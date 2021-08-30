Crime/Court
Grandson who reported unresponsive Grandmother charged with her murder
On the morning of August 28th, 2021, at approximately 10:48 A.M., Frederick County Communications Center received a call, in reference to a female who was unresponsive.
The caller, David Austin Rowe, advised that his grandmother (Dianna Lynne Swaner, age 63) was laying on the floor and appeared to be deceased. Rowe advised the location of the incident was in the 1300 block Quail Run Lane, in the County of Frederick.
Frederick County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division responded to the scene and secured the residence. The Patrol division requested the assistance of the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office, Criminal Investigations Division.
Through the investigation, it was determined the deceased female’s death was suspicious.
Search warrants were obtained, and the Medical Examiner’s Office was contacted. The Medical Examiner’s Office responded to the scene to assist with the investigation.
Through the investigation, it was determined the death was not an accident, but the victim had been murdered.
David Austin Rowe, age 18, the grandson to the victim, was arrested and charged with 2nd degree murder.
Operation Valley Venue IX nets 83 charges & seizure of $130,435 in illegal drugs in Northern Shenandoah Valley
The Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force conducted its ninth annual Operation Valley Venue this week. The three day operation took place from Tuesday (August 24, 2021) to Thursday (August 26, 2021), and was a collaborative effort between the task force and area law enforcement agencies. The annual operation concentrated on identifying and arresting individuals for trafficking, manufacturing, and distributing illegal narcotics within the city of Winchester, and the counties of Clarke, Frederick, Warren, Shenandoah and Page.
The Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force was assisted by the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, District 11 Probation and Parole, the Woodstock Police Department, and tactical teams from the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office, Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office, and Virginia State Police. The Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force member agencies also provided additional patrol and investigative personnel to assist during the three day operation. The operation netted 73 felony charges, 8 probation violations, and 2 misdemeanor charges. Additionally, 86 probation searches were conducted, 5 search warrants were obtained and executed, and 22 interdiction traffic stops were completed. During the operation, 881 grams of methamphetamine with a street value of $87,800.00, 328 grams of heroin with a street value of $39,610.00, 8 grams of cocaine with a street value of $800.00, 7 grams of crack cocaine with a street value of $800.00, 19 doses of MDMA/Ecstasy with a street value of $380.00, 33 doses of LSD with a street value of $480.00, 3 fluid ounces of PCP with a street value of $300.00, and 70 grams of psilocybin with a street value of $350.00 was seized. The total street value of the narcotics seized during the operation was $130,435.00. In addition, $16,295.00 in currency, and 8 firearms was seized.
The Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force is comprised of law enforcement personnel from the Clarke, Frederick, Page and Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Offices, Front Royal, Luray, Strasburg, and Winchester Police Departments, and the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Culpeper Field Office. The Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force is a HIDTA funded initiative.
Clarification: Brinklow’s hard drug use with Good, Crouch was sought to ease suspicions he was a police informant
In response to two private emails to Royal Examiner, from a family friend and relative of Tristen Brinklow, critical of this reporter’s coverage of the Friday, August 13, plea agreement hearing of George Lee Good related to Brinklow’s September 26, 2019, murder, Royal Examiner has agreed to print a “Clarification” at the urging of the one writer who responded to a query on the best path forward. As this reporter explained in private emailed responses to both writers, I reported details of what was said in court during the plea agreement hearing that may have impacted the judge’s decision to accept it.
However, what was at issue for the two readers was a lack of detail found in proffer statements by George Good in the Commonwealth Attorney Office’s possession regarding Brinklow’s participation in the use of methamphetamine with Good and Richard Matthew Crouch prior to the murder. That detail was NOT addressed in the Commonwealth’s comments to the court on August 13 on how the Good plea agreement was reached and why it should be accepted by the court. A subsequent conversation with Warren County Commonwealth Attorney John Bell on Monday, August 16, indicated that particular detail was peripheral to the issue at hand three days earlier – whether a 10-year prison term to serve, with 25 years suspended, hanging over Good’s head were he to be convicted of any crime while on 10-years probation after his release, was sufficient punishment for his role in the crime – That role believed at this point by the Commonwealth to be a witness to the murder and accessory after the fact in the disposal of the body.
Informed of the reader complaints, Bell provided this reporter with the relevant portion of Good’s proffered statement to his office. So, for clarification of this reference in the original story: “‘My son was in the wrong place at the wrong time and never came home,’ (Brinklow’s mother) said, focusing on Good’s presence at the scene of the crime, his motel room where the prosecution contends he watched Richard Crouch beat her son to death after all three men had done methamphetamine.” – Let it be clear, Brinklow’s use of meth that day was sought to ease suspicions by the other two that he might be a police informant.
