Grand opening & ribbon cutting at On Cue Sports Bar & Grill on Main Street
Get ready, Front Royal – there’s a new hotspot in town! On Cue Sports Bar & Grill brings an exciting and refreshing atmosphere, delicious food, and endless fun to the heart of Main Street. After breathing new life into a historic building, owners Danielle and Cole Haase held its Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting ceremony on May 11, 2023.
Nike Foster Cales of the Front Royal/Warren County Chamber of Commerce, along with Mayor Lori Cockrell and Board of Supervisors Cheryl Cullers and Walt Mabe, welcomed Danielle and Cole Haase along with staff to the Main Street Front Royal.
Right in the center of town at 206 E. Main St., On Cue isn’t just a restaurant and sports bar. It’s also a billiards hotspot, with an entire floor dedicated to the classic game. Danielle can’t help but share her excitement about the new location, which is a whopping double the size of their previous hangout on Commerce Avenue. They’ve been dreaming up this expansion since 2017, and it’s clear that the decision to grow has paid off.
In fact, this new venue is a massive 10,000 square feet, making their old 4,000-square-foot space look tiny in comparison. With the help of their contractor, Cody Warren from Warren-Lee Construction, they’ve introduced a fresh, country-western chic vibe to the building.
One of the highlights is the stunning 36-foot ash top bar, handcrafted by Cody himself. This masterpiece has boosted seating from a modest 10 in the old location to an impressive 23 in the new spot. Danielle says, “It’s absolutely gorgeous, a real focal point.”
“We always have something for people to do,” Danielle assures, with live bands on the weekends, acoustic performances during the week, and 15 TVs all tuned into sports.
Summer in full bloom: Front Royal’s vibrant petunias set the stage for months of visual delight
In a remarkable display of nature’s artistry, Front Royal will undergo a breathtaking transformation as flowers start to burst into bloom, painting the town with vibrant colors and enchanting fragrances. From street corners to parks and residential gardens, this floral spectacle will bring immeasurable beauty and a sense of unity to our community, capturing the hearts of residents and visitors alike.
The Beautification of Front Royal Committee (BFRC) and the Department of Public Works joined forces earlier this week to embark on a colorful mission. Armed with their gardening tools, these dedicated individuals rolled up their sleeves and planted an impressive array of forty-five hanging baskets filled with vibrant petunias. These blooming beauties will soon adorn Main Street, just in time to celebrate the upcoming Family Day and Mother’s Day festivities.
To witness the careful planting and nurturing process, watch the video below that showcases the skilled hands of Jon MacDonald from the Department of Public Works as he tends to the hanging baskets.
The BFRC, a non-profit organization, takes pride in enhancing the natural beauty of Front Royal and Warren County through various planting initiatives. Their commitment to creating a visually appealing environment is evident in their numerous projects throughout the area. Among their upcoming endeavors, the highly anticipated Greening party in September promises to be a memorable event. Held at the historic Tanglewood estate on Happy Creek Road, this fundraiser will further support the committee’s efforts in transforming public spaces into breathtaking floral displays.
For those inspired by the BFRC’s work and eager to contribute, donations can be made to support their endeavors. Simply address your contribution to the Beautification of Front Royal at P.O. Box 24, Front Royal, VA 22630. Every contribution, regardless of size, will help nurture the beauty that blossoms within our community.
As the hanging baskets prepare to grace the streets of Front Royal, the combined efforts of the BFRC and the Department of Public Works serve as a reminder of the power of collaboration and the impact that small acts of beautification can have on a community. So, let us celebrate the upcoming festivities and bask in the vibrant allure of the petunias while supporting the ongoing efforts to make our town a floral paradise.
Valley Health Corporation annual meeting highlights system strengths, clinical recognitions, technology, partnerships
At its annual meeting on May 9th at Winchester Medical Center (WMC), members of the Valley Health Corporation were updated on the health system’s clinical recognitions, finances, community health initiatives, and technology upgrades.
Valley Health’s Corporation comprises regional leaders representing business, education, healthcare, government, and community service who provide valuable oversight and engagement to the nonprofit system’s Board of Trustees and leadership team.
