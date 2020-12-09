Local News
Grand opening & ribbon cutting at the new Aire Serv location
Aire Serv of the Shenandoah Valley has moved to a new, larger location, at 702 N. Commerce Avenue in Front Royal, and they celebrated their great news in a variety of ways on Wednesday, December 9th.
Nike Foster Cales of the Front Royal/Warren County Chamber of Commerce along with Mayor Eugene Tewalt, welcomed Ray, Tina, and staff to the new location with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 1 pm. The Royal Examiner will do a tour of the new location later this week and hear from Ray and Tina about what they’ll be offering our community in the new year.
As has happened for the last several years, Ray & Tina Bramble, Ken & Donna Evans, and Tim & Tammy Darr have pledged to match up to $500 in donations for the Warren County Department of Social Services Foster Care Program. You can help us raise much-needed funds for this local program too. This year may be different, but we can still come together and share some holiday spirit.
COVID’s impact on local venue Bright Box Theater
It’s been estimated by the National Independent Venue Association (NIVA) that as many as 90% of music venues may never reopen after COVID is finally over. After nearly eight years of being open, over 1000 shows, and countless good times, Winchester, Virginia’s premier entertainment venue, Bright Box Theater, may not see another public performance — at least for a while — without financial support from the community.
Like so many individuals and small businesses, Bright Box has been struggling to make it through the pandemic since mid-March, when nearly all public and private events came to a halt. It’s looking more likely that the venue won’t be able to resume public programming until mid-to-late 2021, making it a full year without a steady stream of funding. Despite the lack of revenue coming in, Bright Box still has expenses accruing such as employee payroll, insurance, utilities, licensing fees, and other basic operational costs.
Since government financial assistance has been nearly non-existent, Bright Box has launched a publicly-funded GoFundMe campaign. Much of the donations collected will be used to first help the venue weather the remaining months of not being able to open.
Once Bright Box can finally get back to hosting events in a similar pre-COVID fashion, any remaining donation funds will be used to assist in getting the venue back up and running; things like cover restocking costs of food & beverage offerings and bringing back beloved Bright Box staffers that have had to sit on the sidelines since March. This would also include booking big name acts and local up-and-comers alike, meaning that community contributions not only help to keep the venue doors open but directly goes back to supporting the arts & culture in and around Winchester, VA.
The venue’s GoFundMe page can be found here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-bright-box
More information on Bright Box Theater can be found at www.brightboxwinchester.com
“Merry & Bright” holiday themed activity box available from Warren County Parks & Rec
Warren County Parks and Recreation and the Warren County 4-H have created the “Merry & Bright” holiday-themed activity box! Each box will include supplies, ingredients, and instructions for several Holiday-themed, activities, crafts, and some sweet treats.
The box is free and limited to the first 50 registrants. Limit one (1) per household and registrant must be under the age of 13 years old.
For more information, contact the Warren County Community Center by phone at (540) 635-1021 or via email at wcccinfo@warrencountyva.net.
Registrations will be accepted from December 14, 2020, through December 16, 2020, by visiting parksandrecreation.warrencountyva.net
Pick up information will be available after registration has ended. Contactless curbside pickup will be available.
More information can be obtained by contacting the Warren County Community Center, Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., evening and weekend hours may vary, at (540) 635-1021 or via email at wcccinfo@warrencountyva.net.
This program is eligible for online registration; visit us on the web at parksandrecreation.warrencountyva.net
Front Royal Police remind you to lock your vehicle
The Front Royal Police Department would like to remind citizens to always lock their vehicles, especially as we are entering the holiday season. We have seen a recent increase in thefts from motor vehicles, which is not unusual during this time of year and urge everyone to take extra precautions to minimize their chances of becoming a victim.
Vehicle break-ins are a crime of opportunity and thieves often check door handles to find unlocked cars and look through windows for anything of value that is easily visible. To prevent broken windows and additional damage to your vehicle, make sure to move coats, bags, purses, and other valuables into the trunk. When it comes to deterring thieves, the easiest steps you can take are locking up and removing valuables.
The Front Royal Police Department would also like to remind citizens of the scams and fraudulent calls they may receive. We have been made aware of citizens allegedly receiving calls from Amazon and Apple. If you receive an unexpected call or message about a problem with any of your accounts, do not engage or give out personal or financial information over the phone. This includes the date of birth, social security number, account numbers, credit card numbers, etc. If you think there may be a problem with one of your accounts, contact the company directly.
