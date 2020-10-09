Connect with us

Food

Gratin dauphinois

Published

7 hours ago

on

If you’re in the mood for comfort food, this creamy combination of sliced potatoes and Gruyère cheese is the perfect side for a holiday meal or potluck among friends.

Start to finish: 1 hour 15 minutes (30 minutes active)
Servings: 6

Ingredients

· 3 cups milk
· 1 onion, halved and thinly sliced
· 2 cloves garlic, finely chopped
· 1 teaspoon ground nutmeg
· Salt and pepper, to taste
· 2 pounds white potatoes, peeled and evenly sliced
· 2-1/2 cups Gruyère cheese, grated
· A few sprigs of fresh basil, chopped

Directions
1. Preheat the oven to 375 F.
2. In a large pot, add the milk, onion, garlic, and nutmeg, and bring to a boil. Salt and pepper generously. Add the potatoes and bring to a boil again. Lower the heat and let simmer for 20 minutes, stirring occasionally.
3. Drain a third of the milk (about 1 cup) and save it for a future recipe. Remove the pot from the heat, add 1 cup of cheese and mix well.
4. Grease a large baking dish and add the potato mixture. Make sure all the potato slices are horizontal.
5. Evenly sprinkle the rest of the cheese over top and bake for 45 minutes. To brown the cheese, finish with a few minutes on broil before removing from the oven.
6. Let sit for 15 minutes before serving. Garnish with basil.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Related Topics:

Food

Creamy butternut squash soup

Published

2 days ago

on

October 7, 2020

By

This fall-inspired dish brings together aromatic spices and freshly harvested vegetables. Enjoy it after a stroll through the park or an afternoon raking leaves.

Start to finish: 1 hour (30 minutes active)
Servings: 6

Ingredients

· 1 tablespoon butter
· 1 yellow onion, diced
· 3 cloves garlic, finely chopped
· 1 teaspoon curry powder
· 1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon
· Salt and pepper, to taste
· 1 butternut squash, peeled, seeded, and diced
· 1 potato, peeled and diced
· 3 cups chicken stock
· 1 14-ounce can coconut milk
· 1 tablespoon tomato paste
· 1 tablespoon maple syrup
· Juice of 1/2 lemon
· A few sprigs of chives, chopped

Directions
1. In a large pot, melt the butter. Add the onion and cook at medium-high heat until translucent. Add the garlic and cook for another minute. Add the curry and cinnamon, and cook for an additional minute. Salt and pepper generously.
2. Add the squash and potato. Mix until the vegetables are evenly coated in the spice mixture.
3. Add the chicken stock, coconut milk, tomato paste, maple syrup, and lemon juice. Bring to a boil, lower the heat and let simmer for 20 to 30 minutes.
4. Use a hand blender to purée the soup. Add salt and pepper to taste. Garnish with chives.

Make it vegan!
For a plant-based version of this soup, replace the butter with olive oil and use vegetable broth instead of chicken stock.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Food

Seasonal treat takes full advantage of apple season

Published

1 week ago

on

October 2, 2020

By

Apple season can vary depending upon the weather and the region of the orchard. A harsh and long winter can slow the blossoming of trees in the spring and an unexpected freeze can zap the buds and delay the growth and production.

That’s why National Apple Month begins in late September and extends through November.

Apples are grown in every state except Hawaii and Alaska and include 2,500 known varieties. Whatever region we live in, apple-picking, roadside stands, and markets featuring a dozen varieties are usually good sources because we’ve got special family recipes that taste best with apples fresh from the tree.

About 100 apple varieties are grown commercially in the United States, but 90 percent consists of the 15 most popular, including Gala, Granny Smith, and Red Delicious. Though our recipes tend to focus on desserts or salads, here’s one that combines the savory taste of sausage with the sweet flavor of apple, perfect for any meal.

Sausage-filled baked apples
1 pound bulk pork sausage
6 large tart baking apples (Braburn, Macintosh, Honey Crisp)
1 small apple
2 tablespoons brown sugar
1 teaspoon ground
cinnamon
1/4 teaspoon grated
lemon rind
2 tablespoons light
or dark raisins
Extra brown sugar,
ground cinnamon,
grated lemon rind.

Preheat oven to 375 degrees F.
Brown the sausage in a large skillet. Wash the apples; cut a slice from the tops; scoop out the cores and enough flesh to leave a 1/2 inch shell. Peel and finely dice the smallest apple.

