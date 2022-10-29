Connect with us

Grand opening & ribbon cutting at Liam’s Chance Behavioral Services

Published

2 hours ago

on

Liam’s Chance Behavioral Services at 126-B W. 5th Street in Front Royal held its grand opening on October 28, 2022. Nike Foster Cales and Byron Biggs of the Front Royal/Warren County Chamber of Commerce and Town of Front Royal Mayor Chris Holloway welcomed Rachel Paugh of Liam’s Chance Behavioral Services to the community.

Liam’s Chance Behavioral Services offers ABA therapy to children with developmental disabilities. Applied Behavioral Analysis (ABA) is a scientific, evidence-based treatment that uses positive reinforcement, data analysis, visual supports, and parent/caregiver involvement in treatment.

Click here to learn more about Liam’s Chance on their Facebook page.

Or email Rachel Paugh at rachel.paugh@abcbehavior.org.


Shenandoah Valley Axe Throwing Co moves to a new home in Front Royal

Published

1 month ago

on

September 23, 2022

By

Nike Foster Cales of the Front Royal/Warren County Chamber of Commerce, Board Members, and friends welcomed Holly and Perry Leach, owners of the Shenandoah Valley Axe Throwing Co at 20 South Street, to their new home.

Holly said, “No matter your age, you will enjoy the experience. We will teach you everything you need to know. We have many axe-throwing games to play or throw for fun. We offer a safe, kid-friendly environment, and we have a full menu for when you work up an appetite throwing axes.”

Axe Throwing has become a popular recreational adventure worldwide.

Find out more information on their website or Facebook page.


 

Chamber welcomes Shenandoah Shores Management Group to Front Royal

Published

1 month ago

on

September 23, 2022

By

Nike Foster Cales of the Front Royal/Warren County Chamber of Commerce, along with Board of Supervisor Walt Mabe and friends, welcomed Dederick Brooks and his Shenandoah Shores Management Group to the Front Royal community.

SSMG is a Veteran Owned, Small Business that brings the convenience factor of a full-service concierge to travelers wanting to visit the DC/Maryland/Virginia (DMV), Skyline Drive, Shenandoah National Park, and the Blue Ridge Mountains while servicing the community.

Learn more about them here: ssmanagementgroup.biz

Chamber welcomes Kells Belles to Front Royal

Published

3 months ago

on

August 7, 2022

By

The Front Royal/Warren County Chamber of Commerce, along with Town Mayor Chris Holloway, Councilman Gary Gilespie, and friends welcomed Kells Belles to Main Street in downtown Front Royal. Kells Belles is the dream of Kelly Wahl to provide a women’s fashion boutique to the Front Royal community.

Kells Belles is located at 213 E. Main Street in downtown Front Royal. Kelly says she will be open on Wednesday to Saturday from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm and on Sunday from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm, closed on Monday and Tuesday.

Find out more on Facebook or call 540-551-3157.

 

Chamber welcomes Garcia & Gavino to Front Royal

Published

5 months ago

on

May 20, 2022

By

Nike Foster Cales of the Front Royal/Warren County Chamber of Commerce, along with Town Manager Steven Hicks, Board of Supervisor Chair Cheryl Cullers, Chamber Board Vice-CHair Bryon Biggs, and friends welcomed Garcia & Gavino Bakery at 40 E. 8th Street to the Front Royal community.

Garcia & Gavino is a locally owned & family-run business. Melissa Garcia and Ivan Gavino, along with son Seth say their goal is to bring family heritages and traditions and incorporate them into favorite treats. They specialize in sweets, but their tamale fairies make regular visits to bring delicious specials and occasional keto-friendly treats to us.

Their new hours are: Tuesday – Thursday, 9:00 am to 3:00 pm, Friday, 9:00 am to 6:00 pm, Saturday and Sunday, 9:00 am to 3:00 pm.

Follow them on Facebook too.


Local Senior Center reopens with new location and new name

Published

6 months ago

on

May 6, 2022

By

The Shenandoah Area Agency on Aging is now Seniors First. The name change reflects their mission to enhance the dignity and independence of older adults in our community.

Niki Foster Cales of the Front Royal/Warren County Chamber of Commerce, along with fellow Chamber members and Board of Supervisors Chairman Cheryl Cullers, welcomed Seniors First to its new home. Seniors First is located at 207 Mosby Lane, Front Royal.

Seniors First, the Shenandoah Area Agency on Aging is a non-profit organization that provides high-quality services and opportunities that enhance the dignity and independence of seniors and promote their contributions to the community.

Agency services are designed to assist older persons who wish to stay in their own homes, provide information for seniors and their families, protect individuals living in long-term care residences, facilitate staying active and provide community service. They serve the counties of Clarke, Frederick, Page, Shenandoah, Warren, and the city of Winchester.


Our videographer, and now reporter, Mark Williams, spoke with Jimmy Roberts, Executive Director, prior to the ribbon-cutting.

 

Quality Title moves to a new home in Front Royal

Published

8 months ago

on

February 25, 2022

By

Niki Foster Cales of the Front Royal/Warren County Chamber of Commerce, along with fellow Chamber members welcomed Mary and Will Carroll of Quality Title LLC to their new home with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Quality Title has opened their office, now located at 109 Chester Street in Front Royal.

Mary says, “We are a title and closing firm located in Front Royal and with extensive experience in the Washington D.C. metro area. We use our expertise, research skills, and comprehensive knowledge of titles and title solutions to give you a safe, smooth closing every time… and we are always dedicated to the needs of our clients, especially focused on staying in close communication if they have any questions… and we offer convenient mobile and after-hours closing options.”

Will added, “We want to build a special relationship with each of our clients, avoiding any title pitfalls and safeguarding the closing process for all involved. We take great pride in making ourselves available to our clients whenever they have questions, and our goal is always that at the end of the process every client will be fully satisfied with every aspect of our service.”

Visit their website to find out more.


King Cartoons

