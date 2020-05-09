Interesting Things You Need to Know
Great gift for a loved one in a nursing home: How to write an old-fashioned letter (by hand!)
With text and email so prevalent today, it seems the art of the handwritten letter has fallen by the wayside. Yet now may be the perfect time to reintroduce the timeless practice of sending handwritten letters, not only for nostalgia’s sake but also as we are forced into social distancing for a potentially extended period.
If you are simply looking for a way to brighten someone’s day, this is also a good time to consider sending letters en masse to nursing homes and the like.
But do we even know how to write letters anymore? How do they begin and how do we sign off? Do they need to be written in cursive, with perfect grammar?
The traditional “Dear John,” still works when addressing people you know; for more formal letters, a “Dear Mr. Smith” and a colon suffices. As for the handwriting – make it legible, whether that’s in print or in cursive.
Here are some additional tips from etiquette guru Emily Post:
* Share news and information, mix good with bad news, respond to questions asked or the news shared in a previous letter, and ask about the recipient.
* In friendly notes, the most frequently used closings are “Cordially,” “Affectionately,” “Fondly,” and “Love.”
* A formal social or business correspondence is usually signed, “Sincerely,” “Sincerely yours,” “Very sincerely,” or “Very sincerely yours.”
* A good choice for closing a letter that’s in between formal and more intimate is “Kindest regards” or “Warmest regards.”
* Signatures: sign with first and last name if you’re writing to someone you’ve never met face-to-face; put your last name in parentheses if you’ve only spoken with the person on the phone; use your first name or nickname on letters to friends or business associates who know you.
Interesting Things You Need to Know
Women in police history: 4 notable figures
National Police Week takes place this year from May 10 to 16. In honor of the event, here’s a look at four policewomen who blazed a trail for women in American law enforcement.
1. Alice Stebbins Wells
In 1910, she was hired by the Los Angeles Police Department and was one of the first female officers with the power of arrest. Her advocacy of women in law enforcement prompted 16 other cities to hire their first policewomen. Stebbins Wells was also key in establishing the International Policewomen’s Association, which is still active today.
2. Isabella Goodwin
After 15 years as a jail matron, the New York Police Department sent Goodwin undercover to gather evidence for a high-profile robbery case. Her work led to a gangster’s arrest and her promotion to detective in 1912, a first for women in the United States.
3. Georgia Ann Robinson
She was hired by the Los Angeles Police Department as a jail matron in 1919, making her one of the first African American policewomen in the country. She later worked as an investigator in juvenile and homicide cases. Robinson also used her position to refute the notion that the black community was naturally predisposed to crime.
4. Penny Harrington
In 1985, after becoming the youngest and first female captain of the Portland Police Bureau, Harrington was elected as the first female chief of a major police department in the United States. She later co-founded the National Center for Women and Policing, which promotes increasing the number of women in law enforcement.
This year for National Police Week, take the time to thank the men and women in your community for their bravery, sacrifice, and continued service.
Interesting Things You Need to Know
National Hurricane Preparedness Week – May 3 to 9, 2020
National Hurricane Preparedness Week takes place this year from May 3 to 9 and is an opportunity for Americans to learn about the five major hazards associated with hurricanes. Determining which of these pose a threat to your community is a crucial part of preparing your household for hurricane season.
1. Strong winds
Hurricane-force winds range from 75 to upward of 150 miles per hour, even as the storm moves inland. At these speeds, wind can severely damage buildings and power lines. Uprooted trees can block roads and debris may sail through the air.
2. Inland flooding
As a hurricane moves inland and slows, it produces more torrential rainfall. This increases the risk of flash floods and long-term flooding. Mountainous terrain can also increase the amount of rainfall produced by a hurricane.
3. Storm surge
Hurricane-force winds can cause an abnormal rise in the coastal sea level, sometimes upward of 20 feet. A storm surge can travel several miles inland and pose a threat to life and property. This hazard is often exacerbated by natural tides.
4. Rip currents
Storm surges and strong winds may create dangerous waves along the coast. When the waves break, they can produce deadly rip currents. These narrow, powerful channels of fast-moving water can pull even the strongest swimmers away from shore.
5. Tornadoes
Hurricane weather conditions include the two ingredients needed to produce a tornado: warm, moist air, and wind shear, a phenomenon characterized by abrupt changes in wind direction and speed. Tornadoes typically form within the outer edges of a cyclone.
For information on how to best prepare for a hurricane, consult the National Weather Service website at weather.gov/wrn/hurricane-preparedness.
Interesting Things You Need to Know
Green burials: how death is becoming more environmentally friendly
Increasingly, people who adopt ecologically sustainable practices during their lifetime are forgoing traditional burial practices in favor of those that are more environmentally friendly. Here’s what you should know.
Natural burials
Traditional burial practices rely on coffins and urns that release toxic chemicals into the soil. Plus, the carcinogenic compounds used in embalming and treating wood are likely to end up in the water table.
In contrast, natural burials are internment practices that return the deceased’s body to the Earth with a minimal amount of environmental impact. They use either biodegradable shrouds or coffins made of cardboard or untreated pine wood.
If cremation is preferred over burial, biodegradable urns that grow a tree can be used.
Eco-friendly cemeteries
An increasing number of cemeteries are eliminating environmentally damaging practices, such as using pesticides, herbicides, and fertilizers to maintain their grounds. Many are also opting to use small, flat grave makers made of locally sourced stones or plants instead of large headstones.
If you want to be buried in such a graveyard, you’ll have to respect fairly strict rules. For instance, some green cemeteries prohibit the use of coffins altogether, or won’t allow embalmed remains to be interred on their grounds.
In order to help limit carbon emissions, it’s also common for these places to restrict the ways bodies can be transported to their final resting place.
