, a controlled substance, to-wit: Methamphetamine classified in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-248(C) of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3043-F9
THE GRAND JURY CHARGES THAT:
On or about March 12, 2022, in the County of Warren, Donald Terry Gochenour did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to-wit: Methamphetamine listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
THE GRAND JURY CHARGES THAT:
COUNT ONE: On or about February 17, 2021, in the County of Warren, Allen Michael Reedy did unlawfully and feloniously wrongfully and fraudulently use, dispose of, conceal, or embezzle property, having a value of $1,000.00 or more, which he received by virtue of the accused office, trust, or employment, or which a court, corporation, company, or another person entrusted or delivered to the accused, in violation of §18.2-111 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: LAR-2707-F9
COUNT TWO: On or about February 17, 2021, in the County of Warren, Allen Michael Reedy did unlawfully and feloniously use a computer or computer network, without authority, and with the intent to obtain property or services by false pretenses, and did obtain property or services having a value of $1,000.00 or more, in violation of Section 18.2-152.3 of the Code of Virginia 1950 as amended. VCC: COM-2967-F5
THE GRAND JURY CHARGES THAT:
RSQrM^o On or about March 7, 2022, in the County of Warren, John Edward Perry a person convicted of a Tier III offense as defined in Section 9.1-902, did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly fail to register or re-register or knowingly provide false information to the Virginia State Police for placement on the Sex Offender and Crimes Against Minor Registry, in violation of Section 18.2-
472.1 of the Code of Virginia, (1950) as amended. VCC: SOR-3657-F6
THE GRAND JURY CHARGES THAT:
On or about November 5, 2021, in the County of Warren, Robert Wayne Bartles a person convicted of a Tier III offense as defined in Section 9.1-902, did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly fail to register or re-register or knowingly provide false information to the Virginia State Police for placement on the Sex Offender and Crimes Against Minor Registry, in violation of Section 18.2-472.1 of the Code of Virginia, (1950) as amended. VCC: SOR-3657-F6
THE GRAND JURY CHARGES THAT:
On or about February 23, 2022, in the County of Warren Nicholas Jeffrey Adams did unlawfully and feloniously possess a Schedule I or II controlled substance, in violation of Section 18.2-250, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR 3022-F5
THE GRAND JURY CHARGES THAT:
On or about April 29, 2022, in the County of Warren, Nicholas Jeffrey Adams did unlawfully and feloniously possess a Schedule I or II controlled substance, in violation of Section 18.2-250, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR- 3022-F5
THE GRAND JURY CHARGES THAT:
On or about March 4, 2022, in the County of Warren, Raymond Lee Marion Jackson, Sr.; did unlawfully and feloniously manufacture alcoholic beverages without being licensed, or bottled beer for sale while not being a brewery or bottler’s licensee, in violation of §4.1-300 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: ALC-4119-F6
THE GRAND JURY CHARGES THAT:
On or about February 25, 2022, in the County of Warren, Brian Lee Howes did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to-wit: Methamphetamine listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
THE GRAND JURY CHARGES THAT:
On or about July 13, 2021, in the County of Warren, Otis Lee Allen did unlawfully and feloniously, having received a visible or audible signal from a law-enforcement officer to bring his motor vehicle to a stop, drive such motor vehicle in a willful or wanton disregard of such signal so as to interfere with or endanger the operation of the law-enforcement vehicle or endanger a person, in violation of §46.2-817(B) of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: REC-6624-F6
THE GRAND JURY CHARGES THAT:
On or about January 18, 2022, in the County of Warren, Michael Wilson Sealock, unlawfully and feloniously while having been the driver of a vehicle involved in an accident in which a person was injured or an attended vehicle or other attended property was damaged, did unlawfully and feloniously fail to immediately stop as close to the scene of the accident as possible without obstructing traffic and fail to report the accused’s name, address, driver’s license number, and vehicle registration number forthwith to the State Police or local law enforcement agency, to the person, struck and injured or to the driver or some other occupant of the vehicle collided with or to the custodian of the other damaged property. The accident resulted in damage to property valued at $1,000.00 or more, in violation of Section 46.2-894 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: HIT-6604-F5