During a brief business meeting, adopted the recommendations of the Governance Committee:
- the appointment of a new trustee, Gerald F. Smith, Jr.;
- the reappointment of Valley Health trustees Harry S. Smith, Marie S. Imoh, and Thomas Leslie, DDS;
- the conferring of Honorary Corporation membership to long-serving members Byron Brill, DDS, Harry F. Byrd, III, and William Major, MD;
- recognition for 11 members rotating off the Corporation; and
- welcome to 30 community members joining the Corporation for 2024-2026.
Valley Health President and CEO Mark Nantz thanked retiring Chief Financial Officer Pete Gallagher and introduced Valley Health’s new CFO, Bob Amos, MBA, who has served WMC in that capacity since 2009. Nantz also welcomed Susan Lessar, MS, RDN, CNSC, to the newly created role of Vice President of Operations, Service Excellence, and WMC interim Chief Nursing Officer Kris Maddalena, RN, MSN, NE-BC.
Nantz shared recent recognitions for clinical excellence, most notably:
- Winchester Medical Center and Warren Memorial Hospital again earned “A” grades for hospital safety from the Leapfrog Group. They are the highest-graded hospitals in the N. Shenandoah Valley/Eastern Panhandle region;
- The Heart and Vascular Center at WMC was named one of the nation’s top 50 cardiovascular hospitals by Fortune and PINC AI™.
- S. News & World Report named WMC a 2022-2023 High Performing Hospital for 12 procedures and conditions, including heart attack and hip and knee replacement;
- WMC maintained Level II Trauma Center designation following a triennial site survey;
- Shenandoah Memorial Hospital was again recognized as one of the nation’s Top 100 Critical Access Hospitals by The Chartis Center for Rural Health.
The November go-live of Valley Health’s upgraded version of Epic, the electronic medical record, will bring new features and convenience to community users, as well as robust capabilities for the clinical team, Nantz explained. He summarized 2022 key financial and operational statistics, including positive news that Valley Health was rated A-1 by Moody’s and A+ by S&P Global.
Valley Health’s $11.5 million lawsuit to recoup payments owed by Anthem was settled last month, Nantz explained, and negotiations for 2024 will begin shortly. In January, Valley Health announced it is a partner in Peak Health, a provider-led health insurance services company based in West Virginia with the mission of making healthcare more accessible, understandable, and collaborative.
Terral Goode, MD, medical director of Trauma and Acute Surgery at WMC, provided an overview of the medical center’s Level II trauma center, first designated by the state in 2004. WMC treated nearly 1,800 patients for traumatic injury in 2021-2022. The top priority is expediting the transfer of trauma patients to WMC. Trauma staff also promote prevention, rapid treatment, and healing, organizing bike helmet events, providing Foundation support to provide emergency supplies to law enforcement first responders, teaching Stop the Bleed classes, and coordinating a trauma survivors’ network.
Jeff Feit, MD, Valley Health Chief Population and Community Health Officer, explained how Valley Health’s Community Health Needs Assessment informs our approach to planning and partnering with community organizations on health initiatives. From 2019-2021, Valley Health’s combined investment in community health totaled $497 million.
Valley Health is a nonprofit health system serving a population of more than 500,000 in the Northern Shenandoah Valley of Virginia, the Eastern Panhandle and Potomac Highlands of West Virginia, and western Maryland. As a healthcare provider, employer, and community partner, Valley Health is committed to improving the region’s health. The system includes six hospitals, over 60 medical practices and Urgent Care centers, outpatient rehabilitation and fitness, medical transport, long-term care, and home health. www.valleyhealthlink.com
Laurel Ridge 52nd commencement exercises being held Thursday, May 11, and Friday, May 12
The Laurel Ridge Community College Class of 2023 will graduate over two days this week. The college will hold a commencement ceremony for students graduating from a health professions program at 2 p.m. on Thursday, May 11. All other graduates will receive their diplomas during a 2 p.m. ceremony on Friday, May 12.
This year marks the college’s 52nd commencement exercises. Both ceremonies will be held outside behind Cornerstone Hall on the Middletown Campus.
