Grant allows teachers to further education with computer science certification
Laurel Ridge Community College is a partner in a Virginia Department of Education Advancing Computer Science Education Grant (ACSE) that will enable a group of Shenandoah Valley school teachers to earn an endorsement to teach computer science classes at no cost to them.
For the second time, the college is a post-secondary education partner in SPARCS: Sustainable Partnerships for Advancing Rural Computer Science education in the Shenandoah Valley. The regional partnership includes seven public school divisions – Clarke, Fauquier, Frederick, Page, Shenandoah, Warren, and Winchester, along with Mountain Vista Governor’s School (MVGS). In addition to the grant this year, the partnership was also awarded the grant in 2019.
Up to 20 teachers can take courses – with the cost covered by the grant – at Laurel Ridge to earn a career studies certificate in computer science generalist. Once the teachers have completed the certificate, they will qualify for the Virginia Department of Education’s add-on endorsement in computer science.
The 18-credit certificate for the grant includes CSC221 – Introduction to Problem Solving & Programming (Python), CSC222 – Object-Oriented Programming (Java), CSC223- Data Structures and Analysis of Algorithms (C++), CSC208 – Discrete Structures (Discrete Math & Python) and four credits worth of seminars and projects.
A cohort of teachers selected to participate in the program will begin taking classes in late spring, said Dean of Early College and High School Partnerships Missy Spielman.
“This grant will allow area teachers to become our students, enhancing their computer science knowledge and allowing them to earn an additional VDOE licensure endorsement – minus the financial burden,” she said. “These teachers then have the opportunity to inspire their classroom students to recognize computer science applications and to consider and prepare for careers in the field.”
Not only do the teachers in the cohort receive support in Laurel Ridge’s classrooms, they also get support in their own classrooms, according to Computer Science Professor Melissa Stange.
“I visit their classrooms with some of our computer science equipment to demonstrate to students how computer science concepts are applied in different areas, such as problem-solving, robotics, electronics, and security,” said Dr. Stange. “Teachers who have completed the grant program are able to borrow some of Laurel Ridge’s equipment to use in their classrooms. Additionally, the college invites these teachers’ students to campus to participate in computer science webinars, camps, and other activities.”
A cohort of earlier teachers, including Admiral Richard E. Byrd Middle School technology education teacher Dave Curry and Daniel Morgan Intermediate School math and science teacher Dr. Matthew Reames, has returned the benefits of the grant to their classrooms.
“Completing the computer science certificate program at Laurel Ridge Community College gave me a solid foundation to teach my students about programming in Java, C++, and Python, as well as other pertinent computer science concepts,” said Curry.
Dr. Reames added, “The Computer Science courses at Laurel Ridge helped give me the background and language to talk with my students about the applications of coding and computer science in their futures.”
Father reflects on loss of daughter prior to January trial of man charged in ATV accident that claimed her life
Jonathan Clatterbuck says he hopes justice will be served when the man charged in an ATV crash that killed his daughter and injured his son goes to trial next month. Jerrell Stanton Leadman Jr., 62, of Bentonville, has been charged in an Aug.10, 2021, incident involving the death of Olivia Clatterbuck,7, and non-fatal injuries to her brother, Roman Clatterbuck, 4.
Leadman is facing two counts of felony child abuse for driving an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) in which the siblings were passengers in unsafe circumstances involving speed and wet terrain around 7 p.m. in the evening. Authorities say Leadman lost control of the vehicle, causing it to roll over and crash. Neither child was wearing a helmet or seat belt at the time of the accident. According to the prosecution, questioned by first responders about beer bottles discovered at the scene, Leadman admitted to having consumed three beers over the course of the day and starting on a fourth. No sobriety test was administered at the time of the accident.
First responders said Olivia Clatterbuck died at the scene when part of the vehicle landed on her head. Published reports have indicated that Leadman was the children’s grandfather, but Jonathan Clatterbuck says that is untrue. Leadman, he told Royal Examiner, is the ex-stepfather of Olivia’s mother. Clatterbuck also says that he “was aware the children were riding the ATV (when in the care of their mother) – and all I will say is we had differing opinions on that.”