While not addressed in court on August 13, George Good explained it this way to the prosecutor’s office in negotiating his plea agreement, which included being a primary witness in the Crouch prosecution (Crouch has since proffered his own plea agreement, which includes a guilty plea to 2nd Degree Murder):
“I noticed at one point like Tristen he’s like he wasn’t hitting the bubble, he wasn’t doing any lines nothing like that and it kind of freaked me out for a little bit … I was like, uh you don’t get high, what do you do? He was like ‘well, I don’t really mess with meth or anything like that’ … he was like ‘I smoke weed’ and I was like well we don’t got any of that … but to be honest with you, it kind of bugs me a little bit that … you’re not getting high and everybody around us is getting high, talking about selling drugs and sh*t … I was like I want you to hit this bubble. He was like ‘alright, yeah man,’ he was like ‘I’m not a cop, nothing like that’ … and he was like yeah, ‘just show me how to do it,’ so I light it for him and he hits it … I kind of feel like an a**hole … you know my bad dude … I’m like you’re alright and um, so me and Matt get to talking and he’s like, ‘So how much you want’ …”
Budget Inn trespass call nets meth, heroin dealing busts by FRPD
On Tuesday, August 17th, 2021, the Front Royal Police Department responded to the Budget Inn, located at 1122 North Royal Avenue, regarding two individuals trespassing. Officers contacted both subjects, identified as Raymond Lewis II of Front Royal and Angelia Hinkle of New Market. Both were detained after drug paraphernalia and suspected narcotics were observed in the motel room. A subsequent search revealed 4.9 ounces of Methamphetamine with a street value of $5000, 2.2 Grams of Heroin, and 12 prescription pills with similar characteristics as Suboxone.
Raymond Lewis II and Angelia Michelle Hinkle were arrested and transported to the Rappahannock Shenandoah Warren Regional Jail where both were charged with Virginia Code § 18.2-248 Possession w/ intent to sell, etc. Schedule I or II drugs. Raymond Lewis was held without bond and Angelia Hinkle was ordered to be held on a $5,000 secured bond. Court date for these offenses is set for September 14th, 2021, in Warren County General District Court. Front Royal officers were assisted by members of the Northwest Regional Drug Task Force (NWRDTF).
Heroin, Crack Cocaine, and Marijuana seized by The Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force
On Friday, August 13, two men were arrested following a narcotics investigation by the Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force. Kodiey Michael A. Jones, 20, of East Point, GA, was arrested and charged with Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Schedule I/II Controlled Substance (Heroin), Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Schedule I/II Controlled Substance (Crack Cocaine), Possession with the Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Possession of a Controlled Substance (Ecstasy), and Conspiracy to Distribute a Schedule I/II Controlled Substance.
Eric Isiah Moore, 22, of Columbia, MD, was arrested and charged with Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Schedule I/II Controlled Substance (Heroin), Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Schedule I/II Controlled Substance (Crack Cocaine), Possession with the Intent to Distribute Marijuana, and Conspiracy to Distribute a Schedule I/II Controlled Substance.
On August 13, members of the Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force were conducting surveillance in the area of the Wingate Inn, located at 150 Wingate Drive, Winchester, VA.
Throughout the day, task force officers observed Kodiey Jones enter and exit the Wingate Inn and complete numerous hand-to-hand narcotics transactions with various individuals. The narcotics transactions took place in the parking lots of various surrounding businesses. Task Force officers conducted additional surveillance inside the Wingate Inn and identified a room being used by the two men. A search warrant was obtained for the hotel room. Both men were arrested outside of the Wingate Inn, and the search warrant was executed by the Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force and the Virginia State Police Tactical Team. During a search of the men and their hotel room, approximately 102 grams of heroin with a street value of $12,240.00, 215 grams of crack cocaine with a street value of $21,500.00, 339 grams of marijuana with a street value of $2,250.00, and $2,406.00 in currency was seized.
The Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force is comprised of law enforcement personnel from Clarke, Frederick, Page and Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Departments, Front Royal, Luray, Strasburg, and Winchester Police Departments and the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Culpeper Field Office. The Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force is a HIDTA funded initiative.
Virginia State Police investigating fatal crash in Warren County
Virginia State Police Trooper T. Moade is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash in Warren County. The crash occurred Tuesday, August 10, 2021, at 6:45 p.m. along the 200 block of Whitney Lane.
A 2007 Polaris Ranger side-by-side was traveling on private property when it was unable to maneuver the terrain and overturned.
The driver of the Polaris, Jerrell S. Leadman Jr, 61, of Bentonville, VA, suffered minor injuries in the crash and was treated on scene. Leadman was not wearing a seatbelt.
A passenger in the Polaris, a 7-year-old female, was thrown from the vehicle and died at the scene of the crash as a result of her injuries. The female was not wearing a seatbelt.
Another passenger in the Polaris, a 4-year-old male, was transported to Winchester Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries. The male was not wearing a seatbelt.
Leadman was taken into custody and charged with one misdemeanor count of driving under the influence and two felony counts of child endangerment. Leadman was transported to the RSW Regional Jail, where he is being held without bond.