It is anticipated that 895 students make up the class of 2023. Here is a breakdown by locality:
- Clarke County – 32
- Fauquier County – 126
- Frederick County – 229
- Page County – 37
- Rappahannock County – 14
- Shenandoah County – 121
- Warren County – 91
- Winchester – 123
- all others – 122
Among the hard-working graduates who will walk across the stage on Friday is Sheila Webster. When she receives her associate degree in early childhood development, it will mark the culmination of a 24-year journey.
She began her studies in 1999, but the obligations of being a single mother of four were too much. Webster later tackled a serious health challenge faced by her daughter, a car crash, and being faced with raising her three very young grandchildren. With the support of her husband, family, and the staff at Laurel Ridge, Webster overcame all of these hurdles to graduate.
“All the professors have been so amazing; they taught me a lot,” she said. “I feel a connection with Laurel Ridge that will never go away. This school has been like my family. The joy that I feel brings me to tears. I did it for my kids.”
For more information about commencement, visit laurelridge.edu/commencement.
‘Nacho Average Party’ – Cinco de Mayo by any other name celebrates Downtown Front Royal kickoff
As advertised on the Town website, “Join Downtown Front Royal, Inc. for our kick-off event! Meet DFR, Inc. members and have an evening of fun supporting downtown businesses. Stop by the gazebo for free activities and giveaways. Look for balloons outside of participating businesses …” As we soon learned, the event was the “Nacho Average Party” coincidentally held in the Village Commons park area on the “Fifth of May” or Cinco De Mayo.
There was face-painting for the kids, dance music for the kids and their elders, ethnic costumes, and photo ops galore. See more on Downtown Front Royal and its mission in promotion of the Town of Front Royal’s Historic Downtown Business District below, after the photo collage.
But since a picture is worth a thousand words — enjoy the views:
Downtown Front Royal, Inc. (DFR) is back, and we need you!
The DFR Mission is as follows:
•To promote, preserve and revitalize Front Royal’s historic Downtown district as the commercial and cultural center of Front Royal and Warren County.
•To educate and involve the community in the process of the revitalization and improvement of Front Royal’s historic district.
•To work in partnership with local, state, and federal governments and private businesses, foundations, and private citizens to accomplish these goals.
If you have a passion for our local community and are interested in being a board member, please email a copy of your resume and cover letter explaining why you would be essential to our board.
We are looking for local citizens, business owners, and community partners to serve on the board.
Check Downtown Front Royal’s Facebook page — https://www.facebook.com/downtownfrontroyalva
A brief Cinco de Mayo history lesson, found on the ‘FACTY’ website:
Every year on the fifth of May, millions of people across the world head out on the streets to celebrate Cinco de Mayo. Street parties, carnivals, dancing, and music make for a joyous time to celebrate everything about Mexican culture. Many are under the misconception that May 5 is Mexican Independence Day. This is actually celebrated on September 16. In fact, Cinco de Mayo commemorates a battle that took place between the Mexican and French armies in the 1860s.
1. The Battle of Puebla – The France-Mexico conflict began in 1861 when Napoleon III recognized the importance of Mexico being a close neighbor to the US. By taking Mexico, he could lend his support to the Confederate cause in the US civil war that was already underway. But Napoleon III underestimated the resistance he would face on arrival in the town of Puebla.
The Mexicans were underdogs on May 5, 1862. The French military outnumbered them in both men and weaponry. The fate of Puebla looked bleak. Grenades fell on the town as the French tried desperately to enter. But a small band of Mexicans held firm and fought with courage and valor. Eventually, the French were forced to retreat. The underdogs had won the day, and the bells of Puebla rang loud and true that night.
The Battle of Puebla was a triumphant win for Mexico. However, the country failed in its attempts to push out the French. They were defeated, and colonial rule lasted for the next five years. In 1867, with support from the United States, Mexico fought the French and won back their independence.
The unlikely victory at Pueblo remained a source of national pride and inspiration. The then president, Benito Juarez, was quick to make it a national holiday, and its anniversary is still remembered to this day.
And an Average Nacho Party/Fifth of May salute to Mexico and its underdog spirit of independence and that spirit of against all odds many of its people bring with them to this day and period of international history.