Clatterbuck says of his daughter, “Olivia was a caring and loving kid. Always was worried about others more than herself. Just a bright ray of sunshine that would brighten your day no matter what you were going through. Loved her family and friends very much. She meant the world to everyone that knew her.”
Leadman appeared before Judge Daryl L. Funk in Warren County Circuit Court on Nov.14 on two counts of felony child abuse resulting in serious injury or death. A plea agreement reached between Warren County Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Nicholas L. Manthos and Leadman’s defense attorney William A. “Beau” Bassler would have allowed Leadman the opportunity to avoid jail time.
The agreement stipulated that the court defer Leadman’s trial for a year. Additionally, the court would sentence Leadman to 12-month jail sentences for each misdemeanor count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, with all time suspended, and place Leadman on unsupervised probation.
However, Funk rejected the plea deal, stating, “It’s either not criminal behavior and should not result in criminal prosecution or it’s criminal behavior, resulted in a loss of life, and should be punished accordingly, and the plea agreement does not meet those circumstances.”
Funk said that the terms of the plea deal would not fall within the sentencing guidelines that recommended Leadman serve some time in jail.
Before Funk ruled on the plea agreement, he allowed Clatterbuck to speak from the witness stand. Holding up a photograph of Olivia, he said, “I just want to make sure you realize what I lost. That was Olivia Grace Clatterbuck. Seven years old. She had no choice in the matter when she was taken out of this world.
“Not only that, me and her mother were robbed of proms, graduations, and me walking that little girl down the aisle,” Clatterbuck continued. No one else here has to hear or see or deal with the nightmares at two-to-three o’clock in the morning.”
Of his son, Roman, Clatterbuck said, “He lived it. He’s seen it. It’s all coming back. How do I explain (to my son) the man who took my daughter out of this world is not going to face justice?”
In an interview with Royal Examiner, Clatterbuck said of the plea agreement, “I was extremely angry when Manthos called me on Nov. 8 and said they offered a plea, and we’re going to court on the 14th. After going rounds with that office and not having emails and phone calls returned, for him to call out of the blue for that, I was angry and insulted.” He says he is grateful that Judge Funk rejected the plea agreement.
The holidays, he says, are hard for him and his family, “We have so many memories of past holidays and her excitement for Christmas. It’s hard getting through sometimes.”
Looking ahead to the January trial, Clatterbuck said, “My hope for the trial and what I have always wanted is for the whole thing to come out and for justice to be served. All of it. Not just this person is charged with this or that. I want all the information and the facts to come out. A child lost her life due to negligence and another one has to live with what he experienced and remembers.”
Leadman faces a jury trial in the Warren County Circuit Court on Jan. 24 and 25.
To our devoted readers and loyal advertisers
We thank you for your steadfast support over the last year. Without you, the Royal Examiner wouldn’t exist. In fact, it’s by virtue of your backing that we’re able to bring you the
local news you need to know. Thus, you have our deepest appreciation.
In the year to come, we intend to persevere in our commitment to publishing the stories that most affect our community. Indeed, you can count on us for timely and accurate coverage of the issues that matter.
This holiday season, know your support is our most dear gift. We’re beyond grateful. Additionally, we send you our warm wishes for a merry Christmas and a joyous new year.
Happy holidays, and all the best for 2023!
Festival announces selection of Little Maids
Six girls have been selected to serve as Little Maids in the Court of Queen Shenandoah XCVI during the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival, April 28th through May 7th, 2023. They are Anne Walker Cesnik, Adelaide “Addie” Patricia Ford, Jaliyah Lyric Grant, Abigail “Abby” Lynn Myers, Avery Elizabeth Nichols and Regan Elise Wadsworth.
Anne Walker Cesnik is the daughter of Trice and Jeff Cesnik of Winchester, VA. She is the granddaughter of Gloria Flanders of Stephens City, VA and the late Betty Riordan, Ed Riordan, and Tom Cesnik. She is a fifth-grade student at Powhatan School. Anne is a member of the Powhatan Student Council. She participates in gymnastics and attends First Presbyterian Church of Winchester.
