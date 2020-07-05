Greek chicken brochettes

It’s that time of year when berries explode with color. The reds, the blues, and the blacks attract us, but there’s far more to berries than meets the eye.

They’re loaded with compounds that keep your body and brain working right and staying young. So impressed were researchers at Ohio State University that they recommend everyone eat berries every day.

When it comes to total antioxidant power, four of the top 10 fruits and vegetables are blueberries (ranked number one), strawberries, raspberries, and blackberries.

They are rich sources of quercetin, a potent antioxidant.

Another thing that makes berries so special is a compound called ellagic acid, which is believed to prevent cellular changes that can lead to cancer. All berries have some of it, but strawberries and blackberries have the most.

All berries are also rich in vitamin C, one of the best antioxidants. It is particularly important in preventing cataracts. A half-cup of strawberries has 42 milligrams of C. And berries contain large amounts of insoluble fiber, which keeps bowels moving.

Want to feed your brain? Researchers at Tufts University found that compounds in blueberries have actually improved the memories of aging lab animals.

Fortunately, blueberries are not only good for you but delicious.

Here is a recipe for a pretty blueberry trifle that will look fantastic on your 4th of July table:

Blueberry Trifle Recipe

Ingredients

1-Angel Food cake

1-bag frozen blueberries, thawed and drained OR 1-2 pints fresh berries

1-box dry instant vanilla pudding (3.4 oz)

1-can sweetened condensed milk

1-8-oz. block cream cheese

12 oz. Cool Whip

Directions

Break angel food cake into large chunks.

Put 1/2 of cake on bottom of trifle bowl.

Sprinkle 1/2 of blueberries on top of cake.

Beat cream cheese until smooth, then add dry pudding mix and condensed milk. Beat until creamy.

Stir in about 2/3 of the Cool Whip, reserving the rest for later.

Gently spread 1/2 of mixture over cake and blueberries in bowl.

Layer again as before, keeping a few blueberries aside for garnish.

Top with remaining Cool Whip and garnish with leftover blueberries.

Keep refrigerated until ready to serve.