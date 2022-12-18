Grapefruit-pomegranate mocktail

Do you plan to attend a potluck this holiday season? If so, it’s a good idea to choose dishes that are easy to transport and can be prepared ahead of time. Here are some ideas.

1. Salads

Potato, quinoa, and couscous salads are easy to make in advance and don’t need to be warmed up once you arrive.

2. Meatballs

Season ground pork, beef, or chicken and roll it into balls. Then, bake them in the oven with your favorite sauce. When you arrive, simply reheat the meatballs in a microwave.

3. Marinated shrimp

These crustaceans are quick to prepare, keep well for a couple of days in the refrigerator, and can be served with crackers, bread, and various kinds of sauces.

4. Rice

White, brown, and wild rice make great sides. Add toasted nuts, herbs, or dried fruit to elevate this dish.

5. Macarons

These sweet and light cookies can be made in a multitude of colors and flavors. Opt for gingerbread, candy cane, and eggnog varieties to keep in the spirit of the season.

6. Nanaimo bars

This no-bake layered dessert is perfect for sharing. You can make it a few days ahead of time and cut it into bars before serving.

Visit your local markets and grocery stores to find all the ingredients you need.