THE GRAND JURY CHARGES THAT:
500 COUNT ONE: On or about January 19, 2022, in the County of Warren, Michael Wilson Sealock did unlawfully and feloniously while being a parent of, guardian for, or person responsible
for the care of H.L., a child then under the age of eighteen years, commit a willful act or omission in the care of the said child which was so gross, wanton, and culpable as to show a reckless disregard for human life, in violation of §18.2-371.1 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FAM-3808-F6
COUNT TWO: On or about January 19, 2022, in the County of Warren, Michael Wilson Sealock did unlawfully and feloniously drive or operate a motor vehicle while having a blood alcohol concentration of 0.08 percent or more by weight by volume or 0.08 grams or more per 210 liters of breath; or while under the influence of alcohol; or while under the influence of a narcotic drug or other self-administered intoxicant or drug, or a combination of drugs, to a degree which impaired the accused’s ability to drive or operate a motor vehicle safely; or while under the combined influence of alcohol and a drug or drugs to a degree which impaired the accused’s ability to drive or operate a motor vehicle safely, with the accused having committed this offense after having committed a prior Felony violation of Section 18.2-266. The accused committed this offense while transporting a person 17 years of age or younger, in violation of Section 18.2-266, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: DWI-5695-F6
COUNT THREE: On or about January 19, 2022, in the County of Warren, Michael Wilson Sealock did unlawfully and feloniously did drive a motor vehicle while his license was revoked pursuant to subsection A or B of Section 46.2-391 and such revocation was based on at least one conviction of an offense committed after July 1, 1999, and this violation is a second or subsequent violation, in violation of Section 46.2-391 of the Code of Virginia (1950) as amended. VCC: LIC-6861-F9
THE GRAND JURY CHARGES THAT:
COUNT ONE: On or about March 8, 2022, in the County of Warren, Tara Lynn Taylor, did unlawfully and feloniously possess with the intent to distribute a Schedule II controlled substance, to-wit: Fentanyl, in violation of Section 18.2-248, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3043-F9
COUNT TWO: On or about March 8, 2022, in the County of Warren, Tara Lynn Taylor, did unlawfully and feloniously possess with the intent to distribute a Schedule II controlled substance, to-wit: Cocaine, in violation of Section 18.2-248, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3043-F9
THE GRAND JURY CHARGES THAT:
RSQ-50& COUNT ONE: On or about March 8, 2022, in the County of Warren, Kyle Wade Shelton, did unlawfully and feloniously possess with the intent to distribute a Schedule.II controlled substance, to-wit: Fentanyl, in violation of Section 18.2-248, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3043-F9
C O U N T TWO: On or about March 8, 2022, in the County of Warren, Kyle Wade Shelton, did unlawfully and feloniously possess with the intent to distribute a Schedule II controlled substance, to-wit: Cocaine, in violation of Section 18.2-248, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3043-F9
COUNT THREE: On or about February 24, 2022, in the County of Warren, Kyle Wade Shelton, did unlawfully and feloniously possess a Schedule I controlled substance, to-wit: Para-Fluorofentanyl, in violation of Section 18.2-250, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
COUNT FOUR: On or about February 24, 2022, in the County of Warren, Kyle Wade Shelton, did unlawfully and feloniously possess a Schedule II controlled substance, to-wit: Fentanyl, in violation of Section 18.2-250, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3 0 2 2-F5
COUNT FIVE: On or about March 1, 2022, in the County of Warren, Kyle Wade Shelton, did unlawfully and feloniously possess a Schedule II controlled substance, to-wit: Fentanyl, in violation
of Section 18.2-250, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
COUNT SIX:’ On or about March 1, 2022, in the County of Warren, Kyle Wade Shelton did unlawfully and feloniously possess a Schedule I controlled substance, to-wit: Heroin, in violation of
Section 18.2-250, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