To the sausage, add the diced apple, raisins, brown sugar, cinnamon, and lemon rind and mix well. Fill the apple shells with the mixture.

Sprinkle the tops with additional brown sugar, cinnamon, and lemon rind. Place in a baking dish, cover with foil, and bake until tender, about 40 minutes. Then serve with biscuits or croissants and apple jelly.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Food

Farmers markets: the best place for locally sourced goods

Published

2 months ago

on

July 27, 2020

By

For many people, the mention of a farmers market brings to mind stalls packed with fresh fruits and vegetables. However, these bustling spaces offer an abundance of other regional goods. Here’s a sampling of what you might find.

Ornamental plants
Bring your backyard to life or add a pop of color to your garden with a wide selection of flowers, plants, and shrubs. Ask growers on-site about the best choices for your shaded, sunny, or damp yard.

Organic goods

While it can sometimes be a challenge to find fresh organic produce in grocery stores, there’s no shortage of it at farmer’s markets. Many small-scale cultivators and breeders specialize in organic farming practices. Take your pick from organic fruits, vegetables, meats, cheeses, eggs, and more.

Craft beer, wine, and spirits
Little pairs are better with a locally-sourced meal than a glass of wine, cider, or craft beer that was made just down the road. Discover the flavors of your region at the stalls of local producers. If you fancy an aperitif or digestif, sample the offerings of a nearby micro-distillery.

Artisanal goods
Farmers markets aren’t just about eating and drinking. Among the tables laden with the food you’ll find an array of unique creations. These often handcrafted products range from soaps, creams, and essential oils to candles, clothes, and linens.

For these local products and more, take a stroll through a farmers market near you.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Food

Revitalizing green smoothie

Published

3 months ago

on

July 24, 2020

By

Do you need an energy boost? This delicious and refreshing smoothie is the perfect solution.

Start to finish: 10 minutes
Servings: 2

Ingredients

• 1 banana, sliced and frozen
• 2 kiwis peeled, sliced and frozen
• 1/2 cup pineapple peeled, diced and frozen
• 2 cups baby spinach
• 2 cups vegan milk
• 1/2 cup coconut water
• 2 tablespoons maple syrup or honey
• 1 teaspoon almond extract

Directions
1. Use a blender to purée all the ingredients.
2. In 2 glasses, evenly pour the smoothie.
3. Garnish with berries.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Food

Pomegranate and feta salad

Published

3 months ago

on

July 17, 2020

By

This simple summer salad is packed with nutrients and perfectly marries sweet and salty flavors. The pomegranate seeds add a nice pop of color.

Start to finish: 15 minutes
Servings: 4

Ingredients

• 1 head curly endive or frisée lettuce, chopped
• 1 radicchio, chopped
• 1 red onion, thinly sliced
• 1/2 cucumber, cut in semi-circles
• Seeds of 1/2 pomegranate
• 7 ounces feta cheese, diced
• 1/4 cup olive oil
• Juice of 1 lemon
• 1 tablespoon Dijon or old-style mustard
• 2 tablespoons maple syrup
• Salt and pepper, to taste

Directions
1. In 4 bowls, equally divide the lettuce, radicchio, onion, cucumber, pomegranate seeds, and feta.
2. In a small bowl, combine the olive oil, lemon juice, mustard, maple syrup, salt, and pepper. Mix well and drizzle over each salad.

If you find the taste of raw red onion to be overwhelming, soak the slices in cold water for up to 1 hour before assembling the salad. This will mellow their flavor.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Food

Prosciutto, fig and goat cheese crostini

Published

3 months ago

on

July 10, 2020

By

If you want a simple yet sophisticated starter to serve at your next dinner party, look no further than this classic Italian appetizer. Your guests are sure to love the pairing of salty prosciutto with the sweetness of figs.