Virginia allocates $100 million Rebuild VA economic recovery fund, benefitting 2,500 small businesses and nonprofits impacted by COVID-19
Governor Ralph Northam announced on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, that the $100 million Rebuild VA economic recovery fund has awarded grants to 2,500 Virginia businesses and nonprofits whose normal operations were disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. All available funding for Rebuild VA has been fully committed, and Governor Northam is again calling on Congress to take swift action and pass a new relief package that delivers substantial aid to businesses and families by the end of the year.
Approximately $50 million was awarded to women, minority, and veteran-owned businesses. More than 45 percent of the funding was awarded to 997 small businesses and nonprofits located in low-income and economically disadvantaged communities, and businesses with less than $2 million in annual revenue received 91 percent of the program’s funding. To date, Rebuild VA has received 15,700 applications and the average grant award was $35,636.
“Rebuild VA has been a critical lifeline for thousands of small businesses and nonprofits that are grappling with the ongoing public health crisis and the resulting economic fallout,” said Governor Northam. “Federal support was vital to establishing this program and mitigating the impacts of the pandemic on our economy, but we continue to face tremendous challenges with the virus surging across our country. Now, Congress must come together and quickly pass a bipartisan relief package that includes additional support for struggling families and businesses.”
Rebuild VA, which is administered by the Department of Small Business and Supplier Diversity (SBSD), launched in August with an initial $70 million from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. In October, Governor Northam directed an additional $30 million in CARES Act dollars to expand the program.
“This funding reached every corner of Virginia, and we are hopeful Congress will work together this week so we can help more small businesses get back on their feet,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “I commend the entire team at SBSD for its around-the-clock efforts to help get Rebuild VA funding deployed as quickly as possible to small businesses and nonprofits.”
“The amazing stories behind these grant awards is where you will find the resilience of the small business community and the true impact of this funding on the businesses, families, and employees in the communities we serve,” said Tracey G. Wiley, Director of the Department of Small Business and Supplier Diversity. “We thank the Administration for elevating this initiative during the pandemic and we remain committed to working with our partners to meet the demand for this program and provide businesses with the aid they need to carry on.”
For additional information on the Rebuild VA program and answers to frequently asked questions, please visit governor.virginia.gov/RebuildVA.
Fauquier authorities make arrest in 2008 murder of Marshall-based Buddhist Monk
According to a November 30 press release, the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) was involved in a joint operation in Georgia resulting in the arrest of a suspect in the June 2008 murder of a former South Korean political activist and Buddhist monk known for his non-traditional medical healing methods and work amongst the poor in his native South Korea. From that release: “Warrenton – The Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in the 2008 murder of Du Chil Park, 56 of Marshall, Virginia.
“On November 30, 2020, the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office in conjunction with the FBI and Gwinnett County, Georgia Police Department arrested 62-year-old Won Yong Jung of Duluth, Georgia for the 2008 murder of Du Chil Park. Jung was taken into custody in Gwinnett County, Georgia, a suburb north of Atlanta, where he was residing. He remains in custody awaiting extradition to Virginia.”
According to FCSO Public Information Officer Sgt. Steven Lewis, as of December 7 extradition was still being worked out for the transfer of Jung back to Fauquier County.
The Jung arrest press release further notes that, “The Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office in collaboration with the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office continue to investigate this case and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office at 540-422-8624 or by email at cid@fauquiercounty.gov …”
Background
The following is information from the Fauquier Sheriff’s Office’s 2008 press release on Park’s murder from multiple stab wounds tracing his South Korean activist’s roots and installation and work as a Buddhist monk. His body was discovered days after his murder. “Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office detectives have identified the victim of the homicide which occurred last week in the 5200 block of Free State Road, Marshall, VA.
“On Sunday, June 29, 2008 Du Chil Park, AKA: Mogu, a 56-year-old Buddhist Monk, was found murdered as a result of multiple wounds. Investigation has revealed the victim was born in Kyong Ju, (South) Korea, where he practiced acupuncture and moxibustion (an oriental medicine therapy). In the 1970’s/80’s Mr. Park was an activist against former Korean military governments. He was imprisoned in 1974 for hiding an activist on the run and then became a Monk in 1978. He has been praised for helping the poor. He operated a small temple in Chung Noung, a part of Seoul, where he treated poor people with acupuncture and moxibustion.
“Mr. Park came to the United States approximately ten (10) years ago (1998). He began the Jungtosa Zen Buddhist Temple on Old Keene Mill Road in the Springfield area of Fairfax County. In March of 2004 Mr. Park moved the temple to the Marshall area, where he continued working in the area of acupuncture and moxibustion.”