THE GRAND JURY CHARGES THAT:
COUNT ONE: On or about April 13,’2022, in the County of Warren, Skyler Rose Welsh, did unlawfully and feloniously possess with the intent to distribute a Schedule I or II controlled substance, in violation of Section 18.2-248, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3043-F9
COUNT TWO: On or about April 13, 2022, in the County of Warren, Skyler Rose Welsh, did unlawfully and feloniously possess with the intent to distribute a Schedule I or II controlled substance, in violation of Section 18.2-248, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3043-F9
COUNT THREE: On or about April 13, 2022, in the County of Warren, Skyler Rose Welsh, did unlawfully and feloniously conspire to possess with the intent to sell or distribute a Schedule I or II controlled substance, in violation of Section 18.2-248 and 256, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3043-C9
THE GRAND JURY CHARGES THAT:
COUNT ONE: On or about April 13, 2022, in the County of Warren, Cal Byren Kilby, did unlawfully and feloniously possess with the intent to distribute a Schedule I or II controlled substance, in
violation of Section 18.2-248, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3043-F9
COUNT TWO: On or about April 13, 2022, in the County of Warren, Cal Byren Kilby, did unlawfully and feloniously possess with the intent to distribute a Schedule I or II controlled substance, in
violation of Section 18.2-248, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3043-F9
COUNT THREE: On or about April 13, 2022, in the County of Warren, Cal Byren Kilby, did unlawfully and feloniously conspire to possess with the intent to distribute a Schedule I or II controlled substance, in violation of Sections 18.2-248 and 18.2-256, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3043-C9
COUNT FOUR: On or about April 13, 2022, in the County of Warren, Cal Byren Kilby while a prisoner in a state, local, or community facility or in the custody of an employee thereof, did unlawfully and feloniously possess a chemical compound which the accused had not lawfully received, in violation of Section 53.1- 203(5) of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: PRI-3260-F6
THE GRAND JURY CHARGES THAT:
Qn or about December 31, 2020, in the County of Warren, Peter Matthew Cameron did unlawfully and feloniously rape A.R., by having sexual intercourse when such act was accomplished against the victim’s will by force, threat, or intimidation of or against the victim or another person in violation of Section 18.2-61 of the Code of Virginia (1950) as amended. VCC: RAP-1129-F9
THE GRAND JURY CHARGES THAT:
On or about December 22, 2020, in the County of Warren, Alisha Renee Merritt did unlawfully and feloniously fail to appear as required on a felony charge before the Warren County General District Court, in violation of Section 19.2-128 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FTA-5019-F6
THE GRAND JURY CHARGES THAT:
On or about January 31, 2022, in the County of Warren, April Lil Dawn Spiker did unlawfully and feloniously possess a Schedule II controlled substance, to-wit: Cocaine, in violation of Section 18.2-250, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
THE GRAND JURY CHARGES THAT:
On or about February 22, 2022, in the County of Warren, April Lil Dawn Spiker did unlawfully and feloniously possess a Schedule I or II controlled substance, in violation of Section 18.2-250, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
Retired police chief assaulted in town
Retired Front Royal Police Chief Norman Shiflett was the victim of an assault on Wednesday, June 1, as he walked his dog in the 900 block of Marshall Street.
According to Front Royal Police Captain Crystal Cline, the attack was unprovoked. She stated in an email that Front Royal resident Troy Washbourne was arrested at his residence on Jamestown Road that evening.
Washbourne had been charged with unlawful wounding; he is being held without bond at the Rappahannock-Shenandoah-Warren Regional Jail (RSW)
An online check of RSW records does not show an initial court date for Washbourne.
Cline said a no-contact protective order was obtained on behalf of Shiflett.
Pre-trial hearing in William Luckey sex offense against a minor case again delayed as plea agreement negotiations continue
For the second time in just under three weeks, a pre-trial Warren County Circuit Court hearing on Solicitation and Indecent Liberties with a minor child under the age of 16 case against former Christendom College professor William Luckey was continued as the prosecution and defense appear to be working toward a potential plea agreement.