Start to finish: 15 minutes
Servings: 4

Ingredients

• 4 slices Ezekiel or multigrain bread
• 3-1/2 ounces soft goat cheese
• 2 tablespoons honey
• 4 fresh figs, sliced
• 8 thin slices of prosciutto
• 1 cup arugula
• Salt and pepper, to taste

Directions
1. Use a toaster or barbecue to grill the bread.
2. Spread a quarter of the goat cheese on each slice of bread, and top each with half a tablespoon of honey. Salt and pepper to taste.
3. Atop each crostino, lay a quarter of the fig slices and 2 slices of prosciutto.
4. Garnish each crostino with a few arugula leaves. Salt and pepper to taste.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

King Cartoons

Front Royal
70°
Sunny
7:17am6:42pm EDT
Feels like: 70°F
Wind: 5mph S
Humidity: 43%
Pressure: 30.14"Hg
UV index: 2
FriSatSun
min 57°F
73/59°F
68/63°F
Weather forecast Front Royal, Virginia ▸

Upcoming Events

Oct
8
Thu
6:00 pm 2020 Hands & Harvest Festival
2020 Hands & Harvest Festival
Oct 8 @ 6:00 pm – Oct 11 @ 8:00 pm
2020 Hands & Harvest Festival
Monterey, VA – Celebrate the beauty and bounty of fall with the annual Hands & Harvest Festival in Highland County, Virginia!  Held from Thursday, October 8, through Sunday, October 11, this year’s festival offers a[...]
Oct
9
Fri
6:00 pm Fire Pit Fridays @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
Fire Pit Fridays @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
Oct 9 @ 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Fire Pit Fridays @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
Oct
10
Sat
11:00 am Fall Farm Days: Life on the Farm @ Sky Meadows State Park
Fall Farm Days: Life on the Farm @ Sky Meadows State Park
Oct 10 @ 11:00 am – 5:00 pm
Fall Farm Days: Life on the Farm @ Sky Meadows State Park
Come back to the family farm at Sky Meadows. Visit with the park’s chickens and learn about the park’s apiary. Hear about the park’s cattle operation in partnership with the Department of Corrections’ Agribusiness Program[...]
12:00 pm Back to Nature Celebration @ Front Royal, Virginia
Back to Nature Celebration @ Front Royal, Virginia
Oct 10 @ 12:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Back to Nature Celebration @ Front Royal, Virginia
Celebrate getting back to nature with canoe and nature lovers from all over the region! Canoeing, music, food, and great outdoor fun! Free canoe rides on the river every hour by Front Royal Outdoors from[...]
6:00 pm Low Water Bridge Band Concert @ Virginia Beer Museum
Low Water Bridge Band Concert @ Virginia Beer Museum
Oct 10 @ 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Low Water Bridge Band Concert @ Virginia Beer Museum
“Low Water Bridge Band” is nestled in the Blue Ridge Mountains and brings a powerfully unique sound that shakes the mountains, rumbles through the holler, and fills the river bottoms.
Oct
11
Sun
10:00 am Save Our Children Paint Night @ Holiday Inn | Washington Suite
Save Our Children Paint Night @ Holiday Inn | Washington Suite
Oct 11 @ 10:00 am – 2:00 pm
Save Our Children Paint Night @ Holiday Inn | Washington Suite
How would you like to spend a morning making memories and a spooky haunted house all while raising funds for a great cause? Come paint with us and help raise funds for The Laurel Center[...]
11:00 am Fall Farm Days: Life on the Farm @ Sky Meadows State Park
Fall Farm Days: Life on the Farm @ Sky Meadows State Park
Oct 11 @ 11:00 am – 5:00 pm
Fall Farm Days: Life on the Farm @ Sky Meadows State Park
Come back to the family farm at Sky Meadows. Visit with the park’s chickens and learn about the park’s apiary. Hear about the park’s cattle operation in partnership with the Department of Corrections’ Agribusiness Program[...]
Oct
12
Mon
8:30 am Crooked Run Valley 5k, 10k and H... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Crooked Run Valley 5k, 10k and H... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Oct 12 @ 8:30 am – 1:30 pm
Crooked Run Valley 5k, 10k and Half Marathon @ Sky Meadows State Park
Explore the Crooked Run Valley and Sky Meadows State Park with Bishop’s Events 5k, 10k and half marathon races. Get rejuvenated as you traverse through the meadows, pastures and woodlands of Sky Meadows, and into[...]
10:00 am Ask a Master Gardener @ Warren County Extension Office
Ask a Master Gardener @ Warren County Extension Office
Oct 12 @ 10:00 am – 1:00 pm
Ask a Master Gardener @ Warren County Extension Office
Answers to your gardening questions and problems! E-mail questions and pictures to greenhelpline.warrenco@gmail.com Mondays from 10:00am -1:00pm, April-October (except holidays) Come in or call 540-635-4549  *in-person and phone help available after coronavirus emergency*
Oct
16
Fri
6:00 pm Fire Pit Fridays @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
Fire Pit Fridays @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
Oct 16 @ 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Fire Pit Fridays @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club