Transforming Royal Shenandoah Greenway: Students and volunteers create a tree-lined haven
On a sunny Sunday, local volunteers joined forces with the Environmental Sustainability Council (ESAC), Beautification of Front Royal Committee (BFRC), Front Royal/Warren County Tree Stewards, and staff and students from Skyline High School to plant trees along the Royal Shenandoah Greenway in front of Skyline High School.
Sixteen Forest Pansy Redbud trees were planted with guidance from Jim Osborn, ESAC member and Town Arborist. The initiative was led by Taylor Clatterbuck, a senior at Skyline High School, alongside members of the SHS Green Club, National Honor Society, Key Club, and AP Environmental Science class.
The Greenway in front of the high school is a popular recreational trail, and Taylor’s vision was to create a tree-lined path for users to enjoy while also increasing the tree canopy on campus. The BFRC provided funds for purchasing the trees, and the project offered students a chance to engage with community and environmental issues in the area.
Future plans for the area include more tree plantings and the installation and monitoring of Blue Bird houses along the greenway. A big shoutout goes to all the dedicated students and volunteers who made this tree-planting event a success.
Rocklanders have their say about a proposal to build 286 homes on golf course properties: planning commission to act June 14
It wasn’t hard to imagine, going in, what one was about to hear on Thursday evening, May 4, about Richard Runyon’s proposal to build 286 houses on a large portion of the site of the Shenandoah Valley Golf Club. It was a collective thumbs down from more than 100 standing-room-only residents of the rural Rockland Historic District a few miles north of the Town of Front Royal.
Some 30 among the crowd vented their respective spleens, so to speak, castigating Runyon’s development proposal, including one German national on a personal visit to the United States, who stood to point out the absence of any previous reference to the effect on global warming of the proposed residential community in what they described as a relatively small space.
Bottom line: golf course owner Runyon’s plan, in the hands of the Warren County Planning Commission, is not a popular topic among many local residents, including Jo Ann Nichols. Nichols has lived on Rockland Road for the past 50 years, enjoying what she called “the beauty and peace of living adjacent to the golf club for so many years.”
The retired Warren Memorial Hospital nurse made what she called “a respectful request that Runyon’s re-zoning application be rejected by the planning commission, drawing applause. A commission hearing on the Runyon application to rezone the 104-acre area from rural to urban/residential is set for June 14. The commission has three ways to go: reject the application, approve it, or table it. Whatever, it will be the Board of Supervisors option to accept or not, whatever the planning commission recommends.
Chris Anderson of Luray, representing Alliance for the Shenandoah Valley, a non-profit, chaired the 95-minute session, handing the question and answer period to Lori L. Britt, director of James Madison University School of Communication Studies, who handled the Q and A with aplomb, despite problems with the microphone.
Anderson announced early that a planning commission member had called in regrets that he/she would not be in attendance.
In her presentation, Nichols directed the commission’s attention to the Virginia Code that reads in part, “… that residential areas be provided with healthy surroundings for family life; that agricultural and forest land be preserved; and that the growth of the community be consonant with the efficient and economical use of public funds.”
“I don’t see how building … a potential residential suburban development near my home (she faces the golf course) meets this test.” The proposed 286 homes would be age-restricted to “over 55s” and encompass at least two of Shenandoah Valley Club’s three 9-hole courses. However, Runyon believes that the new homes will not add to Rockland’s already well-known traffic woes, those woes due mainly to narrow roads and increased railroad traffic due to the combination of age-restricted housing and the reduction in recreational golfing visits.
Said longtime resident and farmland owner Mary Powers Ryan: “Rockland has houses, a church, a cemetery, and three golf courses, but it does not have the infrastructure to support high-density housing and commercial businesses. Our roads are narrow and winding and have no shoulders. Water and sewer are provided by wells and by septic drain fields … building close to 300 new residences … will change the nature of Rockland (recently named a historical site) and turn the community into a small town.”
Little was said about the German national’s reference to “global warming,” and the meeting closed quietly just short of two hours, with those present apparently having said all they came to say.
The last word will come, perhaps this summer, when the board of supervisors gets its planning commission’s recommendation.
Stay tuned!