“I think we are making progress toward resolving this case,” Stafford-based defense counsel Thaddeus Furlong told the court in seeking the continuance of the May 16 hearing at which a trial date was expected to be set.
“We’re very close,” Furlong told the court on Friday, on that June 3rd continued hearing date. Furlong made the comment while informing the court the two sides would need additional time working toward a non-trial resolution. With Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Samantha Meadows agreeing with the motion for a second continuance of the pre-trial hearing, Judge Thomas D.
Horne granted the continuance to 10 a.m. on the docket of Friday, June 24th.
While not mentioned during either hearing, an out-of-court resolution that would not require the testimony of the alleged minor victim or family members could be a mutually desirable outcome from both the prosecution and defense perspectives of the case.
Luckey, who is released on a $50,000 secured bond, was again present. The 73-year-old Luckey, who suffers from myriad health issues as noted by his attorneys during earlier hearings in the case, again used a walker and appeared frail as he entered and left the courtroom. Among the physical issues, his attorneys have cited during earlier hearings are consequences of past back and brain injuries, cardiac problems, and high blood pressure. See: “Joint motion to continue Luckey hearing toward what – trial date or plea agreement? RSW fatal overdose hearings also continued”
As noted in the above-linked story reference to Royal Examiner’s coverage of a June 30, 2021, Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court bond hearing, responding to his wife’s taped jailhouse phone conversation comment, “This isn’t what happened … It’s not like you raped somebody,” of specific sexual acts listed in a general “Solicitation of a Minor” warrant her husband was served with, the still-incarcerated Luckey replied, “No, it doesn’t say ‘Show me your hiney’.” At another point in recorded conversations in the days after his arrest, Dr. Luckey told his wife his situation was a result “of 15 minutes of stupidity on my part.” See: “William Luckey denied bond on child sex abuse charges”
Luckey was arrested on June 25 of last year, three days after the incident involving a minor under 16 is alleged to have occurred. After initially being denied bond in J&D Court on June 30, on defense appeal of that ruling Luckey was released July 12, 2021, on a conditional bond granted by Circuit Court Judge William W. Sharp. Among the conditions of his bond, Luckey is not to have contact with minors “without another adult within sight and sound of them” and “No contact directly or indirectly with the victim or the victim’s parents”. Luckey was further ordered “Not to counsel or direct or encourage any effort by anyone else to discourage victim, victim’s parents, or other witnesses from cooperating with the prosecution”.
Update: April Petty awaits Judge’s decision on motion to dismiss EDA civil case seeking return of $125,000 received from Jennifer McDonald during 2016 home sale process
(Author’s note: As of Saturday morning, May 28, at 11:15 a.m. this story has been updated with additional detail on the $125,000 check transferred from an EDA account by Jennifer McDonald to Ocwen Loan Servicing LLC during April Petty’s 2016 home sale process.)
Judge Bruce D. Albertson took dueling arguments on a defense motion to issue a summary judgment dismissing all civil claims regarding the FR-WC EDA’s action against defendant April Petty under advisement Tuesday afternoon, May 24. Cullen Seltzer represented the plaintiff EDA, now trading as the Warren County EDA in the wake of the Town of Front Royal pulling out of involvement as it litigates against the half-century-old joint Town-County EDA over disputed losses tied to the FR-WC EDA financial scandal. Petty was represented by defense counsel William Shmidheiser III.
Petty’s case, among a number of others alleged as beneficiaries and co-conspirators of former EDA Executive Director Jennifer McDonald are scheduled for civil court trials beginning in early July. Following taking the Petty motion under advisement the court dealt with jury selection issues with attorneys for a number of civil case defendants patched in by phone. Those included counsel for Truc “Curt” Tran and ITFederal, Donnie Poe and Earthlink Energy, Ms. Hassenplug, and Samuel North. With input from Circuit Court Clerk Angie Moore, it was decided a rather complex process involving a fairly large jury pool with begin Wednesday and Thursday June 29th and 30th.