This reporter recalled from initial coverage of the Buddhist monk’s murder that he had connections to the Front Royal-Warren County community. We contacted one of those connections who recalled, “Monk Mogu traveled to the Front Royal area frequently to treat children and adults with and without disabilities – and had some friends locally. His Mantra was always ‘to help alleviate pain for all sentient beings’.”
R-MA, County officials react to EDA ‘landing’ Silent Falcon UAS Technologies in Warren County
The Industrial Development Authority of the Town of Front Royal and the County of Warren (FRWCEDA) is excited to welcome Silent Falcon, UAS (Unmanned Aerial Systems) Technologies to Warren County and the Front Royal/Warren County Airport.
Silent Falcon is a UAS Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) drone builder that specializes in aerial data collection and analysis for a variety of applications. At their Warren County location, they will design, fabricate and build their drones using advanced carbon fiber materials. They typically build 1-3 aircraft per month. This new location will also be their maintenance repair and flight training facility.
Silent Falcon has a fleet of 10+ drones that they deploy to remote locations to fly and capture data with their pilots. They also hire pilots with full aviation ratings for manned aircraft. Silent Falcon provides firefighting and security services in which a live feed from the tracking sensors is provided to law/fire officials.
Their software team, using data collected from the drones and their proprietary Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) software, they create data visualization pages and reports for their customers. Their most popular product is their PCI+ (Pavement Condition Index) report and pavement management program (PMP) which is required by FAA regulations for airport pavement management. They can scan an airport in a short period of time and produce a report in just a few hours.
Silent Falcon will also utilize their cutting edge, technologically advanced aircraft in a partnership with the Randolph Macon Academy (RMA) in Front Royal to train their students in the UAV program. This will provide RMA students the opportunity to learn about and work with the latest UAV technology. “To say we are “excited” about this announcement doesn’t quite capture what we are all truly feeling. This partnership with Silent Falcon strikes at the very core of our mission at the Unmanned Systems Lab at Randolph Macon Academy”, said Brian Kelly, Director of the Unmanned Systems Lab at RMA.
“As a signature offering in our pre-professional pathway’s initiative the R-MA drone program provides students with the tools and real-life experience needed to leverage the potential of unmanned technology in whatever career field they choose. Much of what we are doing is out of the classroom learning — applying drones and drone collected data to solving real-world problems. In this environment students take part in real projects from planning through execution and experience first-hand how “actionable” drone data is applied to many of today’s community management, business, environmental and economic challenges”, Kelly added. The partnership will also benefit the company due to the workforce talent pipeline that RMA offers through their well-developed UAV curricula.
The Warren County Board of Supervisors and Staff played a crucial role in successfully competing for this project. They worked with the EDA and the Virginia Economic Development Partnership (VEDP) to structure a state and local incentive package that is entirely performance based. “The efforts of all the team members have made things happen to build an additional industry in our community. We wish Silent Falcon well and we all are looking forward to their expansion and future successes.” added Walt Mabe, Chair of the Warren County Board of Supervisors.
Supervisor Delores Oates added, “It is my privilege to welcome Silent Falcon to our community. Their investment in Warren County to provide higher paying jobs focused on emerging technologies is a positive step toward our goal of building a community where we can live, play and work! Our County Staff, EDA and EDA Executive Director, Doug Parsons have done a tremendous job partnering with Silent Falcon to achieve this win for Warren County!”
“The Airport Commission is enthusiastic and excited about the UAS capabilities and services that Silent Falcon is bringing to Front Royal/Warren County Regional Airport.”, said Kenneth Roko, Chair of the Airport Commission. “We offer our support to help Silent Falcon pursue its business and R+D interests and their ongoing collaboration with Randolph-Macon Academy. As a Commission, we welcome the increased visibility of the Airport as one of many valuable assets to attract industry, tourism and economic opportunities to Warren County. We thank Grant Bishop, CEO of Silent Falcon and his company for selecting KFRR (our airport code). We also thank the Virginia Commonwealth, Warren County Board of Supervisors, Randolph-Macon Academy and the Warren County Economic Development Authority for supporting and enabling this important addition to our community.”
“I’d like to thank the BOS and Staff at the Warren County Government for their hard work and collaboration on this project. There were several departments involved, including the General Services Division, Public Works, the Administration and Legal teams and the Front Royal/Warren County Airport Commission. We also want to thank our partners at VEDP for bringing us this great opportunity and giving us the chance to compete for this investment.”, said Doug Parsons, Executive Director of the FRWCEDA. “This project shows that collaboration is the key to success in attracting jobs and tax revenue. We look forward to working with Silent Falcon and RMA going forward to ensure they are as successful as possible in their endeavors”.
For more information about this exciting new business, please contact Doug Parsons at 540-635-2182 or dparsons@wceda.com.