Adelaide “Addie” Patricia Ford is the daughter of Meghan and Benjamin Ford of Winchester. She is the granddaughter of Mary and Douglas Godfrey of Dunmore, PA and Carol and James Ford of Winchester. She is a fourth-grade student at Virginia Avenue Charlotte DeHart Elementary School (VACDES). Addie is involved in the fourth-grade ACE program at VACDES and Girls on the Run. She is a Junior Girl Scout and loves reading, music and crafting.
Jaliyah Lyric Grant is the daughter of Alexa Jordan and Leonard Grant, Jr. of Winchester. She is the granddaughter of, Kim and Ron Jordan of Martinsburg, WV, Chuck Jordan of Falling Water, WV, Virginia and Leonard Grant, Sr, of Winchester. She is a fifth-grade student at Potomack Intermediate School. Jaliyah is a member of a math and science club. She loves to read and play the drums. She is active in the community through several service projects over the years and is currently making blanket and book pillows for hospitals.
Abigail “Abby” Lynn Myers is the daughter of Michelle and James Myers of Winchester. She is the granddaughter of John Knestrick and Faye Pyne Myers, both of Winchester, and the late Cheryl Knestrick and James (Jim) E. Myers. She is a fourth-grade student at Gainesboro Elementary School. Abby was the Gainesboro Volunteer Fire and Rescue’s 2020 Tiny Miss. She is a member of the Shenandoah Tumblers Gymnastics Club and a Winchester-Frederick County Youth Football League (WFYFL) Cowboys Cheerleader, where her squad earned first place at the 2022 WFYFL Cheer competition.
Avery Elizabeth Nichols is the daughter of Cassey and Jeremy Nichols of Winchester. She is the granddaughter of Brooke and Randy Moulton and Dale and Gary Nichols, all of Winchester. She is a fourth-grade student at Sacred Heart Academy. Avery participates in dance at Shenandoah Conservatory Arts Academy and plays Blue Ridge Youth Soccer Association (BRYSA) soccer. She loves singing, dancing, acting and art. She attends Grace Lutheran Church. Her mother was a Princess in the court of Queen Shenandoah LXXIV, Tyne Vance.
Regan Elise Wadsworth is the daughter of Ann and Anthony Wadsworth of Winchester. She is the granddaughter of Andrea and Douglass Koenker and Ann and Lawrence Wadsworth, all of Winchester. She is a third-grade student at The Independent School of Winchester. She plays volleyball with the GO Volley Volleyball Club and Frederick County Hornets, tennis with the Winchester Country Club and basketball with Winchester Parks and Recreation. She sang and acted in her school production of North Pole’s Got Talent.
The Little Maids will participate in the Coronation Ceremony of Queen Shenandoah XCVI at John Handley High School on Friday, May 5, 2023 and will ride on the Queen’s float in the Grand Feature Parade on Saturday, May 6, 2023.
Flash freeze and damaging winds make travel a challenge in the Shenandoah Valley
Multiple weather threats are creating hazardous driving conditions on Friday (December 23) in the Shenandoah Valley and Alleghany Highlands. Early morning rain and wintry precipitation gave way to powerful, gusty winds and a steep temperature dive. In addition, numerous secondary roads in the northern valley are blocked by high water. Motorists should avoid non-essential travel.
As of late-morning Friday, temperatures throughout the region are below freezing and continuing to drop rapidly. Strong winds and some sunshine have helped many dry roadways, but any wet surfaces will freeze and cause dangerously slick conditions.
Motorists who must travel should also be alert for downed trees, branches, and utility lines blocking roadways. The Virginia Department of Transportation has tree cut-and-removal crews working throughout the 11-county Staunton District.
High water is blocking about 20 secondary roads in Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke, and Warren counties. Never cross a flooded roadway or drive around road-closed signs.
Extreme cold temperatures are expected to persist through the weekend. Motorists should pack an emergency kit and blankets or extra layers of clothing and have mobile devices fully charged in case of a vehicle breakdown or emergency. Additional tips are found at https://www.virginiadot.org/travel/winter_weather_travel_kit.asp
Here are the conditions in the VDOT Staunton District as of 11 a.m. Friday:
Interstates 64, 66, and 81 – Clear conditions in all counties.
Primary roads – Minor conditions in Highland County. Clear conditions in Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke, and Warren counties.