The Petty dismissal motion filing dated April 21 targets all five aspects of the EDA’s civil case against Petty, scheduled for jury trial on July 5 and 6. All the civil liability aspects of the plaintiff EDA’s case against Petty revolve around receipt of a $125,000 EDA check from Jennifer McDonald that was applied to payment on a mortgage loan at Ocwen Loan Servicing on Petty’s home, during Petty’s 2016 effort to sell that home. That money is cited as part of the estimated $21 million in EDA assets that McDonald is alleged to have misdirected to unauthorized personal use and benefit of herself and others.
The five aspects of the plaintiff’s case against Petty are “Unjust Enrichment”, the receipt of benefit by one party from another without a reciprocal benefit to the other party (in this case the EDA); “Conversion” (unauthorized possession); application of the “ultra vires” standard of acting beyond one’s legal authority; “Conspiracy” in knowingly acting in concert with Jennifer McDonald in the receipt of misdirected EDA assets; and “Fraud” related to the “Conspiracy” allegation that Petty knew that $125,000 McDonald applied to her mortgage loan was money the EDA asserts was stolen.
Petty’s attorney pointed out that when an earlier grand jury was handing out blanket criminal indictments against alleged McDonald co-conspirators including two full EDA oversight boards, April Petty was not one of those indicted by the grand jury. Pointing to what he believes is a lack of evidence against his client having any knowledge of the alleged embezzlement conspiracy, Shmidheiser asserted to the court that “all the charges” related to the plaintiff’s “conspiracy theory” involving her should be dismissed. Essentially that is the final four of the five above EDA claims against Petty.
“All they had, have today is the check,” Shmidheiser told the court of the $125,000 check drawn on an EDA account appearing to be co-signed by McDonald and then EDA Board of Directors Chair Patricia Wines made to Ocwen (misspelled as Owen) Loan Servicing LLC that was applied to Petty’s home sale price.
At this point Judge Albertson asked defense counsel if McDonald had, in fact, transferred that money to April Petty. “Yes, but April Petty did not know that it was embezzled money,” her attorney said walking a legal tight rope between knowledge and consequence.
“You’re asking me to skip over the trial part of this case,” Judge Albertson told Shmidheiser. “Yes, I am,” defense counsel replied moving toward his argument against the “Unjust Enrichment” aspect of the case against Petty.
Noting his client’s belief McDonald was acting in her role as a real estate agent with Century 21 Real Estate in helping Petty accomplish the sale of her home, Shmidheiser asserted that his client was not by legal definition “unjustly enriched”. He elaborated that in exchange for the $125,000 check Petty believed was fronted to her mortgage loan to help facilitate her home sale, “plus another $210,000 Petty received at Closing on her home, she Deeded her house, which was listed for $330,000, to purchasers Mr. and Mrs. Leary,” Shmidheiser explained.
“She didn’t get money for nothing, she got money for her house,” the defense attorney later elaborated to this reporter on his courtroom arguments. During those arguments in support of his motion for a dismissal of the civil case against his client, Shmidheiser revealed how he prioritized his case for dismissal. And it appeared he felt the optimum legal path forward if a trial was required would be in dispelling the notion that April Petty was a conscious co-conspirator of Jennifer McDonald’s in her alleged embezzlement schemes.
“We’ll live with all but ‘Unjust Enrichment’,” Shmidheiser told the court of the prospect of a two-day trial in early July. “I’m confident we will win at trial,” Shmidheiser added of having to present the defense case to a jury on the conspiracy aspect of the EDA’s civil claims against his client.
Defense counsel also cited an established three-year statute of limitation standard he said the plaintiff had not met in charging his client for liability for funds she received in March 2016. The case of Belcher vs. Kirkwood was cited by Shmidheiser in support of the three-year statute of limitations having expired by the time his client was charged civilly. To not apply the three-year Statute of Limitations precedent would be tantamount to the court altering existing state legal precedent, which the defense attorney theorized would lead to a higher court reversal of denial of his motion for dismissal on the Unjust Enrichment aspect.