If a natural burial is right for you, consider pre-planning your funeral to ensure your wishes are respected.
Interesting Things You Need to Know
May celebrity birthdays!
Do you share a May birthday with a celebrity?
1 – Judy Collins, 81, singer, Seattle, WA, 1939.
2 – Jenna Von Oy, 43, actress (“Blossom”), Newtown, CT, 1977.
3 – Engelbert Humperdinck, 84, singer, born Gerry Dorsey, Madras, India, 1936.
4 – Erin Andrews, 42, sportscaster, Lewiston, ME, 1978.
5 – Chris Brown, 31, singer, Tappahannock, VA, 1989.
6 – Leslie Hope, 55, actress (24, Talk Radio), Halifax, NS, Canada, 1965.
7 – Peter Carey, 77, author (Oscar and Lucinda), born Bacchus Marsh, Australia, 1943.
8 – Stephen Amell, 39, actor (Arrow), Toronto, ON, Canada, 1981.
9 – Billy Joel, 71, singer, composer, born Hicksville, NY, 1949.
10 – Bono, 60, singer (U2), activist, born Paul Hewson, Dublin, Ireland, 1960.
11 – Matt Leinart, 37, sports analyst, former football player, 2004 Heisman Trophy winner, Santa Ana, CA, 1983.
12 – Frank Stella, 84, artist, Malden, MA, 1936.
13 – Lena Dunham, 34, writer, actress (Girls), New York, NY, 1986.
14 – Mark Zuckerberg, 36, founder of Facebook, White Plains, NY, 1984.
15 – Chazz Palminteri, 69, actor (A Bronx Tale), playwright, the Bronx, NY, 1951.
16 – Kirstin Maldonado, 28, singer (Pentatonix), Fort Worth, TX, 1992.
17 – Sendhil Ramamurthy, 46, actor (Heroes), Chicago, IL, 1974.
18 – Chow Yun-Fat, 65, actor (Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon), Lamma Island, Hong Kong, 1955.
19 – David Hartman, 83, actor, broadcaster (Good Morning America), Pawtucket, RI, 1937.
20 – Timothy Olyphant, 52, actor (Justified), Honolulu, HI, 1968.
21 – Sarah Ramos, 29, actress (Parenthood), Los Angeles, CA, 1991.
22 – Naomi Campbell, 50, model, actress (Empire), London, England, 1970.
23 – Drew Carey, 59, actor (The Drew Carey Show), Cleveland, OH, 1961 (some sources say 1958).
24 – Bob Dylan, 79, Rock and Roll and Songwriters halls of fame composer, singer, born Robert Zimmerman, Duluth, MN, 1941.
25 – Cillian Murphy, 44, actor (Peaky Blinders), Douglas, Ireland, 1976.
26 – Lenny Kravitz, 56, actor, singer, musician, songwriter, New York, NY, 1964.
27 – Jamie Oliver, 45, chef, television personality (The Naked Chef), Clavering, Essex, England, 1975.
28 – Gladys Knight, 76, singer, Atlanta, GA, 1944.
29 – Carmelo Anthony, 36, basketball player, New York, NY, 1984.
30 – Cee Lo Green, 46, singer, rapper, record producer, born Thomas DeCarlo Callaway, Atlanta, GA, 1974.
31 – Chris Elliott, 60, writer, comedian, New York, NY, 1960.
Interesting Things You Need to Know
How to volunteer as a family
Volunteering with your kids is a great idea. They’ll learn about social responsibility, acquire new skills and develop a strong work ethic. If you’re thinking about giving back to your community alongside your kids, here’s how to start.
Find the right cause
The right volunteer position shouldn’t feel like work. If your family loves to cook and eat together, consider helping out at a local soup kitchen. Young children may not be allowed to cook but they can set the table, clean up and perform other tasks. Alternatively, if you’re a group of animal lovers, a local shelter may be the right place to donate your time.
Put it on the schedule
Many families are busy with work, school, and extracurricular activities. Volunteering doesn’t have to take a lot of your precious time. You can choose to lend a hand on a daily, weekly, monthly or even yearly basis. No matter how often you choose to volunteer, make sure you put it on your calendar and stick to it.
Help out on your own
You don’t need to volunteer with an organization to make a difference in your community. For example, an older child can offer to mow the lawn of an elderly neighbor once a week. Or, encourage your children to organize their own food, toy or book drive to benefit people in your community.
For more information about family volunteering or for ideas regarding where you can donate your time, visit pointsoflight.org/get-involved.
Interesting Things You Need to Know
20 ways to fight climate change in 2020
On April 22, 2020, more than a billion people around the world will celebrate Earth Day. This year’s theme is Climate Action, and it calls on governments, corporations and individuals alike to strengthen their response to climate change. Here are 20 ways you can take action in your daily life.
At home
1. Install a programmable thermostat
2. Unplug electronics when you’re not using them
3. Switch to energy-efficient lightbulbs and appliances
4. Wash clothes in cold water and hang them to dry when possible
5. Install double-pane windows and seal cracks with caulking
6. Eat local and organic foods
7. Opt for meat-free dishes
8. Grow your own fruits and vegetables
9. Cook with seasonal ingredients
10. Reduce food waste and compost organic materials
On the go
11. Live near your workplace
12. Walk or bike when possible
13. Take public transit or carpool
14. Buy a hybrid or electric car
15. Reduce air travel and purchase carbon offsets when you fly
In your community
16. Vote for politicians with strong platforms on the environment
17. Tell your government representative that you prioritize green policies
18. Support environmental movements
19. Volunteer for a non-profit organization
20. Encourage your family and friends to reduce their carbon footprint
Though it may seem that your individual actions won’t amount to much in the fight against climate change, the truth is that forward momentum is only possible when enough individuals decide to take action.