Secondary roads – Minor conditions in Alleghany, Rockbridge, Highland, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke, and Warren counties. Clear conditions in Bath, Augusta, Rockingham, and Page counties.
Statewide road conditions and traffic cameras are at http://www.511Virginia.org. For a detailed winter weather road conditions list, click “Text Views” on the orange bar atop the page. Then click on “Road Conditions Table” and use the pull-down box to select individual counties and cities. Roads with snow conditions will be marked minor, moderate, severe, or closed.
Local civic groups round out the year with another collaborative tree planting
Earlier this year, the Front Royal Environmental Sustainability Advisory Committee (ESAC), in partnership with the Front Royal Department of Public Works, Warren County Department of Parks and Recreation, the Front Royal Tree Stewards, and the Warren County Virginia Democratic Committee (WCDC), collectively won a $5500 grant from the VA Department of Forestry’s Virginia Trees for Clean Water program.
These funds were put to good use on December 10th, when members of each organization, along with community volunteers, braved a chilly morning to come together and plant 26 native trees in and around Lions Community Park, Gertrude E. Miller Community Park, and the Bing Stadium area here in Front Royal.
Tree species planted included a diverse mix of natives known to tolerate suburban landscapes and benefit local wildlife: Red Maple “Autumn Blaze”, Nuttall Oak, River Birch “Dura Heat”, Bald Cypress, and Redbud.
Jim Osborn, Chair of ESAC and the Town’s Arborist, gives us an overview of the project: “Last year we were able to tap into this DOF funding pool to plant a handful of Willow Oaks around Gertrude E. Miller Community Park, in an effort to bring some nature and shade to the children’s playground area. The project went so well, and we received so much positive feedback from the community, that we decided to apply for funding again this year and go even bigger. We ended up planting more than four times the number of trees across the entire Lions-Miller-Bing complex, filling in open gaps, planning for the succession of some trees that will be aging out soon, and improving the natural aesthetics of an area that receives a lot of use by our community.”
Justin Proctor, ESAC member and conservation biologist, reminds us why planting native trees is something we should all be doing more of: “Getting more native trees on our local landscapes is a win-win across the board. They provide shade during the hot summer months, help control stormwater runoff, create food and habitat for birds, pollinators, and other wildlife, and clean our air. We can’t live without them, so let’s keep planting!”
For Paul Miller, Chair of the WCDC, trees help create a “sense of place”. “Any direction you look from our town, you are reminded that we are surrounded by some of the most amazing swaths of forests in the Mid-Atlantic. The health, beauty, and character of those forests is an element of Front Royal that we all can identify with. And so bringing that nature right into our town, by planting more trees where we recreate and spend time, is a perfect way for our community to show its ongoing stewardship of our local landscapes.”
It has been a busy year of planting here in Front Royal, and this final planting of the year is a feather in the cap for our local Tree Stewards. Melody Hotek, President of the Tree Stewards, is excited to close out the year with another successful event: “This past year has seen nonstop action in terms of getting more trees in the ground, building out new partnerships, and engaging more of our local community in environmental projects—and we love it! We already have a list of projects and events brewing for 2023, and encourage new faces to come join in all the fun and make some new friends.”
Keep an eye on the Tree Stewards website for information on more events coming up in the near future, all of which are open to the public.
Congratulations to everyone involved in this tree planting—it was a big success! And a special thank you to staff from the Department of Public Works that helped set the stage to make this event possible.
Remember—it’s not too soon to get excited about how great all of these new trees will look when they leaf out in the Spring!
Santa brings cheer to local seniors with help from WC Sheriff’s Office
On December 21, 2022, Sheriff Mark Butler and the Warren County Sheriff’s Office members assisted the Unity Masonic Lodge No. 146 in providing an early Christmas meal to the Warren County Senior Center for our Seniors and Santa event.
The WCSO would like to thank Will Bryan for preparing this amazing meal. Approximately 35 meals were served, and Ryan Jewel provided entertainment. Sheriff Butler even brought out his guitar and sang to the group.
Santa made an appearance to help deliver gifts to all the operation telephone seniors at the Senior Center and across Warren County. Santa even stopped at the Warren County Department of Social Services to deliver two big bags of toys that the Sheriff’s Office collected. It’s through these community partnerships that, together, WE can make a difference.