Counterpoint
In countering Shmidheiser’s arguments, EDA attorney Cullen Seltzer disputed defense assertions surrounding the applicability of the Belcher vs. Kirkwood case in an alleged financial fraud not discovered at the time it was occurring in 2016 when Ms. Petty is believed by the plaintiff to have been involved. He also argued that the defense points being made in support of a motion for dismissal were more appropriate for a jury to hear for a finding of guilt or innocence.
For dismissal to be granted the defense must show that “no facts are in dispute” Seltzer told the court. And from the plaintiff’s perspective that is not the case. Seltzer noted that Petty admits the $125,000 check went to pay on her mortgage loan during her sale process.
“She was very anxious to sell,” Seltzer told the court of Petty’s motivation to accept money he said she had expressed “suspicion” about when offered. Of his client’s initial “suspicions” about the money offered from an EDA account referenced by the EDA attorney during arguments, Shmidheiser noted that Petty had been assured by, not only McDonald, but others that it was “business as usual” on the economic development/real estate transaction front.
Of Petty’s close friend Robin Richardson, who was said to have brought McDonald to Petty during her attempt to sell her house, plaintiff counsel told the court of a second transfer of funds. Seltzer asserted that when Petty put “almost $42,000 in her pocket from her home sale, she had given Ms. Richardson $10,000. Is there evidence that was money previously owed by Petty to Richardson or was it comparable to a “finder’s fee” for bringing McDonald into the picture to help facilitate the home sale with the $125,000 loan payment on Petty’s behalf, Seltzer asked the court.
And now both plaintiff and defendant are awaiting the court’s ruling on all aspects of the defense motion for summary judgment on dismissal of the case against April Petty.
Joint motion to continue Luckey hearing toward what – trial date or plea agreement? RSW fatal overdose hearings also continued
A trio of high-profile criminal cases set for hearings and at least one possible setting of a trial date were continued in Warren County Circuit Court on Monday morning, May 16. Those cases, in the order they were called on the May Grand Jury Term Day docket, were Daniel Edward Shifflett, Brian Thomas Martin, and William Raymond Luckey. Shifflett and Martin’s hearing were continued to July 11, at 9 a.m. Luckey’s hearing was continued to June 3, also on the morning docket.
Based on evidence indicating the in-facility sale and provision of a fatal opioid dose, Shifflett and Martin have been charged with Second-Degree Murder in the RSW Regional Jail inmate overdose death of Jonte Smith last December 12. Luckey, a former Christendom College professor and professor emeritus for 30-plus years, was arrested June 25 of last year on charges of “Indecent Liberties” and “Solicitation” of a minor child under the age of 16.
A hint that negotiations toward a possible plea deal in the 73-year-old Luckey’s case were being pursued was offered by Stafford, Virginia-based defense counsel Thaddeus Furlong in forwarding a joint motion with the Commonwealth for continuing the hearing at which a trial date was expected to be set. “I think we are making progress toward resolving this case,” Furlong told the court in seeking the continuance of the hearing.
Judge William W. Sharp granted the continuance to June 3rd on the 9 a.m. docket. The judge also extended Luckey’s $50,000 bond granted conditionally at the Circuit Court level on July 12, 2021. Luckey had initially been denied bond in a June 30 Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court hearing in front of Judge Nancy Reed. Conditions of Luckey’s bond imposed by Judge Sharp include that he has “no contact with minors without another adult within sight and sound of them” and “No contact directly or indirectly with the victim or the victim’s parents”. Luckey was further ordered “Not to counsel or direct or encourage any effort by anyone else to discourage victim, victim’s parents, or other witnesses from cooperating with the prosecution”.
The order forbidding attempts to influence a dropping of the charges addressed Assistant Commonwealth Attorney Samantha Meadows’ concern about the content of recorded phone calls between Luckey at RSW Jail after his arrest and his wife Julie, indicating a possible effort to influence the victim’s parents into dropping the charges, which Meadows noted during that earlier bond hearing would be witness tampering, a crime in its own right.