Additional charges are pending, as the crash investigation remains ongoing.
Emotions high as George Good plea agreement in Brinklow murder case accepted by court
Friday afternoon, August 13, Warren County Circuit Court Judge William Sharp accepted the plea agreement submitted by the Commonwealth in the cases of 29-year-old George Lee Good related and unrelated to the September 2019 murder of Tristen Brinklow. As explained in Royal Examiner’s story of July 29 on the announced plea agreement with the second involved man the prosecution believes was Brinklow’s killer, Richard Matthew Crouch, Good pled guilty to seven charges, two related to the Brinklow murder.
The latter two charges, concealing a dead body and defiling a dead body, resulted in sentences of five years on each count, with no time suspended on the concealment of the body charge, and all five years suspended on the defilement charge. It was explained during Friday afternoon’s hearing by Commonwealth Attorney John Bell that the defilement charge relates to a state code about leaving a body to decompose.
Good also received five-year sentences on his guilty pleas to the other five charges, with all but one year suspended on each sentence. So, Good will serve a total of 10 years, with 25 years suspended, but hanging over his head when he is released from prison, should he be convicted of any crime while on 10 years’ probation, the first five supervised and the last five unsupervised.
The one-hour hearing beginning at 2:45 p.m. had some emotional moments. The victim Tristen Brinklow’s mother, Jennifer Brinklow, was called by the commonwealth to make a statement on the impact on her life of her son’s murder four days after his 20th birthday. In tears, she pointed out the sentence on her is life – that she will never again hear her son tell her he loved her; that she will never be able to watch him grow into adulthood to become the auto mechanic shop owner he hoped one day to be.
“My son was in the wrong place at the wrong time and never came home,” she said, focusing on Goods presence at the scene of the crime, his motel room where the prosecution contends he watched Richard Crouch beat her son to death after all three men had done methamphetamine. In fact, Commonwealth’s Attorney Bell said it was believed that Crouch had been awake on methamphetamines for three consecutive days as he avoided arrest on other violence-related charges, and was essentially in a “paranoid methamphetamine haze” when he decided Brinklow had information related to his previous crimes and was wearing some of his clothes, leading to the fatal physical attack.
“The defendant watched. He could have done something … but he did nothing. What kind of person watches a crime like this happen?” Tristen’s mother asked the court.
Later, given an opportunity to address the court on the pending agreement, Good turned toward Jennifer Brinklow and said, “I’m sorry I didn’t do more, do more to stop it. But it happened fast,” here Good hesitated, appearing to struggle with his emotions before continuing, “I didn’t know this would be the end result. I’m sorry.”
After reciting circumstances of the case in prefacing his acceptance of the plea deal, Judge Sharp noted four pillars of criminal prosecutions – deterrence, rehabilitation, containment, and retribution. Of Good’s apology to Tristen Brinklow’s mother, Judge Sharp said, “I hope your apology was sincere,” citing it as a possible first step on the road to rehabilitation. Noting the 20-plus years of suspended time hanging over his head after serving his 10 years, Sharp told Good, “I hope you fly straight,” at which point Good nodded “yes”.
“Good luck to you,” Judge Sharp concluded, to which Good replied, “Thank you.”
However, following the hearing’s 3:45 p.m. adjournment as she and some demonstrators in support of her son and a harsher sentence for Good waited along with the media outside the courthouse for the afternoon thunderstorm rain to subside, Mrs. Brinklow spoke to the two reporters present. Did she think Good’s apology was sincere?
“In my gut, no … If he meant it, fine; but in my gut, no,” she repeated, pointing to Good’s previous criminal track record and history of manipulation of others.
The other five guilty pleas unrelated to her son’s murder entered by Good Friday were for obstruction of justice (interference with a witness), conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine; distribution of methamphetamine; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; and malicious wounding, the latter related to a non-fatal shooting incident.
Bell explained the impetus for the Good plea deal in a case where each suspect pointed to the other as the murderer, as coming from evidence Good led authorities to that seemed to substantiate his version of events. This led the prosecution to view Good as a key witness against the believed murderer, and as an accessory after the fact in the murder, rather than a participant.
Following the hearing, Jamie Brown, who organized the “Justice for Tristen” rally outside the courthouse Friday, promised a larger one on November 29, when the court considers the proposed plea agreement with Crouch.
As previously reported in the above-referenced July 29 story (“Dynamics of second Brinklow murder plea deal explained”), the plea agreement for Crouch indicates a possible total of 60 years’ incarceration, with 20 years recommended suspended, leaving 40 years facing the 38-year-old. Commonwealth Attorney Bell added that if the Crouch plea agreement is accepted by the court, with sentencing guidelines applied, it was likely Crouch would serve 29 to 31 years of the recommended 40. With no probation currently in Viriginia, Bell noted the defendant would be in his late 60’s at the time of his projected release.
