Granola and berry parfait

This dish is wholesome, delicious, and easy to prepare. Serve it at a festive breakfast with family and friends or any time you’d like to indulge in a decadent morning meal.

Start to finish: 1 hour (10 minutes active)

Servings: 6

Ingredients

• 4 cups rolled oats

• 1/4 cup hulled sunflower seeds

• 1/2 cup walnuts, roughly chopped

• 1/2 cup peanuts, roughly chopped

• 1/2 cup almonds, roughly chopped

• 2 tablespoons poppy seeds

• 1 teaspoon cinnamon

• 1 teaspoon salt

• 1/2 cup maple syrup

• 1/2 cup olive oil

• 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

• 1/2 cup grated coconut

• 17 ounces frozen mixed berries

• 1/2 cup sugar

• 23 ounces plain Greek yogurt

• A few fresh raspberries

• A few fresh mint leaves

Directions

1. Preheat the oven to 350 F and line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

2. In a large bowl, mix together the rolled oats, sunflower seeds, walnuts, peanuts, almonds, poppy seeds, cinnamon, and salt.

3. In another bowl, combine the maple syrup, olive oil, and vanilla extract. Pour this mixture over the dry ingredients and stir well to incorporate.

4. Pour the mixture on the prepared pan and press using a spatula to ensure an even layer. Bake for 12 minutes.

5. Add the coconut and stir well. Press down again with a spatula and bake for another 12 minutes. Let cool completely on the baking sheet.

6. While the granola is cooling, combine the frozen berries and sugar in a small pot. Cook over high heat until the sugar has dissolved. Lower the heat and let simmer for about 20 minutes or until the berries have mostly broken down. Using a hand blender, puree the mixture until smooth.

7. Once the granola has cooled completely, break it up into chunks with your hands or use a wooden spoon.

8. Using six small drinking glasses, pour about half a cup of yogurt into each. Add 1/4 cup of the berry puree, followed by 1/4 cup of yogurt. Top each glass with 1/4 to 1/2 cup of the granola and garnish with a few raspberries and mint leaves.

This recipe can easily be made vegan or gluten-free by using vegan yogurt and certified gluten-free oats.