A pandemic-masked and frail-looking Luckey made his way into the courtroom shakily late Monday morning, with the aid of a walker. Defense council Furlong told the court his client suffered the consequences of an earlier brain injury. In arguing for bond in the lower court, Furlong’s co-counsel Shannon Johnson cited myriad health issues Luckey suffered from that would be exacerbated by continued incarceration. Those included cardiac problems, high blood pressure, and consequences of a past back injury. Defense counsel Johnson also contended that specifics in the Commonwealth’s case against Luckey indicate a comparatively mild incident compared to some of the verbiage included in the “Solicitation” warrant reflecting the harsher side of sex abuse against minors statutes.
As reported in Royal Examiner’s coverage of the June 30 J&D Court bond hearing, responding to his wife’s taped phone conversation comment, “This isn’t what happened” of specific oral or penetrative sexual acts listed in a general “Solicitation” warrant, Luckey replied, “No, it doesn’t say ‘Show me your hiney’.” At the initial bond hearing the prosecution first presented evidence indicating Luckey had offered the child ten dollars to see their posterior, which was declined. However, the prosecution noted that the ten dollars had been left by Luckey, perhaps indicating additional efforts by the defendant that achieved that initial request.
RSW overdose charges
As to the two scheduled preliminary hearings for Shifflett and Martin, the former who also overdosed the day of the Jonte Smith’s overdose death, both were continued to July 11, on the 9 a.m. docket. Shifflett was represented in the courtroom by defense counsel Lou Nagy. Shifflett, like Martin who was represented by Greg Bowman, appeared by video from RSW Regional Jail where they both were incarcerated at the time of the overdose drug incidents of last December 11-12.
As previously reported by Royal Examiner regarding the “Death in Custody Briefing” of RSW Regional Jail Superintendent Russ Gilkison on March 24, the meeting minutes state: “Mr. Gilkison explained that the event took place on the night of December 11 and into the morning of December 12; inmate Daniel Shifflett and inmate Jonte Smith who were both incarcerated; had a medical emergency that was discovered after the fact that it was an overdose. The inmates obtained the heroin (corrected spelling) that inmate Shifflett stated that they were taking; from another inmate inside of the housing unit.”
Brian Martin is believed to be that inmate.
RSW Regional Jail Authority will go into a second closed session on personnel issues related to inmate overdose death
“Staff responded to the medical emergency; performed First-Aid, CPR to include AED, administered Narcan, and EMS was called. Mr. Shifflett was revived about the time EMS arrived on the scene, unfortunately, Mr. Smith was not revived by our staff or EMS and was taken via local transport to the hospital where he was pronounced dead on December 12, at 0120 hours (1:20 a.m.).”
Also as previously reported: “Inmate overdose survivor Daniel Shifflett, 32, and a second inmate, Brian Martin, 34, were indicted by a Warren County Grand Jury on April 11 for Second-Degree Murder in what is believed to have been the 21-year-old Smith’s accidental death from an opioid drug overdose. Other pending charges against Shifflett, who was incarcerated on a Probation Violation charge related to earlier drug offenses when he overdosed inside the jail, include 10 counts of distribution of a Schedule I or II substance for at least a third offense. Martin is charged with eight counts of distribution of a Schedule I or II substance for at least a third offense. At the time of his death Smith was incarcerated on possession of Schedule I, II drugs and a firearms charge.
POSF Inc. ruled subject to FOIA law in Chappell-White civil suit – ‘However’ evidence lacking for finding of violations
After over two hours of testimony, defense objections to much of that plaintiff testimony as hearsay or irrelevant, and arguments on the legal status of the Property Owners of Shenandoah Farms Inc. (POSF) regarding its necessity to comply with the Virginia Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) law regarding its role in management or potential management of Farms Sanitary District projects, Warren County General District Judge Michael Helm offered a two-phased decision. First, he ruled that the POSF was functioning as a public entity subject to FOIA law related to its expenditure of Sanitary District fees collected by Warren County as tax revenue.
“Point” to plaintiff and Farms resident Melissa Chappell-White, who brought the civil complaint seeking an injunction against the POSF acting in any business management function in the Sanitary District. Her civil court filing also sought significant financial penalties against POSF board members, ranging from $500 to $2,000 per alleged FOIA violation.
“However,” the judge continued in ruling that the plaintiff had produced no substantial evidence in support of her alleged FOIA violations, including POSF “secret meetings” and non-FOIA compliant motions into closed sessions. Judge Helm elaborated that the plaintiff had submitted no evidence that she, or anyone, had submitted a FOIA request to the POSF that had not been responded to by FOIA law or that evidence of such requests was absent from her filing.
“Game, set, match” to the Property Owners of Shenandoah Farms Inc. and its board, represented in court Wednesday, May 11, by current Chairman Ralph Rinaldi, Treasurer Bruce Boyd, and Office Manager Lisa Blansett. However, only Rinaldi was called to testify for the defense by POSF defense attorney Kayla Humenick.
Chappell-White, a retired attorney, represented herself and was the only witness called for the plaintiff. That call led to Chappell-White’s detailed review of paperwork she submitted with her civil complaint. Some of that paperwork upon which her case was built were meeting minutes, including both POSF and County Board of Supervisors meetings related to a recent initiative by the POSF to terminate a 2011 Sanitary District Management Agreement in which direct management of maintenance projects by the POSF was handed over to the County just over a decade ago, with a right of termination by either side with 90-days notice.
As to her allegations of illegally convened POSF meetings without proper notice, Judge Helm pointed to the only evidence the plaintiff provided. That evidence was a lack of knowledge of the POSF meeting schedule by the plaintiff and what she cited as 7 or 8 Farms’ resident allies who attended a March 29 County Supervisors meeting at which the POSF management agreement termination initiative was publicly presented by Rinaldi. The only way she and several other Farms citizens knew about the presentation was a call from one of the supervisors alerting her to it the day prior, Chappell-White testified.
However, Rinaldi testified that the POSF’s regular meeting schedule for the year was published a month or two prior to the start of that coming year. He also told the court that notice of special meetings were posted on the window of the POSF headquarters a number of days prior, as he understood was legally required. The judge ruled it appeared the POSF was FOIA compliant with meeting notices, based on Rinaldi’s testimony and a lack of contradictory evidence from the plaintiff.
Asked on direct examination if the POSF Board had “ever held a secret meeting,” Rinaldi replied, “That has never happened since I’ve been on that board.” Rinaldi has been on the board for over a decade.
Of plaintiff references to too-vague motions into closed sessions at POSF meetings, the court again cited a lack of verifiable evidence. After noting a shift in the burden of proof in the context of civil litigation in prefacing his decision, Judge Helm observed, “I don’t have evidence to show a willful act to hide their agenda – a lot of speculation is all I have.” Consequently, without more substantial evidence, the court ruled for the defense in dismissing the plaintiff’s requested injunction to prohibit POSF from “Conducting any business involving the Shenandoah Farms Sanitary District” based on a history of FOIA violations. And with no FOIA violations haven been proven, the plaintiff’s seeking of relief in the way of financial penalties being imposed on POSF board members was dismissed as well.
With a right to appeal the decision having been noted by the judge outside the courtroom, Royal Examiner asked Chappell-White for a reaction to the court’s decision.
“I think the court had reasons for what it did – it’s not worth appealing. I accept the court decision,” she replied. She added that she believed a positive function from her civil filing had been achieved. “I think many lessons have been learned,” she said of a raised awareness by the POSF Board of Directors as to the heightened necessity of FOIA compliance and record-keeping of that compliance regarding Sanitary District business and the use of Sanitary District fees for road, facilities, and other maintenance projects.
But as to the future of Sanitary District project management, as previously reported by Royal Examiner, the county’s elected board has instructed the county administrator to advertise for citizen applicants to a Shenandoah Farms Management Advisory Board. So, it may be that while Chappell-White’s hope of halting the POSF retaking of Sanitary District project management authority wasn’t achieved in the Warren County Courthouse this week, it may be getting more traction within the halls of the Warren County Government Center.
Other than expressing some relief, Rinaldi initially declined comment on the civil court rulings pending further discussion with the POSF’s legal counsel.
